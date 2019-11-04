The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 21-25:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Denise Kidwell for $217,007.
Bart Township
Amos G. Martin and Karen S. Martin conveyed property on Vintage Road to Martin Realty Holdings LLC for $1.
Brecknock Township
Judy A. Berger and Judy A. Brossman conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Berger and Judy A. Berger for $1.
David G. Musser and Norma J. Musser conveyed 288 Skyline Drive to Rhianna I. Smith and William B. Smith Jr. for $280,000.
James R. Roth and Jodi L. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Baxter and Nicole Baxter for $250,000.
Nancy E. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to David G. Musser and Norma J. Musser for $264,000.
Caernarvon Township
Ryan H. Eberly and Jennifer R. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Gary Baker and Dorothy Baker for $271,000.
Clay Township
Harry F. Ressler and Teresa K. Stuber conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Lantz and Mamie S. Lantz for $256,000.
Galen J. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Yoder Family Trust, Galen J. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder for $1.
David A. Holm and Kaitlin E. Holm conveyed property on Peaceful Lane to Chelsea L. Zimmerman for $189,900.
Jesse J. Caban and Ashley E. Caban conveyed property on a public road to Anthony E. Wilson for $229,900.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Vardan Upadhyaya and Sarika Mishra for $318,417.
Mary Beth Grubb conveyed 10 Terrace Ave. to Brandon C. Knarr and Lisa M. Knarr for $229,900.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Fedai Aydin conveyed 18 Homestead Drive to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $1,963.
LSF10 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 407 Holtzman Road to William Teleguz and Ludmila Teleguz for $72,500.
East Cocalico Township conveyed property on a public road to Reinholds Properties LP for $1.
Elmer M. Brubaker conveyed 2084 Kramer Mill Road to Dallas T. Weaver for $150,000.
Colerain Township
ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed 7 Saslow Court to Michael S. Kocher and Sarah L. Kocher for $115,000.
Thomas B. Houghton and Shannon L. Houghton conveyed property on Maple Shade Road to Douglas S. Wagner and Carlee B. Wagner for $160,000.
Columbia Borough
Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 338 N. Third St. to Ill Holdings LLC for $60,000.
Summit Street Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed 154 S. Fourth St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $65,000.
Joshua J. Englehart, Jessica M. Conant and Jessica M. Englehart conveyed 139 Bethel St. to Matthew F. Barley and Ellen R. Barley for $62,500.
Carsten Management LLC and Anna Kelley conveyed 1144 Locust St. to Edward Wesley Hope Irwin and Angela F. Miller for $156,000.
Conoy Township
Debra A. Homoki conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Ober for $215,000.
Mark A. Watts and Heidi N. Watts conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Dittman and Donna E. Eicherly for $431,500.
Sarah M. Range and Ronald L. Range conveyed 1217 Sagerville Road to Heather J. Range for $1.
David I. Gomez conveyed 288 Cypress St. to Bradley M. Habecker and Alicia Richardson for $190,000.
Denver Borough
Steven A. Strunk and Missy D. Strunk conveyed property on a public road to Dennis W. Forrester and Kelly A. Forrester for $259,900.
Vernon S. Strohl, Tonya N. Leakey and Tonya N. Strohl conveyed 523 Walnut St. to Vernon S. Strohl for $1.
Christopher N. White conveyed 348 Main St. to Christopher N. White for $1.
East Donegal Township
J. Richard Kreider and Margaret M. Kreider conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Christopher D. Schramm for $339,900.
The estate of Bruce R. Bender Sr., The estate of Bruce R. Bender and Carol A. Bender conveyed property on Pinkerton Road to Dale H. Dearment and Diane K. Dearment for $267,000.
West Donegal Township
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Alyssa N. Arnold for $210,000.
RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrer Construction conveyed property on a public road to Ena Marie Banks for $298,950.
East Drumore Township
Phoebe M. Shaubach and Henry Shaubach Jr. conveyed property on a public road to R. Stephen Shaubach for $1.
John J. Farren and Kathleen Farren conveyed property on a public road to JJB Associates for $169,900.
Earl Township
The estate of Robert S. Mack and The estate of Robert Sherwin Mack conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $175,000.
Young Mens Christian Association of Lancaster County and New Holland Recreation Center conveyed property on a public road to Eastern Lancaster LLC for $1,800,000.
Eastern New Holland Partners LP and First Eastern Development Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eastern Lancaster LLC for $5,000,000.
East Earl Township
Lester Z. Nolt, Ruth Ann Nolt, Lisa Jane Nolt and Lisa Jane Fox conveyed property on East Downingtown Turnpike Road to Harvey Z. Fox and Lisa Jane Fox for $190,000.
Lloyd N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lamar R. Zimmerman and Alma W. Zimmerman for $1.
Irvin G. Weaver and Dorothy J. Weaver conveyed property on Earl Avenue to Paul B. Nolt for $210,000.
Harold B. Eberly and Ruth Ann Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Ryan H. Eberly and Jennifer R. Eberly for $250,000.
West Earl Township
Ronald J. Spaulding and Barbara A. Spaulding conveyed 202 E. Main St. to MCH Investments LLC for $110,000.
East Petersburg Borough
The estate of Gloria E. Ferguson conveyed 6371 Jackson Drive to DNB Investments LLC for $166,000.
J. Barry Emich and Pamela J. Emich conveyed 6099 Parkridge Drive to Philip R. Loht and Betty Ann Loht for $287,000.
Cordell E. Ellis and Alicia D. Stoltzfus conveyed 5960 Geneva Drive to Cordell E. Ellis and Alicia D. Stoltzfus for $1.
Pamela M. Gunzenhauser conveyed property on Larch Avenue to Pamela S. Shenenberger for $205,000.
Leo F. Kloss and Amanda J. Kloss conveyed 2684 Northfield Drive to Kathryn J. Leisey for $126,000.
Elizabeth Township
Galen J. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Galen J. Yoder, Marian S. Yoder and Yoder Family Trust for $1.
Steven E. Ginder and Kimberly K. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Karmilowicz and Jacquelyn Karmilowicz for $310,000.
Randall S. Martin and Judith H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lynn Martin for $222,000.
Steven S. Nolt and Julia S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Benjamin for $195,000.
Matthew G. Souder and Melissa E. Souder conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Matthew C. Peterson and Aimee C. Peterson for $790,000.
Branch Banking & Trust Co., Oprah H. Graybill and The estate of Oprah H. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to David D. Fyock and Mary Alice Fyock for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Philip T. Mellinger and Sheri L. Mellinger conveyed 37 W. Hummelstown St. to Philip T. Mellinger and Sheri L. Mellinger for $1.
Charles A. Harris conveyed 423 S. Spruce St. to Jami Harris for $195,000.
James H. Rogers and Erin B. Gerhart conveyed property on a public road to James H. Rogers and Erin B. Gerhart for $1.
William J. Rudy, Ruth Ann Rudy and Ruth A. Rudy conveyed 9 Pfautz Circle to Kim R. Houseal and Barbara S. Houseal for $231,000.
Geraldine S. Hughes and Gerald R. Baer A conveyed 508 Ridge Road to Joseph T. Dehner Jr. and Richard M. Miller II for $114,900.
Ephrata Borough
Jon D. Sullenberger and Kris L. McKinney conveyed 297 Duke St. to Lauren Davis for $145,400.
T. Kevin Hanlon conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Simmons for $134,000.
Brad N. Rettew conveyed 104 Washington Ave. to Rookie Properties LLC for $115,000.
Cynthia A. Thompson conveyed 834 Center Ave. to Molly Sollenberger for $105,500.
Jeffrey Scott Wenger, Michelle Lynn Wenger and Jeffrey Scott Wenger & Michelle Lynn Wenger Living Trust conveyed 1031 W. Main St. to Matthew C. Buckwalter and Karen J. Buckwalter for $310,000.
Ephrata Township
2101 Bedford Realty LLC and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 1127 S. State St. to MSCI 2006 HQ10 North Chancery Street LLC for $2,529.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed 124 Heritage Road to Jamie L. Griffin for $128,750.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leon G. Rice Sr. and Hope M. Rice for $289,477.
The estate of Susanna H. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Samuel N. Kulp and A. Joyce Kulp for $205,000.
Burnell I. Cochran conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Robert G. Reimer and Caroline C. Reimer for $330,000.
Jerre W. Martin and Emma H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Norman Lee Hoover for $95,000.
Parkview Mobile Estates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Parkview Mobile Estates LLC for $1.
The estate of Marlene F. Booth conveyed 16 Oriole Drive to Kathleen Booth for $1.
Amos G. Martin and Karen S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Martin Realty Holdings LLC for $1.
Lara A. Botel Sheppard, Lara A Botel Sheppard and The estate of Miriam G. Paparo conveyed property on a public road to Kirk C. Deeter and Sara Deeter for $250,000.
Fulton Township
Ben B. Stoltzfus and Katie E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Stoltzfus, Naomi G. Stoltzfus, Michael B. Stoltzfus and Emma Z. Stoltzfus for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Brian S. Strawser conveyed property on Wakefield Drive to Kieron M. Ramos and Stephanie Ramos for $290,000.
Floyd R. Jury conveyed property on a public road to Carl Harper and Elizabeth Harper for $180,000.
John S. Davidson and Marilyn M. Davidson conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Dean L. Garman and Karen L. Garman for $186,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC, James A. Fisher and Michele Horn conveyed 282 Broad St. to Charles W. Patton and Monica Patton for $211,900.
Andrew E. Fry, Eleni K. Fry and Eleni K. Mastrogiorgos conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Joel Ayala for $205,000.
Medrealty Associates LLC conveyed 2145 Noll Drive to CHCT Pennsylvania LLC for $2,326,300.
Kristofer K. Reifsnyder, Teresa M. Reifsnyder and Teresa C. Marino conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Kristofer K. Reifsnyder for $1.
Kyle E. Rockafellow, Katharine J. Laukhuff and Katharine J. Rockafellow conveyed property on a public road to Kyle E. Rockafellow and Katharine J. Rockafellow for $1.
Charles W. Kukic Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Terry W. Bell for $489,900.
Raymond Eugene Wynn and Jean E. Jacobs conveyed property on a public road to Denise M. Prozzillo Mullen, Denise M Prozzillo Mullen and George R. Mullen III for $164,000.
Joaquin J. Garcia and Lisa D. Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Graham, Victoria Graham, Arnold Werts and Jacqueline Werts for $408,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1552 Bloomfield Way to Douglas I. Rhoads and Susan J. Rhoads for $464,705.
West Hempfield Township
Michael J. McCall conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. McCall for $1.
Michael R. Miley and Debra A. Miley conveyed 2680 Ironville Pike to Jeffrey W. Keemer and Stefanie M. Murray for $358,000.
Tri D. Vu and Lynn K. Vu conveyed 3943 Birchwood Lane to Nar B. Budathoki and Tila R. Acharya for $280,000.
Daniel G. Ross, Rachel E. Ross, Daniel Ross and Rachel Ross conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Herr and Joanna D. Herr for $224,000.
Frederick W. Fisher and Kathleen M. Snider conveyed 646 Sycamore Drive to Byron S. Fisher and Mary Fisher for $1.
Ronald G. Baldner conveyed 743 High Ridge Road to Ronald G. Baldner and Julie A. Baldner for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Christian Brigouleix conveyed property on Spring Dell Road to Matthew Brubaker and Gwenna Brubaker for $425,000.
George G. Sheldon Jr. conveyed Unit 25 to Wendy S. Still for $135,000.
Kevin R. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Kreider and Courtney E. Kreider for $1.
Caleb M. King conveyed 2914 Lincoln Highway East to A. Lamar King for $110,000.
West Lampeter Township
Philip C. Walters conveyed property on Hollinger Road to Amos H. King for $185,000.
Larry L. Sciuchetti, Anna B. Sciuchetti and Larry B. Scichetti conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Larry L. Sciuchetti and Sciuchetti Family Revocable Trust for $1.
Hope N. Metzger conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Zachary N. Kelly for $205,600.
John W. Brubaker III and John Brubaker conveyed 232 Peach Bottom Road to Clair Denlinger and Barbara J. Denlinger for $165,000.
Daniel E. Crandall and S. Elizabeth Crandall conveyed property on a public road to Eric C. Ressler, Ashley M. Rapp, Wesley L. Graham and Rebecca J. Graham for $249,000.
Michael J. Newmoyer and Laurie M. Newmoyer conveyed 11 Dennis Drive to Bradley J. Seiger for $202,000.
Fred A. Herr and Carol A. Herr conveyed property on Fieldcrest Drive to Randall S. Andrews and Christine L. Andrews for $1.
Barbara A. Sturgis conveyed 124 River Bend Park to Rosaria Finazzo and Rosario Finazzo for $178,000.
Lancaster city
Marcos L. Fontanez and Marcos Fontanez conveyed 640 Hershey Ave. to Elizabeth Velez Moreno and Elizabeth Velez Moreno for $165,000.
Brandy Lynn Shenk conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Madeline J. Ballard for $1.
Firm Foundations Property Solutions LLC conveyed 448 E. Orange St. to Matthew J. Prestifilippo and Justine Prestifilippo for $279,900.
Migdalia Hernandez, Jason Maldonado and Christina Maldonado conveyed 618 Lafayette St. to Migdalia Hernandez and Christina Maldonado for $1.
Benjamin M. Dice conveyed 526 E. Chestnut St. to Sara A. Kress for $190,001.
Coleen M. Hurst conveyed 223 Nevin St. to Chad G. Hurst for $1.
C. William Folkman and Patsy Lee Folkman conveyed 414 Reynolds Ave. to Cheryl L. Kreider for $15,000.
The estate of Bernard A. Gerz conveyed 437 N. Mulberry St. to Rose Marie Zekany, Alex Gerz and Barry T. Gerz for $1.
Gina Reinhart and Johann Reinhart conveyed 338 N. Plum St. to Haley M. Schwartz for $118,000.
Jessica J. Siewert conveyed 518 Poplar St. to Jarrod R. Tishhouse and Kendra S. Tishhouse for $85,100.
Juan Gonzalez conveyed 783 Clermont Ave. to Betsy Berrios for $1.
Timothy J. Newton conveyed property on East Clay Street to Liesa Miller and Thomas D. Knier for $243,900.
Joshua A. Angotti and Kara M. Angotti conveyed 233 E. Ross St. to Benjamin Saldana for $140,000.
Lois J. Matos conveyed 414 E. Grant St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $102,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Duck LLC conveyed 223 N. Water St. to First National Bank of Pennsylvania for $2,386.
Corey J. Lloyd conveyed 1108 Union St. to Corey J. Lloyd and Melissa Lynn Lloyd for $1.
Kendra J. Saunders conveyed 629 N. Pine St. to Wilmer Castro Nunez, Wilmer Castro Nunez, Juana Lora Castro and Juana Lora Castro for $164,500.
AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on North Lime Street to Susan E. Ebersole and John P. Bauman for $400,000.
William J. Stewart conveyed 764 Poplar St. to Joseph Schlachter for $65,000.
Milton W. Goodwin and Brigitte L. Goodwin conveyed property on a public road to David W. Groff for $442,500.
Bradley Brown, Chelsea Brown and Bradley R. Brown conveyed 721 State St. to Michael J. Cusack for $249,000.
Jose R. Claudio conveyed 215 S. Marshall St. to Felix N. Ricardo Batista, Raquel Ricardo Batista, Felix N. Ricardo Batista and Raquel Ricardo Batista for $129,000.
Filling Cleaners Inc. conveyed 331 N. Charlotte St. to Brian P. Frailey for $147,000.
Dillon Naber Cruz and Christina Joy Cruz conveyed 819 George St. to Dillon Naber Cruz for $1.
Samuel E. Glick conveyed 251 E. Frederick St. to Samuel E. Glick and Verna M. Glick for $1.
Jonathan D. Kopp and Holly M. Kopp conveyed 34 Prospect St. to Jonathan D. Kopp for $1.
Allison M. Long conveyed 346 E. Fulton St. to Allison Olajos for $141,500.
2G Holdings LLC, Jonathan Gordon and John Gainer conveyed property on a public road to Hipolito Garcia Jr. and Valerie Garcia for $240,000.
Alexander J. Blake and Cristin Swisher conveyed 120 College Ave. to Alexander J. Blake and Cristin Teresa Blake for $1.
Whitestone Partners LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 19 W. James St. to Brian J. Ruiz and Rosaria Sd Cataldo for $200,000.
593 Chestnut St. Rentals LLC and Steven J. Blank conveyed 507 1/2 Beaver St. to Maria Isabel Franco Perez for $61,855.
Farhan Alqadri and Farhan Al Qadri conveyed property on a public road to Samer K. Sabagh and Aysha M. Nasif for $149,900.
Walter I. Gardner and Carrie V. Gardner conveyed property on Chester Street to Dmar Properties LLC for $115,000.
Lancaster Township
James K. Sperry Jr. and Nancy L. Sperry conveyed property on a public road to Nancy L. Sperry for $1.
Linford J. Burkhart and Judy M. Burkhart conveyed property on White Water Road to Noah Ethan Lewis and Amanda Helen Lewis for $245,000.
Richard Neidermyer and Pamella Neidermyer conveyed 202 S. School Lane to Yehoshua Notis and Shulamis Wachtfogel for $155,000.
Joseph M. Anavitate and Elizabeth Rivera conveyed 200 Perthshire Drive to Bipinchandra M. Taylor and Vanlila B. Taylor for $160,000.
Alisha P. Norman and Alisha P. Heckman conveyed property on Montrose Avenue to Vincent Romanelli Jr. for $160,000.
J. Austin Martin conveyed 101 Meadowcroft Drive to Jillian T. Legenstein for $160,000.
Andre Duane Henry, Martin L. Henry III, Lidia R. Henry, Andre Henry and Martin Henry conveyed property on East Orange Street to Martin L. Henry III and Lidia R. Henry for $1.
Lina P. Zamora and Aaron Carl Keith Sandel conveyed 930 Edgewood Ave. to Kyle E. Lesher for $157,000.
Leacock Township
Freida B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon S. Esh for $200,000.
Randy P. Knauer and Julie A. Knauer conveyed property on Queen Street to Mark W. Rineer and Ruth G. Rineer for $250,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Elam E. Fisher and Naomi E. Fisher conveyed property on Newport Road to Omar E. Fisher Jr. and Marian S. Fisher for $1.
Lititz Borough
The estate of Dorothy L. Weit conveyed property on North Lane to Brian P. Johnson and Dena L. Johnson for $50,000.
Karen Lee Attick and Michele Moore conveyed property on a public road to Dar Ni Aye La and Eh Ku Thaw for $166,000.
Craig S. Shenigo and Tris A. Shenigo conveyed 18 S. Locust St. to Alison Blythe Minetti for $245,000.
Christina G. Bahrt conveyed 139 N. Locust St. to Ryan Lyn Zimmerman for $197,500.
Clyde E. Petticoffer and Edna W. Petticoffer conveyed Unit 16 to Richard M. Schramm Jr. and Bonnie Schramm for $148,000.
Little Britain Township
Matthew S. Ulrich conveyed property on Shady Lane to Josiah K. King and Ellen N. King for $405,000.
Manheim Township
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Saunders for $516,059.
William L. McNiff conveyed Unit 65 to Claudia K. Ritter and Karen L. Kline for $136,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Quan Lamar Smith and Jennifer Denise Smith for $493,881.
Spence Properties LLC and Sara Spence conveyed 2642 Lititz Pike to Oscar D Delgado Cendales, Oscar D. Delgado Cendales and Mikaela Platt for $199,900.
The estate of Rhonda J. Goss conveyed 2025 Robindale Ave. to Seven Mountains Investment Corp. for $196,000.
David R. Heck and Charlotte C. Sears conveyed Unit 7 to Hector Bonavia and Carmelina Bonavia for $258,000.
Pauline E. Hartz and Robert L. Smith conveyed 247 Jackson St. to Cps Custom Homes LLC for $120,000.
Alicia S. Feathers conveyed 2845 Southwick Drive to Jocelyn Sarah Stoudt and Frederick Harry McElwee III for $242,000.
Allan W. Shirk and Ruth Ann Shirk conveyed 37 Kreider Ave. to Lily G. Myers for $214,000.
Uptown Redevelopers LLC and Kevin Kann conveyed 1028 Tracy Road to Kristen C. Totonelly and Daniel Chin Jr. for $320,000.
Timothy M. Wertz and Michelle L. Wertz conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Melamed and Courtney Melamed for $485,000.
Elspeth V. Campbell, Elspeth V. Moffatt, Elspeth S. McClelland, Elspeth Campbell and Elspeth Moffatt conveyed 1025 N. Charlotte St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $108,500.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit C to Jacquelyn A. Vassell for $322,225.
Ena Marie Banks conveyed property on Brentwood Drive to Richard G. Hershey for $225,000.
Jose Guzman and Dayanara E. Guzman conveyed 201 Jackson St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $130,000.
James W. Saxton and Sally C. Saxton conveyed 646 Northfield Road to Steve G. Littleson and Debra F. Littleson for $520,000.
Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC conveyed 916 N. President Ave. to Nicola Jeanne Carriero for $190,000.
The estate of Glen D. Hauck conveyed property on a public road to Linh T. Phan and Tuan C. Tran for $220,000.
Dana N. Sable and Andrew N. Sable conveyed property on West Oregon Road to Carlos A. Acosta for $275,000.
Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Xiaozhi Zheng and Qiaozhen Lu for $320,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Tracy Sensenig for $120,000.
Paul H. Grosh conveyed 1160 Country Club Drive to Nigel T. Braun and Jena E. Braun for $353,000.
Brendan Wright Oconnor, Margaret Oconnor and Gregory Bardell conveyed property on Haverhill Road to David L. Cromer III and Airica D. Cromer for $259,900.
Philip W. Shirk, Jewel H. Kurtz and Jewel Wood conveyed 2358 Fruitville Pike to Philip W. Shirk and Jewel H. Kurtz for $1.
Recreate Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to S. Glick Investments LLC and Glick S. Investments LLC for $155,000.
Manheim Borough
Louis J. Bond and Kenneth C. Myers conveyed 260 Rapho St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $136,000.
Jarrett L. Brown conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Paul C. Weibley III and Alicia M. Weibley for $145,000.
Manor Township
Margaret M. Sandano and William S. Sandano conveyed property on Millersville Road to George F. Brooks Sr. and Marilyn Brooks for $220,000.
The estate of Christopher J. Roschel conveyed 1936 Manor Ridge Drive to Robert Lawrence for $1.
J. Fred Witmer conveyed 326 N. Duke St. to Lina P. Zamora and Aaron C. Sandel for $221,500.
Matthew Lee Berringer, Moriah Lee Newman, Matthew L. Berringer and Moriah Lee Berringer conveyed property on Tracy Berg Road to Matthew Lee Berringer and Moriah Lee Newman for $1.
The estate of Catherine M. Strawser conveyed 1824 Hemlock Road to Bhanu Dhimal and Devaka Subedi for $155,000.
Dorothy E. Troxell conveyed property on Chapel Road to Nicole A. Carson for $143,000.
Lillian B. Andrews conveyed 359 Hawthorne Drive to Melanie Musser for $215,000.
Christopher C. Glessner and Ashley L. Glessner conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Christopher C. Glessner for $1.
Roberta Gainer and Roberta L. Frey conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Katelyn A. Frey for $70,000.
Nora G. Messer conveyed property on a public road to Nava Jo Brown, James B. Cochran and David E. Miller for $1.
Marietta Borough
Patricia A. Gilmartin and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 11 Pajill Drive to Duetsche Bank Trust Co Americas, Residential Accredit Loans Inc. and Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-QS3 for $2,223.
Matthew J. Berg conveyed 416 E. Market St. to Nicole Murrow for $158,500.
Beth A. Gentry conveyed 50 W. Walnut St. to Beth A. Gentry and Brian K. Gentry for $1.
Martic Township
John W. Stoltzfus and Yolanda K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on McKelvey Lane to Paul N. Valenti and Kelly E. Valenti for $275,000.
John M. Zook and Susie Mae Zook conveyed property on a public road to John K. King and Esther F. King for $340,000.
George H. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to George H. Garrett and Kimberly L. Garrett for $1.
The estate of Haines N. Henry and The estate of Haines N. Henry Sr. conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Haines N. Henry Jr. and Jesse E. Henry for $1.
Millersville Borough
The estate of Patricia Bonawitz, Jennifer N. Bonawitz, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Tina M. Grier conveyed 506 Oak Ridge Drive to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1 for $2,226.
David Schrum and Joy Kauffman conveyed property on New Street to Adam Smith and Stephanie Gebhard for $214,900.
Joseph C. Hurlburt and Susan A. Hurlburt conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Charles W. Kukic Jr. for $305,000.
Mount Joy Borough
James E. Ruffin and Breanne M. Ruffin conveyed Unit 31 to Elroy Jashwell Fowler and Taysha M. Kean for $233,000.
Benjamin R. Heydt, Bailey C. Heydt and Bailey C. Peak conveyed property on a public road to Colin P. Brewer for $139,900.
Shirley R. Lantzy conveyed 386 Farmview Lane to Richard D. Bridgman for $191,000.
Mount Joy Township
Brian M. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Zook and Robin Lynne Zook for $0.
Jonathan D. Fuge and Shelley M. Fuge conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Alex R. Mackavage and Kristy L. Mackavage for $293,000.
Diane S. Reinhold, Diane S. Good and Douglas E. Good conveyed 508 Mark Drive to Diane S. Good and Douglas E. Good for $1.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 47 Parkview Drive to Matthew Glen Demoss and Lindsay Marie Demoss for $259,995.
Robert S. Lehman and Sylvia E. Lehman conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Kevin M. Messick and Janelle N. Messick for $527,550.
Joseph Overmeyer, Deborah Overmeyer, Ferne E. Edmonds and Tyler S. Edmonds conveyed property on a public road to Ferne E. Edmonds and Tyler S. Edmonds for $1.
Clifford E. Mease and Julia D. Mease conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Diane B. McGrath for $167,500.
Mountville Borough
Christopher W. Boyd and Kristi J. Boyd conveyed 19 E. New St. to Frances M Torres Cartagena, Ednel Velez Ramos and Ednel Velez Ramos for $209,900.
Paradise Township
Levi H. Fisher and Fannie B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Stevie S. Smucker and Amanda K. Smucker for $1,410,000.
Penn Township
Todd A. Ruth and Greta L. Ruth conveyed property on Zachary Drive to James S. Deppen and Nicola M. Deppen for $324,900.
Rick A. Richardson and Allison M. Richardson conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Victor Manuel Rico Jr. for $225,000.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 314 Cedar Hollow to Camille S. Parker for $214,500.
Dorothy I. Meck conveyed property on a public road to Irvin B. Heisey and Betty Jane Heisey for $1.
The estate of Harold K. Galebach conveyed property on a public road to Glenda J. Galebach and Chanda L. Galebach for $1.
Marcus Rudy and Melissa M. Rudy conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Jarrett L. Brown for $132,000.
Pequea Township
Paul N. Valenti, Kelly E. Valenti and Kelly E. Hoberg conveyed property on a public road to Donald L. Wenger Jr. and Eileen C. Wenger for $188,500.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 94 to John Hogarth III for $234,518.
Oak Hill Partners and Randall Hess conveyed 24 Southside Drive to Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC for $204,000.
Providence Township
NRZ REO VI-B LLC and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed 461 Schoolhouse Road to Alexander B. Whitehead and Amanda L. Barr for $159,900.
Joseph Hollister III and Nicole D. Hollister conveyed 983 Rawlinsville Road to John W. Brubaker III for $265,000.
Joseph R. Harnish and Lori B. Rudenos conveyed property on Sheller Road to John J. McFalls and Stephanie M. Dengler for $213,000.
Helen E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Glick and Verna M. Glick for $135,000.
Norman B. Stoltzfus conveyed 430 Pennsy Road to Norman B. Stoltzfus and Lena G. Stoltzfus for $1.
Joshua R. Stoppard and Jessica E. Stoppard conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Turner Jr. and Paula M. Turner for $298,500.
Rapho Township
Summer Hill Farms and Howard D. Boyd Jr. conveyed property on a public road to John H. Hottenstein and Naomi R. Hottenstein for $225,000.
Victoria Tallarico and Nathaniel E. Smith conveyed 1367 Fieldstone Drive to Todd A. Ruth and Greta L. Ruth for $290,000.
Sadsbury Township
Eli B. Esh Jr., Henry S. Fisher and Elizabeth E. Esh conveyed property on Schoolhouse Road to Henry S. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher for $1.
Thomas E. Miller conveyed property on Upper Valley Road to Thomas E. Miller for $1.
Phillip Peterson and Elisabeth Peterson conveyed property on Valley Road to Angelo Brucchieri and Maria Brucchieri for $231,000.
Salisbury Township
The estate of Juana Abreu and Venancio M. Abreu conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher for $375,000.
E. Melvin Houck and Jean L. Houck conveyed property on Narvon Road to Melvin L. Houck for $1.
Geneva K. Martin and Sheldon Martin conveyed property on Newport Road to Zoomer Ventures LLC for $420,000.
Strasburg Borough
Donald R. Schultz, Patricia A. Schultz, Donald R. Shultz and Patricia A. Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Shultz and Patricia A. Shultz for $1.
Ryan B. Weaver, Denise M. Weaver, Leon Martin and Resie Martin conveyed property on Miller Street to Ryan B. Weaver and Denise M. Weaver for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
The estate of Roger G. Eshelman conveyed property on a public road to Frank Martin and Diane K. Martin for $1.
Warwick Township
Sara Rice, Sara Beth Bugg and Jason Michael Bugg conveyed 84 Pebble Creek Drive to Spencer J. Lowe and Kayla L. Lowe for $180,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 607 Blue Spruce Drive to J. Barry Emich and Pamela J. Emich for $367,180.
Iris Dee Barnes conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Bugg and Sara B. Bugg for $287,900.
Matthew P. Gerlach Barber, Matthew P Gerlach Barber, Erica Gerlach and Erica S. Eisenbise conveyed property on Tupelo Street to Randal P. Knauer and Julie A. Knauer for $192,000.
Graham D. Harnly and Kathryn K. Harnly conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Joseph B. Kiehl and Leslie A. Kiehl for $195,000.
Lucina M. Silvers conveyed property on Church Road to Donald H. Denight III and Katelyn D. Denight for $320,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 651 Allegiance Drive to Leon Martin and Diana Martin for $340,448.
Joshua D. Kennedy and Jessica L. Kennedy conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Michael James Esseff for $199,900.
Jennifer L. Boughton conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Trevor D. Magnotti and Gloria K. Barnum for $198,000.
Cody Redding and Sarah Redding conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Kennedy and Jessica L. Kennedy for $288,900.
Sean M. Brennan conveyed 18 Briar Crest Manor to Sean M. Brennan and Gudrun Brennan for $1.
Vincent R. Nolt and Jennifer S. Nolt conveyed 2038 Main St. to Kenneth J. Garman and Jenna R. Garman for $175,000.
Martha Lynn Carpenter conveyed 115 New Haven St. to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $64,900.
Kenneth P. Dabbs and Stefanie Dabbs conveyed 20 Edgewood Drive to Stefanie Dabbs for $1.
Robert Dl Hunter and Shirley F. Hunter conveyed 208 Whittier Lane to Alain E. Sanchez Pena for $239,900.