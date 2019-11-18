The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 4-8:
Adamstown Borough
Bric LLC and Robert Leonardo conveyed property on a public road to John M. Hawthorne and Jimaline M. Hawthorne for $196,808.
Akron Borough
Brent L. Keener and Bonita T. Keener conveyed 1242 Main St. to Laura M. Hornberger and Marty L. Hicks for $285,000.
The estate of Diane M. Horst conveyed 902 Grandview Road to Peter S. Jones and Penelope A. Jones for $200,000.
Haller Builders Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Shawn L. Garman and Reading Road Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Townley and Jessica Townley for $369,857.
Mabel G. King conveyed 32 W. Main St. to Gary Martin and Sarah Martin for $179,000.
Bart Township
John K. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh conveyed property on Georgetown Road to John K. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh for $1.
Mattie K. Stoltzfus and Amos E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Georgetown Road to John K. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh for $15,000.
Brecknock Township
William A. Sloat II and Evelyn J. Sloat conveyed 1266 Crest View Drive to Anthony R. Carroll and Sheila S. Carroll for $200,000.
Terri M. Marino conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Glenn A. Gardiner and Karen A. Gardiner for $255,000.
John B. Rannels conveyed property on Malsnee Road to Klinton G. Auker and Wendy J. Auker for $125,000.
Brian K. Fellenbaum, Patricia J. Fellenbaum and Patricia J. Kerper conveyed property on Douglas Drive to Arthur L. Morris Jr. and Constance Trent Burkhart for $264,000.
Mary Jane Sattazahn conveyed 7 Broadwing Drive to Zane Gehman for $225,000.
Caernarvon Township
Paul M. Burkholder and Toni R. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Kevin E. Kachel for $65,000.
Rob L. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Rob L. Snyder, Jin Hua Wang and Jin Hua Snyder for $1.
Shawn W. Petersheim and Jessica R. Petersheim conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Kenneth Zwickel and Joanne Zwickel for $1.
Jeremy N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. Zook for $130,000.
Harold C. Fellenbaum Jr. and E. Marie Fellenbaum conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Fellenbaum and Patricia J. Fellenbaum for $245,000.
Andrew C. Wiker, Juilie A. Wiker and Julie A. Wiker conveyed property on a public road to Julie A. Wiker for $1.
Clay Township
Shane F. Kurtz, Ralph M. Kurtz, Mary Jane Kurtz and Mary J. Kurtz conveyed property on Durlach Road to Shane F. Kurtz and Jennifer M. Kurtz for $1.
Leroy M. Ditzler and Christine W. Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to Todd A. Mace for $250,000.
Kris Davis and Jill Davis conveyed property on a public road to Brady Nelson and Heather Nelson for $179,900.
Dixie L. Snader conveyed 415 Indian Run Road to Daniel K. Kauffman and Fannie K. Kauffman for $850,000.
East Cocalico Township
Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Earl King Construction LLC and King Earl Construction LLC for $340,000.
Lillian H. Bock, James J. Bock, William C. Bock, Charles H. Bock and Charles N. Bock Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Kendal Lamar Burkholder for $350,000.
West Cocalico Township
Edith R. Sweigart and Sweigart Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Nelson K. Zeiset and Rosene Zeiset for $95,000.
Dennis Lee Keith conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Keith and Rayann Burholder for $150,000.
Hurst Brothers Development Co conveyed property on a public road to Units LLC for $595,000.
Gary R. Firestone and Dorene A. Firestone conveyed 580 Laurel Ridge Road to Michael S. Firestone and Brent S. Firestone for $1.
James S. Miller and Natasha J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to William B. Murphy and Amanda L. Murphy for $173,000.
Colerain Township
Brian Olinger conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Hastings and Melissa Hastings for $220,000.
The estate of Iris Ann Coggins conveyed property on a public road to Iris Ann Coggins Trust, Peter R. Coggins & Iris Ann Coggins Trust and Eugene Coggins for $1.
Columbia Borough
Wade M. Mauck and Kara D. Mauck conveyed property on North Third Street to NGA Phuong Phan for $135,000.
Columbia Reduction Co. and Helest Realty Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Rbld Properties I. LLC for $1,000,000.
The estate of Clarissa M. Wolcott conveyed 911 Locust St. to Kyle D. Hartman for $118,000.
Conestoga Township
David Backer conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Huyett and Heather M. Huyett for $185,000.
Aaron M. Gochnauer conveyed 3756 Main St. to Aaron M. Gochnauer and Alison B. Gochnauer for $1.
Conoy Township
Joey J. Funck and Lori M. Funck conveyed property on a public road to David E. Bush and Natasha N. Bush for $160,000.
East Donegal Township
Brian W. George and Kari L. George conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia E. Smithfield for $150,000.
Shannon M. Leister conveyed property on a public road to Antonio Amato and Genoveffa Amato for $144,900.
Lori L. Leibley and Lori L. Seachrist conveyed 129 E. High St. to Brent A. Stebbins and Rachel A. Stebbins for $75,000.
T. Benjamin May conveyed property on Iron Bridge Road to T. Benjamin May and Margaret A. May for $1.
West Donegal Township
Conewago Industrial Park Associates and Murray Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to 75 Industrial Group LLC for $90,000.
John T. Walizer, Curt J. Walizer and Leah B. Walizer conveyed Unit 45 to Sylvia P. Lackemacher for $182,000.
David H. Neels and Michael S. Nichols conveyed 279 Dogwood Drive to Michael S. Balmer and Amanda R. Balmer for $342,500.
Lewis A. Bryner and Millie F. Bryner conveyed property on a public road to Lewis A. Bryner and Millie F. Bryner for $1.
RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to David A. Ober Jr. and Megan E. Ober for $85,000.
Sunset Realty Holdings LLC and John G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Wilmarie Perez Rivera and Rafael Quezada for $308,000.
East Earl Township
Keith R. Whitcraft and Victoria Y. Whitcraft conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Keith R. Whitcraft for $1.
Nathan R. Lapp, John Andrew Lapp, Sallie Y. Lapp, Mahlon L. Lapp and Lenora Joy Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus for $640,000.
Jonas H. Hoover, Katie H. Hoover and Stevie R. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Clair Martin Zimmerman and Alta Jean Zimmerman for $1,400,000.
West Earl Township
Barbara A. Farneth, Melvin L. Kurtz, John L. Kurtz and Linford R. Kurtz conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Noah Z. Shirk and Lucy N. Shirk for $606,000.
Wilmington REO LLC conveyed 26 Walnut Drive to Fred C. Schober and Carol L. Schober for $182,900.
C. Glenn Weaver and Joyce Z. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Linford E. Nolt and Mary Jane M Nolt for $396,000.
Jeffrey A. Bagley conveyed property on a public road to Martin S. Grimm and Sarah A. Grimm for $185,000.
Martin J. Buckwalter and Cindy S. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Dutch Mobile Home Trailer Park LLC for $245,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Tina A. McFalls conveyed 2313 Debra Ave. to Allen Dale Matthews for $225,000.
Elizabeth Township
Jean L. Leininger conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Zorbaugh, Christine E. Zorbaugh, Nathaniel C. Garland and Melanie D. Garland for $375,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Scott Emlet and Jennifer Emlet conveyed property on a public road to Scott Emlet for $1.
Burkholder Builders and Leon Ray Burkholder conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Mary E. Stephens for $279,900.
Matthew D. Eicher and Mary Elizabeth Kovacik Eicher conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Gerald L. Silberman and Leann P. Silberman for $325,000.
Andrea H. Horne conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Leah M. Card Savastano and Leah M Card Savastano for $134,500.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Builders Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Barbara A. Seifried and Thomas S. Seifried for $310,000.
Ephrata Borough
Leah M. Card Savastano conveyed 121 Ashley Drive to Ivy Davis and Justin D. Aytche for $149,247.
Michael E. Ober and Cathy J. Ober conveyed property on West Fulton Street to Nicholas A. Marshburn for $110,000.
Pavlo Dubovyi conveyed 18 Lauren Lane to Pavlo Dubovyi and Oksana Dubova for $1.
Lorraine Y. Johnson, Lorraine Johnson and Robert E. Johnson II conveyed 45 Old Mill Road to Martin Good Flegal and Brittany Lynn Flegal for $150,000.
J. William Risser conveyed 306 Vista Drive to Donald Jackson Vanbuskirk and Samantha L. Vanbuskirk for $205,000.
Kevin G. Good and Heidi M. Good conveyed property on a public road to Peter Bruce Hess and Christine K. Hess for $147,500.
Joshua D. Weibel and Stephanie N. Weibel conveyed 720 E. Main St. to Kingdom Management LLC for $83,000.
Ephrata Township
Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 15 to Michael S. Pfautz and Carolyn L. Pfautz for $100,000.
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on Lake View Road to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $100,000.
Jason L. Staley and Colleen Staley conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Richard F. McKee Jr. and Maria V. McKee for $305,000.
Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 13 to William D. Redcay Jr. and Sharon L. Redcay for $326,400.
Frederick M. Macy, Cathy Lynn Macy and Catherine Lynn Macy conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Frederick M. Macy for $1.
Frederick M. Macy conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Barry Greenfield and Senalda Road Trust for $300,000.
Charlotte E. Pierce conveyed property on Maple Farm Road to Jacob R. Sauder for $229,900.
Fulton Township
The estate of Mary Geneva Marietta conveyed property on a public road to Ronald R. Murray and Sandra N. Murray for $1.
William H. Morris and Nancy M. Allison conveyed property on a public road to Eric C. Hodgdon and Lori C. Hodgdon for $231,500.
Willis S. Nolt and Margaret B. Nolt conveyed property on Cedar Hill Road to Gerald L. Wise and Rachel M. Wise for $172,000.
James S. Huber, Carole H. Huber, Clifford W. Holloway III and Joyce G. Holloway conveyed property on Goat Hill Road to Michael M. Church and Sharon H. Roth for $1.
East Hempfield Township
George A. Resh and Claressa H. Resh conveyed property on Barrcrest Lane to Marc T. Castillo and Andrea L. Castillo for $225,000.
Ryan C. Hess and Angela L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Bonifas and Nicole L. Bonifas for $389,900.
Wayne S. Herr, Elizabeth M. Adams and Robert R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Wayne S. Herr, Elizabeth M. Adams and Robert R. Herr for $1.
Michael Goldfarb and Stacey C. Goldfarb conveyed property on Hyde Park Drive to Daniel Mallon Kirchner and Renee Kirchner for $435,000.
Mann Family Partnership III, Barbara M. Steinwedell and Donald S. Mann conveyed property on a public road to 2701 State Road LLC for $3,300,000.
Fan Xi conveyed 1425 Picket Drive to Xinping Deng for $370,000.
Ronald C. Allison and Lynn G. Allison conveyed Unit 22 to Margaret M. Paulson for $490,000.
West Hempfield Township
Lisa M. Feliciano conveyed property on Arlene Drive to Steven Feliciano and Lisa M. Feliciano for $1.
John S. Forry, James S. Forry and Eric T. Conley conveyed property on Silver Spring Road to John S. Forry for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Richard W. Markley and Joanne G. Markley conveyed property on a public road to Lita M. Pelko and Anthony J. Pelko for $466,000.
Harold E. Feerrar III, Brenda L. Feerrar and Christiana Associates conveyed property on a public road to MKJR Enterprises LLC for $1.
Scott W. Souders conveyed property on a public road to Scott W. Souders and Ann M. Souders for $1.
Joan C. Evans conveyed 2179 Veumont Drive to Jason D. Lindemuth and Michelle L. Lindemuth for $210,000.
Guy E. Benner and Linda D. Benner conveyed 99 Strasburg Pike to Suzanne Heather Sutton and Luzviminda Sanches Lagrimas for $180,000.
West Lampeter Township
John D. Kelly, Janice K. Wolfe and Josephine E. Kelly conveyed 19 Duncan St. to John Duncan Kelly for $210,000.
Mellott Bros, Glenn E. Mellott, Elizabeth T. Mellott, Elizabeth T. Mellott Living Trust and Michele M. Luciano conveyed 248 Willow Street Pike to JKL Estates LLC for $265,000.
Toby C. Stanley conveyed property on Millport Road to Toby C. Stanley, Tara C. Landon and Tonya C. Bergstrom for $1.
Kaelyn M. Weleski conveyed 2814 Willow Street Pike to Lauren G. Kuntz and Colin F. Dubois for $202,500.
Dale D. Livengood and Amy L. Livengood conveyed 1715 Morningside Drive to Stuart V. Metzler and Laura J. Metzler for $270,000.
Robert D. Frane Sr., Joyce Riker and Joyce Lynn Frane conveyed 169 Herr Ave. to Timothy S. Quade and Irene R. Quade for $165,000.
Lancaster city
Joseph Torres and Moira Torres conveyed 560 W. Chestnut St. to BNG Properties LLC for $270,000.
LSC Properties LP, 415 Inc. and Liberty North Unit Owners Association Inc. conveyed property on West Liberty Street to SREG Liberty LLC for $1.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 423 N. Pine St. to Prince Street Duplex LLC for $73,000.
Grady K. Reicker conveyed 139 E. New St. to David C. Hollinger and Tonya A. Hollinger for $200,000.
Carlos Montes Torres, Zoraida Garcia and Zoraida Garcia Torres conveyed 360 S. Ann St. to Ricardo Soto for $60,000.
Glenn J. Schwartz and Verna O. Schwartz conveyed Unit 111 to Martin Fragosa for $113,000.
Redcay Industrial Development VII LLC conveyed property on North Arch Alley to 317 North for $1.
Sean P. Greene and Mary S. Greene conveyed 237 E. Ross St. to Sean P. Greene for $1.
Anthony N. Cavallo and Kathleen B. Cavallo conveyed property on a public road to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $160,333.
Robert G. Crnkovich and Julie A. Crnkovich conveyed property on Pearl Street to Beth A. Crnkovich for $125,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 511 Church St. to James L. Stoltzfus and Rosemary L. Stoltzfus for $20,000.
Daniel Timothy Boos conveyed 517 Fairview Ave. to Peter Fret for $119,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Equity Inc. for $800,000.
John J. English and Cecelia M. English conveyed 634 Hershey Ave. to Kenneth E. Craul and Dale Hershey for $133,000.
Amber D. Pozza, Amber D. Juarbe and Grace E. Bardell conveyed 542 E. Frederick St. to Marisa Marlowe for $155,000.
Ronald David Ford conveyed Unit 302 to William M. Stone and Cecilia M. Hile for $449,900.
Edwin J. Lapp conveyed 221 Ice Ave. to JC Diverse Ventures LLC for $75,000.
Lawrence N. Wise conveyed 77 Wise Ave. to Lawrence N. Wise, Susan M. Hogg Wise and Susan M Hogg Wise for $1.
Erin Jo Riley and Erin Jo Riley Revocable Trust conveyed 440 S. Duke St. to Teresa Bueno for $94,500.
Lawrence N. Wise conveyed 327 Prospect St. to Lawrence N. Wise, Susan M. Hogg Wise and Susan M Hogg Wise for $1.
Lawrence N. Wise conveyed 733 N. Marshall St. to Lawrence N. Wise, Susan M. Hogg Wise and Susan M Hogg Wise for $1.
Katie E. Fichtner and Katie Fichtner conveyed property on a public road to Sem A. Landis for $90,000.
Stanley A. May conveyed 225 Juniata St. to Eliel Carrero for $35,000.
Barbara A. Steffee conveyed 612 E. Marion St. to Estreet Properties LLC for $70,250.
David Coolidge, The estate of Lillian N. Coolidge, Federal Land Trust LLC, The estate of Lillian Nora Coolidge and The estate of Lillian Coolidge conveyed 135 Nevin St. to Federal Land Trust LLC for $1.
Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 135 Nevin St. to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $75,000.
Lancaster City of conveyed property on a public road to Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster for $1.
Jaylan E. Martin and Tamar A. Martin conveyed property on High Street to Derek Martin for $114,900.
Matthew Brown and Mary Brown conveyed 638 E. Chestnut St. to Aaron M. Leveronne and Carly Leveronne for $250,000.
Lawrence N. Wise conveyed 508 Fairview Ave. to Lawrence N. Wise, Susan M. Hogg Wise and Susan M Hogg Wise for $1.
Lawrence N. Wise conveyed 505 E. Ross St. to Lawrence N. Wise, Susan M. Hogg Wise and Susan M Hogg Wise for $1.
Ryan J. McGinnis and Amanda McGinnis conveyed 521 Juniata St. to O’Dalis Navarro Deleon for $117,000.
D. Arthur Turner III and D. A. Turner III conveyed 309 Euclid Ave. to Maria E. Santos for $125,000.
Lancaster Township
Jean M. Suter and Jeffrey C. Goss A conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Todd R. Stumpf for $259,000.
Ellen K. Albright conveyed property on a public road to James V. Althouse and Kathleen A. Landis for $256,000.
Thomas H. Buffington and Colleen M. Buffington conveyed 1303 Hillside Drive to Chrysan G. Buck for $350,000.
Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed 30 Riverside Ave. to Robert Vargas and Migdalia Vargas for $200,000.
Roberto Exequiel Aguilera Cruz, Yanetsy Lefebre and Roberto E. Aguilera Cruz conveyed property on Sterling Place to Anthony Marciano and Susan Marciano for $172,000.
Timothy Diem conveyed property on Clark Street to Cody Diem for $131,000.
The estate of Collins T. Gantz conveyed property on Willis Lane to Kimberly A. States Gantz and Kimberly A States Gantz for $1.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 3C to Douglas L. Engle and Susan L. Engle for $651,448.
Little Britain Township
Jonas R. Beiler Jr. conveyed property on Londonderry Lane to Jesse J. Phillips and Kourtney Phillips for $15,000.
Connie L. Keene conveyed property on a public road to Harold N. Keene and Connie L. Keene for $1.
Benjamin C. Flahart and Elizabeth M. Flahart conveyed property on a public road to Timothy W. Hoover and Andrea S. Webb for $370,000.
Manheim Township
Juliana E. Sergovic conveyed Unit 349+ to Maria Moller for $165,000.
George W. Mummert and Linda P. Mummert conveyed property on Riveredge Drive to Wesley McCully and Teresa McCully for $374,500.
Robert B. Belser and Emiline C. Belser conveyed property on Mondamin Farm Road to Dominic C. Rice and Beth S. Rice for $649,999.
Irina A. Diem conveyed 1565 Eden Road to Allen S. Petersheim for $170,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl D. Nerida and Rene Thomas R Nerida for $424,784.
Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Scotland Court to Thomas P. Roche and Sheryl D. Roche for $385,000.
The estate of Mary Margaret Jordano conveyed 1045 Grandview Blvd. to Mary Ann Jordano for $1.
Olimzhon M. Suliyev and Catherine Colarik conveyed 1055 Louise Ave. to Khayrullo O. Suliyev for $1.
William H. Grim conveyed property on Greenhowe Drive to Jordan T. Stewart for $267,000.
David Splain and Jennel L. Splain conveyed 422 Rhoda Drive to Giuseppe Pugliese and Denise Pugliese for $357,000.
Linda Bui and Dixon M. Thomas conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Linda Bui for $1.
David Costello conveyed 737 Integrity Drive to Serban A. Nicolaescu and Brianne N. Shanley for $802,340.
Dan Parson Team LLC, A. Plus Home Work LLC, Daniel F. Parson and Gabriel E. Laurence conveyed property on Camellia Court to Istvan Muller and Tina McFalls for $403,000.
Manheim Borough
Tricia A. Genslinger conveyed property on South Grant Street to Cole J. Adams for $128,900.
MCH Investments LLC and Craig E. Hasson conveyed 142 S. Grant St. to Charles F. Rush for $187,500.
Thomas E. Hoover Jr., Erin E. Hoover and Erin E. Patrick conveyed property on a public road to Nilda Rivera for $149,900.
Manor Township
Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Aylin Sanchez for $369,900.
Adam T. Dantinne and Sarah K. Dantinne conveyed property on Bradford Street to Dominic J. Pirocchi and Gina M. Pirocchi for $179,900.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 483 Greenhedge Drive to Joshua Adam Bantz and Colleen Rose Bantz for $444,278.
Robert G. Sneath Jr. and Margaret Ann Sneath conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Sharon L. Christensen and Rebecca L. Thomas for $219,900.
The estate of Max Petrisek conveyed property on a public road to Sean A. Hogan and Kathleen M. Hogan for $214,500.
B&F Partners, Linda A. Barto, Philip C. Frey, Michael B. Frey and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Frey and Linda A. Barto for $1.
Brenda L. Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Frederick A. Hart and Jacqueline Hart for $125,000.
B&F Partners, Linda A. Barto, Philip C. Frey, Michael B. Frey and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Frey and Linda A. Barto for $1.
B&F Partners, Linda A. Barto, Philip C. Frey, Michael B. Frey and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Michael B. Frey and Linda A. Barto for $1.
Martic Township
Dwight Cummins and Robin L. Cummins conveyed 1347 Holtwood Road to Sam M. Goss and Barbara F. Goss for $360,000.
Millersville Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Flora J. Doty, The estate of Flora Doty, Kathleen Richter, Thomas Ross, Kathleen Ross Richter, Karen Lewinsky, Karen Ross Lewinsky, Dennis Doty, The estate of Kelly Grady, Judi Decarmine, The estate of Kelly Lynn Grady, Sherri Nagy, The estate of Kelly Doty Grady, Maryanne Grady, Corissa Grady, Eugene Grady and Faith Hamilton conveyed 619 Crestgate Place to Melissa Obetz for $149,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Oliver D. Thayer and Stephanie L. Thayer conveyed property on a public road to Cody Kauffman and Nkemka Kauffman for $189,000.
Bollinger & Hess Group LLC and Jeremy Hess conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany Kilmer for $264,500.
Alice M. Myers, Alice M. Campbell, Shawn Lee Campbell and James C. Hollenbaugh conveyed 23 Poplar St. to Alice M. Campbell and Shawn Lee Campbell for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Ronald Lambert, Esther Lambert and Esther M. Lambert conveyed 1851 Creek Road to Michael D. Hoover and Lynnae B. Hoover for $160,000.
Ketterline Inc. conveyed 10 Chas Drive to Michael P. Bimle and Beverly A. Bimle for $309,900.
Scott A. Emlet Jr. and Jennifer M. Emlet conveyed 901 Mill Road to Scott A. Emlet Jr. for $1.
Owen E. Sommers and Darlene Sommers conveyed 720 Fairview Road to Mark Lutz and Janet Lutz for $276,000.
Mountville Borough
D. Elaine Lefever conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Eugene L. Kelleher and Deborah A. Kelleher for $230,000.
Brad A. Piersol and Dionna L. Piersol conveyed 209 E. New St. to D&R Charles Construction LLC for $73,500.
Penn Township
Donna M. Beaudoin and Lee J. Beaudoin conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Devin Chadwick Orme and Jillian Leigh Orme for $300,000.
Eric D. Baughman, Jennifer L. Baughman and Eric Baughman conveyed 2285 Newport Road to Kendall Weiler for $170,000.
Stephanie Ann Phillips conveyed property on Hamaker Road to Alec N. Levesque and Jaclyn N. Levesque for $310,000.
Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Charles Investments LP conveyed 705 Hamaker Road to Christopher Michael Burchett and Ashley N. Burchett for $327,020.
Pequea Township
Brian D. Andreychek and Stephanie N. Andreychek conveyed property on Woodhall Drive to Meredith Whitty and Willie Whitty Jr. for $300,000.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to John H. Gregor and Linda M. Gregor for $195,990.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 34 Southside Drive to Benjamin M. Dice for $224,990.
Providence Township
Christine L. Sawicki and Christine L. Richards conveyed property on Penny Road to William H. Richards for $300,000.
Wayne T. Keller and Christina Pasquretta conveyed 8 Woodland Drive to Wayne T. Keller for $1.
Quarryville Borough
John H. Gregor and Linda M. Gregor conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Robert D. Martin for $218,900.
Kelly B. Koch and Kathryn B. Enck conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to William M. Koch Jr. and Elizabeth M. Koch for $1.
Rapho Township
Patricia M. Meenehan and M. Patrick Meenehan conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Matthew R. Michael for $1.
Josiah D. Jones and Rebecca K. Warren conveyed 1572 Hossler Road to Joshua Henson and Jennifer Henson for $235,000.
Qdos Investments LLC, Gordon Stapleton and Joe McMonagle conveyed 1335 Strickler Road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.
Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed 1826 Emerald Way to Yong H. Lee and Theresa T. Lee for $534,000.
J. Stephen Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Reynold M. Bauman and Audrey Bauman for $1.
C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever conveyed 2610 Camp Road to C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Lillian S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus for $207,000.
Levi S. Stoltzfus and Barbara E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Simmontown Road to Mark A. Zook and Cynthia R. Zook for $440,000.
Salisbury Township
The estate of Lois E. McKillips conveyed property on a public road to Robert K. McKillips II, Vicki L. Sylvester and Tami L. Trout for $1.
Robert K. McKillips II, Tami L. Trout and Vicki L. Sylvester conveyed property on a public road to Vicki L. Sylvester for $152,000.
Dustin R. Fox and Janette R. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Leon L. Beiler for $125,000.
The estate of Charles A. Bills Sr. and The estate of Charles A. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Bills and Judith C. Bills for $145,000.
The estate of Edmund H. Ebelhar, The estate of Edmund H. Ebelhar Jr., The Estate of Edmund H. Ebelhar III, Judi A. Ebelhar and Danielle N. Ebelhar conveyed property on a public road to Judi A. Ebelhar and Danielle N. Ebelhar for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Donald R. Heiser and Orlena K. Heiser conveyed property on a public road to Patrick A. Meck for $1.
Donald R. Heiser and Orlena K. Heiser conveyed 105 W. Main St. to Patrick A. Meck for $1.
Strasburg Township
Daniel G. Beiler and Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel G. Beiler and Emma E. Beiler for $1.
Cindy S. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Daniel G. Beiler and Emma E. Beiler for $280,000.
The estate of Edward W. Harding conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Blank Jr. for $238,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Chester M. Hurst, Kathryn E. Hurst and Chester Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Seth A. Waltman for $255,000.
Warwick Township
William H. Kunkle III and Susan A. Kunkle conveyed property on Brian Drive to William H. Kunkle III and Susan A. Kunkle for $1.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 642 Allegiance Drive to Matt Enoch and Donna Enoch for $580,714.
David L. Cromer III and Airica D. Cromer conveyed property on Heron Road to Kendalyn Martin for $182,000.
The estate of Donna L. Eberly and The estate of Donna Lee Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $30,000.
The estate of David M. Hutchison, The estate of David Michael Hutchison and Karen J. Hutchison conveyed 1627 Robert Road to Karen J. Hutchison for $1.