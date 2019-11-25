The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 11-15:
Adamstown Borough
Acquire Property Investments LLC and Josue Morales conveyed property on Bowmansville Road to Michael Lee Ray and Destinee Ray for $177,500.
Akron Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Michael D. Bootie Jr. and Amy E. Bootie conveyed 310 Edgehill Drive to Bailey L. Garman for $137,000.
Sandra Lee Stewart and Sandra L. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Sandra Lee Stewart and Troy Jay Stewart for $1.
Keith C. Hunsicker conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Keith C. Hunsicker and Annemarie Hunsicker for $1.
Bart Township
Brian D. Woerth and Cheryn M. Woerth conveyed property on a public road to Craig L. Tomison and Sara L. Tomison for $320,000.
Anthony Andrew Manley Jr. and Jenna Louise Manley conveyed property on Wilson Road to Dylan M. Roslan and Katelyn E. Mecouch for $273,000.
Caernarvon Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson T. Good Sr., Reba M. Good, Zena Good Smith, Zena Good Smith and Carlton J. Good conveyed 6176 Division Highway to Corporate Venture Group for $78,000.
Rebecca A. Lanahan and Tony L. Firestone conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Stoltzfus for $10,000.
Clay Township
Jack Lee Daub and Thelma A. Grant conveyed property on 25 Elser Drive to Jack Lee Daub and Jack L. Daub Jr. for $1.
Aaron M. Ziegler, Julie Bard Ziegler and Julie Bard Dippner conveyed 35 Meadow Drive to Michelle S. Nyamekye for $312,500.
East Cocalico Township
Dorothy T. Ammon and William Ammon conveyed property on Bill Drive to Janice L. Sweigart for $155,000.
Carole Louise Gerhart conveyed 34 Oak Lane to Hazel A. Sensenig for $230,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to John J. Callan Jr., Kristan A. Milner Callan and Kristan Milner Callan for $306,336.
Vardan Upadhyaya and Sarika Mishra conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Weitzel for $189,900.
West Cocalico Township
Units LLC and Marlin Hurst conveyed property on Short Road to West Cocalico Township for $1.
Units LLC and Marlin Hurst conveyed property on Indiantown Road to West Cocalico Township for $1.
Units LLC and Marlin Hurst conveyed property on South Line Road to West Cocalico Township for $1.
Colerain Township
Jeraldine Joy Tatman conveyed 91 Philip Drive to Todd Pyle and Nicole Pyle for $275,000.
Charles J. Cavanagh and Charles J. Cavanagh II conveyed property on a public road to Charles J. Cavanagh and Dianna M. Cavanagh for $1.
Columbia Borough
The estate of Patrick Oreilly conveyed 38 S. Eighth St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $50,000.
Revolutionary Performance Marketing LLC and Charles N. Sierk conveyed 658 Plane St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $44,600.
Bernice M. Howard conveyed 225 S. Fifth St. to James W. Howard for $1.
Bernice M. Howard conveyed 231 S. Fifth St. to James W. Howard for $1.
Vernon R. Detz and Barbara J. Detz conveyed 263 N. Second St. to M&M Realty Co. for $94,000.
Michael J. Hoffmaster Jr. conveyed property on 15th Street to James R. Cox for $205,000.
James R. Hamaker conveyed 332 Perry St. to Tamoney Investments LLC for $55,000.
Brian K. Fake, Renee L. Fake and Renee Fake conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Fake for $1.
Conestoga Township
Barbara J. Long conveyed property on a public road to Ross E. Long Jr. and Barbara J. Long for $1.
Athena Lavelle and Josephine A. Celotto conveyed 665 Sandhill Road to Ronald G. Kelly for $155,000.
Zachary P. Waltz conveyed 3 Orchard Lane to Denise A. Kreitzer for $200,000.
Conoy Township
Richard Wayne Brooks conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $97,500.
Keith J. Ivory, Jessica L. Strawbridge and Jessica Frederick conveyed property on a public road to Keith J. Ivory for $1.
Denver Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Derek P. Winters conveyed 1095 Holly Lane to Millpond Properties LLC for $148,000.
James M. Hitchcock and Kathleen A. Hitchcock conveyed property on a public road to Julie Schenden for $275,000.
East Donegal Township
Aaron Kreider conveyed 734 Sharon Drive to Aaron Kreider and Allison L. Shehan for $1.
Thomas G. Hertzog and Pamela Jo Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Pamela Jo Hertzog for $1.
Robert J. Holmes and Jane J. Holmes conveyed property on a public road to Randall S. Wolgemuth for $800,000.
Kristi R. Cooper and Kristi R Burke conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Douglas and Katrina M. Douglas for $157,000.
John E. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services for $1.
Ana L. Colon conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Robert H. Wahl for $240,000.
Paul C. Schultheiss conveyed property on 203 Quaking Aspen to Carol S. Lugaro for $1.
Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services conveyed property on a public road to Echos Properties Inc. for $1.
West Donegal Township
William D. Gipe Jr. and Patricia S. Gipe conveyed 439 Hess Road to Linda Hersh for $210,000.
Roger L. Moist and Rebecca A. Moist conveyed property on Bossler Road to Diane E. Daugherty for $230,000.
Gregrey B. Fouse and James G. Fouse conveyed 1852 Zeager Road to Gregrey B. Fouse for $1.
East Earl Township
Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher conveyed property on 5269 Paes Road to Aaron S. Esh Jr. and Mary F. Esh for $170,000.
Loren L. Zimmerman and Helen E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Valley Authority for $13,294.
Charles H. Sauder and Mary H. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne L. Martin and Bonnie L. Martin for $390,000.
West Earl Township
Marlee Properties LLC and Steven L. Fisher conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Team Rahal of Mechanicsburg Inc. for $1.
Eli B. Shirk and Lydia G. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Reuben Z. Zeiset for $150,000.
Karen L. Garman and Dean L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Evan Garman and Nicole Garman for $220,000.
Bruce A. Weaver and Janice H. Weaver conveyed property on Buchland Road to Brandon Harlee and Kara L. Newswanger for $189,900.
Brent K. Nolt and Melinda A. Nolt conveyed property on Buchland Road to Brent K. Nolt for $1.
Team Rahal of Mechanicsburg Inc. conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Marlee Properties LLC for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Jacqueline R. Sheeran conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Jeremy B. Haver and Kristian H. Haver conveyed 43 W. Hummelstown St. to Jake D. Kreiter for $137,000.
Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co. conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn J. Seaman and William B. Seaman for $170,000.
Krystal Laree Roush and Krystal Laree Sprenkle conveyed 622 N. Lime St. to Krystal Laree Sprenkle for $1.
Daniel L. George Jr. and Tina M. George conveyed 2 Briarcliff Road to Christopher Edgell and Lindsey Edgell for $232,000.
Brian M. Davis and Elizabeth A. Davis conveyed 12 Cranfield Court to Leslie A. Roth for $140,000.
Jordan Smith and Svetlana Smith conveyed property on a public road to Spencer E. Cassel, Elizabeth M. Cassel and Mark A. Cassel for $206,900.
Ephrata Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jonah M. Sensenig, Jonah Sensenig and Megan Ebling conveyed 239 S. State St. to Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co. for $96,000.
Winsome L. Gerlach conveyed property on Landis Road to James Fletcher and Dulce Fletcher for $185,000.
Derek D. Fritz and Alona J. Fritz conveyed 115 W. Main St. to Derek D. Fritz and Alona J. Fritz for $1.
Troy J. Minnich, Maureen K. Hart and Maureen K. Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Troy J. Minnich and Maureen K. Minnich for $1.
Donald G. Steffy and Sally A. Steffy conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Jeffrey Weidman for $200,000.
Regina D. Leed and Regina D. Auker conveyed 274 Duke St. to Keith B. Auker and Regina D. Auker for $1.
Kenneth Birney, Barbara Cleffi, Barbara A. Birney, Samuel O. Swartz III and Annette I. Swartz conveyed 115 N. Academy Drive to Kenneth G. Birney and Barbara A. Birney for $1.
Ephrata Township
Jennifer Elmer, Jennifer Nicole Minnich and Brock Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Thanh H. Chau and Natalie M. Chau for $154,000.
Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 285 Riverview Drive to J. Mer Properties LLC for $106,500.
The estate of Sandra M. Stout conveyed 210 Fieldcrest Lane to George Kuruc and Susan Rohn for $239,900.
Kimmet Construction LLC and Warren Todd Kimmet conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Petsu Jr. and Jennifer L. Petsu for $404,000.
Jonas M. Burkholder, Bertha S. Burkholder, Jonas Burkholder and Bertha Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. for $1,890,000.
East Hempfield Township
Lititz Pike Associates, Lititz Pike Associates LP, Lititz Pike Management LLC and Pierre K. Palandijan conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Pike Associates for $1.
SSSB Manufacturing Co. conveyed property on Prestige Drive to Prestige Lane Partners LLC for $10.
John Forsyth conveyed Unit 62A to William A. Caine and Emily Mercado for $274,900.
Daniel M. Kirchner, Renee Kirchner and Renee Pitts conveyed property on a public road to David Allen Behnke and Ashley Duvall Behnke for $213,000.
Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed property on a public road to Melissa D. Yoder for $215,000.
Schreiber Center For Pediatric Development conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Pike Associates LP for $1.
West Hempfield Township
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Shawn L. Garman and Scott Provanzo conveyed 3913 Greystone Drive to Patrick Izzo and Mary K. Izzo for $308,958.
Steven L. Koser and Ondrea L. Koser conveyed property on Klinesville Road to Sean P. Kopp and Jamie L. Kopp for $450,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Paul L. Scott, Paul Scott, Teresa W. Scott, Teresa L. Wilson and Teresa Scott conveyed 2807 Ironville Pike to BML Real Estate LLC for $132,240.
The estate of Karen E. Hess, The estate of Karen Elaine Hess and Vicki M. Mihalov conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC and Dennis R. Haldeman for $95,200.
Chia Moua and Carli R. Moua conveyed property on a public road to Chia Moua for $1.
Clifford E. Thomas and Morgan M. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Ellinger for $147,000.
East Lampeter Township
Homes For Life LLC and David Holm conveyed 22 S. Eastland Drive to Ashly R. Bostock for $165,000.
Lucille A. Davis conveyed property on Highland Drive to Kamsoth Sok for $226,500.
Elmer K. Stoltzfus, Katie M. Stoltzfus, Dwight Stoltzfus and Elmer Stoltzfus conveyed 244 Black Oak Drive to Robert J. Billett for $150,000.
Richard D. Kettering and Christine K. Kettering conveyed 41 Black Oak Drive Unit 41 to Nella Seward for $127,000.
James E. Lenahan and Jennifer L. Lenahan conveyed 2227 Porter Way to James D. Talbot and Marianne H. Talbot for $430,900.
Robert Castor and Julie Slack conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Peter Geist and Maritza Alvarez Geist for $468,000.
The estate of Arlene M. Girvin, Roger W. Handorf and Curtis S. Girvin conveyed Unit 58 to Melvin H. Barge and Mary Ellen Barge for $260,000.
West Lampeter Township
The estate of Rose M. Haines conveyed property on a public road to Frank J. Nadu and Diana M. Nadu for $130,000.
Joyce M. Morman conveyed Unit 32 to Christopher L. Kubasek for $295,000.
Adam W. Stinson conveyed 6 Mylin Ave. to Adam W. Stinson and Samantha B. Stinson for $1.
Betty D. Hurdle and Robert D. Hurdle conveyed 843 Paramount Ave. to Betty D. Hurdle for $1.
Austin Z. Smucker, Savannah K. Smucker and Edward C. Burton conveyed Unit 24 to Kendrick J. Bowman and Kyonna S. Bowman for $295,000.
Megan R. Carr and Alexander Daminger conveyed 117 Dorianne Drive to Rebecca Aucott for $203,000.
Christopher L. Kubasek and Elizabeth Kubasek conveyed property on a public road to Travis F. Scott and Jennifer A. Scott for $448,000.
Ashley Koch and William M. Koch Jr. conveyed 1627 Peony Road to Dennis L. Markley Jr. for $252,000.
Lancaster city
Jose L. Maldonado conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Nolt and Brady Stoner for $65,000.
Jason Nissley conveyed 413 Laurel St. to James D. Stewart for $40,825.
Glenn R. Pottberg and Elaine M. Pottberg conveyed 936 Buchanan Ave. to Glenn R. Pottberg Amd Elaine M. Pottberg Pottberg Revocable Trust, Glenn R. Pottberg and Elaine M. Pottberg for $1.
Elijah Scot Groff and Kristina Marie Groff conveyed property on Prospect Street to Nicholas K. Brown, Kyra Hope Hildebrand Bell and Kyra Hope Hildebrand Bell for $154,900.
SZ Properties LLC and Salena C. Zook conveyed 758 Poplar St. to Michael K. Raymond and April E. Raymond for $215,000.
Connie L. Walker and Connie L. Summy conveyed 512 E. Ross St. to George R. Summy and Connie L. Summy for $1.
BNG Properties LLC conveyed 514 E. Fulton St. to Mark Hernandez for $199,900.
Fabian Hernandez Gonzalez and Jimmy E. Granthon conveyed 524 Fairview Ave. to Nai H. Ramamya and Mon Htaw Ramamya for $118,000.
Amy M. Bitar and Samir Bitar conveyed 32 N. Mulberry St. to KD Management LLC for $5.
Duc Van Vuu and Dung My Lien conveyed 1003 Ayres Court to Thu T. Nguyen and Jenny Nguyen for $130,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and James R. Gregg conveyed 653 W. Orange St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $29,800.
Bam Lighting Inc. conveyed property on 733 Fifth St. to Brian A. Reynolds for $1.
401 Properties LLC and Eric Nissley conveyed 625 Fourth St. to Laura E. Diamantoni for $80,000.
Carrie C. Seguin conveyed 1044 Union St. to Brian A. Reynolds for $1.
Jacob E. Glensor conveyed 464 W. Vine St. to Eryin M. Wandel for $150,000.
Joyce A. Snader conveyed 18 W. Lemon St. to Todd W. Snader for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Edmund Clark and Ashley Clark conveyed 1134 Union St. to Commerce Property Group LLC for $89,000.
Coho Property Holdings LLC and James F. Stermer conveyed property on a public road to GSV Management LLC for $2,800,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Blanca I. Mendez and Jose A. Mendez conveyed 325 Laurel St. to James Fabie for $86,000.
Estrubhar Properties LLC and Edwin D. Strubhar conveyed 620 E. King St. to Prestige Real Estate Group LLC for $216,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Becker, David Debolt, Deborah Homsher, Vicki Jo Haney, Donnette Haney, Keith E. Usner, Paula Diffenerfer and Eleanor Flory conveyed 319 Euclid Ave. to Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner for $83,000.
Jason M. Keeports conveyed 444 New Holland Ave. to Ismael Renteria Parra for $152,900.
Brentwood Investment Properties LLC and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 540 Race Ave. to John J. Wood III and Brittany L. Wood for $345,000.
Christopher J. Draude, Stephanie A. Mccrery and The estate of Donna Marie Wise conveyed property on Pearl Street to Jobi L. Campbell for $131,000.
Huda N. Altufayli conveyed 589 N. Plum St. to Kevin J. Lynch and Stacey M. Lynch for $166,000.
Dennis Allen Bakay conveyed 422 Fairview Ave. to Samantha M. Colon for $108,000.
Ivan Ocasio Carrion, Ivan Ocasio Carrion and Vivian I. Ocasio conveyed 879 Hilton Drive to Moises E. Evertz, Roxanna Diaz Evertz and Roxanna Diaz Evertz for $169,900.
Roberto Saldana Jr. and Milagros Saldana conveyed 531 S. Lime St. to Mayra Olavarria Velez for $108,000.
Douglas A. Demarra, Megan L. Martin and Doug Demarra conveyed 529 N. Mary St. to Jacqlynn Markstein and Christopher Markstein for $225,000.
Harry Reyes, Barbie Pabon Reyes and Barbie Pabon Reyes conveyed 457 High St. to Dennis Bakay for $166,000.
BNG Properties LLC conveyed 303 Church St. to Andrew Quintois and Mikaela Quintois for $188,500.
Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 40 S. Mulberry St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $105,000.
George Cattell Jr. conveyed 1232 St. Joseph Street to Maria D. Alicea Robles and Maria D Alicea Robles for $139,900.
Jacklyn A. Madsen conveyed 345 E. Orange St. to Kennith L. Bell and Marcy R. Stone for $254,900.
Juanita Morell conveyed 421 W. Vine St. to Jason M. Spence for $130,000.
Enos Swarey conveyed 66 Marshall St. to Dominga Yudelka Nunez for $157,000.
Michelle L. Deller conveyed 922 Fremont St. to Konstantin Temin and Janet Temin for $152,900.
Curtis R. Hockenbrocht conveyed 40 Filbert St. to CR Property Group LLC for $38,000.
Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 109 W. Strawberry St. to Federal Land Trust LLC for $1.
Barbara Lee Dabolt conveyed 425 Pearl St. to Marlin Hostetter and Amy Hostetter for $139,000.
Josh Netz conveyed 638 S. Queen St. to Willow Housing LLC for $70,000.
Marjorie M. Arce and Marjorie Arce conveyed 738 1/2 Marietta Ave. to Denise M. Claar for $60,000.
Lancaster Township
Ibrahim D Al Qaisi, Ibrahim D. Al Qaisi and Ibrahim D. Alqaisi conveyed 1504 Springside Drive to Zorines Torres and Crystal M. Ravel for $238,000.
Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Shirley Platt for $246,242.
Leacock Township
Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Stoltzfus and Rachel R. Stoltzfus for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Nu Tran conveyed 225 Lemon Lane to Trinh H. Tran for $170,000.
Terry A. Martorana and Carolyn A. Boussum conveyed 92 Quarry Road to James Mark Richvalsky and Ruth Richvalsky for $240,000.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 1A to Kimberly K. Schaller for $499,271.
Russell P. Schreiber and Evelyn Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to J. David Marks and Rebecca S. Marks for $1.
Barbara J. Frederick Irrevocable Trust and Reid D. Frederick conveyed Unit 14 to Reid D. Frederick for $203,550.
Michael L. Frymyer Sr. conveyed 39 E. Lincoln Ave. to Corey Michael Frymyer and Nicki Frymyer for $227,000.
Little Britain Township
Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on a public road to William C. Mack and Lynn K. Mack for $114,000.
William Henderson, Danielle Taylor and Danielle Henderson conveyed property on a public road to William Henderson and Danielle Henderson for $1.
Sam M. Goss and Barbara F. Goss conveyed property on Noble Road to Timothy D. Ruggirello and Kerstin L. Schmeltzer for $260,000.
Manheim Township
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Hannigan Drive to Carmen M. Schnuerle for $120,000.
Shannon Patterson conveyed 1720 Eden Road to Robert Edwin Kurtz and William C. Kurtz for $1.
Loraine S. Roberts and Kirk Roberts conveyed 521 Valley Road to Bradley D. Stoltzfus and Stacy Y. Stoltzfus for $187,800.
Helen P. Snyder and Yvonne M. Staskel conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Weems and Lisa N. Weems for $405,000.
Helen D. Friant, Elizabeth AF Martzall and Elizabeth A. Martzall conveyed Unit 57 to Alan H. Sloan and Susan B. Sloan for $255,000.
James Pierzga conveyed property on a public road to Edward E. Zielinski and Kiersten Yocum for $332,000.
Brubaker Motors Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Michelle Louise Downey and Robert F. Maile Living Trust conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Joseph Byler and Julie Byler for $199,150.
Richard W. Getz Jr. and Janet C. Getz conveyed property on a public road to Barry Hunt for $215,000.
Bonita S. Stewart and Bonita S. St. John conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. St. John and Bonita S. St. John for $1.
Diane J. Ennis conveyed 1611 Ridgedale Drive to Steven C. Dimatteo for $150,000.
Michael Vincent Kowalick Jr. and Lauren Elizabeth Kowalick conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Susan J. Sauder and John Lloyd Sauder for $182,500.
Robert L. Beers conveyed Unit 11 to Dorgan Real Estate LLC for $450,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy M. Blevins and Heather M. Reisinger conveyed property on a public road to Royal View Investments LLC for $191,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 67 to Bryan S. Arnold for $259,990.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 52 to A&E Property Rentals LLC for $249,990.
Joseph H. Moore and Anna S. Moore conveyed 533 Prince George Drive to Maria Horodowicz and Joseph Horodowicz for $352,000.
Peter H. Wolfson and Francesco Caruso conveyed 105 Pulte Road to John Liewelyn Ferguson for $140,000.
Silvain Diedrichs, Carolyn Diedrichs and Philip Boom conveyed property on Beachwood Road to Jere M. Stauffer and Jo Lynn Stauffer for $335,000.
Hap V. Luong, Julia Hanh Phan and Hap Van Luong conveyed 1643 Brookhaven Drive to Hung H. Luu and Dung T. Tran for $200,000.
Puspa Dhimal and Puspa Bastola conveyed 325 Delp Road to Samuel Upreti for $239,000.
Brett Morrison conveyed 321 Cobblestone Court to Diane L. Howe for $178,000.
Hillary A. Mountis and Gregory J. Meglic conveyed Unit 56 to Turnier Esperance Jr., Courtney L. Barabas Esperance and Courtney L Barabas Esperance for $1.
Ivan J. Gerhart, Helen M. Gerhart and Stacey L. Gerhart conveyed 1005 Skyline Drive to Gina M. Georgallis for $245,000.
Heather Lee Saunders conveyed 104 Murry Hill Drive to Lee Wiggins and Kateryna Wiggins for $289,900.
EG Stoltzfus LLC and Stoltzfus EG LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dake A. Wilson Dynasty Trust for $595,000.
Mary Ann Johnson conveyed 2001 Robindale Ave. to Charles J. Klein and Maria Klein for $295,000.
Judith M. Errigo conveyed property on a public road to Felix T. Desangles for $234,500.
Steven W. Goss conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Harvey for $1.
Homeland Corp. conveyed 9 Barristers Place to Lee J. Moyer and Lorraine Moyer for $405,000.
John C. Mann, Chelsea L. Acaley and Chelsea L. Mann conveyed 1559 Zarker Road to Matthew W. Ebaugh and Ariel R. Ebaugh for $234,900.
Manheim Borough
Evelyn M. Bucher and Kenneth A. Bucher conveyed 230 Meadow Lane to Evelyn M. Bucher for $1.
Pamela J. Breneman, Elizabeth M. Bush and Elizabeth Bush conveyed property on Crescent Drive to Bethany P. Zimmerman for $130,000.
Keith D. Good and April C. Good conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Keith D. Good, April C. Good and Chloe S. Good for $5.
Donald E. Hess and Constance F. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Yi Sun and Weijie Chen for $344,000.
Staci Joan Stettler conveyed 322 Charlotte St. to Luis Enrique Ruiz Rodriguez and Diana Diaz for $88,700.
Sally A. Bomberger conveyed 160 N. Charlotte St. to MCH Investments LLC for $40,000.
Sylvia J. Bomberger conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to MCH Investments LLC for $150,000.
Manor Township
Kenneth A. Beck and Darlene M. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Ebselcon LLC for $375,000.
Cory Mahorney, Shaniquia Mahorney, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Cory Mahorney Sr. conveyed 2544 Valley Drive to FHG 92 LLC for $170,000.
Michelle L. Smith conveyed 1882 Manor Ridge Drive to Amy Louise Graybeal for $200,000.
Kelly L. Rupp and Kelly L. Hoffmaster conveyed property on a public road to Kelly L. Hoffmaster for $0.
Esther F. Markey conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to Barbara L. Dabolt for $187,500.
Chad E. Babcock, Rachel E. Babcock and David A. Miller conveyed 132 Bradford St. to Joseph Y. Choi for $174,900.
Cynthia A. Krimmel conveyed property on 1905 Manor Ridge Drive to Hari Timsina and Kheena Timsina for $201,000.
Lawrence K. Weiler conveyed 123A Hampden Drive to Betsaida Laureano and Daniel Pantoja for $179,900.
Shaun M. Witmer conveyed property on Redwood Drive to Rolando Antunez Gomez and Yaima Perez Leon for $190,000.
Brian L. Odonel, Pamela L. Harmon and Pamela L. Odonel conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Odonel and Pamela L. Harmon for $1.
Marietta Borough
Omar Dejesus, Mariadeliz Ralat Dejesus and Mariadeliz Ralat Dejesus conveyed 417 E. Market St. to Omar Dejesus for $1.
Midfirst Bank conveyed property on a public road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $10.
Martic Township
Ray M. Umbarger and Ray M. Umbarger & Joan M. Umbarger Living Trust conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Ray M. Umbarger and Patricia K. Umbarger for $1.
Daniel G. Lapp and Anna L. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Kauffman and Anna B. Kauffman for $525,000.
Peggy A. Soders and Peggy A. Gilger conveyed property on a public road to Peggy A. Gilger and Keith C. Soders for $1.
Millersville Borough
Nancy M. Frey and Susan L. Armer conveyed 324 Herr Ave. to Robert G. Crnkovich and Julie A. Crnkovich for $154,000.
Bill Jimenez conveyed 565 Buttonwood Farm Road to Troy David Landis, Michelle Kay Zook Landis, Mervin H. Zook and Lois C. Zook for $480,000.
Robert L. Campbell conveyed 77 N. Duke St. to Adam Bofinger and Lindsey Freidly for $178,000.
Norma Jean Kralick conveyed 19 Quaker Hills Road to Christopher Beakes for $169,900.
Mount Joy Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lester R. Dimeler Jr. and Carla R. Dimeler conveyed 584 W. Main St. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $94,100.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Jason S. Gatchell and James S. Gatchell conveyed 279 Manheim St. to Corporate Venture Group for $88,000.
R. Patrick St. Clair, Carol J. Hebbe and Jeff P. Hebbe conveyed Unit 601 to Joseph Turbedsky and Judy Turbedsky for $179,000.
Ali M. Audi, Kelli L. Thompson and Kelli L Thompson Audi conveyed Unit 104 to John P. Roof and Kyra M. Roof for $251,900.
Equity Trust Co. and Michael R. Warren Ira conveyed 59 Marietta St. to Robert L. Burns for $1.
Daniel B. Erb and Tiffany A. Erb conveyed property on 597 Staufer Court to Tiffany A. Erb for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Megan M. Hiester, Christopher Daniel Hiester and Megan M. Lazicki conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Jordan M. Deisher and Carissa C. Deisher for $154,000.
John P. Haydo conveyed property on a public road to Baljeet Singh and Narinder Singh for $135,500.
Allison K. Koblitz conveyed property on a public road to Tyler C. Moyer and Allison R. Moyer for $180,000.
Mountville Borough
Nicole R. Nikolaus conveyed 140 Rockford Square to Anthony M. Christian and Gwendolyn A. Christian for $190,000.
New Holland Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Timothy L. Shenenberger conveyed 234 E. Spruce St. to Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner for $167,300.
Paradise Township
Dennis L. McFalls, Shirley A. McFalls and Shirley McFalls conveyed 4 Eric Road to Dennis L. McFalls and Shirley McFalls for $0.
Faith C. Cooke, Jeffrey A. Cooke and Jeffry A. Cooke conveyed 127 Harristown Road to Faith C. Cooke for $1.
Penn Township
DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and Aaron R. Hess conveyed 556 Madison Way to Robin L. Bodine and Whitney L. Bodine for $80,000.
Philip D. Nolt and Darlene Nolt conveyed 1830 N. Penryn Road to Lance L. Danmyer for $210,000.
Penn Township conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $21,070.
Kirsten L. Hershey conveyed 408 Elwyn Terrace to Alex Fan for $165,900.
Pequea Township
Eric R. Sandstrom conveyed property on a public road to Chad E. Babcock and Rachel E. Babcock for $220,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Brooksley N. Kehoe and William J. Kehoe III conveyed 191 W. Willow Road to Milpond Properties LLC for $100,000.
Thomas E. Feeman conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Marie Knepp Payonk for $238,000.
Marcia Waymouth, Joshua J. Danenza, Mary C. Danenza and Mary C. Waymouth conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Andreychek and Stephanie N. Andreychek for $405,000.
Jeffrey A. Kann and Kimberly S. Kann conveyed 24 Carriage House Drive to Jeffrey A. Kann for $1.
Providence Township
Craig L. Tomison and Sara L. Tomison conveyed property on Rawlinsville Avenue to Cody Woods and Kimberlyn Swinehart for $210,000.
William H. Rafferty and Mary E. Rafferty conveyed property on Farmington Way to Lee D. Rogers and Megan Rudy for $320,000.
Casey A. Painter and Casey A. Ibach conveyed property on a public road to Tom L. Ibach Jr. and Casey A. Ibach for $1.
The estate of Charles F. Groff Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Groff for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Kenneth D. Hammel, Barbara B. Hammel, Joanne E. Hammel, Daniel Salkov and The estate of Lynn L. Hammel conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth D. Hammel, Barbara B. Hammel, Joanne E. Hammel, Brian K. Fromal and Jennifer Lavallee for $1.
Kenneth D. Hammel, Barbara B. Hammel, Jennifer Lavallee, Joanne E. Hammel, Brian K. Fromal and Daniel Salkov conveyed property on a public road to West Coast 711S for $1,113,600.
Dennis M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Dennis M. Harnish for $1.
Dennis M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Dennis M. Harnish for $1.
Rapho Township
The estate of Eddie C. Fisher and Geraldine Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Randolph S. Kaylor for $70,000.
James Christian, Christy Christian and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 2064 Alpha Court to FHG 92 LLC for $162,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC, Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. and James A. Graybill conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Matthew D. Groff and Devon Groff for $358,483.
Elm Tree Properties LLC, Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. and James A. Graybill conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Cody A. Fenstermacher and Elizabeth A. Fenstermacher for $346,068.
Salisbury Township
William G. Reddinger and Linda M. Reddinger conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher for $610,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Adam Forrester and Nathan A. Forrester conveyed 915 Glorry Lane to Louis N. Shirk and Mary Jane Shirk for $166,000.
Frank T. Cozze and A. Michele Cozze conveyed property on a public road to B. Allen Stoltzfus and Anna R. Stoltzfus for $365,000.
Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher conveyed property on 5269 Paes Road to David Ray Stoltzfus for $225,000.
Strasburg Borough
Deeya Lantern Re LLC and Hanishkumar Patel conveyed property on a public road to Dream Land Hospitality LLC for $1,360,000.
William S. Pontz and Donna M. Pontz conveyed Unit 30 to William H. Rafferty and Mary E. Rafferty for $276,900.
Warwick Township
Janice J. Meyer conveyed 429 Resolution Drive to Janice J. Meyer and Janice J. Meyer Trust for $0.
Heidi J. Gesicki conveyed 398 Crosswinds Drive to Christopher J. Gesicki for $1.
Barry L. Hunt and Lori L. Hunt conveyed property on Crimson Lane to Louis M. Baldino and Kristin Ribe for $365,000.
DNB Investments LLC conveyed property on Brookfield Road to John Smucker and Martha Smucker for $157,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 419 Valor Drive to John Olewnik and Patricia Olewnik for $494,605.
The estate of Sandra Jean Coldren conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Wenger for $120,000.