The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 28-Nov. 1:
Bart Township
Christian R. and Fannie K. Petersheim conveyed property on Mine Road to Christian R. Jr. and Susanne S. Petersheim for $310,000.
The estate of George A. Grumelli conveyed property on a public road to George A. Grumelli Jr., Fred V. Grumelli, Susan L. McVey, Rose M. Hoffman, Kenneth W. Grumelli and Lisa A. Ross for $1.
Brecknock Township
Linus K. and Ellen S. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Duane L. and Rosene M. Burkholder for $195,000.
Caernarvon Township
Timothy S. and Mary Beth Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Warren Z. and Linda M. Sensenig for $375,000.
John Z. Jr. and Anna Mary Horst conveyed property on a public road to Timothy S. and Mary Beth Ringler for $1.
Stevie K. and Kathryn L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Stevie K. and Kathryn L. Smucker for $1.
Kimberly J. Hallman conveyed property on a public road to C&M Housing Solutions LLC for $118,000.
Jesse L. and Malinda K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ben B. and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $395,000.
Christiana Borough
The estate of George A. Grumelli conveyed property on a public road to Grumelli LLC for $1.
Clay Township
Connie D. and Jeffery L. Moyer conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to John and Alta Nolt for $190,000.
East Cocalico Township
Dean E. and Dawn L. Martin conveyed property on North Main Street to Dawn R. Seibel for $176,000.
Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Rutherford for $234,900.
The estates of Leroy R. and Mildred I. Pfautz conveyed property on Pfautz Hill Road to Hardi LLC for $1,200,000.
Anthony L. and Charity A. Garman conveyed property on a public road to DWF Real Estate LLC for $400,000.
Gary A. and Lorraine B. Henly conveyed property on Lakeside Drive to Michael W. and Roselle B. Reap for $300,000.
Adam B. and Crystal Willford conveyed property on Summit Drive to Michaela R. and Calvin W. Chang for $161,900.
Ida M. and Noah Z. Martin and Ida M. Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Elsie N., Annetta N. and Verna N. Martin for $1.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 20 Edie Drive to Molly Sohn Mcdonel for $228,000.
West Cocalico Township
Harold Forry conveyed property on a public road to Richard and Marie Ringler for $950,000.
Howard A. Jr. and Carol M. Moss conveyed property on a public road to Miles S. and Courtney M. Ansel for $193,500.
Neil L. and Sherry L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brent L. and Lori M. Martin for $1,300,000.
Gerald W. and Cheryl L. Hoover conveyed 115 Stobers Dam Road to Gerald W. and Cheryl L. Hoover for $1.
William J. Porter Jr. conveyed property on Pine Street to William J. Jr. and Kimberly A. Porter for $1.
Gary and Kristi Jo Schreckengost and Heimat House Trust conveyed property on a public road to Emily Bensing and Heimat House Trust for $1.
Eugene K. and Linda Sue Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joshua P. and Kelly R. Martin for $625,000.
Fresh Look Properties LLC and Kenneth Offidani conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Smucker for $151,000.
Emily Bensing conveyed property on a public road to Gary and Kristi Jo Schreckengost for $1.
Colerain Township
Leroy C. and Marian E. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to John L. Herschberger for $600,000.
Columbia Borough
Susan E. Berntheizel conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Kline Jr. and Patricia N. Miele for $410,000.
Amanda Lynn Hefflefinger Zeamer conveyed 1013 Cloverton Drive to Amanda L. and Benjamin S. Zeamer for $1.
Rebecca K. Morrison Kinser and Vicki L. Kurtz conveyed 146 S. Sixth St. to Randall H. Kinser for $63,900.
Bryan Tyson conveyed 733 Walnut St. to Jonathan P. and Alix J. Hess for $110,000.
Luz D. Rivera conveyed 114 N. Fourth St. to Tavern Creek Holdings LLC for $110,000.
Christopher Logan Ginter conveyed 912 Houston St. to Marcos L. Fontanez for $72,500.
BHI Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed 225 N. Third St. to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $110,000.
Colleen F. Parsons Straley conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Crystal L. Stough for $93,500.
Kevin A. and Connie M. Kauffman conveyed 147 N. Seventh St. to Michael P. and Erica J. McBride for $118,000.
Summit Street Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $604,878.
BHI Properties LLC, Israel Weiss and Dorothy McGinness conveyed property on a public road to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $945,122.
Conestoga Township
Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church of Conestoga Center, Evangelical Congregational Church of Conestoga, David Black, Joseph Shelly, James E. Heistand, John Wagner, Gary Graham, Gary P. Graham and Martha Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to George T. and Lisa A. Custer for $190,000.
Conoy Township
David and Linda L. Stapler conveyed property on a public road to Danielle L. and Steven V. Brumm for $375,000.
Denver Borough
Mary R. Miller and Edith L. Sweigart conveyed 31 Main St. to Roger B. Faut for $135,500.
Stephen A. and Jennifer L. Boley conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Helen and Serg Pryhodko for $232,500.
East Donegal Township
Michelle A. Melhorn conveyed property on a public road to John H. Weaver Jr. and Paula S. Dickel for $265,500.
Timothy D. and Beverly McCord conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. and Laurel A. Hudzick for $329,900.
Roslyn Mansion LLC, Randall C. Wagner, John A. Jarboe and Mansion Roslyn LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Weddings LLC for $118,500.
Two Stewards Real Estate LP, Two Stewards Management LLC, John A. Jarboe and Randall C. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Weddings LLC for $1,737,600.
Daniel A. Derr conveyed property on a public road to Michelle A. Melhorn for $150,000.
Eric C. and Marnia A. Beck conveyed property on a public road to James A. and Bridget Maureen King for $412,317.
William M. and Sharon K. Witwer conveyed property on Rock Point Road to Kevin G. and Joy L. Reiff for $329,900.
George E. III and Julie E. Reisinger conveyed property on a public road to George E. Reisinger III for $1.
John H. Weaver Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Sr. and Mindi S. Rankin for $230,000.
Jonathan I. and Liann M. Torres conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Ismael Torres for $1.
West Donegal Township
RGR Developers LP and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Batz and Andrea H. Horne for $365,350.
James C., James A. and Faye H. Rintz conveyed 1820 Rhoda Ave. to Josiah D. Jones and Rebecca K. Warren for $210,000.
Sean S. and Brianna M. Spelgatti conveyed property on a public road to Jared M. and Nichole L. Harnish for $239,900.
Donald A. and Margaret K. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Eric P. and Leslie D. Eschbach for $230,000.
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to James M. and Pamela M. Thornton for $475,036.
East Drumore Township
CCC Real Estate Holding Co LLC and Newtek Small Business Finance LLC conveyed property on a public road to Drumore Holdings Limited Liability Co. for $825,000.
Earl Township
Robert G. and Elizabeth A. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to themselves for $1.
Lena G. Kurtz conveyed property on Kurtz Road to herself and her revocable trust agreement for $1.
Timothy L. and Kristi L. Martin conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Joseph N. and Lucy N. Oberholtzer for $350,000.
Ferree R. Esbenshade Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robert G. and Elizabeth Esbenshade for $1.
East Earl Township
Clair M. and Alta Jean Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Alta M. Zimmerman for $1.
Brian R. and Nicolina S. Heitz conveyed property on a public road to Zachary and Leah Tassone for $293,000.
West Earl Township
David M. and Leann R. Wenger Mcdonald conveyed property on a public road to Jamie M. and Anthony K. Horning for $200,000.
Glen M. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Drew M. and Angelica K. Bollinger for $195,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Jere D. and Jennifer N. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Lefever for $10.
Robert C. Jr. and Nanci L. Stark conveyed property on East State Street to Kathryn Mardis for $138,500.
Kyle T. Solyak and Megan C. Burger Solyak conveyed property on East New Street to Ana Prelic for $200,000.
Melvin R. and Carol L. Kreider conveyed property on Lemon Street to Jason and Carlana Coogle for $246,500.
The estate of Sidney R. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Justin E. Wolgemuth for $155,000.
Elizabeth Township
Robert V. and Lynne M. Polito conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to themselves for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Jared M. and Nichole L. Harnish conveyed 441 N. Holly St. to Tracy L. Miller for $200,000.
Stephen D. and Elaine L. Freeman conveyed 40 Kenbridge Lane to Sean D. and Lacy I. Freeman for $158,000.
The estate of Marie Elisabeth Farmer Carter conveyed 413 E. Cherry St. to Craig E. and Dana L. Strine for $142,000.
Raymond K. II and Judith M. Powell conveyed 634 S. Spruce St. to J. Willard and Barbara L. Keener for $255,000.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Michael R. and Teresa Rice for $279,900.
Brandon and Hannah E. Kreiser conveyed property on a public road to Christopher and Megan Hiester for $244,500.
Ephrata Borough
Community Lane LLC conveyed property on a public road to Constantine Kourgelis and Constantinos Papazekos for $350,000.
Zachary T. and Christa L. Witman conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Carolynn F. Dutton for $195,000.
Kenneth H. and Carol L. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Austin L. Wealand for $165,000.
Sherry A. Whitcraft and Rachel Reist conveyed property on a public road to Ellen M. and Glen P. Mellinger for $186,000.
Margarita Londono conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Zachary D. Garner for $180,000.
Thomas B. and Kristen E. Leaman conveyed property on South Oak Street to Desirei M. Long for $121,000.
Julie A. Carroll Alexander conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to herself for $1.
Kevin L. Pfautz conveyed 341 Duke St. to Jonathan D. and Samantha L. Smoker for $124,900.
J. Daniel Yohn conveyed 206 E. Fulton St. to J. Daniel and Jaclyn M. Yohn for $1.
Ephrata Township
Zimmerman Home Builders LLC and Bryan S. and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed 71 Lake View Road to Grant E. and Jaime Riegel for $382,000.
Bianca A. Whittington Unruh conveyed 125 Heritage Road to Irina Freydlina for $158,500.
Fulton Township
Linda Swenson and David Lanni conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. and Verna L. Fisher for $775,000.
Willis S. and Margaret B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Clark L. and Marissa R. Oberholtzer for $1.
Ralph L. Jr. and Sylvia F. Wilhelm conveyed property on Furniss Road to Ralph L. Wilhelm Jr. for $1.
Judy A. Shoun conveyed property on Little Britain Church Road to Lewis Investment Properties Limited Liability Co. for $108,000.
East Hempfield Township
Carl J. Schweiger and Karen S. Bakey conveyed property on a public road to Erin E. and Ryan W. Koser for $280,000.
Gary and Carol Hobday conveyed property on a public road to Arturo Rene Munoz and Mariannette Calon Munoz for $342,000.
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Tyler Reppert and Corbin M. Reppert for $326,350.
Frederick A. and Marilyn B. Vos conveyed Unit 32 to Bruce and Cheryl Bogardus for $555,000.
Kevin S. and Sarah E. Zutell conveyed 918 Centerville Road to Matthew J. Eshleman and Maddison P. Burkhardt for $228,000.
The estate of Donald C. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Charlotte Street LLC for $200,000.
Charles I. Ison Jr. conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Mijuel and Kelsei L. Diaz for $250,000.
Peter M. and Pamela S. Ritt conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. and Erin M. Essock for $265,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed 1554 Bloomfield Way to Aurora M. and David R. Stanton for $403,740.
Christopher J. Essock, Erin M. Godfrey and Erin M. Essock conveyed 2340 Spruce St. to Michael S. Brubaker for $215,500.
Teresa A. Hart Rivera and Luis A. Rivera conveyed 1548 Duffland Drive to Teresa A. and Luis A. Rivera for $1.
David G. and Alison Pidgeon conveyed property on a public road to Ryan T. Lacy and Hollie L. Tripp for $302,500.
Jeffrey M. and Robin G. Klibert conveyed 2619 Wexford Drive to David and Alison Pidgeon for $435,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.
West Hempfield Township
Arlette Warren conveyed property on Old Chickies Hill Road to Associates Properties PA LP for $100,000.
Duane E. and Lori M. Ney conveyed property on Marietta Turnpike to MCH Investments LLC for $135,000.
Theodore R. and Patrice Z. Draude conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Judith A. Bagrowski for $311,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 3600 Horizon Drive to Cathy U. Walls for $207,000.
The estate of Rita Beck conveyed 2782 Ironville Pike to Jesus Diaz Cruz and Amaris R. Soto for $198,000.
Alan J. Snyder and Pamela A. Binkley Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Joeanne C. Binkley for $140,500.
Eli Nathaniel Manges conveyed 708 S. 16th St. to Molly K. Groth for $159,900.
Ana Y. Ayala conveyed 507 Mockingbird Drive to Antonio G. and Rebecca Jo Lyristis for $284,900.
Steven L. and Ondrea L. Koser conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Jonathan S. Reginella and Hope E. Frick for $234,900.
Summit Living LLC and Stephen J. Artz conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.
Douglas I. and Susan J. Rhoads conveyed property on Hiestand Court to Ryan and Alexis Hogentogler for $315,000.
East Lampeter Township
Denlinger Equipment Co LP, Timber Rock LLC and John M. Denlinger conveyed property on Hobson Road to VR Classics LLC for $250,000.
Yamile Ramirez Reinosa and Juan C. Reyes Medina conveyed Unit 62 to Yasha A. Madatov for $144,760.
Andrew R. and Marsha L. Burkholder conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to themselves for $1.
Harold Mast conveyed 61 Silver Birch Drive to Tyjuan L. and Karina Wilson for $355,000.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Samuel G. and Sarah B. King for $145,000.
Daniel C., Barbara C. and D. Gregory Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. and Jane W. Jorgenson for $480,000.
Samuel K. and Mattie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Leroy K. and Sarah R. Fisher for $1.
West Lampeter Township
David L. Charles conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Green Hills Land LLC for $99,000.
Hunters Glen HP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and Hv Real Estate Group LLC conveyed 314 Weatherfield Place to Constance E. and Glen H. Hess for $252,615.
J. Curtis and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to David M. and Leann R. McDonald for $1.
Harold J. Jr. and Ellen S. Eager conveyed 124 Cliff Ave. to Joseph R. and Karen L. Delfavero for $285,000.
Brian D. and Miranda R. Pizzo conveyed 1116 Willow Street Pike to Tammy Marshall for $270,000.
Lancaster city
Stephen M. Hackett, Alyssa J. Emmert Hackett conveyed 610 N. Mary St. to themselves for $1.
John H. McEwing conveyed 511 Howard Ave. to Brick & Mortar Investments LLC for $64,000.
Dana, Nancy, Byrma, Sol M., Ricardo and Daniel Mercado Jr. and Sonia Ramos conveyed 731 S. Plum St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Dana, Nancy, Byrma, Sol M., Ricardo and Daniel Mercado Jr. and Sonia Ramos conveyed 453 S. Shippen St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Rrs Properties LLC and Mary K. Dietz conveyed 345 1/2 Beaver St. to Little Help Apartments LLC for $32,000.
Danny T. Tan conveyed 422 Manor St. to James D. Stewart for $20,850.
Sarah E. Heider conveyed 565 E. Fredrick St. to Caitlin E. Hogan for $123,000.
Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 418 E. Strawberry St. to Michael J. Garland for $30,000.
Kairos Enterprises LLC and Kevin L. Hurst conveyed 525 E. King St. to James E. Housey II for $305,000.
Stuart V. and Laura J. Metzler conveyed 335 Laurel St. to Rebecca A. Blosser and Sean M. Quinn for $119,900.
Herman L. Sr. and Aleida Luciano conveyed property on a public road to Nelson Orellana and Maria Cruz for $55,000.
Debra A. and Earl G. Clark conveyed 623 George St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $65,000.
R&E Management Co., Ryan L. Shirk and Eric D. Herr conveyed 338 W. Chestnut St. to Scott A. and Mary Jeannette Gabriel for $370,000.
C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 43 W. Vine St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $130,000.
Lisa G. and Megan J. Hollywood conveyed 1233 Wabank St. to Vishal Shah for $86,000.
Daniel and Anna Rice conveyed 238 N. Mulberry St. to Adam J. Gockley and Khadija A. Hussein for $245,000.
Faruk Sisic conveyed 716 E. King St. to Deo K. and Lachhi Chuwan for $185,000.
Daniel H. and Gabriel H. Ebersole conveyed Unit 723 to themselves for $1.
Ryan J. and Amanda McGinnis conveyed 521 Juniata St. to Odalis Navarro Deleon for $117,000.
Lancaster General Services Business Trust, Lancaster General Services Inc. and F. Joseph Byorick conveyed 120 E. James St. to SZ Properties LLC for $180,000.
Tricia A. Andrews Edwards conveyed 524 Spruce St. to Jason Long and Joseph Perkins for $67,000.
Redcay Industrial Development VII LLC conveyed property on North Arch Alley to Redcay Industrial Development VII LLC for $1.
Griselia Izquierdo Frometa conveyed 718 New Holland Ave. to Thu Hong Thi Ngo and Evelio Vazquez Gonzalez for $123,500.
Nubiola Salazar conveyed 124 N. Mary St. to Alejandra Zavala and Bradley N. Camerote for $206,900.
Ryan D. and Lindsay B. Volker conveyed 608 N. Mary St. to Abhishek Pandit for $170,000.
The estate of Doreen H. Matroni conveyed 1339 Fremont St. to Victor J. Matroni for $1.
Miguel H. and Grisel A. Pichardo conveyed 135 N. Reservoir St. to Chase J. Ortiz for $130,000.
Willow Rock Properties LLC, James J. Pelliccio III and Zachary M. Pelliccio conveyed 517 Poplar St. to Theodore and Brandy Griffiths for $169,900.
Miguel A. Cepeda Jr. conveyed 725 New Holland Ave. to Dustin L. Raysor for $169,900.
Jerome H. Wright conveyed 443 N. Charlotte St. to Cam Renovations LLC for $140,000.
Timothy D. Shelley conveyed 425 W. Grant St. to Harmony Redesign Co LLC for $132,000.
Christopher A. and Melissa A. Dochat conveyed 522 W. Lemon St. to Eric Narkiewicz and Lauren Brubaker for $267,000.
Lancaster General Services Inc. and Lancaster General Services Business Trust conveyed property on East James Street to Plumb & FIG LLC for $155,500.
Lancaster Township
Mark C. Rohrer conveyed Unit A 3 to Jose A. Rivera Aguirre and Rosa E. Torres Lopez for $166,000.
Kelsei Smith conveyed 30 Deep Hollow Lane to Victoria J. Beiler for $146,500.
Dennis C. Kaiser conveyed 62 Greenwood Ave. to Elizabeth A. and Bert J. Nye for $1.
Richard M. and Jeanette M. Hoover conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Griselia Izquierdo Frometa for $165,000.
Devin C. and Jill Orme conveyed property on a public road to Marilu and Eric Gonzalez for $195,000.
Thomas J. and E. Day Waters Waters conveyed 1103 Wheatland Ave. to Michelle Trabosh for $860,000.
Leacock Township
Samuel E. and Lydia K. King conveyed property on a public road to John S. and Marian K. Smoker for $630,000.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Elisa M. Trillo for $333,796.
Jacob L. and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. and Anna S. Esh for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
David P. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Ray Newswanger for $196,500.
Lititz Borough
William J. Martin conveyed 201 Noble St. to Blake A. Martin for $198,000.
Wenger Foundation Inc. conveyed 310 Laurel St. to Walter and Linda Walinsky for $133,000.
Jesus M. Gonzalez and Elizabeth Rodriquez Gonzalez conveyed 379 E. Main St. to Erin E. Patrick and Oren Harsanyi for $260,000.
Joshua D. and Genna L. Antes conveyed 121 W. Orange St. to Devin C. Learn for $222,000.
Green Heron LLC conveyed 201 N. Broad St. to Brent M. and Lynelle J. Kreider for $379,000.
Sandra T. Buckwalter conveyed 406 W. Sixth St. to Mitchell Earl Shultz and Chloe Marie Whitmyer for $179,000.
Victor M. and Cynthia A. Kocher conveyed property on a public road to John M. Ippolito for $232,958.
Little Britain Township
Charles M. Jones and Daniel C. Risk conveyed property on a public road to Brandon A. Miller for $100,000.
Jared A. and Randi N. Eckardt and John F. and Mary S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Michael Martin and Erin Nicole Lant for $374,000.
James L. and Rozetta H. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Jared A. and Randi N. Eckardt for $230,000.
Manheim Township
Jordan D. and Natalie A. Wittes conveyed 809 N. President Ave. to Paul Christian Mohr for $260,000.
Lottie M. Forston and Denise L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Delainco Realty LLC for $180,000.
James M. and Susan M. Gardina conveyed property on Semple Court to Christine Landis for $254,500.
Ann K. Russo and Michael A. Onorato conveyed property on Winterberry Court to James P. and Linda Leggiere for $295,000.
Stonehenge Development LLC, Neil F. Perate, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Manheim Township, ACNB Bank and Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership for $1.
Paul M. and Shirley J. Kandolf conveyed property on Homeland Drive to Timothy R. and Emily R. Compton for $210,000.
Pablo Hidalgo Ardana and Natalia Cortes Baca conveyed 22 Sunrise Ave. to Geoffrey A. Clark for $315,500.
Timothy J. Richartz and Kaitlyn M. Torres Richartz conveyed 521 Pleasure Road to Jessica E. Huntley for $229,000.
Wayne L. Jr. and Sybil J. Lawrence conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Robert Lauver III for $340,000.
Rainer Z. Burrow and Cindy S. Martinez conveyed property on Hilltop Approach to Anthony L. Hinton and Kelly D. Joy for $235,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 470 Haverhill Road to Michael A. and Patricia A. Miranda for $259,995.
The estate of Leonard M. Spock conveyed 1501 Winchester Drive to Linh B. Ha for $235,000.
The estate of Janet M. Kurtz conveyed 1720 Eden Road to Robert Edwin Kurtz, William C. Kurtz and Shannon Patterson for $1.
Theresa A. Grammatico conveyed 1634 Oregon Blvd. to Flavie Justafort, Fritz Justafort and Rosette Lesage for $155,000.
Linh B. Ha conveyed 428 Rhoda Drive to Minh C. Tran and Phuong T. Nguyen for $345,000.
Russell Bubernak conveyed 474 Surrey Drive to Diana V. Leon for $229,900.
Lance and Jodie Eckert conveyed 419 Ringneck Lane to Boris Bajlovic and Kathryn P. Anderson for $479,900.
William P. and Mary J. Montgomery conveyed 74 Hampton Lane to Malex Holdings LLC for $169,000.
Manheim Borough
Rosene E. Coleman conveyed property on a public road to Cory H. and Caroline M. Fisher for $180,000.
Matthew P. and Amanda M. Linder conveyed 211 N. Pitt St. to Gerald S. Campbell and Tiffanie N. Ray for $171,001.
Kevin M. and Joanne N. Lehman conveyed property on South Fulton Street to M. Sidney and Linda L. Weit for $153,000.
Jason R. Landis conveyed 27 W. Stiegel St. to Steven J. and Ashley L. Martinez for $175,000.
Manor Township
Arthur A.W. Zimmerla, his revocable trust, Lorna A. Zimmerla and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 134 Creekgate Court to RSM Management LLC for $262,100.
Glen H. and Constance E. Hess conveyed 3462 River Road to Timothy James and Kaitlyn M. Richartz for $250,000.
C. Thomas and Savanna Jeanette Risser conveyed 1541 Manor Blvd. to Jie Xian Wang for $119,500.
Betty J. Krafft conveyed 2001 Manor Ridge Drive to Robinson Jr. and Jennifer Silva for $205,000.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Francis E. and Den Ho Chin for $273,786.
Jeremy T. and Megan Sawdey conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Esraa Obaid and Kifah M. Al Khazale for $169,900.
Candace L. Anderson conveyed 317 Albright Ave. to Luai Alyaqoob and Suadad Alhujami for $164,900.
Heddy and Ronald Bergsman conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to EJH Properties LLC for $97,500.
Bank of America NA and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. conveyed 127 Bayberry Drive to Samuel P. Rudegeair and Melanie Batista for $170,000.
Marietta Borough
Wesley H. Bunting and Elizabeth J. Bunting Mueller conveyed property on Market Street to Jonathan D. and Rachel Elizabeth Baker for $160,000.
Martic Township
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Radian Settlement Services Inc. conveyed 1457 Holtwood Road to Ervin Fisher for $120,000.
The estate of Janet M. Horst conveyed property on a public road to William H. Horst Jr. and Melissa J. Randall for $1.
William H. Horst Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Melissa J. Randall for $1.
Lawrence E. Rineer Jr. and Cynthia L. Rineer conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to James E. and Judy A. Barker for $215,000.
Justin Strubel conveyed property on River Road to Michael A. Taylor for $236,000.
The estate of Arlene C. Douts conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Dawn D. Malleo for $1.
Millersville Borough
Tyjuan L. and Karina Wilson conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Jessica A. King for $215,000.
The estate of Joseph Baker Jr. conveyed 34 N. Prince St. to Porchlight Enterprises LLC for $147,500.
Dennis D. Herr and David J. and Cynthia Mott conveyed 342 Manor Ave. to Paula Liana Susanchild Mark for $219,900.
Keith A. and Sue L. Bocchicchio conveyed property on Tanglegate Place to Marilyn R. Lieber for $156,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Austin Patrick Moran conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to himself for $1.
Robert and Mary Ann Stauffer conveyed 30 W. Main St. to Sofus Holdings LLC for $306,000.
Barry L. and Brenda L. Leber conveyed property on a public road to BML Rentals LLC for $71,000.
Sean W. and Christine J. Mark conveyed Unit 10 to Janet M. Deberardinis for $329,000.
Tyler C. Moyer conveyed 541 Staufer Court to Eric P. Snyder for $149,900.
Austin Patrick Moran conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to himself for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 13 to Daniel L. George Jr. and Tina M. George for $301,000.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Haupty conveyed property on a public road to Owen E. and Darlene M. Sommers for $381,697.
Gregory and Heather Woodbridge conveyed property on Tower Drive to Ryan S. Parry and Danielle L. Moore for $305,000.
Rodney L. Bowman, Debra A. Ellis, S. Jean Bowman, Richard L. Bowman and Shelvy Jean Bowman conveyed 23 Sager Lane to Karl Thomas Palmer for $155,000.
Adam J. Bracke and Stephanie M. Falencki Bracke conveyed property on a public road to Ghana S. Thapa and Durga D. Timsina for $307,000.
Joseph W. and Deborah M. Overmeyer and Ferne E. and Tyler S. Edmonds conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Funk for $140,000.
Mountville Borough
Christopher W. and Giovanna M. Chamberlain conveyed 14 Park Ave. to Ryan and Amanda Elizabeth McGinnis for $245,700.
Samuel T. Barendregt conveyed property on Church Street to Mekonnen Chala and Diribe Dame for $172,000.
Christopher K. Murphy and Kelly M. Choi conveyed property on a public road to Allison M. Long for $208,000.
New Holland Borough
Justin M. Risbon and Ashley S. Hopkins Kann conveyed 302 W. Spruce St. to Justin M. Risbon for $0.
The estate of William D. Mckillips conveyed 218 Wecaf St. to Marlin J. Hurst for $110,000.
Old House Love LLC conveyed property on Wecaf Street to Pauland Elizabeth Fisher for $236,250.
Paradise Township
Stanley M. III and Lena F. Stagg conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Storm King for $105,000.
David E. and Esther S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to themselves for $1.
David E. and Esther S. Esh conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Christian M. Petersheim for $415,000.
Ross M. Gochenaur conveyed property on a public road to Arleen Oviedo Delpino for $125,500.
John L. Herschberger conveyed property on a public road to Allen L. and Mary Anna Lantz for $305,000.
John K. and Linda L. Long conveyed property on a public road to Clean Slate Homes LLC for $210,000.
Penn Township
DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Brian S. and Barbara L. McIntyre for $328,145.
John S. and Fannie B. Petersheim conveyed 187 Fruitville Pike to Awakened Properties LLC for $140,000.
Brian R. and Cynthia S. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to James M. and Susan M. Gardina for $225,000.
Isaac G. and Mary Ellen Geib conveyed property on a public road to Katherine E. Leser for $401,000.
Christopher M. Burchett conveyed 568 Wood Duck Drive to Rebekah L. Miller for $181,000.
Pequea Township
Kevin D. and Anna Ruth Bowman conveyed property on a public road to themselves for $1.
Providence Township
Levi J. and Drema L. Work conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. and Jennifer L. Myers for $35,000.
Michael C. and Nicole Gonzalez conveyed property on a public road to Lucky Number Seven LLC for $94,240.
Francis M. and John H. Rush Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Brett R. and Dawn R. Rush for $202,000.
Eric C. Hodgdon conveyed property on Mt. Hope School Road to Benjamin E. and Mamie K. Glick for $130,000.
Quarryville Borough
Joseph D. Turek and Rachel E. Matos Turek conveyed property on a public road to James L. Metzler Jr. for $130,000.
Ralph E. and Beatrice M. Sheets conveyed property on South Lime Street to Ralph E. Sheets for $1.
Rapho Township
Jay R. and Frances J. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Brian A. and Sophie Renee Weaver for $200,000.
The estate of Graybill H., Jay R. and Frances J. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jay R. and Frances J. Stauffer for $1.
Robert C. and Susan L. Meredith conveyed property on Hossler Road to Duane E. and Lori M. Ney for $305,900.
Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 22 to John M. and Harriet S. Kulicki for $371,000.
Robert M. and Patricia M. White conveyed 1777 Habecker Road to Shawn and Shella Lou Raffensberger for $255,000.
Liddon Associates LP, PGF Holdings LLC and Douglas P. Shelly conveyed 150 Arrowhead Drive to 150 Arrowhead LLC for $3,200,000.
Kevin R. Rutt conveyed property on Colebrook Road to K&L Real Estate Investments LLC for $175,000.
Jonathan and Marilyn Cunningham conveyed property on Mt. Hope Road to Jonathan D. Martzall for $215,000.
Olivia Spayd conveyed property on a public road to Wilebaldo Hernandez Alejandrez and Reyna Castro Dehernandez for $229,900.
Gordon A. and Anna L. Myers conveyed 3208 Little Chiques Drive to Catherine I. Stoltzfus for $250,000.
Jeanette L. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to John P. Hohenberg for $349,900.
Sadsbury Township
Gideon S. and Lizzie K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin G. Beiler for $1.
Emma S. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. and Paula A. Volpe for $59,000.
Salisbury Township
Luke E. and Miriam A. Beiler conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Alvin L. and Marlene R. Smucker for $593,500.
Bradley Metzler and Shelby Waltman conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Bradley Metzler for $1.
Daniel S. and Donna C. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Nicole K. Diehl Ohara and Jeffrey S. Ohara for $507,500.
Robert H. and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on Liz Lane to Tri Minh Thach and Kim Ly for $279,900.
Matthew T. Grow conveyed property on a public road to Jason Wooten for $330,000.
Steven F. and Ruth S.F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to themselves for $1.
Steven F. and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Michael R. Fisher for $4,800.
Patrick N. and Joyce D. Andreasen conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jay Fisher for $187,500.
Steven F. and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Timothy L. Zook for $7,500.
Steven F. and Ruth S.F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to themselves for $1.
Steven F. and Ruth S.F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Elam F. and Fannie K. Lapp for $9,000.
Strasburg Borough
Corporate Venture Group, Chad Hurst and Robert H. Eby conveyed 241 N. Julia Ave. to Christopher M. and Alexa R. Broderick for $235,900.
Frank H. Boyers conveyed 120 Beddington Lane to Delmar and Lauren Stoltzfoos for $280,000.
Strasburg Township
Susan Michele Peters Schleh conveyed property on a public road to Kevin W. Hamilton for $225,000.
Scott D. Pierce conveyed property on a public road to John S. and Anna B. Smucker for $80,000.
Warwick Township
Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 459 Valor Drive to Gregory J. and Kathleen Scholten for $474,894.
Wendell and Jonita L. Stoner conveyed 207 W. Newport Road to Henry Z. and Ruth E. Horning for $239,900.
Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Darryl C. and Barbara A. Metz and Metz Family Living Trust for $414,901.
The estate of Henry G. Groves conveyed property on a public road to Richard Allen Rhinier for $220,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed 603 Blue Spruce Drive to Lucina Silvers for $348,195.
Robert Rieker and Dawn M. Hilton Rieker conveyed property on Star Lite Drive to William J. Jr. and Karen A. Bills for $294,000.
James P. and Linda Leggiere conveyed 4 Brookwood Drive to Timothy C. and Ann Marie Running for $349,000.
Edgar T. Henderson conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Allan D. and Justine Weisel for $285,000.