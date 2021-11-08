The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 25-29:

AKRON BOROUGH

North Ninth Rentals LLC, Travis Stauffer and Wendy Stauffer conveyed 23 N. Ninth St. to David L. Witmer and Rebecca S. Witmer for $255,000.

The estate of Clair T. Lausch and the estate of Clair Theodore Lausch conveyed property on Orchard Street to Zachary Henry Bomberger for $208,000.

BART TWP.

Samuel B. Smucker, Annie Jean Smucker and Noah S. King conveyed property on a public road to Noah S. King for $183,065.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Duane L. Burkholder and Rosene M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Edwin L. Horst for $365,000.

Ronald E. Gehman and Norma J. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Gehman, Norma J. Gehman and Ronald Gehman & Norma J. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Lawrence W. Martin and Jane N. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Galen L. Wise and Catharine W. Wise for $370,000.

David Ruble, David Thomas Ruble and Kristine Ruble conveyed property on Mill Street. to David Thomas Ruble and Kristine Ruble for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Robert David Hirst, Martha Joan Hirst Revocable Trust, Robert David Hirst Revocable Trust, Robert David Hirst and Martha Joan Hirst conveyed 24 Gay St. to Robert D. Hirst and M. Joan Hirst for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Darrell E. Marks, Kathleen A. Marks and Kathy A. Marks conveyed property on Klinefeltersville Road to Darrell E. Marks and Kathleen A. Marks for $1.

Leroy N. Zimmerman, Tracy L. Zimmerman, Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

Leroy N. Zimmerman, Tracy L. Zimmerman, Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

Jane L. Kurtz and Samuel R. Snader conveyed 975 Maple St. to Aaron J. Glick and Susie Marie Glick for $170,000.

Beverly Josephs Mendez, Beverly Mendez and Beverly Josephs Mendez conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin D. Swarr and Lydia J. Swarr for $290,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 301 Home Towne Boulevard to Norman L. Koontz and Janet M. Koontz for $95,500.

Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman for $1.

Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman for $1.

Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

Colin L. Zimmerman and Mitchel R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

Leroy N. Zimmerman, Tracy L. Zimmerman and Leroy Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Brandon B. March, Kendra L. Strickler and Kendra L. March conveyed property on Audubon Circle to Brandon B. March and Kendra L. March for $1.

East Cocalico Associates Ltd, SFS1 Management Co. and Bruce L. Sanft conveyed property on a public road to Family Place Properties LP for $250,000.

Billie L. Robinson conveyed property on Ray Drive to Galen H. Hoover and Pamela A. Hoover for $299,500.

Michael Hamilton and Emily Hamilton conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Emily Hamilton for $1.

Gene Sholly, Kyle G. Sholly and Keith E. Sholly conveyed property on a public road to Ross Rhoades and Cheryl L. Rhoades for $500,000.

BST Reamstown Properties LLC, R. Jarod Hynson and Kristy R. Hynson conveyed Reamstown Road Lt1 to BST Reamstown Properties LLC for $1.

Kristy R. Hynson and R. Jarod Hynson conveyed property on North Main Street to BST Reamstown Properties LLC for $1.

Jesse L. Campbell and Jessica L. Campbell conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Amber Dar and Shehzad Dar for $368,000.

BST Reamstown Properties LLC, R. Jarod Hynson and Kristy R. Hynson conveyed property on a public road to Bst Reamstown Properties LLC for $1.

BST Reamstown Properties LLC, Kristy R. Hynson and R. Jarod Hynson conveyed property on a public road to BST Reamstown Properties LLC, R. Jarod Hynson and Kristy R. Hynson for $1.

Willis S. Leid and Amanda G. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Willis S. Leid and Amanda G. Leid for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

John W. Hemsley and Penny S. Hemsley conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Fry for $179,900.

Beverly A. Krimes conveyed property on a public road to Shanyn Landis and Karissa Landis for $400,000.

Casey J. Casantini conveyed property on Main Street to MDL Properties LLC for $95,899.

Richard Ringler, Marie Ringer, Marie Ringler and Marie S. Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Irvin M. Ringler and Verna M. Ringler for $1.

Scott D. Fry and Sarah Beth Fry conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Collison and Andrea Collison for $350,000.

William Porter and Kimberly A. Porter conveyed property on a public road to Gideon L. King and Rachel Ann King for $65,000.

Harold Forry conveyed property on a public road to Richard Ringler and Marie Ringler for $1.

Irvin M. Ringler and Verna M. Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Richard Ringler and Marie Ringler for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Geraldine A. Parker conveyed property on Sproul Road to Alexis J. Jackson for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Palatucci Properties LLC, Jill J. Palatucci and Stephen C. Palatucci conveyed 339 N. Third St. to Jason R. Lutz for $230,000.

Gloria K. Mark and Gloria Nwabueze conveyed 658 Walnut St. to Red Canna LLC for $85,000.

Anna M. Gerlitzki conveyed 429 Cherry St. to Nikolaus Family Foundation for $105,000.

John J. Woods and Elizabeth Woods conveyed 1278 Staman Lane to Michael P. Armold and Abby Armold for $190,000.

Michael L. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

16th St. Real Estate LLC, Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed 1506 Lancaster Ave. to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly and Michael McKonly conveyed property on Cherry Street to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed 316 Cherry St. to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Angela J. Rooney conveyed 3435 Main St. to Steven Sourbeer and Lyta Sourbeer for $197,000.

CONOY TWP.

Richard L. Schubauer and Janice C. Schubauer conveyed property on a public road to Corina M. Smucker and Austin J. Smucker for $250,000.

Theodore L. Flowers conveyed property on a public road to Thane Heller and Abby Heller for $310,000.

Kervin S. Hoffer and Ruth Ann Hoffer conveyed property on Bair Road to Kervin S. Hoffer and Ruth Ann Hoffer for $1.

Kervin S. Hoffer and Ruth Ann Hoffer conveyed property on Governor Stable Road to Kervin S. Hoffer and Ruth Ann Hoffer for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Sean T. Worrall and Darla A. Worrall conveyed 623 Oak St. to Sean Robert Worrall for $1.

Christ A. Bucolo and Dianne E. Bucolo conveyed property on a public road to Brian P. Sheaffer and Bridget M. Sheaffer for $391,000.

Donald A. Schlimme, Julie A. Kissinger and Julie A. Schlimme conveyed property on a public road to Donald A. Schlimme for $1.

Julie Schenden conveyed property on a public road to Todd D. Adair and Deborah A. Adair for $350,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Robert H. Brewer, Gerald E. Miller, James D. Herr, Nelson R. Lehman, Donald E. Playfoot and NG&R conveyed property on a public road to 1159 River Road Partners LLC for $1,750,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

James A. Nardo and Sharon L. Nardo conveyed property on a public road to James A. Nardo and Sharon L. Nardo for $1.

James H. Everly III, Karen R. Everly and J. H. Everly III conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. McGovern and Michelle A. McGovern for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Shirley E. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Maher for $399,900.

Sean M. Maher conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Coyle Jr. and Sharol N. Coyle for $405,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Susan J. Book conveyed property on Scotland Road to Susan J. Book and Erik M. Stoutzenberger for $1.

Norma Darlene Emerick, Autumn Raylene Emerick and Norma Emerick conveyed property on Shady Lane to Tina Gordner for $205,000.

EARL TWP.

Leslie E. Allgyer conveyed property on Red Well Road to Anthony DeBenedictis for $395,000.

Jerry H. Martin, Verna M. Martin, Leroy N. Martin and Kenneth H. Martin conveyed property on Reidenbach Road to Leroy H. Martin and Annie H. Martin for $1.

Jerry H. Martin, Verna M. Martin, Leroy N. Martin and Kenneth H. Martin conveyed property on Reidenbach Road to Jerry H. Martin, Verna M. Martin and Nelson H. Martin for $1.

The estate of Roland J. Scarinci and Emily A. Scarinci conveyed property on Kinzer Avenue to Olivia R. Weaver for $301,000.

Weaver R. Martin and Mary Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nathan W. Martin and Lois B. Martin for $1.

Michael L. Stoltzfus, Wilmer L. Stoltzfus, Cynthia R. Stoltzfus, Emma Stoltzfus, Michael Stoltzfus and Cynthia Stoltzfus conveyed property on Maple Drive to Keith L. Lantz for $365,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Samuel D. Baez, Gloria E. Baez and Samuel Baez conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Dario Baez, Gloria E. Baez and Samuel David Baez for $1.

Myron G. Newswanger and Martha Ann Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Richie A. Newswanger for $350,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Joseph P. O’Hara and Esther O’Hara conveyed property on a public road to Addison C. Dienner for $244,800.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Leah Firestone conveyed 2325 State St. to Jonathan C. Shank and Crystal R. Shank for $300,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Scott Esbenshade and Nancy Jane Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Jane Esbenshade for $1.

Janet S. Benjamin conveyed property on Mayberry Drive to Matthew R. Sheaffer for $300,000.

Nancy Jane Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Scott Esbenshade for $1.

Scott Esbenshade and Nancy Jane Esbenshade conveyed 65 Shadyview Drive to Fred L. Esbenshade for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Michael D. Martin and Jennifer Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mana M. Bhattarai and Renuka Bhattarai for $480,000.

Barry J. Cover and Diann R. Cover conveyed 530 N. Mount Joy St. to Barry Cover & Diann Cover Revocable Family Trust for $1.

Linda L. Desjardins and Linda L Desjardins Kaylor conveyed property on a public road to Brian Joseph Hershey and Janelle Hershey for $186,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Brian M. Staples conveyed property on a public road to Anthony J. Rampulla and Madlin H. Rampulla for $192,500.

Eric D. Rickabaugh and Lisa M. Rickabaugh conveyed property on Mason Drive to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $279,900.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on Mason Drive to Lorraine Vignoli for $279,900.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 435 N. State St. to Natacha Betancourt Carmona for $150,000.

Suzanne E. Doster conveyed 126 W. King St. to Cory L. Clark and Chelsea Clark for $293,200.

Shanyn D. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Randolph C. Kobzina, Lori Ann Kobzina and Rory Evan Kobzina for $280,000.

The estate of Allen H. McNeill conveyed 162 Irene Ave. to Pauli A. Mcneill for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Andrey Sinyagin and Olga M. Sinyagin conveyed property on Kennedy Drive to Michael Sinyagin for $415,000.

Michael B. Weitzel A, Kathy W. Boyce and Pauline C. Weitzel conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Patricia E. Nichols for $270,000.

The estate of Jed Kenneth Eshelman and the estate of Jed K. Eshelman conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Andrew J. Ebersol and Janice W. Ebersol for $175,000.

The estate of Barry L. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to RTTR LLC for $169,000.

FULTON TWP.

Joseph L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Esh and Lydia S. Esh for $1.

J. Arlan Lefevre conveyed 320 Peach Bottom Road to Kathryn P. Mardis and Adam J. Glick for $125,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Yolanda J. Eckman and the estate of Yolanda Joan Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Michael Kreines and Janie Kreines for $285,000.

Christopher P. McGettigan, Mary E. McGettigan and Mary M. McGettigan conveyed property on Mill Mar Road to Paul Dunlap and Amy Marie Dunlap for $468,400.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 110 Knox Manor Lane to Douglas F. Deihm and Jean A. Deihm for $613,973.

Kevin E. Martin and Sherrill J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to John W. Deitrich and Christina M. Deitrich for $429,900.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 116 Knox Manor Lane to Michael H. Bolton and Susan M. Bolton for $555,574.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 975 Founders Way to Joseph E. Rogevich and Justine K. Rogevich for $556,235.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC, Brandon Knoess and David Kiedis conveyed 2124 Lynn Ave. to Robert S. Sload and Kim M. Cerny for $253,000.

Elizabeth A. Deaver, Elizabeth Ann Deaver and Diana Lynn Deaver conveyed property on Saddleback Drive to Raj M. Gurung and Sajana Magar for $390,000.

Eric J. Horn and Kristy A. Horn conveyed 421 Barbara St. to Eric J. Horn, Kristy A. Horn and Horn Family Living Trust for $0.

John H. Hevner Jr. and Debra A. Hevner conveyed 120 Urban Drive to Kevin M. McCarley and Jennifer L. McCarley for $278,250.

Joseph P. Suess and Robin V. Suess conveyed property on a public road to David Anderson and Charlyne L. Holder for $599,900.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Paul S. Sauder and Mary M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Sauder and Melissa A. Sauder for $1.

Paul S. Sauder and Mary M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Sauder and Melissa A. Sauder for $1.

Jeffrey Ngo conveyed 3159 Thornapple Drive to Jeffrey Lehman and Lauren Byerly for $270,000.

Luke E. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. Hess Jr. and Linda D. Hess for $205,000.

Red Hill Services LLC conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Elvin F. Santiago and Brenda L. Santiago for $290,000.

Erick Samuel Figueroa Mendez, Samil Obed Figueroa and Erick Samuel Figueroa Mendez conveyed 3957 Birchwood Lane to Erick Samuel Figueroa Mendez and Erick Samuel Figueroa Mendez for $0.

Patricia A. Brubaker and Patricia Ann Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Anna Fazzini and Franklin R. Hawes Jr. for $265,000.

John J. Havelka conveyed 3972 Birchwood Lane to Steven E. Geist and Richelle Geist for $299,900.

Hisnoel A. Nunez Figueroa, Hisnoel Nunez Figueroa, Sheila Morales Garcia and Sheila Morales Garcia conveyed 4055 Buttonwood Drive to Tina M. Williams for $235,000.

Michael L. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly, Patricia McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed 513 S. 15th St. to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Shirley I. Paul conveyed 2029 Aspen Lane to Ashlyn Nicole Graybill Greene and Brandon James Greene Jr. for $155,000.

16th St. Real Estate LLC, Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly, Michael McKonly and Pat McKonly conveyed 501 S. 15th St. to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

Neighborhood Property Solutions LLC, Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Denise M. Keyser and Antonio Munoz conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Angela M. Cook for $225,000.

Michael L. McKonly and Michael McKonly conveyed property on a public road to 16th St. Real Estate LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly and Michael McKonly conveyed property on 15th Street to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Anna Ruth Jacobs conveyed property on Lyndell Drive to Joel T. Waltermyer and Sara Jacobs Waltermyer for $280,000.

Clifton J. Kenon Jr. and Joanna Kenon conveyed 2355 South View Drive to Daniel L. Pena, Teasia M. Myers Pena and Teasia M Myers Pena for $355,000.

Aaron H. Beiler and Rachel B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Elias S. Beiler and Linda F. Beiler for $1.

James L. Roche, Sally A. Roche and John K. Roche conveyed property on Meadow Ridge Drive to Vuong T. Hoang and Nhi V. Truong for $515,000.

Jason Stoeckl and Beth Stoeckl conveyed property on Allen Road to Beth Stoeckl for $1.

The estate of Mary E. Fisher, the estate of Mary Ellen Fisher, Barbara Harclerode and Oscar E. Fisher III conveyed 1814 Woodland Ave. to Walter G. Harclerode Jr. and Matthew T. Harclerode for $140,000.

Central Pa. Equities 25 LLC, Springwood Hospitality VIII LP and Springwood Hospitality VIII Gp LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Haresh Joshi, Vikas Joshi, Haresh Joshi & Vikas Joshi Co Partners and Joshi Haresh &. Vikas Joshi Co. Partners for $10.

Thomas A. Dittoe and Carol L. Dittoe conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. Dittoe for $1.

Michael M. Martin and Janice M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to James Grady for $366,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Mary Ellen Peffley conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. McIntire and Lauren D. McIntire for $327,000.

Marjorie V. Ritz and Marjorie V. Herbert conveyed Unit 105 to Kristi Ann Chessler for $237,500.

Vuthy Chea conveyed property on a public road to Leuk Nhib for $200,000.

Christine Patterson and Michael Patterson conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Marquise Taltoan for $238,000.

Kevin P. Barry and Ashlea V. Barry conveyed Unit 224 to Harry J. Younger Jr. and Megan A. Good for $489,900.

Eliessa Florence Caplan and Ruth E. Kruger conveyed property on a public road to Brock Lasko and Emily Lasko for $307,500.

John Katras, Frances Dodson Katras and Frances Dodson Katras conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lugo for $475,000.

Kay Ellen Althouse and Charles Jay & Kay Ellen Althouse Joint Living Trust conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Zimmerman Realty Group LLC for $110,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Elizabeth A. Burrs conveyed 427 N. Christian St. to Robert G. Burrs Jr. for $0.

Karen E. Galiano conveyed 532 Race Ave. to Jess W. Henning, Meghan Theresa Oakley Henning and Meghan Theresa Oakley Henning for $360,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 320 W. Grant St. to Daniel J. Zecher for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 206 W. Vine St. to Daniel J. Zecher for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Daniel J. Zecher for $1.

The estate of Howard A. Long, the estate of Howard Long, the estate of Howard Archibald Long and the estate of Howard Archibld Long conveyed property on a public road to House Cash LLC for $160,000.

Mary Rodriguez conveyed 313 N. Reservoir St. to Mary Rodriguez, Cassandra London and Shantel London for $10.

Jared M. Randolph and Rebekah D. Randolph conveyed 645 Hamilton St. to Carli Feldman and Carl Feldman for $257,000.

Matthew D. Misel and Jessica L. Misel conveyed 66 Locust St. to Eli James Esh for $75,000.

Jason E. Garber conveyed 330 E. Fulton St. to Weaver 2021 LLC for $160,000.

Andrew C. Schwabe, Rebecca J. Schwabe and Rebecca S. Lehner conveyed 626 N. Marshall St. to Dustin P. Dematteo and Laura H. Dematteo for $190,000.

David M. Eisenberg and Barbara D. Eisenberg conveyed 322 E. Orange St. to Hans J. Weaver and Vanessa M. Hofer for $349,000.

D. Loren Souder, Tiffany G. Souder, Richard J. Lowell and Susan C. Lowell conveyed 406 W. Orange St. to Christian J. Pawlowski for $195,000.

Jacklyn P. Popielarski conveyed 148 E. Ross St. to Cody Wyatt Kiefer and Jessica Lee Kiefer for $215,000.

Nelson Baez Martinez, Nelson Baez Martinez and Nelson Baez conveyed 443 Manor St. to Jay Brahma LLC and Brahma Jay LLC for $98,000.

Thomas M. Stallings conveyed 612 W. Chestnut St. to Thomas J. Jackson for $255,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 666 W. Walnut St. to Brooke G. Nardo and Simon Nardo for $305,000.

Josefina Nieves and Danny Garcia conveyed 541 S. Queen St. to Nomaan M. Ansari for $124,900.

Hart Property Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Deleo for $179,900.

A. Plus Home Work LLC, Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC, Gabriel E. Laurence and Daniel F. Parson conveyed 351 E. Ross St. to Tyler Robert Smith for $177,000.

Dorothy L. George and Michael D. George conveyed 725 George St. to Penna Realty Co for $135,000.

HCK Properties LLC and Michael Koblensky conveyed property on East Ross Street to Ryan A. Dunlevy and Jessica M. Dunlevy for $215,000.

Jerome I. Hodos conveyed 417 Lancaster Ave. to Lancaster City Homes LLC for $203,000.

Nathan R. Lapp conveyed property on South Plum Street to Rosalyn M. Esh for $297,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, William Helms, William H. Helms and Hazel M. Helms conveyed 540 Woodward St. to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. and Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-R7 for $2,309.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 301 to Pamela D. Thiene for $380,532.

Ramon Torres conveyed 47 Old Dorwart St. to Ella M. Lobaina for $167,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Eddie P. Drogaris and Lancaster Press Management LLC conveyed Unit 307 to J. Kim Penberthy and David R. Penberthy for $310,500.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Scheid Real Estate Holdings LLC conveyed property on South Prince Street to Prince Street Properties LLC for $2,356.

Matthew David McCall and Nicholas E. Good conveyed 705 N. Shippen St. to Matthew David McCall and Nicholas E. Good for $1.

Impact Missions and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 543 S. Christian St. to Jequaia S. Mendez for $115,000.

Mervin E. Kreider and Janet E. Kreider conveyed 203 E. Ross St. to Ronald M. Burkhart and Sharon Burkhart for $150,000.

North Plum Partners LLC conveyed property on Seymour Street to Taylor Shultz for $95,000.

Miriam E. Tellez conveyed 458 S. Queen St. to Jorge A. Herrera Jimenez and Jorge A Herrera Jimenez for $95,000.

Kyle M. Wenger conveyed property on Union Street to Amos L. Kauffman and Rachel S. Kauffman for $209,900.

The estate of Nilda S. Sanchez and the estate of Nirda Sanchez conveyed 432 Locust St. to Giovani Alexis Ramos Rivera and Mariangelis Fuentes Feliciano for $120,000.

DRE America LLC conveyed 348 Beaver St. to Bethany Joy Riker for $99,500.

J. Gary Neff and Marsha K. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Mennonite Disaster Service for $1.

Mantle Investments LLC, Tyler Martin and Jeremy Peifer conveyed 39 S. Lime St. to Robert Radicevich for $565,000.

Anna P. Thompson and Gerard D. Thompson conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Kendall D. Fox for $165,000.

Craig W. Clark conveyed 247 N. Mulberry St. to Lee Scaralia for $285,000.

Ruth E. Miller conveyed 340 N. Charlotte St. to Nathan Kreider and Heather Kreider for $151,300.

UGI Utilities Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lumberyard LLC for $1.

David M. Walker conveyed property on West King Street to State West LLC for $1.

LCI Properties LLC, Donald R. Rush and Linda G. Rush conveyed 527 High St. to Sharoon Rashid Bhatti for $123,000.

Megan Jones conveyed 829 First St. to Luke F. Leidy for $0.

LANCASTER TWP.

Alyssa Jane Baldassarre, Alyssa Jane Hayes and A. Jane Baldassarre conveyed 1207 Elm Ave. to Aaron Michael Hayes and Alyssa Jane Hayes for $1.

Elvin F. Santiago and Brenda L. Santiago conveyed 1407 Clark St. to Hoa N. Nguyen and De Lam for $249,900.

The estate of Nancy Zielasko, the estate of Nancy Ambrose Zielasko and the estate of Nancy A. Zielasko conveyed 1240 Elm Ave. to Sydney L. Schaef and Stephanie L. Frysinger for $163,000.

Alexander M. Monelli and Amanda L. Monelli conveyed 19 Roselle Ave. to Henry Benton Carssow and Samantha Leigh Carssow for $286,000.

Kenneth R. Henry, Alisha M. Henry and Kenneth R. Henry II conveyed property on a public road to Varsha Swaminathan, Swaminathan Ganesan and Hemalatha Swaminathan for $230,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jonathan S. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust and Jonathan S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Regina F. Stoltzfus for $380,500.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Elizabeth B. Glick and Amos Z. Glick conveyed property on Rolling Terrace to Elizabeth B. Glick for $1.

Elizabeth B. Glick and Amos Z. Glick conveyed 172 Forest Hill Road to Elizabeth B. Glick for $1.

Kelly A. Woodward conveyed property on a public road to Joanna B. Ebersole for $150,000.

Elizabeth B. Glick and Amos Z. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth B. Glick for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Gregory D. Heagy and the estate of Gregory Donald Heagy conveyed 808 S. Cedar St. to Brandon A. Pontz for $280,000.

Angel L Valentin Mercado and Angel L. Valentin conveyed 311 Arrowhead Drive to Maria E. Kollar and Ian J. Kollar for $321,000.

David R. Anderson, Anderson Family Trust and Patricia R. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Alexander L. Battaglia for $300,000.

Nicole S. Lamoreaux and Brett W. Kenyon conveyed 205 Swarthmore Drive to Brett W. Kenyon and Nicole S. Lamoreaux for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Gregory D. Culler and Julia R. Culler conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Hight and Rosanna Y. Hight for $640,000.

Robert J. Mackes and Theresa M. Mackes conveyed property on Cedar Hill Wrightsdale Road to Christopher E. Dunmon for $115,000.

Kory Shissler and Samantha L. Showalter conveyed property on Kinseyville Road to Elizabeth M. Paxson and Gavin M. Slack for $305,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of James R. Summers conveyed property on Southwick Drive to Gilda Luciano Reyes for $285,000.

Katherine E. Shickman and Mark L. Shickman conveyed 1130 Edgemoor Court to Adrian D. Zurca, Melissa C. Zurca Ng and Melissa C Zurca Ng for $460,000.

Marisete D. Penketh conveyed property on Dunharrow Drive to Kyle Marshall Kline and Rachel Anna Kline for $445,000.

1580 T&A Properties LLC, Todd A. Devenburgh and Alyson M. Devenburgh conveyed 1961 Sterling Place to Colin P. Crook and Crystal L. Crook for $368,650.

John D. Salzmann and Laurel S. Salzmann conveyed 1121 Brighton Ave. to Elizabeth Lilly for $375,000.

Tien Thuy Duong and Chau Thi Ma conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Thi Thuy Vy Vu for $242,000.

A. Michael Bermel conveyed property on Rhoda Drive to Mark S. Lefever and Shamela Lisa Tirbany for $416,500.

Michael Badriaki, Kristen A. Badriaki and Nancy E. Parker conveyed 1047 Janet Ave. to Michael Badriaki, Kristen A. Badriaki and Badriaki Family Trust for $1.

John F. Burkholder and Gretchen S. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Brian Snively and Maggie Kline Snively for $490,000.

William Cook conveyed 1975 Lititz Pike to Gozal Rezhalova for $309,000.

Eugene Chong Ko and Hye Ryun Ko conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Jingui Yang for $875,000.

Harry J. Younger Jr. conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Colin T. Cook and Rachel E. Butler for $245,000.

Michael J. Car and Sarah B. Car conveyed 1899 Sturbridge Drive to Darryl Sandoe and Heather Sandoe for $390,000.

Roger K. Wiseman conveyed property on a public road to Roger K. Wiseman for $1.

Ashley N. Westphal and Thomas A. Westphal conveyed 36 Blossom Hill Drive to Ashley N. Westphal for $1.

Roza Csoboth and Mary R. Tress conveyed Unit T3 232 to Mary R. Tress and Craig J. Tress for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jeanette Mastromatteo conveyed property on South Main Street to Melissa Ann Burkett for $122,957.

David D. Dissinger and Amy L. Dissinger conveyed 202 N. Main St. to Junior Morales, Karina Gonzalez Ruiz and Karina Gonzalez Ruiz for $214,900.

MANOR TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Keith L. Baker, Barbara Jo Baker, Barbara J. Zankl Baker and Barbara J Zankl Baker conveyed 620 Capri Road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $161,000.

Brett D. Haney and Tara E. Haney conveyed 1007 Fieldstone Court to Sophorn Son and Kiri Son for $375,000.

H. Landon Hunter and Renee L. Hunter conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Bastendorf and Carol F. Bastendorf for $187,000.

Murry Development Corp conveyed property on a public road to David L. Thomas III and Joanne C. Kilgour for $427,602.

Luis M. Diaz Jr. and Jennifer L. Diaz conveyed 2103 Clover Hill Road to Luis M. Diaz Jr. for $1.

Evelyn L. Bear, Sylvia J. McLaughlin and James E. Bear conveyed 209 Stone Creek Road to Kathleen Yecker for $375,000.

Aaron D. Sullivan, Jill B. Sullivan and Jill Stief conveyed property on a public road to Aaron D. Sullivan for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Andrew T. Scheid, Andrew Thomas Scheid and Scheid Management Services LLC conveyed 320 Blue Rock Road to Old Blue Rock Road Properties LLC for $2,356.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Stephen D. Watson conveyed 126 N. Gay St. to JM Legacy LLC for $81,000.

The estate of Stephen D. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $166,500.

MARTIC TWP.

Green N. Grow Compost LLC and Stephen R. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen G. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus for $270,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Doris S. Weaver conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Mitchell L. Shellenberger and Heather J. Shellenberger for $175,000.

Beth R. Hallett conveyed 312 Windgate Court to Kyle D. Hallett for $225,000.

Teresa Greatti conveyed 520 Thorngate Place to Thomas J. Irvin and Luanne K. Irvin for $320,000.

Glenn F. Myers and Jane H. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Zeiset and Lauren Zeiset for $296,000.

Grant R. Harpster, Madilyn N. Harpster and Madilyn N. Walters conveyed 158 E. Charlotte St. to Joshua Daniel Waterman and Cassandra Nicole Waterman for $350,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Paul E. Shelly and Bernita A. Shelly conveyed 214 W. Donegal St. to Donegal Springs Ventures LLC for $240,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Alexander R. Vantassel III and Kristine E. Vantassel conveyed property on a public road to Alexander R. Vantassel III for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Builders conveyed property on Radio Road to Kristine E. Vantassel for $329,110.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Paul R. Smith, Mary Jo Smith, Mark Roda, Ann Roda, Edward Smith and Kim Smith for $294,353.

Robert D. Kettering and Karen L. Kettering conveyed Unit 18 to Jeffrey Banning and Barbara Ann Banning for $300,000.

Ruth W. Gamber and Ruth G Whisler conveyed 1856 Sheaffer Road to Lawrence L. Witters III and Monica R. Witters for $170,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zecher for $1.

Marilyn E. Shuey conveyed property on a public road to Ralph W. Owens and Connie S. Owens for $272,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 21 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 20 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 30 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 27 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 23 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

Tracy L. Graybill conveyed 417 W. Conestoga St. to William J. Bain and Catherine W. Bain for $248,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 22 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 18 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 24 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 25 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

Brian K. Martin and Joanne M. Martin conveyed 52 Willow Circle to Everardo Morales and Jennifer Lynn Morales for $499,900.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 28 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 31 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard Revocable Trust, James L. Leonard and Margaret S. Leonard conveyed property on a public road to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 26 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

James L. Leonard, Margaret S. Leonard and James L. Leonard Living Trust conveyed 32 S. Whisper Lane to Whisper Lane Partners LLC for $165,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Ralph R. Garver conveyed 328 S. Belmont Road to Ralph R. Garver and Wendy A. Fromm for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Kevin Montgomery conveyed property on a public road to Brent S. Lundberg and Angela Y. Lundberg for $185,000.

National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. conveyed property on a public road to David J. Forte for $235,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

David M. Rohrer, Pamela D. Rohrer and Pamela Scherch conveyed property on a public road to Todd Kephart and Kelly Kephart for $515,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 7 to Anthony C. Brown, Claritza Narvaez Reyes and Claritza Narvaez Reyes for $331,410.

Lancaster Pike Properties LLC and David Fisher Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Pike Properties LLC for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Solanco School District of Quarryville Borough conveyed property on East Fourth Street to Witt Real Estate LLC for $173,000.

David G. Denning Jr, Jennifer L. Denning and Jennifer L. Schantz conveyed 108 S. Church St. to Alan D. Groff for $239,900.

Zachary S. Swift, Courtney L. Grebill and Courtney L. Swift conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Narcisi and Kimberly A. Narcisi for $165,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Linda Fahringer and Harold E. Ness Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold E. Ness Jr. and Tina L. Ness for $1.

Margery W. Spickler conveyed property on a public road to Gary Scranton and Mary Scranton for $375,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 363 to David A. Kazimierczak for $500,805.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jacob S. Stoltzfoos and Mary L. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Amish Road to Lloyd J. Stoltzfus and Lydiann Stoltzfus for $450,000.

James W. Smith Jr. and Amy L. Smith conveyed 5236 Meadow Lane to James W. Smith Jr. for $1.

Gerald W. Griffith, Lydia Griffith and Gerald Griffith conveyed property on a public road to John K. Stoltzfus and Lea Marie Stoltzfus for $500,000.

Jill Benson conveyed property on Mount Zion Road to Joshua H. Stauffer and Sheri A. Stauffer for $300,000.

Frederick Kissack and Tracey Kissack conveyed property on Michele Drive to American Escrow & Closing Co. for $335,000.

American Escrow & Closing Co. conveyed property on Michele Drive to Peter A. Rossi and Kimberly A. Rossi for $335,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Hector Rivera for $331,000.

Leroy H. Fisher conveyed 837 Stively Road to David Esposito and Darlene Esposito for $330,000.

WARWICK TWP.

GGDS LLC and Moravian Manors Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Properties LLC for $425,000.

Darrell A. Ladow, Angela M. Ladow and Angela M. Frank conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Lesley Boyd for $323,300.

The estate of Miguel A. Rodriguez and the estate of Miquel A. Rodriquez conveyed property on a public road to Stephen R. Bowers and Miriam S. Bowers for $189,000.

John M. Houston conveyed property on a public road to Jason E. Garber for $170,000.

William E. Cross and Joann H. Cross conveyed property on a public road to James W. Zimmerman and Katrina J. Zimmerman for $290,000.

Kristi L. Anne and William J. Dietz conveyed 2067 Main St. to Rebekah A. Gerhart and Justin E. Gerhart for $215,000.

Patricia M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Brandon E. Wiggins and Sara M. Wiggins for $191,500.