The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office October 26-30:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Christopher G. Kachel conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Schnader for $60,000.

Peter A. Iswekowa conveyed 9 Rebecca Drive to Horatius A. Baidoo for $215,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Ryan L. Fuhrman, Caitlyn A. Fuhrman and Caitlyn A. Cornell conveyed property on Fulton Street to Zachary A. Souders and Tiffany A. Brown for $235,000.

William K. Oesterwind conveyed property on East End Avenue to Daniel Paul Myers and Leslie Ann Botey for $240,900.

BART TWP.

John L. Stoltzfus Jr., John L. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus Jr. and Marian S. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Joseph F. Harvey conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Stephen R. Martin and Lori B. Martin for $190,000.

Matthew P. Weston, Ester K. Weston and Esther K. Weston conveyed 45 Coopers Way to Nora Corrin for $238,500.

The estate of Arlene N. Peters conveyed property on Main Street to Matthew R. Martin for $157,000.

Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 139 East Valley Road to Curtis E. Reeves and Brenda M. Reeves for $468,642.

Doris M. Hunsberger conveyed property on Cedar Street to Jaden M. Warfel and Bonnie Warfel for $270,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Helen T. Hadfield and Richard Thomas Hadfield conveyed property on a public road to James Bissey for $305,000.

Glen B. Brubaker, Ruth Z. Brubaker and Glen Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Luke N. Zimmerman and Mary S. Zimmerman for $321,000.

CLAY TWP.

Richard M. Barclay and Bonnie C. Barclay conveyed property on Lincoln Gardens Road to Jeffrey L. Burridge and Debra L. Burridge for $335,000.

Elizabeth M. Stanish conveyed property on a public road to Zacchary L. Knoll and Teal L. Knoll for $170,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Ann Steen conveyed property on Mountainview Circle to Jody L. Mohler for $162,220.

Joseph Jaroszewski and Kristie Jaroszewski conveyed property on Sharp Avenue to Michael Pierce and Keri Pierce for $0.

Michael P. Weir, Tishena M. Weir and Tishena M. Sheatler conveyed property on Old Lancaster Pike to Michael P. Weir for $1.

Morris J. Lapi and Shirley L. Lapi conveyed property on Hill Road to Lucas Good and Rachel Good for $259,900.

Carol A. Siegrist, Dana L. Riehl, John A. Armbrust II and Elizabeth M. Kulp Family Trust conveyed 20 Ream Road to Max Demianovich and Megan Demianovich for $250,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover for $1.

Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed property on Blainsport Road to Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover for $1.

Zig Zag Corp., Trust Number Stober, Stober Number Trust and Number Stober Trust conveyed property on Netzley Drive to R. Kevin Eshleman and Stephanie L. Eshleman for $130,000.

Larry L. Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to Orlin Zimmerman for $90,000.

Joel E. Martin and Rebecca F. Hunsberger conveyed property on a public road to Joel E. Martin for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Michelle L. Arnold and Michelle L. Franklin conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Franklin and Michelle L. Franklin for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Leo J. Smith Jr. and the estate of Leo J. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Smiths L&A LLC for $1,238,800.

Eric E. Allman and Norris R. Allman conveyed 301 Cherry St. to Eric E. Allman for $1.

Stephen J. Kemp conveyed 255 N. Second St. to Alan Michael Landsman for $139,500.

Paul M. Jackson Sr. conveyed 234 S. Second St. to Bonny D. Moreta for $44,000.

Scott D. Wilhelm and Cynthia E. Wilhelm conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Wilhelm for $1.

Stephen C. Palatucci and Jill J. Palatucci conveyed 266 S. Eighth St. to Robert N. Lewis Sr. and Laurie M. Lewis for $180,000.

Sameh Samir Sedrak Hna conveyed 109 S. Ninth St. to Aimee J. Budovec for $139,900.

Todd M. Kramer and Jason Logan conveyed property on Plane Street to Carman P. Pringle for $75,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Cree Bleacher, Lynn Torbert and Lynn Bleacher conveyed property on a public road to Cree Bleacher and Lynn Bleacher for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Albert D. Retherford conveyed property on a public road to Brandon M. Hackman and Kathryn L. Hackman for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Gerald C. Keck and Jean B. Keck conveyed property on Main Street to Edward J. Barlett III and Jessica E. Barlett for $300,000.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus conveyed 371 Main St. to Lance Heckathorn and Alexis Heckathorn for $166,000.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus conveyed 371 Main St. to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Robert P. Grogan and Laura E. Grogan conveyed 360 Wild Cherry Lane to Joel Timothy Hess for $168,000.

Joel D. Keefer and Sarah E. Keefer conveyed 27 Gwen Circle to Stephen J. Stahl and Tori E. Bender for $275,000.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Glenn D. MccCrty and Nanette D. McCarty for $300,492.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Daniel R. Day, Melissa B. Day and Melissa B. Hershey conveyed property on West View Drive to Daniel R. Day and Melissa B. Day for $1.

Amy B. Livingston and Amy L. Blough conveyed Unit 23 to Clarence J. Crowell, Shirley L. Crowell and Crowell Revocable Trust for $315,000.

Richard W. Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Lancaster and Jodi L. Lancaster for $1.

Erin Elizabeth Custer conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Shomara Brown and Cristina M. Ross for $185,000.

Deeanna L. Nevills and William J. Nevills conveyed property on a public road to Jared S. Hollingsworth and James M. Enman for $340,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Robert L. Sample Jr. conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Robert L. Sample Jr. and Rochelle Keen for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

EJH Properties LLC, Jesse Hersh and Edward Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell R. King and Madison E. King for $268,000.

Peter R. Dalgaard Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Peter R. Dalgaard Jr. and Karla L. Dalgaard for $1.

EARL TWP.

Barbra M. Brown, Barbra M. Hall and Christopher B. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Barbra M. Brown and Christopher B. Brown for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Nathan R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Lapp for $0.

Nathan R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Lapp for $1.

Donald D. Detweiler, Eileen F. Detweiler, Kenneth J. Zwickel and Joanne Zwickel conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Rentals LLC for $375,000.

Wilmer M. Nolt, Ruth N. Nolt and Nathan B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer M. Nolt and Ruth N. Nolt for $1.

Mark A. Stoltzfus and Rose A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Glick Jr. and Barbie Ann King for $655,000.

Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Lapp for $1.

Nathan R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Lapp for $1.

Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Nathan R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on North Church Street to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on Locust Avenue to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

West Earl Sewer Authority conveyed property on Cocalico Creek Road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

William C. Dowd and Melody M. Dowd conveyed property on a public road to Joshua T. Anthony and Jocelyn D. Anthony for $360,000.

Weinlader Rev Brownstown LP, Weinlader Rev Brownstown GP LLC and Joseph Keith Weinlader conveyed property on a public road to Trl Realty LLC for $1,000,000.

The estate of Richard C. Wink conveyed 140 S. State St. to James C. Gordon for $145,000.

Donald T. Goodley and Pamela J. Goodley conveyed property on Vanderbilt Drive to Marlena Morales and Marques Morales for $325,000.

David L. Thomson, Kristin Zoschg and Kristin Thomson conveyed 25 E. Main St. to Seth Daniel Gehman and Marie Esther Gehman for $210,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Paul D. Hunt and Sarah L. Hunt conveyed 5844 Geneva Drive to Sarah L. Hunt for $1.

Melinda H. Zimmerman and Joseph D. Zimmerman conveyed 5740 Main St. to Chimes International Limited for $182,000.

Ludmil A. Kosmela Jr. conveyed 6335 Hollow Drive to Lawrence Campbell and Jacqueline Campbell for $174,000.

EDEN TWP.

Elam S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Furnace Road to John S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher for $354,000.

Jason M. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Sprout and Jocelyn K. Sprout for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Daryl L. Calhoun and the estate of Her I. Weidler conveyed 906 Furnace Hills Pike to Daryl L. Calhoun and Tina Calhoun for $1.

Larry L. Ginder and Barbara S. Ginder conveyed property on Lake View Drive to Lamar Shirk Zimmerman and Kara Sue Zimmerman for $237,995.

Barry S. Zeiset, Colleen M. Zeiset and Colleen M. Martin conveyed 720 East Twenty Eighth Division Highway to James M. Lauver and Ruth G. Lauver for $252,000.

Justin R. Martin, Ashley Ann Martin and Ashley A. Martin conveyed 235 Park Ave. to Stephanie A. Martin and Patricia Romantic for $1.

Speedway LLC and Hess Retail Stores LLC conveyed property on a public road to 1. 28Th Division Highway Lititz LLC for $843,027.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Blake K. Balmer conveyed property on North Chestnut Street to Mrgc Properties LLC for $160,000.

Ralph D. Kauffman and Cynthia J. Kauffman conveyed property on East Park Street to Rodley R. Barlet for $115,000.

Annette L. Rossell, Annette L. Zell and Timothy Zell conveyed 311 East Park Street to Kyhlian B. Rossell for $1.

Leanne Fee and Leanne Adams conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Leanne L. Fee and Craig M. Fee for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ethan Grodzinski, Tamera Lobb and Tamera Grodzinski conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Walter Larsen Jr. and Briana Paige Clyston Thompson for $214,000.

Zachery Allen Dunn, Gabrielle Dunn and Zachery Dunn conveyed 136 E. Chestnut St. to John A. Mclean Jr. for $152,000.

Gebhard Investment Properties LLP and Eric B. Gebhard conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Rentals LLC for $530,000.

Raymond Steve Boynton Jr. and Rachael L. Boynton conveyed 145 Bellevue Ave. to Robert Noble and Marlo Noble for $175,000.

Richard K. Hayasaka and Brenda K. Hayasaka conveyed 528 S. State St. to Jacob F. Stoltzfus for $164,900.

The estate of C. Lee Zinn, the estate of Christian L. Zinn, Pearl J. Zinn and Susan Digiacomo conveyed 289 Mason Drive to Samuel W. Snyder and Lori A. Snyder for $215,000.

Barbara J. Wolf and Barbara J. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Eric D. Montgomery and Shanelle R. Montgomery for $125,000.

Thomas J. Bunting and Lynn E. Bunting conveyed 1014 W. Main St. to Dale Sweigert for $235,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Lawrence B. Leid conveyed property on Slate Road to Bernell R. Leid and Alma Z. Leid for $1.

Paul K. Andersen and Kimberly P. Andersen conveyed 7 Copperwood Lane to Pablo Alexander Ospina, Jessina Maria Bedoya Ospina and Jessenia Maria Bedoya Ospina for $349,700.

Ronald L. Good and Alice G. Good conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Kimberly J. Tompkins for $253,000.

Pamela Tronsor conveyed 1212 Martin Ave. to Pamela Tronsor and Pamela Tronsor Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Ronnie O. Rasmussen conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Lefever and Betty Jo Lefever for $190,000.

Steven L. Weaver and Kerry S. Weaver conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Edilberto Tirado Jr. and Mildred Rodriguez for $340,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Vinh Phan and Hong Lan Nguyen conveyed 3107 Dale Drive to Juan Cruz and Stephanie Santiago for $212,000.

Maureen Landis, Stanley S. Landis, Brian D. Brooks and Pennsylvania Guardianship Association conveyed 423 Rohrerstown Road to HG Holdings LLC for $90,000.

Andrea N. Landis and Andrea N. Caswell conveyed property on a public road to Andrea N. Landis for $1.

Steven J. Rheault conveyed 2167 Shaaron Drive to Anthony M. Galati Sr. for $209,000.

The estate of Elam P. Bollinger conveyed property on Junction Road to ZZZ Homes LLC for $358,000.

Jane A. Shipe conveyed Unit 28 to Morris E. McFadden and Cheryl A. McFadden for $351,000.

Bradley A. Chalk, Serena J. Beimfohr Chalk and Serena J Beimfohr Chalk conveyed property on a public road to Michael Gant and Abadella Gant for $449,900.

Angela K. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to David R. Ennis and Robyn Ennis for $210,100.

Brenda J. Schilder conveyed property on a public road to Dwight McCarty and Deborah McCarty for $315,000.

Nicole Hoover conveyed 171 Stony Battery Road to Brenda J. Schilder for $225,000.

Frank J. Richards and Mary S. Richards conveyed property on Crown Vetch Drive to Bradley S. Miller and Sara G. Miller for $335,000.

James V. Fulmer Revocable Trust and James V. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to Richard M. Hemmings, Joseph M. Hemmings, Patrick M. Hemmings and Sara E. Keller for $253,000.

Meg Dhungana and Pabitra Dhungana conveyed 1754 Linwood Avenue to Ganga Ghimire and Bhim Ghimire for $240,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jason W. Maldonado, Sara E. Maldonado and Sara E. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Maldonado and Sara E. Maldonado for $1.

Nathan W. Lehman and Judith A. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Falan M. McMillen for $190,000.

We Buy PA Inc. conveyed 3881 Sterling Way to David Boucher for $279,900.

Speedway LLC, Hess Retail Stores LLC and Hess Realty LLC conveyed property on a public road to 1792 Columbia Ave. Columbia LLC for $588,835.

Keith A. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Dillon Sider and Ashley Nichole Sider for $185,000.

Barbara A. Carter conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Jeremy Lee Goshert and Rebecca Ann Goshert for $224,900.

Kendra S. Shambaugh conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Kenneth D. Chitwood and Alexandra Chitwood for $217,000.

Charles E. Leibold and Toreen A. Leibold conveyed 4052 Parkside Court to Haley J. Goodling for $200,500.

Frank L. Sweetser, Mary Susan Milnor and F.L. Sweetser conveyed 3881 Sterling Way to We Buy PA Inc. for $219,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lancer Drive to Suzanne M. Malriat for $373,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Calvin W. Fisher conveyed 149 Iris Drive to American Heritage Auction & Real Estate Inc. for $175,000.

Ronald C. Herr Jr. and Michelle L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Gerardo Almaguer Martinez for $250,100.

Marshall D. Dosch conveyed Unit 53 to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $164,000.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Louis A. Bruno and Susan A. Bruno for $129,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kevin Riley and Donna Riley conveyed 212 Juniper Drive to Rachel Pugliese and Joanthan Pugliese for $365,000.

Ryan Zerbe and Breann Zerbe conveyed property on a public road to James Preston Dougherty and Elizabeth G. Dougherty for $231,000.

Kenneth E. Craul and Nancy Craul conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Jeisson D Zuleta Cespedes and Erin E. Zuleta for $1.

James Klube and Wendi Klube conveyed 244 Willow Valley Drive to John Bachman and Ramona Bachman for $252,000.

Betty L. Diller conveyed Unit 121 to John G. Diller and Gail L. Diller for $260,000.

Carl J. Sangrey and Gail J. Sangrey conveyed property on Otsu Road to Kyle L. Baylor and Marissa C. Baylor for $1.

James Pearce Flory, Mary Kathryn Flory, Frederick Salomon and Polly E. Pearce conveyed property on Nectar Terrace to James Pearce Flory and Mary Kathryn Flory for $1.

Scott A. Good and Karen Good conveyed property on a public road to Green Hills Land LLC for $115,000.

Mark D. Graeff conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Graeff and Michele Graeff for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Juliana Smoker and Juliana L. Sheaffer conveyed 151 E. Ross St. to Patricia A. Pelensky for $185,000.

Joseph A. Bellegarde conveyed 441 East End Ave. to Esther Naomie Charles and Margalie Gouin for $1.

Hai Bo Liu LLC, Hai Bo Liu and Nan Milhoan conveyed property on N. Queen St. to Mariella Milagros Manrique Mallqui for $260,000.

Kham Sing and Cing Sian Mang conveyed 637 Pearl St. to Travis E. Hannegan and Anh T. Tran for $152,500.

Joseph A. Bellegarde conveyed property on East End Avenue to Esther Naomie Charles and Margalie Gouin for $1.

Donna L. Trimble conveyed 215 Hazel St. to Aaron A. Chernak for $141,500.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co Na, Bank of New York Trust Co NA, Jpmorgan Chase Bank NA, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc., Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2005-Rs4, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortgage Corp and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC conveyed 181 Charles Road to Stephen Danilla for $84,500.

Rebecca S. Fry conveyed 232 Ruby St. to Kelsey Miller and Emily Krum for $179,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 563 Pershing Ave. to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.

Eduardo Almodovar, Kara A. Almodovar and Peter K. Seabron conveyed 815 Rolridge Ave. to Eden D. Teme for $135,000.

Joshua Eberly conveyed 136 N. Broad St. to Riley K. Eshbach for $175,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michael Manthei conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Red Canna LLC for $69,500.

Andrew S. Garner, Kristina A. Garner and Daniel Garner conveyed 531 E. Marion St. to Michael William Jury for $154,900.

Gary L. Hurst, Kendra Hurst and Kendra S. Hurst conveyed 22 E. Ross St. to Nicholas P. McKnight for $164,500.

Jonathan Miller and Janessa Miller conveyed 34 E. Ross St. to Aaron Fricke for $215,000.

The estate of Corine Felder conveyed 602 Harrison St. to Michael A. Felder Sr. for $1.

Amos F. Kinert and Amanda Kinert conveyed 351 N. Mulberry St. to Amos F. Kinert for $1.

Joyce G. Heberlein conveyed 32 N.Water St. to Be Enterprises LLC for $300,000.

Roberto Perez Serrano and Roberto Perez Serrano conveyed 762 New Holland Ave. to Michael D. Stender for $200,000.

Michael Santangelo conveyed 230 W. Walnut St. to Rsm Management LLC for $1.

Terry Wiley conveyed 919 Union St. to Patrick Aaron Meck for $80,000.

BMBC Holdings LLC and Bret J. Lieberman conveyed property on East King Street to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $652,500.

Carman P. Pringle and Carman Pringle conveyed 221 W. Vine St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $80,000.

David T. Walker conveyed 441 W. Frederick St. to B&E Wolf LLC for $145,000.

Bulldog Investment Properties Inc. conveyed 307 E. Ross St. to DNB Investments LLC for $115,000.

Toby A. Ashby conveyed 837 Marjory Terrace to Tiesha C. Gray and Jonathan Montosa for $161,000.

Wilfredo Rivera Santos and Wilfredo Rivera Santos conveyed 302 Coral St. to Estreet Properties LLC for $71,250.

Eugenio Jumelles conveyed 535 Woodward St. to Delia D. Delarosa for $153,000.

Luis F. Rodriguez conveyed 325 S. Ann St. to Belinda Rosas and Martha Dixon for $1.

Leroy B. Newport, Shirley Newport, Leroy B. Newport Jr. and Shirley M. Newport conveyed 319 N. Marshall St. to Ella May Davis for $152,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Henry G. Glick for $91,000.

Robyn Cubano and Robyn Ennis conveyed 139 Crystal St. to David Massey and Nicole Erin Massey for $95,000.

Dnb Investments LLC conveyed 612 N. Jefferson St. to Chandler Morse and Kevin Smith Jr. for $190,000.

Elizabeth Burton conveyed 703 Hershey Ave. to Elizabeth Burton, Grace E. Burton and Alvina M. Burton for $1.

Deo K. Chuwan and Lachhi Chuwan conveyed 716 E. King St. to Alejandra Santana for $210,000.

BNG Properties LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 618 W. Lemon St. to Daniel M. Parrish and Morgan E. Maciver for $333,000.

Ann N. Xakellis, Christopher Xakellis and Chris Xakellis conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Benjamin M. Jordan and Nicole Cooper Jordan for $160,000.

L. Normand Lussier conveyed property on Ranck Mill Road to Mark Ndoci for $200,000.

Jacqueline Flowers Owens, Jacqueline Flowers Owens, Jacqueline Cunningham, Arti Flowers, Carolyn Pettway, Patricia Guy, Melinda J. Flowers, J. Flowers Owens, J. Flowers Owens and Melinda Flowers conveyed 22 Dauphin St. to Arti Flowers for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Alexander A. Zellie and Kanna M. Zellie conveyed 647 S. West End Ave. to Alexander A. Zellie for $1.

Janis Bicevskis and Edgars Bicevskis conveyed 1009 Columbia Ave. to Randall L. Witmer and Lorretta J. Witmer for $173,000.

Mark David Shaubach, Taylor Christine Shaubach and Taylor Christine Phillips conveyed property on Turnbridge Drive to Gladys Rivera for $159,900.

John L. Clark conveyed property on South President Avenue to Wayne Work Jr. for $250,000.

Arthur W. Reynolds III conveyed 944 Columbia Ave. to Arthur W. Reynolds III and Kelley M. Reynolds for $1.

Ella Mae Richardson, Ella Mae Richardson Trust, Royce Richardson and Claudette Looker conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Stephen Magill for $234,900.

Donald A. Petersen and Kristen M. Petersen conveyed 101 Bentley Lane to Amanda R. Botkin for $285,000.

John W. Segnor, Stephanie L. Michel Segnor and Stephanie L Michel Segnor conveyed property on a public road to Greg Carroll and Lyn Carroll for $407,500.

Jose A. Conde conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Francine C. Dosanjos for $170,000.

Chad Thompson, Tonia Ann Hoyt and Tonia Ann Thompson conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Chad Thompson and Tonia Ann Thompson for $1.

Jessie A. Freidly, Jessie Abigail Freidly and Jessie A. Hauenstein conveyed 1251 Elm Ave. to Michael Scott Schreiber for $190,000.

Anthony J. Allen and Thelma May Allen conveyed property on Parkside Avenue to Nathan D. Lavoie and Megan L. Lavoie for $145,000.

The estate of Anthony J. Cucuzella conveyed 1007 Columbia Ave. to John Gouveia and Frances Gouveia for $219,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Martin C. Chevalier and Carolann M. Chevalier conveyed 29 Pleasant Road to Glenn G. Lee and Kimberly A. Lee for $351,999.

John M. Glick and Ruth E. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Chester K. Stoltzfus and Lena R. Stoltzfus for $295,000.

Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

AR Family LLC, Perry J. Argires and the estate of James P. Argires conveyed Unit 350 to Lancaster New Holland Real Estate Inc. for $1,690,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Keith Frey, Keith R. Frey and Kim Leng Sok conveyed 47 W. Lincoln Ave. to Keith Frey and Kim Leng Sok for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Dennis Pawley, Ralph W. Hess and Dennis R. Pawley conveyed 297 Kirks Mill Road to Robert A. Miller and Susan M. Miller for $70,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Earl C. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Earl C. Frey for $1.

Angela Spickler conveyed 862 Pleasure Road to Peter J. Kolmer and Abigail Kolmer for $188,000.

Katie A. Bailey conveyed 1808 Rockford Lane to Mason J. Spence and Lauren E. Spence for $274,900.

Matthew W. Kirk and Deborah A. Kirk conveyed 541 Cobblestone Lane to Felix Abraham Lopez and Maridania Altagracia Madera for $185,000.

Alvin S. King and Naomi S. King conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $290,000.

Cody S. Odell and Audrey C. Winter conveyed 234 Bluff View Drive to Eric T. Mcmahon and Kaitlyn N. Mcmahon for $275,000.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP and Quarry Run Farms Co LLC conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Craig P. Danielson and Dana Mint Danielson for $143,000.

Jacob L. King, Savilla King, Savilla S. King, Levi S. King and Sylvia S. King conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $120,000.

Smucker Holdings LLC, Joshua R. Smucker, Shawn Smucker and Steve Smucker conveyed 2668 Lititz Pike to OJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for $243,600.

P. Mark Lefever and Deborah E. Herr conveyed 22 Lakeland Court to Alex V. Chilingarov and Yelena K. Chilingarova for $590,000.

Jeffrey A. Nadu Sr. conveyed 1232 Cobblestone Court to Selma Rizvanovic and Edvin Rizvanovic for $200,000.

Charles A. Krug and Ann Louise Krug conveyed property on Beverly Drive to Daniel S. Smucker, Katherine Smucker and Chad D. Smucker for $295,000.

Susan Williams Patton and Susan Williams Patton conveyed property on a public road to Caitlin Nicole Lambert and Tyler Anthony Lambert for $325,000.

Steven C. Schiller and Ann M. Schiller conveyed property on a public road to Anne C. Simms and James J. Simms for $789,900.

Hoover Family Partnership and Leon T. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $1.

Rosina Billas conveyed property on Northbrook Drive to Ryan Alexander Yoder for $300,000.

Philip A. Roark and Jennifer M. Roark conveyed property on a public road to Bryan Endress Fox and Bryan Endress Fox for $265,000.

Bny Mellon Na, Mellon Bank NA and Helen M. Miller Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Clayton Road to Raymond James Trust NA and Helen M. Miller Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed 45 Corry Ave. to David M. Fritz and Nancy E. Fritz for $312,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Courtney Nicole Achey and Craig Richard Achey conveyed 105 N. Hazel St. to Travis E. King and Annette V. Uriondo for $175,000.

Gregg L. Johnson conveyed 145 N. Penn St. to Gregory J. Ruth for $115,000.

Glenn E. Mumma and Delores E. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Staudt McGovern Holdings LLC for $80,000.

MANOR TWP.

Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. and A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed 119 Harvard Ave. to Dennis K. Huffmyer and Ilia I. Huffmyer for $170,000.

Lois E. Hake and Keith B. Hake conveyed property on Blue Lane to Jason C. Green and Kayla N. Green for $230,000.

Michelle L. Shaub, Berk J. Winters and Patricia M. Winters conveyed 330 Whitechapel Road to Christine Abel and Richard A. Abel Jr. for $270,000.

The estate of Betty B. Rorabaugh conveyed property on a public road to James D. Rorabaugh for $1.

Andrew K. Hill conveyed 515 Millersville Road to Deborah Colon Cruz and Deborah Colon Cruz for $139,900.

Wendy N. Moser conveyed 2714 Chapel Road to Jorge L. Torres and Melissa Ortiz for $206,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Eric M. Doll for $353,026.

John A. Hamzik and Elizabeth A. Hamzik conveyed property on a public road to Asmita Puri and Bhagi Rath Phuyel for $464,900.

Edilberto Tirado Jr. and Mildred J Rodriguez Colon conveyed property on Buckwalter Circle to Eduardo Almodovar and Kara A. Almodovar for $252,000.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Beiler Properties LLC for $1.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Properties LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Ashley M. Softchin and Ashley M. Reimel conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Cook and Kristen L. Cook for $314,000.

The estate of Martha E. Frey conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Patricia J. Frey and T. Craig Frey for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

George Keith Perry and Patricia A. Perry conveyed 405 N. George St. to Keith R. Sheehan and Laura R. Sheehan for $140,000.

Timothy D. Erb, Jessica W. Erb, Timothy Erb, Jessica Erb and Jess W. Erb conveyed 1921 St. Regis Lane to David Trout and Liza Koch for $194,900.

The estate of Stavros Mangos and the estate of Stavros S. Mangos conveyed property on Oak Knoll Circle to Annastacia Maria Mangos for $1.

Dennis P. Shaffer and Bonita A. Shaffer conveyed Unit 127 to Elizabeth Graceffa for $159,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Sue E. Wallace conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Sue E. Wallace and Brent Becker for $1.

Daniel Mario Valore and Janelle Joyce Valore conveyed Unit 196 to Chelsey L. Boronski and Ryan J. Shipper for $260,500.

Jeffrey C. Watson Jr. and Jordan Watson conveyed 211 Keinath St. to Jeffrey C. Watson Jr. for $1.

Jean M. Shellenberger and Jeffrey M. Baker conveyed Unit 610 to Reggie L. Sellers and Wendy L. Sellers for $196,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

John P. Ranck and Henrietta K. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin N. Ressler and Carissa Ressler for $410,000.

Kelly N. Hill and Kelly N. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Grant Williams for $224,900.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Ronald B. Burkholder conveyed 436 Mount Gretna Road to Corporate Venture Group for $77,000.

Joshua M. Kirchner and Alexis M. Kirchner conveyed 2185 Andrew Ave. to Mitchel A. Bachman for $298,500.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Susan Williams Patton and Susan Williams Patton for $250,196.

Kelli Harrison and Michael Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Katie M. Verriotto and Andrew L. Verriotto for $319,900.

Robert E. Kauffman and Pamela S. Kauffman conveyed 1900 Valley View Road to Vista Valley Farms LLC for $2,325,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Theresa S. Henning and Theresa Barber Henning conveyed property on Society Hill Circle to Unnatibahen Patel for $235,900.

Adrian Hernandez Franco and Adrian Hernandez Franco conveyed property on a public road to Aurelia E. Lopez for $228,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jonathan Martin conveyed property on a public road to Devon J. Reinert and Arielle C. Reinert for $240,000.

Jonathan L. Laird conveyed 334 Jackson St. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $54,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Amos Zook and Becky Ann Zook conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer K. Smucker and Annie K. Smucker for $355,000.

PENN TWP.

Perry Painting Staining & Power Washing LLC and Michael E. Perry conveyed property on a public road to Katelynn Fetter and Clayton Fetter for $230,000.

Vincent Ross Weaver and Kate E. Weaver conveyed 1491 Jerry Lane to Thomas M. Gingrich and Alison L. Gingrich for $256,700.

Emma L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Brian Roger Mcglynn and Sharon Mcglynn for $250,000.

Timothy A. Hamilton and Marcia L. Hamilton conveyed property on Sega Sago Road to Jesse A. Myer and Abby L. Myer for $775,000.

Wilfred Kent Martin and Rachel E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Wilfred K. Martin and Rachel E. Martin for $1.

The estate of Stephen T. Morley conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Andrew Michael Horvath and Megan Lynn Leutner for $303,000.

Donald L. Harris and Sandra K. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Stargel and Ashley N. Stargel for $1.

Kenneth F. Shearer and Victoria L. Witwer conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $134,000.

Kevin R. Maddox, Cathleen E. Maddox and K.R. Maddox conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Banks and Alissa Banks for $312,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Douglas V. Young and Kathy A. Young conveyed property on a public road to Jerry D. Skolnick, Frances Skolnick and Megins Sasha Skolnick for $389,000.

Kevin A. Holton, Veronika I. Holton and Veronika I. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Kevin A. Holton and Veronika I. Holton for $1.

Rebecca L. Hershey, Rebecca L. Kropf and Delvin Kropf conveyed property on a public road to Paden M. Smith and Lauren B. Smith for $210,000.

Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Oak Hill Partners, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Jose D. Lorenzo Lopez and Yuleisy Decastro Roman for $233,049.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Drew M. Hollinger for $268,174.

Harold L. Hess and Carol Ann Hess conveyed 380 Millwood Road to John A. Spero and Ariel R. Spero for $260,000.

Cody T. Richelderfer and Chelsea D. Richelderfer conveyed property on a public road to Chelsea D. Richelderfer for $1.

Oak Hill Partners LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLc, Shawn L. Garman and Randall Hess conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Daniel Schmitt and Kaitlyn Schmitt for $221,384.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kathleen E. Harnish and Cindy S. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Lewis Investment Properties Limited Liability Co for $150,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Grandview Meadows Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sheila C. Ogara for $210,000.

Cheryl A. Sides conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Cheryl A. Sides for $1.

Rodney R. Heim and Kimberly D. Heim conveyed property on a public road to EKR Properties LLC for $459,000.

Speedway LLC, Hess Retail Stores LLC and Hess Realty LLC conveyed property on a public road to 905 Main St. Mount Joy LLC for $737,114.

James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Peter R. Dymond and Angela F. Dymond for $255,000.

Thomas K. Patrick Sr. and Elizabeth A. Patrick conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Robert L. Mellott and Shirley Mellott for $215,000.

Matthew D. Blaisdell, Angela M. Lennox and Angela L. Blaisdell conveyed 3456 Green Leaf Drive to Bryan J. Cook for $250,000.

Darryl L. Eckert and Sherri L. Pickel conveyed property on a public road to K&K Fairview Properties LLC for $350,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Konstadino Lazos conveyed property on Noble Road to Konstadino Lazos and Emily Ann Lazos for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Isaac S. Zook and Mary E. Zook conveyed property on Mine Road to Isaac S. Zook and Mary E. Zook for $1.

Isaac S. Zook and Mary E. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Zook and Mary E. Zook for $1.

F. Wayne Hershey conveyed 6104 Old Philadelphia Pike to David A. King for $425,000.

Austin D. Terrell and Robin C. Terrell conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Werner for $195,000.

John E. Marshall conveyed 563 Meetinghouse Road to John E. Marshall for $1.

The estate of Robert M. Kruppenbach conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Zook and Mary E. Zook for $165,000.

The estate of Robin J. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Vernon Z. Musser and Dawn Marie Musser for $360,000.

Samuel B. Stoltzfus, Verna Stoltzfus and Verna A. Stoltzfus conveyed 563 Meetinghouse Road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Verna A. Stoltzfus for $1.

John E. Marshall conveyed 563 Meetinghouse Road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Verna A. Stoltzfus for $15,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Terri L. Rynier and the estate of Terri Lynn Rynier conveyed 228 Miller St. to Steven M. Nusca and Melanie Nusca for $289,900.

Cynthia Anne Claxton conveyed 5 David Bair Circle to Vesta R. Lammey for $185,000.

Levi J. Stoltzfus and Katelyn D. Stoltzfus conveyed 26 Miller St. to William M. Magargle and Samantha M. Magargle for $275,000.

Clayton L. Frackman and Joyce E. Frackman conveyed property on a public road to Donald M. Gregory and Kristin Gregory for $240,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 418 Valor Drive to Laurence G. Omland and Lois M. Omland for $426,895.

Daina N. Zook conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Terry N. Wiley for $168,000.

Carrie Twila Strickler conveyed 921 Rabbit Hill Road to Lowell E. Strickler and Jennifer G. Strickler for $1.

Speedway LLC, Hess Retail Stores LLC and Hess Realty LLC conveyed property on a public road to 511 Furnace Hills Pike Lititz LLC for $604,722.

Ryan M. Kelley and Jessica L. Kelley conveyed property on Lexington Road to William J. Cloud and Selena As Evans for $207,500.

Robert M. Kelly, Annette C. Kelly, R. M. Kelly and A. C. Kelly conveyed property on Diane Avenue to Tyler J. Yoder and Amanda J. Yoder for $316,000.

Barbara A. Byler and Anthony F. Zaya conveyed property on Oak Wood Lane to Teliee Popov and Svetlana Popov for $800,000.

James T. Young and Shannon Young conveyed property on Cardinal Road to CC&Son Enterprises LLC for $168,500.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to William P. Kreutel and Jan Kreutel for $365,030.

Charles A. Michael Jr. conveyed property on Elbow Road to Charles A. Michael Jr. and Nidhi Michael for $1.

John Louis Lamb Meyer and Megan Anne Lamb Meyer conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Boyd Jr. for $332,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Margaret J. Buckreis for $352,145.

Michael Earl Hardin and Lorri Lyn Hardin conveyed 118 Whittier Lane to Lorri Lyn Hardin for $1.