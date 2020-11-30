The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 16-20:

AKRON BOROUGH

Robert Jung, Adrienne L. Jung and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 923 Oak St. to Renew Homes LLC for $172,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Marvin W. Leinbach and Laurann M. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Bowmansville Mennonite Church for $40,000.

Levi Leinbach, Curvin Good, Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Eli M. Huber and John M. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Bowmansville Mennonite Church for $1.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Anna Watson for $345,000.

David A. Stott and Anne E. Stott conveyed property on Bowmansville Road to Mark Dilts for $315,000.

Matthew P. Weston and Esther K. Weston conveyed property on a public road to Kurt M. Brown and Nichole L. Brown for $280,000.

Troy A. Blessing and Kimberly N. Blessing conveyed 167 Fairway Drive to Matthew C. Brand and Christa M. Brand for $360,000.

Curtis L. Fritz and Cynthia G. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Travis L. Diem and Kirsten M. Diem for $280,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Mary F. Smucker and Mary F. Fisher conveyed property on Elwood Street to Alvin K. Smucker and Linda G. Smucker for $200,000.

Samuel N. Kulp and A. Joyce Kulp conveyed property on a public road to Richard Horst for $600,000.

Charles Raymond Borror & Lillian Mae Borror Revocable Trust and Barry Clayton Borror conveyed property on Poplar Street to Henry M. Horst for $232,000.

Esther M. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Marlin James King for $257,000.

Clarence H. Fox and Alma S. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Nolt and Loretta Nolt for $585,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Anthony Franchitti conveyed property on a public road to Jill A. Callahan for $185,000.

CLAY TWP.

Brian C. Adams and Patti S. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Josiah M. Hurst and Kayla E. High for $236,000.

Harry G. Pehote and Sheila A. Pehote conveyed 328 Declaration Ave. to Francis P. McKenna and Mary Kathryn McKenna for $475,000.

Robert G. Hackman and Christine M. Stull conveyed property on a public road to Martin Ingram and Judy Ingram for $100,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 404 Constitution Drive to Randall F. Rosen and Charlotte E. Rosen for $86,800.

Walter K. Trumbauer and Alice M. Trumbauer conveyed property on a public road to Michael M. Nolt and Peggy S. Nolt for $395,000.

Vitaliy A. Vysotskiy conveyed 81 Bloomfield Drive to Vitaliy A. Vysotskiy and Natalia Vysotskiy for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 194 to Janet R. Harbin for $96,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 409 Ashton Circle to Kathleen A. Thomason for $100,300.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

David S. Mumma and Alison K. Mumma conveyed property on East Church Street to Tyler Eberly and Charla Eberly for $342,000.

Debbi S. Fetter conveyed property on a public road to Codi N. Pannebecker and Hailey T. Fricke for $207,000.

Matthew R. Watson, Erika E. Baer and Erika E. Watson conveyed 29 Grouse Drive to Nitram Real Estate LLC for $1.

Andrew J. Porter and Jessica Porter conveyed property on a public road to Jolene M. Walter for $171,000.

The estate of Peggy J. Greenly conveyed property on a public road to Glen M. Zimmerman for $72,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Brian Wagner and Jennifer Wagner for $323,530.

Matthew D. Pisker and Emily K. Pisker conveyed property on a public road to Alexander W. McGee and Mercedes A. Earnest for $175,100.

Richard S. Burkholder and Martha Jane Burkholder conveyed property on East Church Street to Anthony L. Garman and Charity A. Garman for $800,000.

Tanya J. Przydzial and Tanya J. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Brandon D. Baringer and Jessica R. Lesher for $170,000.

Wilmer J. Burkholder and Almeta Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Barry Esser for $182,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Suzanne C. Henkel and Mary Ellen Gossard conveyed 985 S. Ridge Road to Joshua D. Hoover for $265,000.

The estate of Kim R. Kegerise conveyed property on a public road to Jon E. Kegerise for $145,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Jimmie Ann Graver conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Graver for $1.

ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Melbourne Macfarlane and Diana Lynn Macfarlane for $130,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

William R. Pflumm conveyed property on Bridge Street to Dylan Pflumm for $1.

Josiah G. Kuebler conveyed 210 S. Fourth St. to Josiah G. Kuebler and Kerianne Kuebler for $1.

Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 639 Franklin St. to Adolfo Jaquez Ramirez and Adolfo Jaquez Ramirez for $27,000.

Christina M. Fleckenstein conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Clyde A. Gladfelter for $230,000.

Kylie Morris conveyed 755 Locust St. to Kylie L. Morris and Christopher Desanctis for $1.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed 319 Poplar St. to James A. Campbell for $113,000.

Jason P. Lutz, Rebekah L. Lutz and Rebekah Lutz conveyed 1030 Grinnell Ave. to Jean Marie Baldwin and Joseph E. Goss for $220,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

David M. Schneider conveyed property on Boy Scout Road to Zachary T. Sarver and Kerri F. Sarver for $329,900.

Michael A. Klahold and Jennifer V. Klahold conveyed 4 Berrydale Road to Brian M. Knepp and Heather Ann Knepp for $210,000.

CONOY TWP.

Eric Bonin conveyed 258 Cypress St. to Franklin J. Bisset and Andrea Zerphy for $226,500.

DENVER BOROUGH

Timothy S. Heil, Valerie S. Heil and Val S. Heil conveyed property on Main Street to Stephen F. Huyard for $165,000.

Michael L. Snyder and Rita S. Snyder conveyed Bon View Drivelt 2 B-A to Harry G. Pehote and Sheila A. Pehote for $329,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Trusted Property Group LLC and Jack L. Lehr Jr. conveyed 20 Railroad Ave. to Make It Build It LLC for $133,600.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jonathan E. Ebersole and Denise B. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Valentine and Denise A. Valentine for $480,000.

Burkholder Builders conveyed 187 Randolph Drive to Dorissa Bolinski for $234,900.

David C. Barone, Dana M. Baccanti and Dana M. Barone conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to David C. Barone and Dana M. Barone for $1.

Eric W. Clair and Carrie A. Clair conveyed property on Oakbrook Lane to Kurt A. Gottshall and Kendra A. Gottshall for $520,000.

Peter E. Andrews, Peter E. Andrews Jr. and Laura Andrews conveyed property on a public road to Peter E. Andrews Jr. for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrer Construction conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Travis D. Patrick and Caroline Ls Patrick for $355,675.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Harold N. Blank and Joanne Blank conveyed property on Candlewyck Road to Reaz Ahmed and Shanjida Ripa for $482,500.

EARL TWP.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Lukasz Olechno for $320,000.

Ruth C. Golas and Tina G. Stout conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder for $315,000.

Ld Ventures LLC and James Allgyer conveyed property on Commerce Drive to Dad Enterprise Limited Liability Co for $600,000.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Dougherty and Kayla M. Knauer for $329,255.

Douglas B. Moser and Fern D. Moser conveyed property on a public road to Kirsten D. Moser for $164,800.

Gideon D. Beiler and Rachel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Beiler and Sylvia B. Beiler for $260,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Harold R. Hurst and Mary Jane Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Ezra Eby and Mary Ann Eby for $305,000.

Aaron Ezra Eby and Mary Ann Eby conveyed property on a public road to Kevin E. Martin and Jessica L. Horst for $290,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Troy A. Blessing and Kimberly N. Blessing for $493,511.

Calvin F. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Calvin F. Petersheim and Miriam K. Petersheim for $1.

The estate of Horace Keller conveyed property on a public road to Amy Youngkin and Michael J. Youngkin Jr. for $200,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

John D. Lapp and Barbara Ann Lapp conveyed 326 State St. to Garman Properties LLC for $505,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Amanda L. Campbell and Delmer L. Campbell conveyed 5951 Lemon St. to Delmer L. Campbell for $1.

Glenda J. Wolf conveyed property on Valley Road to Kurt D. McEllhenney for $1.

Joyce M. Overly conveyed 2222 Hershey Ave. to Austin C. Howard and Maria L. Howard for $245,000.

The estate of Charles J. Martin conveyed 5910 Main St. to Tr Martin LLC for $242,000.

EDEN TWP.

Donald R. Sprout and Jocelyn K. Sprout conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Sprout, Jocelyn K. Sprout and Jeramy Robert Sprout for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Elizabeth E. King conveyed property on a public road to David B. King and Rachel K. King for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Melinda S. Hack, Melinda S. Freeman and Donald James Hack conveyed 44 E. Hummelstown St. to Nichole A. Hubbard for $142,000.

Tanner L. Brown and Donald L. Brown Jr. conveyed 340 E. Park St. to Tanner L. Brown for $1.

Michael A. Fausnacht, Lindsi A. Dearment and Lindsi Dearment conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Quinn and Regina R. Quinn for $290,000.

Donna L. Erb, Donna Erb and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 724 S. Market St. to Make It Build It LLC for $68,833.

Richard E. Criswell Jr. and Karisty L. Criswell conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Criswell Jr. for $1.

Brendan M. Kerlin conveyed property on a public road to Caleb C. Lynn and Lauren B. Carastro for $187,000.

Ryan S. Waite and Brittany M. Waite conveyed property on a public road to Wendy S. Waite for $155,000.

Thomas J. Gallagher, Amanda E. Heisey, Amanda E. Heisey Gallagher and Amanda E. Heisey Gallagher conveyed 350 S. Market St. to Edward J. McCauley Jr. for $166,000.

Matthew R. Burkarth, Courtney E. Burkarth and Matt Burkarth conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Elysha M. Kendrick for $181,500.

The estate of Frank H. Ember Sr. conveyed 306 E. Cherry St. to Frank H. Ember Jr. for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Shirley I. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Adam W. Burd Jr. and Jodi Suzette Burd for $183,000.

Claude Dimeler III and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 233 Park Ave. to Bernell G. Burkholder for $118,000.

Adam M. High and Kaitlyn R. High conveyed property on West Franklin Street to Robert Sexton Liles III for $187,000.

Robert W. Alleman conveyed 164 Tom Ave. to Katherine M. Maldonado and Lindsey N. Schneider for $185,000.

Douglas R. Gockley and Roberta C. Gockley conveyed 521 E. Main St. to DGV Realty LLC for $185,100.

Steven R. Hershey and Abbey R. Hershey conveyed 404 E. Main St. to Katelyn J. Friesema for $177,000.

James Schmitt and Meagan Hess conveyed 129 Park Ave. to Haleigh Rhee and Paget Rhee for $134,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gregory E. Heiges and Debbie R. Heiges conveyed Unit 114 to Peter Charette and Abigail Charette for $515,000.

Daniel J. Livingston and Motique M. Livingston conveyed property on Parvin Road to Paul Castellano and Roslyn Castellano for $345,000.

Doyle Eugene Garriott Jr. and Mary E. Garriott conveyed property on a public road to Atef B. Ibrahim and Kerolos Ibrahim for $325,000.

Mary R. Alspach and Alfred C. Alspach Jr. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Christopher Amico and Kelly Wilson for $330,000.

Ayodeji Nubi and Aderonke Nubi conveyed Unit 151 to Michael A. Fausnacht and Lindsi A. Dearment for $575,000.

Joseph Kyle Maser conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Maurice D. Patterson Terry, Maurice D Patterson Terry and Audriana Quezada for $215,000.

Maria G. Koursari conveyed 143 Pinnacle Point Drive to Cindy J. Mull and Gregory Mull for $210,000.

Sallie T. McMinn, Peter Edward Kleine and Peter E. Kleine conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Green Hills Land LLC for $82,500.

Brian P. Rodabaugh and Heather McMillan conveyed property on Camas Lane to Brian P. Rodabaugh and Heather McMillan for $1.

M. Todd Mitchell and Kendra Mitchell conveyed 802 Indian Springs Drive to Cole Snyder and Ashley Pilcher for $276,000.

Patrick R. Herr and Keri L. Herr conveyed 2202 Wood St. to Chad E. Delong and Erica L. Mast for $215,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Stanley J. Sawyer Jr. and Yulia Sawyer conveyed property on Vista Road to Stanley J. Sawyer Jr. for $1.

Robert W. Lukowski Jr. and Wendy L. Lukowski conveyed 601 Tenby Lane to Barry E. Waltz Jr. and Michele L. Waltz for $480,000.

Lori A. Duquin conveyed 385 Caraway Drive to Lori A. Duquin and Mary C. Duquin for $1.

Jesse A. Myer and Abby L. Myer conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Rebekah L. Lutz and Jason P. Lutz for $399,900.

306 Primrose Lane LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kamal Kafley and Dadi Kafley for $495,000.

Todd M. Laverty Jr. and Samantha M. Laverty conveyed property on a public road to Keith V. Webster and Lesley A. Webster for $295,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Donna Lee Edwards conveyed 327 Enterprise Drive to Pat L. Greco Revocable Trust and Kathleen Ann Greco Revocable Trust for $320,000.

Marc David Hirschler, Andrea L. Hirschler, Kristin Hirschler Gilhool, Patrick E. Gilhool and A. Hirschler conveyed property on East Side Avenue to Cooper S. Miller and Emily J. Miller for $350,850.

Belinda Ann Cummings, Belinda A. Piliporlor, B. Cummings and B. Piliporlor conveyed Unit 21 to Belinda A. Piliporlor and Kervin W. Piliporlor for $1.

L. Larry Wenger, Raedella A. Wenger and Raedella Wenger conveyed 1977 Drexel Ave. to Kham Sing and Cing Sian Mang for $255,100.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Bryce T. Sessions, Evelyn Sessions and Evelyn A. Howley conveyed 34 Myers Crossing to Laura R. Bomberger for $225,000.

James G. Gillis conveyed 39 Katherines Way to Adriano Joel Gomez and Maria Grisel Marquez for $365,000.

Kari L. Null conveyed property on a public road to David Yang and April Lichong Zheng for $330,000.

LANCASTER CITY

We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $125,000.

Jorge Malpica and Maria Malpica conveyed property on a public road to Jerry Johnson for $150,000.

Homes For Life LLC and David A. Holm conveyed 14 S. Mary St. to B. Alden LLC and Alden B. LLC for $140,000.

Donna L. Mustico conveyed property on a public road to Flawless Facade LLC for $255,000.

Pamela P. Wheeler conveyed 115 College Ave. to Caleb Graves and Miriam Kungu for $205,000.

Jacob L. Stoltzfus and J. Stoltzfus conveyed 42 S. Ann St. to John David Zook and Frieda E. Zook for $210,000.

Melissa L. Rotenberry conveyed 821 N. Lime St. to Zackary Lee Filbert and Anna Jane Filbert for $193,000.

The estate of Michael Semanchuk conveyed 628 Fremont St. to Pedro E. Lopez for $85,000.

Brent J. Kaufman and Cheryl L. Kaufman conveyed 657 W. Chestnut St. to Andrew Allwine and Michaela Allwine for $465,900.

Adam R. Ozimek and Amelia Ozimek conveyed 316 N. Mary St. to Jeffrey W. Wright and Beth Anne Wright for $267,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed 810 E. Chestnut St. to Audrey R. Landis for $225,000.

Gerald L. Martin and Cynthia A. Martin conveyed 662 W. Walnut St. to Mark T. Middlebrook and David Kube for $309,900.

Nicholas Costa Flouras conveyed 243 N. Lime St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $170,000.

Paul Richard Hamilton conveyed 43 W. Farnum St. to Forest Benjamin Matechik and Jeremy F. Talbert for $1.

The estate of Roberta Jean Swayne conveyed property on a public road to Generations Four LLC for $135,250.

Raymond G. Berlot, Joanne Servansky and Nancy C. Berlot conveyed 527 Poplar St. to Kingdom Concepts LLC for $99,500.

Doug Esh and Kelly Esh conveyed 120 New Dorwart St. to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $111,000.

Melvin S. Stoltzfus conveyed 512 E. Fulton St. to Melvin S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus and Melvin S. Stoltzfus & Mary Ellen Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Kingdom Concepts LLC and John H. Carpenter Jr. conveyed 415 Fremont St. to Cody Testerman and Rachel Testerman for $224,000.

Blake L. Hillard and Joseph A. Bisazza conveyed 528 Reynolds Ave. to Michael Giovingo for $147,500.

Donna L. Colin conveyed 731 Fremont St. to M&J Property Holdings LLC for $75,900.

Qunxi Ou and Cheong Sun Leung conveyed 32 Ruby St. to Lancaster Vending LLC for $159,000.

Brian Hess and Margaret Ann Hess conveyed 730 1/2 Marietta Ave. to Rohrers Rental Properties LLC for $85,000.

Rebecca M. Dipietro conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Jordan Ross Gates and Jordan Ross Gates for $134,500.

Valerie C. Stoltzfus conveyed 545 E. Chestnut St. to Peter V. Horst and Angelina R. Horst for $200,000.

Ada I. Lopez Gonzalez, Ada I Lopez Gonzalez and Daniel John Betts conveyed 928 Rolridge Ave. to Bo Cau Conde for $169,900.

Joel Buch conveyed 409 E. King St. to Shekinah Investments LLC for $200,000.

Carl P. Weaver and Connie L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Juan B. Galarza Jr. for $70,000.

Carlos Ferrara conveyed 605 Marietta Ave. to Narrow Path Life LLC for $160,000.

Raymond J. Esh and Sherry Esh conveyed 641 S. Queen St. to Mary Jane Zook for $245,000.

James B. Jones Sr., Catherine M. Jones and Dwayne Jones A conveyed property on a public road to Liang & Diaz LLC for $90,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Red Fox 1 LLC and Judy Grillo conveyed property on Judie Lane to Allan R. Herr Sr. and Amelia J. Herr for $373,000.

The estate of William Henry Lausch and The estate of William H. Lausch conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth B. Lausch for $1.

Kurt A. Dock, George J. Contrestan and Linda L. Contrestan conveyed 125 Springhouse Road to Kurt A. Dock and Sandra M. Dock for $1.

Shawn M. Barron conveyed 1832 Spring Ridge Lane to Jocelyn Wolff for $215,000.

Charles Zerphey and Marilyn Zerphey conveyed 409 S. West End Ave. to Terry A. Zerphey for $1.

The estate of Claire T. Crill and Norman C. Crill conveyed property on Wilson Drive to April M. Koppenhaver for $401,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Alexandre M. Katos, Courtney Noonan Katos and Courtney J. Noonan conveyed 410 N. Cedar St. to Alexandre M. Katos and Courtney Noonan Katos for $1.

Giovanni Crocenzi and Emma Crocenzi conveyed property on a public road to Heather Littell Pfeifer and John G. Pfeifer for $334,900.

Luke R. Perry conveyed property on East Lemon Street to Steven S. Ehrhart and Erin S. Ehrhart for $199,990.

Stephanie Learn and Stephanie Henry conveyed 332 E. Marion St. to Stephanie Learn, Stephanie Henry and Michael A. Henry for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Allison M. Fisher conveyed property on Green Lane to Allison M. Fisher and Kevin J. Fisher for $1.

Joshua E. Wood and Kelly E. Diem conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Wood for $205,000.

Jesse James Wood and Patricia D. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Carl Smucker and Fanny Smucker for $13,800.

Paul D. Temple and Linda L. Temple conveyed property on a public road to Angel L. Willard for $200,000.

Lydia M. Hess, Steven J. Hess, Barbara S. McFalls, Lorraine C. Hutton A and Robin L. Macmahon A conveyed property on Ashville Road to Amos K. King Jr. for $1.

Lydia M. Hess, Steven J. Hess, Barbara S. McFalls, Lorraine C. Hutton and Robin L. Macmahon conveyed property on a public road to Isaac J. Stoltzfus and Sarah K. Stoltzfus for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

John W. Hair and Jacqueline Martin Hair conveyed 970 Edgemoor Court to John A. Skorupa and Laurie A. Skorupa for $329,900.

John J. Kelley III conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to James Owen Collier Jr. and Jami Farrer Collier for $800,000.

Athanasios Pitsinelis and Maria Pitsinelis conveyed 107 St. Thomas Road to San Kam for $245,100.

L. Jean Hipp conveyed 1915 Sterling Place to Tristan T. Loper and Jill E. Coste for $326,500.

Sandra C. Hoover conveyed Unit E8 117 to Bishwanath U. Ghimire and Premalata Ghimire for $265,000.

Rachel A. Bixler conveyed Unit 20 to Patricia Anne Bixler for $1.

Albert B. Kling, R. Glee Kling and Albert B. Kling conveyed 1817 Northbrook Drive to Thomas F. McLamb Sr. and Nicole D. McLamb for $289,000.

Sonshine Holding LP, Josiah LLC and Jeffrey C. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $1.

Marlin R. Hershey and Barbara A. Hershey conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Suzanne M. High for $289,500.

Clifford T. Lomboy and Marygrace K. Lomboy conveyed property on a public road to John M. Bilson and Megan L. Bilson for $1,095,000.

Country Acres Farm Stores Inc. conveyed 2511 Lititz Pike to Lititz Pike Property Holdings LLC for $1,000,000.

Blake C. Jordan conveyed property on Roseville Road to Amanda R. Meley for $236,400.

Dawit K. Teklai, Rahwa Teklai and R&D Trust conveyed 728 Integrity Ave. to Dawit K. Teklai and Rahwa Teklai for $0.

Ryan A. Dufault and Kelsey L. Dufault conveyed 644 Ashland Drive to Nileshchandra Patel and Sushma Patel for $473,000.

Wendy M. Watson and The estate of Jolene M. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Cole G. Brustad for $165,000.

Jonathan R. Hoxworth conveyed 650 Courthouse Circle to Kelsey Marie Digilio for $246,000.

Linda W. Matthews conveyed 119 Valleybrook Drive to Donna R. McGinnis for $150,000.

Gordon T. Levering and Julia A. Levering conveyed Unit 147 to Alfred C. Alspach Jr. and Mary A. Alspach for $380,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on Delp Road to Jonathan R. Hoxworth and Charmaine Brooke Hoxworth for $555,833.

Timothy Golub conveyed property on Creek Road to Enos K. Glick for $250,000.

John G. Diller and Gail L. Diller conveyed property on Saddleridge Road to Steven Kent Eggers and Jennifer L. Eggers for $375,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Channing Elizabeth Griffith and Channing E. James conveyed 154 Hershey Drive to Jared Griffith and Channing Elizabeth Griffith for $1.

Kacy A. Shaw, Kacy A. Shenk and Derrick M. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Kacy A. Shenk and Derrick M. Shenk for $1.

Nicholas J. Young conveyed 251 S. Charlotte St. to Jeffery Hal Bode for $184,900.

MANOR TWP.

Robert A. Quinn and Regina R. Quinn conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Alexandra Coulton and Gregg T. Coulton for $171,000.

Prem Kumar Baral and Uma Devi Dhimal conveyed 401 Fairway Drive to Munal Ghimire for $250,000.

Frederick A. Hart and Jacqueline Hart conveyed 671 S. Donnerville Road to Jeb & Sons LP for $140,000.

The estate of J. Gale Reekie, The estate of John G. Reekie and The estate of John Gale Reekie conveyed 119 Shannon Drive to Matthew Burkarth and Courtney Burkarth for $247,000.

Matthew R. Wiggins and Amy D. Wiggins conveyed 1090 Monticello Lane to Jonathan Burgos for $168,000.

Terry L. Shenk, The estate of Jerry D. Shenk and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 607 Fairway Drive to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $192,000.

The estate of Clinton K. Slonaker and The estate of Clinton Karl Slonaker conveyed property on River Road to Scott M. Slonaker for $1.

The estate of Her A. Schopf conveyed property on Little Pittsburg Road to Joel A. Frey and Jaclyn Lauren Frey for $226,250.

Barry K. Remley and Paula A. Remley conveyed property on a public road to Allan R. Herr Sr. and Amelia J. Herr for $1.

Jarry W. Miller conveyed 176 Letort Road to Todd Capitao and Christine Capitao for $287,000.

Ricardo Morales Solis and Maria T. Vazquez conveyed 906 W. Fairway Drive to Joshua Q. Boyd for $261,000.

Gerald Lewis Green II, Amber Lynn Green and Amber L. Martin conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Terence P. Connelly and Jennifer E. Connelly for $200,000.

Leslie J. Mahoney and Judith L. Trace conveyed 1131 Colonial Road to Bal Neupane and Hari Neupane for $280,000.

The estate of Thomas L. Zymnis and Katherine I. Hatfield conveyed 112 Oak Road to Matthew R. Wiggins and Amy D. Wiggins for $285,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Joane L. Ott and The estate of Joane Louise Ott conveyed 134 E. Market St. to John D. Eisenhower and Susan C. Fontes for $168,000.

Judy L. Herr conveyed 265 W. Walnut St. to JXZ Realty LLC for $96,500.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert H. Fogg and Sandra M. Fogg conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Michael J. Moniodis and Melissa A. Moniodis for $285,503.

Alexander J. Sorce, Ashley A. Richards and Ashley A. Sorce conveyed property on a public road to Alexander J. Sorce and Ashley A. Sorce for $1.

Shane M. Firestone and Michelle L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Molly Elizabeth Yanchuk and Evan Joseph Peppers for $195,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joan K. Groff and Ryan Groff conveyed Unit J 186 to Timothy I. Murphy for $135,000.

Joshua B. Ratmoko, Dana N. Ratmoko and Dana N. Ketner conveyed 1913 St. Regis Lane to Joshua B. Ratmoko and Dana N. Ratmoko for $10.

Staci L. Diffenderfer and Lew B. Wilson conveyed 436 N. Prince St. to William D. Gibbs II for $169,900.

The estate of Kenneth I. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Connelly and Emily E. Land for $230,400.

Joseph P. Terry and Brenda K. Terry conveyed 145 New St. to Jane E. Petermann for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Richard J. Lesnefsky conveyed property on a public road to Coleman Bernhardt and Emily Bitner for $210,000.

Linda M. Zimmerman and Steven Morganti conveyed 135 New Haven St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $103,000.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 18 to El Houssaine Moussaid for $211,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Joe E. Nolt and Dawn L. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Joe E. Nolt and Dawn L. Nolt for $1.

Keith A. Greenawalt, Daphne J. Greenawalt and Daphne Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Wolgemuth and Miranda Beach for $628,100.

Joe E. Nolt and Dawn L. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Joe E. Nolt and Dawn L. Nolt for $1.

Thomas S. Matesevac and Mary Ann Billet conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. King and Fannie S. King for $755,000.

Heather L. Tran, Heather L. Smail and Kyle V. Smail conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Smail and Kyle V. Smail for $1.

Brodie M. Wilkinson, Samantha Wilkinson and Samantha Grohman conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer R. Watson for $165,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Susan K. Sholl conveyed property on a public road to Susan K. Sholl, Molly S. Marquardt and Mark A. Keller for $1.

Michael E. Dilloway and Joann F. Dilloway conveyed property on a public road to Joann F. Dilloway for $1.

Joseph M. Halstead, Tammy J. Halstead and Tammy J. Coplin conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Richard Cozzens and Sara Eden Cozzens for $219,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

David B. Konya and Bonnie Lou Konya conveyed property on West Main Street to James L. Simers and Thomas A. Simers for $372,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David D. Esh and Rachel B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David D. Esh Jr. and Mary Z. Esh for $250,000.

PENN TWP.

Tracy Cox and Damian Eby conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Tracy A. Cox and Damian J. Eby for $1.

Joanne L. Montgomery conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Thomas F. Houck for $1.

William M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Crown LP for $650,000.

Melvin J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to Alan W. Greiner and Danielle J. Greiner for $280,000.

US Bank NA, Bear Stearns Arm Trust, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2004-12, Rushore Loan Management Services LLC and Lori A. Secord conveyed 555 Hi View Drive to Lance Eckert for $156,000.

Melvin E. Moore and Faith M. Moore conveyed 208 Audrey Drive to Andrew Baruk and Joanna Baruk for $310,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Randall Hess conveyed property on a public road to Michael Gomolinski and Nancy Gomolinski for $259,727.

Jeffrey R. Frey, Sue Ann Wertz Frey and Sue Ann Wertz Frey conveyed property on Herrville Road to Brent M. Risser and Deborah S. Risser for $1.

Robert G. Moore Sr. conveyed property on Herrville Road to Jeffrey R. Frey, Sue Ann Wertz Frey and Sue Ann Wertz Frey for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Donald M. Stanwell Jr., Sophie M. Stanwell Revocable Living Trust and Donald M. Sinclair Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Sinclair for $1.

Margaret J. Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Margaret J. Pierce and Sherry Hamilton for $1.

Charles B. Lantz and Tiffany E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Mitchell and Kendra J. Mitchell for $325,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Ronald L. Ziegler and Eugenia A. Ziegler conveyed property on Orchard Road to Lawrence C. Wettig and Vicki L. Wettig for $350,000.

Thomas J. McGrath conveyed property on Iron Bridge Road to Melanie M. Rice and Shawn J. Rice for $360,000.

Ferne E. Edmonds and Tyler S. Edmonds conveyed property on a public road to Henry Edward Enright Jr. and Pamela Coulter Enright for $385,000.

Adam S. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Ray E. McMillen for $268,000.

Wissahickon Spring Water Inc. conveyed property on a public road to JKL Estates LLC for $1,200,000.

Gregory P. Eckman, Jessica R. Cave and Jessica R. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Gregory P. Eckman and Jessica R. Eckman for $1.

Andres Torres Gerena, Andres Torres Gerena and Petra Rios Cosme conveyed property on Field View Drive to Carolee W. Deuel and Gregory F. Deuel for $235,000.

Elaine M. Babilonia and Elaine Marie Carrero conveyed 1339 Willow Creek Drive to Hipolito G. Valdez and Arlene Katherine Lexa for $339,900.

The estate of Betty R. Zug conveyed 852 Mount Joy Road to Steven A. Butt for $235,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Holmes Alex Onyekwere, Mary Maureen Miller Onyekwere and Mary Maureen Miller Onyekwere conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Prakash Patel and Saroj Patel for $390,000.

Levi K. Stoltzfus, Levi K. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust, Levi K. Stolzfus Revocable Living Trust and Levi K. Stolzfus conveyed property on Ridgeview Drive to Marvin J. Zook and Rachel M. Zook for $180,000.

John S. Bergman and Clair R. Long conveyed property on a public road to Jesh Properties LLC for $285,000.

Benjamin W. Infantolino conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Benjamin W. Infantolino and Melody R. Infantolino for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Paula L. Stanley conveyed property on Miller Street to Paula L. Stanley and Devon A. Stanley for $1.

Terry D. McCall and Amy L. McCall conveyed 318 Southview Drive to M. Elizabeth Lauther and Jeffrey Spowart for $355,000.

Shirley Ann Murray conveyed 106 N. Jackson St. to Adrian J. Bond and Holly B. Bond for $170,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

William R. Kirchner, Mary L. Kirchner and Mary Kirchner conveyed property on Winter Hill Road to William R. Kirchner for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Jason T. Weaver and Esther Scholten conveyed property on a public road to Teresa E. Crego for $339,900.

WARWICK TWP.

Jarred Bowers, Samantha J. Bowers and Jarred R. Bowers conveyed 304 Cardinal Road to Scott Dodson and Kelly Ann Whyte Dodson for $277,500.

E. Eugene Beyer and Linda J. Beyer conveyed 22 Green Acre Road to 22 Green Acre LLC for $275,000.

Adriane R. Sweigart conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Darren L. Gehman for $167,500.

Rebekah S. Bailey conveyed 2117 Main St. to Fong Lor and Xormee Thao for $334,900.

Nancy C. Marz and Gretchen L. Dugan A conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Parke H. Good and Lou Ann Good for $218,000.

William Glendon Quillen, William G. Quillen III and Alysha L. Quillen conveyed property on a public road to Sdr Property Management LLC for $200,000.

Tonya Distasio and Gary Distasio conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Mark R. Landis and Emily R. Landis for $165,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Leonardo A. Lopez and Katherine E. Lopez for $466,967.

BP Group LP, LK 16 Group LLC and Paul D. Vriend conveyed 15 Lakeview Place to Holly C. Ellis for $182,000.

James B. Teller and Lisa A. Walton conveyed 115 Millwyck Road to Louis Tedesco and Brielle Valle for $1,500,000.

Nelys M Garcia Derosario and Nelys Garcia Derosario conveyed 187 Samuel Road to Jesus Rosario Peralta and Nelys M Garcia Derosario for $1.