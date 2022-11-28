The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Nov. 14-18:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Vintage Overland Freight Systems Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Flahart and Joanne S. Flahart for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Dale R. Lausch, Dale R. Lausch Revocable Trust and Dale R. Lausch Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale R. Lausch and Dale R. Lausch Revocable Trust for $1.

Anthony D. Mazenko, Margaret A. Mellott and Margaret A. Mazenko conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Douglas Kulp for $255,000.

BART TWP.

Ephraim E. Beiler Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim E. Beiler Jr. and Sylvia E. Beiler for $1.

David B. Miller and Hannah S. Miller conveyed property on Georgetown Road to John K. Miller for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on W. Maple Grove Road to Luke N. Ulrich for $1.

Bowmansville Fire Company conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Bowmansville Fire Company for $1.

The estate of Richard Hoshour conveyed property on a public road to Brecknock Properties for $150,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Donald R. Thompson and Debra A. Thompson for $410,000.

The estate of Gerald D. Gehman and The estate of Gerald David Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Amber Schnader and Travis Schnader for $355,000.

Bowmansville Fire Company conveyed property on W. Maple Grove Road to Luke N. Ulrich for $15,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

David J. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.

Aaron K. Smucker and Elizabeth R. Smucker conveyed property on California Church Road to David K. Smucker and Anna K. Smucker for $375,000.

Mark C. Walton conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Walton and Rosemarie Koenig for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Furnace Hills Retreat conveyed property on a public road to Furnace Hills Retreat for $1.

Furnace Hills Retreat conveyed property on a public road to Seven Falls LLC for $120,000.

Dutchman Feed Mill Inc. and Dutchman Feed Mills Inc. conveyed property on a public road to KN Farms LP for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Scott E. Bender conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth M. Christman and Alec Charles Foreman for $185,000.

The estate of Andrew W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Eric K. Burkholder for $203,000.

Alex W. Weaver and Heather M. Weaver conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Hardy Waldner and Becky Waldner for $320,000.

Jack R. Lohss and Spring S. Lohss conveyed property on a public road to Spring S. Lohss for $1.

Jolan D. Martin and Christina J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Parke M. Martin and Angela M. Martin for $385,000.

The estate of Joseph C. Knox Jr. conveyed property on Faust Lane to GTT Holdings LP for $217,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Seven Falls LLC, Ruth Ann Burkholder and Mary Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Seven Falls LLC for $1.

Roger L. Weir and Cynthia A. Weir conveyed property on a public road to Lydell S. Martin and Alisha Martin for $495,000.

Kyle J. Althouse and Shawna L. Clay conveyed property on a public road to Owen Stull for $189,900.

J. Michael Burkholder, Ruth Ann Burkholder, Kenneth N. Burkholder and Mary Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Seven Falls LLC for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Elmer S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Fisher and Naomi S. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Allen T. Jackson and The estate of Allen Thomas Jackson conveyed property on a public road to William J. Johnson and Marleigh A. Warner for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Michele Lanoue Spicher for $260,000.

Jason P. Waldo and Rachel E. Waldo conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Brian A. Ortega-Paniagua for $165,000.

Kay D. Johnson conveyed 731 Plane St. to Liz & Gabe Trucking LLC for $110,000.

Kassandra B. Miller and Stacey Miller conveyed 145 S. Eighth St. to Ary 786 LLC for $194,000.

Eugenie J. Simmons and Eugenie J. Matthews conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Ronnell Simmons and Eugenie J. Simmons for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on a public road to John A. Schwartz Jr. and Martha H. Schwartz for $185,000.

Glen R. Campbel conveyed property on Run Valley Road to Sheldon R. Witmer and Krysta M. Witmer for $350,000.

Jeffrey D. Landis conveyed 4240 Main St. to Jeffrey D. Landis and Kimberly S. Kann for $1.

Cody C. Oliver and Samantha R. Oliver conveyed property on Woodcrest Road to Awilda K. Acosta and Emely Acosta for $305,000.

CONOY TWP.

Charles H. Mitchell IV, Charles H. Mitchell III and Amanda E. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Mitchell IV and Charles H. Mitchell III for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Jorge Davin conveyed property on Melissa Lane to George A. Davin and Tammy L. Davin for $0.

Derek Stephen Heller conveyed property on Quasar Drive to Kyle A. Anderson and Madison Lee-Ann Palmer for $280,000.

Jane E. Miller conveyed property on Blossom Trail to John P. Wiga and Paula L. Wiga for $375,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Adenike Y. Awotundun for $743,704.

Rail Holdings Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Industrial Railroad LLC for $245,000.

Karen Pearson conveyed property on a public road to J. Kenneth Garber and Nan Garber for $130,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

James Orsag Jr. and Barbara J. Orsag conveyed property on Hopkins Mill Road to Todd J. Brown and Bethany G. Brown for $650,000.

Todd J. Brown and Bethany G. Brown conveyed property on Cliffwood Drive to Margaret M. Abrahamson for $375,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Rebecca M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon L. Martin and Lucille M. Martin for $300,000.

Glenn Z. Martin and Loreen B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Z. Stauffer and Ellen H. Stauffer for $430,000.

Scott W. Moyer and Rita E. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lee Zook for $425,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Henry B. Huyard and Susie S. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to David B. Huyard and Anna S. Huyard for $300,000.

The estate of Felicia Monteforte conveyed property on Martin Street to Giuseppe Dimaggio and Maria Dimaggio for $350,000.

Vera A. Kochel, Ernest G. Martin and Yvonne S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Yvonne S. Martin for $325,000.

Henry Z. Martin and Ruth M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Peter H. Martin and Malinda Martin for $1.

Henry Z. Martin and Ruth M. Martin conveyed property on Precast Road to Henry Z. Martin and Ruth M. Martin for $1.

The estate of Marguerite B. Musser and The estate of Marguerite Bair Musser conveyed property on a public road to Ezrabeiler1 LLC for $308,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Rebecca L. Horstick, Rebecca L. Gainer and Nicholas A. Horstick conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Alex G. Matthew and Jaclyn E. Matthew for $324,900.

The estate of Brian K. Dyer conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Stacy Hart for $93,333.

Rodney T. Yancey conveyed property on Pine Street to Connor Sheehan and Taylor Parker for $285,000.

Mary Rose Turnpaugh conveyed 2544 Miller Road to Bhup R. Chhetri and Geeta D. Poudyel for $280,000.

EDEN TWP.

Roy S. Fisher and Sylvia S. Fisher conveyed property on Hess Road to Roy L. Fisher and Bena K. Fisher for $1.

Melvin S. Riehl and Sarah R. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Stevie Jay Riehl and Lena F. Riehl for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Parke H. Good, Perry D. Good and K. Todd Good conveyed property on a public road to Perry D. Good and Carol L. Good for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Kimberly K. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Meranda Rebecca Lynn Pfamatter and Ayame Kei Yokomizo for $242,000.

Kenneth L. Chastain, Gladys L. Chastain Trust and David Lee Chastain conveyed property on a public road to Anthony P. Zook for $5,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Timothy M. Hultzapple conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Bender and Kimberly Bender for $260,000.

Elvin C. Bradley, Danielle M. Bradley and Danielle M. Greusel conveyed property on Main Street to Tyler Shue for $250,900.

D. Robert Thompson and Debra Anne Thompson conveyed property on Stoneridge Circle to Timothy J. Zaludek and Brenda L. Robinson for $415,000.

Philip Eisemann and Mary Ann Eisemann conveyed property on East Main Street to Aaron D. Schupp and Laura E. Schupp for $190,500.

FULTON TWP.

Paula Nadine Jones conveyed property on a public road to Daniel I. Keys for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Mary Ellen Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Owens for $250,000.

Vasso Papavasilion conveyed property on Woodridge Drive to Jon T. Papavasilion and Papavasilion Family Trust for $1.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kim E. Molteg for $402,240.

Judy L. Champagne, Wilbert H. Derr, Norma J. Derr and Scott J. Champagne conveyed property on Nissley Road to Harold Morpeau and Gennie Jonka for $260,000.

The estate of Barbara A. Milligan conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Michael F. Schaller and Helaine A. Schaller for $465,500.

Brian D. Wassell and Colleen W. Wassell conveyed property on Wimbeldon Lane to Shane B. Bixby and Erica N. Bixby for $822,842.

710 Home Flipping LLC conveyed property on Nolt Road to Tiffanie R. Campbell and Gerald S. Campbell for $330,000.

Cynthia A. Krewson conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Krewson for $10.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Paul O. Haugland and Judith Haugland for $489,810.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kinderhook Farm LP, James E. Lockey, Richard F. Lockey, Stephen D. Lockey III, Doris Lockey Geier Monroe and Kinderhook Farm Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kinderhook Farm LP for $1.

Julie A. Kramer and The estate of Larry L. Kramer conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Julie A. Kramer for $1.

Steven M. Carmen, Danielle Lowe and Danielle A. Carmen conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Carmen for $10.

Lisa Ann Overly and Pamela M. Pemberton conveyed property on North Donerville Road to Pamela M. Pemberton for $100,000.

Cory B. Lyons and Kimberly D. Lyons conveyed 3486 Dawn View Drive to Yan Zhang and Liming Zhang for $295,000.

Gregory A. Arnold and Sheila G. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Justin T. Sharpe and Andrew P. Sharpe for $365,000.

Nicholas J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Miriam V. Deluca for $247,000.

Carrie Ann Walker conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to Zachary Hayden Alton Walker for $1.

Charles H. Kinard, Charles H. Kinard Jr. and Anna Mary Kinard conveyed property on a public road to Roxanne M. Kinard for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jay E. Witmer and Elsie A. Witmer conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pik to Kaufhold Real Estate LP for $250,000.

Shradhdha Hospitality Associates LLC, Nitin & Shradhdha Patel Revocable Trust, Nitin Patel and Shradhdha Patel conveyed property on Eastbrook Road to RLCB LLC for $2,200,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Sally A. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Michael Bishop for $335,000.

The estate of Doris M. McMinn conveyed property on a public road to Vicki L. Nace and David W. Nace for $1.

Sally A. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Michael Bishop for $335,000.

Philip B. Sauer conveyed property on Greenbrier Lane to Yisack T. Jobira and Dorothy A. Kauffman-Jobira for $494,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Landon L. Horst and Landon Horst conveyed 445 St. Joseph St. to Landon Horst and Janel Joy Horst for $10.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 553 Green St. to Zachary Violante for $112,000.

Jeanne E. Schlicher Tr and Penney Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed 242 S. Ann St. to Gabriel A. Pinales for $160,000.

Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC and Melvin Stoltzfus conveyed 747 Marietta Ave. to Kevin Lape and Heather Lape for $356,000.

BNG Properties LLC conveyed 214 W. James St. to Daniel Rodichok and Christina Rodichok for $315,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed property on Hazel Street to Nicole E. Ludwig and Jeremy I. Ludwig for $285,000.

Cody Hurst conveyed 614 Lake St. to HSS Investment Group LLC for $1.

Angela Nelson Cook conveyed property on South Marshall Street to Saturnino Lopez for $4,000.

Dean L. Evans and Lisa D. Fogg-Evans conveyed 515 St. Joseph St. to Grant M. Sprunger for $185,000.

Carlos P. Balladares conveyed property on Prospect Street to Wilson Reyes Amparo and Maria Eusebia Concepcion Dereyes for $190,000.

Ryan L. Wile conveyed property on Holly Lane to Stephanie Sawilka Reyes for $270,000.

Mary Ellen Gardner and The estate of Margaret Ann Gardner conveyed 320 Prospect St. to Mary Ellen Gardner for $1.

Oaklyn Enterprises LLC conveyed 64 S. Marshall St. to Tarelle Johnson and Anna Johnson for $235,000.

Stephanie Bennett and Joan Todd conveyed property on a public road to Jamie E. Marsico and David E. Brokus Jr. for $275,000.

Patricia Ann Poltrok conveyed 730 Third St. to Carl E. Sweigart Jr. for $85,000.

John B. Zook conveyed 502 Beaver St. to Lions Homes LLC for $85,000.

Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed 120 S. Ann St. to Red Canna LLC for $1.

Zack Wilkinson and Shannon Wilkinson conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Alexis Marie Williams for $315,000.

Sullivan Property Management LLC and Ryan Sullivan conveyed 37 W. Farnum St. to SACA Development Corp. for $70,000.

Eric R. Clark and Lisa A. Daniels conveyed 452 W. Lemon St. to Zachary J. Demi and Grace M. Demi for $299,900.

Aaron Johnston conveyed 746 New Holland Ave. to Jessica Lorraine Helman and Dylan Rafferty White for $264,900.

The estate of Jose Rivera Ruiz conveyed 317 N. Broad St. to Jose Mercado Roche for $215,000.

Nathanael Dacosta and Kandace Dacosta conveyed 220 N. Shippen St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $170,000.

Paul A. Dansereau and Tina Dansereau conveyed 928 Fremont St. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $200,000.

Alison Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Alison Campbell, Ian Campbell and Robin Rader for $133,500.

Jorge M. Alonzo conveyed 626 High St. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $125,000.

William M. Peteritas conveyed 335 Nevin St. to Benjamin J. Friesen and Lindsay F. Cattell for $280,000.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed property on West James Street to Kristin Blasek for $250,000.

Robin Rader conveyed property on a public road to Juan A. Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez for $150,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Sokra Ngeth and Maly Yan conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Irma D. Goris and Miguel A. Guzman for $250,000.

Greystone Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew William Christian and Kaci Elizabeth Christian for $1,630,000.

J-Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Dimitri Novikov for $627,000.

Christopher R. Ferrara conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Matthew D. Yohe, Sheri L. Yohe and Brenda L. Huddle for $356,000.

Hans J. Colflesh and Amanda L. Colflesh conveyed 1136 Jamaica Road to Hans J. Colflesh for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC, Christopher Martin and Millpond Properties conveyed property on Abbeyville Road to LMR Holdings LLC for $280,000.

Samuel Cross, Samuel Perry-Cross, Valerie Perry and Valerie Perry-Cross conveyed property on Meadowbrook Road to Joseph Kelly and Beth McCampbell for $500,000.

Shannon Costello and Lee Costello conveyed property on Meadowcroft Drive to Shannon Costello for $1.

The estate of Roy Deck Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Fermin Sedano-Perez for $296,000.

Neil A. Scheid and Robin K. Scheid conveyed property on Grandview Avenue to Brent M. Edwards for $280,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to John U. Stoltzfus for $1.

John F. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Field Crest Road to Amos S. Esh and Emma K. Esh for $1.

Lonnie E. Kauffman and Shannon M. Kauffman conveyed property on Weavertown Road to Justin L. Kuhns and Stephanie J. Kuhns for $300,000.

John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Orchard Road to John U. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gay A. Brueckmann conveyed property on Lilac Avenue to Andrea B. Jesson for $1.

John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Orchard Road to John U. Stoltzfus for $1.

John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Orchard Road to John U. Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Elizabeth Ann Rudy conveyed property on Farmland Road to Brandon J. Martin and Heather E. Martin for $275,000.

Park Edge Investments LLC, Joshua R. King and Matthew J. King conveyed property on North Maple Avenue to Robert Peterson and Jamie Peterson for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Danny Manzanares and Jessica Manzanares conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Weaver and Jodi Sanger-Weaver for $473,000.

Eric L. Hoover and Vickie Leigh Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline Francis for $780,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Marilyn F. Robbins conveyed property on Carlton Drive to Christopher J. Colosi and Brenna K. Colosi for $347,000.

Benjamin M. Jordan conveyed 905 State St. to Nay A. Carrillo for $152,000.

Jennifer N. Koss conveyed property on a public road to Samantha Lee Pugh for $260,000.

Mark A. Arbogast conveyed property on Northview Drive to Ronald Mundy and Jennifer Mundy for $365,000.

Michael J. Fish conveyed property on Hancock Drive to James L. Waters and Elyse L. Waters for $350,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Cory B. Lyons and Kimberly D. Lyons for $544,210.

Sean Pfeiff and Sarah A. Pfeiff conveyed property on Copley Drive to Craig Youtz and Megan Youtz for $607,500.

Deborah A. Owens conveyed 15 Cedar Lane to Matthew B. Taylor and Jordan Krutek for $316,900.

Blake Enterprises LP conveyed property on a public road to Dharmesh Kanji Makwana and Saritha Dharmesh Makwana for $1,000,000.

Tatyana Belousov conveyed 1103 Louise Ave. to Sarah Elizabeth Templeton and Oliver Templeton for $415,000.

Sean J. Sharkey Jr. and Josslyn A. Sharkey conveyed property on a public road to Reuben Stoltzfus and Kylie A. Brubaker for $740,000.

Elizabeth A. Reister conveyed property on Helen Avenue to Donald A. Martin Jr. and Vanessa A. Martin for $490,000.

E. Lester Siegrist and Rebecca K. Siegrist conveyed property on Louise Avenue to Rebecca K. Siegrist for $1.

Alvin Zook conveyed 209 E. Roseville Road to Rachel Keim and Elmer Zook for $325,000.

Gloria E. Horner conveyed 208 Princess Ave. to Manfred Eller, Karen E. Haas, Ishmael Mansaray and Kirsten A. Eller for $215,000.

Eric I. Bernhardt and Cindy J. Bernhardt conveyed 84 Corry Ave. to Eric I. Bernhardt for $0.

Allison Gergenti, Liza Gergenti and Allison Vanzant conveyed property on a public road to M3J Properties LLC for $320,000.

David Costello and Sarah Costello conveyed property on a public road to Derek B. Kellett and Elizabeth J. Kellett for $295,000.

Miriam Thomas conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Sn Lombardo Capital I. LLC for $1,457,500.

Miriam Thomas conveyed property on a public road to SN Lombardo Capital I. LLC for $1,292,500.

Raymond T. Marsland conveyed property on Glen Moore Circle to Kingdom Concepts LLC for $120,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Jibraan Tahir Uddin and Sanah Khokhar Uddin for $619,369.

Mathew H. Brown and Mary C. Brown conveyed property on Harclay Place to 1919 Harclay Place LLC for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

June Y. Smith conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Trent M. Wolgemuth for $235,000.

Kenneth E. Shenenberger and Janice E. Shenenberger conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Lapp Jr. and Donna M. Lapp for $482,000.

Eleanor I. Smith conveyed 24 W. Stiegel St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $101,000.

Gerald S. Campbell, Tiffanie N. Ray and Tiffanie R. Campbell conveyed 211 N. Pitt St. to Robert G. Burrs and Eva Camacho-Burrs for $226,000.

MANOR TWP.

Rebecca A. Dowhen conveyed property on a public road to James R. Geist and Gail Bower-Geist for $340,000.

Jennifer E. Connelly conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Dipendra Upreti and Shrijana Shiwakoti-Upreti for $245,000.

Robert F. Hoeppel and Andrea B. Hoeppel conveyed property on Scarborough Lane to Adam Smith and Caitlin Jacobus for $472,000.

Kurt W. Chillas II conveyed property on Derby Lane to Julissa Carvajal for $207,500.

Richard C. Berg and Denise D. Berg conveyed property on Eagle Path to Mike Fish for $347,000.

Margaret A. Swatski conveyed property on Round Hill Lane to Margaret A. Swatski for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Matthew C. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Miller and Christine R. Miller for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Donald F. Werhel conveyed property on a public road to Jay Edward Barr Jr. and Dawn Marie Barr for $2,048.

Andrew Leberfinger and Lauren Raeburn conveyed property on a public road to Mark Schnupp and Megan Schnupp for $89,990.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

690 Market Street LLC and J. Preston Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Hemhaven LLC for $230,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Shigeko Smith for $408,014.

Fariba Niknejadi conveyed property on a public road to Leonard S. Bernstein and Harriet Bernstein for $325,000.

Melvin R. Sonnon and Melvin R. Sonnon Jr. conveyed property on Clover Lane to Thomas A. Hatt and Donielle L. Hatt for $320,000.

Jeffrey Adam Martz conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Burkholder and Amanda K. Burkholder for $315,000.

Patrick Corson and Shawn Beachler conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Corson for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Patricia A. Semonco and Patricia A. Bennett conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Patricia A. Bennett, John William Semonco and Florence Madison Semonco for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Frances S. Sweigart and Vicki L. Mundy conveyed property on a public road to Daryl R. Hurst for $230,000.

Daniel W. Igou and Jessica E. Igou conveyed property on Sycamore Lane to Joshua Adam Moore and Ivelisse Moore for $250,000.

PARADISE TWP.

John H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Slaymaker Hill Road to John H. Stoltzfus for $1.

Leon S. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David J. Lantz for $266,000.

PENN TWP.

Sirva Relocation Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Robbins and Donna M. Robbins for $421,000.

Michael Geib and Gary Royer conveyed property on a public road to Eli L. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $65,000.

David R. Bailey and Dara E. Bailey conveyed property on a public road to Sirva Relocation Properties LLC for $421,000.

Justin W. Myer and Christine A. Myer conveyed 577 Hi View Drive to Jordan Matthew Vance and Emily Suzanne Vance for $415,000.

Carol A. Hess, Lois Jean Peterman and Lois J. Peterman conveyed 62 Sunset Ave. to Joshua C. Groff and Janelle R. Groff for $244,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jaclyn E. Bloch, Jaclyn E. Matthew and Alex G. Matthew conveyed property on a public road to Devon Orzolek and James P. Orzolek for $277,500.

John M. Younk and Karen S. Younk conveyed 98 Leaman Road to Brian D. Wassell and Colleen W. Wassell for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

James A. Wilson Jr. and Deborah O. Wilson conveyed property on Ridge Road to Marie Tait and David R. Byrd for $600,000.

John C. Hollinger and Grace G. Hollinger conveyed 440 Groffdale Drive to Evan Kent Hastings and Aisha Joy Martin for $225,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Warren Mckay and Lovasoalalaina Parson for $503,405.

M. Richard Lefever, M. Richard Lefever Sr, Doris M. Lefever and M. Richard Lefever Jr. conveyed property on a public road to South County Properties LLC for $760,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Galen J. Ross Jr. and Dawn Y. Ross conveyed property on Broad Street to J. Earl Newswanger Inc. for $25,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Harold S. Brubaker and Virginia P. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Joshua A. Nelson and Danelle L. Nelson for $760,000.

The estate of Henry R. Hartman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Debbie A. Huff, Wendy Hartman, Val E. Hartman and Brett Hartman for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Luke William Yox and Abby V. Yox for $403,835.

Jeffrey L. McMichael and Mary Kay McMichael conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. McMichael for $1.

Peter Flouras conveyed property on a public road to William G. Nathan Jr. and Tammy L. Nathan for $121,900.

Jeanne L. Rensberger conveyed property on a public road to Scott T. Files for $305,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gregory R. Donecker and Sheri K. Donecker conveyed property on Meeting House Road to Smucker Properties LLC for $825,000.

Benjamin J. Yoder Jr. and Marian F. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Lee Yoder and Sadie Ruth Yoder for $430,000.

David R. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to South Slope Farm LLC for $1,500,000.

Surf & Turf LLC conveyed property on Hershey Church Road to Sandra K. Emenheiser for $1.

John U. Glick and Rachel S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Merlin L. Yutzy and Mary Lou Yutzy for $1.

National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Merlin L. Yutzy and Mary Lou Yutzy for $338,000.

Merlin L. Yutzy and Mary Lou Yutzy conveyed property on a public road to Merlin L. Yutzy and Mary Lou Yutzy for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on a public road to Henry Kevin Bowman and Alexandra Deann Bowman for $449,900.

STRASBURG TWP.

John E. King and Emma S. King conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Leroy S. King and Mary K. King for $1.

Amos K. Beiler Jr. and Fannie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse B. Beiler and Barbie F. Beiler for $1.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Oplinger and Stacy M. Oplinger for $533,155.

WARWICK TWP.

Dean C. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Reserve LLC for $55,180.

Amanda L. Fleischer conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Ruhl and Marianna Ruhl for $439,900.

Michael J. Greger conveyed property on Barbara Lane to Ryan M. John and Krista L. John for $455,000.

Virginia M. Birmingham conveyed property on Limestone Court to Brian W. Birmingham for $260,000.

Dean C. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Dean C. Brandt for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC and Moyer Land Development Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Dean C. Brandt for $24,180.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Lerma and Jennifer R. Lerma for $656,785.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen R. Bachmann and Diana M. Bachmann for $524,000.

Joe A. Mills and Janet Brian Mills conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn Jendras and David Jendras for $360,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to 2019 Stahler Joint Revocable Trust for $573,850.

The estate of Martha Weinhold and Eric D. Weinhold conveyed property on Rabbit Hill Road to Eric D. Weinhold for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwater and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Piotr P. Grejc and Katarzyna Grejc for $740,000.

John D. Leaman and Kelly J. Gockley conveyed 276 Browning Road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $105,000.