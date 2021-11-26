The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 8-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Troy Allen Nuneville and Kristen Ann Nuneville conveyed 154 W. Main St. to Michael Henry Hamilton for $230,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk conveyed property on Oak Street to Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk for $1.

Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk for $1.

Anthony Horning and Anthony B. Horning conveyed 1001 Orchard St. to Anthony B. Horning and Jody A. Horning for $0.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Michael D. Martin conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Brecknock Township of for $694,000.

Yelena M. Vdov and Daniil V. Vdov conveyed property on Village Circle to Luis M. Rodrigues and Janet K. Rodrigues for $470,000.

John B. Nolt and Lucy E. Nolt conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Cedar Spring Properties LLC for $340,000.

David I. Horning and Janice L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Mervin N. Martin and Lisa J. Martin for $420,000.

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed property on Beam Road to Wanda M. Hertzog Grant, Wanda M Hertzog Grant and Michael E. Grant for $1.

Melissa S. Hellberg and Melissa S. Webb conveyed 103 Dogwood Drive to Gary R. Andrews Jr. for $289,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Julie Anne Edgar and Julie A. Wiker conveyed property on a public road to Danielle R. Martin for $315,000.

CLAY TOWNSHIP

Richard D. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Steven A. Matos and Kathi A. Matos for $255,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 18 Lee Drive to Tu Cong Le and Teresa T. Nguyen for $588,470.

Tyler Eberly and Charla Eberly conveyed property on East Church Street to Hue Lor and Zoua Lor for $401,000.

John R. Hoffer and Shirley A. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to We Care Communities LLC for $1,536,000.

Anthony Weitzel conveyed 39 Grouse Drive to John M. Greene, Diana F Mounce Greene and Diana F. Mounce Greene for $228,000.

Eileen Nyzio, Joanne Lamania and Lawrence F. Lamania conveyed property on Bill Drive to Randy L. Fox and Arlene F. Fox for $147,000.

John C. Swindler and Carol L. Swindler conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Jesse Lee Sauder and Samantha Joy Sauder for $290,000.

William S. Strohl and Diane L. Strohl conveyed property on a public road to Dimanlou LLC for $235,000.

Clifford L. Youndt and Audrey L. Youndt conveyed property on South Main Street to Ricky L. Miller and Brenda S. Miller for $310,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Ricky L. Miller and Brenda S. Miller conveyed 75 Sandra Circle to Brendon H. Martin for $246,000.

Lindsay M. Comerer, Lindsay M. Schoeneberger and The estate of Charles N. Bitting conveyed 460 Greenville Road to Robert Andrew Roth for $202,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Aaron R. Lapp and Elizabeth L. Lapp conveyed property on Shady Road to Leroy Stoltzfus Lapp and Sylvia Beiler Lapp for $250,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Craig S. Hodge, Craig Hodge, Sonya J. Hodge and Sonya Hodge conveyed 52 Hideaway Drive to Corporate Venture Group for $256,000.

Kathryn M. Hetzer conveyed property on Noble Road to Kathryn M. Hetzer and Joseph F. Witt for $1.

Rachel L. Trout, Gregory M. Trout and Rachel L. Spring conveyed property on Bartville Road to Kimberly A. Stauffer for $259,200.

Kathryn M. Hetzer conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn M. Hetzer and Joseph F. Witt for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Yvonne N. Rampolla and Yvonne Rampolla conveyed 511 N. Second St. to Yvonne N. Rampolla and Rosemary Rampolla for $1.

David T. Bish conveyed property on South Second Street to Barbara Katalinas for $0.

Bonnie Kizer conveyed 231 S. Fourth St. to Tanika Turner for $160,000.

M. S. R. Investment Properties LLC, Marlin R. Ressler and Sherry D. Ressler conveyed 235 N. Third St. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $125,000.

Mark A. Sheckard, Nicole L. Sheckard, Kenneth Sheckard and Carol Ann Sheckard conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Sheckard and Nicole L. Sheckard for $0.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Scott J. Monaghan conveyed property on River Road to Evan Khalil for $410,000.

A. Scott Good, Karen J. Costarella and Karen J. Good conveyed property on Shenks Ferry Road to Rebekah L. Edmister and James R. Edmister for $615,000.

Ann L. Shepler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua E. Shepler for $1.

Oswaldo Malpica and Tara L. Malpica conveyed property on a public road to Tara L. Malpica for $1.

Anthony J. Vlasak and Cynthia R. Vlasak conveyed property on a public road to David Denlinger and Klarinda Denlinger for $277,000.

The estate of David E. Thompson conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Yoangel Plata Cabrera and Yoangel Plata Cabrera for $310,000.

CONOY TWP.

Marjorie Carter and Marjorie A. Carter conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Randy S. Carter for $1.

John E. Amsbaugh, John E. Amsbaugh Jr. and Dana C. Amsbaugh conveyed property on Race Street to Bailey N. Mohr and Rebecca Mohr for $175,000.

Jay Daniel Zimmerman conveyed property on Market Street to Stephen Earl Hurst and Dawn M. Hurst for $87,650.

DENVER BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Main Street to Desiree Dehaven and James Dehaven for $280,000.

Jesse H. Goshert and Bethany M. Conley conveyed 739 Oak St. to Jesse H. Goshert for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Kelsey L. Carbaugh and Kelsey L. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey L. Carbaugh and Timothy A. Carbaugh Jr. for $10.

William T. Tudor Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Sanders and Colleen Marie Speaker for $300,010.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Patricia S. Fox conveyed 57 Hillcrest Lane to John L. Bedwell and Amanda J. Bedwell for $320,000.

Das Companies Inc. and Das Distributors Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Das Real Properties LLC for $1,964,000.

Sandra Bruce and Mark A. Bruce conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Connie M. Kinsley for $459,900.

James A. Nardo and Sharon L. Nardo conveyed property on a public road to Gibson III LLC for $1,500,000.

Amy Malloy, Amy Eshleman and Shane M. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Leslie A. Chronister and David E. Chronister for $179,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

John R. Hoffer and Shirley A. Hoffer conveyed property on Blackburn Road to We Care Communities LLC for $810,000.

Joseph M. Ayad conveyed property on a public road to Darren E. Wise for $274,000.

EARL TWP.

Stephen P. Ditsious and Jaenell L. Ditsious conveyed property on a public road to Alexander C. Mattheson and Petal Mattheson for $358,000.

John S. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus for $950,000.

Heart Land Enterprises Inc. conveyed 952 W. Main St. to D&M Home Rentals LLC for $195,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Oberholtzer, Lucy M. Oberholtzer, Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer, Ella M. Oberholtzer, Edwin M. Oberholtzer and Lucy M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Jeffrey Good, Jeffrey Lee Good, Amy Grace Good and Amy G. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Lee Good and Amy Grace Good for $1.

Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Oberholtzer, Lucy M. Oberholtzer, Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Kevin Michael Franklin, Susanna Alessandrini and Kevin Franklin conveyed 4452 Division Highway to Bernard John Krasnisky and Mary Ann Kusiak Krasnisky for $375,000.

Menno H. Eby Jr. and Karen Lynn Eby conveyed property on a public road to M. Travis Eby, Nicholas A. Eby and Lauren E. Stadel for $1.

Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer, Ella M. Oberholtzer, Edwin M. Oberholtzer and Lucy M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Oberholtzer, Lucy M. Oberholtzer, Ella M. Oberholtzer and Adam M. Oberholtzer for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Team Rahal of Mechanicsburg Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Julio Abbate and Rosalia G. Abbate conveyed property on Battens Circle to Andrey Sholka and Nataliia Senchuk for $201,000.

EDEN TWP.

Darlene F. Groff conveyed 491 Furnace Road to Darlene F. Groff for $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Donald L. Neidermyer conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Clinton E. Hill and Jodi Denise Smith for $380,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Das Companies Inc. conveyed 462 N. Market St. to Das Real Properties LLC for $416,000.

James L. O’Donnell conveyed property on a public road to James L. Odonnell and Brenda K. O’Donnell for $1.

The estate of Suzanne M. Tobias and The estate of Suzanne Marie Tobias conveyed 609 Groff Ave. to Nicole P. Drawbaugh for $219,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Cory L. Clark and Chelsea L. Clark conveyed 237 Heatherwood Drive to Dustin Sauder for $191,000.

MK Joint Ventures LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $180,000.

A&R Partners LLC conveyed property on East Main Street to Matthew M. Landis and Rosalyn S. Landis for $507,000.

Jeffrey D. Dieffenbach conveyed property on a public road to Tenisha K. Goodwin and Steven J. Ross for $177,500.

Eric S. Bond conveyed property on North State Street to Lorena K. Lazarchick for $255,000.

Jesse L. Sauder and Samantha J. Sauder conveyed 235 Church Ave. to Nathaniel Viluck Phommachanthone for $230,000.

Thomas C. Rinaldi and Marie A. Rinaldi conveyed property on Cloverbrook Drive to Thomas C. Rinaldi for $1.

Adam G. Keller and Cheyanna Keller conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Peter J. Cain and Emma Smith Cain for $162,250.

Martin M. Guris, Beth A. Guris and Beth A. Beuhler conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Lorenzo Miranda Salvador and Paige V. Pfautz for $180,000.

Robertulio Llanos and Martha Llanos conveyed 203 Lincoln Ave. to Stephen F. Huyard for $230,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Thomas A. Schaller and Karen M. Schaller conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Jackson P. Deweese and Victoria E. Deweese for $620,000.

Gardel LLC and Shawn Garman conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Miller and William Clifford Miller II for $325,000.

FULTON TWP.

Brenda K. Jervis and Brett A. Jervis conveyed property on a public road to Alexander S. Korson for $189,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Corey L. Grossman and Katheryn E. Grossman for $789,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Ann E. Myers conveyed 857 Christine Lane to Herbert Nachbar and Miriam Nachbar for $213,000.

Alfredo H. Torres Estremera and Alfredo H Torres Estremera conveyed 913 Irwin Ave. to Alfredo H. Torres Estremera and Alfredo H Torres Estremera for $0.

David Allen Behnke, David A. Behnke and Ashley Duvall Behnke conveyed property on a public road to David A. Behnke, Ashley Duvall Behnke and Michael W. Duvall for $1.

Christopher Anderson and Marie Elizabeth Anderson conveyed 1037 Woodridge Blvd. to Francesco Conigliaro for $396,000.

Roseville Realty LLC and Kenneth Huber conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 841 Founders Way to Jay A. Hiester for $429,001.

Sey Enterprises LLC and Steven E. Young conveyed 133 Stony Battery Road to Dane M. Peck and Monica Michelle Mastropietro for $195,000.

Janice E. Garofalo conveyed 702 Country Place Drive to Jackson Siu and Maeve Siu for $195,000.

Ruby L. Sampson conveyed property on a public road to Darryl W. Pappin and Emily R. Bourdow for $430,000.

Bonnie Benjamin, Bonnie Benjamin Shaw and Bonnie Benjamin Shaw conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Patrick H. Vo, Helen T. Vo and Benjamin H. Vo for $250,000.

Damian R. Myers, Corinne R. Myers and Corinne R. Lillis conveyed property on Camas Lane to Joseph R. Clark for $390,000.

Geoffrey S. McCollom and Lori M. McCollom conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey S. McCollom and Lori M. McCollom for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 827 Founders Way to Raymond P. Auchter Jr. and Sandra L. Auchter for $434,390.

The estate of Bernadette Dangelo and The estate of Bernadette M. Dangelo conveyed 126 Pinnacle Point Drive to Hectare Holdings LLC for $240,000.

Joaquin D. Blanco Salazar and Joaquin D Blanco Salazar conveyed 64 Bimini Drive to Joaquin D. Blanco Salazar, Joaquin D Blanco Salazar and Dulce Maria Hernandez for $97,620.

John L. Landis conveyed property on a public road to John E. Landis for $1.

Peter W. Schwebel and Betty M. Schwebel conveyed 1116 Raymond Drive to Aaron M. Wnuk and Shalynne Wnuk for $210,000.

Shelia K. Heil conveyed property on Nissley Road to Minoo Ghoreishi for $601,000.

Geoffrey S. McCollom and Lori M. McCollom conveyed property on a public road to Dutch Valley Realty LP for $1.

Dutch Valley Realty LP, Dutch Valley Auto Works LLC and Geoffrey S. McCollom conveyed property on a public road to Dutch Valley Realty LP for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Bruce R. Bolich and Mary I. Bolich conveyed property on a public road to Mary I. Bolich for $1.

Madeline L. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Mohammad Ali Jafari for $241,000.

John David Towers and Emily A. Towers conveyed 3106 Greenridge Drive to Janna L. Alspaugh and Donald K. Alspaugh for $390,000.

Geoffrey Nelson Hatcher and Mandee Michelle Hatcher conveyed 1606 Manor St. to Keith A. Sheffer and Barbara Sheffer for $250,000.

Shannon Lee Kirk and Jonathan D. Leventry conveyed Unit 45 to Jared Tyler Harvey and Emily Maire Cummings for $140,000.

Erin M. Fries conveyed property on Orchid Way to Preston Peiffer and Julia Bidlespacher for $325,000.

Joshua E. Bailey and Rachel J. Bailey conveyed 375 Spring Hill Lane to Jonathan Tyler Powell for $315,000.

Derek Q. Frey and Leah M. Frey conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Daniel Warren Sprunger and Darian Adelle Cope for $225,000.

The estate of Anne Bricker conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $260,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Dan Parson and Daniel Frederick Parson Jr. conveyed property on South Eastland Drive to Daniel Frederick Parson Jr. for $1.

Benuel B. King, Lydia B. King and Sarah B. Varley conveyed property on a public road to Esbenshade Main Properties LLC for $1.

Susan L. Murry conveyed 216 Black Oak Drive to Jeffery C. Sweinhart and Mary M. Sweinhart for $150,000.

Deborah S. Bowman and Robert P. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to John Rodney Messick and Abigail Bash Messick for $1,295,000.

Frances Brendlinger conveyed property on Susan Avenue to Darlene L. Dahlen and Diane M. Brendlinger for $1.

Aaron Y. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. King and Katie Mae King for $1.

The estate of Robert L. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Jane S. Hoover for $1.

2575 Lincoln Highway East LLC, Patricia Skiadas and Nondas Skiadas conveyed 2575 Lincoln Highway East to Lincoln Highway Estate LP for $675,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Jennifer Renko and Jeremy Vaughn conveyed property on a public road to Rachel A. Davis for $240,000.

Alfred G. Peinhardt conveyed property on Casey Drive to Kurtis Koppes and Lauryn M. Koppes for $229,900.

Connie M. Ayers and Connie Ayers conveyed 29 Katerines Way to Connie M. Ayers and Dana Ayers for $1.

Mark J. McComsey, Dale L. McComsey and Donald L. McCcomsey & Eleanor McComsey Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1537 Book Road to Emanuel J. Stoltzfus and Marcy J. Stoltzfus for $286,150.

Marian M. Graybill and David M. Graybill conveyed property on Village Square to Kimberly Anne Miller for $252,000.

Barbara Lynch Hughes and Barbara Lynch conveyed 15 Meadia Ave. to Barbara Lynch for $1.

John W. Plain and Gina Aw Plain conveyed Unit 135 to Jean David Dumornay for $319,900.

Ryan Matthew Mannen, Sarah Rose Stoner and Sarah Rose Mannen conveyed 40 Myers Crossing to Jason A. Sollenberger for $412,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Mary Anne Raschke conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon Weaver for $350,567.

Rudy J. Carroll and Doris M. Carroll conveyed 747 New Holland Ave. to Robert N. Spicer for $185,000.

Lois A. Clare conveyed property on Prospect Street to Joseph A. Davis for $150,000.

Hazel A. Palacios conveyed 415 High St. to Almir Cokrlija and Sheila Cokrlija for $84,000.

Richard P. Konrath and Louise U. Konrath conveyed property on a public road to Melody Investments Limited for $925,000.

Kevin J. Alicea conveyed 619 Third St. to Holly N. Reynolds for $155,000.

Felipe Hernandez II conveyed 515 S. Plum St. to Lashawn Russell and Emanuel Anusie for $200,000.

Brooke Allison May conveyed 538 E. Frederick St. to Courtney Greene and Lance Greene for $230,000.

Persi A. Asencio and Latasha M. Asencio conveyed 527 W. Vine St. to Persio Asencio and Jacqueline Cuas Ortiz for $1.

John D. Miller III and Toni J. Miller conveyed 521 Poplar St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. for $18,000.

Tony J. Papadimitriou conveyed property on a public road to Juan F. Perez and Francisco Perez for $120,000.

Michele L. Glick conveyed property on a public road to R3 House LLC for $475,000.

Place Marie, Dennis Nathan and NS Partnership conveyed property on a public road to National Plaza LLC for $2,500,000.

W. Dale Railing conveyed 638 Hebrank St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $100,000.

Carolene Brubaker Highfield conveyed 623 N. Pine St. to Taylor Paige Clark for $251,000.

Gr8r Purpose LLC conveyed 510 N. Plum St. to Jean M. Becklund for $365,000.

Michael C. Caffrey and Tamara S. Sheesley conveyed 617 Bay St. to Sharoon Bhatti for $87,000.

Rachel L. Reich and Rachel L. Opala conveyed 1204 Union St. to Rachel L. Opala and Simon Opala for $0.

Ethan H. Olney and Aubrey M. Olney conveyed 526 W. Frederick St. to Michael J. Fedalen for $240,000.

The estate of Luz De Ada Rodriguez conveyed 522 S. Beaver St. to Wolf Pac LLC for $40,000.

Eric S. McRoberts and Roxanne P. McRoberts conveyed 630 N. Duke St. to SACA Development Corp. for $425,000.

Dieubon Amo and Mimose Exinord conveyed property on Topaz Drive to Junior Exinor for $150,000.

Cynthia Ann Schlosser conveyed property on Pearl Street to Dominic Lunghi and Melisa K. Lunghi for $278,500.

Kenneth D. Offidani and Jennifer H. Offidani conveyed property on Ruby Street to Rosalia G. Abbate for $165,000.

Aaron A. Gagne and Sherri A. Gagne conveyed 229 N. Water St. to Norman K. Wiley and Debra A. Wiley for $200,000.

Charles A. Brommer Jr. conveyed 111 N. Mary St. to Alexander O. Miller for $262,000.

Angel Aponte conveyed 311 S. Prince St. to Norma I Gonzalez Colon, Norma I. Gonzalez Colon and Gabriel Gonzalez Colon for $130,000.

Orlando S. Cueto and Audrey K. Cueto conveyed 632 New Holland Ave. to Backwoods Investments LLC for $116,000.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed property on Union Street to Lisa Sarah Huber and David Paul Huber for $80,000.

Esther M. Hewes Carroll and Esther M Hewes Carroll conveyed 747 Marietta Ave. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $115,000.

Matthew Miller and Kimberly Miller conveyed 759 Reservoir St. to Michael Lee and Laura Audrey Schmidt for $250,000.

Acawad Partnership LP and J. Richard Haller conveyed 114 E. Chestnut St. to Cimbrian Properties LLC for $200,000.

Esteban Alvarado, Norma Alvarado and Marsha Sultzaberger conveyed 123 Green St. to MEJ Holdings LLC for $64,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Taylor E. Picone conveyed 399 Dickens Drive to Kevin J. Alicea and Alysa M. Alicea for $243,000.

Brent W. Bavington and Erin M. Bavington conveyed property on a public road to Brian Green and Elaine Malcolm for $425,000.

Joshua B. Bitner and Hayley Lauren Bitner conveyed 105 Brewster Drive to Vanessa Straub for $287,000.

Douglas M. Young and Shannon O. Young conveyed 1935 Millersville Pike to Ryan M. Mannen and Sarah R. Mannen for $724,500.

Jennifer E. Mattson, Jennifer E. Looker and Bradley L. Mattson conveyed 33 Wilson Drive to Jennifer E. Mattson and Bradley L. Mattson for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Beechdale Associates, Jerald L. Smucker and Kathy K. Smucker conveyed 435 Beechdale Road to Smuckerland LLC for $1.

Beechdale Associates, Jerald L. Smucker and Kathy K. Smucker conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Gibbonsland LLC for $1.

James C. Stoner and Sharon E. Stoner conveyed property on Porter Way to Ronald Dean Leatherman and Miriam S. Leatherman for $512,600.

Tien N. Tran, Duong T. Thai, Tien Hut Tran and Tien Nhut Tran conveyed property on a public road to Joseph F. Byerly for $250,000.

Mary Ella Zimmerman and Mary E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Esther M. Hoover for $290,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Melanie J. Rundlett conveyed property on Front Street to Dustin Allen Ebelhar for $280,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh for $1.

David S. Stoltzfoos and Mary S. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Aaron G. Stoltzfoos and Mattie L. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh for $1.

Mark A. Young and Brenda M. Young conveyed property on Nottingham Road to Clinton R. Oberholtzer and Dara L. Oberholtzer for $1.

Melissa Myer, Jordan Myer, Jeffrey Migala, Danyel Danenza, George A. Lumas, Barbara Lumas, Lisa Long, Jason Birdwell, Robert A. Miller, Susan M. Miller, Barbara K. Lumas and Jason R. Birdwell conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Little Britain Township for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Joseph E. Robinson conveyed 871 Parkside Lane to Dora Cruz Medina and Wilfredo Fernandez Gonzalez for $310,000.

Maria Georgallis conveyed 603 E. Roseville Road to Prasad Gurung and Maya Gurung for $295,000.

Michael J. Martin and Lori A. Martin conveyed property on Heatherstone Way to Jintao Zhu for $623,000.

William Rivera and Petra Rivera conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Petra A. Rivera for $1.

George P. Photis and Diane D. Photis conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to David L. Buehler and Christin R. Buehler for $430,001.

Manbel Devco I. Ltd Partnership and Croak I. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

George J. Sinopoli Jr. and David V. Sinopoli conveyed 72 Valleybrook Drive to Alonza Price for $175,000.

Allison Fisher, The estate of Kenneth Reilly and The estate of Kenneth John Reilly conveyed 1842 Anne Ave. to Andrew G. Onguka and Stephanie S. Onguka for $322,000.

Joann L. Tuzi conveyed 637 Laurel Lane to Jason Hoenich and Benita Hoenich for $570,000.

Moore Park Group LLC, Eden Road Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $0.

James F. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Dayspring Properties LLC for $50,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Princess Avenue to Brandon M. Leaman for $1.

Sandra A. Koch conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Dontae A. Holt and Latoya Holt for $255,000.

Bryan S. Boyer and Jennifer B. Boyer conveyed property on Bowyer Lane to Edward J. Skicki II for $620,000.

Thelo LLC and Florence C. Konosky conveyed 45 W. Liberty St. to Mujtaba Mahmood and Iva Zainal for $500,000.

Zhasim Mirzayev, Khadiya Mirzayeva, Nasiba R. Aydinova and Yasin Aydinov conveyed property on a public road to Nasiba R. Aydinova and Yasin Aydinov for $1.

The estate of Thomas P. Warner and The estate of Thomas Patrick Warner conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Aaron M. O’Brien and Joni L. O’Brien for $280,000.

MANOR TWP.

Rebekah E. Rothweiler, Rebekah E. Funk and Daniel C. Rothweiler conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Orlando S. Cueto and Audrey K. Cueto for $250,000.

Cheng S. Ly conveyed property on a public road to Anissa Servance for $263,000.

Donald J. Mimnall Jr, Jane E. Mimnall and Kay Osisek conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Leed for $220,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Constance A. Portas and Constance Porter Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dana Paparo for $50,000.

Derek T. Diller and Derek Diller conveyed property on Martic Heights Road to Derek Diller and Sherry Anne Diller for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

David J. Weaver and Samantha E. Nein conveyed property on a public road to Samuel P. Brown and Tammy Brown for $275,000.

Aida A. Ceara conveyed 156 E. New St. to Attinderpal Singh for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

J. Michael Melhorn and Wendy S. Melhorn conveyed 332 Marietta St. to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $212,000.

John Pappas and Dawn Pappas conveyed property on West Donegal Street to Arias Pappas for $1.

Mathew J. Byers conveyed Unit 32 to Marie R. Byers for $202,000.

Arthur G. Westerfer and Elizabeth H. Westerfer conveyed property on Charlan Boulevard to Luis Vazquez for $255,000.

Ethel A. Lueders and Ethel A. Leuders conveyed 258 N. Plum St. to Cynthia A. Krewson for $181,500.

Richard A. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $115,000.

Kenneth Cook and Beth Cook conveyed Unit 126 to Beth Cook for $1.

Anthony James Miller, Susan Carol Strickroth Miller, Susan Carol Strickroth Miller and Susan Carol Miller conveyed property on a public road to Anthony James Miller, Susan Carol Strickroth Miller and Susan Carol Strickroth Miller for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Willard Campbell Enterprises Inc. and Campbell Willard Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC for $1,400,000.

Richard H. Thomas IV and Danielle M. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to James Edward Mahler Jr. and Kristin Rae McGarvey for $375,000.

Dayle B. Gentel Thompson, Dayle B Gentel Thompson and Dayle G. Albert conveyed property on a public road to Dayle G. Albert, Dayle B. Gentel Thompson and Dayle B Gentel Thompson for $1.

Dennis M. Judge and Jason A. Judge conveyed property on a public road to Troy D. Drohan and Annette K. Drohan for $175,000.

Wilbur P. Siegrist and Rachel G. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Wesley D. Siegrist and Teresa J. Siegrist for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Amanda Lannigan and Amanda M. Lannigan conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Abera Daba Gidi and Damitu D. Muleta for $275,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on New Street to Sarah E. Goodwin and Brent M. Tambourine for $265,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dorothy Kelly Hackett, D. Kelly Ely, Dorothy Kelly Ely and Lee C. Ely conveyed property on a public road to Lee C. Ely, D. Kelly Ely and Dorothy Kelly Ely for $1.

John William Bowers and John Williams Bowers conveyed 337 Valley View Drive to Pedro Ramirez Gonzalez, Pedro Ramirez Gonzalez and Maria I. Ramirez for $255,000.

Christopher D. Sheaffer and Alison M. Sheaffer conveyed 421 E. Main St. to Austin Hostetter for $230,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Betty J. Rathman, Betty Jane Rathman and H. Curtis Rathman conveyed property on a public road to Luis Boria and Delia Perez for $314,000.

Paul M. Jackson Sr. conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $275,000.

PENN TWP.

Barry E. Garber and Darla M. Garber conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Benuel K. King and Katie S. King for $825,000.

Barry L. Diffenderfer and Rebecca E. Diffenderfer conveyed property on White Oak Road to Barry L. Diffenderfer for $1.

Allen D. Dise and Julie G. Dise conveyed property on a public road to Corey R. Faus and Sarah B. Faus for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Mount Airy Holdings LLC and Fred L. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Evergreen Wisslerholdings LLC and Evergreen Wissler Holdings LLC for $1.

Michael R. Leonard and Tina M. Leonard conveyed 572 Pennsy Road to Benjamin D. Eaby and Kimberly Eaby for $115,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 136 to William Peter Sudnikovich and Cynthia Ann Sudnikovich for $382,295.

Joanne E. Hill and Ann M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Ann M. Williams for $1.

Phyllis Glackin conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Fisher and Susie L. Fisher for $380,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jennifer D. Huller and Jennifer Herr conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Huller and Jennifer D. Huller for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Rose M. Gazzerro Langford and Rose M Gazzerro Langford conveyed 28 High St. to Kyle Edward Linardo and Christine Coleman Einerson for $425,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gary A. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Severein and Lori J. Severein for $275,000.

The estate of Michael T. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Bills and Judith C. Bills for $1.

Melvin E. King and Esther S. King conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Stoltzfus and Miriam Z. Stoltzfus for $925,000.

Robert M. Johnson and Christian M. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Johnson for $60,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Raymond L. Shissler and Sharon L. Shissler conveyed 235 S. Decatur St. to Grant Garber and Emily Garber for $352,000.

Michelle G. Miller conveyed 140 Shenk Ave. to Michelle G. Miller and Kenneth R. Miller Jr. for $1.

Dawn L. Sutton conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn L. Keating for $270,000.

Daniel L. Davis conveyed property on Beddington Lane to Daniel L. Davis and Brianna Davis for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Erica A. Blevins for $230,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Zachary Jordan Zimmerman, Ashlee J. Zimmerman and Zachary J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Darren M. Zimmerman for $1.

Rick Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher W. Bragg and Jami L. Bragg for $301,275.

WARWICK TWP.

Katherine M. Freeman and Katherine M. Dunlap conveyed property on Skyview Lane to Christian Ga Nickel and Kathleen A. Nickel for $456,000.

Douglas M. Bernardini Sr. and Nancyann Bernardini conveyed property on Sue Drive to Joshua A. Bullock and Janice H. Bullock for $389,000.

Erich S. Deutsch and Allison N. Deutsch conveyed property on Royal Drive to Richard J. Trees for $445,000.

Joseph S. Brown and Beth A. Brown conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Richard J. Trees for $284,000.

Stuart Berjansky and Sherrie Berjansky conveyed 7 Farm Lane to Joan Serefina Choo for $475,888.

Victoria A. Maiers conveyed property on a public road to Victoria A. Maiers for $0.

Henry V. Kelley Jr. and Beverly A. Kelley conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Klein and Alina V. Klein for $502,900.

Eli H. Petroff conveyed property on Regents Drive to Eli H. Petroff and Kelly A. Perrotti for $1.

Donald J. Morgan Jr. and Stephanie J. Morgan conveyed 127 Browning Road to Jean Malumalu and Eliza Asende for $275,000.