The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 9-13:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Kaiser and Alex Joseph Petrolati II for $294,823.

Dale W. Johnston Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Dale W. Johnston Jr. and Ann M. Archer for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Betty S. Hess conveyed 114 East End Ave. to Shane Varner and Susanna Varner for $212,200.

The Estate of Martha D. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. King and Suzanne D. King for $450,000.

Michael A. Magno and Anna V. Magno conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Cathy Adams for $252,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Ivan H. Rissler and Erma S. Rissler conveyed property on Staver Road to Ivan H. Rissler and Erma S. Rissler for $1.

John R. Marconi conveyed property on Grants Place to Eugene Charles Raser Jr. and Patricia Beatrice Raser for $333,000.

Lisa A. Youndt conveyed property on a public road to Larry W. Heimbach and Pamela W. Heimbach for $245,000.

Ivan Rissler, Ivan H. Rissler and Erma S. Rissler conveyed property on Staver Road to Ivan H. Rissler and Erma S. Rissler for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Donald R. Means, Libbie L. Means and Libby Means conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Means and Libbie L. Means for $1.

Donald R. Means, Donald Means, Libbie L. Means and Libby Means conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Means and Libbie L. Means for $1.

Warren Z. Sensenig and Linda M. Sensenig conveyed property on Hammertown Road to Caernarvon Township for $1.

Anna E. Keffer and Anna E. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to John L. Kauffman and Marian M. Kauffman for $250,000.

Warren Z. Sensenig and Linda M. Sensenig conveyed property on Hammertown Road to Warren Z. Sensenig and Linda M. Sensenig for $1.

Donald R. Means, Libbie L. Means and Libby Means conveyed property on a public road to Gareth R. Yoder for $41,148.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Willem A. Miracle and Laura Miracle conveyed 18 Green St. to Jeffrey Alan Fuhrman and Katharine Ruth Hottenstein for $219,000.

Newport Christiana LP and JPH Consulting LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Lapp and Esther M. Lapp for $155,000.

CLAY TWP.

Robert W. Saylor and Lois M. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Lois M. Saylor for $1.

Devin R. Nolt, Katrina S. Nolt and Kat S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Brian S. Chlebowski and Lisa M. Miller for $215,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 369 Home Towne Boulevard to Tina S. Czepiel for $371,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 322 Freedom Drive to Melinda Sellard for $98,600.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Floyd M. Stauffer and Laura L. Stauffer conveyed 162 E. Church St. to Floyd M. Stauffer and Laura L. Stauffer for $1.

Lamar Z. Stauffer and Darlene M. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Lamar Z. Stauffer and Darlene M. Stauffer for $1.

Richard Andrew Coffman III conveyed property on Jason Avenue to Richard Andrew Coffman III and Cheryl D. Coffman for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Justin S. Hill and Leah M. Hill for $333,390.

Keith A. Trievel and Phyllis Trievel conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Trievel for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Peter R. Jones and Janine Jones for $306,450.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Jeffrey Fink and Brenda Fink for $359,990.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Martin J. Ingram and Judy A. Ingram conveyed 240 Pine Crest Drive to Christine Gariano and Ryan L. Walmer for $482,500.

E. Elser Ginder Jr. and Barbara A. Ginder conveyed 360 Galen Hall Road to Giselle C. Williams for $205,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Helen Pugh, Helen F. Pugh and Maurice A. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Florence V. Colebank and Peggy A. Lampe for $245,000.

Judson H. Kurr, Gabrielle D. Kurr and Gabrielle Kurr conveyed property on a public road to William T. Vredenburg and Marivic Vredenburg for $560,000.

Patricia L. Hook and Patricia L. Wagoner conveyed 65 Lakewood Drive to Giuseppe Roca, Marcello G. Roca and Roberto A. Roca for $660,000.

Eileen Scotten conveyed property on a public road to Tracy Ganjoin for $200,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Nell M. Bohnart and John Hibberd A conveyed 368 S. Third St. to Raymond Valentin Nieves and Raymond Valentin Nieves for $60,000.

Frank J. Doutrich conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Barbara Jane Moyer and Walter H. Sikorski Jr. for $135,500.

Kathleen F. Hodgen, Jean E. Kreiser and Jean H. Kreiser conveyed property on a public road to Sarah E. Dohren for $156,000.

Harry L. Oakes conveyed property on Lawrence Street to Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC for $63,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Charles C. Ankney IV and Nina Ankney conveyed property on Orchard Lane to Gregory S. Smith and Sylvie Lessard for $228,000.

CONOY TWP.

Edward G. Stewart, Andreia Lee Anderson, Andreia L. Anderson Stewart and Andreia L Anderson Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Kaitlyn Kimble and Brady Kimble for $355,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Elva S. Reiff conveyed 820 Oak St. to Myers Properties LLC for $130,000.

Brandon D. Shelly and Amy N. Shelly conveyed property on Oak Street to Bradley Canull and Victoria Canull for $175,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Wendy L. Hippensteel, Wendy L. Stoviak and Robert Stoviak conveyed property on Melissa Lane to Wendy L. Stoviak and Robert Stoviak for $1.

Ryan S. Hershey and Lindsay A. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Richard Rosas and Maria Rosas for $246,000.

Hobert W. Hobbs Jr. and Kelly J. Hobbs conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Easton Oliver Shultz for $230,000.

Duane N. Black and Trisha M. Black conveyed property on a public road to Duane N. Black for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jonathan A. Hade and Katie N. Hade conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Kocher and Dashira Kocher for $557,000.

Edgar E. Espenshade Jr. and Marylou Espenshade conveyed 106 Elizabeth St. to Andrew Groff for $80,000.

Stephen P. Valentine and Denise A. Valentine conveyed property on a public road to Megan B. Myers and Matthew J. Kupchinsky for $331,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Robert H. Brown, Margaret B. Brown and Robert Brown Trust conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Sensenig and Charlene Sensenig for $126,225.

EARL TWP.

Floyd M. Nolt and Jane M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John Lantz for $160,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Keith Edwin Henne and Jennifer J. Henne for $267,875.

EAST EARL TWP.

Richard Tyler Eby, Sarah E. Eby and Sarah Eby conveyed property on a public road to Blake Jordan and Ashley Jordan for $324,900.

John H. Martin and Annetta S. Martin conveyed 4452 Division Highway to Kevin Michael Franklin and Susanna Alessandrini for $260,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Valerie L. Sharir conveyed property on Battens Circle to Lisa Spangler for $184,900.

Andres A. Taremae and Katherine A. Taremae conveyed property on a public road to Valerie Mathason for $385,000.

Stephen L. Knapik and Cynthia J. Knapik conveyed 4 Hobson Court to Justin M. Umberger and Morgan Umberger for $297,500.

Mohammad F. Hamodi, Ahmed Fadhil, Ahmed M. Fadhil and Omar Fadhil conveyed property on Fallowfield Drive to Ahmed M. Fadhil and Zakia Alwan for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Craig A. Smoker and Sara K. Smoker conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Craig A. Smoker and Sara K. Smoker for $1.

Donald C. Emich and Betty A. Emich conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Philip R. Loht and Betty Ann Loht for $5,000.

Philip R. Loht, Betty Ann Loht and Batty Ann Loht conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Philip R. Loht and Betty Ann Loht for $1.

Donald C. Emich and Betty A. Emich conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Craig A. Smoker and Sara K. Smoker for $4,700.

Donald C. Emich and Betty A. Emich conveyed property on a public road to William H. Troop and Kristin H. Troop for $100,000.

William H. Troop and Kristin H. Troop conveyed property on State Street to William H. Troop and Kristin H. Troop for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Richard F. McKee and Bonnie L. McKee conveyed property on Dry Wells Road to Mary L. Lucarino and Lawrence T. Lucarino for $207,000.

Richard F. McKee and Bonnie L. McKee conveyed property on Dry Wells Road to Richard F. McKee and Bonnie L. McKee for $1.

Ray Marvin conveyed property on Springvale Road to Aaron K. Glick and Katie K. Glick for $250,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Barbara J. Hamaker conveyed property on a public road to James G. Witmyer for $1.

Timothy S. McCloskey and Holly C. Ellis conveyed 211 Evans Road to Timothy S. McCloskey for $1.

Frederick C. Rosado and Debra M. Rosado conveyed property on Newport Road to Matthew S. Harvey and Anna J. Harvey for $384,900.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Raymond B. Austin conveyed 523 Radio Road to Jacqueline M. Austin for $1.

Timothy S. Zell and Annette L. Zell conveyed 23 E. Park St. to Brittany Carrier for $182,000.

Barry L. Templin Sr. and Trisha R. Templin conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe Bellia for $250,000.

Robert J. Dalton and Kathy L. Dalton conveyed property on North Locust Street to Tyler R. Rosepink and Tory M. Miles for $190,000.

Brent A. Becker conveyed 250 E. Orange St. to Kristopher J. Cravey and Bonnie J. Williams for $169,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Shane Varner and Susanna Varner conveyed property on a public road to David H. Zerphey and April R. Leisey for $245,000.

Steven D. Husson conveyed 399 S. State St. to Diego Faccio and Lauren M. Lanigan for $389,900.

Briana Ag Keeley and Daniel E. Keeley conveyed 522 N. State St. to Christopher S. Supplee and Janelle Renee Supplee for $190,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Olene M. Beiler conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Susan M. Ditzler for $235,710.

Ruslan Svetlov, Catherine Svetlov and Catherine Babich conveyed 10 Tricia Lane to Roy A. Stoll and Bonita L. Stoll for $340,500.

The estate of James A. Tshudy conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $235,000.

Kenneth S. Stauffer and Horace R. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Priscilla L. Martin for $162,000.

FULTON TWP.

James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Austin Dwight Zimmerman and Stacey Marie Zimmerman for $1,734,489.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael S. Stotsky and Sandra D. Stotsky conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Street Properties LLC for $235,000.

Michael K. Weed and Susan D. Weed conveyed 132 Meadow Creek Drive to Stephen J. Weibel and Elizabeth S. Weibel for $415,000.

Galen M. Halteman, Julie P. Halteman, Galen Halteman and Julie Halteman conveyed 1851 Linwood Ave. to Raul I. Badillo for $217,500.

Panagiotis Papadopoulos and Elvera D. Papadopoulos conveyed 988 Woodridge Boulevard to Andrew Scott Coleman and Courtney L. Hepp for $430,000.

Brent O. Stoltzfus, Landis Farm Associates LLC, Eg Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to H. Vincent Zeiders II, Carol A. Sneath Zeiders, Carol A Sneath Zeiders, Raymond C. Forrest and Patricia S. Forrest for $462,563.

James J. Creswell and Betty M. Creswell conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Michael A. Lenick and Emily Elizabeth Lenick for $220,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kishor P. Singapuri and Florilla W. Singapuri conveyed 602 Eagles View to Jason M. Enoch and Katie H. Enoch for $465,000.

John N. Tyson conveyed 767 Ferndale Road to Hall Real Estate Services LLC for $130,000.

Allison M. Transue and Tyler J. Transue conveyed property on a public road to Allison M. Transue for $1.

Jason Enoch and Katie Enoch conveyed 609 Eagles View to Aaron T. Weber and Paige M. Weber for $115,000.

Ruth T. Martin conveyed 372 Primrose Lane to Enterprise Capital Investments LLC for $85,000.

The estate of Anne Schwartz Hoehn conveyed property on a public road to Wayne A. Hogentogler and Susan A. Hogentogler for $242,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

William Braungard Jr. conveyed property on Wendover Way to William Braungard Jr. and Sarah J. Amos for $1.

The estate of Laurent Novikoff Horne and the estate of Laurent N. Horne conveyed property on a public road to Mary S. Burton for $1.

Timothy J. Sherrin and Michael A. Lugo conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Michael A. Lugo for $1.

Anthony J. Urban conveyed 425 Lampeter Road to Sara Agnes Moran for $185,000.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Edward S. Harris and Kristin W. Harris for $189,000.

Wayne E. Groff conveyed Unit 149 to William A. Gensel Jr. and Shirley F. Gensel for $215,000.

John H. Miller conveyed 1821 Conestoga Ave. to Osamah Al Tameemi for $292,000.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Michelle Cervantes and Hugo Cervantes Veleta for $308,000.

Roberto C. Saldana Jr. and Milagros Saldana conveyed property on a public road to Charmaine Cepeda Wingenroth, Charmaine Cepeda Wingenroth and Theodore E. Wingenroth III for $299,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Accordo Ltd. Partnership conveyed 820 Fifth St. to Jeffrey E. Stewart and Faja L. Stewart for $163,900.

First Baptist Church of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Ministry Int Ipda Inc. for $825,000.

Maria E. Torres conveyed 602 S. Lime St. to Melissa R. Hernandez for $181,800.

Michael A. Inshetski and Allyson M. Inshetski conveyed 508 W. James St. to Monique A. Dougherty for $266,000.

Yolanda Laracuente conveyed property on South Prince Street to 48 S. Prince LLC for $355,000.

Rebecca S. Wilson, Rebecca W. Griffith, Michael S. Griffith and Michael Griffith conveyed 336 E. Clay St. to Michael S. Griffith and Rebecca W. Griffith for $1.

Hector L. Mendrell Sr. conveyed 838 Hilton Drive to Brandon J. Vaughn and Dominique N. Vaughn for $178,000.

Daisy Sanchez conveyed 536 S. Lime St. to Pedro Federico Garcia Medina for $88,000.

Harry B. Flora conveyed 638 S. Beaver St. to Linda Marie Flora for $1.

Irving J. Bolton and Alicia Bolton conveyed 129 Church St. to Dung V. Dao for $80,000.

H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 534 Ruby St. to Nicole L. Wert for $162,500.

Wanda A. Banzhof conveyed 724 W. Vine St. to Tamal Ur Rahman and Elizabeth I. Reed for $144,000.

The estate of Miles W. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Donald S. Herr for $80,000.

Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy conveyed 510 St. Joseph Street to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $1.

LQZ Llc, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd. conveyed Unit 409 to Anthony Fanning and Susan Fanning for $895,000.

James D. McFarlane and Avril A. McFarlane conveyed 444 S. Ann St. to Bernardina Gomez and Maximo A. Gomez for $156,000.

Derron Ober and Gwen Ober conveyed 35 N. Charlotte St. to BNG Properties LLC for $161,000.

Elias Caban and Maria J. Santiago conveyed 637 George St. to Elba Montes Natal for $131,500.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Carlos M. Fermin and Toni Ann Fermin for $205,000.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed property on Seymour Street to Zachary H. Chew and Kylie H. Chew for $176,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Zachary P. Myket conveyed 32 Cold Stream Drive to Hairo Manuel Alcangel Paniagua and Rose M. Alcangel for $162,800.

Timothy W. Clarkson II conveyed 67 Spencer Ave. to Yaakov Y. Notis and Ruth C. Notis for $310,000.

Wenjie Sun conveyed property on a public road to William K. Haughery and Emma J. Haughery for $515,000.

The estate of Elizabeth A. Fralinger conveyed 117 Meadowcroft Drive to Bng Properties LLC for $147,000.

Miguel A. Marquez Jr. conveyed 212 Rosedale Ave. to Miguel A. Marquez Jr. and Madeline Marquez for $1.

William J. Omalley and Jaime M. Omalley conveyed property on Southport Drive to Arthur E. Kalbach and Lori Kalbach for $273,500.

Thomas D. Delrocini and Dawn M. Delrocini conveyed property on Davis Drive to Eric J. Grazia and Brittany G. Rush for $280,000.

Barry F. McWilliams, Renee A. McWilliams and Renee A. Geller conveyed property on Atkins Avenue to Jackson P. Roberts and Mariah N. Roberts for $231,500.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Cheryl J. Landis and the estate of Cheryl Jean Landis conveyed property on a public road to Rhoda Landis for $200,000.

Goods Insurance Agency Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lexington Investment Properties LLC for $120,400.

Ross Technology Co., Ross Technology Corp. and Ross Engineering Co. conveyed property on North Maple Avenue to Ross Maple Avenue LLC for $1.

Christ K. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Groffdale Road to Michael J. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Derrick L. Armer conveyed 437 W. Marion St. to Derrick L. Armer and Jessica L. Armer for $0.

V. Randall McCarthy and Shizuko S. McCarthy conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Michelle L. Wiley for $194,000.

Lucy Q. Shelley and Lucy Q. Dalessio conveyed property on a public road to Brooks W. Dalessio and Lucy Q. Dalessio for $1.

Ligeia R. Jennis and Michael B. McGarrigle conveyed 424 E. Main St. to Ligeia R. Jennis for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Brian D. Mount, Rebecca Mount and Rebecca Reeves conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Brian D. Mount and Rebecca Mount for $1.

Mary Jo Steele and Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on Little Britain Road North to Joseph C. Collaso and Joyce V. Collaso for $125,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Thomas D. Tobin, Thomas D. Tobin Jr., Beulah P. Mall and Cheryl G. Tobin conveyed 1560 Mission Road to Matthew Koeppe and Gail Krotky for $350,000.

Thomas R. Baldwin, Kara L. Baldwin, T. Baldwin and K. Baldwin conveyed 716 Maplewood Ave. to Handy J. Cuevas for $314,000.

The estate of Fanny R. Mapes conveyed property on Beacon Hill Road to Miguel Angel Feliz Feliz and Paula V. Lugo for $280,000.

Edward J. Loeffler and Anne R. Loeffler conveyed property on a public road to Pamela S. Greenholt for $124,500.

Shawn M. Barninger and Amber J. Bouton conveyed 1380 Orchard St. to Ashley Marie Hertzog for $165,000.

Janet M. Woolley conveyed 1956 Melody Lane to Daniel Phillip Holbrook and Mollye Mikula Holbrook for $347,500.

Jenna A. Hertweck and Jenna A. Hallock conveyed 92 Barre Drive to Jenna A. Hallock and Brandon P. Roda for $1.

Gregory H. Rutter and Fern S. Dannis conveyed 2344 Woodwick Road to Gregory H. Rutter and Fern S. Dannis for $1.

P. Raymond Gerlach and Lisa S. Gerlach conveyed 241 Maxson Road to Elisse A. Gaydos for $285,000.

Richard W. Keene conveyed property on a public road to Tu A. Turner for $110,000.

Theodore Kelemen and Masako N. Kelemen conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Schmehl and Marcy L. Schmehl for $650,000.

Christopher J. Schmehl and Marcy Schmehl conveyed 352 Breckenridge Way to Valeria Natal Dossantos for $355,000.

Robert J. Huska III and Brittney L. Huska conveyed 1766 Longview Drive to Mallory E. Weber and Jacob T. Weber for $292,000.

Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed 417 Candlewyck Road to Steven J. Steckman and Diane Steckman for $312,000.

John J. Torba and Lisa Torba conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to John J. Torba and Lisa Torba for $1.

The estate of H. Richard Armstrong conveyed 311 Blossom Hill Drive to Beatrice M. Armstrong and H. Richard Armstrong Family Trust for $1.

The estate of H. Richard Armstrong conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Beatrice M. Armstrong and H. Richard Armstrong Family Trust for $1.

Joseph Lutz conveyed Unit A 10 to Angela R. Deleo for $17,500.

The estate of H. Richard Armstrong conveyed 309 Blossom Hill Drive to Beatrice M. Armstrong for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

E. Joanne Tome conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Jerred M. Hall and Makenzie L. Hall for $1.

Ross M. Lehman conveyed 241 S. Cherry St. to Jason Garber for $132,000.

Adam D. Manz and Nicole M. Michael conveyed 43 S. Penn St. to Eric T. Reif and Daniel L. Reif for $143,000.

MANOR TWP.

Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC conveyed 447 N. Prince St. to Anthony Hidalgo for $250,000.

Robert H. Leed and Amy K. Leed conveyed property on Carol Drive to Robert H. Leed for $1.

Matthew E. Hutchinson conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Hutchinson and Lindsey Long for $1.

Tammy R. Bittner conveyed 155 Acorn Lane to Crystal M. Rodriguez for $169,900.

Murray Companies &. Sher Wal Inc. conveyed 105 Rowley Court to Porfirio E. Rivera Carmona and Teresa D Munoz Gomez for $241,860.

C. Gregory Habecker and Kimberly C. Habecker conveyed 173 Victoria Road to Duane Patrocino for $250,125.

Jacque R. Creamer Jr. and Jane L. Creamer conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to James W. Kendall and Gregory L. Snyder for $285,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Jonathan K. Stoltzfus, Victoria Rohrer and Victoria Stoltzfus conveyed 222 Red Hill Road to Jonathan K. Stoltzfus and Victoria Stoltzfus for $1.

John C. Krow III and Roseann M. Henry A conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Brooke E. Henry and Joshua J. Murphy for $1.

Ervin Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Anthony R. Petrongolo and Patricia K. Petrongolo for $285,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Jennifer R. Watson, Douglas W. Baulch, Dianne J. Watson Baulch and Dianne J Watson Baulch conveyed 620 Bernhard Ave. to Lisa C. Kalbach for $134,900.

Mk Joint Ventures LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Charles Frantz for $105,000.

Lori A. Kalbach and Lori A. Sine conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Alec Z. Brennan for $185,000.

Northwest Bank conveyed 115 E. Main St. to B&E Rentals LLC for $170,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jeffrey B. Ebersole and Nancy W. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Walter F. Knight IV and Carissa Knight for $74,900.

Joseph D. Pinckney conveyed property on a public road to Jason J. Alvarado and Cherie L. Alvarado for $202,000.

Jeffrey A. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Williams and Marian L. Williams for $1.

John D. Herr conveyed 50 Old Hershey Road to Drew E. Kauffman and Krista M. Kauffman for $290,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Allen Z. Redcay and Julia A. Redcay conveyed 309 N. Railroad Ave. to Michael N. Martin and Andrea N. Martin for $230,000.

Joshua J. Beiler and Carrie Beiler conveyed 262 Locust St. to James J. Creswell and Betty M. Creswell for $220,000.

Kimberly A. Rockelman, Kimberly A. Weller and Steven Weller conveyed 59 N. Kinzer Ave. to Mark Fuller, Cathleen Deehan Fuller and Cathleen Deehan Fuller for $229,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David Dague, Olivia Hackenberger and Olivia Dague conveyed 71 Peach Lane to Olivia Dague and David Dague for $1.

PENN TWP.

Edwin M. Kopp, Kathy M. Longenecker, June M. Kopp Irrevocable Trust and June M. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Kopp and Kathy M. Longenecker for $1.

Charles Investments LP, Charles Investment LLC, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Adam D. Manz and Nicole M. Manz for $320,155.

Dale L. Beiler and Barbara Ann Beiler conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Candice J. Vargas for $170,000.

Timothy C. Sheaffer and Connie M. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Barr and Janelle K. Barr for $315,000.

Harvey Hunter and Betty Hunter conveyed 428 S. Cope Hill Drive to Andrew J. Zwigard and Emily P. Palansky for $269,900.

Herbert L. Hess and Arlene Hess conveyed property on a public road to Andrew C. Hess and Chloe M. Hess for $110,000.

William Gomez and Raquel Gomez conveyed property on Lancaster Road to Brian C. Seabrease and Tina M. Seabrease for $45,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC, Oak Hill Partners and Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on a public road to Katelyn J. High for $235,990.

James W. Steele conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Christopher B. Maul and Laura A. Garvey for $220,000.

Thomas W. Harless and Mabel L. Harless conveyed property on a public road to Mabel L. Harless and Michael M. Anderer for $1.

Donald W. Hershey, Miriam B. Hershey and Christine Doughty conveyed property on Silver Mine Road to George W. Osman Jr. and Elizabeth G. Osman for $160,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Miriam E. Gieg conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Elizabeth Gieg Salthouse and John Burton Salthouse for $1.

Frederick W. Steudler Jr. conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Frederick W. Steudler Jr. for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jane McCardell conveyed property on Maple Avenue to John W. Plain and Gina W. Plain for $85,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Corinne L. Spangler conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Mary E. Myers for $229,900.

The estate of Barbara J. Theis and The estate of Barbara Jean Theis conveyed Unit 7 to John W. Schilthuis and Beverly J. Schilthuis for $245,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 56 to Barton Evans and Brittany L. Evans for $442,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 26 to Scott A. Transue and Carol L. Transue for $394,900.

Charlotte F. Coble conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Jeffrey W. Swiecicki & Debra S. Swiecicki Living Trust for $275,000.

H. Vincent Zeiders II, Carol A. Sneath Zeiders and Carol Sneath Zeiders conveyed 5211 Summerfield Drive to Ronald L. Ziegler and Eugenia A. Ziegler for $280,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gloria A. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Dalton C. Chambers and Eden Chambers for $354,400.

Rachel Ann Lapp, Rachel Ann Stoltzfus and Jonathan S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Blank Road to Esther E. Petersheim for $1.

John David Yoder and Kathryn R. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Ebersol and Martha Elizabeth Ebersol for $180,000.

Stevie L. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Buena Vista Road to John K. Stoltzfus and Mary G. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

The estate of D. Warren Aument and The estate of Warrant Aument conveyed property on a public road to Debra Jean Fry for $260,700.

Matthew A. Newman and Janey E. Newman conveyed property on a public road to Vaunda M. Siegrist and Jeffrey Eugene Siegrist for $157,000.

Ronald J. Fox Jr., Mary Darlene Fox and M. Darlene Fox conveyed property on a public road to Cathy Neves and Peter Manuel Neves for $245,000.

Doris E. Hufcut, Doris E. Jones and George W. Cargill conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Doris E. Jones for $1.

The estate of Kenneth B. Reed conveyed Unit 68 to Greg Duaime and Theresa Duaime for $255,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Sandra Kay Wenger and June A. Stum conveyed property on a public road to June A. Stum, Sandra K. Wenger, June A. Stum & Sandra K. Wenger Joint Lifetime Rev Trust Agreement, Joint Lifetime Rev Trust Agreement of June A. Stum & Sandra K. Wenger and Stum June A. & Sandra K. Wenger Joint Lifetime Rev Trust Agreement for $1.

Joseph D. Miller and Stephanie A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Buckwalter and Naomi N. Buckwalter for $480,000.

The estate of Jacob L. Graeff conveyed property on a public road to Donelle E. Keeport for $165,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Brendan E. Zeigler conveyed property on a public road to Frank Joseph Ditraglia for $229,900.

Holly M. Lahr, Holly M. Radzik and John Radzik conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Marysol Graupera for $233,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes llc, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Grow for $365,065.

David Buhler and Jami Lynn Buhler conveyed property on a public road to David Buhler and Jami Lynn Buhler for $1.

Raymond K. Heiber and Helen L. Heiber conveyed property on a public road to Madalyn E. Eidemiller and Christopher J. Geib for $268,000.