The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 12-16:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kenneth R. Goodman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Goodman and Rebecca L. Goodman for $1.

JT Industries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Primitive Barn LLC for $260,000.

BART TWP.

Emanuel F. Stoltzfus and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel F. Stoltzfus and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Emanuel F. Stoltzfus and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stevie U. Beiler and Miriam K. Beiler for $580,800.

Leroy S. Zook, Barbara D. Zook, Ervin Lee Zook, Suzanne Joy Zook and Annie B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Lee Zook and Suzanne Joy Zook for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 135 E. Valley Road to Stephen Martin Stefanick and Catherine Wutke Stefanick for $113,100.

Weaver S. Fox, Florence G. Fox and Florence Fox conveyed property on a public road to Joseph H. Weaver and Frances H. Weaver for $1.

Stephanie W. Ohara and Stephanie W. Uplinger conveyed 1256 N. Church St. to Stephanie W. Ohara for $1.

Michael R. Duckworth and Amberlene D. Duckworth conveyed 216 Abbey Lane to James E. Fisher and Doria J. Fisher for $295,000.

Melvin M. Redcay, Donna E. Redcay and Donna Redcay conveyed 1272 Reading Road to Tamara P. Dom for $164,900.

Martin S. Colleran conveyed property on a public road to Martin S. Colleran, Nicole Pachucki, Cynthia Taylor and Martin J. Colleran for $1.

The estate of Elva K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Clair B. Good and Geraldine H. Good for $230,000.

Vivian D. Krick conveyed property on a public road to Vivian D. Krick and Gregory L. Krick for $0.

Barry L. Hibshman and Nancy B. Hibshman conveyed property on a public road to Jordan R. Martin for $625,000.

Vivian D. Krick conveyed property on a public road to Vivian D. Krick and Gregory L. Krick for $0.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Lois A. Keyser conveyed 2549 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $243,000.

David M. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David M. Zook and Rebecca K. Zook for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Jane Thayer conveyed 10 Elizabeth St. to Stephen Joel Whitney for $91,000.

CLAY TWP.

John K. Lapp Jr. and Rosemary E. Lapp conveyed property on East Mount Airy Road to Amos Jay Lapp for $1.

John K. Lapp and Malinda S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to John K. Lapp Jr. and Rosemary E. Lapp for $1.

Wayne R. Parker conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Beryl Ann McClay, Barbara A. Smith and Robert D. Smith for $265,000.

The estate of Lorella M. Kanouse conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to John C. Schweitzer and Ann L. Schweitzer for $285,000.

The estate of Clayton S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Dawn M. Siegrist and Kenneth D. Siegrist for $225,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jon E. Kegerise and Jill E. Kegerise conveyed 1 Nathan Drive to Karen M. Gerber, Mabel B. Motter and Edwin G. Motter for $350,000.

Brian Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Engleman for $200,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Christopher Popovici and Amy J. Filip for $265,184.

Barrdon Properties 2. LLC and Barry Simpson conveyed property on a public road to Barrdon Properties 2 LLC for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Allen C. Carmichael Jr. for $314,490.

Ryan E. Zimmerman and Jennifer L. Zimmerman conveyed 136 E. Church St. to David P. Bayley and Abby L. Bayley for $252,500.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Christian Abbay and Genelyn L. Abbay for $335,315.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kori A. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Kori A. Walter and Tracy L. Walter for $1.

Lynford H. Zimmerman and Regina D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Sergey Shcherbakov and Oksana Shcherbakov for $242,000.

J. David Brensinger and JD Bre Crut Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on a public road to Troy Marlo Hagy and Lori Ann Hagy for $355,000.

Michael L. Firestone and Michael Firestone conveyed 20 Hertzog Valley Road to Michael L. Firestone and E. Paul Firestone for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Susie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Lydia L. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Bryan D. Chappory conveyed 711 Florence St. to Daniel S. Kline for $39,000.

WB Property Solutions LLC conveyed property on a public road to Raul Santiago Burgos, Migdalia Irizarry Irizarry and Migdalia Irizarry Irizarry for $100,000.

Margarita Guzman conveyed 214 Malt Ave. to Angela Perez and Hunter S. Duran for $100,000.

Donald Foehlinger conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Lanco Property Investments LLC for $14,500.

Thomas D. Bacon and Gretchen R. Bacon conveyed 260 S. Fourth St. to Joshua T. Rhoads for $124,900.

Daniel Shade conveyed 123 Bethel St. to Tod Bergen for $59,000.

Clyde Gladfelter conveyed 151 S. Fourth St. to Lanco Property Investments LLC for $35,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Warren S. Wickersham conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Sherry M. Wickersham for $1.

Raymond C. Forrest and Patricia S. Forrest conveyed 773 Stehman Road to David S. Forrest, Cara M. Forrest and Linda L. McDonald for $330,000.

The estate of Emma J. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to James A. Martin and Patricia N. Martin for $485,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Maria Del Pilar Parra conveyed 373 Main St. to Andrew J. Wagner for $180,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed 8 N. Sixth St. to Elam Zook and Barbara Zook for $67,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Marcus C. Trimble conveyed property on a public road to Marcus C. Trimble and Uche O. Ibegbu for $1.

Cameron Weddings LLC and Judy Grillo conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Weddings LLC for $1.

Christopher S. Morrison and Lucinda J. Morrison conveyed 79 Ashley Drive to Gail Palovcsik for $230,000.

The estate of Ruth A. Spickler conveyed property on a public road to Angela Spickler for $210,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Lori Sue Snyder and Jay R. Snyder & Gloria M. Snyder Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Neidlinger Enterprises LLC for $135,000.

Mark A. Hackenburg and Lisa M. Hackenburg conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Mark A. Hackenburg for $1.

Zachary P. Germak conveyed 11 Silver Drive to Zachary P. Germak, Linsey R. Stitt Germak and Linsey R Stitt Germak for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Akinwole Andy Killanin and Olga Glushchenko for $500,497.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Martin M. Eberly Jr. conveyed property on a public road to David S. Zimmerman Jr. and Miriam N. Zimmerman for $3,400,000.

Daniel L. Martin and Lisa M. Martin conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Lisa M. Martin for $1.

Kevin McFadden conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Dwight Stauffer and Kimberly Stauffer for $197,000.

Jonathan B. Boyd and Maria L. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to John Matthew Smucker and Kathleen R. Smucker for $431,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

James L. Hertzler, Faye G. Hertzler and Faye D. Hertzler conveyed property on a public road to Steven H. Garman and Ruth B. Garman for $610,000.

The estate of Mary W. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Farms LLC for $3,656,250.

Scott D. Focht and Kim S. Focht conveyed property on a public road to Jerry Kelley for $349,900.

WEST EARL TWP.

Allen E. Deaver and Shirley W. Deaver conveyed property on Farmersville Road to Glenn Z. Oberholtzer for $254,000.

David S. Zimmerman Jr. and Miriam N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Ervin S. Zimmerman and Elva N. Zimmerman for $1.

Michael J. Mullen and Elizabeth C. Mullen conveyed Unit 49 to James R. Miller and Heather L. Miller for $286,999.

David W. Harting Jr. conveyed property on Allen Road to Nicholas Louis Passomonti III and Loriann Passomonti for $222,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Roberto Collazo, Irma Collazo and Irma R. Collazo conveyed property on Graystone Road to Roberto Collazo, Irma Collazo and Freddie M. Gonzalez for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Troy T. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Troy T. Miller and Barbara L. Miller for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

James M. Thompson III, Heather L. Leach, Heather L. Sugden and Brett E. Sugden conveyed 451 Highlawn Ave. to James M. Thompson III for $1.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed 42 N. Poplar St. to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of James H. Root conveyed property on a public road to Matthew G. Cahill for $114,200.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Peter J. Cardascia and Mary Lou Cardascia conveyed 1160 Marie Ave. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2019-1 for $2,302.

Gary E. Davis and Carol A. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Hurst and Alicia G. Hurst for $260,000.

Pablo A. Ospina, Jessenia M. Bedoya Ospina and Jessenia M Bedoya Ospina conveyed property on Lake Street to William Waltero and Maricela Guerra for $278,000.

Irvin S. Weaver conveyed 101 Niss Ave. to Jessica Wilson for $175,250.

Andrew B. Fisher Jr. conveyed 208 E. Franklin St. to Shaina Sollenberger for $129,000.

Louella M. Horst and Darwin L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Musser and Mildred M. Musser for $224,000.

Garman Properties LLC and Matthew H. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Reid Hall and Marlene Jean Hall for $262,000.

Joseph D. Wirbick and Michelle Wirbick conveyed 120 Marion Terrace to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $110,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed 44 Lake View Road to Salvatore Picone and Marianna Taormina for $414,200.

Eric J. Carley and Meghan E. Snavely conveyed 260 Riverview Drive to Hector L. Montanez for $165,000.

Michael H. Holland conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Derek L. Kimmel and Erika C. Kimmel for $300,100.

Lois M. Freitag conveyed 84 Misty Lane to Joseph W. McCaskey and Virginia A. McCaskey for $285,000.

Stephen L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Zimmerman and Renee M. Zimmerman for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Charles L. Bard, Revocable Trust of John K. Bard & Ada M. Bard, John K. Bard & Ada M. Bard Revocable Trust and Bard John K. & Ada M. Bard Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Rubin G. Sexton and David A. Sexton for $330,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Max S. Demianovich, Megan E. Demianovich, Max Demianovich and Megan Demianovich conveyed 324 Faulkner Drive to Kenneth D. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk for $335,100.

Clifford Hurst conveyed 806 Dorsea Road to Darren J. Fisher and Katelynn R. Fisher for $300,000.

David M. Larochelle and Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Chin and Meliessa Chin for $7,000.

Lynn Allen Kaltreider, Rebecca L. Clunan, Rebecca Clunan and Jeffrey C. Murse A conveyed 921 Corvair Road to Gerard F. Clunan and Rebecca L. Clunan for $235,399.

Eric W. Esbenshade and E. W. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Alison Browdie and Michael Murchie for $575,000.

Dairy Road Development LLC and Glenn J. Frill conveyed property on a public road to Horse Creek Re LLC for $1,750,000.

Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to Charles P. Lowe and Barbara E. Lowe for $1.

Thang K. Mung conveyed property on a public road to Thang K. Mung and Ning En Nuam for $1.

Marisa M. Trovato conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas F. Trovato and Marisa M. Trovato for $1.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Eric M. Price and Erin E. Price for $301,087.

Bruce G. Cannon and Barbara M. Cannon conveyed 833 Stonebridge Drive to Kamal P. Kafley and Renuka Kafley for $445,000.

Jordan Daniel Fleck and J. Daniel Fleck conveyed 2009 Marietta Ave. to Veronica Arauz and Teresa Arauz for $260,000.

Sheela Y. Ahmed and Parvez Ahmed conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Manning and Wendi K. Manning for $575,000.

Katie A. Petermann conveyed property on a public road to Jane E. Petermann for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Scott Morrison, Mary Jane Giovanazzo Residence Trust and Mary Jane Giovinazzo Qualified Personal Residence Trust conveyed 614 Eagles View to Lawrence E. Greiner and Patricia L. Greiner for $425,000.

Larry L. Shearer conveyed property on a public road to Larry L. Shearer and Dorothy J. Shearer for $1.

Angela J. Bryson and Angela J. Anspach conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to Angela J. Anspach for $1.

Robert F. Smith conveyed 3916 Columbia Ave. to Sarah J. Smith for $1.

K. Pauline Staab and Michael L. Staab A conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $154,000.

Roger A. Kramer, Angela Rotenberger and Angela Kramer conveyed 434 Indian Head Road to Forry Farms Partnership for $30,000.

The Estate of Larry E. Nolt and Karen M. Bartnick conveyed property on a public road to Lorna Nolt and Karen M. Bartnick for $1.

Dimitrios Spanoudakis and Eleni Spanoudakis conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Kai Liu for $350,000.

Sheila Jani and Enterprise Capital Investments Trust conveyed 168 Stonehouse Lane to Enterprise Capital Investments Trust for $0.

Cathleen T. Jones and James W. Jones conveyed 425 Pinkerton Road to Cathleen T. Jones for $1.

Lawrence E. Greiner and Patricia L. Greiner conveyed property on Eagles View to Thomas Shellooe and Eileen S. Morrow for $449,900.

Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage Backed Securities 2011-1, US Bank NA and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. conveyed 755 Ferndale Road to Daniel F. King for $131,776.

Thomas J. Goldbach and Jennifer D. Goldbach conveyed property on a public road to Joy A. Johnston for $340,000.

Renee S. Connolly and Renee S. May conveyed property on Ironville Road to Benjamin D. Nagle and Vanessa Meryl Delisio for $180,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

William Madison Magargle, Samantha M. Kopp and Samantha M. Magargle conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Carter for $189,000.

Felix R. Cobian conveyed Unit 90 to Jeremy D. Cobian and Michelle R. Romo for $270,000.

Karleen H. Trout, Stacey Hinden and Stacey Herman conveyed property on Siegrist Road to Stacey L. Herman for $1.

Jonathon Ferron conveyed 2478 Ellendale Drive to Rachel L. Wagner for $192,800.

Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. Esh and Sadie K. Esh for $1.

Friendship Community conveyed property on a public road to Ameristar LLC for $375,000.

Joseph P. Costello Jr. and Courtney L. Costello conveyed property on Plymouth Avenue to Courtney L. Costello for $1.

David B. King conveyed 1975 Horseshoe Road to Isaac D. King and Rebecca M. King for $1.

Friendship Community conveyed property on a public road to Ameristar LLC for $375,000.

Andrew R. Graybill, Elise Jewel Graybill and Elise J. Graybill conveyed 2428 Willow Glen Drive to Gary S. Wimberly and Melodie Wimberly for $290,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

James A. Martin and Patricia N. Martin conveyed 20 Kimberly Court to Parker Meredith Lafon and Megan Louise Lafon for $350,000.

Michael Secor and Amy Secor conveyed property on a public road to Emily Thazing, Christopher Minmin and Rita Bawiza Nuam for $262,500.

Russell R. Shaner and Cynthia A. Shaner conveyed Unit 241 to 241 Willow Valley Drive LLC for $255,000.

Daniel K. Lake Jr. conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Daniel K. Lake Jr. and Doreen L. Lake for $1.

Michael J. Gaudino and Sandra D. Gaudino conveyed property on Hostetter Lane to Michael J. Gaudino for $1.

Jason M. Sindall and Linda M. Sindall conveyed 2 Fox Hollow Drive to Bryce Taylor Sessions and Evelyn Ann Sessions for $427,450.

John M. Hoffer Jr. conveyed property on Batt Avenue to JHKC Rentals LLC for $0.

Walter I. Glassmoyer IV conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Walter I. Glassmoyer IV and Albert P. Lacasse Jr. for $1.

John M. Hoffer Jr. and Kitty S. Chan conveyed property on Batt Avenue to JHKC Rentals LLC for $0.

Matthew W. Riehl conveyed Unit 41 to Candice E. Davis and Sandy Downing H Davis for $207,000.

Carl R. Kreider and Jeannette M. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Randall L. Kreider for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Fremont Street to Recreate Investments LLC for $147,000.

Felix M. Vasquez and Anadina Vasquez conveyed 441 E. Strawberry St. to Anadina Vasquez for $1.

Robert E. Plank Sr. and Robert E. Plank Jr. conveyed 124 Dauphin St. to Reid E. Lawrence for $121,000.

Andre M. Kelley conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Neuville and Elizabeth Neuville for $167,000.

Wanda L. Pitt conveyed 144 E. New St. to David C. Hollinger and Tonya A. Hollinger for $110,000.

Nicolas C. Kambouroglos and Michael Val Kambouroglos conveyed property on a public road to Prince James Properties LLC for $550,000.

The estate of Thomas C. Pope conveyed 331 W. King St. to Guitar Doctor Ltd for $90,000.

Donald F. Werhel and James W. Stewart Jr. conveyed property on Fremont Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $87,000.

Joan I. Lockwood conveyed 715 Rockland St. to David Lockwood for $1.

Broad Estate Acquisition Management LLC and Sergio B. Pereira conveyed 739 Beaver St. to Paul B. King for $65,000.

Katherine Delarosa Hidalgo conveyed property on Strawberry Street to Alejandro A. Reyes, Alejandro Reyes Marte and Alejandro Reyes Marte for $72,000.

Michael Kauffman, Alicja Kamila Matysek and Julianne Kauffman conveyed 647 E. Frederick St. to Julianne Kauffman for $1.

Alison Campbell and Alison R. Campbell conveyed Unit 123 to Robin Rader for $1.

Arg Realty Solutions LLC and Francisco Guerrero conveyed 824 Seymour St. to Mary Abreu for $1.

Cheryl L. Kreider and C. L. Kreider conveyed property on Reynolds Avenue to Aaron Michael Thompson and Freddie Lamar Woods Jr. for $161,900.

Betty Jane Lopez conveyed 531 S. Prince St. to Timothy B. Draper and Lori Lopez Draper for $1.

A. E. Binkley conveyed Unit 18 to Thomas H. Binkley for $1.

Alexis Hernandez Alonso conveyed 129 S. Marshall St. to Alain E. Sanchez Pena and Alain E. Sanchez Pena for $255,000.

David Rutt and David K. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $137,000.

Louis Lauver, Miriam Lauver and Raquel Juarez conveyed 35 Howard Ave. to Luis M. Castillo for $150,000.

Robert E. Hean and Cynthia L. Hean conveyed 640 Lafayette St. to Elora J. Cook for $113,500.

Dwain S. London, C. Ivy London and Carmen Ivy Frontanez conveyed 539 Woodward St. to Impact Missions for $68,500.

Brian T. Rutter conveyed 440 W. Orange St. to Katherine Homa and Travis Gabriel for $347,500.

Amelia J. Pharo Frank and Amelia J Pharo Frank conveyed 536 Park Ave. to Michael Stephens and Stephanie Stephens for $173,000.

Sandra L. Diem and Sandra L. Tucker conveyed 231 N. Shippen St. to Alexis M. Armstrong and Gregory A. Armstrong Jr. for $159,900.

Robert L. McNally and Jamilyn J. McNally conveyed 303 W. Lemon St. to Gabriel McMullen for $203,000.

Brian M. Kilheffer and Janet L. Kilheffer conveyed 1216 Union St. to Barry Winterstein and Michael Winterstein for $115,000.

David A. Leeking conveyed 230 N. Pine St. to David Evans and Susan Evans for $170,000.

David M. Braksator conveyed 357 College Ave. to David M. Braksator and Tracy L. Braksator for $1.

LQZ LLC and Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd. conveyed Unit 404 to Thomas W. Olsson and Margaret E. Olsson for $795,000.

Lee J. Talton Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $95,000.

Luis E. Oyola, Hilda V. Oyola and Hilda Guadarrama conveyed 623 Hebrank St. to Rosa M. Baker for $1.

Anne Elaine Shirey and Anne Elaine Slagle conveyed 441 St. Joseph Street to Anne Elaine Slagle for $1.

Keith M. Brookmyer conveyed 506 1/2 Woodward St. to Bermuda Land LLC for $90,000.

Dana Edward Backman conveyed 212 N. Concord St. to Dana Edward Backman and 2020 Backman Living Trust for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Gloria J. Campbell conveyed 13 Conestoga Road to Marlene S. Arnold for $440,000.

Julie B. Fulton conveyed 361 Spencer Ave. to Brian T. Rutter for $300,000.

Patricia A. Holland conveyed 23 Cold Stream Drive to Patricia Ann Soto for $1.

David H. Hilbert conveyed Unit 46 to Yashira Ashby and Toby Adam Ashby for $194,900.

Nathan D. Lavoie and Megan Lc Lavoie conveyed 1222 Clark St. to Daniel Joseph Zeilinski, Jessica Zielinski, Jessica Zeilinski and Daniel Joseph Zielinski for $191,000.

James E. Carroll and Ruth A. Carroll conveyed property on Millersville Road to Samuel Lugo and Prissila Veitia for $217,000.

Lindsey Carole Butters and Lindsey Harman conveyed 7 Rosewood Drive to Patrick J. Rodack, Laura E. Willmer Rodack and Laura E. Willmer Rodack for $259,900.

Jon T. French conveyed 310 Rider Ave. to Jon T. French and Kara Newcomer for $1.

Harold G. Dimitris Jr. conveyed property on Spencer Avenue North to SNS Homez LLC for $197,500.

Remi J. Briand and Sarah J. Whyler conveyed property on Elm Avenue to James P. Fabie for $170,000.

Aaron D. Miller and Aaron Miller conveyed 1400 Quarry Lane to Aaron D. Miller and Crystal Miller for $1.

Stephen J. Birli, Dana A. Birli and Dana A. McFadden conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Birli and Dana A. Birli for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elmer S. Esh, Martha E. Esh and Steven K. Esh conveyed property on Colonial Road to Steven K. Esh and Katie Ruth Esh for $1.

Titus W. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Alvin S. Beiler and Fannie Mae Beiler for $410,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Keith Webster and Lesley Webster conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Stoltzfus and Jay Stoltzfus for $249,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Andrew B. Garrett and Ashley B. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Kollinok and Kristin Hartman for $235,000.

Walton G. Zimmerman and Erma L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Front Street to Harold L. Hess and Carol A. Hess for $220,000.

Emily Debiasi and Roberta Debiasi Cucuzzella conveyed property on a public road to James C. Debiasi for $1.

Howard B. Sutter and Jamye L. Sutter conveyed property on Linden Street to Phillip Eugene Mitchell and Joni Ann Mitchell for $191,500.

Margaret J. Buckreis and Margaret Joan Auker conveyed property on Swarthmore Drive to Brent Edward Minder and Jennifer Leigh Minder for $273,450.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Mary Jo Steele, Maryjo G. Steele and Maryjo Steele conveyed property on Little Britain Road North to Mary Jo Steele for $1.

Mary Jo Steele, Maryjo G. Steele and Maryjo Steele conveyed property on Little Britain Road North to Mary Jo Steele for $1.

Mary Ann Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Thomas and Ana Paula Andrade for $1.

Eric Lechette, Kelli M. Joyce and Kelli M. Lechette conveyed property on Nottingham Road to Justin Kreider for $309,000.

Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on a public road to Michael Tremoglie and Karen Tremoglie for $415,125.

MANHEIM TWP.

Francis Pisani Jr., Frank Pisani Jr. and Holly Pisani conveyed 2614 Pinewood Road to Francis Pisani Jr. and Holly Pisani for $1.

Beatrice M. Joseph and Deena J. Kinsky conveyed 88 Orchard Road to Alexandre P. Martineau, Manon M. Martineau Poussard and Manon M Martineau Poussard for $296,500.

David A. Zikeli and Michele J. Zikeli conveyed property on a public road to Janell Cullen for $340,000.

Luis A. Torres, Heather R. Torres and Heather McCormick conveyed 1904 N. Eden Road to Luis A. Torres and Heather R. Torres for $1.

Karen E. Macdonald and John M. Buckwalter conveyed property on Rosemont Drive to Karen E. Macdonald for $1.

Kimberly A. Frederick and Anson C. Frederick conveyed 172 Petersburg Road to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $172,000.

Isaac Bryan and Emily M. Bryan conveyed property on Helen Avenue to Ryan M. McDonough and Alexandra Balaci for $327,000.

Robert S. Wolfkiel and Diane M. Wolfkiel conveyed 340 Spring Haven Drive to Jeremy Woock and Lauren Mascianica for $675,000.

Alyssa R Pasternak Post and Jeffrey J Pasternak Post conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Laura M Weise Cross and Jonathan T. Cross for $282,000.

Barton R. Woomert and Ann M. Woomert conveyed property on a public road to Mary Jane Portser for $165,100.

Pietro Distravolo and Elisabetta Distravolo conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Maria Distravolo Elliott, Loredana M. Distravolo and Rossella E. Distravolo for $1.

Roy D. Wyant, Tammie L. Wyant and Tammie Wyant conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $1.

The estate of Donna L. McCauley conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Randy J. McCauley Special Needs Trust and Daniel T. McCauley for $1.

Wayne K. McKinley and Linda J. McKinley conveyed property on Bond Street to Mark J. Koiro and Christine M. Koiro for $287,000.

Elena A. Regitz conveyed 462 Haverhill Road to Joshua A. Tutt and Caitlyn Tutt for $250,000.

Megan R. Adams conveyed 1712 Windsor Ave. to Allison E. Miller and Lisa C. Miller for $163,000.

Douglas B. Whiteley conveyed property on Sammar Road to Douglas B. Whiteley and Catherine Therese Whiteley for $1.

Peter A. Koffler and Elizabeth Canning Koffler conveyed property on a public road to Kiran Magar and Roma Darji for $249,000.

Richard A. Rutkowski and Ann M. Rutkowski conveyed 26 Brookside Court to Christopher Clements and Richard Jermyn for $708,500.

Geoffrey I. Ferguson, Sarah A. Ferguson and Sarah A. Hartung conveyed 394 Squire Lane to Geoffrey I. Ferguson and Sarah A. Ferguson for $1.

The estate of Dorothy M. Dorazio conveyed 1929 N. Eden Road to May Britt S. McIlwaine for $350,000.

Michael W. Lambert and Elizabeth Todd Lambert conveyed 1158 S. Lefever Drive to Graeme S. Woods and Julie I. Woods for $569,900.

Toni Jean Troccoli conveyed property on Chowning Place to Alan Michael Hummel and Amy Wengrenovich for $334,000.

Nicole L. Dunkelberger and Nicole Dunkelberger conveyed 2824 Fiddlers Green Road to Von M. Schwandt for $300,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Brian J. Curran and Sharon M. Curran for $270,000.

Mary Colleen Mahoney conveyed 1002 Cobblestone Court to Daniel C. Hill and Susan L. Hill for $194,000.

Despina Nafpliotis conveyed property on Larchmont Lane to John S. Nafpliotis and Deborah Diana for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Kenneth Walter Sloat II and Danielle L. Doyle conveyed 44 N. Clay St. to Cody A. Leutner for $215,000.

Meghann L. Neidert and Deborah L. McClarigan conveyed property on a public road to Shane T. Good and Sierra L. Good for $180,000.

Allen D. Snavely and Sandra J. Snavely conveyed property on a public road to Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem for $209,000.

MANOR TWP.

Robert Herr and Lydia Herr conveyed 671 Habecker Church Road to Hilary K. Stoner and Derek L. Stoner for $419,000.

Wendy L. Harman conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Renee King for $54,000.

Michael J. Milisock and Rebecca A. Milisock conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Luke P. Myers and Elise E. Landis for $180,000.

Manor Brethren In Christ Church conveyed property on Manor Church Road to Brandon Glover and Christine Glover for $135,000.

John P. Forwood conveyed property on River Road to John P. Forwood and Jackie L. Forwood for $1.

Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies conveyed property on Rowley Court to Melinda Horne for $258,530.

Murry Companies and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Ryan Sam Anton and Shannon Hamblin for $258,461.

David A. Herber, Dianne C. Herber and Diane C. Herber conveyed property on a public road to Brandon E. Smith for $242,000.

Timothy J. Bennett and Tammy A. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Austin K. Nick for $480,000.

Scott A. Michael, Patti S. Riley and Patti S. Michael conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Emily R. Schick for $177,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

John Fregede and Lesley A. Fregede conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Banks and Celeste R. Banks for $550,000.

The estate of Alvin J. Range conveyed property on a public road to Cory A. Snyder for $123,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Roy E. Lamberson conveyed property on a public road to Troy L. Hartman and Damia L. Hartman for $179,375.

Donald E. Brooks and Carol Gascoyne conveyed property on Old Holtwood Road to Brian P. Parker and Penny E. Parker for $1.

Mark E. Ebaugh and Barbara A. Ebaugh conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to Jonathan J. King for $245,000.

C&G Harknight Homes LLC and Don Harrold conveyed 40 Old Holtwood Road to Zachary T. Knight and Katherine V. Knight for $220,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jessica A. King, Xotchill E. Gonzalez and Xotchill Gonzalez conveyed 54 Oak Ridge Drive to Krish Subedi and Indra M. Bhattarai for $238,000.

Uptown Redevelopers LLC and Kevin M. Kann conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Deirdre Dow for $263,000.

James E. Fisher and Doria J. Fisher conveyed 131 Manor Ave. to Larry E. Good and Amy M. Good for $228,000.

Irvin J. Hess and Lucinda L. Hess conveyed 172 Elizabeth St. to Ramon Chalas for $270,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

R. Scott Chamberlain conveyed Unit 98 to James Richard Landis III and Lucinda Diane Landis for $226,000.

Eugene R. Spiker and Milly G. Spiker conveyed 122 E. Donegal St. to Us Bank NA, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 and Mortgage Backed Securities 2011-1 for $1.

Stephen T. Wander and Ethel M. Wander conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Vollherbst and Vollherbst Living Trust for $315,000.

Patricia M. Landis conveyed Unit 75 to Casey M. Oneill and Rachel A. Oneill for $199,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed 253 Ersa Drive to Colin David McNeal for $234,900.

Jason D. Gordner, Sarah C. Gordner and Sarah E. Carlson conveyed 401 Conoy Ave. to Jason D. Gordner and Sarah C. Gordner for $1.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Corey W. Hull and Katherine A. Metzger for $316,299.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Alex D. Achenbach and Joann M. Achenbach for $312,976.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jesse D. Hersh and Laurie L. Hersh conveyed 219 Huntington Drive to Michael C. Peachey and Alyssa M. Peachey for $205,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Charlotte E. Vollertsen conveyed property on a public road to CR Property Group LLC for $113,420.

Leacock Property Management LLC and Amos F. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Property Holdings LLC for $1,014,150.

The estate of John B. Martin conveyed 69 N. Railroad Ave. to Jean R. Martin for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Robert Jay Brown and Lucille Mae Brown conveyed property on a public road to Kathy M. Lewis for $300,000.

Derek M. Mast and Derek Mast conveyed property on a public road to Travis V. Whittington for $130,500.

PENN TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lori A. Secord conveyed 555 Hi View Drive to US Bank NA and Bear Stearns Arm Trust Pass Through Certificates Series 2004-12 for $2,219.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to James Bulgrien and Donna Bulgrien for $346,500.

Jeffrey S. Zellers conveyed property on a public road to Wendle G. Miller and Brenda K. Miller for $205,000.

Roland G. Murphy and Robin M. Murphy conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Justin T. Vanaulen and Leah Michelle Vanaulen for $315,000.

Erich P. Maurer, Kimberly L. Maurer and Erich Maurer conveyed 198 Loghes Drive to Erich P. Maurer for $320,000.

Erich P. Maurer and Erich Maurer conveyed 198 Loghes Drive to Michael L. Maurer for $320,000.

Raymond J. Napoli and Mary Sarkis conveyed 670 Hamaker Road to James T. Young and Shannon M. Young for $369,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Lester L. Dagen and Evelyn A. Dagen conveyed property on a public road to Andrew P. Whittaker and Jaclyn Whittaker for $1.

Eric M. Weaver, Heather C. Weaver and Heather Weaver conveyed property on Boehm Road to Justin B. Watkinson and Rebekah D. Watkinson for $218,000.

Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy conveyed property on Mohawk Drive to Tyler Kreider and Aubrey Kreider for $421,000.

Scott M. Martin, Emily R. Martin and Emily R. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Zook and Elam K. Zook for $275,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Patricia S. Sigman, The estate of Patricia Ann Sigman and The estate of Patricia A. Sigman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy W. Herr for $167,000.

Quarryville Bohica LLC and Frank S. Alexander Jr. conveyed property on a public road to NS Retail Holdings LLC for $2,397,138.

John C. Sagers conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Romero Chavez for $165,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Barbara A. Hastings and Linda M. Shoemaker conveyed property on Hillcrest Avenue to John C. Sagers for $210,000.

The estate of Erma J. Work conveyed property on Fifth Street to H. Curtis Woerth II and Diane L. Woerth for $203,000.

Brian R. Davis and Sherlene J. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Shannon J. Witmer and Janice R. Weaver for $220,000.

Levi J. Fisher and Esther B. Fisher conveyed 10 W. State St. to Timothy Brinton Cain for $196,000.

Deirdre Anne Dow conveyed 231 W. State St. to Michael Paul Matherly Jr. and Ashtin Elaine Matherly for $184,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Carol Marie Thompson and Randal D. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Yuliya Grishchuk and Mikhail Grishchuk for $367,500.

F. Corrine Oberholtzer and Edward L. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Allen Z. Redcay and Julia A. Redcay for $130,000.

Charles H. Wildt and Nancy Wildt conveyed 1866 Kilmer Road to Joel Keefer and Sarah E. Keefer for $358,000.

Jerry F. Walker and Kimberly E. Walker conveyed Unit 50 to Jerry F. Walker, Kimberly E. Walker and Walker Family Trust for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Susan E. Browne conveyed 178 Creek Road to Susan E. Browne and Robert F. Greene for $0.

SALISBURY TWP.

Levi D. Fisher and Elizabeth L. Fisher conveyed property on Narvon Road to John Z. Zook, Becky Sue Zook, Mark A. King and Frieda B. King for $350,000.

Philip E. Northeimer conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Fisher and Kathryn R. Fisher for $93,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Yvonne Baker, Melissa Baker Schwartz, Melissa Baker Schwartz and Brian Schwartz conveyed property on Beddington Lane to Andrew Jarboe and Lisa Jarboe for $310,000.

William K. Hutchinson and Lenore Hutchinson conveyed 26 W. Main St. to William C. Fredricks, Margaret Ann Fredricks and Aaron T. Fredricks for $421,500.

STRASBURG TWP.

George F. Vancleve Jr. and Claire M. Vancleve conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Hausler and Kelsey C. Brown for $265,000.

Elaine S. Weaver, Nelson S. Shultz and Marion Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Nelson S. Shultz and Tonia S. Shultz for $1.

H. Joseph Neustadter and Barbara A. Neustadter conveyed property on Sides Mill Road to H. Joseph Neustadter, Barbara A. Neustadter and Christa S. Anderson for $158,170.

WARWICK TWP.

Ronald C. Achey and Barbara Achey conveyed property on a public road to Jordan K. High for $198,000.

Linda A. Harmsen conveyed property on a public road to Megan R. Adams and Curtis P. Garland for $281,000.

Jennifer L. Minder, Jennifer L. Elliott and Brent E. Minder conveyed 52 Pebble Creek Drive to Clint R. Banzhof and Wanda A. Banzhof for $215,000.

Robert Galovic, Rita J. Galovic and Rita Stross Galovic conveyed 218 Kings Cross Circle to Edward Schaal and Patricia Schaal for $325,000.

Freda I. Borisov conveyed 1155 E. Newport Road to Thayer Heaton and Morgan Mellott for $272,900.

Duane E. Robertson and Debra R. Robertson conveyed property on a public road to Dominion Renovations LLC for $159,000.

Catherine D. Weichler conveyed 262 Longfellow Drive to Dalton R. Bowers and Cheyenne D. Smith for $211,000.