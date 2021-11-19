The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 8-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Randal J. Robitzer and Barbara A. Robitzer conveyed property on a public road to Igor Vechar and Alina Vechar for $50,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jere A. Shultz conveyed property on Third Street to Brett M. Reifsnyder for $320,000.

Benjamin B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Ruth Elsie Stoltzfus conveyed 301 Tenth St. to Austin K. Gehman and Brindy S. Gehman for $214,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of John W. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Kerry E. Eltman and Kimberly J. Eltman for $225,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Martin for $0.

Tina R. Gring and Michael J. Gring conveyed Unit 9 to Michael J. Gring for $1.

Gerald W. Wert and Beverly A. Wert conveyed property on a public road to Town Square Investments LLC for $385,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Martin L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Turkey Hill to Samuel M. Hoover and Minerva H. Hoover for $24,000.

Brian J. Bauer and Jenny C. Bauer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Steven L. Fisher, Susie B. Fisher and Daniel B. Smucker for $500,000.

Duane L. Burkholder and Rosene M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Marlin N. Zimmerman and Esther Mae Zimmerman for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Freda M. Little, Freda M. Saunders and Freda Khan conveyed property on a public road to Samantha J. Norris for $180,000.

CLAY TWP.

Connie L. Hummer conveyed property on a public road to Bertha T. Hostetter and Jason N. Bange for $330,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Christopher M. Haldeman and Regina P. Haldeman conveyed 104 N. Main St. to Christopher M. Haldeman for $1.

Christine Anastasia conveyed property on a public road to Christine Anastasia and John T. Foster for $1.

Jonathan L. Martin and Melissa G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kevin E. Groff for $410,000.

Gordon L. Glass, Calliope Glass and Gordon L. & Calliope Glass Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jason Ronald Shenk for $300,000.

Richard L. Sweigart and Linda L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to property on 897 LLC for $347,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 3 Rein Drive to Eduardo Garcia for $477,265.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Christopher D. Martin conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Trevor S. Reiff for $246,920.

Christopher J. Showalter, Tara Showalter and Tara J. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Harting and Amber L. Harting for $341,000.

Michael John Hackman and Wilda Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Henry Vincent Bolinski and Anna Bolinski for $381,200.

COLERAIN TWP.

Thomas W. Young conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Young for $0.

Thomas W. Young conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Beiler and Sarah S. Beiler for $1,100,000.

David L. Gentile and Marilyn A. Gentile conveyed 407 Sproul Road to Richard J. Zalepa and Dianna Miller for $400,000.

Emma D. Groff and Michael J. Groff conveyed property on Shady Road to Kyle A. Rodgers for $272,900.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Curvin L. Wolfgang conveyed 1400 Manor St. to Patrick Lehane for $235,000.

Mitchell P. Burke, Katelyn M. Burke and Katelyn M. Roberts conveyed 536 Manor St. to Laura A. Frey for $164,100.

Mary E. Wissler conveyed 730 Walnut St. to Carlos Ozaeta Jr. and Michele P. Ozaeta for $149,900.

Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug conveyed property on Florence Street to Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 134 S. Second St. to Korey Breyer Eberly and Leah Rose Eberly for $256,000.

Tyler Deck conveyed 298 S. Fourth St. to Benito Delgado and Marisol Manzo for $153,650.

Stonewood Homes LLC, Nicholas T. Bair and N. Bair conveyed property on Locust Street to Tony Pagan and Daisy Pagan for $135,000.

Dominic R. Antonelli and Barbara A. Antonelli conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd C. Pickell and Claudia N. Pickell for $189,900.

CONOY TWP.

V. William Biesecker Sr, Eileen M. Biesecker and V. William Biesecker conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Lukowski Jr. and Wendy L. Lukowski for $50,000.

Vernon W. Biesecker and Eileen M. Biesecker conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Lukowski Jr. and Wendy L. Lukowski for $450,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Brandon T. Campadonico and Lacy J. Lash conveyed 422 Walnut St. to Lacy J. Lash for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Ralph L. Dent Jr. and Christine L. Dent conveyed property on a public road to Tyler W. Bair and Alyssa N. Bair for $270,000.

Herbert W. Nix Jr. conveyed 2067 Meadow Road to Christopher W. Sowers for $340,000.

David F. Thayer and Jennifer L. Thayer conveyed property on a public road to Klaus Funke and Linda Funke for $280,000.

Gregory R. Kauffman and Leah M. Kauffman conveyed 279 Maytown Road to Todd R. Stoltzfus for $175,000.

Jay M. Martin, Mildred Z. Martin, Lyndon Martin, Loretta Auker, Jeanette Shank, Jolene Martin, Sheldon Martin, Pilgrim Mennonite Conference, Jay Martin, Jay Z. Martin and Mervin E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer E. Siegrist and Marilyn J. Siegrist for $2,500,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Julie B. Dommel and Walter A. Buckius conveyed property on Rivervue Drive North to Sonja Giger for $175,000.

Jacob A. Otthofer Jr. and Jean S. Otthofer conveyed property on Fishing Creek Road to David Otthofer, Suzanne Otthofer, John Seidle and Diane Seidle for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert M. Pursel and Jennifer L. Pursel conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Pursel for $1.

Scott J. Ginter and Julie A. Ginter conveyed property on Tanglewood Drive to Julie A. Ginter for $1.

Paul R. Riggs Sr. and Hazel A. Riggs conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Riggs Sr. for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Janet M. Bell conveyed 85 Hillside Drive to Debra S. Beckman for $261,000.

Emmanuel Baez Diaz and Yesenia Perez conveyed 404 Farmview Drive to Jordan Kemble and Britny Holzman for $375,000.

Jay A. Hiester conveyed property on a public road to Larry Truax and Susann Truax for $405,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Amy L. Williamson conveyed 6361 Carpenter St. to Bright Life Homes LLC for $197,000.

Paul R. Stuckey, Kristin L. Stuckey and Kristin L. Cupo conveyed 2314 Morris Drive to Safwat Boshra Yaqoub for $210,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Gary R. Landis and Brenda J. Landis conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Darin M. Martin and Renee Beth Martin for $250,000.

Edward Rosenquist and Yvonne Rosenquist conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Hunt and Emily S. Hunt for $245,000.

Daryl F. Heller and Charlene R. Heller conveyed property on East Brubaker Valley Road to Sean N. Welling and Julie A. Welling for $508,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Chelsea M. Snow conveyed 44 N. Poplar St. to Chelsea Snow Craigie for $1.

William J. Taylor and Annalei Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Thomas Robb and Kelli Ann Robb for $325,000.

Ben K. King and Barbara G. King conveyed 326 E. High St. to Ashley Shearer and Andrew Shearer for $183,750.

Stephanie B. Allen conveyed 152 S. Poplar St. to Jorge Gonzalez and Gigi V. Gonzalez for $145,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Gary R. Andrews Jr. conveyed 269 Church Ave. to Rachael L. Andrews for $170,000.

HDH Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to GPSC LLC for $1,400,000.

Robert Morri conveyed property on a public road to Dena M. Lombardo for $115,000.

Linda A. Trout conveyed 152 Boomerang Drive to Ada Madera for $245,000.

Jared Linn Horst conveyed property on Bethany Road to Nicholas M. Draeger for $165,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Christopher Robert Stineman and Lindsey M. Croce conveyed Unit 30 to Robert M. Groben and Kaila L. Groben for $475,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Bradley S. Shelly conveyed 260 Broad St. to Sean Bradley and Jennifer Bradley for $210,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 825 Founders Way to Norman Thomas Craver and Judith Y. Craver for $353,414.

James O. Landis and Sharon K. Landis conveyed property on Camas Lane to Josslyn Nicole Howard for $415,000.

Karen Stough conveyed 114 Spring Ridge Court to Anna M. Middleton, William Middleton III and Louise Middleton for $207,500.

Irma I. Swenson, Inga Lore Scelsi and Inger Lore Scelsi conveyed Unit 401 + to Inga Lore Scelsi and Sonya L. Pinto for $1.

William S. Sewell and Lynette Pearce Sewell conveyed property on Hudson Road to James G. McCann and Victorine L. McCann for $434,300.

Benjamin H. Atwater and Karen A. Atwater conveyed Unit 166 to Karen A. Atwater for $1.

Kevin A. Morack and Deborah Morack conveyed 2903 Spring Valley Road to Nicholas Joseph Marchio and Lisa Michelle Beezer for $315,000.

Michael G. Hellmann and Lynne E. Hellmann conveyed 403 Ohenry Place to Ryan P. Sommers and Kristie E. Sommers for $465,000.

Genevieve Abravanel and Wendy R. Abt conveyed 401 Brook Terrace to Genevieve Abravanel and Johnny Kuo for $1.

John C. Kosydar and Jennifer B. Kosydar conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Henry and Claire Henry for $340,000.

Clyde H. Kreider and Merie L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Merie L. Kreider Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Timothy L. Clinite and Patti Clinite conveyed property on a public road to Marie Elizabeth Anderson and Christopher Wallace Anderson for $400,900.

The estate of Shirley A. Connor conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $261,000.

Joanne B. Ingle and Joanne B. Esposito conveyed property on a public road to Jordan A. McLain and Amanda R. Long for $250,000.

Jennifer Lefever and Lindsay Sneeringer conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Lefever and Lindsay Sneeringer for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

John R. Adams II conveyed 358 Blue Bell Drive to Jonah Landis and Michaela Landis for $235,000.

Thomas F. Keiser conveyed 4145 Jasmine Place to Dominic L. Brown and Janece M. Rivera for $280,000.

The estate of George G. Schanz conveyed property on Clear Stream Drive to Dorothy A. Schanz for $1.

Linda J. Deshler conveyed property on Concordia Road to Ronald S. Butzer for $265,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Lucretia Rogers and Emily Holmes conveyed 2463 Lincoln Highway East to Lucretia Rogers for $1.

George Veronis and Christine Veronis conveyed 2198 Lois Lane to Vu Ninh for $630,000.

Dale E. Jerchau and Sheryn L. Jerchau conveyed property on Parkview Lane to Lloyd Miller and Miriam Miller for $425,000.

Henry L. Buckwalter and Mildred G. Buckwalter conveyed property on Willow Road to Thomas E. Kane and Edwina N. Kane for $327,000.

Donal A. Robinson and Alicia Robinson conveyed 2468 Old Philadelphia Pike to Wendell Beppler for $220,000.

High Properties GP LLC, High Realty Co., High Properties, Calvin G. High and S. Dale High conveyed property on a public road to High Properties for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Donald O. Campbell and Kimberly T. Campbell conveyed 8 White Tail Path to Michael Edward Miller and Beatrice Ann Miller for $421,000.

Robert L. Griffin and Lynne A. Griffin conveyed 837 Village Road to Southern Charm Offensive LLC for $620,000.

Marilyn Havner Walker, Ryan Havner, Kali Havner and Nathan Havner conveyed 93 River Bend Park to Randy A. Gehman and Loretta F. Gehman for $245,000.

Dale L. Hornberger conveyed property on a public road to Donal Robinson and Alicia Robinson for $265,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Andrew Benner and Andrew T. Benner conveyed 423 Nevin St. to Keri Lynn Shean and Matthew Eric Meshey for $368,016.

James D. Ernst and Jeffrey B. Guito conveyed 623 Olive St. to Kowain Christian for $90,000.

Double K. Investments LLC, Samuel J. King and Daniel S. King conveyed 522 Green St. to Barbara Brock for $96,500.

William J. Guy Jr. and Susann T. Guy conveyed 455 S. Queen St. to Salvador Pelagio Vega for $125,000.

Luis A. Valentin Carmenatty, Luis Valentin Carmenatty and Luis A. Valentin conveyed 415 Hilton Drive to Luis A. Valentin Carmenatty and Luis A Valentin Carmenatty for $0.

Shadow Lawn City Line LP, Shadow Lawn City Line GP LLC, Samuel Beiler and Melody Beiler conveyed Unit 3 to William M. Nies for $1.

Taylor D. Baldwin and Samantha Baldwin conveyed 1036 St. Joseph St. to Vatui N. Thang and Pa Chin for $230,000.

John E. King and Mary B. King conveyed 632 Poplar St. to John P. Lapp for $141,000.

Jared C. Martin, Justin W. Martin and Justin Martin conveyed 340 N. Lime St. to Randall D. Bucksner for $250,000.

Dennis S. White and Joann D. White conveyed Unit 24 to Lemoncello LLC for $280,000.

Sandra P. Lopez conveyed 450 Prospect St. to Eric R. Rivera for $140,000.

Shirley A. Kase and Shawn M. Kase conveyed 839 Hilton Drive to Jammie C. Stewart for $150,000.

James E. Axe Jr. conveyed 649 E. Walnut St. to Stony Ridge Properties LLC for $80,000.

James Michael Landis and James M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $136,000.

BNG Properties LLC conveyed 35 N. Charlotte St. to Eve Anise Harbison Ricciutti, Eve Anise Harbison Ricciutti and Joshua Todd Guevin for $375,000.

Mina Lois Rostolsky conveyed 638 Second St. to Stephanie Rostolsky for $1.

Pedro E. Lopez conveyed 628 Fremont St. to Nina Cohen for $205,000.

Luis Ramos Torres and Elizabeth Ramos conveyed 462 Lafayette St. to Denile Ramos, Yesenia Marie Martinez Phillips and Yesenia Marie Martinez Phillips for $171,000.

The estate of Glenn B. Warwood conveyed 419 N. Pine St. to M&M Realty Co. Inc. for $159,000.

Wilbur L. Hershey and Sharon M. Hershey conveyed 223 Howard Ave. to Tyler S. Mitchell and Christian M. Mitchell for $274,900.

Harkin Property Development LLC and Sean David Harkin conveyed 249 Seymour St. to Carline Pierre for $226,000.

The estate of Timothy E. Nixdorf Sr. conveyed 534 Reynolds Ave. to Lancaster County Restorations LLC for $120,000.

Gregory A. Keller and Virginia Keller conveyed 226 E. Lemon St. to Tory Niceswander and Blair Verrett for $249,900.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed 518 St. Joseph St. to Randler & Bolinder Real Estate LLC for $95,000.

Carmen I. Rivera conveyed 729 S. Plum St. to Axcel Homes & Realty LLC for $125,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 502 to Laura Unger and Karl Winterstein for $337,000.

Juan B. Galarza Jr, Juan B. Galarza II and Juan Galarza Jr. conveyed 446 High St. to Shirell Lee Chatman for $106,000.

Gideon K. Lapp conveyed property on Church Street to Dre America LLC for $150,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 311 W. Lemon St. to Kurtis Earl Bachman and Jennifer Louie Bachman for $329,000.

Timothy G. Rezendes, Karin R. Rezendes and Timothy Rezendes conveyed 234 N. Reservoir St. to Davon Weaver for $252,000.

Backwoods Investments LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 534 Poplar St. to Kenya Zaragoza Santiago and Kenya Zaragoza Santiago for $180,000.

Troy F. Rutt conveyed 525 Locust St. to Jonas Stoltzfus Jr. for $80,000.

Lysandra Tirado and Lysandra Matos conveyed 675 Saint Joseph St. to Yuberka E. Pena Ulloa Desantos for $177,000.

Steven K. Price and Katrina L. Price conveyed 242 Elm St. to Angela Ann Faraci for $310,000.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, Amos Kinert and Amanda Kinert conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Amanda Kinert for $1.

Recreate Investments LLC, Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 533 Fremont St. to Benjamin Eckman for $214,000.

Joshua R. Highfield and Jamila R. Highfield conveyed 439 Hilton Drive to Michael C. Aniska for $203,000.

K. Properties LLC and Harry E. Kintzi conveyed property on High Street to Woogie Unlimited LLC for $111,000.

Samuel S. Esch and Emma Y. Esch conveyed 504 S. Shippen St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $130,000.

Joshua R. Graber, Erica N. Graber and Joshua Graber conveyed property on Burrowes Avenue to Moses Park LLC for $175,000.

Jo Ann Becker conveyed 538 Park Ave. to Harkin Property Development LLC for $90,000.

Harry E. Kintzi conveyed property on Union Street to Woogie Unlimited LLC for $99,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Linh M. Au conveyed 1111 Sterling Place to Danny M. McFadden and Marcy Ann Hyson for $200,000.

Chandler L. Scull conveyed 1138 Jamaica Road to Zachary Owen Mummau for $205,000.

The estate of Deborah A. Pipkin conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $173,000.

Tyler A. Real, Kamber R. Schrann, Kamber R. Real, Kamber Schrann and Kamber Real conveyed 110 Nassau Road to Stefanie Erin Newell for $210,000.

Janet L. Saddel conveyed property on a public road to Russell R. Labar and Laurie J. Ordnung for $287,950.

Shebba N. Akello and Gilbert Okello conveyed 5 Turnbridge Drive to Oreivis Escobar Valdes and Oreivis Escobar Valdes for $192,500.

Thomas W. Smith and Caroline G. Smith conveyed 621 School Lane to Seymour Khalilov and Megan Josie Hedman for $562,500.

Reboot Properties LLC conveyed 956 E. Orange St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $167,000.

Celia Chung Ly and Phuoc Ly conveyed property on Cold Stream Drive to Tukker A. Riley for $209,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Weavertown Road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Weavertown Road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Sarah S. King conveyed property on a public road to Nathan D. King and Rosene M. King for $1.

Annie L. Fisher and John E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Gideon M. Fisher Jr. for $464,000.

M. Glenn Horst and June M. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Elmer K. King and Malinda S. King for $440,000.

Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Fisher and Emma K. Fisher for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Emily Eileen Elizabeth Serikstad and Emily Bruce conveyed property on Front Street to Seth Johnston and Rachael Johnston for $250,000.

Spruce Street Stays LLC and Tara E. Giorgio conveyed 112 S. Spruce St. to Wardenhaus LLC for $315,150.

The estate of Ray K. Shuman and The estate of Ray Kenneth Shuman conveyed property on a public road to Eric M. Herr and Cynthia M. Herr for $262,000.

Gregory R. Dolk conveyed 143 Conway Drive to Gregory R. Dolk and Dana Mastromatto for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

James H. Herr conveyed property on a public road to James H. Herr, James Lawrence Herr and Suzanne Jo Herr for $10.

Albert J. Danenza and Debbie K. Danenza conveyed property on School House Road to Matthew J. Rohrer and Jennifer C. Minton for $475,000.

James V. Osborne conveyed property on a public road to James V. Osborne and Michael J. Bink Jr. for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Lancaster Bible College conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $360,000.

Michael T. Emge and Kelly L. Emge conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Sandy La for $319,900.

Douglas T. Williams and Helene L. Williams conveyed 642 Northfield Road to Patrick Henry Judson and Carol Lee Judson for $526,000.

Derek Miles Eisenberger conveyed 211 Princess Ave. to Derek Miles Eisenberger and Casey Eisenberger for $10.

Frederick T. Theobald, Raymond C. Trythall and Raymond Charles Trythall conveyed property on a public road to Robinson Manor LLC for $270,000.

R. Shane Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Archduke Investments LLC for $70,000.

The estate of Henry G. Russell conveyed 433 Philmont Drive to Vicky L. Russell for $1.

Jason Wolfe conveyed 227 Elizabeth Drive to Jason Wolfe and Mindy M. Wolfe for $1.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Blake M. Cahill for $265,000.

Grh 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 13 to Christopher Richard Sheerer for $568,836.

The estate of Leon O. Andersen, Edith A. Andersen and William K. Andersen conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Dennis S. Edelman and Lisa Edelman for $750,000.

Daniel J. Seal III conveyed 1914 Longview Drive to Josiah Groff and Cassandra Groff for $352,000.

Linda S. Frank conveyed property on a public road to Edward P. Haggard and Amy F. Haggard for $382,000.

David T. Sneath and Susan E. Sneath conveyed 2258 Raleigh Drive to Matthew C. Landis and Shelia Landis for $400,000.

Orlando M. Gonzalez and Daisy M. Gonzalez conveyed 833 Fountain Ave. to Tyler B. Pope and Francesca Jocelyn Montanez for $194,900.

MDL Properties LLC and Michael W. Logar conveyed 2625 Lititz Pike to Maintained Properties LLC for $125,000.

Wilmac Health Care Inc. and Wilmac Corp. conveyed property on a public road to 6. Terrace Propco LLC for $10.

Milton K. Morgan III and Doreen K. Morgan conveyed 708 Fountain Ave. to Abby Elizabeth Monson for $195,000.

Samuel David Shaub, Abigail Erin Shaub and Samuel D. Shaub conveyed Unit 314 to Douglas Paul Dayton and Gwendolyn Annette Dayton for $188,000.

James E. Schlauch conveyed property on a public road to Karen Schlotzhauer for $170,000.

John J. Dietrich III and Tracy L. Dietrich conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Adam D. Black for $490,000.

Derek M. Templeton and Christy L. Templeton conveyed 145 Pulte Road to Brent J. Eshleman and Jessica Marie Eshleman for $250,000.

Sunil K. Chaganti conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Sunil K. Chaganti and Venkata T. Pamulapati for $1.

Cuong Kim Nguyen and Bichthu Thi Nguyen conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Carmelo B. Calderon, Dennis De Jesus Calderon Conde and Dennis Dejesus Calderon Conde for $247,500.

Shawnee W. Strasko and Shawnee S. Burton conveyed 1943 Rachel Drive to Jeffrey Thomas Burton and Shawnee S. Burton for $0.

Bruce A. Katz and Sheila G. Cohen conveyed 150 Valleybrook Drive to Bruce A. Katz, Civia A. Katz and Bruce & Civia Katz Revocable Trust 2021 for $0.

Denise L. Parke conveyed 668 Juliette Ave. to Denise Parke and Olivia Walters for $1.

Lancashire Hall Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to 2829 Lititz Propco LLC for $10.

Kyle M. Kline, Rachel A. Kline and Rachel Kline conveyed 1632 Santa Barbara Drive to Steven J. Jacobs and Laura Jacobs for $367,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Kirsten A. Shoemaker conveyed 48 N. Grant St. to Kirsten A. Shoemaker and Matthew Odenwelder for $1.

Michael D. Ferrari and Susan E. Ferrari conveyed 77 N. Main St. to Kevon J. Newerls for $198,000.

The estate of Mary L. Gantz conveyed property on South Pitt Street to Mark A. Murr for $90,000.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Miller and Cathleen A. Miller for $1.

Sharon M. Abel and Michael C. Battaglia conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Sharon M. Abel for $1.

Donald A. Dale and Cynthia Dale conveyed property on Fieldstone Court to Troy P. Combs and Rebecca L. Combs for $430,000.

Cynthia A. Heiland conveyed 44 Witmer Road to Cynthia A. Heiland and Edward Gerard Burns for $10.

Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on Cresswell Lane to Creswell Cemetery Association of Lancaster County for $65,494.

Jordan Kemble conveyed 326 Oakridge Drive to Shannon Post for $206,000.

Timothy F. Reusing and Emily R. Ritholz conveyed 674 Hershey Mill Road to Emily R. Ritholz for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Edna H. Huck, Jason B. Huck and Rebecca L. Sensenig conveyed 45 N. Chestnut St. to Vickie J. Huck for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Jeffrey C. Farmer and Kendra S. Farmer conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Joshua C. Arnold and Lauren M. Arnold for $321,000.

The estate of Frederick H. Eisele and The estate of Frederick H. Eisele Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Dearolf Sr. for $135,000.

Susan M. Oster and Edna A. Oster conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Susan M. Oster and Marlana L. Oster for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Grace Community Church of The Evangelical Congregation Church and Grace Community Church of Willow Street conveyed property on Kready Avenue to Roca Desalvacion for $350,000.

Grace Evangelical Congregational Church of The Borough of Millersville, Harry K. Frey, Harry Hoak, J. Hoffman Kise, Henry G. Hackman and Melvin H. Hoak conveyed property on Kready Avenue to Roca Desalvacion for $1.

The estate of Abner E. Snyder and The Estate of Abner E. Snyder Jr. conveyed 4 Gable Park Road to Irma Mendez for $275,000.

The estate of Elizabeth Ellen Tribit and The estate of Elizabeth E. Tribit conveyed property on a public road to Freddie Maisonet and Jackeline Ponton for $10,800.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Sohail A. Bhatti, Betty I. Stein, Julie A. Bhatti, Julie A. Stein and Betty Stein conveyed 43 W. Donegal St. to Jeremy S. Zimmerman and Elizabeth L. Gerhart for $200,000.

Michele J. Reiner conveyed property on Church Street to Domingo Francisco Gonzalez for $165,000.

Jenna E. Reichenbach, Matthew D. Reichenbach and Matthew Reichenbach conveyed Unit 17 to Alison Stephens and Robert Grier Stephens IV for $309,900.

Rashell Heibel conveyed Unit 107 to Mayra A Nunez Deblanco for $235,000.

Carley M. Hanmer and Carley M. Rambler conveyed 348 Chocolate Ave. to Steven B. Hoffman and Connie B. Hoffman for $180,900.

Ronald J. Rhoads and Heather L. Rhoads conveyed Unit 154 to Hugo F Hernandez Vargas and Pablo Antonio Jr. for $340,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Gary T. Forry and Michelle R. Forry conveyed property on Quarry Road to Gary T. Forry and Michelle R. Forry for $1.

Deirdra A. Barton and Deidra A. Barton conveyed property on a public road to Lorraine Fouse for $205,900.

Gary T. Forry and Michelle R. Forry conveyed property on a public road to Gary T. Forry and Michelle R. Forry for $1.

The estate of George Myers and The estate of George F. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Tanner Owen Therit for $175,000.

Jean F. Hynicker conveyed property on Ridge View Road to Logan Becker and Lauren Becker for $60,000.

Scott A. Koser, Jennifer Koser, John H. Hackler Jr. and Carla J. Hackler conveyed property on a public road to Travis Elhajj LLC and Elhajj Travis LLC for $350,000.

Lance B. Eckert and Jodie M. Eckert conveyed 8 Tia Circle to Jared Whitesel and Heather Whitesel for $200,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Joyce E. Redcap and The estate of Joyce E. Hudak conveyed property on a public road to Tanner B. Mellinger for $295,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Michael A. Donnell, Sherry E. Donnell and Sherry E. Feight conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Donnell for $1.

Kerry E. Eltman and Kimberly J. Eltman conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to James E. Cornett and Audrey Lynn Cornett for $166,500.

Anna Mary Lapp and Christ K. Lapp & Anna Mary Lapp Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Fawn Drive to Marvin L. Beiler and Martha J. Beiler for $1.

Michael A. Donnell, Sherry E. Donnell and Sherry E. Feight conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Donnell for $1.

PENN TWP.

Jeffrey L. Mummau and Charlene D. Mummau conveyed property on Fairland Road to John C. Kosydar and Jennifer B. Kosydar for $385,000.

The estate of Marian E. Case conveyed Unit 170 to Christine M. Fulmer for $260,000.

National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Justin K. Miller for $275,000.

Evan J. Shubrooks conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to William E. Wagner and Krystle L. Morales for $253,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Bradley J. Myers and Anna M. Bustamate conveyed property on a public road to Bradley J. Myers, Jessica A. Myers and Anna M. Bustamate for $1.

Michael A. Donnell, Sherry E. Donnell and Sherry E. Feight conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Donnell for $1.

Stephen W. Funk and Freida B. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Stephen W. Funk for $10.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Michael S. Hoff conveyed property on a public road to Rettew Enterprise LLC for $1,600,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 135 to 205 Darlington Court LLC for $331,820.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Richard J. Zalepa conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Oneill for $280,000.

Earle J. Hershey Jr. and Joanne F. Hershey conveyed 231 Circle Drive to Robert J. Landis Jr. and Lorraine Landis for $202,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Gary L. Devonshire Jr, Nicole R. Devonshire, Nicole R. Ozio, Gary L. Devonshire, Nicole Ozio and Nicole Devonshire conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Devonshire Jr. for $1.

Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug conveyed 1836 Iron Bridge Road to Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 17 to Jeffrey C. Watson Jr. and Taylor S. Dearment for $465,000.

Robert L. Rice and Patricia A. Rice conveyed 81 Autumn Leaf Lane to Barry R. Engle and Patricia A. Engle for $800,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

John Ducharme Revocable Living Trust, John S. Stoltzfus, Lena S. Stoltzfus, John E. Ducharme and John Eason Ducharme conveyed property on Creek Road to John S. Stoltzfus and Lena S. Stoltzfus for $1.

John E. Ducharme, John Ducharme Revocable Living Trust, John S. Stoltzfus, Lena S. Stoltzfus and John Eason Ducharme conveyed property on Creek Road to John E. Ducharme and John Ducharme Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Christopher R. Zablocki and Kristen L. Zablocki conveyed property on a public road to Matthew S. Miller and Kimberly A. Miller for $450,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Dennis Ranck conveyed 6260 Engletown Road to Dennis Ranck for $1.

Levi E. Riehl Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Lee Lapp and Rachel Marie Lapp for $1.

Benuel E. Esh conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Osvaldo R Herrera Zavala and Heriberto Herrera Zavala for $240,000.

Dennis Ranck and Donna J. Ranck conveyed 6260 Engletown Road to Joshua Michael Reynolds and Taryn Michael Reynolds for $90,000.

Richard J. Thiers Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Alec J. Langdon and Tara L. Doratt for $250,000.

Harwin L. Stauffer and Phyllis L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Ashton Weaver and Amber R. Weaver for $390,000.

Bruce Means conveyed property on a public road to Vernon J. Beiler and Martha F. Beiler for $450,000.

Terry F. Swisher Jr. and Terry Swisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Terry F. Swisher Jr. for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

David W. Dunn and Louisa E. Dunn conveyed property on a public road to Salvatore Maranzano and Rosalba M. Giambanco for $375,000.

Gwendolyn M. Bieber, Gwen M. Bieber and Nathan J. Bieber conveyed property on a public road to Gwen M. Bieber for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

John P. Sample conveyed property on Heron Road to Sheng Jian Chen for $235,000.

Brett W. Shoultz, Molly G. Ammons and Molly G. Shoultz conveyed 639 W. Orange St. to Brett W. Shoultz and Molly G. Shoultz for $1.

Cheryl Templeton and Cheryl Ober conveyed property on a public road to Derek M. Templeton and Christy L. Templeton for $285,000.

Kenneth E. Kinter and Christianna S. Kinter conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Laurence A. McMillan and Marie McMillan for $192,500.

Howard R. Carpenter and Joan M. Carpenter conveyed property on May Road to Howard R. Carpenter for $1.

The estate of Marvin H. Underwood III conveyed property on Fawnwood Circle to Michael S. Underwood and Michelle L. Shoultz for $1.

Joseph M. Schultz and Elizabeth J. Schultz conveyed property on Diane Avenue to Zachary S. Mueller and Kaitlin E. Mueller for $370,000.

Michael A. Donnell, Sherry E. Donnell and Sherry E. Feight conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Donnell for $1.

Melissa M. Coomer, Maria D. Borroto and T. Maria Borrot conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Melissa M. Coomer and Maria D. Borroto for $1.

Jms Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 32 Woods Drive to Judith G. Hudelson and Bradley A. Hudelson for $376,000.

Craig L. Mallin, Lisa Rooney Mallin and Lisa Rooney Mallin conveyed 153 Longfellow Drive to Robert Tyrone Myers, Lakeesha Marie Bair Myers and Lakeesha Marie Bair Myers for $415,000.