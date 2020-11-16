The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 2-6:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed property on a public road to Randal J. Robitzer and Barbara A. Robitzer for $74,000.

Glenda B. Poole conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Ann Drover for $220,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Darla E. Birchall conveyed 62 Heritage Road to Francis States for $254,900.

Keith C. Hunsicker, Annamarie Hunsicker and Annemarie Hunsicker conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Annamarie Hunsicker for $1.

BART TWP.

Andrew H. Derr conveyed 24 Regency Drive to Lawrence Burns for $235,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Flomar Properties LLC, Mary J. Sensenig and Floyd R. Sensenig Credit Trust conveyed property on a public road to Bremlin Properties LLC for $475,000.

The estate of Arlene N. Peters conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Z. Hoover and Alta H. Hoover for $372,000.

Robert J. Szewczyk conveyed property on North Church Street to Joanne Moritz and Nicholas V. Szewczyk for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Justin M. Horst, Anna Mary Horst, John Z. Horst Jr. and Anna Mary Horst conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Horst and Anna Mary Horst for $1.

Jack M. Flanders Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Betty D. Flanders and Ivy Medina for $0.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Nicholas A. Brewer, Valerie A. Brewer and Valerie A. Filoromo conveyed property on a public road to Amber Lynn Horn for $139,900.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 326 Freedom Drive to Lillian Cuomo for $430,462.

Alma N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Luke R. Weaver and Julie A. Weaver for $205,000.

Alma N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Luke R. Weaver and Julie A. Weaver for $240,000.

Ruth S. Geib Revocable Living Trust, Ruth S. Geib and Judy Blanchard conveyed property on a public road to Judy Blanchard Revocable Living Trust Agreement for $1.

Lester R. Rutt and Doris J. Rutt conveyed 10 Rock Road to Josiah V. Becker for $120,322.

Nancy L. Peachey and Ephrata National Bank conveyed property on Blackberry Drive to Theodore S. Pinkard and Sharon M. Pinkard for $258,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Peter Jones, Janine Jones, Gilberto Coelho, Lucilene Santana Coelho and Lucilene Coelho conveyed property on a public road to Frances Nieves for $253,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to William P. Dunn and Diana P. Dunn for $362,520.

The estate of L Er E. Ramsey, Betty J. Ramsey, Julie Emrhein, Lester Lynn Ramsey and Philip Michael Ramsey conveyed property on a public road to Larry Lee Lausch and Michele R. Lausch for $206,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Dennis R. Sharp and Bonnie R. Sharp conveyed property on South Cocalico Road to Dennis R. Sharp and Bonnie R. Sharp for $1.

Delmar S. Huber, Allison H. Huber and Allison H. Horning conveyed property on South Cocalico Road to Delmar S. Huber and Allison H. Huber for $1.

Andrew F. Augsburger conveyed property on a public road to Alexa Lynn Irvin and Adam Timothy Irvin for $350,000.

Dennis R. Sharp and Bonnie R. Sharp conveyed property on a public road to Delmar S. Huber and Allison H. Huber for $5,000.

David J. Major and Mary V. Major conveyed 45 Krueger Drive to James R. Zilling Jr. and Tara E. Zilling for $280,000.

Randall S. Hurst and Natalie S. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Frederick Burkett and Robin A. Burkett for $235,500.

Wendall S. High conveyed 200 W. Main St. to Stephen A. Hurst for $190,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Stevie U. King and Barbara B. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus, Katie B. Stoltzfus, Amos M. Stoltzfus and Fannie B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Troy A. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Lee Rineer for $262,500.

Timothy C. Stanley and Cheryl Ann Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Charles B. Lantz and Tiffany E. Lantz for $315,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Sharon Ho Pei Pei conveyed property on Third Street to Cash Flo LLC for $80,100.

The estate of Mary Elizabeth Minnick, the estate of Mary L. Minnick, the estate of Mary E. Minnich and the estate of Mary E. Minnick conveyed property on Concord Lane to Stonewood Homes LLC for $43,000.

John W. Crawford III conveyed 121 S. Eighth St. to John B. Germer for $1.

Kevin E. McMullen conveyed 353 Poplar St. to Cory Eby for $154,000.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed 529 Union St. to Timothy J. Merrill for $95,000.

Douglas G. Sigman and Donald M. Sigman conveyed property on Avenue G to Rookie Properties LLC for $175,810.

Joan Myers conveyed property on a public road to Joan Myers and Louvonne Kay Kline for $1.

Tabitha A. Sinopoli conveyed 41 Bethel St. to Adam C. Greenya for $65,550.

Zachary R. Rineer and Kimberly M. Rineer conveyed 951 Chestnut St. to Andrew Myers and Morgan Bright for $240,000.

Todd M. Lightcap Jr. and Meredith L. Lightcap conveyed 345 Walnut St. to Destiny Anna Lightcap and Todd Michael Lightcap Sr. for $119,900.

Timothy B. Funk conveyed property on Blunston Street to Dumkopf LLC for $500,000.

Vivak J. Patel conveyed property on Plane Street to Erta K. Jones and Annette C. Gerrick for $153,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Doris Ann Warfel conveyed property on a public road to Dianna L. Good and Scott D. Good for $1.

Daryl W. Fleming and Jo Ann Fleming conveyed property on a public road to William F. Seelaus for $249,900.

John R. Adams and Sandra L. Adams conveyed property on Long Lane to Larry D. Brown, Maria G. Giangiacomo Brown and Maria G Giangiacomo Brown for $140,000.

CONOY TWP.

Augusta Frances Squires, A. Frances Squires and Linda Squires conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Robin Lynn Stoops, James Springer and Nancy Springer for $107,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Lawrence E. Jennings conveyed property on Holly Lane to Paul Charles for $124,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Charles F. Bradley and L. Alice Bradley conveyed property on a public road to Charles F. Bradley and Zachary C. Bradley for $1.

The estate of Pamela Jane Wilson conveyed property on Martha Drive to Charles K. Croyle and Virginia Wills for $244,000.

Joshua C. Horstman and Alicia M. Horstman conveyed 309 Alexandria Court to Aaron M. Myers and Michelle L. Myers for $210,000.

Security National Trust Co. and Joan M. Harbour conveyed 1249 Donegal Springs Road to Charles Yowler Jr. for $210,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Thurlow E. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Thurlow E. Smith and Gail A. Smith for $1.

Robert H. Best and Sara Jane Best conveyed property on High Street to Robert M. Hockenberry and Betsy A. Hockenberry for $262,000.

Shallyn M. Briel conveyed property on a public road to Maikel A. Said for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrer Construction conveyed property on a public road to Bryan R. Trone and Natalie M. Trone for $394,426.

Brent M. Keyser, Christine M. Culp and Christine M. Keyser conveyed 6040 White Pine Drive to Brent M. Keyser, Christine M. Keyser and Christine M. Culp for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Richard Musser and Rachel C. Davies conveyed property on Fawn Drive to Matt A. Barnett and Brittany N. Barnett for $395,000.

Keith M. Randall and Michelle C. Randall conveyed property on Woodcorner Place to Sharon A. Bannon for $255,000.

George A. Stiles and Marsha V. Stiles conveyed property on Natures Way to Keith Randall and Michelle Randall for $380,000.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Muto for $300,740.

Peggy D. Kurtz conveyed property on Bridle Path to Janice M. Harding for $235,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed 106 James Drive to Joseph M. Curcio and Amber L. Murray for $392,890.

Tri S. Management LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hollander Road to Tri S. Management LLC for $1.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew V. Amatruda and Hannah F. Slawecki for $296,345.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 103 James Drive to Christopher D. Jennings for $321,860.

Tri S. Management LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hollander Road to Jss Pro LLC for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Jon M. Rousseau Sr. and Cynthia M. Rousseau conveyed property on a public road to Sara Jean Knight for $1.

Nelson G. Griffy conveyed property on a public road to Kenton J. Zimmerman and Rebecca L. Zimmerman for $191,000.

Matthew Brian Supplee conveyed 215 Red Fern Drive to Waled Hamad Hussen and Vera Korytova for $223,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Deborah A. Soeder conveyed 105 Battens Circle to Valley View Capital LLC for $108,000.

Kelly Wilson and Christopher Amico conveyed 321 Rose Hill Road to Jeffrey C. Smith for $270,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Donald C. Emich conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Donald C. Emich and Betty Ann Emich for $1.

Donald C. Emich and Betty Ann Emich conveyed property on Parkridge Drive to Donald C. Emich and Betty Ann Emich for $1.

Deborah Strasiak Birkenbine conveyed 5819 Pine St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $1.

John Desanctis and Theresa Desanctis conveyed 2523 Speckled Drive to John Desanctis for $1.

Gloria J. Pennypacker and Keith R. Pennypacker conveyed 6360 Jeanette Drive to Galen R. Huyard for $122,500.

Peter A. Falci, Catherine M. Falci and Catherine M. Chuba conveyed 6040 Parkside Court to Peter A. Falci and Catherine M. Falci for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Robert H. Landis, Carol A. Landis, Dale H. Landis, Judith A. Landis, Roy E. Buch, Marlene H. Buch, Robert E. Nafziger, Evelyn H. Nafziger and Carol Ann Landis conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Landis and Annice L. Landis for $300,000.

Levi K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Furnace Road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $475,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Dwight Musser, Yolanda Zimmerman and Yolanda J. Musser conveyed 219 Reifsnyder Road to Dwight L. Musser and Yolanda J. Musser for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Vera L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brian T. Bechtel and Amy S. Hartl for $160,000.

Doris J. Spiker and James R. Spiker conveyed property on a public road to James R. Spiker for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Amy D. Geist, Amy D. Shirk and Dwayne E. Shirk conveyed 105 Irene Ave. to Barry L. Horner and Georgine E. Horner for $144,000.

James R. Zilling Jr. and Tara E. Zilling conveyed 22 Parkway to Nathan A. Rowe and Melanie A. Rowe for $230,000.

The estate of Carolyn C. Wenger conveyed 402 S. State St. to Scott C. Kling for $257,000.

Eric L. Adamson and Tarah E. Sweigart conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Robert S. Campbell and Joey T. Campbell for $274,900.

Joseph W. McCaskey and Virginia A. McCaskey conveyed property on a public road to Lisa G. McGovern and Patrick J. McGovern for $272,500.

The estate of Barbara J. Horner conveyed 234 Heatherwood Drive to Aaron Lee Murray for $145,000.

Cory W. Zimmerman and Stefanie V. Burns conveyed 113 Brickyard Circle to Eugene P. Gibbons and Frances M. Gibbons for $265,000.

Carol A. Burkholder conveyed 209 W. Locust St. to Steven H. Burkholder for $1.

Brent A. Dudurich, Christina K. Dudurich and Christina K. Vidas conveyed property on a public road to Brent A. Dudurich and Christina K. Dudurich for $1.

Donald G. Steffy and Sally A. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Wesley B. Holloway and Catherine Patterson for $242,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Daryl T. Gerlach and Brooke A. Gerlach conveyed property on Trout Run Road to Brooke Ashley Gerlach for $1.

Robert S. Campbell and Joey T. Campbell conveyed 112 Heritage Road to John R. Lucas and Diane L. Lucas for $175,000.

Andrew J. Hull, Samantha L. Shober and Samantha L. Hull conveyed 33 Horseshoe Drive to Zau La and Chang Wawn for $289,900.

Donald R. Thomas and Karen M. Thomas conveyed 145 Ridge Ave. to Ashley M. Leibold, Charles E. Leibold Jr. and Torreen A. Leibold for $370,000.

Vernon E. Bear conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Bear for $125,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

ITT Engineered Valves LLC and ITT Fluid Products Corp. conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Michael B. Forte and Desiree M. Tressler conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Wheatland Federal Credit Union conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

England McFadden Partners and Victor England conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Northwest Bank, Union Community Bank FSB, Union National Community Bank and Union National Mount Joy Bank conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Dennis J. Bittner and Sandra L. Bittner conveyed property on Kings Lane to Christopher P. Nonnenmocher and Michelle A. Nonnenmocher for $315,000.

Marc D. Sandhaus and Lisa G. Sandhaus conveyed property on a public road to Panagiotis Papadopoulos and Elvera Papadopoulos for $489,900.

Larry D. Oxenberg and Debi L. Oxenberg conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Todd M. Laverty Jr. and Samantha M. Laverty for $422,000.

Darlene M. Oliver conveyed property on a public road to Mena G. Shenoda and Elaria Youaness for $173,900.

JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Marshall and Grace Kronmuller for $342,849.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Denise M. Claar conveyed 8 Park Circle Drive to Christian Torres Colon and Katherine Pacheco Ramos for $215,000.

Benjamin F. Riggs Sr. and Carol B. Riggs conveyed Unit 80 to Anthony F. Zaya and Barbara A. Byler for $470,000.

Jonathan C. Pugliese and Rachel M. Pugliese conveyed property on a public road to Richard Joseph Lomazzo for $330,000.

Angela Enck conveyed 3076 Nolt Road to Boon Loy for $261,500.

Darryl D. Myers and Teresa A. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Olena and Lisa M. Olena for $269,900.

Brenda J. Becker conveyed Unit 9 to David E. Winters for $417,500.

Joyce W. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Justin H. Miller and Kaley Miller for $450,000.

James L. Waugerman III conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Kimberly B. Rudis conveyed 102 Topland Drive to Eskinder B. Berehe and Alemnesh T. Woldemariam for $195,900.

Kenneth E. Banzhof Jr. and Tracy L. Banzhof conveyed property on Sherry Lane to Catherine M. Schiltz for $228,000.

Sally Cay Fogarty and Sally C. Mogle conveyed 1405 Drake Lane to Harry J. Fogarty and Sally Cay Fogarty for $10.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Associates Properties PA LP, Associates Properties PA G LLC and Jeffrey Seibert conveyed 762 Old Chickies Hill Road to Sheila Venee Cooper Bruce, Sheila Venee Cooper Bruce and Bismark Tawiah Bruce for $269,900.

Hess Properties, Earl K. Hess, James L. Hess, John P. Hess and Sheryl J. Quickel conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Hess Home Builders Inc. for $201,200.

James E. Elslager and Krista Ann Corey conveyed property on Burma Road to James Eugene Elslager and Krista Ann Corey for $1.

Hector Gonzalez Cordero, Damaris Muniz Gonzalez and Damaris Muniz Gonzalez conveyed 1804 Stony Battery Road to Yasier Zaldivar Llanes and Yasier Zaldivar Llanes for $245,600.

David M. Gerhart and Holly M. Gerhart conveyed 886 Farmdale Road to Benjamin A. Beats and Kathryn A. Beats for $315,000.

Bradley S. Miller and Sara A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Bierman III and Ashley Bierman for $280,000.

Penny L. Hess, Penny L. Heidbreder and Penny L. Bitts conveyed property on a public road to Mitch Shellenberger and Heather Shellenberger for $125,000.

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP

Mendel Sharir and Beverly Sharir conveyed 511 Oak Grove Drive to Raidel Marquez Corbear, Raidel Marquez Corbear, Jennifer St. Cyr and Jennifer St. Cyr for $229,900.

The estate of William A. McGinley conveyed 1702 Pennsylvania Ave. to Margaret E. McGinley for $1.

Patricia A. Styer and Patricia A. Drennen conveyed 109 Clover Heights Road to David J. Georgia and Bethany J. Georgia for $170,000.

Loren D. Hossler and Audrey J. Hossler conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Pellman and Rachel T. Pellman for $250,000.

Leroy S. Smucker and Pamela S. Smucker conveyed 2133 Rockvale Road to Elvin J. King and Rose Mary King for $700,000.

Clark A. Stoltzfus and Kara A. Stoltzfus conveyed 1848 Krystle Drive to Brent Nathaniel Dimmig and Olivia Georgette Dimmig for $369,270.

The estate of Joann C. Girvin conveyed Unit 29 to Marilynn R. Davison for $235,000.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Justin W. Booth and Lauren M. Booth for $412,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Louden R. Valotta conveyed 1232 Lampeter Road to Jason L. McComsey for $220,000.

Carole S. Everett conveyed 63 Duncan St. to David L. Allen and Mary L. Allen for $217,900.

J. Curtis Stumpf, Todd R. Stumpf and Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to James E. Callahan and Deborah L. Callahan for $687,000.

William D. Scheid conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Renko and Jeremy Vaughn for $206,100.

John A. Jewers, Lisa J. Jewers, Lisa Jewers and John Jewers conveyed property on Clover Avenue to Robbi L. Rineer and Robin R. Rineer for $270,000.

Jonathan R. Hoin and Julie L. Hoin conveyed property on Wynwood Drive to Barbara J. Smith for $365,000.

Jesse Blank and Kristen Blank conveyed property on a public road to Kristen Blank for $1.

The estate of Dorothy C. Regan, James F. Regan and Bonnie L. Kepner conveyed 306 Eckman Road to Mark David Shaubach and Taylor Christine Shaubach for $235,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Jakob R. Finegan and Jocelyn S. Kegerreis conveyed 330 New Holland Ave. to Jakob R. Finegan, Jocelyn S. Finegan and Jocelyn S. Kegerreis for $1.

Michael J. Pomarici and Lisa M. Sprenkle conveyed property on Woodward Street to B&E Operations LLC for $190,000.

Mary Jo Grimm conveyed 134 E. Ross St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $110,000.

Zachary Rogers and Casey Campbell conveyed 519 E. Marion St. to Jeshurun Bartch and Alexi Bartch for $190,000.

Harry B. Flora and Bonnie J. Snyder conveyed 638 S. Beaver St. to Harry B. Flora for $1.

Willow Green Ventures LLC and M. Dean Peifer conveyed 431 High St. to Levi S. Kauffman and Kristina R. Kauffman for $80,000.

The estate of Henry J. Scheid Jr. conveyed 753 Fremont St. to JC Diverse Ventures LLC for $72,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 37 S. Ann St. to Robert M. Focht Jr. and Abby M. Kretowicz for $205,000.

Matthew Dubois conveyed property on West Vine Street to Gladys Maldoon and Eileen Geary for $210,000.

Juan B. Piccirillo conveyed 822 Seymour St. to Zenaida Sample Cintron for $150,000.

Kathryn I. Sawyer and Kathryn Swayer conveyed 670 Hebrank St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $70,500.

Richard B. Nolt conveyed 513 Lafayette St. to Andrew M. Byers, Eli Digon and Daniel T. Mease for $70,000.

Kelly A. Donohue conveyed property on Pearl Street to Jacob R. Buckwalter and Moriah M. Buckwalter for $165,000.

Maximo Gerardo Zorrilla Natera conveyed property on Locust Street to Felicia Melendez for $1.

Tom Vafias, Auria Esther Vafias and Auria Vafias conveyed 549 St. Joseph St. to Jennifer Mealing for $199,900.

Stephen A. Russo conveyed 204 N. Concord St. to Steven F. Killough and Anne S. Killough for $315,000.

Daniel J. Snyder conveyed 430 E. Grant St. to Freddy Zabala, Juan Carlos Zabala and Gloria Stella Grubb for $77,500.

Tabor Community Services Inc. conveyed 563 Pershing Avenue to Kowain Christian for $70,000.

845 Manor St. LLC and Dynasty Properties LLC conveyed 845 Manor St. to Leonel Hiraldo Ramos for $150,000.

Miryam T. Lozano and Joaquin E. Pineyro conveyed 556 E. Frederick St. to Miryam T. Cadillo for $10.

Paula Lugo conveyed 692 Topaz Drive to Reymon Astacio Aponte for $164,900.

Debra A. Fink conveyed 1062 St. Joseph St. to Andrew R. Mattei for $167,000.

Joan Myers and Jay R. Myers Jr. conveyed 639 Lehigh Avenue to Joan Myers, Louvonne Kay Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera and Renny Joel Kline for $1.

Joan Myers and Jay R. Myers Jr. conveyed 316 W. Walnut St. to Joan Myers, Louvonne Kay Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera and Renny Joel Kline for $1.

Raquel E. Juarez conveyed 320 S. Beaver St. to Dustin R. Beiler for $55,000.

Rafael L. Franco and Zoila M. Valdez conveyed property on East Madison Street to Carlos Pichardo Ramirez for $161,000.

Allen W. Stambaugh, Alexis Stambaugh and Alexis O. Stoltzfus conveyed 910 Lititz Avenue to Adam Dhlamini and Kirstin K. Heyne for $185,000.

Catherine Brunson, Catherine Tjiattas, Robert M. Tjiattas and Catherine Patton conveyed 759 Marietta Ave. to Amicus Realty LP for $165,000.

Santos Rivera Torres conveyed 721 Second St. to Yahaira Torres for $140,000.

Joan Myers and Jay R. Myers Jr. conveyed 629 Lehigh Ave. to Joan Myers, Louvonne Kay Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Isabella Rose Rivera Kline, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera, Joan Alvina Snyder Rivera and Renny Joel Kline for $1.

Gary M. Sheaffer and Margie A. Sheaffer conveyed 602 Ruby St. to Ruby Street Ventures LLC for $290,000.

Planned Parenthood Keystone conveyed 31 S. Lime St. to Symbiosis Property Holdings LLC for $465,000.

Matthew A. Miller conveyed 730 New Holland Ave. to Lena Monje for $155,021.

James H. Ostrowski and Marcia A. Ostrowski conveyed 708 N. Pine St. to Adam J. Ostrowski for $142,000.

E&S Real Estate Investments LLC and Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed 507 Pearl St. to Jeffrey Leid and Clayre Leid for $181,000.

David Dougherty conveyed 303 Dorwart St. to Stephany Cruz for $174,900.

Richard L. Pleger and Kellie M. Pleger conveyed 915 Prospect St. to Marcus Fischer for $160,000.

Robert S. Pennypacker, Peggy Ann Pennypacker and Robert P. Pennypacker conveyed 724 First St. to Steve Yates and Lisa Yates for $220,000.

Todd F. Sullivan conveyed 60 S. Franklin St. to Todd W. Gontz and Karen L. Gontz for $209,000.

Derek Denlinger conveyed 543 N. Plum St. to Nicholas Silveri Hiller, Nicholas Silveri Hiller and Monica I. Caraballo for $162,000.

The estate of Kenneth I. Taylor conveyed 706 Stevens Ave. to Nathan J. Smoker and Amy E. Smoker for $81,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Carol A. Glass conveyed property on East King Street to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $193,500.

Daniel J. Bellone conveyed 929 E. King St. to Carol A. Glass for $1.

Charles P. Weekes III and Ann C. Weekes conveyed property on Springside Drive to Charles P. Weekes III for $1.

Daniel J. Fisher and Tricia L. Fisher conveyed property on Elm Avenue to John S. Smith Jr, Lesly Torres Smith and Lesly Torres Smith for $170,000.

Christopher C. Carty conveyed 1027 Wheatland Ave. to Joshua David Rottman and Allysa Claire Adams for $425,000.

Taylor N. Hood and Taylor N. Samuel conveyed property on Cold Stream Drive to Carissa M. Sherer for $175,000.

Dennis P. McCann and Lorraine D. McCann conveyed property on Southbrook Drive to Richard W. Bagge and Nancy H. Bagge for $282,500.

Robbi Lynn Murse, Robbi Lynn Rineer and Robin R. Rineer conveyed 1040 Clark St. to Jenni L. Kistler for $165,000.

Chad E. Latham conveyed property on Clarendon Drive to Sandra Flores Nieves, Sandra Flores Nieves and Alejandrina Hernandez for $154,900.

Kevin A. Leonard, Brittney C. Leonard and Brittney Leonard conveyed 1821 Spring Ridge Lane to Wanda C. Chavez for $200,000.

Christopher S. Schwalm and Silvana F. Schwalm conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Reuben E. Kauffman for $162,000.

Matthew Schatzmann and Kourtney Lee Sandoe conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Mann and Jillian R. Bernstein for $339,900.

LEACOCK TWP.

Samuel L. Glick Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Glick and Malinda B. Glick for $400,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jeffrey R. Hartman and Judith H. Endris conveyed 64 Rose Avenue to David Canning and Cheryl Canning for $170,000.

Wendy A. Beck, Wendy A. Gilger, Roy M. Beck and Roy M. Beck Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Wendy A. Beck and Roy M. Beck for $1.

Marques Morales and Marlena Morales conveyed 23 Quarry Road to Ponlorn Lam and Samnang Beng for $240,000.

Albert F. Baril conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Albert F. Baril and Mercelina Nagamacho Baril for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jason R. Yon and Amy D. Yon conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Pisker and Emily K. Pisker for $319,900.

Kirk M. Shreiner and Colleen A. Shreiner conveyed 227 Deerfield Lane to Shaun M. Laubach and Catrina L. Laubach for $320,000.

Devin C. Learn conveyed 332 E. Marion St. to Stephanie Learn for $1.

Robert E. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Katie E. Hoffman for $178,000.

Thomas M. Wolfe, Joan E. Wolfe, Angelo J. Fiorentino, Samuel A. Velazquez and Brittany E. Hevener conveyed 337 E. Second Ave. to Shawn Houchin for $215,000.

Allison Sergi and Allison Bullock conveyed 24 S. Spruce St. to Allison Bullock and Nicholas A. Bullock for $1.

Stephanie C. Berg, Stephanie B. Stephens and Stephanie Berg conveyed 301 Cardinal Road to Stephanie M. Styer for $266,500.

Gerald L. Brubaker and Mary Ellen Brubaker conveyed 241 E. Front St. to Jeanette L. Hines for $283,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Lydia M. Hess, Steven J. Hess, Barbara S. McFalls , Lorraine C. Hutton and Robin L. MacMahon conveyed property on a public road to Snyder & Mylin Excavating for $1.

John H. Hutton and Lorraine C. Hutton conveyed property on Jackson Road to Lorraine C. Hutton for $1.

Lydia M. Hess, Steven J. Hess, Barbara S. McFalls, Lorraine C. Hutton and Robin L. MacMahon conveyed property on a public road to Ronald W. Cooper and Tina L. Cooper for $1.

Barry L. Brabson conveyed property on Hart Road to Barry Lee Brabson and Catherine Bernadette McElrone for $1.

Joanne M. Greer conveyed property on a public road to Justin L. Holcombe and Heather R. Sinclair for $350,000.

Timothy Jensen and Ralph S. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Wakefield Storage LLC for $58,000.

The estate of Connie W. O’Cconnor conveyed property on King Pen Road to Jonathan Eric Wilson for $175,300.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

Craig D. Womeldorf, Leslie G. Womeldorf and Leslie Womeldorf conveyed property on a public road to Gongwei Chen and Jialing Huang for $655,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 219 Buckton Drive to Robert S. Binford and Lesli M. Binford for $105,000.

Civia Katz and Kellie A. Carpenter conveyed 2069 Lititz Pike to Faith A. Good and Charles P. Swift III for $1.

Richard G. Groff, Mildred M. Groff, Dianne M. Groff, Richard G. Groff Sr. and Mildred Mae Groff conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Fruitville Pike Farm LLC for $184,000.

John A. Skorupa and Laurie Myers Skorupa conveyed 251 Primrose Ave. to Madeline Jones and Mark Verica for $280,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Niel F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Wicht and Therese A. Wicht for $300,000.

Ngoc Suong Vo Frey and Douglas Frey conveyed 457 Candlewyck Road to Ganesh Basnet and Tika Chuwan for $242,000.

Corey R. Faus and Corey Faus conveyed property on Sherwal Avenue to Corey R. Faus and Sarah Bomberger Faus for $1.

Michele L. Matlin conveyed 1171 Country Club Drive to Robert A. Matlin and Michele L. Matlin for $1.

Herman S. Horn and Nancy D. Horn conveyed 1001 Bond St. to Jeffrey W. Lamp and Rene B. Lamp for $290,000.

Adriane L. Freeman and Adriane L. Whitmore conveyed 852 Grand View Boulevard to Joan B. Happe for $275,000.

Jason A. Phillips and Margaret K. Phillips conveyed 806 Bent Creek Drive to Jonathan Lang and Cynthia Galston for $740,000.

Shari L. Moran conveyed 215 Bluff View Drive to Sierra D. Altland and Kevin M. Mccann for $254,500.

Tho Au and Kim T. Au conveyed 2580 Ponderosa Drive to David Nickerson and Rebecca Nickerson for $415,900.

Stephen Michael Barber and Lori Jean Barber conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Ryan Mallon and Courtney Judd Mallon for $1.05 million.

Kenneth C. Gardner, Catherine I. Gardner and Catherine I. Estell conveyed 958 Salisbury Court to Caroline T. Moore for $226,000.

Thomas D. Welles Jr. conveyed 107 Circle Road to Gerald L. Brubaker and Mary Ellen Brubaker for $260,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Syed H. Hussain for $860,000.

Carl L. Crone III conveyed 1027 Whitemarsh Drive to Carl L. Crone III and Yinghong Crone for $0.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sylvester C. Carter, Shani Gunning Carter and Shani Gunning Carter for $819,900.

The estate of William A. McGinley conveyed 913 E. Chestnut St. to Margaret E. McGinley for $1.

Barbara Reichwein conveyed 53 Meadow Lane to Luis J. Pabon and Milagros Roche for $201,000.

Bradley B. Relford and Jennifer G. Relford conveyed property on Spring Haven Drive to William J. Moshos and Georgia M. Moshos for $662,000.

Anne H. Hohenwarter, Richard A. Hohenwarter and Anne A. Hohenwarter conveyed 157 Hess Blvd. to Anne H. Hohenwarter and Hohenwarer Family Trust for $1.

Luis Mercado conveyed 730 Skyline Drive to David A. Mercado for $115,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Bradley F. Swisher, Robert W. Swisher and Jacqueline T. Lewis conveyed 69 S. Charlotte St. to Carl P. Weaver and Connie L. Weaver for $75,000.

Vid Pejcic and Marica Pejcic conveyed property on a public road to Igor Pejcic for $1.

Michael J. Parido and Renee C. Parido conveyed 125 E. Ferdinand St. to Julie C. Ott for $180,000.

Robert D. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to Robert D. Schreiber and Sharon L. Schreiber for $1.

Allan R. Herr and Amelia J. Herr conveyed 171 S. Charlotte St. to Lapp Investments LLC for $365,000.

Mark Kozlowski Jr. and Jessica Kozlowski conveyed property on Penn Street to Brandon J. Keath and Adrian Keath for $273,000.

Jordon T. Griffith, Margaret G. Griffith and Margaret G. Homan conveyed 223 W. Gramby St. to Jordon T. Griffith and Margaret G. Griffith for $1.

Joseph B. Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed 25 E. High St. to Samuel H. Martin and Noah D. Martin for $245,000.

Judah D. Clapper conveyed 142 W. Stiegel St. to Mohammadsadegh Mohammadighazijahani and Teresa Mohammadighazijahani for $160,000.

MANOR TWP.

Charles M. & Eva Jane Kauffman Living Trust and Pamela J. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley for $1.

Robert N. Barley conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley for $1.

Murry Cos. & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed 103 Rowley Court to Matthew J. Pisano for $254,835.

The estate of Kenneth B. Severt conveyed property on a public road to Tristan Charles Hoffman and Larissa Brittany Trimble for $155,000.

Susan A. Diener and Susan A. Hogentogler conveyed property on a public road to Peter C. Frederick Sr. and Sharon L. Risser for $221,000.

Marvin A. Mann and Denise L. Mann conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to Barbara A. Simpson and Linda Chaplin for $598,000.

Murry Cos. & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to J. Michael Brubaker and Linda S. Brubaker for $300,589.

Christopher J. Perzinski conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Darryl D. Myers and Teresa A. Myers for $172,400.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to James Klube and Wendi Klube for $364,795.

John S. Smith Jr., Lesly Torres Smith and Lesly Torres Smith conveyed property on a public road to Lin T. Zaw and El Mon Zaw for $185,000.

Katherine C. Tribit, Ida Katherine Tribit and Katherine C. Tribit Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1101 Little Brook Road to Donald K. Tribit and Ida Katherine Tribit for $1.

Beth L. Raver conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Kelsea Renee Rehrer and Trevon Hamez Brown for $222,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Ann G. Reid conveyed 625 Crestgate Place to Walter J. Senkowski and Karen L. Senkowski for $249,900.

James L. Calder and Eileen Calder conveyed 62 Briargate Place to Carlton M. Kenway and Jewel L. Kenway for $315,000.

E&A Holdings Group LLC and Jeremy R. Debord conveyed 47 Glen Oaks Drive to Kimberly McDonald Flood for $189,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Zachary T. Sarver conveyed property on a public road to Chad M. Scott for $189,900.

Joy M. Hood and Lois E. Baumbach conveyed property on a public road to Ehcompany LLC and Ehco LLC for $75,000.

Jean H. Ellis conveyed 239 Blossom Trail to Jill Vogtman and Bonnie Marie Prueitt for $305,500.

Linda K. Miller and Catherine A. Cieslinski conveyed property on a public road to Linda K. Miller and Catherine A. Cieslinski for $1.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed 313 Martin Ave. to Tamara M. Marrero and Tony A. Marrero for $202,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Stephen D. Heckman conveyed property on a public road to Shoop Holdings LLC for $190,000.

Stephen D. Heckman and Tammy R. Heckman conveyed property on a public road to 368 Hershey Road LLC for $150,000.

Carol A. Kishbaugh conveyed 20 Wineberry Court to Carol A. Kishbaugh and David S. Kishbaugh for $1.

Martha J. Hossler conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Snyder, Mary F. Snyder and Adam R. Snyder for $60,000.

Jeremy R. Geib and Kara M. Geib conveyed property on a public road to Amber R. Young and Andrew G. Hartman for $160,000.

Joseph Preston Hardee and Courtney M. Hardee conveyed 2151 Sheri Lane to Cortney L. Ranck Cameron, Cortney L Ranck Cameron and Ryan P. Cameron for $281,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

D&R Charles Construction LLC and Randall Charles conveyed property on East New Street to Elizabeth H. Martin for $345,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

David M. Slingerland and Phoebe A. Slingerland conveyed property on West Main Street to Daniel J. McDowell and Kelly C. McDowell for $421,000.

Anna Mae Frey conveyed Unit 65 to Michael T. Bills for $135,000.

Harvest Moon Hospitality LLC and Carl R. Kosko conveyed 311 E. Main St. to Marc Joerres for $450,000.

Alvin B. Esh and Alvin Glenn Esh conveyed 495 W. Broad St. to Alvin B. Esh and Alvin Glenn Esh for $1.

Benjamin Kauffman and Sylvia Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Zachary M. Martin and Jodi L. Martin for $498,500.

Michael A. Englerth and Brittany C. Hall conveyed 351 Conestoga St. to Daniel E. King Jr. for $225,000.

Angel L. Willard conveyed property on a public road to Kevin B. Smith and Keith P. Smith for $212,500.

PARADISE TWP.

J. Harold Bare conveyed property on Oak Hill Road to Lynne H. Huenink and Robert A. Baum for $445,000.

E. Louise Stottlemyer and E. Louise Varble conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Stottlemyer Jr. for $1.

PENN TWP.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to William J. Bainbridge and Lisa M. Bainbridge for $323,950.

Richard C. Brown and Louise J. Brown conveyed property on Troy Drive to Troy L. Weaver and Cynthia L. Weaver for $215,000.

Hanh T. Truong, Hanh Thi Truong and Tin Nguyen conveyed 6042 Bayberry Ave. to Tin T. Nguyen and Hanh T. Truong for $0.

M. Alan Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Travis D. Ramer and Chelsea L. Ramer for $320,000.

Steven D. Bruhn and Cecile A. Bruhn conveyed property on a public road to M. Alan Shaffer and Kathy L. Shaffer for $299,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

David Paul Warfel, Jenna M. Warfel and Jenna Warfel conveyed 125 Charleston Drive to Jenna M. Warfel for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ronald A. Pincin Jr. and Donna M. Pincin conveyed 462 W. Fourth St. to Latitude Forty LLC and Penn House Buyers LLC for $105,000.

Jamie E. Platt conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Nick N. Gunzenhauser for $301,000.

Stephen Baker and Wendie Baker conveyed property on a public road to Calvin E. Vansant and Kathy J. Vansant for $115,000.

Arthur Chester, Lindsey M. Long and Lindsey Long conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Nickel Jr. for $200,000.

Candace M. Groff and Candace G. Murphy conveyed property on Main Street to Candace G. Murphy and Michael M. Murphy for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter conveyed property on a public road to Raymond King, Noraida Guzman King and Noraida Guzman King for $330,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Heath A. Tracy and Shannon L. Tracy conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Kimberly B. Rudis for $273,500.

Andrew J. Moyer conveyed Unit 70 to Jjwiz Properties LLC for $64,500.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Paul S. Wheaton, Maibach LLC and Lancaster Propane Gas Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sf IV Maibach LP for $3,411.

Charles R. Schwenk and Suzann G. Schwenk conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Blouch and Marci A. Blouch for $254,900.

Joshua M. Kreider and Lanita R. Kreider conveyed property on Hossler Road to Jacob S. Kreider and Sylvia R. Kreider for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Wendy M. Graham conveyed Unit 2 to Courtney D. Adams and Holly J. Adams for $505,000.

Enos M. Stoltzfus and Lavina S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Noble Road to Stacie R. Anderson and Joshua H. Anderson for $168,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Kenneth L. Weiler and Cathy A. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Beiler and Fannie K. Beiler for $550,000.

Andrew S. Beiler and Fannie K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Y. Beiler and Verna M. Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Matthew R. Buckwalter and Naomi Norene Buckwalter conveyed 117 Miller St. to Ryan C. Null and Kari L. Null for $420,000.

Kyle E. Kauffman and Erica S. Kauffman conveyed property on East Main Street to Dillon Sickler and Whitney Sickler for $300,000.

The estate of Jean E. Bradford and the estate of Jean Elizabeth Bradford conveyed property on a public road to John Alexander Smoker and Juliana Lauren Smoker for $256,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Rineer Sons Real Estate Investments LLC and H. William Rineer conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to TFP Real Estate LLC for $1.

John D. Lapp and Barbara Ann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Mtxog Ly, Maysee K. Ly and Maysee Ly conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Schane and Robin A. Schane for $299,900.

Zachary M. Martin and Jodi L. Martin conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Matthew P. Gerlach Barber, Matthew P Gerlach Barber and Erica Gerlach for $399,500.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed 11 Loop Road to JK May Enterprises LLC for $160,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christine M. Berson for $364,250.

Hess Properties, Earl K. Hess, James L. Hess, John P. Hess and Sheryl J. Quickel conveyed property on a public road to Hess Home Builders Inc. for $75,500.

Stephen R. Glick, Rachel S. Glick, Benuel B. Glick and Benuel G. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. Glick and Barbara S. Glick for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Scott S. Prushinski, Joann C. Scubelek Prushinski and Joann C Scubelek Prushinski for $599,064.

R. Eugene Risser and R. Jean Risser conveyed property on Windcrest Drive to Maureen M. Barr for $340,000.

Lauren M. Krak conveyed property on Woodcrest Avenue to David R. Brechbill and Katrina L. Brechbill for $495,000.

David R. Brechbill and Katrina L. Brechbill conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Michael G. Leitzel and Lauren N. Leitzel for $300,000.

The estate of Assunta Leto and Jacques Leto conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Compass Mill Complex LLC for $450,000.

Neil B. Dreibelbis and Lisa M. Dreibelbis conveyed 13 Woodland Ave. to Brian K. Fox Sr., Dana Sue Fox, Brian K. Fox Jr. and Kristen Nolff for $265,000.

Christopher Donofrio, Lynn E. Donofrio and Lynn E. Kenyon conveyed 1552 Robert Road to Nelson Fidel Una Ramos for $238,000.