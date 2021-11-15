The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 1-5:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Mark C. Wallace and Susan C. Wallace conveyed property on a public road to Jefferson Buitrago and Johana P. Buitrago for $350,500.

AKRON BOROUGH

Philip B. Shober and Gerarda A. Shober conveyed 1005 New St. to Jasmine Yachasz for $205,000.

Kimberly A. Coble conveyed property on Fulton Street to Xavier J. Morales for $248,000.

BART TWP.

Daniel B. Petersheim, Barbara Petersheim and Barbara S. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to John L. Petersheim and Mary K. Petersheim for $85,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke G. Burkholder and Luke G. Burkholder & Eva Jane Burkholder Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Good Road to Wyatt B. Sadler for $198,000.

Joseph F. Poli and Celia M. Poli conveyed 100 Oatfield Drive to David Poli and Tiffany L. Poli for $291,000.

Frederick T. Burkett III, Frederick T. Fabrizio, Brittany N. Burkett and Brittany Nicole Burkett conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Nicole Burkett for $1.

Laurence W. Craley and Gloria M. Craley conveyed property on Dogwood Drive to Eric D. Gary and Hillary J. Gary for $343,000.

Lawrence W. Martin and Jane N. Martin conveyed 1490 Reading Road to Earl N. Zimmerman and Rosene S. Zimmerman for $775,000.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Michaeline Karla Rogers, Brenda Lee Rogers and Michael R. Rogers for $300,000.

Pauline T. Koch conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Thomas A. Schaller and Karen M. Schaller for $380,000.

Earl N. Martin and Alice M. Martin conveyed property on East Maple Grove Road to Amos W. Zimmerman and Lois B. Zimmerman for $760,000.

Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Michael D. Martin for $1.

Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Michael D. Martin for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Rose Ann Fox, Samuel D. Trupe, William D. Trupe, John R. Trupe, Henry L. Trupe, Sylvia Trupe, Carol S. Shaeffer and Carol S. Schaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. Shirk and Rhoda W. Shirk for $300,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Levi B. Stoltzfus and Sarah R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Bridge Street to Johel Esquivel and Santos Esquivel for $220,000.

CLAY TWP.

Chad Stauffer conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Debra L. Novinger and Todd M. Novinger for $215,000.

Joy Lynn Scott conveyed property on a public road to Sunshine & Creation Retreat LLC for $1,195,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Edna Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Denver Road Partners LLC for $700,000.

Diane Fichthorn, Terry Ansel, Ted Ansel and Ansel Family Trust conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Lowell M. Martin for $200,000.

Diane Fichthorn, Terry Ansel, Ted Ansel and Ansel Family Trust conveyed 100 Woodcrest Lane to Lowell M. Martin and Carolyn Faye Martin for $240,000.

Andrew M. Grobengieser and Veronica Patrick Grobengieser conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Walker and Celeste Walker for $330,000.

Nelson M. Martin and Karla L. Martin conveyed property on Martzall Road to Nelson M. Martin for $1.

Helen A. Dabbs and Michael E. Dabbs conveyed 446 Hill Road to Lebanon Valley Investments LLC for $1,985,000.

Rickey A. Shaeffer and Darla S. Shaeffer conveyed property on Buckwheat Drive to Jonathan Snow, Melissa S. Snow and Snow Living Trust for $238,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Charles A. Weidman conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Jesse L. Auker for $400,000.

Jane L. Latshaw, Jane Latshaw and Robert Latshaw conveyed property on a public road to Ray C. Latshaw and Angelic G. Martin for $150,000.

The estate of Arlene S. Burd conveyed property on a public road to Dalton Martin for $165,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh for $1.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $0.

J. Lloyd Kreider Jr. and Mary Lois Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Kreider Rental Properties LLC for $1.

Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Anthony Collier conveyed property on Locust Street to Living Stones Associates LLC for $125,000.

Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce conveyed property on Linden Street to Visit Columbia LLC for $130,000.

The estate of Helen P. Smith conveyed 805 Spruce St. to Patricia H. Reese, Victoria M. Brommer and Barbara A. Mentzer for $1.

David Viera Jr. conveyed property on Pheasant Drive to Jaime Figueroa for $229,000.

Stonecrest Builders LLC conveyed property on Perry Street to Bradley David Koehler and Ashley West Glatfelter for $256,000.

Groff & Ranck LLC and James Groff conveyed 158 S. Second St. to James M. Charles and Martina R. Charles for $348,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed 120 S. Third St. to Juan Figueroa Jr. for $180,000.

The estate of Cleon M. Heisey and David M. Heisey conveyed 1125-1131 Grinnell Ave. to David M. Heisey for $1.

Alicia Hlubb A and Lowell D. Cole conveyed 644 Franklin St. to Erik J. Golden for $99,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

A. Scott Good, Karen J. Costarella and Karen J. Good conveyed property on a public road to C. Leroy Eshleman Jr. and Sherry Ann Eshleman for $35,000.

Richard Abbiati conveyed property on a public road to Adam Benjamin Duke and Renee Michelle Duke for $378,200.

CONOY TWP.

Shane D. Frankenfield, Stephanie A. Frankenfield, Shane Frankenfield and Stephanie Frankenfield conveyed property on a public road to Parker Gessner for $330,000.

Travis J. Amon and Marie E. Amon conveyed property on Race Street to Leon M. Fortney Jr. and Karen S. Fortney for $299,900.

Esther R. Snook conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Oberholtzer Sr. and Holly Oberholtzer for $184,800.

DENVER BOROUGH

Michael K. Forbes and Melissa K. Forbes conveyed property on Catalpa Circle to Romont A. Jones for $1.

Robert R. Shirey conveyed property on Hawthorne Drive to Daniel Gleason and Caitlin A. Gleason for $365,000.

Ultimate Sports Co., Richard A. McGrath, Jane McGrath and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 531 N. Fourth St. to Gemini Capital Re LLC for $3,020,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Emily J. Brown and Emily Bucks conveyed property on a public road to Emily Bucks and Gregory Bucks for $1.

Steven P. Worrall and Dorothy A. Worrall conveyed property on a public road to Andres Garaza Noguera for $210,000.

Tyler O. Griffin and Tyler Griffin conveyed property on Sentz Drive to Tyler O. Griffin and Heather E. Williams for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Elizabeth W. Shipe conveyed property on Hillcrest Lane to Taylor G. Fullerton and Katelyn M. Shipe for $240,000.

The estate of Richard W. Wilson, the estate of Richard Wilson and the estate of Richard Wayne Wilson conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $200,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Aaron F. Esh and Elizabeth L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Camp Andrews and Andrews Camp for $270,000.

Lauren H. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Musser and Lauren H. Musser for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Austin C. McMillion, Amber Joy McMillion, Amber J. Brenneman and Amber Joy Brenneman conveyed 15 Owen Drive to Austin Clay McMillion and Amber Joy McMillion for $0.

EARL TWP.

Jerry Zimmerman and Lois Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lester Horst and Amy Horst for $1,250,000.

Lydia K. Lapp conveyed 221 Hill Road to John Ray Lapp for $20,555.

Luke Ray Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lester Horst and Amy Horst for $1,250,000.

Richard Justice conveyed 206 Mason Way to Joseph Patterson and Tamera Kelly for $362,500.

The estate of Edward G. Finefrock conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin M. Kauffman and Lillian F. Kauffman for $520,000.

A. Eugene Groff and Vera Mae Groff conveyed property on a public road to Charles N. Burkholder and Joy L. Burkholder for $330,000.

Craig C. Solt and Leslie Ann Solt conveyed property on a public road to Olga Sinyagin and Andrey Sinyagin for $385,000.

Warren R. Sauder and Sally A. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Richard Justice for $350,000.

A. Eugene Groff, Vera Mae Groff, Jason L. Groff, Janet H. Groff, J. Michael Groff and Judy L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to A. Eugene Groff and Vera Mae Groff for $1.

Paul J. Kurtz and Marie D. Kurtz conveyed property on Bridle Path to Frogtown Properties LLC for $190,000.

Paul J. Kurtz and Marie D. Kurtz conveyed 102 Bridle Path to Frogtown Properties LLC for $210,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Main Street to Nathan Burkholder for $234,000.

Jere R. Sensenig and Katie J. Sensenig conveyed property on Camp Meeting Road to Jamie Z. Martin and Martha M. Martin for $420,000.

Karen Y. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Arlan R. Zook for $290,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Kevin E. Raiser and Anette H. Raiser conveyed property on a public road to Ruslan Fedarinenko and Tatyana Fedarinenko for $310,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on South Conestoga View Drive to Shawn L. Coble and Kimberly A. Coble for $300,000.

The estate of Dolores F. Lines and the estate of Delores F. Lines conveyed 47 E. Main St. to Jesse J. Fisher and Reginald J. Fisher for $232,000.

Hauck Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Saragosa Realty LLC for $159,798.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Roger A. Bradley and Mary Ann Bradley conveyed 6461 Miriam Circle to Danell Sweitzer for $235,000.

April Stephanie Best and Nicholai Best conveyed 6375 Hollow Drive to Justin Matthew Beachy and Bethany Lynae Beachy for $220,000.

Jeremy H. Fryburg and Amanda M. Fryburg conveyed 6181 Carpenter St. to Amanda Fryburg for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Ronald B. Shaffer and Gail B. Shaffer conveyed property on Camargo Road to Samuel J. Ruffing and Joanne R. Ruffing for $100,000.

Joel K. Stoltzfus and Susie F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Melvin B. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Sandra L. Weit conveyed property on a public road to Brady Sheetz Willis and Blair Danielle Duscha for $265,000.

Derrick J. Horst conveyed 12 Keener Road to Justin K. Oberholtzer and Jalisa Dawn Weaver for $265,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Mary Beth Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Bryon Burwell for $285,000.

Randall D. Harrison and Jean A. Harrison conveyed 436 Hillside Ave. to Chelse Colyer and Matthew John Wentz for $185,000.

Cynthia Covaleski conveyed 255 Cedar St. to Cynthia Covaleski for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Donald P. Kurtz conveyed 125 E. Chestnut St. to Stephanie M. Tretter for $224,800.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 166 E. Pine St. to Connor J. Gould and Casey M. Grim for $286,000.

Kenneth M. Birney conveyed property on Tom Avenue to Dino Sanfilippo for $225,150.

Ruth M. Rudy and Philip O. Rudy conveyed property on Point View Avenue to Paul K. Landis and Arlene Landis for $183,000.

Anthony Illiano and Kelsea Illiano conveyed 255 Lincoln Ave. to Jordan M. Dietz, Melissa Frendo Rosso and Melissa A. Frendo Rosso for $140,000.

Lindsay M. Spangler conveyed 166 E. Pine St. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $286,000.

Ronald Benedict and Joyce V. Benedict conveyed 230 E. Pine St. to Donald W. Benedict for $1.

Jonathan L. Martin conveyed 223 E. Fulton St. to Natasha L. Huggins and Robert W. Huggins Jr. for $223,900.

Stephanie D. Landis conveyed property on a public road to YPM Enterprises LLC for $112,000.

June M. Horst conveyed 48 N. Church St. to Michael S. Horst and Nicole D. Horst for $250,000.

DNB Investments LLC conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Robert D. Hess and Nicole M. Hess for $209,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Robert L. Croft conveyed 262 Riverview Drive to Faith E. Lowe and Alexis Roman for $200,000.

John L. King Jr. conveyed 1568 Division Highway to Carriage House Investment Group LLC for $100,000.

Jamesan P. Conville conveyed 192 Buchanan Drive to Michael J. Rossiter and Diane E. Rossiter for $222,000.

Thomas M. Beier and Lorin W. Beier conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to Brenda Herr and Alicia Herr for $376,150.

Shannon R. Sensenig and Gary C. Sensenig conveyed property on Carriage Lane to Hayley L. Wasson and Collin Allen Haines for $345,000.

Daniel J. Fries and Lisa M. Fries conveyed property on Carriage Lane to David Moua and Gao Lee Yang for $455,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 34 to Cindy Hoffman and Matthew Hoffman for $559,311.

FULTON TWP.

Justin Remick and Mandi Remick conveyed property on a public road to Kelly A. Hitz and Harry L. Hitz III for $102,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David F. Hungarter Jr. and Julie Hungarter conveyed property on a public road to Ian M. Daecher and Tonya Renee Daecher for $525,000.

Shanks Properties, Shanks Properties LP and Lemur Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Shanks Extracts LLC for $10.

Michael A. Peiffer conveyed 902 Forest Road to Michael A. Peiffer and Kelly K. Withum for $1.

J. William Parke and Ann S. Parke conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Rhonda L. Leonard and Vincent J. Leonard for $410,250.

Tefera Kumssa and Wolela Mekonnen conveyed property on a public road to Pineal Bekere for $230,000.

Marilyn E. Hobday conveyed property on a public road to Richard Todd Hobday for $1.

Elizabeth W. Fichner and Jane E. Hungarter conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Dennis R. Blankenmeyer and Mary E. Blankenmeyer for $375,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 839 Founders Way to Nancy E. Walker and Nancy Walker Revocable Living Trust for $402,784.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 843 Founders Way to David R. Ferri and Susan C. Ferri for $471,984.

Cindy A. Schlosser conveyed property on First Avenue to Haley Jo Raffensperger for $15,000.

The estate of Beverly C. Camaroto conveyed Unit 205 to Doris Spence for $185,000.

The estate of Cynthia A. Coley and the estate of Cynthia Ann Coley conveyed property on a public road to Maria A. Rojas and Luis M. Rojas for $245,000.

Barry A. Sangrey and Kim M. Sangrey conveyed 1720 Wheatland Ave. to Barry A. Sangrey for $1.

The estate of Anne H. Cook and the estate of Anne Haon Cook conveyed property on Steinman Drive to Michael P. Martin and Ellen L. Martin for $630,000.

Maureen Marinakies and Chad Hampton conveyed property on a public road to Maureen Marinakies and Katie Marinakies for $1.

Brenda J. Schilder conveyed property on a public road to Rachel D. Heavner and Chad Moll for $240,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jared A. Yecker and Emily C. Yecker for $453,385.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Glenn I. Grimes, Theresa Noviello Grimes and Theresa Noviello Grimes conveyed 284 Indian Head Road to Joseph S. Ney and Laura N. Graham for $335,000.

Henry C. Weaver, The estate of Sally A. Weaver and The estate of Sally Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Henry C. Weaver, Gina M. Dague, Hannah M. Dague and Lauren A. Dague for $1.

Elizabeth C. Rowe and Elizabeth Rowe conveyed 684 Summit Drive to Elizabeth C. Rowe 2021 Trust and Bruce T. Rowe for $1.

RGSS LLC, Kamalpreet Kaur Bagri and Pardeep Kaur Bagri conveyed property on Woodcrest Lane to Jagtar Singh Kahlon and Gurdeep Kaur Kahlon for $310,000.

Jagtar Singh Kahlon, Gurdeep Kaur Kahlon and Dalwinder Singh Shoker conveyed 3955 Birchwood Lane to RGSS LLC for $210,000.

Keith A. Sheffer and Barbara J. Sheffer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin E. Musser and Glenda F. Musser for $380,000.

Fatih Sivri and Faith Sivri conveyed 3167 Glengreen Drive to Kassandra Rosado Santiago and Kassandra Rosado Santiago for $299,500.

Edward C. Fisher conveyed 2632 Ironville Pike to Edward C. Fisher and Gena W. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Barbara D. Warrick and the estate of Barbara Dupree Warrick conveyed 2632 Ironville Pike to Edward C. Fisher for $210,000.

Ian M. Daecher and Tonya R. Daecher conveyed property on Bridle Wreath Lane to Jharna Tamang for $430,000.

Richard J. Neelan Jr. conveyed 755 Kinderhook Road to Hisnoel A. Nunez Figueroa and Hisnoel Nunez Figueroa for $300,000.

Ronald W. Fritz Jr. and Michelle M. Fritz conveyed 665 Hempfield Hill Road to Rachel Anderson Rabern for $340,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Perry Argires for $255,000.

Robert D. Bair and Joan R. Bair conveyed 141 Crest Ave. to Paul E. Hallman for $210,000.

Jennifer H. Frailey conveyed 2070 Lincoln Highway East to Kathharp LLC for $959,000.

David L. Crills and Sadie A. Crills conveyed property on a public road to Star Management Group Inc. for $45,000.

James Cutrone and Jean D. Cutrone conveyed Unit 28 to Ryan M. Packer and Filomena C. Packer for $1.

Diane H. Heisterkamp, Diane C. Heisterkamp and Lisa Heisterkamp Davis conveyed 1949 Pine Drive to Tony Allen Huff and Crystal D. Huff for $595,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Glenn E. Miller and Kathleen W. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Lynch Hughes for $1.

Stephen J. Mannix and Susan A. Mannix conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Reichenbach and Jenna E. Reichenbach for $442,000.

Donald H. Stauffer Jr. and Peggy H. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Randall S. Ressler for $375,000.

Ronald R. Caulwell and Theresa E. Caulwell conveyed Unit 21 to Ronald R. Caulwell for $1.

Dennis W. Quill conveyed 1826 Niblick Ave. to Seth M. Rice and Elisabeth A. Rice for $265,000.

Judith H. Lile, Judith H. Lile Hynes and Judith H Lile Hynes conveyed property on a public road to Judith H. Lile, Judith H. Lile Hynes, Judith H Lile Hynes and John Hynes for $1.

Neile A. Rhoads and Neile A. Gerlach conveyed property on a public road to Rsm Management LLC for $200,000.

Ismael Alvarez and Carol J. Alvarez conveyed property on a public road to Dipendra Bohara and Benuka Tamang for $370,000.

Thomas J. Blaszczyk and Maria R. Delcarpio conveyed Unit 201 to Maria R. Delcarpio for $1.

Gwynn Kersh conveyed Unit 94 to Lindsay Saunders for $279,900.

LANCASTER CITY

GNP Realty Service LP, GNP Realty Services LP and Eugene Deiter conveyed 64 Locust St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $68,000.

The estate of Marianthe Soukas and the estate of Marianthi Soukas conveyed 545 Hamilton St. to Keith T. Williams and Cassandra E. Jackson for $129,000.

S&M Real Estate Renovations LLC and Stephen Bonuso conveyed 12 Coral St. to Angel Torres LLC and Torres Angel LLC for $15,500.

Antonio Perez and Leah M. Perez conveyed 601 Lehigh Ave. to Jose Delacruz, Maria Delos Angeles Alvarez Reyes and Maria De Los Angeles Alvarez Reyes for $70,000.

W. Dale Railing conveyed 621 Hebrank St. to Abide Co LLC for $90,000.

SK4 Properties LLC, Corinn E. Kirchner, Danyon J. Kirchner, P. Michael Sturla, Tracy Lin Horst and Corinn Kirchner conveyed property on North Duke Street to 339 North Duke LLC for $675,000.

Abishu Wogari and Debele Wogari conveyed 729 Garnet Ave. to Rosa Ortiz Garcia for $203,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 542 Green St. to Cody Marcel for $170,000.

The estate of Bienvenido Badillo conveyed 314 S. Reservoir St. to Natal Badillo for $1.

Robert Seuffert and Geraldine Seuffert conveyed 438 N. Water St. to Adam P. Nelson and Rogaite Shafi for $170,000.

James Rodriguez, Adelina Rodriguez, Keilah Rodriguez and Keilah M. Rodriguez conveyed 812 Highland Ave. to Anjelica L. Carmenatty and David Carmenatty Jr. for $175,000.

Raymond Newlin and Raymond E. Newlin conveyed 505 Locust St. to Ryan Carmody for $65,152.

Ryan Carmody conveyed 525 S. Christian St. to Raymond E. Newlin for $83,584.

Tuong Nguyen, Doan Phan Thuc Nguyen and Lance Phillips conveyed 142 N. Broad St. to David T. Tran for $1.

Miguel A. Delgado Perez and Amber Crumlich conveyed property on High Street to Miguel Delgado Perez and Sol Santiago for $0.

Michael A. Perez and Mary Perez conveyed property on Franklin Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $80,000.

James Garrity, James Jay Garrity Sr. and Kathryn Garrity conveyed 15 Howard Ave. to James Jay Garrity Sr. and James P. Garrity Jr. for $1.

James J. Garrity, James Jay Garrity Sr. and Kathryn Garrity conveyed 410 W. Vine St. to James Jay Garrity Sr. and James P. Garrity Jr. for $1.

Kowain Christian conveyed 438 S. Prince St. to Alec E. McCracken for $179,900.

Elizabeth Evans conveyed 656 Hebrank St. to Patricia C. Fellrath and Wayne E. Fellrath for $169,900.

Vicki L. Souders conveyed 519 E. Ross St. to Matthew R. Spangler for $225,000.

Christopher P. Guinan and Marylou Guinan conveyed 119 Ruby St. to Thu Hoang Anh Vu for $260,000.

William C. Whitfield conveyed 312 Pershing Ave. to Kowain Christian for $121,000.

The estate of Gladys Myers conveyed 413 Howard Ave. to Tranquilty Home Investments LLC for $95,000.

Michael Graybill conveyed 604 High St. to Pbright K. Teklu for $117,000.

Harry A. Dennis III, Gayle E. Dennis and Gayle Dennis conveyed 604 High St. to Michael Graybill for $117,000.

Teressa Accordino conveyed 134 S. Pearl St. to Brendan M. Leahy for $165,000.

Christopher Pedroza Santa conveyed property on Fifth Street to Numa Design LLC for $125,000.

Sherry Lynn Meyerhoffer conveyed 845 Highland Ave. to Edwin Santiago and Aracelis Santiago for $185,000.

John P. Leed Jr. conveyed 605 Lehigh Ave. to Toe Toe and Oo Meh for $100,000.

Henche Holdings LLC, Henry B. Stoltzfus and Chester Stoltzfus conveyed 32 E. James St. to Keely S. Maglaughlin for $230,000.

Zachary C. Shedleski, Abigail Kauffman, Abigail L. Shedleski and Abigail Shedleski conveyed 419 N. Charlotte St. to Zachary C. Shedleski and Abigail L. Shedleski for $1.

The Estate of Barbara A. Miller conveyed 409 Fairview Ave. to Axcel Homes & Realty LLC for $140,000.

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed 246 Nevin St. to NW Properties LLC for $195,000.

Miranda J. Judt and Miranda J. Grimm conveyed 531 1/2 W. King St. to Jasmine I. Howard and Justin R. Ranck for $235,000.

Jimmy E. Granthon Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Vicente Ramos for $130,000.

Kathy Geist, Kathy J. Cenekofsky and Kathy J. Cenekofshy conveyed 231 E. Chestnut St. to Benjamin Mann and Shelby Feeney for $240,000.

Adam T. Boguski and Janelle Boguski conveyed 323 Pearl St. to Clark A. Burkhart and Lindsay B. Burkhart for $280,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed 513 Poplar St. to Hudson Kelley and Sarah Kelley for $195,000.

David L. Charles and Geraldine Kg Charles conveyed 402 W. Lemon St. to Penna Realty Co for $340,000.

Delaney K. Meadows conveyed 221 Ice Ave. to Jordan Lenick for $190,000.

Team Rentals LLC conveyed 134 S. Ann St. to Mariluz Batista Debatista for $140,000.

Sapient Management LLC and Rick Rodgers conveyed 120 N. Shippen St. to Casa of Lancaster County Inc. for $484,000.

Tiffany R. McTigue, Jessica Cunningham and Jessica E. Cunningham conveyed property on Nevin Street to Tiffany R. McTigue for $1.

Amanda Cortes conveyed property on Poplar Street to Josiah N. Snader and Hillary N. Snader for $170,100.

Dung V. Dao conveyed 129 Church St. to Cruz Alvarado for $199,500.

Keir A. Beck, Leticia Booth Vangorder, Leticia Booth Vangorder, Cynthia S. Allison, Danielle M. Kibler, Jeffrey L. Beck and Danielle Kibler conveyed 435 W. Walnut St. to BNG Properties LLC for $151,125.

George Dyer, Barbara Dyer and George F. Dyer Jr. conveyed 1345 Calvert Lane to Waleed Al Tameemi and Waleed Al Tameemi for $200,000.

David L. Pointek Jr. conveyed 511 Green St. to Adam T. Schaefer and Melissa M. Schaefer for $75,000.

Carl Feldman and Carli Feldman conveyed 546 Reynolds Ave. to Andrew T. Benner and Kristin Elise Wenger for $135,000.

Sergius K. Lehman and Angie L. Lehman conveyed 217 E. Walnut St. to Brian P. McHugh and Brynne M. McHugh for $247,500.

Charles Martin, Dahlia Walton, Sally Heineman, Samuel Heineman IV and Samuel Heineman conveyed property on East Vine Street to Corbett James LLC and James Corbett LLC for $450,000.

Seth M. Rice conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Carla K. Rieker for $155,200.

Jason S. Kershner conveyed 114 E. Vine St. to Melody Investments Limited for $479,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Donald D. Davis and Jo Elaine Davis conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Arthur K. Sosnin and Pamela J. Salsbury for $294,900.

Christopher Pini and Deborah Pini conveyed 62 Ranck Ave. to Chance C. Pini for $150,000.

Pedro N. Urena conveyed 903 Clark St. to Pedro N. Urena, Hilda Gutierrez Manon and Hilda Gutierrez Manon for $1.

The estate of Tomio M. Garray, the estate of Tomio M. Garry and the estate of Tomio Miyagishima Garray conveyed property on Springside Drive to Shepherd Property Services Inc. for $162,000.

Frank C. Markward Jr., Jacqueline M. Markward and Jacqueline M. Capozzoli conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Jacqueline M. Markward for $1.

Casimir R. Popielarski and Robin G. Callahan A conveyed property on Southbrook Drive to Carmela Sirois, Robert Sirois and Joseph Aiello for $230,000.

Mulugeta Turi and Mulugeta E. Turi conveyed property on a public road to Jose A. Garcia for $235,000.

The estate of Wayne W. Witmer conveyed 18 Glenwood Ave. to Tristen J. Stoltzfus for $172,000.

Dolores E. Switzenberg and John C. Switzenberg conveyed 1002 Woods Ave. to Scott Magid for $232,525.

LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Weavertown Road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Whispering Pine LLC and Melvin S. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Irishtown Properties LLC for $1.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Weavertown Road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Elam Beiler, Amanda Beiler and Gideon S. Beiler conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to Daniel K. King and Elizabeth A. King for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Matthew T. Miller conveyed 212 S. Broad St. to Melissa A. Miller and Gary W. Miller for $280,000.

Marcy Chapman and Marcy A. Dull conveyed property on South Cedar Street to Sharon Lee Edwards for $180,000.

Todd H. Kephart and Kelly L. Kephart conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Jorge Mario Jaramillo and Claudia Patricia Jaramillo for $345,000.

Sheryl Ann Fahnestock conveyed 525 Spring Ave. to Kirsten Renee Weaver for $171,000.

Brittany R. Keifer conveyed 366 E. Main St. to Jan M. Horst for $240,500.

The estate of Carl E. Dommel conveyed property on a public road to Stacy A. Dommel and Marsha L. Dommel for $1.

Tiffany J. Dodson and Thomas C. Dodson conveyed property on East Main Street to John Dominic Giovenco and Andrea Ames Giovenco for $305,000.

Jessica S. Vega, Jessica S. Daugherty and Raymond Patrick Daugherty conveyed 318 S. Cedar St. to Robert R. Reidenbaugh II and Kimberly G. Reidenbaugh for $240,900.

Stacy A. Dommel and Marsha L. Dommel conveyed property on a public road to Stacy A. Dommel for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Charlene Caldwell and Chester Caldwell Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Mariah Rachel Moore for $260,000.

Kenneth B. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth B. Brown and Jessica L. Sheets for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Marilyn R. Jones and Stella A. Boswell conveyed 1455 Country Club Drive to David M. Koser and Elizabeth Koser for $425,000.

Steven S. Lesher conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Lesher and Nancy A. Lesher for $1.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed 1041 Greenview Drive to Curtis L. Demille and Anna M. Demille for $584,733.

Ha Phuong Thi Phan and Phuong Ha Phan conveyed property on a public road to Tram T. Luong for $1.

David M. Koser and M. Elizabeth Koser conveyed property on Sycamore Avenue to Mary Ann Bacher for $351,000.

Joyce L. Delp conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Michael E. Blewitt for $239,900.

Maria Ferrante conveyed Unit 85 to Shannon Murton for $150,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Ahiska Renaissance Foundation Inc. for $320,000.

Charles E. McFalls and Davene D. McFalls conveyed Unit 87 to Joyce L. Riehl for $225,000.

Carol A. Liebl conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Charles F. Schattgen and Deborah E. Schattgen for $286,300.

Irvin B. McCleary, Irvin B. McCleary III and Christina S. McCleary conveyed 1307 Rose Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $180,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Hiralben P. Gosai and Priyank Gosai for $515,721.

The estate of Marshall H. Stehman conveyed 46 Delp Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $171,000.

Gloria My La conveyed property on a public road to Hc K&D LLC for $160,000.

Monica M. Martinson and Becky K. Martinson conveyed 2848 Pebblebrook Drive to Kyle A. Marrero and Jesenia L. Marrero for $250,000.

Shannon Murton conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Martin and Grace Martin for $292,000.

Abbunny LLC, Jeffrey D. Dunaway and Melanie L. Dunaway conveyed Unit 393 to Laura Guevara for $150,000.

Terry J. Scott and Deborah A. Scott conveyed property on Tiffany Drive to Aaron R. Brace and Nicole C. Polanskey for $437,000.

Betty A. Tshudy conveyed 712 Janet Ave. to Gloria Medina for $200,000.

Allen R. Hurst and Geraldine Hurst conveyed 466 Revere Road to Peter M. Wisniewski and Rachel M. Wisniewski for $280,000.

Samuel Betancourt and Melissa A. Betancourt conveyed property on Wagonwheel Road to Tridiv Bipin Vasavada and Eunkyeong Kim for $282,500.

Luis Anthony Olmeda conveyed 213 Hess Blvd. to Geoffrey R. Hohman and Andrea L. Durbin for $314,900.

Efrain Segura, Maria Segura and Javier Segura conveyed 1204 Brighton Ave. to Efrain Segura and Maria Segura for $10.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Nicholas R. Brubaker and Robert L. Brubaker Jr. conveyed property on South Main Street to Nicholas R. Brubaker and Caroline P. Brubaker for $1.

Bruno Caretti, Tina L. Caretti and Giuseppe Carannante conveyed 72 N. Wolf St. to Bret M. Knight and Kristan Knight for $245,000.

Donna Lynn Makuta and Donna L. Frain conveyed 325 Park View Drive to Donna Lynn Makuta and John Joseph Makuta for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph A. Shapiro conveyed property on Girard Avenue to Mark Lobeck and Mary Lobeck for $285,000.

Alejandro M. Rivera conveyed 719 Millersville Road to Alejandro M. Rivera and Lisa Rivera for $1.

Somnieng Annette Shoffstall, Somnieng Annette Lam and Brian David Shoffstall Jr. conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Somnieng Annette Shoffstall and Brian David Shoffstall Jr. for $1.

Edward L. Schwar Jr. Reovocable Living Trust, June L. Schwar Revocable Living Trust, Edward L. Schwar Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Edward L. Schwar Jr. and June L. Schwar conveyed property on a public road to June L. Schwar for $1.

Jennifer H. Frailey and J. H. Frailey conveyed property on a public road to Kathharp LLC for $959,000.

Herbert H. Noll, Rebecca T. Noll and Becky T. Noll conveyed property on Lexington Road to Vincent P. Rissler and Jennifer Tk Rissler for $285,000.

John L. Terry and Dana R. Terry conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Dana R. Micciche for $1.

Yadian Fernandez Montes Deoca conveyed 1257 Manor Blvd. to Edgar Corniel for $299,900.

Monica V. Thuch and Monica V. Stauffer conveyed property on Stonewyck Drive to James D. Stauffer and Monica V. Stauffer for $1.

John R. Chamberlin, Corinne L. Chamberlin and Corinne L. Orfanella conveyed 1121 Letort Road to Timothy T. Barley for $1,470,000.

William G. Smith and Donna E. Smith conveyed property on Dogwood Court to Matthew Hill and Andrea Hill for $190,000.

The estate of Rosemary M. Humphreville conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Y. Barley for $302,000.

Alissa D. Kaufhold conveyed 121 Pine Bridge Lane to Zachary L. King and Laura Beth King for $224,000.

David C. Good and Harriet E. Good conveyed 2703 Kimberly Road to Jill A. Greenawalt for $150,000.

Anthony Hidalgo conveyed 447 N. Prince St. to J&E Developers for $305,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Brian E. Buckwalter and Brian Buckwalter conveyed property on West Market Street to Rivertrail Properties LLC for $223,400.

Jay R. Flanagan III and Chris T. Flanagan conveyed 420 E. Market St. to Jay R. Flanagan Jr. for $1.

Audrey Cambridge and Alicia Hlubb conveyed 278 W. Market St. to Make It Build It LLC for $173,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Victoria Lynn Rothgaber conveyed property on Creamery Road to Tristan Smith and Kayla Smith for $265,000.

The estate of Carol Dean Huber and the estate of Carol D. Huber conveyed property on a public road to R. Michael Huber, Ralph M. Huber, Theresa C. Huber, Raymond M. Huber, Mary K. Hurst, Sandra B. Huber, Blake M. Huber and Clint Huber for $0.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Jeannette S. Mateer conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Welsh for $1.

Carol A. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to David M. Welsh Sr. and Carol A. Welsh for $1.

Kathleen A. Yecker conveyed 4 Laurelgate Place to Scott A. Keller, Lloyd E. Keller and Diane J. Keller for $322,000.

Timothy Shawn Kelley, Alexa Marie Kelley and Alexa Marie Bryant conveyed 16 Chamberlain Lane to Timothy Shawn Kelley and Alexa Marie Kelley for $1.

Marilyn R. Lieber conveyed 806 Tanglegate Place to Elizabeth Anne Hafer for $230,000.

Jay E. Lowman and Kristine B. Lowman conveyed 36 W. Cottage Ave. to Ferndale Property Group LLC for $160,000.

Jay E. Lowman and Kristine B. Lowman conveyed 34 W. Cottage Ave. to Ferndale Property Group LLC for $160,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Carol A. Rajkovic conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Chiquesville LLC for $1.

Douglas A. Landis, Rachel T. Landis and Rachel D. Trimble conveyed 149 New Haven St. to Douglas A. Landis and Rachel T. Landis for $1.

Kenneth L. Buffenmyer and Kathleen A. Buffenmyer conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Meck for $287,900.

Tyler J. Hanna, Ashley E. Hanna and Ashley E. Herman conveyed 536 Martin Ave. to Tyler J. Hanna and Ashley E. Hanna for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Mary J. Peters and Mary J. Foxhoven conveyed property on a public road to Mary J. Peters for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc., Dombach Larry C. Inc. and Dombach Builders conveyed property on Radio Road to Michael D. Goshen for $303,850.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Paul A. Kline and Dorothy J. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Giglio and Corinda Giglio for $310,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Esh Properties LLC and Aaron S. Esh Jr. conveyed property on East Main Street to Allgire Management LLC for $865,000.

Deborah M. Byler, Roy S. Hummer & Virginia G. Hummer Revocable Trust, Roy S. Hummer and Virginia G. Hummer conveyed property on Spruce Street to Robert J. Cox and Tawana Simonis for $310,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Moses B. King and Rachel S. King conveyed property on Peach Lane to Moses B. King and Rachel S. King for $1.

Rebecca S. King conveyed 3585 Lincoln Highway East to Emanuel S. Fisher and Lydiann S. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Jeffrey Conners, Sheena Conners and Sheena Nauss conveyed property on a public road to Evan J. Shubrooks and Jenna Marie Shubrooks for $400,000.

Daryl L. Nolt, Janita Z. Sensenig and Janita Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to David K. Lapp and Katie F. Lapp for $310,000.

John W. Fantom Jr. and Lynn M. Fantom conveyed 614 E. Pleasantview Road to John W. Fantom Jr. for $1.

Katherine E. Leser conveyed property on North View Road to William Robert Stahlman and Kaitlyn Stahlman for $650,000.

Kelina Lefever conveyed property on White Oak Road to Veronica Faulkner for $347,112.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Lauren K. Myers and Andrew W. Myers for $403,400.

Lynn M. Paine conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Tam Tran and Van Nguyen for $228,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Andrew C. Long and Tara L. Long conveyed property on a public road to Andrew C. Long for $0.

William T. McCord Jr. and Carla F. McCord conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Colleen M. Soukas for $539,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

James L. Weaver and Jenelle M. Weaver conveyed property on Truce Road to Barry J. Weaver and Amy E. Weaver for $1.

James L. Weaver and Jenelle M. Weaver conveyed property on Truce Road to Barry J. Weaver and Amy E. Weaver for $1.

Steven H. Jarvis and Kimberly A. Jarvis conveyed property on a public road to Dustin L. Martin and Kelsey M. Martin for $100,000.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed property on County Lane to Garrett S. Duvall and Megan M. Mecouch for $115,000.

Leon S. Lapp and Nancy F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Southern End Estates LLC for $1,000,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 137 to Jonathan Cryer for $398,550.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jie Chen conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Michael J. Galus and Jie Chen for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Kanella T. Voulopos conveyed property on a public road to John P. Cerulli and Nina M. Cerulli for $319,500.

Lisa Sanchez and Lisa M. Huff conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Sanchez and Paul Sanchez for $0.

Donald A. Hofstetter and Kathleen W. Hofstetter conveyed 1794 Old Line Road to Stephen D. Alcott and Jessica C. Hallowell for $237,000.

Michael A. Jones and Tiffany L. Jones conveyed 1274 Kinderhook Road to Logan K. Kibler and Jeannette L. Kibler for $208,000.

Edwin Lamar Zimmerman and Alison Faye Zimmerman conveyed 880 Hossler Road to Mitchel E. Peters for $253,000.

The estate of Roy D. Munro conveyed property on Prospect Road to Lance J. Peifer and Chelsea Peifer for $275,000.

Jeremy A. Ginder and Danielle J. Ginder conveyed 994 Orchard Road to Jarin Seibel for $240,000.

Paul E. Peterson and Patricia J. Peterson conveyed Unit 127 to John Francis Leo for $385,000.

Donegal Partners and James L. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Envision Outdoor Living LLC for $4,425,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 365 to Joseph A. Garrison and Ashley E. Garrison for $460,272.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 66 to John Michael Lockard II and Madison Brooke Lockard for $451,000.

William F. Miller conveyed property on Iron Bridge Road to Luke Frey and Maria Frey for $240,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Benjamin S. Beiler and Mary F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen G. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Karen L. Crean, Karen L. Crean Cajigas and Karen L Crean Cajigas conveyed 104 N. Christiana Ave. to Charles Wesley Johnson for $262,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Susie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim W. Stoltzfus for $200,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Susan R. Adler conveyed property on Putnam Circle to Kevin Canberg and Jean Canberg for $300,000.

Stephen M. Moyer, Steven M. Moyer, Lori Moyer and Lori A. Moyer conveyed property on David Bair Circle to Lori A. Moyer for $1.

Anna M. Lapp conveyed property on North Jackson Street to Alyssa C. Raftovich for $230,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

John E. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to John E. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher for $1.

Levi E. Fisher and Katie G. Fisher conveyed property on North Star Road to Levi E. Fisher and Katie G. Fisher for $1.

Levi E. Fisher and Katie G. Fisher conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to John E. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher for $1.

Donald E. Foltz Jr. conveyed 1614 Beaver Valley Pike to Enos S. Stoltzfus Jr. for $430,000.

John E. Fisher, Katie L. Fisher, Amos S. Fisher and Mary S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Levi E. Fisher and Katie G. Fisher for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Esther A. Bach, Esther A. Rutter and Scott D. Rutter conveyed property on Field Lane to Alin Anton and Dawn Lynn Anton for $425,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Amway and Deborah A. Amway for $777,276.

Maureen J. Sylvain and Maureen J. Frankhouser conveyed property on a public road to Maureen J. Sylvain for $0.

Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem conveyed 13 Brookwood Drive to Raymond Patrick Daugherty and Jessica S. Daugherty for $423,000.

Lester B. Boll and Dorothy M. Boll conveyed 23 Pfautz Ave. to Leslie L. Boll and Wanda J. Boll for $1.

Daniel A. Brubaker and Teresa L. Brubaker conveyed property on Irvin Drive to Kenneth E. Kinter, Christianna Kinter, Leslie N. Brockman and Albert Brockman for $450,000.

William A. Dailey and Cathrine M. Dailey conveyed property on Sue Drive to Ramona Lunger for $330,000.

Eduardo Garza Diaz conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Jonathan J. Strouse and Madelyn E. Harris for $450,000.