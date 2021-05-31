The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 17-21:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jose A. Quiles, Shannon E. Mains and Shannon E. Quiles conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Ellen Rita Suppan and David R. Suppan for $240,000.

Edward D. Stoudt, Carol A. Stoudt, Carey J. Stoudt, Edward J. Stoudt, Laura Louise Stoudt, Elizabeth S. Stoudt and Gretel K. Stoudt conveyed property on a public road to Ironspire Complex LLC for $2,750,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Cindy Styer and Cindy Beamesderfer conveyed 442 West Main St. to Jay Beamesderfer and Cindy Beamesderfer for $1.

Mary R. Horst conveyed property on Oak Avenue to Aaron Lee Zimmerman and Katherine Miller Zimmerman for $135,000.

BART TWP.

Randall L. Sproul, Donna Sproul and Donna M. Sproul conveyed Unit 29 to Dmytro O. Sholka and Hanna Moroz for $256,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Cansie U. Shupp Jr. conveyed 1831 Malsnee Road to Brenda K. Gingrich for $365,000.

Rhodene Miller, Rhodene Kuhn and Rhodene Stoudt conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Craig Michael Kuhn and Rhodene Kuhn for $1.

Adam Groff, Jessica Groff and Adam V. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Adam Groff for $1.

Titus Z. Martin and Alma H. Martin conveyed 2 Masters Drive to Jonathan E. Martin and Crystal D. Martin for $265,000.

Ronald C. Rydell conveyed Unit 93 to Arthur J. Quintalino and Lucy Quintalino for $505,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Sheldon D. Martin and Jeanette E. Martin conveyed 437 Shirktown Road to Sheldon D. Martin and Jeanette E. Martin for $34,500.

Eric R. Olsen, Tracy L. Olsen, Tracy L. Ford and Eric R. Olsen & Tracy L. Ford Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed 437 Shirktown Road to Sheldon D. Martin and Jeanette E. Martin for $34,500.

CLAY TWP.

Joan Ann Iehle conveyed property on a public road to Dennis W. Clements Sr. and Antoinette C. Clements for $235,000.

Edward Z. Hoover conveyed property on Bethlehem Lane to 2Cfs LLC for $180,000.

Stephen Brian Campbell, Erika Campbell and Stephen Campbell conveyed property on Jennifer Lane to Donald J. Flynn and Donna M. Flynn for $240,000.

John Mcquilkin and Kathleen C. Mcquilkin conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Jan C. Hartman for $280,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Raymond L. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Dwf Real Estate LLC for $35,000.

Glenn L. Eidemiller, Faith Marie Eidemiller and Glenn L. Eidemiller & Faith Marie Eidemiller Revocable Trust Agreement conveyed property on Ebersole Road to Benjamin E. Englerth and Angela M. Englerth for $327,500.

The estate of Gladys R. Royer and Fl Royer Ltd Partnership conveyed 363 South Reamstown Road to Nicholas P. Myers and Jamie L. Guldin for $200,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Heisler Jr. and Heather M. Heisler for $430,055.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Benjamin E. Englerth and Angela M. Englerth conveyed property on Circle Drive to Carlos J. Rios and Shannon N. Rios for $280,000.

Lamar S. Martin conveyed 53 Red Stone Circle to Juliet F. Mitton for $216,500.

John B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Randall L. Bowman and Donna R. Bowman for $235,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Christ F. King and Sylvia E. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. King and Hannah S. King for $1.

Benjamin S. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed property on Noble Road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $1.

Debra Sb Canby and Debra S. Bollenbach conveyed property on a public road to Adam C. Blough and Kelly A. Blough for $535,000.

John L. Ross Jr. and Heather E. Flint conveyed property on a public road to Mason Passmore Rump and Courtney Patricia West for $350,000.

Coopers Run II LLC and Charles Scott Kulicke conveyed property on a public road to Catherine C. Miller and Roland F. Miller for $385,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Christopher M. Geyer conveyed property on Chestnut St. to Christopher M. Geyer and Gerrylynn C. Geyer for $1.

Robert E. Shufflebottom, Robert E. Shuffelbottom and Shawn M. Shuffelbottom conveyed 152 North Seventh St. to David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing for $75,000.

Tricia R. Busby, Tricia R. Smoker and Kevin L. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Todd C. Alshouse and Chelsea E. White for $215,125.

Allen L. Seidel conveyed property on North Third St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $122,500.

Eric M. Miller and Jennifer H. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mason W. Holmes for $120,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Lois A. Hostetter and The estate of Lois Arlene Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Moore for $220,000.

CONOY TWP.

Gregory C. Schatz, Heather Lynn Schatz and Heather L. Schatz conveyed property on a public road to Gregory C. Schatz for $1.

Daniel B. Berra and Shannon E. Berra conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Fetterolf and Gloriana Fetterolf for $377,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Kevin K. Blood and Dianna L. Blood conveyed property on Sycamore Drive to Charlie S. Thach and Kelly T. Kim for $214,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Janice K. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Amy Frey and Shawna Rice for $1.

Sharon L. Boylan and Scott P. Boylan A conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Dana A. Moore and Cristina M. Moore for $280,000.

Florin Farms Hatchery Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Neil P. Heisey and Elizabeth A. Heisey for $290,000.

Damon V. Ronco and Nicole R. Ronco conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Baughman and Kristen K. Meckley for $380,000.

Drew W. Hunter and Katherine R. Hunter conveyed 176 South River St. to Robert R. Turgeon, Ann G. Turgeon, Nicholas Berube and Jaime Berube for $360,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Burkholder Builders, Leon Ray Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch A conveyed property on Kimberly Court to James St. Angelo and Teresa St. Angelo for $225,750.

Patrick M. Klose and Heather L. Klose conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Anderson for $256,000.

Joshua E. Garrett and Julie H. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Austin David Philipp and Abigail Jennifer Yearsley for $350,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Joanne L. Phipps and Joanne L. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to Joanne L. Phipps for $1.

EARL TWP.

Steven J. Simmers and Carla A. Simmers conveyed property on Lavender Lane to Richard D. Mccullough and Kelsey A. Mccullough for $300,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ashton Weaver, Amber Weaver and Amber Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Byler and Kayla A. Byler for $280,000.

The estate of Helen A. Usner conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Hoover for $260,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Michael G. Lester conveyed 2 Grebill Ct to Elizabeth Shank for $300,000.

Theodore M. Musser conveyed 298 Robin Dale Drive to Ligia M. Arias for $1.

Ryan M. Hoover and Stefany E. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Braxton P. Weaver for $256,000.

Christian M. Flickinger and Ashley M. Flickinger conveyed 149 Hawk Lane to Blake Andrew Herr for $240,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Pablo Rivera Jr. and Carmen M. Mercado for $334,962.

Jessica Ackland, Dialah Brown, Eric M. Brown, Loren Brown, Loren Chambers Brown, Melissa D. Brown, Loren Chambers Brown, Shawn Douglas Cole, Corestates Bank NA, Andrea P. Dortone, For The Benefit of Dialah Brown, For The Benefit of Dorothy L. Rissinger, For The Benefit of Judith P. Sabbi, For The Benefit of Paul L. Pennypacker Jr, For The Benefit of Polly Hart, For The Benefit of Polly Kentwell, Polly Hart, Polly P. Hart, Robert Hinkle, Polly Kentwell, Polly Pennypacker Kentwell, Hilda Leighton, Hilda P. Leighton, Luther Leighton, Luther E. Leighton, Luther R. Leighton, Wayne D. Leighton, Robin G. Luhmann, Diane L. Morrison, Mary Ellen Osullivan, Joanne R. Pennypacker, Joanne Rice Pennypacker, Paul L. Pennypacker III, Paul L. Pennypacker Jr, Philadelphia Trust Co., Clarence W. Rice, Helen D. Rice, Richard C. Rice, Robert W. Rice, Andrew Rissinger, Dorothy L. Rissinger, Judith P. Sabbi, Wachovia Bank NA and Penny L. Wisell conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Elite Capital Partners LLC for $2,000,000.

Shayna E. Buchmoyer and Shayna E. Sharp conveyed 6037 Carpenter St. to East Pete Properties LLC for $266,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Daniel Z. Martin and Mary H. Martin conveyed property on Clay Road to Stephen J. Fox and Wanda J. Fox for $1.

Stephen J. Fox and Wanda J. Fox conveyed property on Clay Road to Stephen J. Fox and Wanda J. Fox for $1.

Jeffrey S. Gehman, Wendy S. Gehman and Wendy S. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Gehman and Wendy S. Gehman for $1.

Kenneth J. Solley and Emma S. Solley conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Mcbride for $160,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Justin D. Lehman, David B. Lehman and Debra M. Lehman conveyed property on North Poplar St. to Nathan Mullin for $150,100.

William J. Castellani and Marylou Castellani conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Bhagawoti Ghimirey and Mohan Paudel for $255,000.

Hilarie A. Driesbach, Hilarie A. Mohn and Ryan Mohn conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to George Cattell Jr. and Caryn L. Hanks for $210,000.

Kristofer A. Miller and Amy L. Miller conveyed 139 North Hanover St. to Sean H. Hoenig and Serena Cox for $185,000.

Christopher R. Good, Megan M. Good, Megan M. Groff and Chris Good conveyed 306 East Willow St. to Brandie J. Martin for $225,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed 1 Maize Circle to John E. Barnhill III and Sherry L. Barnhill for $259,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Mark D. Hubbard and Lisa C. Hubbard conveyed 438 Holly Drive to Margot Horwood, Samuel Edward Horwood and Deborah Lynne Horwood for $380,000.

Elaine Ziolkowski and Chad V. Ziolkowski conveyed 38 West Sunset Avenue to Cole R. Hoover and Lauren E. Hoover for $183,000.

The Estate of Howard Kulp conveyed 125 North Maple St. to Chad Leid and Margaret A. Leid for $312,000.

Ellen M. Becker and David J. Becker conveyed Unit 14 to Nilda Roman and Angelina Gurreri for $140,000.

Rebekah Eve Tomredle conveyed Unit 39 to Henry Jay Glick for $175,000.

Brian K. Paul and Deborah S. Paul conveyed 215 East Main St. to Stephen S. King and David K. King for $115,400.

Andrew R. Rutt and Karla L. Rutt conveyed property on Main St. to Trevor W. Mercer and Patricia L. Hawk for $214,900.

Donald T. Wolf and June J. Wolf conveyed 323 Lincoln Avenue to Benjamin L. Duffy and Jacqueline M. Wright for $125,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Daren E. Good and Michelle J. Good conveyed property on Buch Mill Road to Daniel S. King and Fannie K. King for $310,000.

Carlos J. Rios, Shannon Nicole Rios and Shannon Rios conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Jesse Bishop, Crystal Bishop and Nancy Bishop for $215,000.

Katie Datres and Katie A. Turner conveyed 3 Copperwood Lane to Katie Datres and Bret Matthew Datres for $1.

Anna Mae Shirk and Edwin M. Shirk A conveyed property on a public road to Harold Zimmerman for $241,000.

Daniel Parkhouse and Vicki Lynn Westwood conveyed property on a public road to David R. Parkhouse for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 108 Republic Terrace to Ronald A. Cabala and Patricia A. Cabala for $349,197.

David Bonafede conveyed 834 Stonebridge Drive to David Bonafede and April Bonafede for $0.

Sara J. Brubaker and Jason S. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Pa. Dept of Transportation for $1.

Juliana M. Martin, Theresa M. Kaufhold and Theresa M. Draeger conveyed property on a public road to Juliana M. Martin and Theresa M. Draeger for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lynda Welkowitz for $557,885.

Ronald K. Haldeman A, Glenn F. Haldeman and Mary F. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to George David Kolsun for $222,200.

Allen A. Proithis and Despina K. Proithis conveyed 103 Country Place to Barbara Giffuni for $210,250.

David Thomas Witmer conveyed 87 Main St. to David Thomas Witmer and Amanda L. Witmer for $1.

Molt LLC and Themistoklis D. Sacarellos conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Dennis E. Steinmetz, Michael D. Steinmetz and S&P Properties conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Kristofer L. Linde and Deborah G. Linde conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Dennis E. Steinmetz, Michael D. Steinmetz and S&P Properties conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Cynthia L. Farley conveyed property on Hyde Park Drive to Bryan N. Fisk and Melissa D. Fisk for $575,000.

Pmc 1913 LLC and Pmc Properties conveyed property on Mcfarland Drive to PMC 1913 LLC for $1.

John C. Roeder, Simona L. Sarbu and Simona L. Roeder conveyed 313 Faulkner Drive to John C. Roeder and Simona L. Roeder for $0.

Patricia E. Landis, Lisa L. Hannum and Lisa L. Hannum Revocable Living Trust conveyed 907 Country Place Drive to Patricia E. Landis for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jonathan E. Saravia conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Jonathan E. Saravia and Patricia L. Jackson for $1.

Joseph Pennino and Beatriz E. Pennino conveyed property on a public road to John B. Patrick and Georgia R. Patrick for $161,000.

Shanda E. Davis and Brett Davis conveyed property on a public road to Brett Davis and Shanda E. Davis for $1.

The estate of Russell L. Barley conveyed property on a public road to David Glen Forry for $175,000.

Donna J. Lacrosse conveyed 4056 Parkside Court to Michele Cristofori and Sarah Palmisano Cristofori for $265,100.

Cheryl B. Ricca conveyed property on a public road to Pai Corp for $335,000.

Joshua L. Manmiller, Christina E. Manmiller, Christina Manmiller and Joshua Manmiller conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Manmiller and Christina E. Manmiller for $1.

Ashley A. Alt conveyed property on Dustin Drive to Alexandra Patrone for $282,000.

Erik L. Booth and Alissa M Gates Booth conveyed property on Farmington Place to Erik L. Booth for $1.

Jason A. Zerbe conveyed property on Caraway Drive to Jason A. Zerbe and Sarah E. Zerbe for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Craig D. Clark and Christina M. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Buckwalter and Kelly L. Buckwalter for $1.

Virginia L. Czetli conveyed property on a public road to Elissa Czetli for $1.

Beverly A. Mennig conveyed property on Sunlite Circle to Kelly Ann Wallace and Per Erik Theodore Ahlseen for $157,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

John A. Hornberger, Sandra L. Hornberger and Angela J. Hornberger conveyed 106 Florentine Drive to David G. Denning Sr. and Frances K. Denning for $262,500.

Phillip M. Morris, Sherell J. Morris, Phillip M. Morris & Sherell J. Morris Revocable Trust, Evanna S. Morris, Evanna Morris, Kenneth T. Morris and Kenneth Morris conveyed Unit 46 to Andres Martiny and Liliana I. Martiny for $320,000.

Jeffrey A. Adams, Teri A. Adams, Paul J. Stefanow and Kaitlin Stefanow conveyed property on a public road to Paul J. Stefanow and Kaitlin N. Stefanow for $1.

Patricia C. Harmes conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Shultz and Tonya J. Shultz for $217,000.

DRM Properties LLC and Dennis R. Mylin conveyed 2833 Willow Street Pike to Conigliaro Property Management LLC for $240,000.

Timothy L. Davis and Jozlyn J. Davis conveyed 14 Donnelly Drive to Timothy L. Davis for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Harry George Jr, Michael D. George and Dorothy L. George conveyed 725 George St. to Dorothy L. George and Michael D. George A for $1.

The estate of K. Lynn Miller, The estate of Karen Lynn Miller and The estate of Karen L. Miller conveyed 433 North Christian St. to Acclaim Management Co Incorporated for $140,000.

Carlito Montanez conveyed property on Rockland to Lancaster City of for $90,000.

PI Capitol LLC and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 421 North Pine St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $215,000.

Kenneth Dupree, Keisha R. Scovens and Keisha Scovens conveyed 253 South Ann St. to Finest Home Buyers LLC for $154,000.

611Sprince Lapa EG LLC conveyed 611 South Prince St. to David W. Broomall for $200,000.

Miguelina Rodriguez conveyed 352 South Ann St. to Juan L Rodriguez Matias for $157,000.

10E James St. Holding LLC and Anthony Vazquez conveyed property on East James St. to Anthony Vazquez for $1.

Aida L. Gomez Igartua, Aida L Gomez Igartua and Aida L. Gomez conveyed property on Chesapeake St. to Joshua Varela Gomez and Joshua Varela Gomez for $139,750.

Carlos E. Segarra Rivera and Carlos E. Segarra Rivera conveyed 445 Lafayette St. to Amber D. Juarbe for $65,000.

Steve Fanning conveyed 122 North Mulberry St. to Brandon M. Witmer for $205,000.

B. Alden LLC, Alden B. LLC and Adnan Pasic conveyed property on South Mary St. to Elliot Charles Rende and Daria Guenther for $187,000.

Ruth E. Mcfarland conveyed 420 West Lemon St. to Ryan D. Shank and Abigail Shank for $240,000.

Jordyn L. Bibiloni and David Bibiloni conveyed property on a public road to Numa Design LLC for $145,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on West Liberty St. to Craig James Walt and Leah Walt for $250,000.

Karen Kinloch conveyed 931 West Walnut St. to Karen R. Shenk for $530,125.

Chad Ostrowski and Lisa Yoder conveyed 628 North Lime St. to Joshua Thomas Redd and Jostalynn Lucy Parry for $220,000.

Thomas A. Chimienti conveyed 424 Reynolds Avenue to Thomas P. Martin for $82,000.

Jenna M. Dougherty conveyed 101 Ruby St. to William Zimmerman and Kathy Zimmerman for $182,000.

Sean M. Dusablon, Emily Christine Dusablon and Emily Dusablon conveyed 230 East Liberty St. to Krystal Elaine Esdaille for $195,000.

Antonio Santos Lorenzo Surita and Tielle Courtney Surita conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Catherine A. Frye for $174,900.

Christopher Todd Sharp and Sydney Leigh Harrell conveyed 517 West Lemon St. to Molly E. St. Cyr for $305,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed property on South Ann St. to Willine Builders LLC for $300,000.

Gerald L. Martin and Cynthia A. Martin conveyed property on College Avenue to Shannon Lucio and Charles Hofheimer for $495,000.

Travis J. Mello and Ariel P. Mello conveyed property on a public road to Justin F. Kenel and Cathleen L. Borgman for $227,000.

Red Canna LLC conveyed 449 Lafayette St. to Karen A. Henry for $207,000.

Doris E. Burkhart and Sherri Lynn Hevener A conveyed 15 East Filbert St. to Kowain Christian for $117,500.

Cesar Augusto Lopez Portilla conveyed 110 Howard Avenue to Nohora Bautista Gomez for $1.

Melody S. Sanjose and Berthelyn Sanjose conveyed 21 East Ross St. to Hck Properties LLC for $185,000.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 724 High St. to Stoltzfus Me Rentals LLC and Me Stoltzfus Rentals LLC for $75,000.

Bng Properties Llc, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 820 Buchanan Avenue to Jason J. Schultz and Jacqueline E. Schultz for $424,000.

Maiday LLC conveyed 111 North Lime St. to Tyler H. Smith and Lauren E. Smith for $305,000.

Paula Haavistola conveyed 1346 Calvert Lane to Yanitza Rosado Ortiz for $157,000.

Michael B. Julian, Grace E. Julian and Michael Julian conveyed 145 Church St. to Brendan Filliaux for $110,000.

Richard N. Byrd III and Katie L. Byrd conveyed 28 South Pearl St. to Janelle Bitikofer for $175,000.

Lancaster Home Buyers LLC and Carlton Mahadeo conveyed 311 Euclid Avenue to Jose A. Paulino and Maribel Ferreira Arroyo for $164,000.

Natacha D. Santiago and Alvin M. Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Daryle A. Bridgman Jr. for $170,000.

GPSC LLC, Parminder Mangat and Gurdip Mangat conveyed 8 Caroline St. to Cassidy G. Billet and Matthew J. Kline for $167,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Trevor J. Koenig, Unissa Otto Koenig, Unissa Otto Koenig and Unissa Otto conveyed property on a public road to Trevor J. Koenig for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County Pa, Lois Hostetter and Maurice M. Hostetter conveyed 38 N. Bausman Drive to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $250,000.

Michael D. Klase and Dorothy I. Klase conveyed property on a public road to Guinevere G. Crescenzi for $208,000.

Steven G. Roth conveyed 309 Rider Avenue to Jennifer Teson for $202,000.

Medhanidhi Pokhrel and Goma Pokhrel conveyed 1901 Wilderness Road to Reyner Mestre Delrio for $273,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Leo F. Springer and Dorothy J. Springer conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Stillittano for $358,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Gideon E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Martin for $137,000.

Samuel Z. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to David S. King for $315,000.

John E. Esh and Nancy Sue Esh conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Esh Jr. for $250,000.

Melvin S. Burkholder II conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Burkholder II, Kenneth L. Hawkins Burkholder and Kenneth L Hawkins Burkholder for $1.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square South to Ian A. Hunt and Kathleen M. Hunt for $370,254.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mark E. Manley conveyed 540 West Marion St. to Mark E. Manley and Laura L Meredith Manley for $1.

K. Ryan Groff, Kenneth Ryan Groff, Melissa S. Lehman, Melissa S. Groff and Melissa Sue Groff conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Ryan Groff and Melissa S. Groff for $1.

Douglas E. Helsel and Heather L. Helsel conveyed 11 East Orange St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $93,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Curtis Sheets and Deborah Sheets conveyed property on Little Britain Road South to Bonnie L. Scherer and Robert R. Scherer Jr. for $283,000.

Frank J. Dunlap Jr. conveyed 262 Sleepy Hollow Road to Frank J. Dunlap Jr. and Tammy Dunlap for $10.

MANHEIM TWP.

Maureen E. Anderson conveyed Unit 423 to Maureen E. Anderson and Deborah M. Starks for $1.

Erika S. Kear conveyed property on a public road to Christine Lomanov and Philip Lomanov for $320,000.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOQR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on South Lefever Drive to Louis A. Marotti and Jill Marotti for $298,000.

S. Anthony Seyfert and Daryl F. Seyfert conveyed property on a public road to S. Anthony Seyfert for $1.

Colleen Mannon conveyed Unit A 7 to Michael Robinson and Cinthia Rosa Robinson for $154,900.

Carolyn P. Mcnaughton conveyed property on Butter Road to Allison C. Gallagher and Eric T. Mcdowell for $590,000.

Llmb LLC and Jeffrey D. Dunaway conveyed Unit 423 to Maureen E. Anderson for $206,423.

David B. Decktor and Lauren H Boyd Decktor conveyed property on Belgian Way to Ross G. Biggs and Teresa R. Biggs for $655,000.

Michael A. Dipaolo conveyed 2860 Weaver Road to Thomas W. Costello and Michelle M. Costello for $319,000.

Meagen L. Lebo and Meagen L. Baker conveyed 2625 Lititz Pike to Mdl Properties LLC for $110,000.

Vaneeta Seepersad and Rachel Seecharran conveyed 402 Belair Drive to Vaneeta Seepersad for $1.

Lynn A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline Reilly and Jackson Martin for $335,000.

Thomas R. Westphal and Michele Bucher Westphal conveyed property on Laureldale Court to Craig R. Harris for $475,000.

Benjamin J. Mitchell conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to Penny C. Duke for $277,000.

Joshua E. Kirsh conveyed property on a public road to Joshua E. Kirsh and Stephanie A. Vogt for $1.

The Estate of Judy L. Gerz conveyed 635 Apple Road to Alexander William Gerz and Alex W. Gerz for $1.

Randy J. Price and Vernetta M. Price conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Jonathan H. Keach and Michele M. Keach for $385,000.

Armand Dicostanzo, Josephine Dicostanzo, Martin Dicostanzo, Michael Dicostanzo and Armand M. Dicostanzo conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Josephine Dicostanzo, Martin Dicostanzo and Michael Dicostanzo for $1.

Grh 3. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Andrew E. Noel and Carissa M. Noel for $520,669.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 949 Louise Avenue to Thad Naeve Revocable Trust and Nancye Naeve Revocable Trust for $240,000.

Carl D. Schaefer and Amber Fasig A conveyed 445 Ashford Drive to Yaquira E. Delvalle and Eneida Solis for $350,000.

Kevin P. Mcbridge and Catherine B. Mcbridge conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to William W. Train for $1,130,000.

Justin A. Kilheffer conveyed property on a public road to Paulo Jose Barbosa Debrito and Bruna Tatiane Deoliveira Brito for $365,800.

Daniel E. Morphy and Christine A. Morphy conveyed property on a public road to David B. Decktor and Lauren Decktor for $1,165,625.

Bessie L. Georgeadis conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Clothier and Kimberly M. Clothier for $510,000.

Larry L. Adams and Susan J. Adams conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Jonathan Smokowicz and Kathryn Gentile for $380,501.

Roger L. Rohrbaugh and Roger L. Rohrbaugh Jr. conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Michelle M. Baidy for $285,000.

Lorin S. Hirsch and Renae L. Hirsch conveyed 2492 Shaub Road to Nigel Hales and Valeska Jade Hales for $850,000.

MANOR TWP.

B&E Wolf LLC and Brad A. Wolf conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Drive Quinto Pauletti LLC, Quinto Pauletti LLC and Pauletti Quinto LLC for $1.

Daniel B. Wisniewski conveyed 116 Millersville Road to Daniel B. Wisniewski and Kelly J. Kolb for $1.

Dannie L. Brooks and Patricia Brooks conveyed property on a public road to Keith Blastland and Jennifer Blastland for $402,000.

Edward Shane and Carol Shane conveyed property on Velma Lane to Daniel A. Peters and Beverley J. Peters for $311,000.

Connie L. Watson and Connie Watson conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Malik Smith and Sarah Smith for $140,000.

Johnny R. Caputo and Rebecca J. Motley conveyed 2770 Valley Drive to Eileen Fry for $280,000.

Centerville Road Venture LP, Michael S. Murphy and Centerville Road Ventures Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

PNC Bank NA and First National Bank of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

The estate of Dennis B. Englert conveyed property on a public road to Scott C. Stadulis for $181,000.

Kelsie Griffith, Kelsie Ann Fox, Kelsie L. Griffith, Chad Griffith and Chad Robert Griffith conveyed property on Swedesford Lane to Kelsie Griffith for $1.

Jamil M. Trilla, Elisha M. Trilla and Elisha M. Rodriguez conveyed 1024 Flagstone Court to Elisha M. Rodriguez for $1.

Jeb & Sons LP and J. Edward Buckwalter conveyed 671 South Donnerville Road to Antonio Surita and Tielle C. Surita for $290,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Joseph Clark and Ronna Clark conveyed property on West Front St. to Karen Clark for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Joseph Maiuri conveyed 40 Camelia Lane to Henry S. Riehl Jr. for $462,500.

Gloria J. Otto, Gloria J. Forry and Richard G. Otto conveyed property on a public road to Nichole A. Kilby for $115,000.

Corporate Venture Group, Chad G. Hurst, Robert H. Eby, Stephen B. Lehman and Mary Ann Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Elam B. Miller and Elizabeth B. Miller for $800,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Philip William Barrett, Loretta Mae Barrett and Philip W. Barrett conveyed 38 South Duke St. to Jennifer N. Harthan and Eric L. Harthan for $145,000.

Micah D. France and Rebecca J. France conveyed property on Valley Road to Man Gurung and Buddhi Maya Rai for $300,000.

Susan E. Furlow and Susan Ellen Wireback conveyed 405 Penn View Drive to Susan Ellen Wireback for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Amber Pytash, David J. Pytash Jr. and David J. Pytash conveyed 38 Detweiler Ave. to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $177,000.

Angela M. Swartz conveyed 211 Birchland Avenue to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $145,000.

Craig R. Peters and Sherrie LB Peters conveyed 199 Farmington Way to Harrison D. Myers and Natalie M. Fritz for $260,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Scott M. Messick and Ashley Messick conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Macklin and Michelle Macklin for $409,900.

Samuel J. Baughman and Kristen K. Meckley conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Andrew J. Esoldo and Rachel H. Esoldo for $270,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret Lucille S. Weaver, The estate of Lucille S. Weaver and The estate of M. Lucille Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Deanna R. Weaver for $175,000.

Jaime L. Young and Jaime L. Minko conveyed property on Fulton St. to Matthew Carl Frederick for $205,000.

PARADISE TWP.

John F. Tomassetti and Maria A. Tomassetti conveyed property on a public road to Jesse A. Knaub and Katherine M. Knaub for $441,000.

David S. Fisher and Maribeth E. Fisher conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Mahlon J. Beiler for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Rachael L. Hildebrand conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to William J. Cleary for $1.

Jeffrey S. Rice and Sherry R. Rice conveyed property on Mountain Road to Seal Property Group LLC for $137,500.

Duane E. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Duane E. Baker and Cami J. Baker for $1.

Jordan Geisler, Kaybrea Geisler and Kaybrea Hood conveyed property on a public road to Jordan A. Geisler and Kaybrea Geisler for $1.

Sandra S. Salazar and Ramon H. Salazar conveyed property on a public road to Sandra S. Salazar for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Dale G. Stoner and Ruth Ann Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Sdf Farms LLC for $1.

The estate of Sonya L. Degenhardt conveyed property on a public road to Helen F. Brubaker for $1.

Harriet A. Sweigart and Harriet A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jay C. Sweigart Jr. and Michelle E. Sweigart for $155,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Aliyan Kiyasudeen and Yasmin Kiyasudeen for $100,000.

Lydell E. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John Wright Co Inc. and Wright John Co Inc. for $1.

R. Bruce Smith conveyed property on Mt Hope School Road to April M. Koppenhaver for $279,678.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Megan E. Goodrich conveyed property on Park Avenue to Valley View Capital LLC for $75,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of John B. Pyle conveyed property on a public road to Jenna Renae Mummau and Neal David Mummau for $289,500.

The estate of Patricia A. Manno conveyed property on a public road to Somphane Homdouangchay and Somphone Homdouangchay for $400,000.

Loren Edelman conveyed 1365 Worthington Drive to Meixia Gao for $327,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. and Thomas C. Kile conveyed property on a public road to Conrad B. Dobler and Samantha Heindel for $416,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 27 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Samuel E. King and Ruth King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. King and Ruth King for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Carol Lee Schwartz conveyed property on a public road to Elam J. Beiler for $215,000.

Wesley M. Long and Kristen M. Long conveyed property on Sunset Lane to Kristen M. Long for $1.

Sylvan F. Stoltzfus and Sarah K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gerald T. Gehman and Twila D. Gehman for $100,000.

George W. Shank and Patricia A. Shank conveyed property on a public road to George W. Shank and Patricia A. Shank for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

John E. Hults and Pamela R. Hults conveyed property on Black Horse Alley to Owen Luther and Tammy Luther for $455,000.

Michael J. Blank conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to Michael J. Blank and Naomi G. Blank for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Matthew K. Horning, Alison J. Horning and Alison J. Weidman conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Matthew K. Horning and Alison J. Horning for $1.

Claudia Palacio conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Tyler Steadman Murphy and Amanda Murphy for $240,000.

Albert Blough, Jane Blough, Albert H. Blough and Jane J. Blough conveyed 35 Brookwood Drive to Rebecca A. Olson for $1.

Thomas F. Wainman Jr. and Melissa Ed Reilly Wainman conveyed 323 Knightsbridge Way to Jason R. Yon and Amy D. Yon for $390,000.

Michael W. Brubaker and Cindy Jo Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zecher and Caitlin J. Zecher for $185,000.

Krista Heffley conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Matt Woodcraft and Tovyah Woodcraft for $420,000.

Fernando Sanchez conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Dominion Renovations LLC for $190,000.

Thomas M. Aslin conveyed 731 Buckwood Lane to Thomas F. Wainman Jr. and Melissa Ed Reilly Wainman for $685,000.

Leighton M. Dickenson II, Susan M. Dickenson, Leighton Dickenson, Edith S. Dickenson and Susan Dickenson conveyed property on a public road to Leighton M. Dickenson II, Leighton Dickenson and Edith S. Dickenson for $1.

Liz Reyes conveyed 1702 Wiker Avenue to Robert Distasi for $286,500.