The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 16-20:

AKRON BOROUGH

Patrick M. Wiker conveyed property on Park Street to Kyle J. Houser and Jazmin M. Sensenig for $368,000.

Gregory L. Walborn, Lois J. Walborn, Brent C. Zimmerman and Kyrie A. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Gregory L. Walborn and Lois J. Walborn for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin conveyed property on Black Creek Road to Weston Martin and Alyssa Martin for $675,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Joseph Dinenno conveyed 2262 Laurel Road to US Bank Trust NA and Lodge Series III Trust for $2,472.

The estate of Sharon L. Miller conveyed 5846 Knobby Hill Road to Stanley A. Sween and Goggie M. Sween for $509,000.

Edward R. Brown and Karen D. Brown conveyed 450 Shirktown Road to Karen D. Brown for $10.

David W. Whitaker and Sharon Whitaker conveyed 5876 Knobby Hill Road to Ryan Zimmerman and Stephanie Zimmerman for $511,000.

Paul D. Mast and Rhoda A. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Christian Day School Association Inc. for $1.

Conestoga Christian Day School Association Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Christian Day School Association Inc. for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Carnathan Luke Shivery and Jaclyn Anne Shivery conveyed property on a public road to Jordan T. Hubert and Candace Camerote for $370,000.

CLAY TWP.

Pauline M. Denlinger and Thomas D. Denlinger conveyed property on Hopeland Road to J. Logan Martin and Meghan Martin for $332,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

GDGAB LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jordan M. Martin, Rachael M. Martin, Barry L. Burkholder, Elaine M. Burkholder, Paul E. Martin and Alverta W. Martin for $1.

Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Robinette and Gabriella Robinette for $357,000.

Melissa R. Swift conveyed property on Main Street to Melissa R. Swift and Keith A. Swift for $1.

Lorenzo S. Bonura and Francesco Bonura conveyed property on a public road to GDGAB LLC for $1.

Tyler J. Rittenour and Heidi C. Rittenour conveyed property on James Drive to Laury Stephany Ruiz Brioso and Carmelo Ruiz for $265,000.

Millpond Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charles D. Goodlad and Tara M. Goodlad for $399,995.

Giuseppe Bonura and Susanna Bonura conveyed property on a public road to Lorenzo S. Bonura and Francesco Bonura for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill conveyed 690 N. Blainsport Road to Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill for $1.

J. Edwin Harting, Faye L. Harting and Bonnie L. Showalter conveyed property on Whitehall Road to Zachary D. Burkholder for $306,500.

Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill for $31,250.

P. Sherman Lauther, Myrtle Eleanor Lauther and Robert Alan Nass conveyed property on a public road to Robert Alan Nass and Robert Alan Nass Revocable Trust Agreement for $10.

Robert Alan Nass and Louise D. Nass conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Robert Alan Nass and Robert Alan Nass Revocable Trust Agreement for $10.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Andrea Bell And Karen Heistand Members conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn Krembs for $215,000.

Roberto T. Rentas Sr, Jeffrey S. Emerick and Milagros D. Emerick conveyed 525 Manor St. to Milagros D. Emerick and Jeffrey S. Emerick for $1.

Joseph Hemmings conveyed property on South Eighth Street to 32 South Eighth LLC for $105,000.

Tiffany J. Lewis conveyed 143 S. Eighth St. to Ian S. Christie for $165,000.

Murphy Acquisition Group LLC and Donald C. Murphy conveyed property on Walnut Street to Gardiner Murphy for $157,500.

TNH Sober Living LLC conveyed property on a public road to The Tint Shop LLC for $250,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Betty J. Sample conveyed property on a public road to Derrin Sample for $1.

Conestoga United Methodist Church, Me Church of Conestoga Centre, Rodney Smay and Rodney D. Smay conveyed property on a public road to William M. Kreider and Hannah G. Kreider for $305,000.

CONOY TWP.

Michael A. Lippold, Maria D. Piedra Lippold and Maria D Piedra Lippold conveyed property on Stackstown Road to Michael A. Lippold for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Lacy J. Lash conveyed 422 Walnut St. to Shannon L. Hurst and Charlotte L. Hurst for $150,000.

US Bank Trust NA, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-Rpl2 and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 31 S. Fourth St. to Paul Charles for $101,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Paige Zeamer, Paige Breniser and Matthew Breniser conveyed property on a public road to David Calese Wesley Bowman Jr. for $189,900.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to John C. Recknagel and Judy H. Recknagel for $100,000.

Sharon W. Smith and Elie R. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Cheddar and Denise R. Cheddar for $550,000.

Ellen C. Sundy and Elvera C. Joesten conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Cheng for $252,527.

Jordy D. Smoker and Kaitlin R. Smoker conveyed 257 Furnace Hill Road to Jordy D. Smoker for $1.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Jamie L. Kolendowicz for $378,900.

Darcie L. Zeager conveyed 241 Furnace Hill Road to Dean R. Zeager for $10.

Glenpoint LLC and KcCHHolding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Hem R. Prasai and Madhu Prasai for $594,059.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Christine M. Gray conveyed 15 Timberline Drive to Dylan J. Redecker and Felicia A. Redecker for $400,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Beatrice Nixon conveyed property on a public road to Ronald A. Nixon for $1.

Rhoda M. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Amos H. Smucker for $352,000.

Vera M. Zimmerman Estate conveyed property on a public road to Glen N. Zimmerman for $285,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ben S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ben S. Stoltzfus and Katie M. Stoltzfus for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Shawn M. McClune conveyed 68 Buchland Road to Shawn M. McClune and Kelly E. McClune for $1.

Melvin Lee Beiler and Hannah M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John W. Beiler for $0.

Eugenio Desantiago and Thao Phuong Tran conveyed property on Hobson Court to Edward Campbell and Debra Campbell for $348,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Anthony J. Donato conveyed property on Geneva Drive to Amy D. Swanger and Bryan A. Carr for $300,000.

EDEN TWP.

Stacey P. Rineer and Sharon G. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Trout and Rachel L. Trout for $300,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jesse S. Weiler and Katharine O. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Baldwin and Jalisa A. Baldwin for $330,000.

Philip Anthony Weaver and Michelle Renae Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Harry Davis Anderson and Natalie Z. Anderson for $186,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Kyle Molchany conveyed property on a public road to Giselle E. Davis and Steven C. Davis for $250,000.

Kelly Horne and Kelly Hoover conveyed 114 W. High St. to Cameron D. Calhoun and Taryn S. Snyder for $279,900.

F. Kaier Properties LLC, P. Kaier Properties LLC, Kaier F. Properties LLC, Kaier P. Properties LLC, Frederick J. Kaier and Patricia A. Kaier conveyed property on South Market Street to Matthew J. Fahnestock and Linda E. Fahnestock for $340,000.

Larry J. Fike and Mary Sue Fike conveyed property on Westbury Court to Crystal J. McMullen and Daniel M. Alspaugh for $290,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Estate of Patricia J. Wealand and Alan H. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Burkholder for $150,000.

Justin L. Beiler conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Benjamin A. Yurchenko for $202,200.

The estate of Edwin G. Erb Jr. and Michael S. Redcay Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Croft Jr. and Melissa J. Croft for $220,000.

Dawn A. Zonin conveyed property on a public road to Dawn A. Zonin for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

MSCI 2006 HG10 North Chancery Street LLC, US Bank NA, Morgan Stanley Capital I. Inc. and LNR Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to First Citizens Community Bank for $900,000.

SWS Investments LLC and Nelson Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Mavis Tire Supply LLC for $1,500,000.

Sean Michael Ramey, Vicki E. Palma Ramey and Vicki E. Palma Ramey conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Yevgeniy Chuprin for $350,000.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Agnes Leona Wyatt conveyed property on a public road to Zachary G. Graybeal and Holly E. Graybeal for $320,000.

Deborah L. Monk conveyed 339 Goat Hill Road to Quiet Brook Oasis LLC for $192,500.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Nicole M. George and Nicole M. Sheaffer conveyed 121 Treetops Drive to Nicole M. Sheaffer and 1728 Landis House Inc. for $208,000.

John Forsyth conveyed property on Northside Drive to Natalie C. Wardrop and Derek J. Ortiz for $357,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 138 Ticonderoga Road to Richard David Trach and Diana Trach for $440,191.

Barry L. Bryson and Naomi Ruth Bryson conveyed property on Bimini Drive to Solid Ground Investments LLC for $218,000.

Jonathan B. Hummer conveyed property on Junction Road to William Clifford Zeamer for $899,900.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes Llc, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc., Landis Farm Associates LLC and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Randazzo and Martina Mangiapane for $492,370.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Sfp2 Land LLC and CBC Landlp conveyed 2425 Spring Water Circle to Alexandra Velez and Mackenzi Vernat for $344,200.

701 Stony Battery Road LLC conveyed 701 Stony Battery Road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Larry Merle Fagley, Larry M. Fagley, Margaret Claree Fagley and Margaret C. Fagley conveyed property on English Brook Drive to Leigh A. Wheeler and Kirk P. Wheeler II for $390,000.

Stacia V. Lincoln conveyed property on a public road to Sameh S. Fahmy and Marian M. Fahim for $260,000.

George Kessler Jr. and Darlene Kessler conveyed property on Centerville Road to Peter Alan Rustico and Barbara Ann Rustico for $702,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kimberly Lemon Maciver conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to Matthew Kerper and Alexandra Moody for $775,000.

Carrie Ann Walker conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Hayden Alton Walker for $1.

Angela M. Patterson and Mary Stauffer conveyed 3877 Sterling Way to Christopher Patterson for $0.

Stephan Keuschnigg Zingl, Stephan Keuschnigg Zingl and Carina Zingl conveyed 3902 Archer Lane to David Fuchs and Gia Fuchs for $490,000.

Donna Kloidt and Marie T. Cremer conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Siegrist and Karen L. Siegrist for $0.

Ashley E. Borg, Ashley E. Mayer, Steven D. Borg, Elizabeth J. Borg and GS Properties & Holding LLC conveyed 4125 Marietta Pike to Kenneth Edward Hickman for $535,000.

Gregory E. Reichardt and Joan L. Reichardt conveyed property on a public road to David Costello and Sara Costello for $250,000.

Stephen L. Lefever and Christina M. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Johnson and Samantha M. Johnson for $342,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Allen E. Tate, Margaret E. Baker and Margaret E. Zeiders conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Stoltzfus and Anna E. Stoltzfus for $2,000,000.

Elam Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Todd A. Stoltzfus and Alicia D. Stoltzfus for $400,000.

Daniel R. Richards, Ruth E. Richards and Daniel Richards conveyed 55 Hickory Drive to Brittany Howe for $220,000.

Julia Kendig Weaver, Gary Raymond Kendig, Douglas Frank Kendig, Richard E. Frank, Richard Edgar Frank, Susan E. Neal, Mary O. Rideout, The estate of Richard E. Frank, The estate of Richard Eugene Frank, Curtis Dean Weaver, Olive Davis Kendig, Susan Ann Kendig and Curtis D. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Weis Markets Inc. for $3,400,000.

Michael J. Kucks and Mary C. Kucks conveyed 867 Lamplight Circle to Nathan Ibrahim and Nesreen Saad for $326,000.

John W. Miller, Elizabeth S. Miller, William E. Cochran, Betty J. Cochran, Paul V. Marshall, Diana S. Marshall, Bernard W. Young, Grace Young, George W. Crook and Mary C. Crook conveyed property on a public road to Heidi Oskamp for $8,000.

Terry L. Kauffman Jr, Carrie Kauffman and Terry L. Kauffman conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Cameron J. Hall and Mary Catherine Hall for $189,900.

Eric D. Lefever, Sara M. Wenrich and Sara M. Lefever conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to Eric D. Lefever and Sara M. Lefever for $1.

Hempstead Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cheema Ranvir LLC for $1,300,000.

Bradley R. Kiser and Constance L. Kiser conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy D. Leicy and Stacey R. Leicy for $600,000.

Joseph C. Costello Estate conveyed property on a public road to Adam Costello, Andrew Costello, Jessica Costello and Sara Costello for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ryan P. Eichelberger and Jamie L. Eichelberger conveyed 1728 Niblock Ave. to Jamie L. Eichelberger for $10.

Joseph R. Delfavero and Karen L. Delfavero conveyed 124 Cliff Ave. to Kyle V. Lefever and Kelly L. Lefever for $381,000.

EJH Properties LLC and Jesse D. Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer A. Costa for $350,000.

Peter C. Frederick and Sharon L. Risser conveyed 611 Beaver Valley Pike to Elizabeth Risser for $160,000.

Brian N. Hershey and Tracy M. Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Steve H. Jarvis and Kimberly A. Jarvis for $225,000.

Stephen L. Amspacher and Bethany L. Amspacher conveyed 1810 Divot Court to Randy A. Brown and Veda N. Brown for $311,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Jeffrey Yunginger conveyed property on a public road to BI PA Holdings I. LLC A. Pennsylvania Limi for $82,500.

Daniel D. Armstrong conveyed property on a public road to Vincent M. King and Janae E. King for $180,000.

Bollinger & Hess Group LLC A. Pennsylvani conveyed property on a public road to Abigail Zerby Reed for $197,500.

Brittany A. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Hussein for $130,000.

JC Diverse Ventures LLC conveyed property on a public road to Esther Gross for $179,500.

Thomas P. Ressler and Thomas Ressler conveyed 44 W. Liberty St. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $250,000.

Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem conveyed 324 College Ave. to Restored Investments LLC for $225,000.

Jeffrey A. Kramer and Carolyn C. Haggerty conveyed 406 W. Lemon St. to Jeffrey A. Kramer and Carolyn C. Haggerty for $1.

EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co LLC and Ephrem Bekere conveyed 430 Beaver St. to Matthew David Anderson for $144,900.

Robert Maldonado Jr. conveyed 131 Juniata St. to Cabrera Properties Investments LLC for $140,000.

Katharine R. Newlin conveyed 409 N. Cherry St. to Aurora Rose Parker for $172,507.

Hazel A. Palacios conveyed 513 High St. to Mary A. Houser Quesada and Mary Houser Quesada for $96,500.

Numa Design LLC and Andrew T. Benner conveyed 713 Fourth St. to Gretchen M. Ripple for $287,500.

Mary J. Micciche and Barbara Runyon conveyed 766 New Holland Ave. to Cinmic Investments for $130,000.

Andrew Quintois and Mikaela Quintois conveyed 303 Church St. to Charles A. Fisher for $257,000.

Lisa Sarah Huber, David Paul Huber, Lisa Matuson Huber, David P. Huber and Dave Huber conveyed property on a public road to David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber for $1.

Rosmerry Jimenez-Perez Erroneously Ref conveyed property on a public road to Donna Marie Anderson and Julie L. Anderson for $300,000.

Kennedy R. Leon Gutierrez, Rosa Ivette Cruz Cruz, Rosa Ivette Cruz Cruz, Kennedy R Leon Gutierrez, Rosa I. Cruz Cruz and Rosa I Cruz Cruz conveyed 323 S. Ann St. to Kennedy R. Leon Gutierrez and Kennedy R Leon Gutierrez for $1.

Mayelin Hernandez and Delis Y. Hernandez conveyed 765 Euclid Ave. to Mayelin Hernandez for $10.

Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust, Robert E. Plank Jr, Debra F. Haas, Deborah F. Haas, Hallie R. Plank, Robert E. Plank and Hallie R. Plan Credit Trust conveyed 644 Marietta Ave. to D. Brown Holdings LLC and Brown D. Holdings LLC for $210,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

John J. Dougherty Jr. and Wendy L. Dougherty conveyed 1322 Quarry Lane to Andrew F. Veitch and Claudia Bard Veitch for $455,000.

Royal Assets LLC and Matthew James King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Fisher and Rebecca K. Fisher for $572,000.

Matthew F. Santana conveyed 1071 Columbia Ave. to Cogan L. Duffey for $230,000.

The estate of Mary A. McNelis conveyed 441 Charles Road to Colette M. Shay for $1.

Eric Yaszemski and Susan Yaszemski conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Barry Andrew Hanchin and Kathy Maureen Hanchin for $280,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Kiara Ramos Malave and Kiara Ramos Malave for $359,543.

Nicholas C. Karamanos and Cassandra M. Karamanos conveyed property on a public road to Natasha De Las Mercedes Formoso Barbado and Leandro Martinez Formoso for $250,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Pamela A. Rushmer, Hope L. Stehr and Joy D. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Joy D. Beck for $1.

The estate of Lydia Amelia Stehr and The estate of Lydia Stehr conveyed property on a public road to Pamela A. Rushmer, Joy D. Beck and Hope L. Stehr for $1.

Joy D. Beck conveyed property on a public road to John G. Beck and Joy D. Beck for $1.

Rhonda M. Lapp conveyed 19 Laurel Ridge to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $180,000.

Levi H. Charles and Eileen M. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Preston S. Nelson and Julie C. Nelson for $215,000.

Thomas Derrell Miller and Arlyn Miller conveyed 201 W. Main St. to Anthony M. Strohm and Amanda J. Strohm for $220,000.

The estate of John W. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Eaby Estates for $183,700.

Michael A. Stauffer and Beatrice A. Stauffer conveyed 51 Hellers Church Road to Tyler J. Petri and Tessa E. Petri for $310,000.

Isaac L. Beiler and Mervin S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Isaac L. Beiler for $203,392.

Sondra L. Gardner conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Philip E. Lutz and Kaitlyn A. Lutz for $265,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Bailey L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Martha Ann Van Splinter and Carol Ann Van Splinter for $325,000.

Scott R. Burky and Kay Burky conveyed property on North Oak Street to Jason Robert Bingaman and Meghan Lynn Carr for $461,000.

Jeffrey D. Conaway and Chloe M. Conaway conveyed 128 Front St. to Danny Manzanares and Jessica Manzanares for $465,000.

E. Eugene Hollinger and Lois I. Hoiiinger conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Lee and Kimberly T. Lee for $278,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo conveyed property on a public road to Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Emma E. Stoltzfus for $760,000.

Joshua L. Stoltzfus and Emma F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Lydia B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Levi K. Beiler and Annie L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Beiler for $1.

John L. King and Sadie K. King conveyed property on a public road to David Y. Beiler and Emma B. Beiler for $340,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb & Sons LP, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 233 Buckton Drive to Richard Dean Reese and Dina Lynn Reese for $535,000.

Xiaoping Xia and Xianying Xu conveyed property on Darlington Court to Meiling Dong for $520,000.

Richard L. Mutzel Jr. and Kristi L. Mutzel conveyed 1601 Vista Road to Richard L. Mutzel Jr. for $1.

Linda C. Childs and Gilbert C. Childs IV conveyed property on a public road to Amy T. Nicholls, C. Gilbert and V. Childs for $1.

Anthony F. Spagnola and Catherine M. Spagnola conveyed property on a public road to Ovis Danoy Garcia Bernal and Yisel Gil Chavez for $315,000.

Simon Maurer and Agnes Maurer conveyed property on Janet Avenue to John Robert Spath, Kaori Saito Spath and Kaori Saito Spath for $255,000.

Eleanor M. Costello conveyed property on Integrity Drive to Bret C. Hoffmaster and Pamela Hoffmaster for $750,000.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed Unit 189 to Thomas Whitlatch and Marybelle Whitlatch for $196,000.

Michael J. Hendershott and Krista Hendershott conveyed 1576 Santa Barbara Drive to Joshua D. Mast and Amy N. Mast for $400,000.

Bret C. Hoffmaster and Pamela J. Hoffmaster conveyed property on Canterbury Turn to Ramesh Khadka and Durga Bhattarai for $485,000.

Shreffler Properties LLC, Thomas L. Shreffler and Sally I. Wilson conveyed Unit 24 to 207 Partners Limited Liability Co for $333,000.

Ian F. Gumbert and Erin Magee conveyed 707 Petersburg Road to Ian F. Gumbert for $1.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Kier B. Spigelmyer and Lisa K. Spigelmyer for $550,000.

Linda Jones McKee conveyed property on Peach Lane to Linda Jones McKee and Richard Carey for $1.

Cassidy L. Bolen, Gerald M. Bolen and Cassidy L. Tshudy conveyed 15747 Eden Road to Cassidy L. Bolen for $1.

Gregory Jackson and Yvette Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Depaso for $1.

Maged H. Yousef and Diana S. Abdelshahid conveyed property on a public road to Joseph K. Shenouda for $1.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania conveyed property on a public road to Samantha G. Krepps for $1.

Randy Brown and Veda Brown conveyed 107 Princess Ave. to Heather Lynne Davis and Jose Felix Padua for $320,000.

Diane Judy conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Gia H. Le for $360,500.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jody L. Weidman, Jody Lynn Melhorn and Jody L. Melhorn conveyed 154 S. Grant St. to Jody Lynn Melhorn and Lynn Robert Melhorn for $1.

Ryan M. Hufford and Stephanie T. Hufford conveyed property on North Grant Street to James R. Yesberger and Cheryl A. Yesberger for $240,000.

MANOR TWP.

Nancy Y. Barley, Harold M. Barley Jr, Harold M. Barley, Ada M. Barley and Ada Mae Barley conveyed property on a public road to Anna M. Barley for $1.

The estate of Deborah J. Boniface conveyed 94 Victoria Lane to Jessie A. Beiler for $1.

Drewcilla Cassidy, William J. Cassidy Jr, Kyle S. Cassidy and Amanda L. Cassidy conveyed property on a public road to Kyle S. Cassidy and Amanda L. Cassidy for $1.

Pennsylvania Lines LLC and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

David C. Frymyer and Lisa A. Frymyer conveyed 1716 Manor Ridge Drive to Maritza Morales and Gladys E. Millan for $302,000.

Fred Tontodonati conveyed 1311 Manor Blvd. to Michael D. Torchia and Marjorie Torchia for $190,000.

William M. Kreider conveyed property on Shultz Road to Anthony C. Coumbe and Hunter R. Davies for $195,000.

Zelalem Sori and Bedhadhe Kenei conveyed 208 Rocky Knob Way to Lidya M. Teka, Melaku T. Dbadu and Meskerem Abate for $310,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

C. Edwin Haugh, Charles E. Haugh and Judy M. Haugh conveyed property on a public road to Blue Brick Properties LLC for $95,000.

Andrew T. Droege and Lindsey E. Droege conveyed 677 E. Market St. to Andrew T. Droege for $1.

Tina Shertz and Tina S. Shertz conveyed property on Sugar Alley to James P. Fabie for $20,000.

Glenn W. Orr and Cindy J. Orr conveyed property on a public road to Dennis G. Peters and Anya Lydia Peters for $253,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Charles A. Hess and Lois J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Charles A. Hess, Lois J. Hess and Charles A. Hess & Lois J. Hess Joint Revocable Trust for $1.

Homes For Life LLC conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Leberfinger and Lauren Raeburn for $77,000.

William R. Wood Jr. and Catharine J. Wood conveyed property on Vestral Drive to Evan S. Combs and Renee A. Combs for $725,000.

Judy L. Fahrenbach conveyed 183 Street Road to Seth T. Martin and April J. Martin for $350,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Mary B. White and The estate of Mary G. White conveyed 1917 Locust Point Lane to Laura M. Maloney for $285,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Michael J. Green and Patricia A. Green conveyed Unit 27 to Eric Michael Ondo for $410,000.

Steven L. Bryan and Angela M. Bryan conveyed property on a public road to Molly R. Boucher for $285,000.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Jonathan M. Adzema and Jamie L. Hunter for $464,900.

Matthew P. Miller and Christine M. Miller conveyed 57 Old Market St. to Maggie Danneker for $207,777.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kenneth D. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Robert T. Greenly, Martha J. Greenly, Clair N. Oberholtzer, Laverne Mae Oberholtzer, John A. Marencic and Emily S. Marencic for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Lindsay Duke for $320,000.

Rodrigo Medardo Mancheno, Maria Delourdes Riera Palomeque and Maria Delourdes Riera Palomeque conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Kirk K. Belmont and Thokozani Belmont for $220,000.

The estate of Doris C. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Forino Co LP for $2,100,000.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Nathan P. Friedman and Kelly A. Friedman conveyed property on a public road to Michael Wedderburn for $225,000.

Clarence E. Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to Vistablock Westmount LLC for $1,695,000.

West Mt LLC and Samuel Stoltzfus conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Vistablock Westmount LLC for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Edward E. Schopf and C. Annette Schopf conveyed property on a public road to Fos Properties LLC for $1.

Richard A. Drouillard conveyed 416 Huntington Drive to Richard A. Drouillard and Kalyn Claire Drouillard for $1.

Richard A. Drouillard and Sabrina J. Drouillard conveyed 416 Huntington Drive to Richard A. Drouillard for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Larry T. Ross and Patricia J. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Jon S. Limmer and Juliet M. Limmer for $465,000.

Mitchell E. Stoltzfus and Abby E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David J. Meerman and Tiffanie S. Martin for $300,000.

Ruth E. Hoober conveyed property on East Jackson Street to Kimberly A. Stoltzfus and Alphaus D. Stoltzfus for $417,000.

Robert L. Haines and Tiffany S. Buohl conveyed property on Locust Street to Mulberry Investments LLC for $167,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Karin M. Feeser conveyed property on Kinzer Road to Carl E. Feeser for $1.

Neffdale Farm Neffs Water Service, Kenneth L. Neff, R. Charles Neff and Neffs Water Service conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Neff and R. Charles Neff for $1.

Vincent M. King and Janae E. King conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Lapp and Amos Z. Lapp for $365,000.

PENN TWP.

Howard W. Martin and Erla M. Martin conveyed 778 W. Newport Road to Merlin H. Habegger for $290,000.

Ray T. Erb and Sharon L. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Ray T. Erb and Sharon L. Erb for $1.

Veniamin I. Tlumach and Yelena Tlumach conveyed 205 Andrea Drive to Chad R. Freeman and Autumn D. Freeman for $425,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Donald M. Diller and Phyllis B. Diller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Evans and Luanne B. Evans for $225,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Mary Ann Fultz conveyed 258 Mount Hope School Road to Mary Ann Fultz and Diana D. Defranco for $1.

The estate of Nancy C. Kendig and The estate of Nancy Carolyn Kendig conveyed property on Penny Road to Edward J. Sawicki Jr. and Christine Lynn Sawicki for $250,000.

Daniel C. Lehman, Harold R. Ross and Deborah Susan Ross conveyed property on a public road to Micah D. Lehman and Kelsey A. Lehman for $215,000.

The estate of Vivian M. Danz conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. King, Lydia B. King, Hannah S. King and Dorothy Lynn King for $341,000.

David L. Herr and Julia A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to David L. Herr and Diane C. Herr for $1.

David L. Herr and Julia A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Scott R. Hess and Julia A. Hess for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Dale E. Greiner conveyed 2161 Meadow View Road to Lathan P. Greiner and Amy Greiner for $1.

P. Eugene Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eugene Bollinger and Bollinger Family Trust for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Lloyd A. Refford conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd A. Refford and Theodore E. Refford Jr. for $10.

Ephraim D. Riehl, Rebecca S. Riehl and Weaverland Mennonite Schools conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim D. Riehl and Rebecca S. Riehl for $1.

Alphaus D. Stoltzfus and Kimberly A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Luke A. Mohr and Victoria R. Mohr for $427,500.

Ephraim D. Riehl and Rebecca S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Riehl and Susie L. Riehl for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Debra Jean Fry and Bruce E. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Richard S. Fry for $250,000.

Ben S. Smoker and Naomi S. Smoker conveyed 132 Miller St. to Lara M. Willox and Sarah E. Jones for $496,000.

Janelle Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Janelle L. Dienner for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Carol A. Fiero, Carol Fiero and Frederick J. Fiero conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Samuel L. Fisher Jr. and Mary K. Fisher for $365,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Weston Martin, Alyssa Martin, Weston M. Martin and Alyssa J. Martin conveyed property on Carriage Way to Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin for $1.

Weston Martin and Alyssa Martin conveyed property on Vine Street to Michael D. Martin and Barbara A. Martin for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and Michael Garman conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Andres Eduardo Haloua and Gabriela Martinez for $625,000.

Kenneth R. Weaver and Gerald W. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Justin B. Sensenig for $230,000.

Jane L. Bergman conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Samuel E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Carlo Quagliata and Julie Quagliata conveyed 306 Rudy Dam Road to Lauren McAllister for $320,000.

John Kimmich conveyed property on a public road to Zachary David Reis for $240,000.

Terence D. Inch conveyed property on a public road to George Dahl and Asma Khan-Dahl for $360,000.