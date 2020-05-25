The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 11-15:

Akron Borough

Jonathan J. Baker and Brianna Rae Baker conveyed property on a public road to Christian Jose Rivera Ortiz and Adlareg Joan Pagan Rosado for $180,000.

Jamie Zimmerman, Jamie L. Zimmerman and Jamine Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jamie L. Zimmerman and Lauren Z. Zimmerman for $1.

Bart Township

Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh conveyed property on a public road to Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh for $1.

Leo R. Scaccia III and Dawn M. Scaccia conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Brozonis for $190,500.

Jacob S. Glick and Mary S. Glick conveyed property on White Oak Road to David S. Glick and Sylvia F. Glick for $1.

Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh conveyed property on a public road to Verna M. King for $1.

Brecknock Township

Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 94 to Brandon M. Yntema and Koa Jean Yntema for $407,000.

Derick Brown conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Charles M. Suenkonis, Linda M. Brown Suenkonis and Linda M Brown Suenkonis for $240,000.

Mary Frances McCarrick conveyed property on Grants Place to Justin M. Gehman and Stephanie A. Gehman for $255,000.

East Cocalico Township

Christian Aid Holdings LLC and Christian Aid Ministries Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Heck Construction Co. Inc. for $170,000.

West Cocalico Township

Margaret M. Rauscher Charney, Margaret M Rauscher Charney and Margaret Rauscher conveyed property on a public road to Cody Michael Eberly and Brittany M. Eberly for $209,900.

Christina L. Seymour conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey P. Martin for $195,000.

George R. Plowfield, Doris D. Plowfield and Plowfield Trust conveyed property on Resh Road to George R. Plowfield and Doris D. Plowfield for $1.

Columbia Borough

Travis Conrad, Kerri Sawyer, Kerri Conrad and Travis A. Conrad conveyed property on North 13th Street to Travis Conrad and Kerri Conrad for $1.

Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed property on a public road to Cimarron Investments LLC for $225,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 158 S. Second St. to Groff & Ranck LLC for $65,000.

Conoy Township

Ralph H. Hayes Jr. and Maria E. Hayes conveyed property on a public road to Marlin R. Shirk and Lynette E. Shirk for $485,000.

Jack L. Flowers and Vicki L. Flowers conveyed 156 Wickersham Road to Thomas Briel and Stephanie Hess for $95,000.

Erik M. Henry conveyed 270 Cypress St. to Gregory J. Hoffman and Kari A. Hoffman for $219,900.

Denver Borough

Christine M. Weer and Christine Marie Binkley conveyed property on Catalpa Circle to Jonathan J. Baker and Brianna Rae Baker for $295,000.

East Donegal Township

Robert A. Tait and Maria Tait conveyed property on a public road to Amy L. Davila for $152,500.

Kellie Spruill II, Karen J. Fleming and Karen J. Spruill conveyed property on a public road to Maxwell J. Kuntz for $168,500.

West Donegal Township

Andrew Moss, Elaine R. Moss and Elaine Mowrer conveyed 116 Freys Road to Andrew Moss and Elaine R. Moss for $1.

Paul Hetrick conveyed property on a public road to William R. Lowry and Abigail S. Lowry for $925,000.

The estate of George B. Lewis conveyed 383 Foreman Road to Moses M. Keener and Roanna G. Keener for $195,000.

James K. Max and Ashley P. Max conveyed property on a public road to 35 Industrial Group LLC for $1.

Drumore Township

Joseph C. King and Emma L. King conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. King and Emma L. King for $1.

East Drumore Township

Jacqulyn M. Baxendell, Donald J. Baxendell and Jacqulyn Baxendell conveyed property on Doe Lane to Haydn S. Wolpert for $275,000.

Earl Township

Paul L. Martin, Warren M. Martin Jr. and Norma W. Martin conveyed 353 Linden Grove Road to Paul L. Martin and Mirian B. Martin for $1.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed 434 Jared Way to John J. Lawler, Elaine V. Lawler and Elizabeth A. Lawler for $327,973.

Melvin R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Melvin R. Stoltzfus and Linda M. Stoltzfus for $1.

East Earl Township

Douglas W. Weaver, Sara Ann Orr, Nancy L. Weaver, Michele M. Weitzel, Hazel Weaver Revocable Living Trust, Douglas W. Weaver Revocable Living Trust, Emily A. Welk and Fred C. Weaver conveyed property on Wentzel Road to Douglas W. Weaver and Nancy L. Weaver for $1.

The estate of Hazel E. Weaver conveyed property on Wentzel Road to Douglas W. Weaver, Sara Ann Orr, Nancy L. Weaver, Michele M. Weitzel and Weaver Family Revocable Trust for $1.

Vernon Oberholtzer and Lori Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Glenn M. Martin for $200,000.

The estate of Hazel E. Weaver conveyed property on Wentzel Road to Douglas W. Weaver, Sara Ann Orr, Nancy L. Weaver, Michele M. Weitzel, Hazel Weaver Revocable Living Trust and Douglas W. Weaver Revocable Living Trust for $1.

West Earl Township

Joshua C. Valentine and Lauren A. Valentine conveyed property on a public road to Sorangeli Melendez for $205,000.

Steven R. Bowman and Vickie L. Bowman conveyed 5 Circle Rock Drive to Heather Klink for $339,000.

Elizabeth Township

Ryan G. Bowman and Ashley M. Bowman conveyed 117 Wheatland Drive to Zachary D. Blankenship and Tiffany M. Mohler for $260,000.

Donald W. Reighard conveyed property on a public road to Carmen D. Swinehart for $55,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

George S. Hummel, Tammie R. Hummel and George Hummel conveyed 128 N. Hanover St. to George S. Hummel and Tammie R. Hummel for $1.

Ephrata Borough

Daniel L. Sensenig and Deborah E. Sensenig conveyed 1019 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Matthew J. Wieber and Kristen E. Wieber for $244,900.

Malcolm G. MacGregor and Theresa E. MacGregor conveyed 32 Penn Ave. to Jason Anthony Sostre and Kelly Marie Rowe for $179,900.

John Tihansky Jr. and Katie Tihansky conveyed 224 Heatherwood Drive to Katina L. Hoffert for $156,000.

Ephrata Township

Kirby M. Kiick conveyed property on Tyler Drive to Ryan G. Bowman and Ashley M. Bowman for $285,000.

Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $970,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight R. Zimmerman and Bryan S. Zimmerman conveyed Unit 28 to Pengmany Anny Chaleunsouk and Wesley T. Jones II for $484,900.

Fulton Township

Richard H. Malloy conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan L. King and Lizzie G. King for $174,000.

Charles Roesler conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Roesler for $1.

East Hempfield Township

The estate of Susan Marie Ruggieri and the estate of Susan M. Ruggieri conveyed property on Wood Street to Lan Kim Tran for $140,000.

Taylor M. Eck and Samantha M. Eck conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen D. Obrien for $173,000.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Leroy E. Hinton II and Laraine C. Hinton conveyed property on a public road to Laraine C. Hinton for $1.

Matthew R. McClarigan, Melissa L. Pennypacker and Melissa L. McClarigan conveyed property on Settlement Circle to Matthew R. McClarigan and Melissa L. McClarigan for $1.

Andrew D. Deck and Amanda C. Deck conveyed 327 Springton Way to Michele K. Byers for $329,000.

Brad A. Enderlin and Heather A. Dochat conveyed property on Darby Lane to Brad A. Enderlin and Heather A. Dochat for $1.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 805 Pine Tree Way to Michael Kiernan and Janine Kiernan for $217,500.

Brian K. Irvin, Laurey L. Irvin and Laurey L. Morgret conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Irvin and Laurey L. Irvin for $1.

West Hempfield Township

David J. Stofflet conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $136,200.

East Lampeter Township

Daniel S. Stoltzfus conveyed 415 Mount Sidney Road to Daniel K. King and Elizabeth A. King for $189,000.

Eric B. Gebhard conveyed property on a public road to John M. Allgyer for $375,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County and Ronald C. Felpel conveyed 469 Mount Sidney Road to Curtis M. Miller for $161,000.

Daniel K. King and Elizabeth A. King conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Elam B. Fisher and Sylvia F. Fisher for $1.

Georgene S. Horn, Robert M. Horn and Georgene H. Horn conveyed 1800 Lincoln Highway to Georgene S. Horn, Stephen J. Horn and Georgene S. Horn Revocable Trust for $0.

West Lampeter Township

Thomas R. Getz conveyed property on Baldwin Drive to Leslie M. Styer and Travis L. Styer for $355,000.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to John A. Biles and Erin N. Biles for $357,125.

Jon Slusser and Kimberly A. Slusser conveyed Unit 34 to Donna L. Reppert for $245,000.

Benjamin L. Ingles and Ana C. Tamaccio conveyed property on a public road to Austin R. Buckingham for $230,000.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Maria C. Conigliaro for $335,800.

Lancaster City

Gregory A. Stone and Sandra L. Stone conveyed 529 Terrace Road to Wesley Rivera and Gladixa Perez Serrano for $40,000.

Ricardo Morales conveyed property on a public road to David J. Morales for $220,000.

Lenore Mintzer, Andrew Mintzer and Mintzer Family Trust conveyed 120 Nevin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $159,000.

Matthew S. Listner and Stephanie A. Listner conveyed 727 N. Plum St. to Christian K. Xentaras and Kelly J. Xentaras for $249,000.

James Romanos and Thomas A. Romanos conveyed 122 Nevin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $152,000.

Matthew J. Cunningham and Kara L. Cunningham conveyed 423 Prospect St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $80,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Erik S. Graham and Courtney R. Graham conveyed 1246 Fremont St. to Nicholas Cain Cunningham and Brittany J. Lapp for $145,000.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed 528 North St. to Esh Custom Homes LLC for $47,000.

Jerome C. Kaye conveyed 27 1/2 Caroline St. to Charles W. Metzger Jr. and Heather Metzger for $62,500.

Antonio Hammond conveyed property on Hazel Street to Wilmer A. Esch and Linda M. Esch for $40,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 113 S. Arch St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $71,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 331 Hazel St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $71,000.

Travis J. Oot, Anna Lorraine Justice and Anna Oot conveyed property on East New Street to Travis J. Oot and Anna Oot for $1.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 308 Filbert St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $71,000.

Opus Production Inc. conveyed 637 Lake St. to David W. Lapp and Becky F. Lapp for $56,500.

The estate of David Mintzer conveyed 120 Nevin St. to Lenore Mintzer, Andrew Mintzer, Mintzer Family Trust and David Mintzer for $1.

John A. Porter conveyed 528 S. Duke St. to Wilmer A. Esch and Linda M. Esch for $98,500.

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership conveyed 230 Strawberry St. to Nathan Todd Corradino Lefevre and Nathan Todd Corradino Lefevre for $140,000.

Paul E. Shenberger Jr. conveyed property on West James Street to John T. Petro for $162,000.

Lancaster Township

Nelda D. Bair and Carolyn J. Bair conveyed property on Sterling Place to Rebek Om Thang and Soe Aung Om Thang for $140,500.

CSJR Real Estate LLC conveyed 910 E. Chestnut St. to Michael S. Clare for $120,000.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Jorge D. Gonzalez and Anna C. Gonzalez for $305,263.

Upper Leacock Township

Samuel M. Esh, Sharon F. Esh, Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh for $1.

Samuel M. Esh, Sharon F. Esh, Sharon Faye Esh, Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh for $1.

Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh for $1.

Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh for $1.

Lititz Borough

WPE Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Craig Thompson and Lynne Thompson for $381,600.

Jason M. Sperduto conveyed 310 N. New St. to Amanda Sperduto for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Francis Krizner for $280,000.

Mary Ann Unangst conveyed 43 S. Oak St. to Tyler Toburen and Tiffany Toburen for $205,000.

Cheryl A. Dorsey conveyed property on a public road to Brent W. Keath and Jillian J. Keath for $220,000.

Little Britain Township

Isaac F. Stoltzfus and Malinda B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pine Grove Road to David F. Stoltzfus and Emma S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Manheim Township

Nguyen T. Nguyen and Lynnetta T. Bui conveyed 481 Wheatfield Drive to Mohammed Irfan for $585,000.

Rehan S. Nasir conveyed 804 Wallingford Road to Maria Nasir for $1.

Joseph P. Henry and Megan N. Henry conveyed 611 E. Roseville Road to Joseph P. Henry and Megan N. Henry for $1.

Jay R. Steffy Jr., Virginia Faith Steffy and Virginia F. Steffy conveyed property on Sloan Street to Scott O. Graham for $283,700.

Robert Binford and Lesli Binford conveyed property on Belle Meade Drive to Shane R. Specht and Yvonne M. Specht for $525,000.

Gregory J. Vrabel conveyed 855 Salisbury Court to James P. Vrabel and Elaine M. Vrabel for $1.

John R. Nodecker and John Nodecker conveyed Unit 336 to Corporate Venture Group for $111,000.

Costello Realty Group LLC and Thomas Costello conveyed 240 Blossom Hill Drive to Chad Philip Newcomer and Kaitlin Brooke Newcomer for $280,000.

Thomas J. Kennedy conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Kennedy and Jill S. Kennedy for $1.

Jane W. Hartin conveyed 518 Hedgerow Lane to Michael L. Zappitella and Kathryn Elizabeth Zappitella for $262,000.

Shawnee Advisors LLC and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Unit I to Charter Homes at Belmont Inc. for $85,000.

Samuel M. Altdoerffer V and Samuel M. Altdoerffer conveyed 225 St. Thomas Road to Samuel M. Altdoerffer V and Kathlyn Marie Altdoerffer for $1.

Ronald L. Constein and Ellen L. Constein conveyed 761 Woodfield Drive to Patrick Fannon Zorzi and Patricia Gallagher Zorzi for $415,000.

Manheim Borough

Joshua D. Mellott, Amber J. Mellott and Amber Mellott conveyed property on South Linden Street to Jacob P. Dueppengiesser and Courtney Dueppengiesser for $235,000.

Emanuel S. Smucker conveyed 57 S. Charlotte St. to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $182,500.

Andrew J. Evans conveyed property on a public road to MCH Investments LLC for $139,000.

John T. Snavely and Emily A. Snavely conveyed property on Lorraine Avenue to Amanda F. Woldt and Alex R. Woldt for $259,641.

Manor Township

Joshua D. Musser, Melany S. Black and Melany S. Musser conveyed 1068 Williamsburg Road to Ivett Toledo for $159,500.

Giovanni Morales conveyed property on a public road to Giovanni Morales and Jessica Lee Rodriguez for $1.

Matthew L. Miller conveyed 232 Oakridge Drive to Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk for $133,000.

Kristen N. Sheets conveyed 129 Townhouse Lane to Brianna M. Fready for $163,000.

James N. Deisley II conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Amanda Sweigart Quinn and Amanda Sweigart Quinn for $375,000.

Kevin H. White and Carolyn M. White conveyed property on Springdale Lane to Melany S. Musser and Joshua D. Musser for $369,900.

Marietta Borough

Stephen M. Knepp and Candace M. Knepp conveyed property on Pajill Drive to Andrew Metz and Jessica Roschel for $209,900.

Mount Joy Borough

Brian R. Pavelik conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Pavelik and Mary Leann Pavelik for $1.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 16 to Reagan C. Forrey and Fallon C. Wise for $209,255.

Brian R. Pavelik conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Pavelik for $1.

Bruhaspathy R. Medishetty and Tripura Medishetty conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Nicole Dingle for $333,500.

Beverly A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Brenda L. Karper for $219,900.

Mount Joy Township

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Bijay Krishna Mali and Shakuntala Mali for $299,870.

David A. Sulewski conveyed 1074 Bellaire Road to Alex M. Hillebrand for $154,000.

William Drury and Karen Drury conveyed property on a public road to Darrel Keith Woods and Becky L. Woods for $262,000.

Paradise Township

Verna M. King conveyed property on a public road to Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh for $14,000.

Penn Township

R. Dale Witmer and Judy A. Witmer conveyed 404 Rosewood Drive to Mark E. Reinhardt and Molly L. Reinhardt for $255,000.

Pequea Township

Chad D. Weitzel, Samantha M. Evans and Samantha M. Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to Chad D. Weitzel and Samantha M. Weitzel for $1.

Quentin L. Moore conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Jennifer Carol Katke, Michael James Katke and Deloris Carol Katke for $154,900.

Richard M. Gargano and Gloria A. Gargano conveyed property on a public road to Katrina R. Stefanik and Jesse C. Grembowiec for $232,500.

Providence Township

The estate of Martha H. Little conveyed property on a public road to Joseph S. Little for $1.

Linda P. Rohrer and Michael L. Paxson conveyed 321 Groffdale Drive to Shannon R. Wittlinger for $143,250.

Rapho Township

The estate of Richard A. Mohr conveyed property on Pine Tree Drive to Steve Schultz Painting LLC and Schultz Steve Painting LLC for $170,000.

Salisbury Township

Samuel K. Fisher and Mattie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christ B. Miller and Barbara G. Miller for $330,000.

John Lee Lantz and Mary Jane Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Stoltzfus Jr. and Fannie A. Stoltzfus for $440,000.

Elam Wayne Allgyer and Christina Joy Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Yoder for $275,000.

Strasburg Borough

Andrew D. Dietzel conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Andrew D. Dietzel and Julie L. Dietzel for $1.

Strasburg Township

Douglas R. Denlinger and Christine R. Denlinger conveyed 39 Reservoir Road to Eric D. Denlinger and Elizabeth B. Denlinger for $1.

Warwick Township

Matthew Goss conveyed 1015 Clay Road to Matthew Goss and Kimberly Goss for $1.

Matthew J. Goss, Matthew Goss and James L. Goss conveyed 1015 Clay Road to Matthew Goss for $1.

Troy Graffius, Karen Graffius and Karen Guyer conveyed property on a public road to Troy Graffius and Karen Graffius for $1.

Jerry J. Griffin conveyed 33 Longenecker Road to Corey Joseph Hamilton and Lori Marie Hamilton for $340,000.

Josiah D. Kiehl and Anna R. Kiehl conveyed 137 Church Road to Daniel J. Kane and Amber L. Kane for $190,000.

Ronald L. Clemens and Holly W. Clemens conveyed 19 Canterbury Court to John F. Weinheimer III and Amy J. Weinheimer for $327,000.

Stephanie M. Zelonis, Stephanie Z. Hironimus and Robert Hironimus conveyed property on a public road to Robert Hironimus and Stephanie Z. Hironimus for $1.

Justine A. Green conveyed 28 Buttonwood Drive to Brady J. Graham and Jessica L. Graham for $228,000.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 410 Valor Drive to George H. Schaeffer and Mary Jane Schaeffer for $465,810.

John D. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $170,000.