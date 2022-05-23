The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

L. Eugene Wenger and Mary Jane Wenger conveyed property on East Main Street to Leon R. Garman and Shereen Garman for $415,000.

Edward D. Stoudt conveyed 1 N. Village Circle to Elizabeth S. Stoudt for $1.

Edward D. Stoudt conveyed 1 S. Village Circle to Elizabeth S. Stoudt for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Shanna Shaw conveyed property on a public road to DDJ Equity LLC for $255,000.

Vincent P. Rissler conveyed 1141 Main St. to RTTR LLC for $212,500.

BART TWP.

Levi S. Lapp and Susie Ann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer B. Lapp and Lena S. Lapp for $1.

Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Karen L. Herceg conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Z. Horst and Meadow Valley Builders for $145,000.

Wilhelm A. Otte conveyed 84 Hawk Valley Lane to Debbie C. Owen for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Thomas K. Smith and Marian S. Fertenbaugh conveyed property on Forry Drive to Thomas Karl Smith for $1.

Gregory Keith Morrongiello and Alison B. Morrongiello conveyed property on a public road to James L. Oberholtzer for $229,500.

Benjamin J. Herr and Miriam E. Herr conveyed property on Seglock Road to Marcus A. Kurtz and Melody J. Kurtz for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

James M. Brown and Bonnie J. Brown conveyed property on Willet Drive to Jonathan D. Kegerize and Abby D. Kegerize for $365,000.

Nathan N. Wollman and Nathan Wollman conveyed 317 Holtzman Road to Nathan N. Wollman and Amy Wollman for $1.

Chad E. Werni conveyed property on a public road to Eric Bowers and Leah Bowers for $223,000.

Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed property on Main Street to Danielle Fritzen for $1.

Gary L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Zimmerman for $1.

Margaret A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Miller and Tracy L. Smith for $1.

Allen S. Imhoff, Kayla N. Dewitt, Kayla N. Imhoff and Allen Imhoff conveyed property on Summit Drive to Matthew James Burns and Cassandra Burns for $298,000.

Gary L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Zimmerman for $1.

Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on a public road to 425 S. Muddy Creek Road Associates LLC for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

West Cocalico Township conveyed property on Creamery Road to West Cocalico Township for $1.

Joshua P. Mertz, Danielle E. Mertz and Danielle E. Schantzer conveyed 125 N. Ridge Road to Joshua P. Mertz and Danielle E. Mertz for $1.

Gary L. Zimmerman conveyed 200 S. Cocalico Road to Gary L. Zimmerman for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Howard B. Jamison, H. Brandon Jamison and Meggie A. Jamison conveyed 795 Mount Eden Road to Abigail Althouse and Wyatt Kudia for $375,000.

Edward J. Sawicki Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Sawicki Jr. and Christine Lynn Sawicki for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Mariah K. Landis conveyed property on North Third Street to Alex B. Buchanan and Kaley R. Hatch for $225,000.

Doris M. Weisser conveyed property on a public road to Joseph S. Weisser and Danielle S. Weisser for $225,000.

Jeremy G. Eshleman and Racheal S. Eshleman conveyed 407 Poplar St. to Joshua Jenkins and Cassandra Barrett for $235,000.

The estate of Robert L. Updegraff conveyed property on Mifflin Street to Zake Investments LLC for $127,500.

Carlos Badia Romero conveyed 348 S. Third St. to Alexander Ruoff for $99,000.

Samuel G. Lapp, Sarek Properties LLC and Samuel Lapp conveyed property on a public road to David K. Stoltzfus for $345,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ryan R. Rambo, Chelsea R. Rambo and Judith A. Rambo conveyed property on a public road to Judith A. Rambo, Ryan R. Rambo and Chelsea R. Rambo for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Michael E. Butler and Michele A. Butler conveyed property on Catalpa Circle to Cody Shirk and Brittany Shirk for $325,000.

Samuel D. Gray conveyed 368 Main St. to Legacy Venture Partners LLC for $110,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed property on a public road to Miguel Melendez Jr, Sharmarie Melendez and Otilia Morales for $400,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 226 Coffee Goss Road to Abigail Irene Simms for $353,750.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

David A. Dilworth, David G. Dilworth and Deborah A. Dilworth conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Mellinger and Whitney Mellinger for $345,000.

Christopher G. Peters and Dolores J. Peters conveyed 969 Iron Bridge Road to Ryan R. Sheaffer and Susan S. Sheaffer for $380,000.

Gail L. Goodhart and Regina L. Scanlin conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Christina K. Destefano for $280,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Thomas J. Rieger II and Jacklyn Rieger conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $378,900.

Joseph Dibartolomeo and Anastasia L. Dibartolomeo conveyed property on a public road to Trudy A. Dearment and Robert L. Dearment Jr. for $530,133.

Dale L. Walker Jr, Sharon W. Smith, The estate of Dale L. Walker Sr, Anthony R. Hanosek and Donna R. Walker Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale L. Walker Jr. and Sharon W. Smith for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Amos M. Fisher and Anna Mary Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Fisher, Anna Mary Fisher, Andrew S. Fisher, Rebecca Sue Fisher, Raymond S. Fisher and Mary E. Fisher for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joseph W. Clark and Geraldine L. Clark conveyed property on Solanco Road to Ryan W. Rhoades and Rebecca Deyo for $455,000.

Jean B. Brubaker, Karleen Brubaker Ferree and Karleen Brubaker Ferree conveyed property on a public road to Mervin H. Myer and Amanda W. Myer for $239,900.

The estate of Janet L. Hamilton and The estate of Janet Lee Pullman conveyed property on a public road to Courtney Zombek and Evan C. Zombek for $360,000.

EARL TWP.

John Henry Nolt, Esther M. Nolt and John Henry Nolt & Esther M. Nolt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on North Shirk Road to Leeroy L. Nolt and Amy E. Nolt for $1.

Irvin S. Fox and Anna Z. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Louis R. Martin and Rachel H. Martin for $455,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Kenneth E. Yoder Sr. conveyed 1354 Springville Road to Kenneth E. Yoder Jr. for $59,000.

Frank E. Lucier Jr. and Lura J. Lucier conveyed property on Sheep Hill to Glenn M. Martin, Ervin H. Martin and Eva M. Martin for $349,900.

Esther S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Nolt and Mildred M. Nolt for $200,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Janet G. Martin conveyed property on East Main Street to Jeffrey R. Martin and Anne E. Martin for $450,000.

The estate of Edward Lee conveyed property on Countryside Lane to Dariychuk Done LLC for $220,000.

Matthew R. Tubbs conveyed 108 E. Main St. to Katie Martin and Cody Wilson for $365,000.

Mark H. Mertz and Karen K. Mertz conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Shae T. McGarvey and Maria T. McGarvey for $266,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael H. Leed conveyed 6439 Eaton Circle to Lue Vang and Kristina Truong for $295,000.

Carina C. Castillo conveyed 5769 Main St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $196,500.

Thomas Stianche conveyed 5337 Lake Drive to Thomas L. Wickenheiser and Catherine E. Wickenheiser for $311,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Sabre One Re LLC, Gray Coulson Enterprises, Barry Lee Vanscoten Jr, Gary Coulson Enterprises, Coulson Gary Enterprises and Coulson Gray Enterprises conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie D. Falls and Robert John Thomas III for $315,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Raymond E. Fitzsimmons and Zoie R. Fitzsimmons conveyed property on West Summit Street to Brandon Blue and Kaitlyn Blue for $195,000.

Denise Annette Niber conveyed 35 Linden Ave. to Curtis R. Bolinger, Autumn Bolinger and Todd W. Bolinger for $349,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Nancy J. Bingeman conveyed property on Penn Avenue to Steven J. Jellum for $275,000.

Teresa E. Mowry conveyed Unit 17 to Anatoly Zlatkin for $180,000.

Anthony W. Feronti conveyed 362 E. Fulton St. to Anthony W. Feronti for $1.

Amanda Wilson and Amanda Reihle conveyed 117 Marion Terrace to Brianna N. Reed for $216,000.

Kristin M. Rex and Jenna E. Groome conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Kristin M. Groome Rex, Kristin M Groome Rex, Jenna E. Groome Rex and Jenna E. Groome Rex for $1.

Malina Kelemen, Malina McKay and Steven McKay conveyed 71 Andrew Ave. to Eileen Roth and Cory Roth for $320,000.

Benjamin Slider and Michelle Slider conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Keith Morrongiello and Alison B. Morrongiello for $275,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Fulton Bank NA, Lebanon Valley National Bank and Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank conveyed property on a public road to 1713 Main Associates LLC for $1.

Glen G. Burkholder conveyed property on Valley View Road to Glen G. Burkholder, Deborah E. Burkholder and Glen G. Burkholder & Deborah Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Doris D. Garman and Richard A. Bryan conveyed property on a public road to Darlene M. Styer for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Margie M. Milburn conveyed 312 Black Barren Road to Steven L. Williams Jr. and Jaime N. Williams for $130,000.

Bradley J. Thorne and Colleen G. Thorne conveyed 2243 Robert Fulton Highway to Sherrie L. Leuvay and Robert Antonio Alston for $380,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Paul R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Chase Yablonski for $292,000.

Barbara A. Brown conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Sandra L. Bruce and Mark Bruce for $405,000.

The estate of Genevieve C. Winiarski and The estate of Genevieve Casimira Winiarski conveyed property on a public road to Genevieve V. Veneski for $1.

Kevin L. Murray and Natalie W. Murray conveyed property on Park Place to Lok Mainali and Neeta Mainali for $526,200.

Brooke E. Bardaxe conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Christina Desormes and Merikelson Merilus for $308,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 99 to Borko Kereshi and Katherine J. Kereshi for $337,030.

John R. Martin and Jolene H. Martin conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to Kristin B. Gaenzle for $300,000.

Ronald L. Kennard and Marilyn Kennard conveyed property on a public road to Linda G. Christy for $300,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Marietta Avenue Associates LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 95 to Rajalakshmi Pasupuleti and Gautam Pasupuleti for $326,440.

Edward A. West and Rosemary West conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Sexton for $235,900.

Philip R. Metzler Jr. and Hedda M. Metzler conveyed 2847 Nolt Road to Ryan Miranda and Ashton Miranda for $330,000.

Nicholas J. Kulokoski and Kay G. Kulokoski conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Alan Kreider for $750,000.

Padam K. Monger conveyed 1405 Chadwyck Lane to Padam K. Monger and Tirhta Monger for $1.

Jane M. Hoke conveyed property on a public road to Brett C. Smith and Ruth M. Ogara for $375,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Homeland Corp. conveyed property on Parkside Court to Katelyn E. Rohrbaugh for $260,000.

David C. Morrison and Tammy J. Morrison conveyed 210 Stony Battery Road to Patrick Jones for $250,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jon D. Snader conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Edgar J. Acosta Jr. and Melissa E. Acosta for $300,000.

The estate of Barry L. Flory conveyed 53 Hickory Drive to Stoney Ridge Properties LLC for $73,000.

Sophie M. Townsend conveyed Unit 52 to Tammy E. Dise for $425,000.

Gary W. Decker and Cheryl C. Decker conveyed property on Bluegrass Lane to Cheryl C. Decker for $1.

Christ Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Katie K. Stoltzfus for $400,000.

Steven R. Johnson and Tracey L. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Michael Bauer and Paulina Bauer for $560,000.

Donald F. Cartusciello Jr, Keli Renee Cartusciello, Keli R Rissel Cartusciello and Keli R. Rissel Cartusciello conveyed 107 Red Oak Road to Donald F. Cartusciello Jr. and Keli Renee Cartusciello for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

J. Melvin King and Lydia K. King conveyed property on Mentzer Road to Christian K. King and Nancy K. King for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

D. Lynn Duncan conveyed 1119 High St. to Jonathan David Teysko and Heather Teysko for $250,000.

Juan R. Cruz Negron and Juan R Cruz Negron conveyed property on Coral Street to Cristian Santos and Yomary Mejia Desantos for $75,000.

Jarrod Galler, Nicole Galler and Nicole Lewis conveyed 439 Pine St. to Philip A. Woffindin and Donna L. Schilke for $320,000.

Christopher L. Bowen conveyed 822 N. Reservoir St. to Jon F. Rebman for $210,000.

Scott Little and Lisa Little conveyed property on Holly Lane to Amy L. Webb for $376,193.

Homes For Life LLC conveyed 507 Beaver St. to Restoration Rehabs LLC for $95,000.

Zenaida Rosario and Adianez Sanchez conveyed 919 Hager St. to Lico Rodriguez for $108,000.

Melvin Gerald Colins conveyed Unit 217 to Lauren E. Hart for $1.

Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Valerie Seven for $370,000.

Darlene A. Colon conveyed 607 N. Lime St. to Iaroslav Demydovych for $140,400.

Tatiana Y. Relova conveyed property on South Beaver Street to JBS Homes LLC for $80,000.

Dennis Johnsonbaugh and Aimee Johnsonbaugh conveyed 639 Emerald Drive to Pratiti Roy and Punyabrata Roy for $230,000.

Dennis Nolt and Linda S. Nolt conveyed 530 E. Orange St. to 824 Marietta Avenue LLC for $240,000.

Robert J. Murray and Emily L. Curcio conveyed 319 W. Marion St. to Connor M. Daniels and Kristi R. Daniels for $295,000.

Nohora Bautista Gomez conveyed 110 Howard Ave. to Cesar Augusto Lopez Portilla and Nohora Bautista Gomez for $1.

Maribel Williams conveyed property on South Queen Street to Graceful Ventures LLC for $1.

Curtis Sellard and J. David Young Jr. conveyed 740 Hershey Ave. to Thomas C. Haines for $190,000.

Harry Yellets, Linda Yellets and Joan L. Starry conveyed property on a public road to Diego Jachero and Zoila C. Uruchima for $34,900.

Perry N. Cross conveyed 31 Dauphin St. to Tomasita Torres for $180,000.

Kristin D. Manser and Kristin Manser conveyed property on North Mary Street to James J. Palys and Rylee L. Palys for $340,000.

Patricia A. Soto conveyed property on High Street to Olevia M. Weaver for $180,000.

Larry Filbert and Lula M. Filbert conveyed 546 Park Ave. to Donald Lee Crowl for $267,500.

Howard C. Page and Kelly J. Glouner conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Susan Fellman for $195,000.

The estate of David H. Kuntz, The estate of David H. Kuntz Sr, The estate of David Henry Kuntz and The estate of David Henry Kuntz Sr. conveyed 806 N. Shippen St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $100,000.

William E. Longenecker Jr. and Courtney L. Longenecker conveyed property on North Pine Street to Kimberly M. Goody for $446,400.

Amy P. Evans conveyed 810 Race Ave. to John Kincade and Nancy Kincade for $330,000.

K2 Property Group LLC, Keith E. Fisher and Kyle M. Denlinger conveyed property on Coral Street to Matthew Bokan and Katherine E. Bokan for $267,000.

Clermont Associates LP and Clermont Associates GP LLC conveyed property on South Broad Street to S. Broad Apts LLC for $3,628,866.

Blaze T. Fleming conveyed 410 W. Orange St. to Lisa Driendl for $234,900.

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity conveyed 530 Howard Ave. to Manuel E. Cruz and Awilda Lopez Ramos for $125,000.

Traci M. Flynn and Traci Michelle Natale conveyed 436 Lancaster Ave. to Christopher Kyle Eden, Amanda Faye Harris Eden and Amanda Faye Harris Eden for $344,900.

International Invest LLC and Michael Stoltzfus conveyed 401 St. Joseph St. to D. Brown Holdings LLC and Brown D. Holdings LLC for $265,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Kyonna S. Bowman and Kendrick J. Bowman conveyed 925 E. Orange St. to BK Design LLC for $188,500.

Wamaitha Muya Kamami and Wamaitha Muya Rascoe conveyed 353 Voltaire Blvd. to Gail M. Hall and Nathaniel J. Mealing for $240,500.

William H. Bentley, Megan A. Bentley, William H. Bentley Jr. and Megan Alyssa Bentley conveyed 1108 Sterling Place to Matthew Tomasetti and Brandi A. Tomasetti for $210,000.

Heidi Schuerger and Carrie E. Rampp conveyed 1313 Quarry Lane to Alexander Bridges and Leslie Moclock for $620,000.

Mary Ellen Danneman conveyed 1 Glenwood Ave. to Timothy K. Vesey and Kimberly J. Vesey for $165,000.

David M. Kirchner and Adelaide J. Kirchner conveyed property on Elm Avenue to Lisa Fiol Powers for $276,000.

WPE Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher T. Bortz and Nicole L. Bortz for $450,105.

Thomas E. Latus and Sanford P. Hyson conveyed property on South President Avenue to Rita M. Foster and Nathan L. Newcomer for $395,500.

Daniel R. Deal conveyed 409 Atkins Ave. to Harrison W. Hahn and Sarah Hahn for $430,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jason D. Hebert and Whitney M. Hebert conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Zook and April D. Zook for $535,000.

John P. Fitzgibbon and Janet Z. Fitzgibbon conveyed property on a public road to Walter L. Russell and Judy F. Russell for $480,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Paul G. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Derrick S. Weaver and Jessica M. Weaver for $280,000.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square South to Justin Mathew Corson and Cari Lee Corson for $533,990.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Stephen D. Black conveyed 228 E. New St. to Dorothy Hamilton Sherman for $251,000.

David C. Flowers and Kimberly J. Flowers conveyed 420 S. Cedar St. to Beth Rivera for $175,000.

3H Enterprises LLC conveyed 789 Keller Drive to Katelyn Williams for $250,000.

Beverly Joyce Gattorna and Beverly Gattorna Coleman conveyed property on East Lemon Street to Beverly Joyce Gattorna and Beverly Joyce Gattorna Living Trust for $0.

Hal K. Pettegrew and Sharon L. Pettegrew conveyed property on South Cedar Street to Steven T. Brown Jr. and Julia S. Brown for $413,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Anna B. Stoltzfus and Annie B. Stoltzfus conveyed 67 Roberts Road to Levi B. King and Lydia L. King for $190,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

RHHL LLC conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Giuseppe Conigliaro and Anna Conigliaro for $1,159,579.

Laurence M. Lewinsohn and Janice D. Lewinsohn conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Lapp and Kristyn Lapp for $300,000.

Anthony M. Eisenberger conveyed 701 Royal View Drive to Anthony Eisenberger and Cassandra A. Smithson for $1.

Timothy P. Albert, Kimberly A. Albert and Kimberly Albert conveyed property on a public road to Karen J. Stoltzfus for $255,000.

Robert Mayo and Felicia Mayo conveyed 1948 Northbrook Drive to Kevin Graves, Joyce Graves, Anna Rogers and Nathaniel Rogers for $462,000.

Molt LLC and Themis D. Sacarellos conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Triple Net Investments XCVIII LLC for $1,825,000.

Michael Mastromatteo, Catherine E. Mastromatteo, Michael Masatromatteo and Michael A. Mastromatteo conveyed Unit 24 to Michael A. Mastromatteo & Catherine Mastromatteo Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Rita M. Foster conveyed Unit T3 230 to Tracy L. Dietrich for $230,000.

The estate of Lowell L. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Ryan N. Miller and Laura B. Miller for $600,000.

Osvaldo Ayala Jr. conveyed property on Unit D to Luke Dante and Galena Lyubenova for $560,000.

The estate of Christie Heisterkamp conveyed property on a public road to Samantha M. Heisterkamp for $293,000.

James Edward Maurey Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James E. Maurey Jr, Jamie Maurey Kiernan and James Maurey Residence Trust for $1.

Dominican Nuns of The Perpetual Rosary Inc. and Dominican Sisters of The Perpetual Rosary Inc. conveyed property on a public road to CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health for $3,500,000.

C. Beth Streaker conveyed 938 Salisbury Court to Ariel P. Mello and Travis J. Mello for $360,000.

The estate of Henry B. Navaroli conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Olivia C. Martin for $212,800.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Emily E. Smith and Corwyn K. Smith for $140,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Robert W. Osborne conveyed 15 W. Ferdinand St. to Elisa M. Hannay for $165,000.

The estate of Ella Mae Ibach conveyed property on Hazel Street to ERLJ Holdings LLC for $25,000.

MANOR TWP.

Olde Farm Leasing LLC and Galen Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Read for $200,000.

Jennifer R. Lefever conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Lori A. Detoma Frank, Lori A Detoma Frank and Anthony G. Frank for $250,000.

David P. Flynn conveyed property on a public road to Donald Eugene Frey for $235,000.

Dale Bowman and Yvonne Bowman conveyed 605 Bermuda Road to Heather L. Perez Negron, Angel Perez Negron, Heather L Perez Negron and Angel Perez Negron for $236,900.

Gregory S. Falk conveyed 2170 W. Ridge Drive to Franklin D. Herr III and Joanna Herr for $500,000.

The estate of Robert L. Slabinski and Jane Z. Slabinski conveyed Unit 28 to Jane Z. Slabinski for $1.

Tyler J. Charles conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Michael J. Galluppi and Karen J. Galluppi for $211,500.

Jacqueline Ann Shaw conveyed property on Rock Hill Road to Jacqueline Ann Shaw, Brent W. Shaw and Amanda J. Shaw for $1.

George T. Raber III conveyed 2217 Manor Ridge Drive to George T. Raber III and Emily J. Raber for $1.

Jacqueline Ann Shaw conveyed property on Rock Hill Road to Jacqueline Ann Shaw, Brent W. Shaw and Amanda J. Shaw for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Omar E. Swarey conveyed property on East Front Street to Melvin Smucker for $380,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Darren R. Hershock conveyed property on Douts Hill Road to Kings Property Holdings LLC for $270,000.

Roy H. Garrett Jr. and Jean O. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Garrett for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Brett M. Kain and Sarah M. Kain conveyed 29 Mount Joy St. to Devin Apple for $179,900.

John F. Thomas III and Beverly E. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Earl M. Handwerk and Sylvia A. Handwerk for $270,000.

Phillip Diffenderfer, Nicole Cunningham, Nicole Diffenderfer, Nicole A. Cunningham and Nicole A. Diffenderfer conveyed property on a public road to Debra A. Crawford for $330,000.

Maria Angelica Diaz Balbuena conveyed 402 N. Angle St. to Nathaniel A. Taggart and Lauren E. Taggart for $178,500.

William R. Weismantel conveyed Unit 167 to Kevin Sandstrom and Megan Hunt for $372,500.

Elizabeth C. Casey, Elizabeth Casey Stauffer and Kevin M. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew G. Heiges and Lindsay N. Reagan for $237,500.

Brett M. Kain and Sarah M. Kain conveyed property on Mount Joy Street to Steven Brown for $200,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bryan S. Crawford and Debra A. Crawford conveyed 4 Parkview Drive to James M. Diehl and Karen R. Diehl for $365,000.

Larry C. Dombach Inc., Dombach Larry C. Inc. and Dombach Builders conveyed property on Radio Road to Kimberly Jo Sweatt for $304,150.

Jay S. Ulrich Jr. and Jay S. Ulrich conveyed 643 Rockwood Drive to Gregory O. Robbins and Victoria L. Robbins for $190,000.

Dylan J. Garber and Jenna Lee Garber conveyed 355 Deerfield Drive to David Hammond and Geneva Cruz for $220,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Todd D. Funk and Jill W. Funk conveyed property on East Main Street to Way Recovery Ministries Katartizo for $250,000.

Sharon M. Meyers conveyed property on a public road to Santa Heredia and Miguel Rivera Rivera for $280,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Shirley M. Burkholder and Connie A. Brady conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany S. Buohl and Robert L. Haines for $200,200.

Gary L. Sensenig and Krista Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Darvin A. Brubaker and Michelle M. Brubaker for $337,000.

Chateau Farms Inc. conveyed 350 E. Main St. to John I. King and Susan S. King for $265,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Charles C. Warren conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Warren for $1.

James Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Warren for $13,000.

Barry L. Floyd conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Warren for $35,000.

PENN TWP.

Matthew J. Fahnestock and Linda E. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Nathan J. Beiler, Joshua Smucker, Shawn Smucker and Matthew Zook for $465,000.

Donald E. Gibble Jr. and Michele C. Gibble conveyed property on Hi-View Drive to Benjamin Faro and Lindsay Faro for $390,000.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Derek Philip Stone and Kellie Lynn Ayres for $429,504.

Evan B. Carter and Elizabeth Ann Carter conveyed property on a public road to Charles Kirchner and Krista Anne Kirchner for $550,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Arlene F. Rudy conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Jere L. Hoover, Daniel P. Hershberger and Gayle M. Hershberger for $1.

Robert E. Plank Jr. and Susan K. Plank conveyed 51 Cobblestone Drive to Samuel A. Loch and Valerie R. Loch for $277,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Cecil H. Neff III conveyed property on a public road to Birch Wisslerholdings LLC and Wisslerholdings Birch LLC for $130,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 12 to Eric D. Alexander and Jennifer L. Alexander for $453,750.

Theodore Hershey and Diana Hershey conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Jacob K. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus for $215,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Tia P. Hashinger and Shaun J. Hashinger conveyed 107 Wheatfield Court to Tia P. Hashinger for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Jay W. Ament conveyed property on a public road to Maxine Idakus for $360,000.

H. Joseph Ressler Jr. and Julie L. Ressler conveyed Unit 121 to Terra Lynn Copenhaver for $1.

Jeremiah D. Hershberger and Katie E. Hershberger conveyed Unit 25 to Percival Buenaventura and Ashley Barge for $520,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Daniel Beiler and Esther M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Ray Beiler and Kathryn Beiler for $1.

Theodore A. Diem, Geraldine F. Sweigart, Craig A. Diem and Gregg A. Diem conveyed 5415 Meadville Road to Calvin W. King and John A. King for $424,000.

Brian L. Warner and Cathleen R. Warner conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Reed and Tara Reed for $480,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Matthew K. Boulden and Megan M. Boulden conveyed property on Cross Keys Drive to Clayton Aaron Feeney and Heather Marie McBride for $277,777.

WARWICK TWP.

Donald L. Heyl and Rachelle Heyl conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Ilker Ozari and Carron Nicole Ozari for $184,000.

P. Diane Davenport and P. Diane Hess conveyed property on a public road to P. Diane Hess and Allan Douglas Hess III for $1.

Kathryn G. Seaber conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Owl Hill Properties LLC for $1,250,000.

Sharon A. Rife conveyed 192 Samuel Road to Manuel Andres Perez, Rosa M Roman Deperez, Brian Thomas Mehaffey and Maria Amalia Perez for $187,000.

Robert Alan Nass, P. Sherman Lauther and Myrtle Eleanor Lauther conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Robert Alan Nass and Robert Alan Nass Revocable Trust Agreement for $10.

