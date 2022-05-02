The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office from April 18-22:

AKRON BOROUGH

Duane A. Renko and Diana L. Renko conveyed property on West View Drive to Justin Kyle Neyer and Rachel Lisa Neyer for $350,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Janelle Elaine Good conveyed property on a public road to Kurtis P. Good and Janelle E. Good for $1.

Lisa Coy, Lisa L. Groff and Randall S. Groff conveyed property on North Church Street to Lisa L. Groff and Randall S. Groff for $1.

The estate of Nancy J. Bush conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas A. Grimm for $295,000.

John M. Bolen, Bronwyn A. Bolen and Bronwyn A. Cannon conveyed property on a public road to John M. Bolen and Bronwyn A. Bolen for $1.

Alvin M. Shirk and Kathryn L. Shirk conveyed 819 Lauschtown Road to Phares M. Hoover and Florence Z. Hoover for $352,500.

Kimberly E. Huey, Kimberly Schickram and Devin L. Schickram conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Devin L. Schickram and Kimberly Schickram for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Melvin M. Brubaker and Lisa Z. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Mervin M. Brubaker and Ada Mae Brubaker for $1.

The estate of Salvatore V. Coppertino conveyed property on a public road to Jonas L. Stoltzfus and Freida S. Stoltzfus for $223,000.

The estate of Sharon L. Miller conveyed 5846 Knobby Hill Road to Stanley A. Sween and Googie M. Sween for $509,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Michael R. Gregor conveyed property on a public road to Marvin James King for $265,000.

CLAY TWP.

Nickolas M. Berry and Jodee L. Berry conveyed property on Matthew Drive to Travis E. Byler and Jennifer Z. Byler for $321,249.

Charles W. Hamberger and Susan D. Hamberger conveyed property on Jennifer Lane to John L. Pierce and Cindy N. Pierce for $325,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Vincent C. Youndt and Amy J. Youndt conveyed property on Mohns Hill Road to James A. Blickle and Karen B. Linder for $600,000.

Jeromie Heinsey and Machelle Heinsey conveyed property on a public road to Jeromie Heinsey for $1.

Wesley T. Jones Sr. and Susan Jones conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Glenn F. Jeblonski and Gale M. Jeblonski for $290,000.

Mitchell A. Mohler and Michael R. Mohler conveyed property on Mohns Hill Road to Matthew S. Stradling for $325,000.

Brian J. Mell and Joyce C. Mell conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Arkadiy Novokreshchenov and Kayla White for $330,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Monte B. York Sr, Angela M. York and Angela M. Neal conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Neal and Angela M. York for $1.

Dwain E. Baldwin and Stacy L. Baldwin conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Witmoyer and Alexa M. Witmoyer for $190,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Abram B. Stoltzfus and Katie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Farm Stables LLC for $155,250.

Bernadette Huss conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Jamie D. Nerys and Kimberly E. Nerys for $250,000.

John Patrick Curran conveyed property on a public road to Frank A. Claudio and Kaylee A. Claudio for $234,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, PHH Mortgage Corp. and PHH Mortgage Services conveyed 1300 Locust St. to RSM Management LLC for $200,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2020-1, PHH Mortgage Corp. and PHH Mortgage Services conveyed property on a public road to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC for $0.

John David King conveyed 303 Chestnut St. to Samuel E. Esh for $250,000.

The estate of Joyce M. Manley conveyed 838 Blunston St. to Brenda L. Zeamer for $1.

Headley Paul Hoffstead conveyed 27 S. Second St. to George A. Neuhauser for $205,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 1107 Cloverton Drive to Rolando Bermudez Barco for $189,995.

Julio A. Ramos Jr. and Michelle D. Ramos conveyed property on Walnut Street to Michelle D. Ramos for $1.

Michael J. Bowers and Susan R. Bowers conveyed 228 Perry St. to Susan R. Bowers for $1.

Satyanarayana P. Dasari and Padmasri Dasari conveyed 236 Perry St. to Cory Kane for $100,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Kenneth J. Kluge Jr. conveyed property on Spring Run Road to Andrew Paul Mayersky for $155,000.

Colin McKeand conveyed property on a public road to Scott Trump and Dawn Trump for $345,000.

CONOY TWP.

Clintin Drew Knouse and Britney Nicole Knouse conveyed property on Market Street to Daniel C. Loizeaux and Joyce E. Loizeaux for $312,000.

Bruce A. Kissinger, Yvonna L. Kissinger and Yvonne L. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Corey A. Melton for $250,000.

Michael J. Bowers II and Courtney L. Bowers conveyed 163 Overlook Drive to Thomas L. Gehman for $330,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

William H. Saylor conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Robert Bradfield, Charles Licopoli and Jason Eisenberger for $175,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Karen Dalessandri and Karen S. Dalessandri conveyed property on a public road to Karen S. Dalessandri for $1.

Kirsten K. Dubbs, Kenneth M. Kauffman and Margaret R. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Lynn Teaman and Seth Brady Gebhard for $210,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Jeffrey L. McClarren and Patricia McClarren for $100,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Donald R. Worden and Heather B. Teter for $95,000.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Penway Construction, Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Elise Paul and Kenneth E. Paul for $493,330.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Rohrers Construction, Robert L. Gruber and Kevin Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Adolph M. Printz and Winifred D. Dellario for $409,900.

The estate of Jody M. Pope and The estate of Jody M. Marsh conveyed property on Oak Drive to Walter F. Scott and Oksana Kondakova Scott for $274,000.

Claudia J. Kautz and Jeffrey P. Kautz conveyed 1035 Turnpike Road to Dennis L. Dupler and Betty Jo Feltch for $330,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Gerald R. Shank and Rogene C. Shank conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Kwesi Ashai Nevin Bostwick for $415,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Philip H. Martin and Marie M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Philip H. Martin and Marie M. Martin for $1.

Elmer P. King and Rebecca S. King conveyed property on a public road to Arlin Riehl and Naomi R. Riehl for $380,000.

Jeffrey L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Martin and Hannah L. Martin for $1.

Ivan Z. Fisher and Rachel L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Leonard B. Burkholder for $305,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Mildred White Revocable Trust and Truist Financial Corp. conveyed property on Highview Drive to The estate of Mildred E. White for $1.

Garrick Yahnke conveyed 300 Orchard View Drive to Christina Q. Yahnke for $1.

Martha J. Hurst and Martha J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jay L. Horst and Marilyn J. Horst for $1.

Somphong Symonkhonh and Lommalak Symonkhonh conveyed property on a public road to Somphong Symonkhonh for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Christopher J. Adams conveyed property on a public road to James Kuntz and Jamie Kuntz for $242,750.

Kathryn L. Diffendall conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Stoltz for $176,000.

Michael H. Weaver conveyed property on Linden Street to Carol A. Eyler for $252,000.

Zahid Virmani conveyed 5749 Main St. to Lisa K. Naples and Robert D. Naples for $262,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

BE&F LLC conveyed 1313 Furnace Hills Pike to Furnace Hills Holdings LLC for $785,000.

The estate of Judy E. Weisen conveyed property on Speedwell Forge Road to Linda J. Elliott for $1.

The estate of Anna M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer G. Zimmerman and Lucy F. Zimmerman for $425,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Danielle Good and Danielle C. Kreider conveyed 124 S. Poplar St. to Danielle Good for $0.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Maize Circle to Jerry L. Zimmerman and Lois A. Zimmerman for $1,360,000.

Harry A. Park and Joanne L. Park conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Angela M. Brand and Marty D. Brand for $295,000.

James Diehl, Karen R. Diehl and James M. Diehl conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Beigel for $220,000.

Jonathan M. Sanville and Emily H. Sanville conveyed property on East Willow Street to Donald W. Hertzog and Barbara A. Hertzog for $287,500.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Carlos R. Ortiz and Dayari Ortiz conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Deanna M. Soldana for $193,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 152 E. Hemlock Road to Juston G. Wall and Kristen S. Groff for $300,000.

Christopher T. Hensley, Kaitlyn E. Hensley and Kaitlyn E. Kimball conveyed 534 E. Main St. to Scott J. Mayo for $220,000.

John L. Pierce conveyed property on Spruce Street to Troy M. Shellhammer and Stephanie L. Shellhammer for $155,000.

Brescia Beckner conveyed 638 S. State St. to Katherine B. Serb for $317,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Matthew B. Eshelman and Jennifer M. Eshelman conveyed property on Misty Lane to Desire F. Kline and Charles B. Goodrich for $367,500.

Romaine S. Zimmerman conveyed 709 Glenwood Drive to Christian Aid Holdings LLC for $50,000.

Stephen Ulkowski conveyed property on a public road to Cesareo Giron Alejandrez, Cesareo Giron Alejandrez, Angela M. Lopez Rosario and Angela M Lopez Rosario for $434,900.

Matthew D. Horn and Kelly L. Horn conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Blumenthal for $445,000.

FULTON TWP.

J. Robert Wolgemuth and Joetta S. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to J. Robert Wolgemuth and Joetta S. Wolgemuth for $1.

James L. Weaver and Rachel L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ashton L. Weaver and Lorielle R. Weaver for $1.

The estate of Merlin Louise Groff and The estate of M. Louise Groff conveyed property on a public road to Victoria K. Graybeal for $2,000,000.

J. Robert Wolgemuth and Joetta S. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Peters Creek Road to Matthew D. Whitacre and Leann R. Whitacre for $1.

Samuel K. Lapp, Naomi S. Lapp, Daniel S. Lapp and Barbara S. Lapp conveyed property on Black Barron Road to Daniel S. Lapp and Barbara S. Lapp for $1.

Brendan Filliaux conveyed property on a public road to Dwight Steven Oestreicher for $361,500.

J. Robert Wolgemuth and Joetta S. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Peters Creek Road to Matthew D. Whitacre and Leann R. Whitacre for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Wolf Plaza LP and Chris E. Seitz conveyed property on a public road to Wolf Plaza of Lancaster LLC for $2,800,000.

Barry L. Greiner, W. Danny Slaton, Thomas R. Brown and 2645 Columbia Ave. Partners conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Belmont Property Management for $410,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 132 Ticonderoga Road to Cynthia J. Hinkle for $372,215.

Ethan Olney and Aubrey Olney conveyed 1785 Lancaster Road to KJC Properties LLC for $1.

J. Marlin Miller and Robert C. Miller conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 971 Founders Way to Robert E. Fry and Linda M. Fry for $817,428.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 108 Ticonderoga Road to Jeffrey W. Devine and Billie Jo Devine for $694,473.

Mary Ann Richards conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Fields and Marguerite E. Fields for $249,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 111 Ticonderoga Road to Ronald E. Koring and Willella Jean Koring for $436,845.

Jesus Gonzalez conveyed 1614 Ridgeview Ave. to Jesus Gonzalez and Lisalba Gomez Diaz for $1.

Nickiforos H. Grigoriades and Ruth D. Grigoriades conveyed property on a public road to Kerolos R. Yousef and Nermeen Yousef for $661,500.

Ryan Durbin and Elizabeth Durbin conveyed 27 Naomi Ave. to Elizabeth Durbin for $1.

Joanna R. Ripple and Barbara S. Ripple conveyed 1904 Speedwell Road to David Paul Labeda and Bernice Julia Labeda for $360,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of James W. Bradley conveyed property on a public road to James M. Bradley for $110,000.

Jacqueline A. Jones and Katelyn J. Joe conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Zimmerman and Josephine J. Zimmerman for $215,000.

Melvin V. Haws, Ladele S. Haws and Eric Haws conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth M. Mammina for $187,000.

Marguerite E. Fields and Charles C. Fields conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to John Bryant Harris Jr. for $295,000.

Fliss Family Trust, Joseph G. Fliss Jr. and Roxanne Fliss conveyed property on Ivy Drive to Dennis McKernan and Michele M. McKernan for $335,500.

Joseph L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Kennard and Stephanie Miller for $225,000.

Benjamin R. McMillen conveyed 440 Indian Head Road to Matthew P. Miller and Christine M. Miller for $366,000.

The estate of Ralph N. Waltman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Good and Stephanie L. Good for $225,500.

Kathleen D. Hudson conveyed 4097 Forrest Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $192,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Michael G. Manthei and Kristin M. Manthei conveyed property on Creek Hill Road to Shaun Horst and Danielle Horst for $400,000.

Reuben B. Stoltzfus and Linda B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Reuben B. Stoltzfus and Linda B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Thomas J. Kimmel, Jacqueline A. Kimmel, Thomas Kimmel and Jacqueline Kimmel conveyed property on Hostetter Lane to Thomas J. Kimmel for $0.

FR Lancaster LLC and Craig G. Hartranft conveyed property on a public road to Susie 2150 LLC for $1,640,000.

G. Robert Mann and Barbara A. Mann conveyed Unit 323 to Wendy S. Scheuerman for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Joseph M. Obrien conveyed property on Bittersweet Path to Brian L. Shaffer and Marilou H. Shaffer for $410,000.

David S. Lewis conveyed 7 Fox Hollow Drive to Holly Cummings and Robert J. Cummings Jr. for $546,000.

Nathan M. Pannebecker conveyed property on a public road to Julianne Zimmerman and Isaiah J. Kearsley for $223,500.

Jared D. Volker and Krista L. Volker conveyed property on Nectar Terrace to Joshua Bret Bitner and Hayley Lauren Bitner for $449,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Restoration Rehabs LLC and Carl J. Manning conveyed property on a public road to Samantha Giurbino and Jonathan Dean Childs for $170,000.

Susan L. Yoder conveyed 32 S. Lime St. to Susan L. Yoder and Zachary Hayden Alton Walter for $1.

Ral Dem and Ling Ling conveyed 527 Howard Ave. to Numa Design LLC for $130,000.

Stafford Living LLC conveyed 609 Marietta Ave. to Numa Design LLC for $225,000.

Robert G. Burrs Jr. conveyed 427 N. Christian St. to L. Squared Investments LLC for $147,500.

Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia Delorie Rohrbach conveyed 11 S. Mary St. to Ceilia Goldberg and Tiffany McTigue for $165,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 450 Fremont St. to Hannah R. Vigil for $154,000.

Ray A. Bleistine and Anne B. Bleistine conveyed 537 Dauphin St. to Nathan K. Kreider and Elizabeth K. Kreider for $139,000.

The estate of Barbara L. Homsher, The estate of Barbara L. Richards and The estate of Barbara Homsher conveyed 415 Winthrop Drive to Jasmine Silfrene for $185,000.

William E. Montalvo and Melisha M. Melecio conveyed 305 S. Franklin St. to William E. Montalvo and Melisha M. Melecio for $0.

Maria E. Pacheco conveyed 429 W. Vine St. to Maria E. Pacheco for $1.

Barbara Phelps conveyed 438 S. Ann St. to Erin M. Orr for $206,500.

Noble Colt LLC and Bradley K. Leib conveyed property on Seymourt Street to Benjamin Vazquez for $220,000.

Hon Van Nguyen and Buy Thi Nguyen conveyed 237 N. Broad St. to Duoc T. Nguyen and Hang T. Huynh for $220,000.

Na Homes LLC conveyed 530 N. Jefferson St. to Thrive Home Investments LLC for $1.

Vincent C. Nigro and Vincent M. Malchione conveyed 346 Maple Ave. to Jamie Marie Smith for $110,000.

Aaron M. Blair conveyed 137 E. Clay St. to Aaron M. Blair and Megan Blair for $0.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 301 Ruby St. to Christopher Esh and Stacie L. Robinson for $250,000.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. conveyed 584 N. Plum St. to Rebecca Lf Bergey Trust and William R. Smith Irrevocable Termax Trust for $360,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 233 Green St. to Arg Realty Solutions LLC for $107,500.

Israel Cruz and April Cruz conveyed 1259 High St. to Gerald L. Sangrey and Laura J. Sangrey for $43,322.

John B. Roose and Nan B. Roose conveyed property on College Avenue to Andrea M. Flint and William R. Arnold for $355,000.

William A. Hillegas Jr. and Cathryn L. Innacola conveyed property on South Duke Street to Zachary James Fick Cambria, Zachary James Fick Cambria, Amanda Rose Fick Cambria and Amanda Rose Fick Cambria for $370,000.

Michael A. Shoemaker conveyed 40 N. Lime St. to Brian Shorter and Christina Shorter for $560,000.

Robert R. Barth, Kathleen K. Barth, Jeffrey M. Butts and Katrina G. Butts conveyed property on Manor Street to Ikie L. Stoltzfus and Ruthie Lynn Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Karen L. Emig conveyed 422 N. Mary St. to Sarah Y. Gingrich for $250,000.

George J. Dailey and Daina S. Dailey conveyed Unit 3A to Crystal Megan Burrs and Stacey Merling for $615,000.

Kristin V. Rehder and Susan L. Washburn conveyed Unit 336E to Brad Wolf and Mary E. Wolf for $508,100.

Caridad M. Lam conveyed property on a public road to Rafael Echavarria for $154,400.

Derek Scott and Courtney Scott conveyed 609 N. Lime St. to Ifeoluwapo A. Eleyinafe and Kearsten L. Eleyinafe for $310,000.

David Labeda and Bernice Labeda conveyed property on South Duke Street to Bret Kofsky and Lauren Zuckerman for $385,000.

Alex K. Whitlatch and Alex Whitlatch conveyed 641 Emerald Drive to Fitzpatrick K. Hargrove for $223,000.

Gustavo Alers and Gustavo A. Alers conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Montu Manchanda for $93,000.

Ramona V. Medina Chalas and Ramona V Medina Chalas conveyed 849 Garnet Ave. to Ramona V. Medina Chalas, Ramona V Medina Chalas and Dale Rocheleau for $1.

Matthew J. Boerger conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $150,000.

Matthew Leonard, Megan Schomp and Megan Leonard conveyed 211 E. Ross St. to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $184,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 519 Lancaster Ave. to Nancy P. Norton for $395,000.

Ivette N. Sabina, Ivette Nicole Diplan Rodriguez, Ivette Nicole Diplan Rodriguez and Ivette N. Diplan conveyed 1141 Union St. to Robert A. Wilkes and Carlene E. Clark for $210,000.

David A. Saunders and Angelique M. Ballard conveyed 343 E. Frederick St. to David A. Saunders for $10.

Keyfinder Homes LLC and Jose Ramon Acosta Sr. conveyed 248 N. Reservoir St. to Fabian L. Aponte for $225,000.

Stonecrest Builders LLC conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Montu Manchanda for $112,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Jill T. Geiger conveyed 38 Riverside Ave. to Johneida Cano for $220,000.

Phillip Glenn Dissinger conveyed 839 Fifth St. to Duncan Aston and Emily Aston for $215,000.

Matthew R. Haverstick conveyed 5 Townsend Court to David I. McClary and Gladys David McClary for $242,000.

Donna E. Colten conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Elizabeth M. Sapone for $195,000.

David Castaneda Tapia conveyed 1272 Wilson Ave. to Tina Palombo and Benjamin Kirn for $266,000.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC, Clair M. Hostetter and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 615 N. School Lane to Patrick R. Gross and Kelsey Gross for $775,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

CBH Ltd Partnership and CBH GP LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Karma Investments Intercourse LLC for $840,666.

CBH LTD Partnership and CBH GP LLC conveyed Unit 2 to PM Intercourse LLC for $420,333.

Randall N. Bidwell and Lynn Eppinger conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie Lee Cox Young for $379,900.

David B. Esh and Naomi Ruth Esh conveyed property on East Newport Road to Jonathan Jay Esh and Anna M. Esh for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Linda W. Taylor conveyed 20 Blaine Ave. to Shannon E. Taylor and Hannah E. Taylor for $390,000.

Nelson L. Good conveyed property on Linden Street to Larry C. Schweers II and Jessica M. Schweers for $180,850.

Leon R. Burkholder and Erwin J. Miller conveyed 279 W. Main St. to Diane F. Burkholder for $180,000.

Levi H. Charles and Eileen M. Charles conveyed 73 E. Main St. to Preston S. Nelson and Julie C. Nelson for $215,000.

Everence Trust Co. and J. Harold & Patricia Y. Leaman Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Ryan Dale Heagy for $270,000.

The estate of Stephan M. Schalow and The estate of Stephan Michael Schalow conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Trang T. Le and Van Thanh Le for $375,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Joseph P. White Jr. and Molly M. White conveyed 305 Linden St. to Joseph P. White Jr. for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Charles Michael Jones, Stephanie Willis and Charles Jones conveyed 6218510 to Ronald M. Cornell and Alexandra L. Cornell for $120,000.

The estate of Marjorie A. Dallett conveyed property on Little Britain Road South to Mark A. Dallett for $1.

Glenn David Enck and Cathy L. Enck conveyed property on Scotts Road to Brady M. Thomas for $100,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Michael Hoang Tuan Tran for $140,000.

David Wagner and Jill Wagner conveyed 305 Chadwyck Lane to BGRS Relocation Inc. for $725,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc. conveyed 305 Chadwyck Lane to Rodrigo Tavares Ramos and Maria Carolina Ribeiro Ramos for $725,000.

Brad A. Brunsch and Danyel L. Brunsch conveyed 517 Wallingford Road to Brad A. Brunsch for $1.

Ammon K. Graybill Jr. and Patsy L. Graybill conveyed property on Sunset Circle to Stephen M. Barber and Lori Barber for $750,000.

Stonehenge Development LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Jeb & Sons Inc., Peter C. Alecxih Jr, Neil F. Perate, Jeb Five LLC and Jeb & Sons LP conveyed 227 Buckton Drive to Warren B. Buch and Sandra J. Buch for $409,750.

Michael A. Peck conveyed property on a public road to Susan E. Wolf for $749,900.

Vinh Vuong and Loan Kim Le conveyed property on Portland Place to Vinh Vuong for $1.

Jo Ann Pringle, Kimberly Pringle and Scott Pringle Jr. conveyed Unit 412 to Jo Ann Pringle for $1.

Bennett W. Greenberg conveyed 1537 Zarker Road to Jared Volker for $235,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Thomas N. Weaver and Lori E. Weaver for $140,000.

Gregory H. Rutter II and Christyn E. Rutter conveyed 943 Edgemoor Ct to Derek M. Marion and Erica P. Sangrey for $297,000.

Gerard F. Clunan and Thomas L. Bayles conveyed 1801 Lititz Pike to Thomas L. Bayles for $1.

David J. Engel, Jill E. Engel and Jill Engel conveyed property on Candlewyck Road to Michael A. Contes and Stephanie Leong for $342,000.

Mark Bradley and Lisa Bradley conveyed property on a public road to David J. Harrop and Mary P. Harrop for $380,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 62 to Matthew Johnson and Sarah Mee Johnson for $598,198.

Michael A. Warfel II conveyed 370 Meetinghouse Lane to Michael A. Warfel II and Kendall R. Warfel for $1.

Gladys V. Horst conveyed property on State Street to Taylor E. Blackwell for $293,000.

Amanda J. Perez conveyed 5 E. Liberty St. to Amanda Perez Zapata for $1.

Donald D. Sharp and Loretta J. Sharp conveyed 1696 Bill View Drive to Derrick R. Charles and Rebekah Ag Charles for $351,000.

The estate of Thomas R. Smith conveyed 854 Cobblestone Corner to Robert Steele and Wendy Steele for $240,000.

Michael Makins and Victoria E. Makins conveyed property on Henbird Lane to Rebekah Alhussainy and Hussein Alhussainy for $325,000.

Christina Louise Decker, Christina D. Leonard and Christina L. Decker conveyed 1519 Queen Lane to Ryeval Properties LLC for $216,000.

Gyula Nemeth and Zsuzsanna Kellner conveyed property on Trena Avenue to Michael Cousar and Natalie Cousar for $400,000.

The estate of Charlene F. Hoover conveyed 1550 Euclid Drive to Carolyn J. Lynch for $360,000.

Michael M. Cleaveland conveyed 85 Hampton Lane to Michael M. Cleaveland and Shannon E. Cleaveland for $1.

Mark Good and Pamela G. Good conveyed property on Belle Meade Drive to Robert S. Costello Jr. and Lisa L. Costello for $500,000.

MANOR TWP.

Nancy J. Kirsch, James R. Zahm and Warren R. Brubaker conveyed 1700 Colonial Manor Drive to Cinmic Investments for $200,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Cynthia F. Gessler for $476,405.

Jason R. Boyles, Katie L. Hess and Katie Lynn Hess conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Randall K. Myers III and Maggie Elizabeth Williams for $180,000.

Roberta J. Gruver and Patrice E. Gruver conveyed property on Amsterdam Road to Patrice E. Gruver for $1.

Douglas L. Smith and Christine A. Smith conveyed 100 Sutherland Road to Layton Barnard and Barbara Barnard for $290,000.

Jeffrey T. Ritchey and Kelly L. Ritchey conveyed 38 Manor Oaks Drive to Michael J. Bowers and Courtney L. Bowers for $345,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Stonewyck Drive to Ryan Burns and Alyssa A. Burns for $315,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed 313 Sawgrass Drive to Robert Donovan and Thomasine Donovan for $490,406.

Wilfredo Vazquez Cruz conveyed 1040 Monticello Lane to Justin Michael Vega and Rosanna Vega for $205,000.

Jorge W. Angarita and Maria P. Rosales conveyed 421 Banyan Circle Drive to Nicholas Derk Ruhl and Mikayla L. Scorsone for $255,000.

Kelly Ann Henry and Eilene M. Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to 101 Bradford LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert G. Delaney and Faith A. Delaney conveyed property on a public road to Martin T. Morin and Joan E. Morin for $305,000.

Robert C. Proctor and Anita Proctor conveyed 130 Hollow Woods Drive to Robert C. Proctor and Anita Proctor for $1.

Joseph J. Fulmer and Megan C. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to Justin Daniel High and Shayla Lee High for $242,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 124 W. Frederick St. to Zachary E. Robertson and Nicole E. Armstrong for $302,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Dorothy M. Mackison and Barbara A. Mackison conveyed 6 Joy Ave. to Dorothy M. Mackison, Barbara A. Mackison and Brenda S. Mackison for $1.

Brandts Lawn Mower Service LLC, Harold Minnich and Timothy Leibfried conveyed property on a public road to Bricks & Sticks Property Co for $1.

Daniel O. Groff conveyed 130 Lefever Road to Efrain R. Carrasco and Jordan E. Carrasco for $180,000.

Connie B. Hoffman and Steven B. Hoffman conveyed 348 Chocolate Ave. to John W. Shepard and Gina Shepard for $227,500.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Poloma S. Gonsalves and Poloma S. Woodman conveyed property on Sheaffer Road to Heinrich Schander and Candace Schander for $322,500.

Todd A. Lutter, Tina L. Raybold and Tina L. Lutter conveyed 284 Trail Road to Tina L. Lutter for $28,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jeffrey J. McKinney conveyed 551 E. Main St. to Samantha A. Mendenhall and James M. Horn for $226,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Eunice J. Heisey conveyed property on Dave Circle to Jonathan Kline for $215,000.

The estate of John A. Stine and Tina M. Kline conveyed property on Penryn Road to Stephen M. Stine for $1.

Albert J. Dulio Jr. conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Mindy L. Dunn and Eric A. Dunn for $275,000.

Kelly L. Hess and Andrew S. Hess conveyed 570 Hi View Drive to Andrew S. Hess for $10.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 820 Pearl Ave. to Linda Lee Hunt for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Andrew W. Musselman conveyed Unit 34 to Andrew W. Musselman and Dustin M. Musselman for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Christ B. King, Christ S. King and Malinda G. King conveyed property on a public road to Joel T. Welch and Andrea N. Welch for $214,900.

Ervin Fisher conveyed 9 E. Second St. to Mary Jane Potter for $250,000.

Juan J. Vega Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Juan J. Vega Jr. and Bettina A. Deluca for $1.

Raymond Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Edgar L. Garcia and Paulina Castaneda Lara for $270,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 40 to Charles M. Schuler and Sunyon Schuler for $418,000.

Pamela Biondo and Carl Biondo conveyed 5320 Oak Leaf Drive to Pamela Biondo, Carl Biondo and Jacob K. Biondo for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 39 to Josiah K. Heigel and Heather R. Heigel for $482,500.

Alvin K. Herr and Doris G. Herr conveyed property on Sunnyside Road to James A. Krimmel and Jacqueline N. Krimmel for $650,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

John J. Stafford and Jill E. Stafford conveyed 48 Carolyn Drive to Laura Jean Domblesky for $278,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Doris A. Reed and The estate of Doris J. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Colleen M. Bowden for $1.

Stephen J. Plubell and Maureen P. Le conveyed property on a public road to Christine Holbrook and Austin Michael Holbrook for $445,000.

Ricky L. Miller and Joyce A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joyce A. Miller for $1.

T. Gregg Bensinger and Joanne Bensinger conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Petersheim for $80,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

James J. Doughty and Beverly A. Doughty conveyed property on a public road to Adam C. Hall, Meagen E. Hall and Jody Hall for $430,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Anthony M. Ward conveyed property on Twin Elm Road to Anthony M. Ward and Christine Ward for $1.

James H. Eshleman, Residuary Trust Under Will of Verna Rohrer, Rohrer Verna Residuary Trust and Verna Rohrer Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Rohrer for $1.

James Eshleman, Residuary Trust Under Will of Roy M. Rohrer, Rohrer Roy M. Residuary Trust and Roy M. Rohrer Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Rohrer for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Saul Rosenberg and Paula Rosenberg conveyed property on Broad Street to Fernando Rosado Jr. and Jennifer Jarvis for $300,000.

Isaac S. Leid and Alicia M. Leid conveyed property on Linden Street to Timothy S. Leid for $250,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Arthur L. Young conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Andrew Latshaw and Alina Latshaw for $180,000.

Kathy A. Kneisley and Kathy A. McComsey conveyed 70 Brookfield Road to Kathy A. McComsey for $1.

Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

Hurst & Hurst, Leonard Hurst and Amos Hurst conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Samuel E. Stoltzfus for $25,000.

Kenneth L. Stoner and Ella Faye Stoner conveyed property on West Lexington Road to Ronald A. Conley for $375,000.

The estate of Arlene L. Schlotter, The estate of Arlene Lula Schlotter and The estate of Arlene Lula Selm conveyed property on a public road to Marcella Ann Sorber for $335,000.

Samuel E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Millway Realty Group LLC for $1.

The estate of Eli L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

James C. Martin and Jennifer E. Martin conveyed 123 Pleasant View Drive to Andrew Keim and Megan Wolf for $340,000.

Glen N. Weaver and Mary K. Weaver conveyed 710 Orchard Road to Larry E. Fetter and Connie G. Fetter for $385,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Edward Linzy and Jeana Linzy for $880,000.

Cheryl Ober and Cheryl Templeton conveyed 138 Owl Hill Road to Jeffrey Ober and Cheryl Ober for $10.

Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mch Investments LLC for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on Street A to Michael R. Fake and Debra B. Fake for $470,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to David W. Lloyd and Lois E. Lloyd for $593,105.

Cesario Morales and Alexis Morales conveyed property on Tennyson Drive to Alexis Morales for $1.