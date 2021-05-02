The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 19-23:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Joseph F. Mitton and Juliet F. Mitton conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Angela Espinoza Thompson and Camdyn B James Thompson for $220,000.

Becky Grove, Becky Leasure and Thomas J. Leasure conveyed 52 Misty Meadow Drive to Becky Leasure and Thomas J. Leasure for $1.

David W. Seifrit and Lisa Seifrit conveyed 60 Chestnut St. to David W. Seifrit and Lisa Seifrit for $1.

Edward D. Stoudt, Carol A. Stoudt, Carey J. Stoudt, Carey J. Matson, Edward J. Stoudt, Laura Louise Stoudt, Elizabeth S. Stoudt, Gretel K. Stoudt and Elizabeth Stoudt Galiano conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Thomas and Elizabeth S. Stoudt for $1.

Edward D. Stoudt, Carol A. Stoudt, Carey J. Stoudt, Carey J. Matson, Edward J. Stoudt, Laura Louise Stoudt, Elizabeth S. Stoudt, Gretel K. Stoudt and Elizabeth Stoudt Galiano conveyed property on a public road to Edward D. Stoudt, Carol A. Stoudt, Carey J. Stoudt, Edward J. Stoudt, Laura Louise Stoudt, Elizabeth S. Stoudt and Gretel K. Stoudt for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Anthony D. Sensenig, Marilyn L. Sensenig and Marilyn L. Kauffman conveyed 414 West View Drive to Anthony D. Sensenig and Marilyn L. Sensenig for $1.

Jaime Weaver and Jaime Pratt conveyed property on Farmersville Road to Leodardo Castaneda Jr. and Alison Castaneda for $173,000.

Kimberly A. Goshert, Kimberly A. Launi and Richard C. Long & M. Dolores Long Revocable Living Trust conveyed 948 Orchard St. to Shaun M. Goshert for $130,000.

Grant T. Pearsall, Toni Ann E. Vidal and Toni Ann E. Pearsall conveyed property on South 10th Street to Grant T. Pearsall and Toni Ann E. Pearsall for $1.

BART TWP.

Jonathan D. Small conveyed property on Harrison Drive to Robert Patrick Larcom II and Rachel Leanna Larcom for $265,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Linford S. Martin and Janelle L. Martin conveyed property on Stayer Road to Patrick A. Steffy and Amy L. Steffy for $417,000.

Morris W. Thunberg Jr. and Rebecca J. Thunberg conveyed property on a public road to Morris W. Thunberg Jr. for $1.

Titus Z. Martin and Alma H. Martin conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Javan M. Martin and Alissa Martin for $1.

James S. Zimmerman and Mary Ann Zimmerman conveyed property on Black Creek Road to Nevin L. Zimmerman and Mary Ellen Zimmerman for $1.

Lester J. Palmer and Patricia J. Palmer conveyed 564 W. Maple Grove Road to James Bonyman for $308,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 101 E. Valley Road to Landmark Builders Inc. for $87,480.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Curvin Huber, Elizabeth Ann Weaver and Elizabeth A. Weaver conveyed 2711 Wood Lane to Joseph M. Lynch for $210,000.

CLAY TWP.

Susan L. Campoli conveyed Unit 122 to Gary A. Simon and Tammy D. Simon for $395,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

William H. Vanzee conveyed 672 Smokestown Road to Jordan L. Hoover for $175,000.

Jake A. Rutt, Lynette S. Martin, Lynette Seibel Rutt and Jake Rutt conveyed 776 Ridge Ave. to Jake A. Rutt and Lynette Seibel Rutt for $0.

Yvonne E. Siwek, Robert J. Key and Robert J. Key Jr. conveyed 5 Sandstone Drive to Arnaldo A. Centeno and Cherie Centeno for $469,900.

Eric B. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Carson Burkman for $177,000.

Ernest W. Werstler Jr. and Jane L. Huston conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Barr for $375,700.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lisa K Ink Fessler, Lisa Kay Stoner and James J. Stoner conveyed 725 Poplar St. to Lisa Kay Stoner and James J. Stoner for $1.

Bruce A. Ginther Jr. and Rebekah J. Ginther conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Weidenhammer and Brooke M. Brenner for $185,000.

Kevin R. Zimmerman and Sharon K. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Donavan L. Brubacker and Dianna M. Hoover for $260,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Pennsylvania American Water Co. conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Brown and Ashley M. Brown for $219,900.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

745 Old Chickies Hill Road LLC conveyed 745 Old Chickies Hill Road to 745 Old Chickies Hill Road Realty LLC for $20,534,000.

Russell A. Hanes and Pamela M. Hanes conveyed 537 Manor St. to Tito J. Ford and Kayla Nicole Morant for $199,900.

Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley conveyed property on Kinderhook Road to Tucker L. Rutt for $140,000.

Donald E. Gallagher Jr. and Mandy J. Gallagher conveyed property on Plane Street to Amanda M. Shenberger for $95,000.

Luke Krizner conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Kecia Marie Smith for $140,000.

Roger L. Goss and Charlene M. Goss conveyed property on Cherry Street to Heritage Rei LLC for $150,100.

The estate of Beatrice M. Barnett, Thomas G. Ziegler and Kathleen L. Ziegler conveyed 219 Poplar St. to Heritage Rei LLC for $120,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Thomas H. Stetler III conveyed 5985 River Road to HG Holdings LLC for $50,000.

Geoffrey W. Wood conveyed 10 Peach Lane to Pedro Alvarez Ferrer and Nancy Egis Padilla for $240,000.

CONOY TWP.

Conoy Township of conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Shirley J. Williams and S. John Williams conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Nolt for $455,829.

Shelby J. McCann conveyed property on a public road to Michael McCann for $158,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Paul Charles conveyed property on a public road to Ronald J. Malkin and Lisa C. Malkin for $245,000.

Douglas M. Smeigh, Alaina J. Gross and Alaina J. Smeigh conveyed property on a public road to Alaina J. Smeigh for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Alex Rodriguez, Jamie Rodriguez and Jamie J. Rodriguez conveyed 138 Eleanora Drive to Alex Rodriguez for $1.

The estate of Lois F. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Hurd and Dana Hurd for $282,700.

George Washington Brimmer III and Lizzetsh Brimmer conveyed property on a public road to Evan Klausmair and Sarah Crocker for $210,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Michelle A. Strychalski conveyed property on West Ridge Road to David P. Pelna and Michelle J. Pelna for $373,000.

Bonnie L. McCurdy and Bonnie Louise Siegrist conveyed 1832 Harrisburg Ave. to Bonnie Louise Siegrist and Terry James Siegrist for $1.

Kody A. Koser and Melissa L. Koser conveyed 56 Newville Road to Daniel W. Kline and Kaela N. Kline for $365,000.

EARL TWP.

Matthew R. Gruber and Crystal M. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to June D. Witmer for $120,318.

Allen R. Loughry and Linda L. Loughry conveyed property on a public road to Francesco Mancini, Francesco Mancini Revocable Living Trust, Lucia Mancini and Lucia Mancini Revocable Living Trust for $365,000.

Robert R. Jacobs, Stephanie A. Hare and Stephanie A. Jacobs conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Robert R. Jacobs and Stephanie A. Jacobs for $1.

NPC Quality Burgers Inc. and NPC QB II LP conveyed property on a public road to Red Hubs Liv LLC for $10.

EAST EARL TWP.

Martin C. Dosch and Dorothy L. Dosch conveyed property on a public road to Denise Clymer for $1.

Emily Jean Dingel conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Steven J. Long and Brittney Pfautz for $221,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nathan P. Mullin and Hannah R. Mullin conveyed Unit 39 to Hannah R. Mullin and Lori Barbers for $1.

Anneliese D. Russo and Anneliese D. Dyer conveyed property on a public road to Anneliese D. Dyer for $1.

Denise Evans and Roy L. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Bradley P. Nguyen and Ariel F. Nguyen for $384,900.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Wells Fargo Bank NA, Corestates Bank NA, Paul L. Pennypacker III, Joanne R. Pennypacker and Luther E. Leighton conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Philadelphia Trust Co. and Paul L. Pennypacker III for $1.

Luke David Schlotzhauer conveyed 5897 Pine St. to Luke David Schlotzhauer and Jennifer Lynn Felegi for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ralph H. Nitschmann, Michele Nitschmann and Ralph Nitschmann conveyed 211 Masonic Drive to Katherine Pennavaria and Donna Kasznel for $265,536.

The estate of Lynn B. Goodman conveyed 134 N. Spruce St. to Christopher C. Smith for $113,000.

Linda M. Purcell and Milton W. Purcell conveyed property on North Market Street to Donald L. Hanes for $260,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Gregory L. Sweigart, Corinne R. Sweigart and Corinne Rae Sweigart conveyed 1102 Pleasant View Road to Corinne Rae Sweigart for $1.

Justin Showalter conveyed 78 E. Fulton St. to Briartown Properties LLC for $240,000.

Jennifer Jones and Jennifer Lyn A. Engle conveyed 874 Pointview Ave. to Bryent Engle for $200,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Elvin Z. Hurst and Carol L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Arlene M. Seibel for $330,000.

Pavel M. Gumenyuk, Liliya Gumenyuk and Liliya Yaroshenko conveyed property on a public road to Kylie N. Weaver for $175,000.

Marcy A. Ashton and Marcy A. Redmond conveyed property on a public road to Minor W. Redmond Jr. and Marcy A. Redmond for $1.

Thomas E. Maffucci and Vanda L. Maffucci conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Craft and Meredith Craft for $280,000.

FULTON TWP.

Simeon J. Esh and Lydia E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Moses F. Esh and Bena S. Esh for $1.

The estate of Mary L. Mertz and The estate of Mary Lee Mertz conveyed property on Cooks Landing Road to Jeffrey A. Eckman and Annette E. Eckman for $725,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Stanley S. Paist III, Donna M. Paist and S. S. Paist III conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Allen Landis for $424,900.

2701 State Road LLC and Robert Zuckerman conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Hassan M. Razzak and Debra Razzak conveyed property on Standardbred Drive to Jason S. Weber and Molly S. Hermansader for $395,000.

WSN LLC and Lee C. Walp conveyed 180 Good Drive to Spencer Good LLC for $350,000.

The estate of Shelly K. Gherke conveyed 901 Imperial Drive to Jody Lynn Hoffman for $196,000.

Lark E. Lovelace conveyed property on a public road to Pari Livermore for $550,000.

Thomas J. Ames Jr., Audrey L. Ames and Audrey L. Reiss conveyed property on Barbara Avenue to Dionna Miller and Austin Eppinette for $232,000.

Leona M. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Landisville Campmeeting Association and Landisville Camp Meeting Association for $1.

Kate S. Granger and Benjamin C. Lustig conveyed 3255 Harrisburg Pike to Benjamin C. Lustig for $0.

The estate of Ann L. Spinella and Joseph C. Spiniella conveyed property on a public road to RHS Property Management LLC for $185,000.

Thomas Clingan and Barbara Clingan conveyed Unit 11 to Christopher J. Churchill for $411,280.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dustin K. Droege and Megan L. Droege conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Dustin K. Droege for $1.

Brian D. Krueger and Amanda E. Rowe conveyed property on Hempfield Hill Road to Brian D. Krueger and Amanda E. Rowe for $1.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Haley Huyett, Israel Moreno Vasquez and Israel Moreno Vasquez for $169,900.

Brandon Henry Glover and Christine Glover conveyed property on Pine Hill Drive to Thomas J. Watson for $255,000.

Todd R. Haldeman conveyed 19 Cedar Chase Drive to Rebecca Z. Haldeman for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John D. Petersheim and Ruth B. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to John D. Petersheim, Ruth B. Petersheim, Raymond J. Petersheim, Naomi Jane Petersheim, Gerald L. Petersheim, Mary D. Petersheim, David H. Beiler and Lillian K. Beiler for $1.

John D. Petersheim and Ruth B. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to John D. Petersheim, Ruth B. Petersheim, Raymond J. Petersheim, Naomi Jane Petersheim, Gerald L. Petersheim, Mary D. Petersheim, David H. Beiler and Lillian K. Beiler for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Harner and Susanne H. Harner for $334,000.

Edward J. Mosso conveyed property on Coreopsis Drive to Edward J. Mosso and Rose M. Liebl for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kristen Blank conveyed property on a public road to Baja Investments LLC for $227,500.

Lilia A. Nice, Anan I. Savinski, The estate of Ana L. Bhagavan and The estate of Ana Lydia Bhagavan conveyed Unit 11 to Francis J. Kelly and Letitia M. Kelly for $251,000.

Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy conveyed 20 Mylin Ave. to Lori L. Read for $189,000.

Joanne A. Meyer, Frank S. Meyer and Judy A. Marchegiana conveyed 13 Rees Drive to Mason R. Hess for $192,000.

Steven K. Villbrandt and Teresa A. Villbrandt conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Ann M. Jusino for $315,000.

Zachary D. Fausnaught conveyed Unit 137 to Ian T. Burkhart and Emily N. Brabazon for $245,000.

William Styer Jr., William Styer and Elizabeth Styer conveyed property on a public road to Thao Vanle Crampton and Do Duong for $482,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Lombardo Bros Inc. conveyed property on West James Street to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $280,000.

Lombardo Bros. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $750,000.

Ronald M. Freiberg conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Delphine Martin for $155,000.

Maria T. Bui and Maria Bui conveyed 118 Crystal St. to Carlos J. Martinez for $1.

Jacob King and Jacob S. King conveyed 417 Hillside Ave. to Michael L. Zook for $150,500.

Anthony C. Freeman and Lori D. Freeman conveyed 842 Fremont St. to Pablo R. Tapia for $159,900.

Ryan D. Kriebel and Danielle C. Corrao conveyed 408 E. Ross St. to Ryan D. Kriebel and Danielle C. Corrao for $0.

John P. Horst and Lisa A. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Venus P. Espiritu for $668,000.

Radius Real Estate LLC and John F. Thiry conveyed 338 E. New St. to James M. Diffenderfer and Erica R. Diffenderfer for $260,000.

Anna Mae McGallicher and Kelly A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Shank for $1.

D. Scott Waltman and Michele D. Waltman conveyed 338 Ruby St. to Rose Marie Gray for $179,000.

Loretta Elizabeth Whitted Dawson, Loretta Elizabeth Whitted Dawson, Contessa Robinson, Phillip Whitted, L Elizabeth Whitted Dawson and L. Elizabeth Whitted Dawson conveyed 613 S. Lime St. to Laura B. Whitted for $0.

Queen E. Clark conveyed 249 Seymour St. to Harkin Property Development LLC for $116,000.

James W. Dugan and Kimberly A. Dugan conveyed 438 N. Mary St. to Eric Michael Corsini and Elizabeth Erin Corsini for $290,000.

Hannah Marie Spector and Hannah Spector conveyed Unit 506 to Hannah M. Spector Revocable Trust and Hannah M. Spector for $1.

Richard E. Moser and Mona A. Moser conveyed 638 Pearl St. to Kiwi Tree LLC for $1.

EZ House Buyers LLC and Ephrem Bekere conveyed property on North Plum Street to Leanne M. Lefever for $180,000.

Bradley A. Gearhart and Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 117 Prospect St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Birp LLC and Ben Cunningham conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to HCL Mulberry LLC for $1.

Jorge Valentin Jr. conveyed 130 Green St. to Thy Cause LLC for $40,000.

Chris Humble and Diane M. Humble conveyed Unit 22 to Chris Humble for $1.

Tiffany M. Wilson, Tiffany M. Davis and Patrick J. Davis conveyed 254 E. Lemon St. to Rachel Graeff for $180,000.

Stephen M. Campbell, Rachel E. Eck Campbell and Rachel E. Eck conveyed property on West Vine Street to Stephen M. Campbell, Rachel E. Eck Campbell and Rachel E. Eck for $1.

Gary A. Blantz and Rosene Blantz conveyed 550 Pershing Ave. to Elena Seiffert for $114,000.

Rock River LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed 18 E. Farnum St. to Jordan Mark Busansky for $365,000.

Spring Run Development Group LLC, Frank Sinz and Joni Sinz conveyed 136 E. New St. to Samantha Parker and Robert Pelletier for $425,000.

Richard E. Moser and Mona A. Moser conveyed 824 Union St. to Kiwi Tree LLC for $1.

Som Vanlecrampton and Thao Vanlecrampton conveyed property on a public road to JAMS Investment Management LLC for $455,000.

Christopher F. Dimaulo and Samantha Dimaulo conveyed 227 Coral St. to Angel Vazquez and Anita Vazquez for $140,000.

Gideon L. King conveyed 140 Coral St. to Moises Figueroa and Katrina Rosado for $105,000.

Spruce St. Ventures LLC and Ryan T. Finger conveyed 718 N. Pine St. to Steven Shenkman and Marina Gonzalez for $300,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Cynthia C. Eidam and Donald A. Eidam conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Furst and Laura R. Blankenhorn for $270,000.

William Cox and Rachel Cox conveyed property on Sterling Place to Yazmine Santana for $199,000.

Michael M. Carter, Sharon L. Carter, Diana M. Knouff A and Diana M. Knoff A conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Finnegan and Valerie Finnegan for $250,000.

JPM Keller LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Reserve Homeowners Association Inc. for $10.

Collin M. Dimitris and Colin M. Dimitris conveyed property on Clark St. to Nicholas Jim Gatoura III for $135,000.

J. Alex Hartzler conveyed property on River Drive to Jeffrey S. Clark and Ann M. Clark for $1.

Christopher R. Tone and Deborah J. Tone conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Musser for $165,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob L. King and Martha L. King conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus and Lena M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob L. King and Martha L. King conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. King and Martha L. King for $1.

Abram K. Fisher, Lydia B. Fisher and John A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John A. Fisher and Anna M. Fisher for $1.

Matthew L. King, Naomi Rose Fisher and Naomi King conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. King and Naomi King for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jonathan N. Klase, Laura M. Klase and Jonathan M. Klase conveyed 58 Hickory Lane to Chad M. Tanner and Catherine M. Tanner for $289,000.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Gregory R. Hallman and Claressa P. Hallman for $366,247.

Aaron E. Beiler, Elsie L. Beiler, Christian E. Beiler, Anna S. Beiler, David F. Stoltzfus and Sarah E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Maple Avenue to Daniel H. Beiler and Sarah S. Beiler for $1.

Michael L. Ingold and Elizabeth S. Ingold conveyed Unit 31 to Benjamin Stoltzfus for $182,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael Bonfanti conveyed property on New Street to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $206,000.

Debra R. Kreider conveyed 13 Amberley Way to Kathleen M. Finnegan for $199,900.

MANHEIM TWP.

Richard P. Witwer and Nancy Q. Witwer conveyed property on White Oak Drive to Kevin D. Baker and Lynda G. Baker for $640,000.

David A. Svetec and Elizabeth C. Horenkamp conveyed property on a public road to David A. Svetec, Elizabeth C. Horenkamp, David A. Svetec Living Trust and Elizabeth Cv Horenkamp Living Trust for $1.

Kathleen Finnegan conveyed Unit 342 to Cynthia C. Eidam for $220,000.

Jason R. Bledsoe and Lora Bledsoe conveyed Unit 9 to Jeffrey R. Becker and Megan L. Becker for $479,900.

Erin R. Bair and Erin Bair conveyed 440 Cobblestone Court to KCB Development LLC for $225,750.

Daniel P. McGowan Sr., Sandra M. McGowan and Daniel P. McGowan conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. McGowan Jr. and Candice L. McGowan for $470,000.

D. Scott Parmer and Jennifer Aten conveyed 817 Martha Ave. to Jennifer Aten for $0.

Christian Huss conveyed 371 Arbor Road to Liviu Argeseanu and Dorina Argeseanu for $400,000.

The estate of Harold G. King and The estate of Harold King conveyed Unit 78 to Michael James Holehan for $326,000.

Kevin Baker, Lynda Baker and L. Baker conveyed 2615 Breezewood Drive to John T. Kusnierz and Christina M. Ciganik for $309,000.

Edna M. Kramer conveyed 2601 Duke St. to Karen L. Kramer for $160,000.

The estate of Ann Palmer conveyed property on a public road to J&E Developers for $320,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 29 to Zachary D. Fausnaught and Rachel B. Fausnaught for $511,426.

Kenneth Losch Tostanowski, Kenneth Losch Tostanowski, Bernard Losch Tostanowski and Bernard Losch Tostanowski conveyed property on a public road to Sergio D. Maceiras and Monica G. Maceiras for $240,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Denise Evans for $510,000.

Michael Canarelli conveyed 2640 Duke St. to Fish Fry LLC for $1.

Salman Porbandarwalla and Sara J. Heilig conveyed property on Millpond Drive to Sara J. Heilig for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Henry A. Brubaker and Naomi M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Eileen M. Fahnestock and C. Douglas Fahnestock for $320,000.

Tammy L. Shelley and Ray L. Shelley Jr. conveyed 28 W. Stiegel St. to Jason Landis and Audrey Landis for $199,900.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph E. Leonard and Ruth Ann Leonard conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to Wendy Abt for $500,000.

Khadga Bhattarai and Saha B. Subedi conveyed 926 West Fairway Drive to Khadga Bhattarai and Tika Devi Bhattarai for $1.

Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 111 Greenhedge Drive to Jinfang Liu, Jiang Wan and Christopher Liu for $555,000.

William J. Keck Jr. and Jana M. Keck conveyed property on Flagstone Court to Terry B. Bingaman and Dana B. Umbarger for $385,000.

Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Robert M. Gilbert for $1.

Matthew S. Soto conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Newton Jr. and Danielle M. Newton for $464,900.

Christian G. Santos and Priscilla Santos conveyed 2517 Valley Drive to Meg N. Ghimire and Kamala M. Ghimire for $270,000.

George Tarantino Jr. conveyed 145 Acorn Lane to Zachary R. Lesher for $165,000.

The estate of Jay Newlin Groff and The estate of J. Newlin Groff conveyed property on a public road to Kenton W. Baer for $274,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Daryl S. Moyer and Kay L. Moyer conveyed 28 S. Porter St. to Lindsey E. Waricher for $219,995.

MARTIC TWP.

John R. Beutler and Robin L. Beutler conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Esch and Annie F. Esch for $490,000.

Patricia A. Hindes and Patricia K. Hindes conveyed property on a public road to John E. Schmidt and Patricia A. Schmidt for $599,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Doug Egner Plumbing & Properties LLC, Egner Doug Plumbing & Properties LLC and Doug D. Egner conveyed property on Windgate Court to Kole L. Martin and Heather A. Hilles for $220,000.

The estate of Richard S. King conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Aaron A. Pfannenstiel and Amber Nicole Pfannenstiel for $290,000.

Jodine Rohrbach, Jodine Lynch, Mary K. Murr and Mary Murr conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $187,000.

Minor W. Redmond Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Minor W. Redmond Jr. and Marcy A. Redmond for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Zachary T. Gall conveyed property on a public road to Joyce M. Noel and Frank Primel for $145,000.

Connie M. Paioletti and Connie M. Miller conveyed property on North Plum Street to Jeremy D. Rinard for $85,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Logan A. Smith, Shelby N. Serafin and Shelby N. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Logan A. Smith and Shelby N. Smith for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

J. Elaine Rohrer, Randall L. Rohrer, Michael D. Rohrer and Corene R. Cloyd conveyed property on West Main Street to Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC for $1.

Kathleen W. Gundling and Walter J. Gundling Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Kathleen W. Gundling for $1.

Kathleen W. Gundling conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Kathleen W. Gundling, Anne Marie Williams and Kathleen W. Gundling Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Rohrer Real Estate Ltd. Partnership, Randall L. Rohrer, Michael D. Rohrer, J. Elaine Rohrer and Corene R. Cloyd conveyed property on West Main Street to J. Elaine Rohrer, Randall L. Rohrer, Michael D. Rohrer and Corene R. Cloyd for $1.

Christopher R. Capoccia conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Shelly L. Culpepper and Gina M. Beisswanger for $240,000.

Rohrer Real Estate Ltd. Partnership, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd, Michael D. Rohrer and J. Elaine Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to J. Elaine Rohrer, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer for $1.

J. Elaine Rohrer, Randall L. Rohrer, Michael D. Rohrer and Corene R. Cloyd conveyed property on a public road to Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Elaine L. Dise and Clair L. Dise conveyed Unit 22 to Emily Elaine Croak for $153,000.

Joseph S. Rubio and Linda I. Rubio conveyed property on a public road to Luke B. Hahn for $257,000.

Todd A. Lee and Kayla M. Peace conveyed 260 Locust St. to Zachary C. Fisher and Erin E. Fisher for $210,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Amanda S. Culp and Matthew R. Culp conveyed property on Farmview Drive to Alina Shipman for $343,000.

PENN TWP.

Ethel M. Shelly conveyed property on Hi View Drive to Perry D. Good and Carol L. Good for $200,000.

Maritza Pabon and Marishaliz Padilla conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Raifsnider and Keely M. Raifsnider for $320,000.

Barbara Curatolo conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Curatolo and Joseph Curatolo for $1.

Barry E. Garber, Darla M. Garber, Donna L. Hicks and Brian L. Hicks conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Amos S. Stoltzfus and Miriam B. Stoltzfus for $550,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Leonard Gathercole and Diane M. Gathercole conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to Daniel Dh Kreider and Brianne Kreider for $240,000.

Dennis E. Binkley and Patricia A. Binkley conveyed 249 Marticville Road to Collin S. Rineer and Gina D. Ebersole for $198,500.

Oak Hill Partners LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Madhuri Reddy and Nandi Reddy for $251,990.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Jacob E. Hostetler, Franey E. Hostetler and Shawn L. Nafziger conveyed 159 Miller Road to Lora June Bledsoe and Jason Richard Bledsoe for $390,000.

Melissa A. Helm conveyed 430 Sawmill Road to Richard J. Mellish for $349,900.

The estate of Ethel Mae Clarke, The estate of Ethel M. Clarke and The estate of Ethel Mae King conveyed property on a public road to Eric C. Taluba for $168,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 18 to Michael C. Wildasin and Susan S. Wildasin for $433,900.

Donald L. Hershey and Geraldine M. Hershey conveyed property on Orchard Road to Donald L. Hershey for $1.

Phyllis E. Landis conveyed Unit 197 to Charles E. Sierer Jr. and Sharon L. Sierer for $295,000.

Mark A. Smalley conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Smalley and Brenda M. Smalley for $1.

Christina M. Revelle, Mary Devine Humphries and Mary D. Humphries conveyed Unit 176 to Mary A. Murphy for $375,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Robert L. Wineberg and Marilyn M. Wineberg conveyed 1163 Simmontown Road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus for $225,000.

Roy K. Herman conveyed property on a public road to Paul Herman for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Limeville United Methodist Church Inc., UB Church of Limeville, Limeville United Brethren Church and Limeville United Methodist Church conveyed property on a public road to Limeville United Methodist Church Inc. for $1.

Carmella M. Herman conveyed property on Blossom Drive to Carmella M. Herman, Lucille M. Herman and Heather M. Herman for $1.

Hunter M. Boley conveyed property on a public road to Todd A. Lee for $215,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Joseph P. Deevy and Laura M. Deevy conveyed Unit 35 to Carolyn Cook and Sarah Elizabeth Stuart for $255,000.

Carla Lee Plomchok and Plocfhok Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Beddington Lane to Christopher A. Lenahan and Crystal E. Lenahan for $350,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Bradley P. Nguyen and Bradly P. Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne K. Weaver for $250,000.

Jared Mizrahi conveyed property on Sandstone Road to Michele Diane Ford and Steven F. Ford for $295,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Samuel A. Frasco and Robert A. Frasco conveyed 14 Woodland Ave. to James R. Parmer and Jill M. Parmer for $290,000.

Sandra L. Summers conveyed property on Moorland Court to Sandra L. Summers and Lauren E. Summers for $1.

Scott A. Cagno conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Scott Alan Cagno and Victoria Margareta Cagno for $1.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Marc W. Goodhart and Elyse M. Goodhart for $770,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Jakobson and Kathryn M. Jakobson for $443,545.

Rita M. Haley conveyed property on Limestone Court to Ray C. Kilgore and Ruth Ann Kilgore for $267,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to William G. Weisser III and Allison L. Welch for $796,212.

Aaron E. Cargas and Sheri L. Cargas conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Jonathan M. Byers and Nicole L. Freed for $333,750.

Thomas L. Zorbaugh, Larry T. Zorbaugh and Mary Jane Zorbaugh conveyed property on Moorland Court to Justin Wolgemuth for $220,000.

Joshua A. Shenk, Katherine M. Lewis and Katherine M. Shenk conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Joshua A. Shenk and Katherine M. Shenk for $1.