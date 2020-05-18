The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 4-8:

Adamstown Borough

Derek Neiheiser, Megan Neiheiser and Megan Hanscel conveyed property on a public road to Alec M. Moyer and Carrie L. Moyer for $280,000.

Bart Township

Christ R. Petersheim Jr., Christian R. Petersheim Jr., Susanne S. Petersheim and Suzann S. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Lee Stoltzfus for $230,000.

Ray Marvin conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Marvin and Kayla R. Marvin for $0.

Valeria L. Keene conveyed property on Noble Road to Ray Marvin for $1,100,000.

Brecknock Township

Jeremiah L. Weber and Allison M. Weber conveyed property on a public road to John L. Yeagle and Catherine Jean Morganti for $273,000.

Kervin R. Beachy and Bonita K. Beachy conveyed property on a public road to Kervin R. Beachy and Bonita K. Beachy for $0.

Cristen M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery S. Weiler and Krista J. Weiler for $430,000.

Caernarvon Township

Dwight L. Martin and Janae Martin conveyed property on Weaverland Road to Kenneth H. Martin and Lucy W. Martin for $275,000.

Anthony J. Bilosenski and Anthony J. Blosenski conveyed property on a public road to Raymond J. Bannon for $100,000.

James E. Robertson Jr. and Sandra D. Robertson conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Fisher II and Sharon L. Fisher for $497,500.

Christiana Borough

Alan E. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Williams Run Properties LLC for $340,000.

East Cocalico Township

Melissa M. Shaubach and Melissa M. Byma conveyed 1 Justin Circle to Kevin T. Byma and Melissa M. Byma for $1.

Mark A. Martin and Audrey Martin conveyed property on Ebersole Road to Brent M. Martin for $319,000.

Jeffrey A. Purcell and Teresa D. Purcell conveyed 6 Stony Run Road to David E. Ramos Ortiz and Veronica Ramos Ortiz for $165,000.

West Cocalico Township

Gary R. Firestone and Dorene A. Firestone conveyed property on Main Street to Frederick T. Burkett III for $110,000.

Columbia Borough

Joshua D. Overly and Heather R. Overly conveyed 844 Barber St. to Brandon W. Wilson and Ilene Diane Kochel for $95,000.

Roosevelt McFadden Jr. and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 550 N. Second St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $65,000.

David L. Prudhomme and Sharon M. Prudhomme conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Dax Floyd Bryan and Jasmine Marie Bryan for $67,000.

Courtney M. Burger and Matthew Steinman conveyed 569 Walnut St. to WGMC Properties LLC for $45,000.

Denver Borough

Roy R. Stevens conveyed 633 N. Sixth St. to John H. Clair and Victoria L. Clair for $153,600.

East Donegal Township

John R. Moslander, Amanda M. Greis, Amanda M. Moslander, Amanda M. Gries and John R. Mosland conveyed property on a public road to John R. Moslander and Amanda M. Moslander for $1.

Verna B. Frey and Rodney E. Frey conveyed 38 E. High St. to James N. Bortner and Alexis Bortner for $128,000.

James P. Fabie conveyed property on a public road to Jacquelyn N. Learn and Kyle W. Learn for $270,000.

Eduardo Cabezas conveyed property on a public road to Philip M. Ferrara and Marguerite Ferrara for $254,000.

George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Albert Greaves and Meghan Gumpher for $147,500.

West Donegal Township

Lee Roy Eppley, Lee R. Eppley and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 225 Buttonwood Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $160,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dwight O. Eichelberger and Brenda J. Eichelberger for $145,000.

Drumore Township

Amos K. Stoltzfus and Rebecca G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Stephen B. Stoltzfus Jr. for $1.

Earl Township

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $255,000.

Enos M. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed 371 Grist Mill Road to Jay Leonard Nolt and Marilyn S. Nolt for $800,000.

Isaac L. Zook and Sara Ann Zook conveyed property on a public road to David Allen Fisher Jr. for $110,000.

Frank A. Kourt Jr., Heather Mabry Kourt and Heather Mabry Kourt conveyed property on Bridle Path to Devon R. Miller and Brittany A. Miller for $227,500.

West Earl Township

Brent R. Martin and Lisa L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Titus A. High and Heather L. Zimmerman for $226,000.

Susan Rossi and Susan E. Rossi conveyed property on a public road to Cantley Lasala and Kara Lasala for $289,500.

Ryan L. Gulledge and Renae L. Gulledge conveyed 50 Talon Drive to Ryan T. Foltz for $218,000.

Isaac S. Martin and Ella M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Philip S. Martin and Lorraine S. Martin for $500,000.

East Petersburg Borough

Janet M. Consylman conveyed 1932 New St. to Tyler S. Love for $187,500.

Eden Township

Timothy J. Phipps and Jill M. Phipps conveyed property on a public road to Marshall Q. Gehman and Katlyn Gehman for $222,500.

Elizabeth Township

Dale Rutherford, Brinton S. Rutherford, Pearl E. Rutherford and Pearl R. Rutherford conveyed property on Fox Road to Pearl R. Rutherford for $1.

Elizabethtown Borough

Christopher B. Best and Tonya E. Best conveyed 3 S. Heather Circle to Ian R. Heikel and Tiffany E. Heikel for $219,900.

B&G Lumber Co. Inc. and BGS Construction Co. conveyed property on West High Street to Carter Property Management LLC for $1,500,000.

Ephrata Borough

Ronald L. Cowley and Elizabeth J. Cowley conveyed 833 Martin Ave. to Ronald L. Cowley for $1.

Richard H. Binner and Edna L. Binner conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Mark J. Schillaci and Misty Schillaci for $259,900.

Paul V. McHenry and Amy L. McHenry conveyed property on a public road to Trent Reber and Olivia G. Fagan for $265,000.

Glen P. Mellinger and Ellen M. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Zimmerman and Mary E. Zimmerman for $210,000.

Ephrata Township

Lori E. Mendenhall conveyed property on a public road to Lori E. Heim and Gregory L. Heim for $1.

Lois E. Beck conveyed Unit 31 to A. Anthony Kilkuskie for $256,525.

John A. Searcy, Deann W. Searcy and Deann W. Searchy conveyed Unit 93 to Steven Bowman and Vickie L. Bowman for $230,000.

Fulton Township

3 LLC, Robert K. Emel and Michelle B. Emel conveyed property on a public road to Bergen Kings LLC for $635,000.

Michael M. Church and Sharon H. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Jonas S. Esh and Barbie E. Esh for $1.

Michael M. Church, Sharon H. Roth and Michael M. Church Sr. conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Jonas S. Esh and Barbie E. Esh for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Amanda E. Baker and Amanda E. Capriotti conveyed 2323 Wood St. to Amanda E. Capriotti and Mario N. Capriotti for $1.

William M. Peteritas, Julie L. Zalimas and Julie L. Peteritas conveyed 2625 Pennwood Road to William M. Peteritas and Julie L. Peteritas for $1.

Lonnie D. Lerew and Carmen Y. Mateo conveyed 280 Elizabeth St. to Rick J. Hecker and Catherine R. Hecker for $282,000.

Mark A. Slonneger and Barbara C. Slonneger conveyed 1768 Ridgeview Ave. to Falcon Property Holdings LLC for $160,000.

West Hempfield Township

Ronald A. Conley and Betsy Conley conveyed property on Silver Spring Road to Amos Conley Farms and Conley Amos Farms for $1.

Peter K. Billis conveyed property on a public road to Shenandoah Cable Television LLC for $55,000.

Scott J. Dilger conveyed property on Breezy View Road to Levidson Gerard, Keilymaira Arce Santiago and Keilymaira Arce Santiago for $195,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Marcelino Rivera and Alyssa N. Irish for $333,990.

Bona Fide Properties LLC conveyed property on South Fifteenth Street to Joshua Overly and Heather Overly for $165,000.

East Lampeter Township

Amos S. Fisher and Naomi R. Fisher conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Elmer G. Stoltzfus and Menno E. Stoltzfus for $511,000.

Karl H. Johnson conveyed property on Old Farm Lane to Steven D. Brandvold and Marion E. Brandvold for $355,000.

West Lampeter Township

Scott A. Good and Karen Good conveyed property on a public road to Green Hills Land LLC for $135,000.

Travis R. Work and Danielle S. Work conveyed 35 Katherines Way to Andrew B. Martin and Nicole E. Martin for $352,500.

Ashley M. Elenz and Ashley Marie Camp conveyed property on a public road to Nathan M. Pannebecker for $170,000.

Lancaster city

J. Gary Neff conveyed 456 S. Shippen St. to Elias Solutions LLC for $36,250.

Oscar E. Fink Jr. and Lois N. McDonald A conveyed 1062 St. Joseph Street to Oscar E. Fink Jr. and Debra A. Fink for $1.

Ronald W. Lintner and Lori Lintner conveyed 420 Fairview Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $107,000.

Katelyn R. Denlinger and Katelyn R. Stoltzfoos conveyed 411 W. Lemon St. to Benjamin Stoltzfoos and Katelyn Stoltzfoos for $0.

David P. Huber conveyed 834 Fourth St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $89,000.

Arbor Place conveyed 483 S. Christian St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $127,000.

Susan C D Suter conveyed Unit 203 to Misty L. Bastian for $274,000.

Emily L. Files and Emily L. Allen conveyed property on Pearl Street to Nathan S. Allen and Emily L. Allen for $1.

Roth Contracting LLC and Craig Roth conveyed 678 Poplar St. to Roth Contracting LLC and Acadian General Contracting LLC for $1.

Andrew J. Mahon conveyed 252 Elm St. to Andrew J. Mahon and Amara M. Riley for $1.

Robert S. Hunter conveyed 914 Union St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $87,500.

Stephen U. Zook conveyed 634 S. Beaver St. to Eli F. Glick for $65,000.

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 516 Fairview Ave. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $80,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 351 College Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Joseph W. Burns and Amanda J. Burns conveyed 342 Nevin St. to Miguel Raevenswood, Kathryn A. Raevenswood and Kathleen Sanders for $205,000.

Ronald B. Sultzbach conveyed 734 Columbia Ave. to Kalif Chaque Coates and Kalanna Elise Robinson for $170,000.

Timothy N. Good conveyed 640 Marietta Ave. to Jordan M. Hostetter for $120,000.

Ill Holdings LLC, Jesus Gonzalez, Luis Torres Santiago and Zane Sanders conveyed 512 Woodward St. to Virginia Navarro Deleon for $127,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing Jr. conveyed 225 Howard Ave. to Musser Holdings LLC for $71,000.

Anna K. Anderson conveyed Unit 325 to Janice K. Barr for $143,000.

Susan R. Higgins conveyed 1317 Calvert Lane to Carla B Castellanos Torres and Antonio Torres for $120,000.

Pensco Trust Co. and David J. Kirk Ira conveyed 644 N. Mary St. to Rent With Bk LLC for $133,500.

Pedro N. Lopez and Pedro E. Lopez conveyed 563 S. Lime St. to Maria A. Felix for $172,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Arbor Place and Arbor Place for $1.

Leticia M. Courtney and Leticia M. Kruppenbach conveyed 567 Pershing Ave. to Musser Holdings LLC for $54,900.

Thomas H. Binkley conveyed 215 Church St. to Taylor D. Pfaff and Kelsey Pfaff for $149,900.

Warren J. Heistand and Joan L. Heistand conveyed 618 S. Prince St. to New Person Ministries Inc. for $95,000.

Lancaster Township

Edward A. Dickel and Tiffany L. Dickel conveyed 637 N. School Lane to Keegan P. Skidmore and Christine M. Skidmore for $429,900.

Oscar Lopez and Kiara Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Freeman and Adriane L. Freeman for $310,000.

David E. Fretz and Amy E. Fretz conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Alimayu L. Thrash and Alejandra M Morales Velasquez for $385,000.

John F. Carpenter and Patricia A. Carpenter conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Timothy C. Bentch and Lorri R. Bentch for $335,000.

Stephen T. Villanyi and Andrea E. Villanyi conveyed 1320 Quarry Lane to Jaime L. Moellman for $360,500.

Michael G. Davidson and Karen Davidson conveyed 1200 Ranck Mill Road to Cooper W. Linde and Sarah B. Linde for $345,000.

Upper Leacock Township

Priscilla K. Beiler and Mervin L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Isaac P. Stoltzfus and Rachel M. Stoltzfus for $470,000.

PNC Bank NA conveyed property on East Main Street to Lancaster Red Rose Credit Union for $600,000.

Zeljko Krstic and Vedrana Krstic conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Stephen Reilly III for $215,000.

Lititz Borough

William T. Milligan conveyed 685 S. Cedar St. to Jeffrey L. Root and Brienna M. Root for $160,000.

James F. Wess, Jane L. Smith and Jane L. Wess conveyed 142 S. Spruce St. to James F. Wess for $1.

William T. Milligan conveyed 687 Cedar St. to Jeffrey L. Root and Brienna M. Root for $140,000.

William Joe Rogers conveyed 210 Noble St. to Janine R. Orsini for $125,000.

Mark L. Righter and Jacqueline Righter conveyed Unit B 20 to Mary Elizabeth Peazzoni and Thomas Peazzoni for $240,000.

Manheim Township

B&K Real Estate LLC and Kerry Martin conveyed 1914 Longview Drive to Daniel J. Seal III for $175,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Southampton Drive to Amar B. Patel and Tarulatta D. Garala for $217,900.

Bronwyn Lingenfelter Wilke, Eric A. Lingenfelter and Bronwyn L. Wilke conveyed property on South Lefever Drive to Eric A. Lingenfelter and Bronwyn L. Wilke for $0.

Shawn M. Pierson and Grace M. Pierson conveyed 825 Lititz Road to Shawn M. Pierson for $1.

Shelby L. Caudill and Shelby L. Spangler conveyed property on Farnum Road to Shelby L. Spangler for $1.

Jeffrey A. Moderacki, Karen L. Moderacki, Jeffrey Moderacki and Karen Moderacki conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Taylor L. Wade and Michael A. Wade for $465,000.

Scott A. Reis, Nicole La Gray and Nicole L. Aquilini conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Scott A. Reis and Nicole L. Aquilini for $1.

Audrey L. Betz and Arlene M. Eisenhardt conveyed 1824 Rockford Lane to Nicholas S. Koehler and Monica M. Koehler for $265,000.

Cheryl L. Wagner conveyed 620 Grandview Blvd. to Meredith L. Wagner for $190,000.

Clair F. Linkey Jr. and Jennifer L. Linkey conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Elizabeth A. Maccartney for $112,000.

Derrick M. Simmons conveyed property on a public road to Derrick M. Simmons and Ariana M. Simmons for $1.

Christopher J. Hoffman, Kellie Sue Hoffman and Kellie Sue Karr conveyed property on Revere Road to Kellie Sue Hoffman and Christopher Hoffman for $1.

Eric D. Maguire and Loreal L. Maguire conveyed Unit 106 to Kirby Miller and Kathryn Miller for $518,000.

John R. Kubinec and Elizabeth C. Kubinec conveyed 1140 Country Club Drive to Michael R. Charles and Rachael L. Charles for $420,800.

Phyllis M. Ramirez conveyed 1529 Queen Lane to Kyle J. Wilbert for $203,500.

Manheim Borough

Henry Troupe and Linda M. Troupe conveyed 521 Rambler Road to Michael L. Hershey and Kim M. Hershey for $213,000.

Maurice N. Lowe Jr. conveyed 142 W. Stiegel St. to Judah D. Clapper for $98,000.

Gary M. Rambler and Corby D. Rambler conveyed 62 S. Hazel St. to Nathan F. Schutte and Meredith Schutte for $230,000.

Manor Township

Samuel P. Rudegeair, Melanie Batista and Samuel Rudegeair conveyed 127 Bayberry Drive to Beth A. Alderman for $241,000.

Robert D. Tennant, Judith L. Tennant and Robin M. Baeza conveyed 537 Saratoga Road to Brian C. Rentz for $228,000.

Donald J. Keeth and Leslie Keeth conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Guy Miller Jr. and Kimberly Ann Miller for $250,000.

Benjamin Rivera Torres and Jessica M. Vazquez conveyed 1610 Manor Blvd. to Benjamin Rivera, Angelita Torres Rivera and Angelita Torres Rivera for $136,200.

Robert M. Benner conveyed property on Catalpa Lane to Robert M. Benner and Rebecca E. Benner for $1.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Jeffrey D. Foster and Shelbra J. Foster for $336,853.

Jessica Frank conveyed property on a public road to Kelly A. Usbeck and Eric H. Usbeck II for $169,000.

Jeffrey D. Foster and Shelbra J. Foster conveyed property on Fieldstone Court to Alan J. Hrovath and Jocelyn M. Hrovath for $356,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to James E. Robertson Jr. and Sandra D. Robertson for $319,900.

Martic Township

Joer Inc., Jo Ronk Inc. and Ronk Jo Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ronk for $1.

Millersville Borough

Michael B. Polaski, Bethany N. Bolin and Bethany N. Polaski conveyed 173 Elizabeth St. to Amanda Murphy Hubbs, Amanda Murphy Hubbs and Christopher Hubbs for $229,900.

Mount Joy Borough

David J. Linton and Winifred B. Linton conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Carol Lynn Dalkiewicz and Thomas Dalkiewicz for $158,000.

John L. Kreider and Kim E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Smith and Hallie D. Nix for $269,900.

Mount Joy Township

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forinco LLC and Forinco Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Erik M. Henry and Allison M. Meyn for $331,617.

Jay Shearer and Debra Shearer conveyed property on a public road to Cody A. Miller and Amanda R. Miller for $330,000.

Mountville Borough

Nina Mitchell and Oleksandra Moses conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Ziyi Jamie Skatz for $220,000.

New Holland Borough

Robert M. Cuthie and Allison M. Cuthie conveyed property on a public road to Corbin N. Fox for $326,000.

Paradise Township

Michael A. Schatzmann Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Schatzmann Jr. and Michelle L. Schatzmann for $1.

Penn Township

Michael A. Ziegler and Holly B. Ziegler conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cortney Hudak Vanausdal and Brandon Garrison Vanausdal for $310,000.

The estate of Vincent E. Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Weidman and Julie L. Weidman for $162,000.

Harry G. Frey and Carolyn K. Frey conveyed property on Penryn Road to Amy L. Shirk for $226,900.

Chad H. Lindsey and Allison M. Lindsey conveyed property on Laurel View Drive to Mark L. Righter and Jacqueline Righter for $255,000.

Dennis Rohrer and Brenda Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Chad H. Lindsey and Allison M. Lindsey for $450,000.

Pequea Township

Sarah M. Kelley conveyed property on Herrville Road to Jeffrey Kann for $103,000.

Providence Township

J. Pepper Goslin Jr., Diane A. Goslin and Diane Goslin conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

Andrew J. Goslin and Kimberly Goslin conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Andrew J. Goslin and Kimberly Goslin for $1.

Andrew J. Goslin and Kimberly Goslin conveyed property on a public road to J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

J. Pepper Goslin Jr., Diane A. Goslin and Diane Goslin conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Andrew J. Goslin and Kimberly Goslin for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Deborah E. Eshleman and Deborah K. Eshleman conveyed 424 W. Fourth St. to David Lee Palmer Jr. for $204,900.

Maria Carmela Conigliaro conveyed 309 W. Fifth St. to Henry L. Loppe and Fredeline Losius Loppe for $300,000.

Rapho Township

Joshua T. Williams conveyed property on Quail Creek to Joshua Travis Williams for $1.

Ken E. Smeltzer, Kenneth E. Smeltzer, Julie S. Fitzpatrick and A. Joyce Smeltzer conveyed property on a public road to A. Joyce Smeltzer for $1.

Warwick Township

Katie Anne High Owens conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Luke B. Hahn for $165,000.

Cassondra Kasun, Cassondra K. Byers and Bradley Thomas Bunt conveyed 266 N. Oak St. to Jamal Bouali for $300,000.

Brian Anthony Zolna, Lorena M. Zea Zolna, Lorena M Zea Zolna and Lorena M. Zea conveyed property on a public road to John K. Kilby and Shirley Ann Kilby for $255,000.

Larry N. Klopp and Audrey G. Klopp conveyed property on Woods Drive to Martin J. Sommers Jr. and Emily E. Maxwell for $235,000.

Kenneth J. Gimmi, Cynthia F. Gimmi and Cynthia F. Brown conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Blake Anthony Ditlow and Lindsay Barbara Steiger for $215,000.

The estate of Mary C. Monaghan, The estate of Mary Catherine Monaghan, The estate of Mary Cathrine Monaghan and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 1637 Glenn Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $137,000.