The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 3-7:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Brian M. Mulligan and Jackie A. Mulligan conveyed property on West Main Street to Brian E. Williams and Lori L. Williams for $229,500.

Jonathan Daniels and Lauren Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Christine E. McCoon for $250,000.

Jason M. Wolfe and Ellyce H. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Ellyce H. Wolfe for $0.

AKRON BOROUGH

529 Main Street LLC conveyed property on West Main Street to Kyle C. Schlegel and Kaitlyn N. Schlegel for $212,000.

The estate of Jacob H. Mertz conveyed 39 Wolf Road to Kerwin Mertz for $1.

BART TWP.

The estate of William A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Michelle M. Hargraves for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Diane Hivner for $331,900.

Joseph P. Giordano and Lori A. Alleman conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Valerie Levandowski for $315,000.

Philip S. Gilmore, Debra R. Gilmore and Philip S. Gilmore & Debra R. Gilmore Trust conveyed property on a public road to Philip S. Gilmore, Debra R. Gilmore and Philip S. Gilmore & Debra R. Gilmore Trust for $1.

Richard E. Erkinger and Judith C. Erkinger conveyed property on a public road to Brent H. Compton and Angela L. Compton for $270,000.

Andrew L. Snader and Naomi C. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Snyder and Steven M. Kitowski Jr. for $270,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Reuben S. Brubacher and Mabel W. Brubacher conveyed property on Lambert Road to Reuben S. Brubacher and Mabel W. Brubacher for $1.

Reuben S. Brubacher and Mabel W. Brubacher conveyed property on Lambert Road to Reuben S. Brubacher and Mabel W. Brubacher for $1.

Benuel Z. Lapp and Daniel Z. Lapp conveyed 2404 Main St. to Benuel Z. Lapp and Hannah S. King for $1.

Reuben S. Brubacher, Mabel W. Brubacher, Leonard M. Brubacher and Mary Ann Brubacher conveyed property on Lambert Road to Leonard M. Brubacher and Mary Ann Brubacher for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Scott D. Herman and Sandra K. Lonie conveyed 407 Countryside Drive to Matthew Beres and Katelyn Beres for $239,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey C. Trowbridge conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey C. Trowbridge and Stephanie N. Trowbridge for $1.

James A. Blickle conveyed property on Mohns Hill Road to James A. Blickle and Karen Linder for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes, Benjamin L. Horning and Berks New Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Travis C. Jones and Erika Jones for $369,653.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Christine C. Bressi for $362,174.

Titus W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Travis T. Musser and Brittany R. Musser for $410,000.

Zachary T. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Hoover and Emily E. Hoover for $0.

Richard S. Burkholder and Martha Jane Burkholder conveyed property on East Church Street to Anthony L. Garman and Charity A. Garman for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Troy Marlo Hagy and Lori Ann Hagy conveyed property on Horseshoe Trail Road to Zachary Crills and Brittany Crills for $320,000.

John Gooden and Janet L. Gooden conveyed property on a public road to Elaine E. Secor and Sean C. Secor for $214,000.

Alex Morales & Co. LLC, Morales Alex & Co. LLC, Christopher Nieves and Alexander Morales conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Sheaffer for $100,000.

Chester B. Weaver and Vera M. Weaver conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Charles C. Brubacker and Audrey M. Brubacker for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Thomas L. Herr and Sherri L. Herr conveyed property on Wesley Road to Andrew B. Hertzog for $340,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Tamoney Investments LLC and Tamirat T. Lapp conveyed 332 Perry St. to Emmanuel Colon Santiago and Susette Romero Alicea for $219,900.

Jason A. Kramer, Amanda J. Kramer and Amanda J. Lamparter conveyed 910 Locust St. to Jasmine Charmain Hicks for $170,000.

Michael L. McKonly conveyed property on South Ninth Street to 257 S. 9th St. LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly conveyed 257 S. Ninth St. to 257 S. 9th St. LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly conveyed 231 S. Ninth St. to 257 S. 9th St. LLC for $1.

Acemac LLC, Edward A. Bhopa and Chandra Bhopa conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Curtis High and Kristen High for $248,000.

Colleen McElroy conveyed 618 Walnut St. to Anthony J. Hernandez for $96,900.

Rochell A. Shoff conveyed 487 Manor St. to Jeremy E. Griel and Natasha A. Young for $156,500.

Frank J. Doutrich conveyed property on South Third Street to Michael W. Neuman, Kevin Hostetter and Demetrius Montano for $289,000.

Standrick Patton conveyed 249 S. Fifth St. to Juan Marcos Feliciano Jurado, Solmaria Hernandez Medina and Solmaria Hernandez Medina for $95,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

George A. Bard conveyed property on River Road to George A. Bard for $1.

Eric W. Grinestaff, Cara A. Grinestaff, Cara A. Myers and E. Grinestaff conveyed 6 Hillcrest Drive to Ethan Graham, Rachel Graham and Philip D. Graham for $290,000.

George A. Bard conveyed property on Shenks Ferry Road to George A. Bard for $1.

Michael S. Connelly and Wanda J. Connelly conveyed property on a public road to Anthony D. Carter and Terry A. Carter for $159,900.

Hawkeye Industries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to South Street Estates LLC for $80,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Dennis J. Trostle conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Karl K. Heiser Jr. and Melissa A. Heiser for $175,000.

Karl K. Heiser Jr. and Melissa A. Heiser conveyed 815 Oak St. to Raymond A. Brown for $141,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Richard A. Carson Jr. conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Isaac Rodriguez and Angel Rae Rodriguez for $165,000.

Melissa A. Wilkinson, Tracie A. Suydam and Tracie Beats conveyed 101 Maplewood Lane to Rodney Wilkinson for $1.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Castleton Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Brett A. Etter, Alicia N. Etter and Brett E. Etter conveyed property on Elenora Drive to Jeffrey Visnesky for $252,000.

Joseph A. Lachapelle and Joseph Lachapelle conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Joseph A. Lachapelle and Meghann L. Neidert for $1.

David Rafael Caban Melendez, David Rafael Caban Melendez, Alexandra Vega Rodriguez, Alexandra Vega Rodriguez and A. Vega conveyed property on a public road to Nahed Khalil and Ramzy Saad for $210,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Thurman C. McNece Jr. and Wendy S. McNece for $160,000.

Creekside Construction LLC and James D. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.

Barbara A. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Nickolas A. Tertel and Lori A. Tertel for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Vincent E. Zaccarelli and Sandra L. Zaccarelli for $346,110.

Barry J. Sellers and Lori A. Sellers conveyed property on a public road to Colin Bollana and Carleigh M. Williams for $360,000.

Hilary Kreider and Hilary S. Kreider conveyed Unit 7 to Kerry Joseph Reigle Jr. for $285,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Road to Edward Dipilla and Renee Dipilla for $524,350.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Frederick T. Sprout Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Frederick T. Sprout Jr. and Hilda Bender Sprout for $1.

Kathryne S. Pare conveyed 798 Church Road to Austin D. Siegrist for $201,000.

Catharine H. Bitterman, Catharine Jean Horn and Carla A. Horn conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Fisher and Annie M. Fisher for $75,000.

Arlene Z. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Blake A. Sensenig for $1.

Donna K. Cole conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Lantz and Anna K. Lantz for $226,000.

EARL TWP.

Jonathan Eric Martin and Crystal Danielle Martin conveyed property on a public road to Logan Middlekauff and Kelli Forry for $375,000.

Beatrice A. Kubany conveyed 248 Edgewood Drive to Lauren E. Flaxenburg and Richard A. Lennon III for $269,918.

C. Vincent Tennis II and Bonnie J. Tennis conveyed property on a public road to John R. Hoover and Danita R. Hoover for $230,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Katie S. Shirk and Menno J. Martin Jr. conveyed property on Water Street to Paul D. Zeiset and Ellen Z. Zeiset for $200,000.

Jedidiah C. Phipps and Monica L. Phipps conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Rentals LLC for $345,000.

Rachel L. Hershberger and Christian B. Hershberger conveyed property on a public road to Rachel L. Hershberger for $1.

Ricky R. Harris and Vicky M. Harris conveyed 1344 Briertown Road to Rebecca A. Harris for $150,000.

Jonas L. Zook and Feenie S. Zook conveyed property on East Earl Road to Gerald R. Leid for $330,000.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Christopher Steven Adams and Erica Lynn Adams for $516,990.

Harvey S. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Harvey S. Sauder and Grace I. Sauder for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Jeffrey M. Elich, Deborah J. Vandermark, Jeffrey Elich and Deborah Vandermark conveyed 296 Bareview Drive to Diego Gonzalez Colon, Diego Gonzalez Colon, Milka Raquel Colon Sanchez and Milka Raquel Colon Sanchez for $270,000.

Marc W. Goodhart and Elyse M. Goodhart conveyed 546 Millway Road to Mitchell R. Shober and Christena E. Lerchen for $366,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Lorna A. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Kyle R. Groff for $223,000.

EDEN TWP.

Charles M. Santiago, Tiffany N. Santiago and Charles Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Glass for $240,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Janelle Stoltzfus conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Tyler J. Snavely and Tessa N. Snavely for $281,000.

The estate of James G. Witmyer conveyed property on a public road to James G. Witmyer & Sandra J. Witmyer Revocable Living Trust and Joint Trust Under Deed of James G. Witmyer for $1.

Christopher L. Christaldi and Caitlin Morick conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $120,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Flippers & Keepers LLC and Frank D. Anthony conveyed 6 Briarcliff Road to Fresh Look Properties LLC for $175,000.

Brent P. Libhart and Lauren C. Libhart conveyed 219 N. Mount Joy St. to Destanee Marie Donaldson and Jordan James Donaldson for $225,000.

Brett M. Shappell, Ami M. Matincheck and Ami M. Shappell conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

John A. Rosborough, Cynthia A. Rosborough and John Rosborough conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Joshua Kreider and Rachel N. Kreider for $273,000.

Niaco LLC and Heather M. Forrey conveyed 35 Raymond Court to Amy Miller and Kristofer Miller for $280,000.

James A. Nardo conveyed property on South Market Street to AZ 1235 LLC for $1.

The estate of Olive G. Eshelman conveyed 314 Holly St. to Christine L. Rank for $1.

Diane S. Wohlaupter and Diane S. Boyer conveyed 35 Raymond Court to Niaco LLC for $115,000.

Cindy Ernharth conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Robert Schoen Jr. for $191,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

James L. Newswanger Jr, Michele A. Newswanger and Michelle A. Newswanger conveyed 118 Grant Ave. to Scott D. Herman for $159,900.

Bruce K. Haws and Kristin F. Haws conveyed 308 N. State St. to Alden Q. Chambers for $161,000.

The estate of Mary L. Ream conveyed 278 Duke St. to Lee D. Landis for $142,000.

Robin S. Lehman conveyed property on Irene Avenue to David J. Gross and Hannah E. Gross for $205,000.

Wayne J. Sakewicz conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. Miller for $100,000.

The estate of Carl Z. Weaver conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Bradley A. Murphy and Mona I. Murphy for $360,000.

Robert J. Cox and Jennifer M. Cox conveyed 414 Spring Garden St. to Chancellor B. Berger and Taylor Bradt for $191,000.

Bradley L. Rabuck and Roberta J. Rabuck conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to James L. Newswanger Jr. and Michele A. Newswanger for $290,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Vivian L. Gehr, Victoria L. Klopp and Stephanie J. Fasnacht conveyed property on Schoeneck Road to Shane Zimmerman for $170,000.

Marlene M. Hurst conveyed 350 Royer Road to Marlene M. Hurst and Marlene M. Hurst Revocable Trust for $1.

Bryan A. Toms and Sandra K. Toms conveyed 191 Ridge Ave. to Kelton Alenovitz and Destiny Smith for $300,000.

Jose L. Vargas conveyed 216 Riverview Drive to Jose L. Vargas and Thara T. Ramirez for $1.

Gary Martin and Sandra K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christopher H. High for $125,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 38 to Carl E. Unruh and Ann M. Unruh for $414,900.

Marlene M. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Marlene M. Hurst and Marlene M. Hurst Revocable Trust for $1.

David Kerskey and Abbe Kerskey conveyed property on a public road to Robert D. Crowley Jr. and Sheryl M. Crowley for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Kimberly J. Church, Sherri L. Bleacher and David W. Bleacher conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus, Hannah L. Stoltzfus, Joseph B. Stoltzfus and Naomi Stoltzfus for $625,000.

Carolyn Kobar Gordon conveyed property on a public road to Glendon Jay Rohrer and Brenda Joy Rohrer for $890,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Omnimax International LLC conveyed property on a public road to Max Resi Property LLC for $10.

Joshua P. Price and Sarah E. Price conveyed 1521 Nissley Road to Kenton Young for $295,000.

Omnimax International LLC conveyed 3449 Hempland Road to Max Comm Property LLC for $10.

Tina Louise Alexander, Kenneth Jay Alexander, Albert A. Becker and Janet A. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Tina Louise Alexander Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Emily Ann Clary conveyed 105 Stanley Ave. to Judah Hoover for $230,000.

Louise A. Wertz and John P. Wertz conveyed 1560 Ridgeview Ave. to Jerry R. Mays Jr. and Carol Mays for $219,500.

Brian A. Hess and Maia B. Hess conveyed 2114 Shaaron Drive to Gary W. Yocum and Karen E. Yocum for $250,000.

Kathryn A. Kochel conveyed 50 Main St. to Ashley B. Sollenberger and Brandi L. Sollenberger for $399,900.

Tiffany T. Leherr conveyed property on Chestnut Valley Drive to Brett C. Rhoads and Julie M. Rhoads for $496,000.

Courtney E. Krause conveyed property on Pine Tree Way to Jeremy William Addison and Amanda Christine Addison for $300,000.

Grace A. Johnston and Jennifer Cranford conveyed 736 Barr Blvd. to Matthew J. Whipple and Jessica R. Whipple for $400,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ian M. Lake and Kassie S. Lake conveyed 3330 Poplar Lane to Morgan Lea Yoder and Tommy Shaheed Halloway Jr. for $250,000.

Gary M. Burkholder and Jalisa Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Osvaldo Lopez Pica and Ruth Noemi Torres for $145,700.

Francis X. Pine and Mary K. Pine conveyed 4596 Airy View Drive to Jessica J. Kelly, Thomas J. Simpson and Karen K. Simpson for $769,900.

Remsy A. Ruhl, Morgan L. Gochnauer and Morgan L. Ruhl conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Remsy A. Ruhl and Morgan L. Ruhl for $1.

Louis E. Scriba and June D. Scriba conveyed property on West Silver Springs Road to Paul M. Kornacki for $307,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Catherine M. Davis conveyed property on Kolb Drive to Kristen N. Musser for $312,000.

Reuben K. Stoltzfus and Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Dogwin Properties LLC for $160,000.

The estate of Camille M. Theis conveyed property on Crestmont Avenue to Richard S. Wanamaker for $218,000.

Steven H. Hodgen and Eileen J. Hodgen conveyed 1821 Woodland Ave. to David E. Hodgen for $187,500.

MKI Properties LP, Beck Holdings LLC and John G. Beck conveyed property on a public road to John G. Beck, Jonathan E. Beck and Beck Holdings LLC for $1.

Gerardo Rocha and Ginger L. Rocha conveyed property on a public road to Ginger L. Rocha for $1.

Beck Holdings LLC, John G. Beck and Jonathan E. Beck conveyed property on a public road to John G. Beck for $1.

Sherman L. Glass conveyed property on a public road to George W. Settle III and Megan A. Settle for $311,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Russell K. King Jr. and Karen E. King conveyed property on a public road to Russell K. King Jr. and Karen E. King for $1.

James Lewis Lowe and Sherry Sue Lowe conveyed Unit 40 to Brett S. Rodgers and Laura T. Rodgers for $460,253.

Tai Wah Ki and Yvonne S. Ki conveyed property on Huntingwood Drive to Yvonne S. Ki for $1.

Tyler J. Heidelbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Carroll Mason and Christopher Alan Mason for $230,000.

Anne Rubin conveyed 234 Willow Valley Drive to Eunice G. Enck for $237,500.

Rachael Laura Ivery and James Victor Ivery conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Hess for $249,000.

Shaun D. Ressler and Kayla M. Klase conveyed 2617 Willow Street Pike to Douglas E. Esh for $175,000.

Doris S. Kolb conveyed Unit 18 to Anthony R. Wilson, Michelle M. Wilson and Molly Marie Wilson for $250,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Tee Printing Inc. conveyed 124 College Ave. to Jasson W. Read Jean, Jasson W. Read Jean and Lyana M. Torres for $282,340.

Anna R. Kuhns conveyed 737 E. Marion St. to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $100,000.

Kenneth Dupree conveyed 412 Lafayette St. to Kenneth Dupree and Keisha R. Scovens for $1.

Kenneth Dupree conveyed 543 E. Orange St. to Kenneth Dupree, Keisha R. Scovens and Amirah R. Dupree for $1.

Kenneth Dupree conveyed 110 N. Marshall St. to Kenneth Dupree, Keisha R. Scovens and Amirah R. Dupree for $1.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 416 E. Grant St. to Edward C. Worrell III and Richard W. Santoleri for $145,000.

Christopher Clemans and Carolyn P. Clemans conveyed 417 N. Charlotte St. to Gregory Newswanger, Judith Woodring and Randall W. Newswanger for $320,000.

JWL Rentals LLC and Warren J. Lowenthal conveyed property on a public road to Betty L. Snook and Sheila McClucas for $225,000.

Moises E. Evertz, Roxanna Diaz Evertz and Roxanna Diaz Evertz conveyed 879 Hilton Drive to Dailen Lopez Urgelles for $180,000.

B&E Wolf LLC conveyed 646 First St. to Spruce Street Ventures LLC for $129,900.

Jose Agosto conveyed property on a public road to Luis A. Cruz and Marisbelis Cuellar Ramos for $149,350.

Albert Iannello conveyed property on a public road to Alexis Castor and Dennis Culhane for $252,000.

Clayton J. Stoltzfus conveyed 630 Poplar St. to Marcia Manges for $90,000.

Maribel Rodriguez and Maribel Mercado conveyed 641 E. Marion St. to Maribel Rodriguez for $0.

Blaise A. Colasante conveyed 528 Green St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $66,000.

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Antonio Santos Lorenzo Surita and Tielle Courtney Surita for $1.

Hanover Shoe Properties LLC and Elmer Wayne Stoltzfus conveyed 521 E. Strawberry St. to Katie L. Fisher for $162,000.

Barbara A. Brown conveyed 308 N. Reservoir St. to Latitude Forty LLC and Penn House Buyers LLC for $85,000.

Edgar M. Wright and Phyllis A. Wright conveyed 447 Fremont St. to Del LLC for $115,000.

Ryan McCreary conveyed 413 E. Ross St. to Taylor C. Jurell for $216,000.

Maria E. Santos conveyed 309 Euclid Ave. to Clara Rodriguez and Amy Rodriguez for $164,900.

Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC and Lancaster County Community Foundation conveyed 111 Howard Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $95,000.

Sandra S. Scheffey conveyed property on a public road to 350 New Holland Ave. LLC for $1.

James Fabie and James P. Fabie conveyed property on Laurel Street to Terrance McCain Jr. and Andraya L. Stewart for $275,000.

Restored Investments LLC, Joseph Mazzeo and Philip Symonkhonh conveyed 313 College Ave. to Geoffroy Ferru and Haley M. Ferru for $400,000.

Whitney Babin Yeo and Whitney D. Babin conveyed 130 N. Pine St. to Rebecca J. Borders for $351,125.

Rodney E. Frey and Kristie I. Frey conveyed 412 Prospect St. to Kyle O. Houston and Rachel M. Hawk for $148,900.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed 653 W. Orange St. to Keith Horst for $310,000.

Maria G. Katsaros conveyed 241 N. Mary St. to Jane Horan and Neal Horwitz for $265,000.

Kerry Steven Carr conveyed 406 Charles Road to Ryan J. Carr and Hannah Carr for $125,000.

Steven W. Keen and Brianna C. Keen conveyed 719 First St. to Ryan P. Egan for $255,000.

Joyce E. Franco and Joyce E. Nolt conveyed 37 Pearl St. to Joyce E. Franco for $1.

Katherine A. Bell conveyed property on Ocean Avenue to Justin Michael Zimmerman and Madison Eve Zimmerman for $163,000.

Gabriel Fuentes Reyes and Gabriel Fuentes Reyes conveyed 528 S. Prince St. to Gabriel Fuentes Reyes, Gabriel Fuentes Reyes and Yudanis Osorio Treto for $1.

Cesar B. Peguero Lopez, Cesar B Peguero Lopez and Luz Maria Guerrero conveyed 835 Hilton Drive to Vernon J. Lowery Jr. for $190,000.

Burle Business Park LP and Burle LLC conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Burle Corporate Park LLC and Burle Holdings MS LLC for $10.

We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 220 E. Clay St. to Garret Paul Tesman and Christy Lynn Rhine for $334,700.

Carmelo Rosario Jr. conveyed property on South Queen Street to Sustainable Housing Co for $118,000.

Elias R. Mateo and Neris Mota conveyed 47 Old Dorwart St. to Ramon Torres for $85,000.

Shannon L. Fair conveyed 639 E. Madison St. to Carter Reed Bevensee for $205,000.

Mann Zhun Ly, Sandy D. Ly and Mann Zhun conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Ephrem Bekere, Michael Manthei and Kristin Manthei for $285,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Betty M. Randolph conveyed property on Meadowcreek Lane to Gerald Scott Romich for $254,900.

S&P Real Estate Co. LP and S&P Real Estate GP LLC conveyed 900 E. King St. to Conestoga View SNF Realty LLC for $29,832,300.

Choice Property Solutions LLC, Ronald M. Leaman and John E. Moore Jr. conveyed 1134 Ranck Mill Road to Christian Perry and Nakia Perry for $175,000.

Isaac Garrison Witt and Angelica Noelle Witt conveyed property on East Orange Street to Isaac Garrison Witt and Gavin T. Witt for $1.

Mark D. George and Susan Ann George conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Thanh E. Nguyen and Hien T. Tran for $245,400.

Eric L. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Julie A. Armstrong, William C. Armstrong and Barbara A. Armstrong for $242,400.

The estate of Lillian M. Rochford and The estate of Lillian Mae Rochford conveyed property on a public road to Furman J. Rochford Jr. for $1.

Ernst M. Schaefer Jr. and Jennifer M. Schaefer conveyed 536 N. President Ave. to Ernst M. Schaefer Jr. for $1.

Michael D. Darcangelo and Patricia A. Darcangelo conveyed property on a public road to S&P Real Estate Co LP for $1.

S&P Real Estate Co. LP and S&P Real Estate GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Darcangelo and Patricia A. Darcangelo for $1.

Jeffrey P. Prange, Janna Marie Prange, Janna M. Yacks, Jeffrey Prange and Janna Prange conveyed property on a public road to Janna Marie Prange and Jeffrey Park Prange for $0.

S&P Real Estate Co. LP and S&P Real Estate GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to S&P Real Estate Co. LP for $1.

Michael D. Darcangelo and Patricia A. Darcangelo conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Darcangelo and Patricia A. Darcangelo for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Aaron K. King and Sadie S. King conveyed property on Redwell Drive to David Allen Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher for $12,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Christian E. Stoltzfus, Malinda F. Stoltzfus and Levi P. Stoltzfus conveyed 299 Newport Road to Levi P. Stoltzfus and Naomi B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Eunice Mbugua and Eunice Wambui Maingi conveyed 23 N. Hershey Ave. to Eunice Wambui Maingi for $1.

Brian R. Simmons and Karen A. Simmons conveyed property on Cardinal Lane to Anne Marie Guillaume, Kendall Nissley, Ingrid Bristol Nissley and Ingrid Bristol Nissley for $285,000.

Krystal A. Law, Krystal A. Hummer and Jason S. Hummer conveyed property on a public road to Krystal A. Hummer and Jason S. Hummer for $1.

Carole J. Speicher conveyed 43 Hickory Lane to Wesley S. Stauffer and Marla J. Stauffer for $316,000.

Velma J. Magill conveyed 14 Linden St. to Christopher Lapp and Cassandra Lapp for $220,000.

Rhoda Landis conveyed property on a public road to Katrina E. Landis for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Todd L. Rucci and Stacy G. Rucci conveyed 433 E. Main St. to Damian T. Hondares and Jayden N. Hondares for $195,000.

Thomas F. Wainman Jr. conveyed 28 Pennwick Drive to Marissa A. Karomfily for $175,000.

Todd L. Rucci conveyed 102 S. Spruce St. to Andrew Fenstermacher for $207,000.

Eugene J. Bonfanti, Barbara A. Bonfanti and Eugene Bonfanti conveyed 112 Oxford Drive to Michael Bonfanti for $265,000.

Brian P. Johnson and Dena L. Johnson conveyed property on North Lane to Old Auto Restoration LLC for $55,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joyce T. Roten, Ethel Winnifried Hammond, Ethel W. Hammond, Jimmy Arthur Tappert Brown, Jimmy At Brown, Ted Gilbert Brown, Ted G. Brown, Robert Leon Brown and Robert L. Brown conveyed 30 Little Britain Road to Robert L. Brown and Bob L. Brown for $0.

F. Stanley Mattern and Melissa S. Mattern conveyed property on Nottingham Road to F. Stanley Mattern for $1.

Lisa Y. May and Joseph R. May conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Joseph May for $100,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Andrew S. Hodge and Susan L. Hodge conveyed 1430 Hunsicker Mill Road to William S. Greiner and Kelley W. Greiner for $878,400.

Edward C. Poorman, Laura A. Poorman and Laura Poorman conveyed 1720 Lititz Pike to Edward C. Poorman for $1.

Carl G. Colton conveyed 692 Bent Creek Drive to Shawn M. Esher and Rina Sunar for $655,500.

Jeffrey R. Becker and Megan L. Becker conveyed property on a public road to You Zhang Lin for $270,000.

Kathleen G. Romano conveyed 137 Woodside Roda to Craig M. Williams for $350,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Katelyn Quynh Bui and Tony T. Bui for $410,501.

The estate of Anne M. Baxter conveyed 946 Salisbury Court to Brandon Stewart and Sarah Stewart for $275,000.

Mariana Starling Medeiros and Marcos Rodrigues Vieira Pinto conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC for $419,000.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Caitlin E. Peterson and Jacob Davis Peterson for $419,000.

Linda Leggiere, Rosemary L. Copenhaver and Rosemary Copenhaver conveyed property on a public road to 133 Winterberry Court LLC for $299,900.

Douglas Ki and Yvonne S. Ki conveyed Unit 69 to Yvonne S. Ki for $1.

GRH 3. LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 15 to Shivani Bista and Rajeev Kumar Sharma for $454,900.

The estate of Ronald J. Smith conveyed 227 Elizabeth Drive to Michelle L. Wiley for $90,000.

Sally Elizabeth Howe conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to John D. Sauder and Bonita H. Sauder for $364,015.

Carol M. Sunbery conveyed property on a public road to Santa Bhattrai and Sumitra Gaha Magar for $305,000.

Ehab Mekhail conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Roads and Rachel Roads for $375,000.

Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on Bushong Road to Elam E. Fisher and Naomi E. Fisher for $1.

Carolyn K. Gerhart conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Li Qing Huang for $245,000.

Kenneth R. Hatton and Sandra Hatton conveyed Unit 48 to Dustin Christopher Carl, Victoria Lorraine Carl and Ryan Anthony Carl for $179,000.

Dennis E. Furlow conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to Andrew W. Thomas and Amanda L. Thomas for $370,000.

Renu Mehrotra and Gopi N. Mehrotra conveyed 2749 Cobblestone Lane to Joseph E. Knepley and Betsy Knepley for $332,000.

Wissler Realty Associates, Carl Wissler and The estate of Michael J. Wissler conveyed 789 Flory Mill Road to GHG Truck Accessories Inc. for $850,000.

Marvin L. High and J. Eloise High conveyed 2610 Lititz Pike to Marvin Sean High for $250,000.

Beiler Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to James Fowler Shumway Jr. and Tricia Lyn Shumway for $489,700.

Joshua Kahl conveyed property on a public road to Hailee N. Danielsen Kieffer, Hailee N. Danielsen Kieffer and Kyle Kieffer for $250,000.

Chien Ou and Charlene Lam conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Schaefer and Sharon R. Schaefer for $790,000.

Jason M. Dietrich and Morgan E. Dietrich conveyed 12 Princess Ave. to Erin Elizabeth Hied and Zachary Steven Kleiser for $265,000.

Paul Brown and Yvonne M. Brown conveyed property on Old Delp Road to Paul Brown, Yvonne M. Brown and James D. Brubaker for $1.

Irene B. Hondras conveyed Unit 94 to Guy David and Christiane David for $295,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Robert W. Reich conveyed 131 S. Charlotte St. to Dylan Hammer and Alexandra Morales for $155,000.

David Z. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Harnish and Linda A. Harnish for $90,000.

Brandon J. Fasnacht conveyed 65 S. Charlotte St. to Melissa S. Martin for $116,000.

Sergio M. Ortega, Cynthia F. Ortega and Cynthia F Witmyer Ortega conveyed property on a public road to Alicia J. Gates for $275,000.

Michael H. Leary conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Chad R. Swarr and Vanessa L. Swarr for $304,900.

Robert Seth Obetz, Melissa Obetz and R. Seth Obetz conveyed 211 S. Charlotte St. to Wellwood Properties LLC for $200,000.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Thomas L. Herr and Sherri L. Herr for $304,747.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Samantha O’Hara and Derek Knepp for $391,357.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conveyed property on Stonemanor Drive to Eric W. Grinestaff and Cara A. Grinestaff for $383,000.

Dennis E. Binkley and Brenda E. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Dennis E. Binkley and Patricia A. Binkley for $1.

Kathryn E. Weeber conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Aylin Sanchez for $195,000.

James F. Hege and Denise J. Hege conveyed property on a public road to Anthony M. Bianco and Haley E. Bianco for $375,000.

William E. Murry and Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Kenneth Adam Bialzak Jr. and Judy Ann Adams for $277,825.

Ganga Ram Kafley and Gayatri Dahal conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Robus and Rachel R. Robus for $235,500.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 155 Carol Drive to Adam M. Caldwell and Megan E. Caldwell for $414,700.

Jessica Jean Kelly, Carlos Orlando Santos and Jessica Kelly conveyed 135 Spring Meadow Lane to Bruce E. Murch and Michelle L. Murch for $390,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew T. Scheid and Andrew Thomas Scheid conveyed 321 Old Blue Rock Road to Old Blue Rock Properties LLC for $290,000.

Bilal Fadhil Altememi conveyed 108 Banyan Circle Drive to Edwin Paul Daughenbaugh III for $210,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Paul M. Kornacki conveyed property on a public road to Kurt J. Stark and Laura Phillips for $176,000.

Margaret M. Leschke and George A. Leschke Jr. conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to George A. Leschke Jr. for $1.

Justin McHenry and Amy R. McHenry conveyed 236 W. Walnut St. to Frank H. Sapone for $132,000.

Robert E. Koontz conveyed 55 N. Decatur St. to Renee Kali Jackson Rodriguez, Renee Kali Jackson Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez for $239,900.

Brooke E. Bigham and Ryan Bigham conveyed property on East Front Street to Brooke E. Bigham for $1.

The estate of Jean D. Barton conveyed 334 E. Market St. to Robert L. Barton Jr. and Stacy L. Barton for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Paul E. Drexel and Patricia J. Drexel conveyed property on Steinman Farm Road to Carl T. Drexel and Debra J. Drexel for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joseph A. Eckenrode conveyed property on a public road to Millersville Borough of for $0.

David P. Howell and Andrew G. Lindberg conveyed property on a public road to Millersville Borough of for $0.

Trang Goss, Trang Nguyen and Jonathan P. Goss conveyed property on Chamberlain Lane to Jonathan P. Goss for $1.

Samantha O’Hara conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Moraina Scotto for $190,000.

Nicole Julianne Henderson and Nicole Henderson conveyed 28 Landis Ave. to Nicole Julianne Henderson and Robert Scott Crippen for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Stacy J. Klinedinst and Warren B. Shetter conveyed 53 Donegal Springs Road to Stacy J. Klinedinst and Warren B. Shetter for $1.

Nikole R. Bonenberger and Nikole R. Kochan conveyed 213 E. Main St. to Kelly R. Cooper for $160,000.

The estate of Barbara Thome Bagri conveyed property on Chocolate Avenue to Renew Homes LLC for $166,000.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to David A. Weaver and Shannon R. Weaver for $379,400.

Michael D. Zook and Michael Zook conveyed 539 Creekside Lane to Emily R. Kline for $177,000.

Robert G. Buckwalter and Brenda K. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Carroll Douglas Properties LLC and Douglas Carroll Properties LLC for $215,000.

Ellen S. Hufnagl and Rudolf Hufnagl conveyed property on Ziegler Street to David Wayne Meyer and Kristen Van Patten Meyer for $310,000.

Wilhelmine Stahl conveyed property on Bernhard Avenue to Christine Dehel and Matthew J. Dehel for $140,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Robert L. Sherick and Sharon A. Sherick conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Chad Zimmerman and Michelle Zimmerman for $450,000.

Corporate Venture Group, Robert H. Eby and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 436 Mount Gretna Road to Zachary Michael Cain and Crystal M. Smith for $327,000.

Daniel Z. Glick and Benjamin S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Glick for $1.

Ryan E. Mincemoyer and Lori B. Mincemoyer conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Adams and Alison M. Adams for $410,000.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Charles A. McEvoy and Sonia Amarilis McEvoy for $234,900.

Harold S. Weaver and Mary A. Weaver conveyed 3867 Harvest Road to James L. Musser and Janelle Martin Musser for $1,495,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Darren S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Darren S. Hoover and Rachael M. Hoover for $1.

David R. Fisher II and Madeline L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David R. Fisher II and Madeline L. Fisher for $1.

Vera S. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to F. Wayne Hershey for $261,500.

Darryl M. Keiser and Abby L. Keiser conveyed property on a public road to Corbin A. Keiser for $275,000.

Lowell D. Parkes and Lucy E. Parkes conveyed property on Aspen Street to Darryl M. Keiser and Abby L. Keiser for $360,000.

Terry L. Good and Tabatha L. Good conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Bouley and Arlene F. Bouley for $451,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Eli K. Lapp and Katie F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Stoltzfus for $155,000.

PENN TWP.

Kirivoeurn Khuon and Patricia P. Khuon conveyed property on a public road to Damber Bhattarai for $360,000.

Travis W. Harris, Kimberly Ann Harris and Kimberly Harris conveyed property on a public road to Travis W. Harris for $1.

David James Nolt conveyed property on Lancaster Road to David James Nolt for $1.

James R. Spahr and Joanne S. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to Corby M. Burkholder and Jennifer L. Burkholder for $206,000.

Tamara L. Shelly and Michael K. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Michael K. Shelly and Tamara L. Shelly for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Michael H. Flick Jr. and Leah C. Flick for $256,990.

Anthony C. Freeman and Lori D. Freeman conveyed 2152 Millersville Road to Old House Love LLC for $215,000.

John H. Gregor and Linda M. Gregor conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Clinton W. Frank for $233,000.

Virginia G. Ashmore conveyed Unit 38 to Blaik J. Westhoff and Susan M. Westhoff for $220,000.

Jason S. Rankin and Krista L. Rankin conveyed 131 W. Kendig Road to Tyler E. Garner for $192,000.

Nancy E. Hicks conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to Thomas E. Hicks and Kenneth E. Hicks for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Vincent Joseph Sciotti, Amy Lynn Sciotti, Vincent J. Sciotti and Amy L. Sciotti conveyed property on a public road to Aubrey Sheets and Cody Kneisley for $209,900.

Elam B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam B. Stoltzfus and Annie E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 3 to James V. Ivery and Rachael L. Ivery for $323,800.

Gary M. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Thomas and Sharon L. Race for $335,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Darren J. Rineer, Victoria A. Rineer and Victoria A. Spoonhoward conveyed 334 W. State St. to Poppy Eugene Taylor and Stephany Ann Minnick for $218,500.

The estate of William A. Johnson conveyed property on East State Street to Kevin Johnson for $1.

Daryl L. Rineer and Heather Rineer conveyed property on Wheatfield Court to Daryl L. Rineer for $1.

James H. Margist Jr. and April M. Margist conveyed 10 N. Lime St. to Douglas W. Clark for $217,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Aaron E. Lapp and Mattie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Jonas B. King and Sylvia S. King for $700,000.

Leonard C. Zvorsky and Donna K. Zvorsky conveyed property on a public road to Denise A. Torres and Nicole V. Torres for $290,000.

Evelyn M. Roberts conveyed Unit 146 to Dmitriy Lvovich and Maya Lvovich for $361,500.

Gary L. Good and Cheryl N. Good conveyed property on Kulp Road to Gary L. Good and Cheryl N. Good for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Stephen J. Lantz and Stephen Lantz conveyed property on Newport Avenue to Stephen J. Lantz and Korina Snader for $1.

Virgil P. Palmer Jr. and Nora F. Palmer conveyed property on a public road to Julia Rubincan for $110,500.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

James H. Charles and Anna M. Houser conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Creighton and Jenna L. Creighton for $285,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Walter A. Durling, Catherine G. Durling and Walter Durling conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Catherine G. Durling for $1.

Stephen S. King and Sheryl Marie King conveyed 503 Bunker Hill Road to Nathan A. Newell and Jennifer Rose Newell for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Peter N. Fortuna conveyed 109 N. Hill Road to Ishmael S. Taranovich and Taylor Nicole Martin for $218,000.

Brent H. Compton and Angela L. Compton conveyed 429 Maple St. to Jared M. Weaver and Jennifer L. Weaver for $258,000.

WARWICK TWP.

David J. Weiser, Jennifer Ellen Weiser and Jennifer E. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to David J. Weiser and Jennifer Ellen Weiser for $10.

The estate of Clara I. Yackly conveyed property on West Orange Street to Douglas L. Cassel and Kay S. Cassel for $232,000.

Lee R. Shaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Cherkin for $79,000.

Gregory Bowman and Tinae Gieniec conveyed property on Whittier Lane to Daniel S. Snyder and Danielle T. Snyder for $100,000.