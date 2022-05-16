The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 2-6:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of James J. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee Beiler and Edna Zimmerman Beiler for $175,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Chuck Thompson Properties LP, Thompson Chuck Properties LP and Charles C. Thompson Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Elam M. Ebersol and Linda B. Ebersol for $293,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Katie R. King conveyed property on a public road to the estate of Lizzie L. King and the estate of Elizabeth L. King for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Leonard H. Wise, Brenda Wise and Raymond Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Wilson M. Hurst for $320,000.

Scott W. Davidson and Kelly A. Davidson conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Zachary G. Shelly and Kayla E. Smith for $325,000.

David S. Henne conveyed 19 Oakmont Court to David S. Henne and Melody F. Henne for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Gail Austin Power, the estate of Gail Austin Miller, the estate of Gail Miller and the estate of Gail A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Alvin B. Horning Jr. for $139,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Moses Kumar conveyed 160 Smokestown Road to Moses Kumar and Minu Kumar for $1.

Noble Colt LLC and Bradley K. Leib conveyed property on Bill Drive to Eric Seibel and Mary Seibel for $210,000.

Bristol Global Mobility LLC and Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. conveyed property on Woodchuck Lane to Jason Pawling and Jena Pawling for $335,000.

Zachary W. McFetridge and Kaila M. McFetridge conveyed property on Woodchuck Lane to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. and Bristol Global Mobility LLC for $335,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 2 Rein Drive to Andrew Heckman and Mary K. Henneman for $119,900.

Dutchland Realty Holding Corp. conveyed property on North Reamstown Road to Jay Mahadev LLC and Mahadev Jay LLC for $1,700,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 15 Lee Drive to Adam Oleskowitz and Ashley Oleskowitz for $114,700.

Richard B. Fischer and Joan K. Fischer conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Fischer for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Michael R. Martin and Trudy M. Martin conveyed 258 W. Main St. to James A. Bewley and Ashley Lashauna Young for $250,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on Horseshoe Trail Road to Samuel R. Stoltzfoos for $110,000.

Steven G. Rapp and Adelai V. Rapp conveyed property on Creamery Road to Daryl L. Spangler and Michelle L. Spangler for $830,000.

Troy A. Martin conveyed 40 Green Court to Jason Roth and Elena Roth for $629,900.

Florence L. Kupiszewski conveyed property on Horse Shoe Trail Road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $68,000.

The estate of Diane J. Fehr conveyed Walnut Lane Lot 10 B-A to Chad Hollinger for $300,000.

Georgietta Kepple conveyed property on a public road to Chester M. Hoover for $104,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Aaron F. Beiler and Katie K. Beiler conveyed 921 Kirkwood Pike to Levi F. Fisher and Barbara S. Fisher for $340,000.

Frank Dennis Heck and Nancy P. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Hallman Jr. for $130,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

First Choice Home Buyer LLC, First Choice Home Buyers LLC and Brandon Knoess conveyed 408 Poplar St. to Joanne C. Veit and Victoria R. Veit for $250,000.

Israel Paz Sanchez conveyed 901 Houston St. to Edward Fanous and Ebram Fanous for $100,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Long Lane to Heather Collins Villemaire and Peter Pleijsant for $895,000.

Kathryn J. Macmullen conveyed property on Pequea Creek Road to Jason M. Rohrer and Andrea L. Rohrer for $625,000.

CONOY TWP.

Sandra K. Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Sandra K. Lynch for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Darlene M. Davenport conveyed property on Evergreen Drive to Charles Monroe Whitmoyer and Yvonne R. Whitmoyer for $330,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

John R. Eshbach Jr. and Lois Jean Eshbach conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Clinton and Mary Clinton for $225,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 246 Coffee Goss Road to Todd A. Kauffman for $405,375.

King T. Knox and Kimberly Knox conveyed property on a public road to Hayley R. Schultz and Madelyn M. Knerr for $241,000.

Make It Build It, Make It Build It LLC and Stephanie Privette conveyed 20 Railroad Ave. to Bryce Liggins and Stephanie Zemba for $549,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Anthony J. Musser, Deborah E. Farling and Deborah E. Musser conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Anthony J. Musser and Deborah E. Musser for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $440,000.

Caleb M. Wise, Kimberly E. Knorr and Kimberly E. Wise conveyed property on Old Elizabethtown Lancaster Pike to Nicholas R. Ess for $294,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Brian E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Fisher Boys Land Co for $332,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert R. Herr conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Joseph J. Pellegrino and Abigail L. Pellegrino for $326,000.

EARL TWP.

Samuel H. Martin and Ella M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nathan H. Martin for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Lee J. Bennett and Darla F. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Davy and Victoria L. Davy for $385,900.

Laurence V. Foxx and Heidi A. Foxx conveyed 2 Dawkins Drive to Hilary J. Lewis and Devin R. McDonough for $404,500.

Maryanne Menna conveyed property on a public road to Maryanne Menna for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Paul J. Newhart, Bruce B. Harris, Lydia J. Harris and Lydia Harris conveyed 134 Talon Drive to Audra M. Newhart for $104,100.

The estate of Adam O. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Ray Martin and Joelle L. Martin for $1,500,000.

Q. Offers A. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Madison Seisler and Andrew Keith Weir for $260,000.

Roy E. Buch and Marlene H. Buch conveyed property on a public road to Eagle Drive Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Joseph B. Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed 5815 Main St. to James Eberle for $1.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Sandra J. Axe conveyed property on Stoney Hill Road to Tristan R. Axe for $1.

Nathan Aukamp and Kirby Aukamp conveyed 233 Groff Road to Andrew D. Besancon and Meagan E. Besancon for $262,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Albert Henry Willman Jr. and the estate of Albert Willman conveyed property on Watercress Lane to Paul A. Willman and Sharon L. Gaudinsky for $1.

Victor P. Fiore and Jacqualine Fiore conveyed property on a public road to Anthony G. Fiore and Jacqueline E. Fiore for $257,000.

Keith M. Arnold and Wendi L. Arnold conveyed property on South Poplar Street to TTC Investments LLC for $245,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

David R. Stepanchak conveyed property on a public road to Main Street LLC for $1.

Stouffer Mobile Home Park LLC and Our Town Investment LLC conveyed property on a public road to Meadow Brook Estates LLC for $912,500.

John L. Gummel Sr. conveyed property on a public road to John L. Gummel Sr. and Karen Lynne Gummel for $1.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald Burkhart conveyed 217 E. Fulton St. to Daniel J. Groff and Kala Michelle Strunk for $235,555.

Nevin Horst and Larry Horst conveyed property on Cherry Street to Nevin Horst and Larry Horst for $1.

Timothy M. Reed and Bonnie L. Reed conveyed 22 1/2 E. Pine St. to Wayne Mitchell King for $177,000.

Weston J. Kimball and Amanda R. Kimball conveyed 6 Stoneridge Cir to Amanda R. Kimball for $1.

Shanna L Scott Klunk, Shanna L. Scott Klunk, Shanna L. Scott and Matthew S. Klunk conveyed 233 Washington Ave. to Elliot Marszalek for $115,000.

Glenn R. Carpenter conveyed property on Arch Street to Lane A. Rutt for $175,000.

Janna Lee Alspaugh and Janne Lee Fravel conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Andrew L. Burkholder for $311,000.

KBKK Real Estate LP and Kyle D. Ingham conveyed 30 Park Ave. to Anthony Michael White and Tara M. White for $245,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Brian W. Church and Amy G. Church conveyed property on Stevens Road to Amy G. Church for $1.

Timothy J. Long conveyed 115 Fieldcrest Lane to Todd E. Burt for $300,000.

Michael T. Miller conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to Clayton Styer and Vera Styer for $320,000.

Glen G. Burkholder, Audrey G. Nolt and Norma G. Weaver conveyed property on Valley View Road to Glen G. Burkholder for $266,666.

George A. Echternacht and Virginia D. Echternacht conveyed property on Mountain Road to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $195,000.

Jennifer L. Harrington conveyed 182 Fieldcrest Lane to Gary Schmidt and Rebecca Schmidt for $332,500.

The estate of Leroy R. Burkholder conveyed 144 Valley View Road to Glen G. Burkholder, Audrey G. Nolt and Norma G. Weaver for $1.

Sean James Hampford and Stephanie L. Hampford conveyed property on Autumn Blaze Way to Nyeem Ahmad Haynes and Courtney Hess for $385,000.

FULTON TWP.

Adam J. Glick and Kathryn P. Mardis conveyed property on a public road to Nevin Leon Aungst and Brittany Aungst for $330,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Susan L. Miltenberger conveyed 20 Naomi Ave. to Candice Kuhfahl and Rebecca Kuhfahl for $235,000.

John W. Cooper conveyed 264 Broad St. to Craig A. Beaver and Heather M. St. Cyr for $149,000.

Robert E. Fry and Linda Fry conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to T. Raymond Foley IV and Hannah N. Foley for $900,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 101 Ticonderoga Road to Timothy L. Kelley and Karen A. Kelley for $556,742.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 146 Ticonderoga Road to Edward Wolf and Jill Wolf for $574,887.

The estate of Clyde Ray Holbein and the estate of Clyde R. Holbein conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Merle S. Dissinger and Sherry M. Dissinger for $300,000.

Karen Bradley conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Bradley for $250,000.

Koula Agouridis conveyed 1605 Aldred Circle to Steven Geib and Alice Geib for $424,900.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Iannaccone and Bonnie Iannaccone for $733,039.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Travis J. Post and Rachel E. Post for $490,605.

Richard B. Behney and Joyce M. Behney conveyed 289 Main St. to Debra Montgomery Root for $325,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 98 to Kollin L. Brakefield and Natalie G. Brakefield for $357,830.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeffrey J. Katelan and Sandra H. Katelan conveyed 3335 Greenridge Drive to Leela M. Karki and Hari Ghimire for $420,000.

Donna Kloidt and Marie T. Cremer conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Siegrist and Karen L. Siegrist for $280,000.

Joshua R. Cole conveyed 3828 Hillcrest Drive to Victor Adames and Aralis Adames for $175,000.

Susan K. Strine and Suzanne K. Strine conveyed property on Thistle Drive to Patrick J. Doherty for $270,000.

Teresa A. Rupp and Teresa Rupp conveyed property on a public road to Zachary K. Rupp for $175,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kyle Tucker and Nicole Tucker conveyed property on Greenland Drive to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $180,000.

Kevin J. Canberg and Jean M. Canberg conveyed 2548 S. Cherry Lane to Steven Petersheim and Mary Ann Petersheim for $395,000.

John Haines conveyed Unit 331 to Robert Haines for $170,000.

Walton Properties Ltd. Partnership, Walton Properties Management LLC and C. Bruce Walton conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Walton Properties Ltd. Partnership for $1.

Eric D. Alexander and Jennifer L. Alexander conveyed property on Timothy Lane to Kevin Mehaffey and Allison Mehaffey for $545,348.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Nancy Shaub Colarik and Nancy Shaub Knight conveyed Unit 12 to Stephen A. Rotay for $365,000.

Robert M. Bard and Robert Bard conveyed Unit 142 to Shirley A. Bard for $1.

Kimberly A. Darnell and Robert D. Hargan conveyed property on Silver Lane to Justin E. Campbell and Jennifer J. Campbell for $316,000.

Christopher L. Kubasek conveyed 2 Upper Green to Christopher Leigh Kubasek, Elizabeth Anan Kubasek and Kubasek Family Living Trust for $0.

LANCASTER CITY

CJPS LLC and Peter J. Miklos conveyed 104 Coral St. to Jose M. Ramos Jr. for $160,000.

Numa Design LLC, Andrew Tyler Benner and Andrew T. Benner conveyed property on Fifth Street to Daniel W. Laubach and Caitlyn Judith Laubach for $200,000.

Fernando Dejesus Hernandez Suarez conveyed 785 Clermont Ave. to Fernando Dejesus Hernandez Suarez and Yudisleydis Alvarez Rodriguez for $1.

Joseph Gomez, Ana H. Gomez and Ana H. Torres conveyed 815 E. Orange St. to Joseph Gomez and Ana Torres for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 465 S. Plum St. to Tyler Fox and Danielle Nauman for $295,000.

Miguel Rivera and Miguel A. Rivera Jr. conveyed 127 Hershey Ave. to Yulisa Romero for $185,000.

Sammy W. Rodriguez conveyed 819 Highland Ave. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $150,000.

Theresa A. Parmarter conveyed 1218 Fremont St. to Korbyn Wickenheiser for $200,000.

Maribel Rodriguez conveyed 781 Clermont Ave. to Fernando Dejesus Hernandez Suarez and Yudisleydis Alvarez Rodriguez for $138,000.

Lisa D. Gingrich conveyed property on Ruby Street to Steven Adams III for $140,000.

Christian J. Herr, Janelle M. Siegrist and Janelle M. Herr conveyed property on East Fulton Street to James M. Reeder and Rosann F. Reeder for $325,000.

The estate of Gulderen E. Larmie conveyed property on a public road to Melissa A. Krapf for $325,000.

Kristina Jones conveyed property on a public road to David Garman for $177,900.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 547 S. Prince St. to Yoangel Plata Cabrera and Yoangel Plata Cabrera for $30,000.

Hedy L. Brubaker conveyed 236 W. James St. to Heather L. Adkin and Craig E. Rutt for $1.

Melvin R. Kreider conveyed 943 N. Lime St. to Shawn S. Kreider for $1.

Dorsey K. Zielinski and Dorsey Zielinski conveyed property on a public road to Simplify Home Group LLC for $240,000.

Anthony Theal and Kathy L. Theal conveyed 73 Wise Ave. to Anthony Theal for $1.

Raymond Nieves and Ruth Rivera conveyed 61 S. Franklin St. to Raymond Nieves for $1.

Carlos Calderon Osorio, Carlos Calderon Osorio, Fanny Calderon and Brenda L. Nova conveyed 139 Old Dorwart St. to Vilma Stella Lopez for $1.

Brett C. Smith and Ruth Ogara conveyed 115 Coral St. to Amanda R. Burridge for $235,000.

Richard J. Medina Colon, Richard J Medina Colon, Jennifer P. Davila Silva and Jennifer P Davila Silva conveyed 164 Garden City Drive to Michael Gingrich and Laurie N. Gingrich for $330,000.

Stephen Zywko conveyed 635 S. Queen St. to Zachary Shirk for $210,000.

Jesse J. Gehris conveyed 743 St. Joseph St. to Matthew J. Johanning and Kerri L. Johanning for $175,100.

Kenneth B. Gebhard conveyed 305 Euclid Ave. to Johanna M Bautista Sarita for $198,000.

Silver Anchor Properties LLC and Lila Kaplan conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $259,000.

Spring Valley Partners LLC, Stephen J. Goodrich and Julie M. Goodrich conveyed 344 W. Orange St. to Matthew D. Freedman for $475,000.

Jason J. Caneal and Jamie Leedom conveyed 725 Fourth St. to Dylan Gabriel Delaney and Steven Delaney for $181,000.

Raquel E. Juarez conveyed 504 Terrace Road to Melanie Y. Perez Mateo and Melanie Y Perez Mateo for $119,171.

Christopher P. Guinan, Mary Lou Guinan and Nancy Ross conveyed 419 W. Walnut St. to Susan Carol Mennicke for $411,500.

Burnell Zeiset conveyed 550 Lafayette St. to Carter Hurst for $95,000.

Trevor C. Vascellaro and Trevor Vascellaro conveyed 631 High St. to Aric Huang for $84,000.

Randy A. Ward conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Rochelle L. Zimmerman and Ciara C. Zimmerman for $250,000.

Randi E. Jacobs, Steven A. Jacobs and Randi Jacobs conveyed 11 E. Walnut St. to Benjamin A. Miller for $223,000.

Marcos Luis Fontanez conveyed 451 Lafayette St. to Lester F. Rowe III and Christine Marie Rowe for $180,000.

James D. Ernst and Jeffrey B. Guito conveyed 214 W. Strawberry St. to New Dae Ventures LLC for $85,000.

Dae Hong Kim conveyed property on Poplar Street to Michael S. Eck, Cathleen M. Eck and Faith E. Eck for $155,000.

Andiolina Mercedez and Aridia Batista conveyed property on South Plum Street to Demircan Ucak for $142,000.

Jason Alexander Munro conveyed 1153 S. Duke St. to Douglas A. Koehler for $50,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Robert D. Rowe and Olivia H. Rowe conveyed property on Clark Street to Tyler J. Harris and Kayte F. Bridger for $238,000.

C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed property on Wilson Drive to Cynthia A. Delorie and William Anthony Delorie III for $1.

Nathan D. Showalter, Christina L. Showalter and James Nelson Kling A conveyed 208 Kentshire Drive to Ray A. Godwin and Charlotte A. Godwin for $219,390.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Bobal and Sarah Bobal for $407,096.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Barry S. Shender and Lisa Shender for $413,095.

Ryan A. Cochran, Shane M. Cochran, the estate of Douglas S. Cochran and the estate of Douglas Scott Cochran conveyed property on Yardley Green to Patricia A. Blank for $230,000.

Mark F. Gilliford Jr. and Kylie A. Gilliford conveyed property on Seventh Street to Riley McCall and Erik Arnold for $375,000.

David M. Sokso, Jody M. Sokso and David Sokso conveyed property on a public road to Bal B. Chuwan and Hari M. Neupane for $230,000.

Harry C. Forster, Alicia Renee Forster, Alicia R. Geist and Alicia R. Forster conveyed 1317 Quarry Lane to David J. Bucher and Mary Elizabeth Beam for $675,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Shirley A. Martin conveyed property on Westview Drive to Mark Allen Esh for $355,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Levi J. Ebersol conveyed property on Hunsecker Road to Levi J. Ebersol and Susan M. Ebersol for $1.

Katie D. Lantz, Katie S. Lantz, Amos B. Lantz Jr. and Linda Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Amos B. Lantz Jr. and Linda Lantz for $1.

Amos B. Lantz Jr. and Linda Lantz conveyed property on Hess Road to David J. Lantz and Barbie Anne Lantz for $1.

Emanuel C. Miller and Fannie K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to John S. Miller and Elsie K. Miller for $1.

Donald T. Pirkey and Cynthia L. Westover A conveyed property on Timber Line Drive to Vaughn Summers and Dawn Summers for $225,000.

Maria D. Viterbo and Placido Daniele Viterbo conveyed property on a public road to Placido Daniele Viterbo, Maria D Viterbo Nunez and Rosolino &. Anna Viterbo Trust for $10.

Ryan E. Shepps, Melissa L. Shepps and Joseph Brent Stoltzfus conveyed property on Highview Drive to Scott Hopp for $320,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Elena R. Roth and Jason R. Roth conveyed 134 Owl Hill Road to Courtney L. Longenecker and William E. Longenecker Jr. for $400,000.

Randall G. Renninger and Robyn M. Renninger conveyed property on a public road to 302 Investment Group LLC for $245,000.

Mikael C. Mooney, Whitney S. Wealand, Mikael Mooney and Whitney Wealand conveyed 27 W. Lincoln Ave. to Brian N. Benauer and Joanna Kiriacopoulos for $261,000.

The estate of Vicky L. Jenkins and the estate of Vicky Lynne Jenkins conveyed property on a public road to Martin & Weaver Properties LLC for $257,500.

The estate of Ray M. Funck conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Ann Funck for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of William C. Fuller conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn A. Fuller for $1.

The estate of William C. Fuller conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn A. Fuller for $1.

Jane A. Owen, Richard D. Owen and Sandra L. Thomas conveyed 362 Lloyds Road to Darla J. Davidson and Larry L. Davidson for $270,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Thomas B. Chen and Cindy W. Chen conveyed property on a public road to Ling Chen, Jeanny Chen and Tony Chen for $1.

Maria A. Dimaggio conveyed Unit 53 to Brian S. Emerich for $230,000.

Lois H. Glick and Lois H. Glick Revocable Agreement of Trust conveyed Unit 92 to Robert M. Rothfus and Susan S. Rothfus for $310,500.

Pamela Y. English conveyed 1884 New Holland Pike to Pamela Y. English and Donald R. English for $1.

Matthew R. Good and Amber M. Good conveyed 2342 Fruitville Pike to Erique R. Watson and Elizabeth B. Dematteo for $450,000.

Diane Sechler and Diane Toledo conveyed 333 Buch Ave. to Sean D. Achey and Miriam M. Achey for $250,125.

Russell T. Abney, Alice Catherine Abney and Alice C. Abney conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Kulp and Erin Kulp for $515,000.

The estate of Ann M. Boyd conveyed Unit E14-150 to Thomas F. Hinkle and Ann E. Hinkle for $350,000.

Nicholas J. Dragann and Kathleen Mary Dragann conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Erik J. Marsh for $712,500.

The estate of Bernard Savransky conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Pietro Spatafora for $269,000.

James C. Sinclair and Kimberly A. Sinclair conveyed property on North Farm Drive to Gerald R. Hoffman and Dawn M. Hoffman for $519,900.

Kevin J. Wissler, Susan A. Wissler and Susan A. Davis conveyed property on Sturbridge Drive to Kevin J. Wissler for $1.

Timothy Weidner and Kari Weidner conveyed 2002 Robindale Ave. to Kari Weidner for $1.

Edward James Wydock and Iris Linder conveyed 611 Fleetwood Drive to Iris Linder for $1.

John W. Marchant Jr. and Michelle M. Marchant conveyed 32 Pintail Turn to Mark F. Gilliford and Kylie A. Gilliford for $810,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Beiler Home Builders Inc., Clair Hoover, Chad Stoltzfus and Sam Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Vinh Quang Tran and Erin Danae Tran for $185,000.

Premalata Ghimire and Bishwanath U. Ghimire conveyed property on a public road to Ghimire Family Trust for $1.

Deirdre Stevens and Deirdre Kozma conveyed property on a public road to Deirdre Stevens for $1.

Grace Perrone conveyed 2865 Lititz Pike to Perrone Properties LLC for $200,000.

Indra M. Neopaney and Meena Karki conveyed 473 Candlewyck Road to Yosier Zaldivar Llanes for $325,000.

W. Garth Sprecher, Robin D. Sprecher and Garth Sprecher conveyed property on Wynfield Drive to Philip Ferrara and Allison Ferrara for $545,000.

Justin Newell Antoniotti and Katherine Antoniotti conveyed property on a public road to Parth Sharma and Amanda Rabideau for $820,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Salem United Methodist Church conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Manheim Ministerial Association for $250,000.

James D. Barto, Sherri L. Barto and Chad E. Barto conveyed 33 E. Gramby St. to 5K Enterprises LLC for $175,000.

Frog Hollow Associates LLC and Adessa J. Bender conveyed 220 W. High St. to Richard Allen Whiting for $205,000.

Vanderwood LLC and Kevin R. Bouman conveyed property on South Main Street to Shf Manheim Realty LLC for $290,000.

MANOR TWP.

William C. Martin and Melissa L. Amico conveyed property on Tracy Berg Road to Lloyd R. Wetzel for $320,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin E. Donohue and Pamela L. Donohue for $431,000.

Michael D. Hoefler conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Michael D. Hoefler for $1.

The estate of Ivan C. Rohrer conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Mark Sweeney and Mary Sweeney for $265,000.

Thomas C. Kile conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Harry R. Harmon and Amy Harmon for $260,000.

Peter J. Ondeck conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Victoria Calibey for $204,000.

Brandon Ament conveyed 1027 Monticello Lane to Brandon Ament and Melissa Waites for $1.

Harry R. Harmon and Amy Harmon conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Charles Investments LLC for $300,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Marcus A. Rostolsky conveyed property on a public road to Maurice Rostolsky for $1.

Abram G. Stoltzfoos and Susie Ann Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Holtwood Mechanical LLC for $325,000.

Daniel W. Evans and Luanne B. Evans conveyed property on Vestral Drive to Bill Wood and Cathy Wood for $1,100,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Thomas R. Dukes Jr. conveyed property on Pickwick Place to Bradley A. Burpee, Bradley J. Burpee and Wendy Burpee for $171,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Lakes At Donegal Springs Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Coleman Bernhardt, Emily Bitner and Emily Bernhardt conveyed property on a public road to Coleman Bernhardt for $1.

Roger J. Brandt conveyed property on Bernhard Avenue to Steven R. Lentz and Joanna R. Lentz for $138,000.

Mark W. Jackson and Jane T. Jackson conveyed Unit 32 to Zachary A. Tully, Joy H. Tully and Hosam J. Halim for $415,000.

Mary L. Beck and Laura A. Lefever conveyed 315 S. Market St. to Maisie R. Mummert for $244,000.

John L. Difilippo, Kimberly R. Long and Kimberly R. Farabaugh conveyed property on Wood Street to Theodore Price and Christian Nitchie for $237,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Daniel L. Watson, Karl T. Frick II, Ruth H. Frick and Karl T. Frick conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Michael P. Warner for $359,000.

Craig Hartranft and Mate Hartranft conveyed 40 King Court to Carolynn J. Rebuck for $139,000.

J. Kenneth Kreider Living Trust, J. Kenneth Kreider, Carroll L. Kreider and Carroll L. Kreider Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to J. Kenneth Kreider, Carroll L. Kreider and Rodley R. Barlet for $1.

Derek Ryan King, Krista Eyler and Krista King conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Lawson and Whitney M. Lawson for $271,500.

Ronald E. Schafer, Virginia Schafer Trust and the estate of Virginia E. Schafer conveyed 1913 Harrisburg Ave. to Daniel S. Seiple and Justine R. Seiple for $228,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of J. Paula Souders conveyed property on a public road to Paul Schaffers Roberts and Sarah K. Jacobs for $298,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Mark D. Hillegas and Marianne C. Hillegas conveyed property on Zwecker Circle to John Vaughan Gillis for $316,575.

PARADISE TWP.

Steven S. Glick and Steven Glick conveyed property on a public road to Stanley P. Shrock, Carolyn J. Shrock and Stanley Shrock and Carolyn J. Shrock Revocable Living Trust for $270,000.

Giuseppe Conigliaro and Anna Conigliaro conveyed property on a public road to Giambancos Property Management LLC for $570,000.

PENN TWP.

H. Lynn Foard and Bryan J. Foard conveyed Unit 208 to Bryan J. Foard and Carol F. Morgan for $1.

Anna M. Patterson and Anna Mary Patterson conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Wiley for $260,000.

Amber L. Lange conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Caleb Morgan and Heidi Suzanne Morgan for $395,000.

James D. Martin and Laurie A. Stoyanovitch conveyed Unit 211 to Ted Luckenbaugh for $240,000.

Samuel K. Stoltzfoos and Mary A. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Stoltzfoos and Fannie P. Stoltzfoos for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Ann E. Rote conveyed 615 Cromwell Circle to Amanda L. Dixon for $1.

Ernest L. Moore and Linda B. Moore conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Donald Wellington Whitaker II and Emily C. Whitaker for $457,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Creekside Providence LLC for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Golden Times LLC, Robert J. Work and Emily J. Work conveyed 115 W. State St. to D. Brown Holdings LLC and Brown D. Holdings LLC for $299,900.

Jennifer L. Oneill conveyed property on a public road to Heather Ann Brown for $320,000.

Brian G. Fabian and Michelle A. Fabian conveyed property on a public road to Erik Vergara, Arturo Castaneda and Maria C. Ayala for $275,000.

Mary A. Peiffer and Scott E. Peiffer conveyed 216 E. State St. to Dustin W. Mellott for $245,000.

Doris A. Groff conveyed property on East State Street to D. Brown Holdings LLC and Brown D. Holdings LLC for $279,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Marvin D. Ruch and Wenda K. Ruch conveyed 1458 Emerson Drive to David A. Thomas and Nancy L. Thomas for $421,000.

Deborah A. Healy and Timothy G. Healy conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Healy and Timothy P. Healy for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 49 to Santiago E. Lara Arias and Ana L. Agudelo for $495,000.

Lieselotte J. Cleary, Gabriele L. Boyd and L. Allan Boyd conveyed property on Kilmer Road to Roger J. Auker and Amy D. Auker for $1.

Benjamin Rodriguez conveyed 1422 Willow Creek Drive to Marie G. Craddock and William G. Craddock for $375,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 8 to David Richard Ford and Kara Lynn Ford for $477,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Stephen M. Petersheim and Mary Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Jacob M. Petersheim and Anna Mae Petersheim for $300,000.

Jrheller Com LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gideon M. Stoltzfus for $160,000.

Broc Passmore and Shanon Passmore conveyed 5536 Countryside Drive to Gavin P. Freeman and Riley C. Freeman for $570,000.

Richard Michelfelder, Richard Alfred Michelfelder, Geralyn V. Michelfelder and Ye Olde White Horse Mill Trust conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Matthew R. Good and Amber M. Good for $567,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Valerie J. Griffin and Patricia M. Hunt conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $353,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Dustin W. Gebhard, Holly M. Gebhard, Holly M. Walters and Dustin Gebhard conveyed property on a public road to James L. Wenger Jr. and Melani M. Wenger for $337,000.

Beverly J. Leibold conveyed property on Douglas Drive to Kenneth L. Stoner and Ella Faye Stoner for $321,000.

Ruth B. Virmani and Abdulla Virmani conveyed 140 Chukar Court to Harry Bechdel and Amber Bechdel for $225,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to William C. Fischer and Anne L. Fischer for $388,900.

The estate of Joseph E. Es conveyed property on Toll Gate Road to Joseph R. Estes for $325,000.

Meghan L. Fetter and James B. Furr conveyed property on a public road to James B. Furr and Jordann Gaspari for $1.

Bobette F. Schmid and Jeffrey W. Schmid conveyed property on Kings Cross Road to Bobette F. Schmid for $1.

Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

Robert M. Shaubach and Karen C. Shaubach conveyed property on a public road to Elam B. King Jr. and Rebecca G. King for $1,051,600.

Trevor D. Magnotti, Gloria K. Barnum and Gloria K. Magnotti conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Mm Pebble LLC for $266,000.

The estate of Robert C. Moses conveyed property on a public road to Linda P. Hamilton for $1.

Mark A. Brubaker conveyed 13 Lakeview Place to Javad Afzali for $203,000.

The estate of Eli L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

David Trimble and Katrina Trimble conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Walton Farm Partner LLC for $295,000.

The estate of Harry M. Sensenig and the estate of Harry M. Sensenig Jr. conveyed 1418 Brunnerville Road to Clifford D. Sensenig for $1.