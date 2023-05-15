The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for May 1-5:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Margaret Gockley conveyed property on a public road to Lamar B. Gockley and Michelle L. Gockley for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to 207 Abbey Lane LLC for $1.

Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to 209 Abbey Lane LLC for $1.

Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to 205 Abbey Lane LLC for $1.

Kimberly M. Delallo and Kimberly M. Promutico conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Junie Mariella Janvier and Eric Ahsan Dyson for $425,000.

Kurt M. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Graffius Holdings Ltd for $365,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Patricia A. McQuillan conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Louis A. Gonsauls III and Samantha E. Gonsauls for $344,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed property on a public road to John D. Hagy and Vicki C. Hagy for $469,900.

Mahlon H. Herr and Esther Mae Herr conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Wood Corner Real Estate LLC for $425,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Muddy Creek Church Road Properties LLC and Anthony Dimaria conveyed 36 Muddy Creek Church Road to Man Real Estate LLC for $175,000.

Annabelle Hartranft, Scott A. Hartranft and Dale A. Hartranft conveyed property on a public road to Dale A. Hartranft for $1.

Klassen Construction and Peter Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Austin T. Rupp and Marcella Semo for $334,900.

Family Place Properties LP and Sunrise Management Co conveyed 2012 N. Reading Road to Howard G. Horst, Colletta J. Horst and Howard G. Horst & Colletta J. Horst Revocable Living Trust for $400,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Gregg A. Minnick and Sandra Shaffer Minnick conveyed property on a public road to Gregg Minnick, Sandra Minnick and Minnick Family Living Trust for $0.

Janelle M. Seiverling conveyed property on a public road to James Ulrich and Sara Ulrich for $95,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Mary S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Lapp and Ruth S. Lapp for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jason L. Brubaker conveyed property on Cherry Street to Donald A. Miller and Angela M. Miller for $57,000.

Alex Michael Lockley conveyed property on Walnut Street to Matthew Allen Bridge and Mary Shannon Bridge for $200,500.

Rafael B. Mendez conveyed property on a public road to Blueprints For Addiction Recovery Inc. for $250,000.

William J. Dickason and Stacey R. Dickason conveyed 28 N. Fifth St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $80,000.

William J. Dickason and Stacey R. Dickason conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Upside Avenue LLC for $85,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Doris J. Kudia conveyed property on a public road to Daulton A. Karr and Christina N. Roehm for $110,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Kalie J. Johnson conveyed 358 Main St. to David A. Johnson for $196,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Columbia Water Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Shawn M. Rapp and Jolene M. Rapp for $8,000.

Kevin R. Emenheiser and Christine K. Emenheiser conveyed property on Marietta Street to Troy M. Fitzpatrick for $42,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Singel and Donna M. Singel for $872,139.

Kenneth C. Powell and Jacqueline R. Powell conveyed property on a public road to Peter Deluce and David Deluce for $257,000.

Joshua D. Hay conveyed property on High Street to Joshua D. Hay and Ashleigh Hay for $1.

Melcon Investments Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Blackhawk Ventures LLC for $3,000,000.

Edward Albert Billman conveyed property on Mill Road to Edward A. Billman and Teresa M. Billman for $1.

Richard L. Miller and Matthew E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $256,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

John K. King, Malinda B. King, Levi S. King and Fannie F. King conveyed property on a public road to David F. Glick and Emma B. Glick for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Roger L. Brown and Peggy A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to John Neihart and Tiffany Neihart for $450,000.

EARL TWP.

Michael I. Frybarger conveyed property on a public road to Victoria Vanburen for $150,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Katlyn A. Odonnell, Katlyn A. Swett and Austin L. Swett conveyed property on a public road to Nathan V. Corrado and Rachel L. Sensenig for $381,000.

EDEN TWP.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Glick and Sally F. Glick for $775,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Gene Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Richard G. Hackman Special Needs Trust for $1.

James G. Witmyer & Sandra J. Witmyer Revocable Living Trust and Sandra J. Witmyer conveyed property on a public road to Sandra J. Witmyer for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ethan D. Blackbird and Lauren C. Blackbird for $296,600.

Oneosix Washington Etown LP, Curt S. Tomlinson, Oneosix Washington Apts LLC and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed property on Washington Street to Arthur E. Horn III and Lauren A. Horn for $170,000.

Desiday Properties LLC and Damon Suglia conveyed property on South Market Street to M&G Rentals LLC for $335,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Brian F. Leathery conveyed property on a public road to Dana J. Stoudt and Debra L. Stoudt for $251,000.

Gideon S. King and Ruth E. King conveyed 729 Pointview Ave. to Marvin Ray King for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed 135 Grant St. to Alyssa M. McClaren and Ryan McClaren for $185,000.

Nicholas C. Johnson, Elizabeth Hannah Ringler and Elizabeth Johnson conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Noah Grundon and Sondra Grundon for $195,000.

Craig K. Sakamoto conveyed property on North Robert Road to Clay M. Fisher for $245,000.

Benjamin A. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. King and Mary Christe Ruella Miole Cadayona for $185,000.

Mbz Associates, J. Daniel Buch, Leon E. Martin and Rodney L. Moyer conveyed property on Parkview Heights Road to His Steward Properties LLC for $1,150,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Leon E. Martin and Grace Marlene Martin conveyed 221 Steinmetz Road to J. Daniel Buch and Susan B. Buch for $75,475.

Day L. Fasnacht and Penny L. Fasnacht conveyed 55 Reagan Drive to Phillip G. Dissinger and Phylicia L. Dissinger for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Jane M. McCardell conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to Lawrence C. Collins and Donna M. Collins for $1.

Daniel I. Keys conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Stoltzfoos and Lydia B. Stoltzfoos for $250,000.

Nathan R. Spangler and Julie A. Spangler conveyed property on a public road to James P. Tabor Jr. and Stacy M. Tabor for $300,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sonshine III LP, KCH Holding Inc. and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Evron L. Natty and Shadena L. Natty for $733,124.

Victor C. Vascellaro and Ingrid A. Vascellaro conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Jason Lee Young and Megan Rehme-Young for $565,000.

Jpm Stonehenge LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Adam Christopher Stieber and Teresa Stieber for $436,000.

Erin L. Cornman conveyed 45 Main St. to Chadwick T. Hamilton and Jennifer Wennerholt for $400,000.

Steven C. Clipman and Annette L. Clipman conveyed property on Hyde Park Drive to Steven Combs Clipman, Annette Lynn Clipman and Clipman Family Living Trust for $0.

Thomas C. Woodcock and Margaret W. Woodcock conveyed 107 Eagle Nest Court to Koyonna K. Hall for $310,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Juliana Falco Menezes for $358,795.

Elizabeth E. Delisle and Elizabeth E. Schmid conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Terry Allen Houser II and Tilyn Renee Houser for $535,500.

Betsy I. Fernandez and Tammy T. Tran conveyed 3236 Randy Road to John C. McMullen for $331,000.

Joan E. Jacobs conveyed 265 Lania Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $140,000.

Edward J. Evock and Barbara A. Evock conveyed 740 Hansom Drive to Mu Kaw Htoo and Hsa Law Eh Wah for $287,000.

Kelly L Kauffman Swayne conveyed property on a public road to James Robert Benchich and Jennifer Lynn Benchich for $435,000.

James R. Benchich and Jennifer L. Benchich conveyed property on a public road to Henry Omar Vargas for $275,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Thomas P. Siltzer Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Siltzer for $1.

Rodney M. Heisey and Dennis M. Heisey conveyed property on Summit Drive to Rodney M. Heisey and Teresa K. Heisey for $189,824.

The estate of Her M. Heisey conveyed property on Summit Drive to Rodney M. Heisey and Dennis M. Heisey for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John Timothy Keener, Margaret M. Donegan, Patrick O. Keener and John W. Keener Trust conveyed property on a public road to Margaret M. Donegan, John Timothy Keener and Patrick O. Keener for $1.

Elizabeth Roth conveyed property on a public road to Steven Dropkin for $342,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kevin K. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Luiz Antonio Manfroi Miotto for $495,000.

Robert A. Lopez and Megan E. Lopez conveyed property on Lyndon Avenue to Keegan Obannon and Emily Obannon for $355,200.

Patrick Murdock and Holly Murdock conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Dan Murdock, Holly Marie Murdock and Murdock Family Living Trust for $0.

Kenneth L. Stauffer and Mary Kay Stauffer conveyed 39 Hemlock Drive to Marc C. Weber and Jessica N. Henry for $385,000.

Daniel C. Wimer and Danielle N. Wimer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffry B. Smith and Robin W. Smith for $270,000.

Kelly Sue Hellberg conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Juan Antonio Sanchez Gallegos and Dayana Dominic Torres Nieto for $252,500.

Jeremy L. Garber and Jay A. Garber conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Jeremy L. Garber, Kelly N. Garber and Jay A. Garber for $1.

Adam K. Devine conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Hubbard and Victoria Phillips-Feakins for $365,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Trent Daniel Kinney and Alexa Christine Kinney conveyed 220 N. Arch St. to Alexa Christine Kinney for $1.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC and David Kiedis conveyed property on a public road to Hector Manuel Santiago-Vargas for $190,000.

Rose M. Liebl and Stephen J. Liebl conveyed property on a public road to Letitia Hernandez for $275,000.

GFY Fund Xii LLC, GFY Fund Xii and Alan Chachapoya conveyed 504 S. Shippen St. to GFY Fund Xii LLC for $1.

Nathan Winn conveyed 640 Third St. to Kendra Elizabeth Klahr for $1.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Christina Hatzivasilis conveyed 630 Pearl St. to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Christina Hatzivasilis conveyed 821 Sixth St. to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Kirkenir and Amanda L. Herb for $260,000.

Holguine Louis conveyed property on South Ann Street to Julia Blackburn for $160,000.

R&M Lancaster Ventures LLC conveyed property on Manor Street to Christopher Gibbons for $327,550.

David K. Zimmerman conveyed 317 N. Concord St. to Nathan Miller and Benjamin Miller for $90,000.

Ashley B. Sollenberger conveyed 708 E. Madison St. to Chad Hurst and Coleen Hurst for $140,650.

Sr Group LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to J. Gary Neff and Marhsa K. Neff for $450.

Blanca Garcia and Michael D. Ortiz Sr. conveyed property on North Broad Street to Lorenzo Fermin, Steves Fermin and Juan C. Lora for $185,000.

ABS Properties LLC and Ashley B. Sollenberger conveyed 719 Sixth St. to Chad Hurst and Coleen Hurst for $126,100.

Restoration Rehabs LLC and Carl J. Manning conveyed 431 High St. to Hunter Ford and Kaitlin Ford for $290,000.

Carol Ann Sullivan and Carol A. Cook conveyed 751 N. Franklin St. to Todd Bolinder for $105,000.

John D. Stoltzfus and Gloria R. Stoltzfus conveyed 537 Terrace Road to Efrain Rodriguez for $140,000.

JP Rothschild Property Investments LLC, Robert J. Zoba Jr. and Jeffrey P. Ogborn conveyed 415 W. Lemon St. to Lucas W. Kauffman and Katina E. Kauffman for $418,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Juan Yurnet Jr. for $211,000.

Larry E. Warfel and Diane S. Warfel conveyed 1334 Fremont St. to Zachary Boyd for $220,000.

Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo conveyed 237 Coral St. to Kari Lankford for $219,900.

C&E Property Management LLC and Michael P. Eckhart conveyed 612 E. Madison St. to Nicholas Alexander Smith and Kylie Jo Smith for $230,000.

Wyatt May conveyed property on a public road to Jillian Dawson for $250,000.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed property on South Ann Street to Uriel Maldonado for $228,000.

Madeline Cuddihy and Dean Haire conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Quincy J. Amoah and Christine M. Chalifoux for $295,000.

Bolivar Medina and Caroline Medina conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. McDonnell for $150,000.

Susan R. Shenk conveyed 407 Concord St. to David G. Morris II for $1.

The estate of Charlotte L. Boehret conveyed 340 E. Orange St. to Tierney Werner for $590,800.

Bruce L. Olney and Lois M. Olney conveyed 340 W. Orange St. to Frank Montgomery and Heather Montgomery for $265,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

James K. Sperry Jr. and Catherine A. Sperry conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Eric V. Bluhm and Jeanette Dipaolo for $710,000.

Samantha C. Irwin and Samantha C. Hackenburg conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Juan Delossantos and Janeury Delossantos for $245,000.

Bk Design LLC and Brock Bilger conveyed property on East Orange Street to Karen T. Brownell for $335,000.

Pamela A. McDonald conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Oleg Vrzheshch and Audra Vrzheshch for $430,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Dona J. Weisbach conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Jennifer Bagley and Nathaniel Bagley for $375,000.

Martha L. Stoner and John D. Stoner conveyed 29 Mayfield Drive to Martha L. Stoner for $1.

Champion Home Builders Inc. and Homette Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Champion Home Builders Inc. for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on Farmland Road to Dustin A. Ebelhar for $336,000.

Robert G. Leonard Jr, Judith A. Leonard and Judith A. Leonard conveyed property on a public road to Diego Alejandro Quiroz Loo and Leah Elizabeth Hoffman for $156,000.

The estate of Elizabeth E. Knippenberg conveyed 2363 New Holland Pike to South Slope Properties LLC for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mary Ann Groff conveyed property on a public road to Louise Watson-Rooney and Kevin G. Rooney for $219,900.

Bailey L. Garman conveyed 229 S. Spruce St. to Sarah E. Zhang for $275,000.

Ashley N. Turton, Ashley T. Corrigan and Jackson Corrigan conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Eric J. Narkiewicz and Lauren K. Narkiewicz for $350,000.

Adrian L. Young and Ciara C. Young conveyed 619 S. Broad St. to Lawrence V. Young for $250,000.

The estate of Ruth Ann Heisey conveyed 325 S. Broad St. to Joshua H. Morris and Jacquelyn M. Morris for $370,000.

James F. Hocker and Kimberly A. Hocker conveyed property on a public road to Timothy George Coughlin, Harriet Irene Coughlin and Timothy George Coughlin & Harriet Irene Coughlin Revocable Living Trust for $305,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Christopher R. Brinton and Amanda R. Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Michael Armendariz for $390,000.

Ricky G. Whitten and Toni M. Whitten conveyed property on a public road to Brenda McLaren and Leah McLaren for $390,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

GRH-3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Campbell and Janet E. Campbell for $1.

Carole L. Shannon and Lisa M. Burkett conveyed property on Friendship Avenue to Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc. for $290,000.

Joshua H. Morris conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Henry and Catherine M Creme Henry for $375,000.

Drew T. Winston and Lauren E. Brunson conveyed property on Powell Drive to Drew T. Winston for $1.

J. Alan Giagnocavo and Jinli Wang conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to J. Alan Giagnocavo for $1.

Jin Li Wang conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Jin Li Wang, J. Alan Giagnocavo and Monkey Pony Trust for $1.

Lee F. Billiter and Glenda E. Billiter conveyed property on Crown Road to Christina Lee Gonzalez for $301,000.

Charles A. Lippincott IV and David F. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lindsay Ann Henry for $215,000.

Joseph R. Cummons, Joseph Robert Cummons III and Mary E. Cummons conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Cummons and Joseph R. Cummons Revocable Trust for $1.

Helen D. Stoudt and Paul A. Frazee conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Jones and Rebecca S. Richards for $286,000.

Nathan E. Frymyer conveyed 1023 N. Lime St. to Joshua Arcadio Rosario for $210,600.

Paul A. Leslie and Babette H. Leslie conveyed 260 Eshelman Road to Stephen D. Leaman and Mikaela A. Leaman for $1.

Randal L. Bixler, Marilyn J. Bixler and Marilyn J. Cochenour conveyed 120 Jackson St. to Randal L. Bixler and Marilyn J. Bixler for $10.

Donna B. Wagner, Donna B. Bender and Blake D. Bender conveyed 1538 Hillcrest Ave. to Royal Haskell III, Elizabeth Haskell and Haskell Family Trust for $480,000.

Christine Nguyen, Quang Trung Nham and Quyen Da Nham conveyed property on a public road to Christine Nguyen for $1.

Jeb Family LP, Jeb & Sons LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb & Sons Inc., Peter C. Alexih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Ruvim Grijincu and Jeremy Grijincu for $441,750.

St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church of Neffsville conveyed 40 Delp Road to Ryan D. Steffy for $325,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Miriam S. Kegarise conveyed 20 E. High St. to Miriam S. Kegarise and John H. Kegarise for $1.

Shirley A. Benner, Michelle L. Blazek and Paul B. Benner conveyed 147 N. Clay St. to Ethan T. Sommers and Maya Hartzler for $265,000.

MANOR TWP.

Roger L. Harsh and Christine E. Harsh conveyed property on Hearthstone Road to Joseph C. Ritchey for $425,000.

Steven J. Heagy and Heather Frey Heagy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $522,000.

Edward C. Sisler conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Gideon King and Ruth E. King for $283,000.

Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed 1700 Colonial Manor Drive to Bryson Hough and Kerri Hough for $385,000.

The estate of Sarah A. Peifer conveyed property on Weaver Road to Joseph Nadu for $74,000.

Kenneth N. Kneisley and Wilma M. Kneisley conveyed property on a public road to William Childs and Francine Childs for $387,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Noble Colt LLC and Bradley K. Leib conveyed property on Locust Street to Carrington N. Boyd and Taylor M. Boyd for $245,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 94 N. Chestnut St. to Alan Walsh and Marjorie Walsh for $360,000.

Bruce F. Marino and Susan M. Marino conveyed property on Hazel Avenue to Leon P. Nadeau for $14,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert L. Pfannebecker and Nancy E. Fornoff conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Pfannebecker and Nancy E. Fornoff for $1.

Bonnie E. Doulin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Lefever for $1.

Frederick W. Steudler conveyed property on a public road to Hutchinson Properties LLC for $300,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Doris M. Bair and John C. Bair conveyed property on a public road to Doris M. Bair, John Arnold and Erin Arnold for $1.

Shirley A. White conveyed 1916 Millersville Pike to Shelby L. Ile and Cynthia S. Ile for $1.

David K. Rutt and Peggy L. Rutt conveyed property on Wabank Road to Abide Co LLC for $230,000.

Darrin L. Lambert and Mary H. Lambert conveyed 600 Crestgate Place to Betsy Iris Fernandez for $230,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

P. Nelson Shertzer and Kimberly Sue Shertzer conveyed 110 W. Main St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $90,000.

Joyce G. Buckius conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Mason Lee Sauder for $239,900.

Darby R. Schock, Hannah J. Schock and Hannah J. McGrath conveyed property on a public road to Kaitlin R. Smoker for $292,000.

Amena Abd Aljabber conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Amena Abd Aljabber for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Ketterline Inc. for $1.

Leanna L. Meiser and Will Meiser conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin P. Zazo for $215,000.

Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim conveyed property on a public road to Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim for $1.

Ryan Wilson and Mackenzie Wilson conveyed property on a public road to William Amico for $220,000.

Thomas N. Campbell and Romaine R. Campbell conveyed property on College Avenue to Sheree A. Jamison for $500,000.

Richard Lee Martin and Ann Louise Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Miller and Natalie R. Miller for $300,000.

Christopher G. Esbenshade and Whitney Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Noah W. Kreider & Sons LLP for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kim E. Morrow conveyed property on a public road to Kim E. Morrow and Lester H. Kauffman for $0.

Joan B. Williams and the estate of William C. Williams conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Beiler Rentals LLC for $352,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Tyler R. Brubaker conveyed property on West Cedar Street to Kennan H. Stryker and Anna M. Stryker for $360,000.

New Holland United Methodist Church conveyed 124 W. Main St. to Aaron H. Stoltzfus and Christine R. Stoltzfus for $270,000.

Matthew T. Marte and Nancy L. Marte conveyed property on West Main Street to Joseph Stoltzfoos and Ada Ruth Stoltzfoos for $1.

PENN TWP.

Sandra K. Reilly and David F. Reilly conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Jared D. Morgan and Brittany N. Morgan for $235,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Michael G. Mehaffey Jr. and Dawn L. Mehaffey conveyed property on Long Lane to Nathan R. Jones for $300,000.

Gregory S. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Eby and Kimberly Eby for $1.

The estate of A. L Er Mylin, The estate of Abram L. Mylin, David B. Mylin, Phyllis M. Mylin and Susan E. Warfel conveyed property on Byerland Church Road to John W. Mylin and Susan E. Warfel for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Donna L. Kramer, Robert L. Rowe Sr, Robert L. Rowe and Cindy May Wild conveyed property on a public road to Michael Beattie for $260,000.

Keith M. Brookmyer and Sydney A. Brookmyer conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Lisa M. Bowman and Lisa M. Laird conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Laird and Harry A. Laird Jr. for $1.

H. Glenn Esbenshade and Rachael B. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Wenger Feeds LLC for $1.

The estate of Helen B. Kupp conveyed property on a public road to Jay K. Kready for $211,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Buhr for $436,400.

Christopher G. Esbenshade and Whitney Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Dutchland Farms LLC for $1.

David J. Headlee and Brandon E. Headlee conveyed property on Quail Creek to Tiffany Ann Shelley and Gregory J. Shelley for $650,000.

Harold Robert Kuehfus and Janice Parker Pearson conveyed property on a public road to Janice B. Turko for $410,000.

H. Glenn Esbenshade and Rachael B. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Dutchland Farms LLC for $1.

H. Glenn Esbenshade and Rachael B. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Dutchland Farms LLC for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Matthew David Gehman and Samantha Renee Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Lantz and Korina Lantz for $450,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Martin Family Partners LP, Charlotte M. Martin and Robert J. Martin Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Martin Jr. and Jane L. Martin for $1.

The estate of Frederick J. Fiero and The estate of Freddie J. Fiero conveyed property on Oak View Drive to Joseph A. Pia and Elizabeth Anne O Pia for $394,000.

John Z. Zook and Naomi K. Zook conveyed property on White Oak Road to Aaron K. Smucker, Susie S. Smucker and Stephen F. Smucker for $260,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Joseph Bisazza and Ronda S. Bisazza conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Robert A. Dell Jr. for $375,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Cinda B. Grove and Robert L. Grove conveyed property on a public road to Cinda B. Grove for $1.

Brooke Carlock and Brooke Miller conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Derek R. Weaver and Shanae M. Weaver for $440,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Plank and Susan J. Plank for $554,655.

