The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 27-May 1:

Adamstown Borough

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Lautenburg Way to Sherrie Ann Sheryl Welch Strause, Sherrie Ann Sheryl Welch Strause and Paul R. Strause for $309,890.

Richard P. Dunkelberger Jr. and Lori J. Dunkelberger conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. McCafferty and Patricia McCafferty for $207,500.

Bart Township

Vernon L. Beiler and Elizabeth M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Merlin W. Stoltzfus and Marie R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Brecknock Township

Earl H. Gehman and Helen H. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin D. Martin for $250,000.

David D. Speace and Cynthia C. Speace conveyed property on Broad Wing Drive to Brandon S. Martin and Samantha M. Martin for $270,000.

Caernarvon Township

Eli G. King and Gideon King conveyed property on a public road to Eli G. King for $0.

Eli G. King and Gideon King conveyed property on a public road to Eli G. King for $0.

Barry J. Baldwin conveyed property on a public road to Barry J. Baldwin for $1.

Joseph F. Cali and Beckie Anne Cali conveyed property on a public road to Holly Ahrens for $215,000.

Christiana Borough

Carnathan Luke Shivery, Jaclyn Anne Johnston and Jaclyn Anne Shivery conveyed property on a public road to Carnathan Luke Shivery and Jaclyn Anne Shivery for $1.

Clay Township

Nelson H. Horst and Lucy Z. Horst conveyed 320 Clay School Road to Stephen U. Zook and Susie S. Zook for $825,000.

Jeremy N. Rutt and Jennifer L. Rutt conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Derek L. Martin and Alexia M. Martin for $375,000.

East Cocalico Township

Ashley Messner and Ashley M. Wingenroth conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Caroline Anne Hatala for $187,500.

Ermas Hair Salon LLC and Erma J. Weaver conveyed 860 N. Reading Road to Brian K. Asper and Lucinda M. Asper for $225,000.

Earl W. Potts and Nancy M. Potts conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Weaver and Wanita M. Weaver for $240,000.

Derek Lee Martin and Alexia Marie Martin conveyed 259 N. Reamstown Road to Micah S. Nolt for $210,000.

James H. Whitaker, Brenda Whitaker and Jonathan Whitaker conveyed property on Church Street to Steven Steinsnyder for $157,500.

Ronald Hawthorne conveyed property on a public road to Jordan J. Lopez and Hannah E. Lopez for $234,900.

Andrew Good and Clara L. Good conveyed property on Keeler Avenue to Collin J. High for $174,900.

West Cocalico Township

Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Martin and Lori E. Martin for $2,000,000.

Jonathan L. Martin and Melissa Gail Martin conveyed property on a public road to Evan C. Augsburger for $215,000.

A. Scott Fisher and Melissa J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to JMM Investment Holdings LLC for $1.

Glendon T. Nolt, Sarah E. Drumheller and Sarah E. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Glendon T. Nolt and Sarah E. Nolt for $1.

Colerain Township

George R. Tydings Revocable Trust, Richard Chase Tydings and R. Samuel McMichael conveyed property on a public road to Jacob F. King and Barbie M. King for $1,350,000.

Columbia Borough

Donald D. Proper Sr. conveyed 524 S. Ninth St. to Lands Re LLC for $155,000.

David E. Shope and Diane Shope conveyed 507 Union St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $72,000.

Isabel Rosado Reyes, Jesus Carrero Hernandez and Isabel Rosado conveyed property on a public road to BHI Properties LLC for $1.

Kurt Maier and Patricia L. Maier conveyed 121 N. Fourth St. to Coby Geiselman for $193,000.

Marcos L. Fontanez conveyed 912 Houston St. to Roland Forrest for $127,500.

Richard G. Bransby Jr. conveyed 851 Wright St. to Kevin Woleab for $100,800.

Deborah D. Wagner conveyed 631 Union St. to Deborah D. Wagner and Edward F. Leschke Jr. for $1.

Neil Lien and Kristina Lien conveyed 544 Cherry St. to Mark A. Fleischmann and Yin Myo Tun for $160,000.

Na Bee Yi conveyed 429 Chestnut St. to Chris Michael Porter and Robyn Patricia Porter for $299,900.

Conestoga Township

Paul F. Stoltzfus, Lauren Stoltzfus and Lauren Seiger conveyed 45 Sand Hill Road to Paul F. Stoltzfus and Lauren Stoltzfus for $1.

Dorothy L. Hess and Cathy A. Yake conveyed 987 Stehman Road to John Douglas Hess and Cassandra Lynn Hess for $0.

J&G Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Colemanville Church Road to J&G Real Estate LLC for $1.

J&G Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Colemanville Church Road to J&G Real Estate LLC for $1.

J&G Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Colemanville Church Road to J&G Real Estate LLC for $1.

Conoy Township

David A. Crum, Joan G. Crum and Joan G. Blouch conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Shaulis and Cheryl Shaulis for $168,000.

Denver Borough

William D. Gibson and Joy M. Gibson conveyed property on Walnut Street to John J. Gapinski and Heather M. Gapinski for $132,500.

East Donegal Township

Courtney N. Torborg and Adam N. Torborg conveyed 13 S. River St. to Courtney N. Torborg for $1.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Cozzi and Crystal P. Cozzi for $340,990.

Juana Lora Castro, Juana Lora Castro and Juana Lora conveyed property on a public road to Justina Wall for $175,000.

Timothy J. Patota conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Meringer Jr. and Gina C. Meringer for $256,000.

West Donegal Township

David J. Shirey and Cassi A. Shirey conveyed property on a public road to Sean R. Hoffer and Kathleen Wicks for $250,000.

The estate of Glenn J. Mull Jr., the estate of Glenn Mull Jr., the estate of Sonny Mull and the estate of Glenn J. Mull conveyed property on a public road to James R. Bachman III for $130,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Frederick B. Parow and Tina M. Parow for $561,533.

William Cody Wert and Sarah Anne Wert conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Aaron L. Walny and Anne M. Walny for $309,900.

Drumore Township

Dixie J. Collins and Dixie Collins Burke conveyed property on a public road to Dixie Collins Burke and David H. Burke for $1.

East Drumore Township

Eleanor B. Ressel, Melanie R. Lutz and Lester J. Ressel Jr. conveyed property on Candlewyck Road to Mp 61 LLC for $309,900.

Jonathan S. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Benuel M. Beiler and Sadie B. Beiler for $1.

Matthew S. Larrabee conveyed property on Spring Side Drive to Matthew S. Larrabee and Cynthia L. Larrabee for $1.

The estate of Lois J. Myers and the estate of Lois Jean Myers conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Myers and Mary Ann Peiffer for $1.

Robert E. Myers and Mary Ann Peiffer conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Myers for $1.

Grace M. Cardenuto conveyed property on a public road to Lee E. Glover Jr. and Kerri Ann Glover for $285,000.

Earl Township

Reuben B. Lapp and Mary Ann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to David O. Nolt and Mary Ann Nolt for $455,000.

Amos Z. Horning Jr. and Ellen N. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Elvin Z. Horning and Lorraine S. Horning for $1.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Craig C. Solt and Leslie Ann Solt for $325,536.

East Earl Township

Pennymac Loan Services LLC conveyed 887 Broad St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Steiginga and Angela Steiginga for $518,824.

Edward D. Martino and Carole M. Martino conveyed property on a public road to Victor Kravets for $251,000

West Earl Township

Ryan Patrick Elliott, Christina Lynn Elliott, Ryan Patrick Elliot, Christina Lynn Elliot, Ryan P. Elliott and Christina L. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Patrick Elliott and Christina Lynn Elliott for $1.

David W. Zimmerman and Alta S. Zimmerman conveyed property on South Fairmount Road to Nelson N. Zimmerman and Lori J. Zimmerman for $1.

Paul E. Mandart and Alisa J Cooney Mandart conveyed property on a public road to Morgan E. Davey and Barbara L. Davey for $129,000.

Kathy Rae Spangler, Kenda L. Hammer and David W. Hammer conveyed 77 Millstone Drive to Brian L. Zimmerman for $250,000.

East Petersburg Borough

Robert E. Arter, Arla Mae Arter, Arla M. Arter and Dianne L. Shaub conveyed 2030 Miller Road to Robert E. Arter, Arla M. Arter and Robert Arter & Arla M. Arter Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Trina A. Brown Hinton, Trina A Brown Hinton and Trina A. Brown conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Annette J. Henry for $165,900.

Elizabeth Township

Timothy R. Diem, Marcy T. Diem, Kelly C. Minnick III, Jane F. Earley, Mihalis Agadis and Asimina Agadis conveyed property on a public road to Fox Property Enterprises LLC for $435,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Cold Spring Rentals LLC and Melvin J. Huber conveyed property on South Market Street to John L. Stoltzfus and Sarah B. Stoltzfus for $365,000.

David W. West and Marsha J. West conveyed property on a public road to VP Holdings LLC for $342,000.

Ephrata Borough

Robert Good conveyed property on a public road to Jenna Melton for $7,000.

Gordon H. Hertzog, Sylvia A. Hertzog, Todd Hertzog, Gordon Hertzog and Sylvia Hertzog conveyed property on Ashley Drive to James R. Leibig Jr., James R. Leibig and Maureen A. Leibig for $146,000.

Kirstin H. Gordon, Kirstin H. Myers and Kenneth E. Myers Jr. conveyed 124 Windsor Drive to Kirstin H. Myers and Kenneth E. Myers Jr. for $1.

Shane E. Weaver, Kylie N. Reber and Kylie N. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Shane E. Weaver for $1.

Ephrata Township

The estate of Bette L. Shissler conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Z. Reiff and Grace W. Reiff for $270,000.

Ray L. Good and Patricia J. Good conveyed property on Fairmont Road to Austin R. Good for $1.

Premier R&G Properties and Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Premier R&G Properties for $1.

Colleen M. Soeder conveyed 9 Summerlyn Drive to Charles V. Hanfman and Laura J. Hanfman for $354,900.

Premier R&G Properties and Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Premier R&G Properties for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Matthew Roda, Helen Pennypacker and Helen Roda conveyed 154 Ann Ave. to Matthew Roda and Helen Roda for $1.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Zhihao Zhang and Juan F. Valencia for $300,000.

Donald P. Little and Helen V. Little conveyed property on Nissley Road to Debra L. Sahd for $434,900.

Frank Connor II conveyed property on Camas Lane to Donald P. Little and Helen Little for $365,000.

Dwight C. Bechtold and Debra A. Bechtold conveyed 813 Mohawk Drive to Charles B. Anderson Jr. and Lisa P. Anderson for $360,000.

Richard A. Whitesel and Theresa R. Whitesel conveyed 1340 Crown Vetch Drive to James P. Chamness and Serena G. Chamness for $285,000.

Marcus W. Shand and William S. Shand conveyed 1148 Mill Mar Road to Danelle M. Bledsoe for $295,000.

Barbara G. Connor conveyed Unit 31 to Charles C. Stehman and Phuong Quyen Vo Stehman for $434,900.

Chad M. Steller conveyed property on a public road to Derrick Y. Matthews and Ashley E. Matthews for $200,000.

West Hempfield Township

David Gonzalez and Marisel Torres conveyed 198 Stonehouse Lane to David Gonzalez for $0.

Treztark II Ltd. and Washaw Capital Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Rensir II LLC for $450,000.

Shana Umberger conveyed 840 Penny Lane to Donald J. Decker Jr., Akiya B. Shirk and Christopher K. Genetti for $130,000.

Thomas C. Scott and Susanne E. Scott conveyed Unit 38 to Karisha S. Carty for $142,000.

The estate of John M. Ganse III conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin M. Marich and Justine Mae Marich for $250,000.

Asph Holdings LLC and Sheila Jani conveyed 168 Stonehouse Lane to Sheila Jani and Enterprise Capital Investments Trust for $1.

East Lampeter Township

Chadwick J. Hershey and Laura E. Hershey conveyed property on Timothy Lane to Chadwick Jay Hershey for $1.

Michael A. Heim, Heather Heim and Heather Gilbert conveyed property on a public road to Krista L. Adamson and Troy L. Adamson for $500,000.

Ronald B. Weaver and Geraldine M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Rose II and Kristen Rose for $415,000.

Jay A. Garber and Karen Marie Garber conveyed 2166 Waterford Drive to Thomas R. Getz and Dawn M. Getz for $650,000.

Dawn M. Armold, Dawn M. Getz, Dawn Armold and Dawn Getz conveyed Unit 48 to Thomas R. Getz and Dawn M. Getz for $1.

West Lampeter Township

Christopher D. Shehan and Megan N. Shehan conveyed property on Pebble Run to William Christopher Ojeda, Jeimary Ramos Malave and Jeimary Ramos Malave for $315,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on Glebe Lane to Christopher D. Shehan and Megan N. Shehan for $420,000.

Robert A. McMinn III and Amanda L. Williams conveyed Unit 72 to Edward E. Kilbourn for $217,500.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Tara E. Coleman for $284,500.

Tara Coleman conveyed Unit 37 to Michael A. Ziegler and Holly B. Ziegler for $212,500.

Suzanne D. Flatley conveyed 808 Lightfoot Drive to Benjamin D. Noel and Melanie E. Noel for $250,000.

Lancaster city

Ricardo Rodriguez and Angeliz M. Rodriguez conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Michael K. Thompson and Caryn E. Thompson for $185,000.

Gladys C Molina Hill, Sandra S. Molina Hill, Martha R Molina Hill and Joseph Molina Hill conveyed 516 St. Joseph Street to Sandra Hill Molina for $1.

Kelly A. Geib and Kelly Geib conveyed 730 Fourth St. to Huyard Properties LLC for $120,000.

Geersau LLC, Guy David and Christiane David conveyed property on North Prince Street to North Prince Street LLC for $800,000.

Marlin G. Groff and Susie A. Groff conveyed 137 N. Broad St. to Andre Pelletier for $147,000.

Kenneth L. Harvey Jr. and Marie T. Harvey conveyed 910 Columbia Ave. to Baileyboo Properties LLC for $226,000.

Zayra I. Falu and Rene Andino conveyed property on South Queen Street to Alida Jimenez and Gustavo Jimenez for $105,000.

Faruk Sisic conveyed 433 N. Pine St. to Scott Royal Smith and 433 N. Pine Street Trust for $0.

Victoria Y. Ko and Benjamin J. Hooper conveyed 630 Lehigh Ave. to Nicholas Jay Ulmer for $120,000.

Randy Francisco Gil conveyed 551 W. Vine St. to Travis R. Work for $196,500.

Anema Antonia Henriquez and Anema Mieses conveyed property on Beaver Street to Gary Weedon Jr. for $154,000.

Jose P. Collado, Eldia Collado, Domingo Gutierrez and Jose Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Redbud Investments LLC for $50,000.

William E. Creamer and Nancy C. Creamer conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Trevor Sell and April Sell for $121,000.

Radius Real Estate LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on South Ann Street to High Impact Realty LLC for $317,000.

Eldia Collado, Jose P. Collado, Lourdes Gutierrez, Jose Hernandez and Jose Collado conveyed 326 S. Ann St. to Millers Investment Properties LLC for $40,000.

Lancaster Township

Darwin Ishmael Keener, Emily J. Keener and Emily Keener conveyed 1195 Elm Ave. to Zachary Miller, Erin L. Schram and Louise Beierschmitt for $182,000.

Christine Veronica Krempa Watson conveyed property on St. Phillips Drive to Buddha Tamang and Reena Tamang for $286,000.

Veronica R. Sommers conveyed property on St. Phillips Drive to Elcie Francois Cange, Moise Cange and Mireille Blaise for $279,000.

Leacock Township

Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Lizzie Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hatville Road to Daniel L. Dienner and Leah R. Dienner for $350,000.

Upper Leacock Township

Paul D. Stoltzfus and Marlena S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Snake Hill Road to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Lititz Borough

Brian L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Spring Avenue to Eric A. Ederati for $168,000.

Manheim Township

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Nestor Gomez and Melba Gomez for $90,000.

The estate of Thomas C. Wolfe conveyed 1958 Geraldson Drive to Bobby K. Zavala and Ashley N. Zavala for $270,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Sunil K. Chaganti for $120,000.

Stephanie A. Hipple, Stephanie A. Fair, Jeffrey F. Fair and Jeffery F. Fair conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie A. Fair and Jeffery F. Fair for $1.

Alexander S. Haskins conveyed 713 Rosemont Drive to Alexander S. Haskins and Hillary L. Haskins for $1.

The estate of Marjorie L. Callaway and The estate of Marjorie Lois Callaway conveyed property on Chatham Way to David F. Heck and Debra K. Chillas for $247,500.

Charter Homes at Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit D to Osvaldo Ayala Jr. for $413,500.

Frank R. Diller and David Diller conveyed property on Zarker Road to David Diller for $1.

Manheim Borough

Steve L. Garman Properties LLC conveyed 52 S. Main St. to Petromilli Holdings LLC for $550,000.

Jonathan C. Miceli and Heather A. Miceli conveyed property on Lakeview Drive to Darryl Devon Lynn and Christina Marie Lynn for $235,000.

Martha Y. Fulmer Revocable Trust and Martha Y. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to John D. Carter and Kristel M. Carter for $41,000.

Manor Township

Amanda S. Murphy Hubbs, Amanda S. Murphy Hubbs and Amanda S. Murphy conveyed property on Walnut Hill Road to William Koch and Kelly Koch for $441,300.

Joshua Vanderplate and Yolanda Vanderplate conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Properties LLC for $350,000.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie D. Mehrenberg for $239,900.

Robert C. Meringer Jr., Gina Carmela Dickel and Gina Carmela Meringer conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to William K. Arthur and Lindsay D. Arthur for $165,000.

George R. Kuhns Jr. conveyed 2765 Chapel Road to Corinne L. Dyer for $150,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Jeffrey C. Roth and Debra M. Roth for $331,697.

Kenneth J. Spence and Judith A. Spence conveyed 445 Redwood Drive to James D. Carbaugh and Janelle K. Carbaugh for $210,000.

Faruk Sisic conveyed property on Amber Court to Scott Royal Smith and 10 Amber Court Trust for $0.

William J. McHale and William J. McHale Jr. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to William J. McHale Jr. and Diane D. McHale for $1.

Marietta Borough

Gerald D. Dunlap Jr., Nancy J. Dunlap and Michael T. Leed Sr. conveyed 337 E. Market St. to Leventry Real Estate LLC for $65,000.

Martic Township

Robert M. Schnupp and Cynthia A. Schnupp conveyed property on a public road to Norman F. King for $218,000.

Millersville Borough

Aumar Properties LLC and Austin Will conveyed property on Brenner Street to Ricardo Rodriguez and Angeliz M. Rodriguez for $301,250.

Aaron L. Walny, Anne Marie Walny and Aaron Walny conveyed property on Circle Road to Nathaniel Allen Groom for $192,100.

Mount Joy Borough

Michael D. Owen, Jillian E. Owen and Jillian E. Snyder conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Patricia A. Kreiser for $194,900.

USA Veterans Affairs conveyed 904 Liberty Court to Daniel K. Martin for $178,000.

Richard R. Carroll and Amy C. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Gregory Feldstein and Lauren Elizabeth Feldstein for $329,900.

Guy D. Tressler II and Laura C. Tressler conveyed property on a public road to Guy D. Tressler II for $1.

David M. Astuto conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Patota for $80,000.

Mount Joy Township

Todd M. Dannelley and Angela M. Dannelley conveyed property on a public road to Scott J. Richards and Angela M. Dannelley for $126,709.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 2 to Dwight C. Bechtold and Debra A. Bechtold for $314,900.

Barry L. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Lee Lounder and Erika Heidi Lounder for $550,000.

Justin A. Spahr, Laura A. Spahr and Laura A. Kile conveyed property on Hampden Road to Justin A. Spahr and Laura A. Spahr for $1.

John P. Kriegbaum and Carla A. Kriegbaum conveyed property on Ridge View Road to Katherine J. Frey and David J. Frey for $305,000.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Erick Valentin for $344,839.

Kamil Goslawski, Ping S. Tcheou and Kamil N. Goslawski conveyed property on a public road to Javar A. Butts for $155,000.

Seal Property Group LLC and Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed 1953 Misty Drive to Elliot Maldonado for $260,000.

Mountville Borough

W. Steven Nolt and Doris I. Nolt conveyed 441 Society Hill Circle to Diana I. Santiago and Keich M. Mas for $242,000.

New Holland Borough

Josh Nolt, Brady Stoner and Josh C. Nolt conveyed 234 Spruce St. to Stephen Malenchek for $260,000.

Walter J. Carroll and Beth A. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Mia Grennan for $325,000.

Robert S. Moyer Jr., Giovanna Arment and Anna K. Moyer conveyed 306 Valley View Drive to Jeffrey S. Sheaffer and Nicholle M. Moyer for $180,000.

Paradise Township

Sheryl D. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Brandon L. Denlinger and Hillary J. Denlinger for $319,900.

Michael C. Heim conveyed property on Belmont Road to Ruth Ann Zook and Christ L. Zook for $200,000.

The estate of Carol Ann Saxton, the estate of Carol A. Romanek and the estate of Carol Ann Romanek conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Saxton for $1.

Penn Township

David W. Solon and Connie M. Solon conveyed 465 Mallard Drive to Garret N. Barbush and Eden L. Barbush for $279,900.

Claudette M. Snavely conveyed 339 Elwyn Terrace to Prime Deals LLC for $80,000.

James M. Gardina and Susan M. Gardina conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Brandon Damion Newborg and Kristy Marie Newborg for $169,900.

Pequea Township

Cierra W. Iddings conveyed Unit 129 to Kylie J. Turner for $190,013.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey E. Dunning for $247,284.

Janice Martin conveyed property on a public road to William C. Mylin for $224,900.

Matthew R. Banner and Amber N. Banner conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to Amber N. Banner for $1.

James R. Clark and Jill M. Clark conveyed property on a public road to James R. Clark and Jill M. Clark for $1.

Christ E. King and Mary E. King conveyed property on a public road to James R. Clark and Jill M. Clark for $8,003.

Paul C. Kephart and Lisa A. Kephart conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $143,000.

Christ E. King and Mary E. King conveyed property on a public road to Christ E. King and Mary E. King for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Donald M. Eckman, Joan M. Schneider and Joan M. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Earl McKenna for $238,000.

Rapho Township

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 52 to Alex Yost and Diane Yost for $359,900.

Lance C. Noll, McCally H. Frey and McCally H. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Lance C. Noll and McCally H. Noll for $1.

Kevin R. Groff and Heather A. Groff conveyed property on Field View Drive to Benjamin C. Snyder and Anne E. Maurer for $227,000.

Salisbury Township

Stacey M. Williams and Stacey M. Gray conveyed 843 Longview Lane to Stacey M. Williams for $1.

The estate of Carol A. Romanek and the estate of Carol Ann Romanek conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Saxton for $1.

Vernon Earl Bills conveyed property on a public road to Jems Ventures LLC for $148,500.

John M. Fisher and Anna Marie Fisher conveyed property on Mast Road to John M. Fisher and Anna Marie Fisher for $1.

H. Stanley Redmond and Dorothy Redmond conveyed property on a public road to Ivan K. Huyard for $325,000.

Andrew Seth Borders conveyed property on Highview Drive to Jeffrey Mehle and Arwen Mehle for $353,000.

Strasburg Borough

Florence C. Konosky conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Johnson and Joanna L. Johnson for $207,000.

Warwick Township

Eric Matthew Yunginger conveyed property on a public road to Eric Matthew Yunginger and Stacey L. Yunginger for $1.

George Fisher Baldwin, Danielle L. Baldwin and Danielle Baldwin conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Chad D. Camp and Ashley Marie Camp for $229,000.

Melvin L. King and Anna B. King conveyed 815 Rothsville Road to Compass Mill Complex LLC for $225,000.

Charles D. Henry III, Cynthia S. Snavely Henry and Cynthia S. Henry conveyed property on Diane Avenue to Charles D. Henry III and Cynthia S. Henry for $0.

Tara L. Bates, Robert Ilie and Tara L. Ilie conveyed 34 E. Woods Drive to Tara L. Ilie and Robert Ilie for $1.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Douglas C. Morgan and Susan M. Morgan for $565,000.