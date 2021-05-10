The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 26-30:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Mitchell M. Evans, Amanda Evans and Amanda R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell M. Evans and Amanda Evans for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Robert H. Stauffer and Vickie L. Stauffer conveyed property on Park Street to Immanuel J. Santhosam and Cathryn D. Santhosam for $285,000.

BART TWP.

Michael Lee Esh and Emma B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Steven Jay Esh and Lydia Mae Esh for $825,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Lisa Perry Herrmann, Lisa Perry Herrmann and Lisa M. Perry conveyed 9 Ruffleg Circle to Paul Herrmann, Lisa Perry Herrmann and Lisa Perry Herrmann for $1.

Timothy H. Martin and Timothy M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Martin and Martha M. Martin for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 117 E. Valley Road to John C. Kline for $112,000.

Andrew H. Martin and Martha M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Timothy H. Martin for $1.

William E. Sprecher, Grace A. Sprecher and William J. Sprecher conveyed property on a public road to Gail Toadvine and James Toadvine for $275,000.

Wesley D. King, Lois J. King and Andrew M. Martin conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Wesley D. King and Lois J. King for $0.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 108 Peregrine Place to Brian Towne and Rochelle Towne for $94,000.

Anna L. Leid and Andrew Z. Leid A conveyed property on Leid Road to Alvin M. Brubaker and Ella G. Brubaker for $175,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Char Mar Properties, Tri S. Enterprises LP, Charles R. Martin, Gloria A. Martin, Samuel S. Stoltzfus, Timothy L. and Tri S. Management LLC conveyed 1049 Logan Lane to John Wright and Lorraine Wright for $194,000.

Raymond Z. Lapp and Susan Marie Lapp conveyed property on Lambert Road to Daniel Z. Lapp and Esther L. Lapp for $450,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Ruth Ann Miller, Lori DeGeorge and Lori A. DeGeorge conveyed property on Hill Road to Tristan Martin for $210,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 20 Lee Drive to Jillian Elizabeth Shirey and Dain Andrew Shirey for $118,200.

Debra R. Clinch and Timothy D. Clinch conveyed property on Westwood Drive to Andrew Alan Detweiler and Stephanie Detweiler for $200,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 25 Coach Drive to Scott Michael Muenz and Kristy Lynn Muenz for $125,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 8 Lee Drive to Nathan Lee Martin and Alison Theresa Martin for $105,400.

L. Lee Lausch, Michele R. Pierce and Michele R. Lausch conveyed property on Keeler Avenue to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $82,500.

Vasily Vorobets and Felitsiya Vorobets conveyed property on a public road to Valentina Coman for $1

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Mark E. Wickenheiser, Janet R. Wickenheiser and Mark Wickenheiser conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Wickenheiser for $0.

William E. Schurr and William Schurr conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Paul Weaver IV for $10,000.

Todd E. Reed, Brook Sweigart Reed and Brook Sweigart Reed conveyed property on a public road to Austin W. Hadden and Ashley J. Hadden for $228,000.

Rhoda M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Fisher Land Holdings LLC for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Joseph Mendez and Sonia M. Mendez conveyed property on Staman Lane to Tiara Morrison for $200,000.

Melanie Laura Jackson, Melanie Laura Kramer and Kenneth Nathan Jackson conveyed 1198 Central Ave. to Melanie Laura Jackson for $1.

Michael A. Cullen, Stephanie M. Cullen, Stephanie M. Billett and Stephanie M. Herr conveyed property on North Third Street to Michael A. Cullen and Stephanie M. Cullen for $1.

Roger L. Goss and Charlene M. Goss conveyed 177 S. Fifth St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $94,900.

The Estate of Joanne Hines conveyed 233 Perry St. to Paul Vanjura for $63,500.

2Nd Wind Real Estate Group LLC and Jason Kaun conveyed 535 S. Ninth St. to Kyle O’Brien and Sydney Kline for $260,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Thomas H. Stetler III, HG Holdings LLC and Jeremy Ganse conveyed 5985 River Road to HB Network LLC for $0.

Collin S. Bitts conveyed property on a public road to Collin S. Bitts and Laura L. Bitts for $1.

CONOY TWP.

DDM Development Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Daniel P. Shoemaker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Shoemaker and Alma M. Shoemaker for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Konstantin Reznik and Diana Reznik conveyed 230 Main St. to Real Life Community Services for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Mahlon L. Charles and Hazel G. Charles conveyed property on Engle Road to Hazel G. Charles for $1.

Austin P. Moran, Addie L. Jones and Addie Moran conveyed 1181 Carmany Road to Austin Patrick Moran and Addie Moran for $1.

Brook I. Landis and Cherry Lee Landis conveyed property on a public road to Leah Kersten and Douglas J. Kersten for $315,000.

Mahlon L. Charles and Hazel G. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Dwight G. Charles for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kati E. Waller, Kati E. Duignan, Katie Duignan and Christopher M. Waller conveyed property on a public road to Kati E. Waller and Christopher M. Waller for $1.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $595,000.

Vincent E. Zaccarelli and Sandra L. Zaccarelli conveyed property on Walnut Run to Jayrd H. Olweiler and Emily Ea Wilsbach for $262,500.

Aaron P. Brocious and Hope A. Brocious conveyed property on Greider Avenue to Matthew Kohler and Jackie Kohler for $160,000.

Doris A. Koser, Anthony C. Johndro and Molly S. Johndro conveyed 120 Newville Road to Anthony C. Johndro and Molly S. Johndro for $1.

Toby E. Tennis and Toby Tennis conveyed Unit 49 to Yanisse Abreu and Dennis W. Martinez for $260,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Todd Baddick and Jodi M. Baddick conveyed property on a public road to Christine McClelland for $330,000.

Steven E. Long and Donna S. Long conveyed property on Furniss Road to Evan T. Salisbury for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

J. Arlan Lefevre and Marcia E. Lefevre conveyed property on Buck Road to J. Arlan Lefevre and Marcia E. Lefevre for $1.

Terry L. Weller conveyed property on Scotland Road to Jacob G. Fisher and Lizzie F. Fisher for $1,900,000.

EARL TWP.

Lavern Z. Shirk, Linda B. Shirk and Linda S. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Jay Paul Zeiset Shirk and Elva Fox Shirk for $1.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Bibishe K. Dero and Serge M. Mabaluka for $292,935.

David K. Smucker, Elizabeth L. Smucker and Elizabeth K. Smucker conveyed property on Township Road to Samuel L. Smucker for $240,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

John M. Horst and John M. Horst Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Zachary H. Good for $276,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Melvin S. Ash conveyed property on Battens Circle to Jeremy C. Wilson and Alisha M. Wilson for $187,000.

John K. Eckman and Kathleen A. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to SSKT Properties LLC for $233,000.

Wayne F. Wright conveyed property on Waterwheel Drive to Cash Flo LLC for $174,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Gregory K. Eckert and Nakia Eckert conveyed 2537 Split Rail Drive to Yvenie Jaboin Elusme for $261,900.

Skip J. Walters and Pamela L. Walters conveyed property on East State Street to Michael B. Smith and Jaclyn A. Smith for $250,000.

Augustus L. Rineer Jr. and Shara L. Rineer conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Shara L. Rineer for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Eli B. King and Mary G. King conveyed 68 Stone Road to Raymond B. King and Jacob B. King for $350,000.

Jacob S. King and Rebecca K. King conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. King and Rebecca K. King for $1.

Jacob S. King and Rebecca K. King conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. King and Mary G. King for $990,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Stephen R. Weaver and Linda G. Weaver conveyed 246 Reifsnyder Road to Marc Xavier Wiczkowski and Bridget Wiczkowski for $257,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Ramy Nazier and Mona Hanna for $105,000.

Austin R. Lesher conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas V. Dowling for $250,000.

Sarah Barton and Michael Barton conveyed 526 S. Market St. to Gregory Scott Catalone Sr. for $172,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Cheryl Armstrong conveyed 121 Old Mill Road to Melissa Nissley for $228,000.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed 207 E. Main St. to Glen E. Stull and Mandy S. Stull for $211,000.

Courtney Girafalco and Paul Girafalco conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Gregory T. Heiser and Kayla M. Heiser for $275,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Middle Creek Church of the Brethren conveyed property on Middle Creek Church Road to Middle Creek Church for $1.

Eastland Communities Inc. conveyed property on Hammon Avenue to RJN Properties LLC for $2,100,000.

John R. Weinhold and Kathy A. Weinhold conveyed 432 Buchanan Drive to Jeffrey R. Wearden and Amy L. Wearden for $315,000.

Middle Creek Cemetery Association of The Church of the Brethren, Middle Creek Cemetery Assocation of The Church of the Brethren and Justin J. Bollinger conveyed property on Middle Creek Church Road to Middle Creek Cemetery Association and Middle Creek Cemetery Association of The Church of the Brethren for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Donald G. Boling and Mary P. Boling conveyed property on Pinetree Way to Ronald Klumpp Jr. and Alexandria Klumpp for $380,000.

Christina N. Broomell and Christina Sollerer conveyed 1605 Wilson Ave. to Christina N. Broomell for $0.

Donald G. Meyer and Evelyn E. Meyer conveyed property on a public road to Crystle Abello Holdings LLC and Abello Crystle Holdings LLC for $400,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 110 Republic Terrace to Lawrence Zielinski and Karen Zielinski for $329,168.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 112 Republic Terrace to David M. Husser and Nancy S. Husser for $502,967.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 985 Founders Way to James A. McTague and Rachel Witmer McTague for $510,251.

Jason Paul Pelotte and Amy G. Pelotte conveyed property on a public road to Jannessa Fraccica and Anthony Fraccica for $410,000.

Brian J. Maurer, Kristine J. Maurer and Kristine R. Maurer conveyed 1753 Linwood Ave. to Brian J. Maurer and Kristine R. Maurer for $1.

Daniel J. Fisher conveyed 131 Norlawn Circle to Zakkary James Wiest for $189,900.

The estate of Elsie Petrucciello, The estate of Elsie A. Petrucciello, The estate of Elsie A. Petruccelli and The estate of Alexandra Petrucciello conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Herbert H. Noll and Becky T. Noll for $355,000.

The estate of Carol Y. Sherr conveyed 2604 Chestnut View Drive to Dorothy M. Holt and Mary E. Donald for $270,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christopher K. Balkany and Johanna A. Balkany for $488,048.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Christine A. Getz conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Christine A. Getz for $1.

Jason Spatola, Nancy G. Spatola, Terri K. Spatola and Alfred D. Spatola conveyed property on Millbrook Road to Terri K. Spatola for $1.

Alan H. Cherkin conveyed 530 Betty Lane to Jennifer L. Hill and Kyle J. Morrison for $305,000.

William C. Kleiner and Kathleen J. Kleiner conveyed 3675 Nolt Road to Daniel H. Fellenbaum for $331,000.

Scott A. Espenshade, Aayla B. Espenshade and Aayla B. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Espenshade and Aayla B. Espenshade for $10.

Lloyd W. Herr III and Jaime A. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Laxman Bastola and Sujan Bastola for $351,500.

William Nies, James H. Fellenbaum and James Fellenbaum conveyed property on a public road to Spruce Street Design &. Build LLC for $160,000.

Francis S. Elliott and Kimberly J. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Rachel R. Slick and Darrin R. Slick for $245,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

202 Greenfield LP, 202 Greenfield General LLC and R. Seth Obetz conveyed property on a public road to Christine C. Shubert, Worley & Obetz Inc. and Estates of Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

Christine C. Shubert, Worley & Obetz Inc. and Estates of Worley & Obetz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mor Holdings LP for $1,675,000.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Michael Deitrich and Dawn Marie Deitrich for $486,370.

Menno B. Fisher conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to David R. Fisher for $1.

Ira E. Koser III, Angela C. Nagy and Angela N. Koser conveyed 1816 Krystle Drive to Ira E. Koser III for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Michael B. Bode, Katie A. Carter and Katie A. Bode conveyed 254 Peach Bottom Road to Julie N. Hubley for $192,500.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Edward A. Wright for $180,000.

Douglas A. Moyer and Francine D. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Teresa A. Villbrandt and Steven K. Villbrandt for $478,950.

Daryl L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Eric Keener and Kelly McAllister for $290,000.

Janet I. Miller, Herbert D. Miller and Sheri L. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Wilfredo M. Ortiz Jr. and Erin E. Ortiz for $208,000.

Exide Technologies LLC, Exide Technologies, Exide Corp., General Battery Corp., GBC Newco and Exide Holdings Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stryten Lampeter LLC for $10.

James J. Spanos and Samantha Marie Spanos conveyed 2090 Hollinger Road to Sheila Ann Moore and Anne Noel Reinert for $305,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC conveyed 23 Plymouth Ave. to Lee T. Kunkel and Dana Casella for $235,000.

Brent D. Pawlson, Gloria J. Cissne Pawlson, Gloria J Cissne Pawlson and Gloria J. Cissne conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Brent D. Pawlson, Gloria J. Cissne Pawlson and Gloria J Cissne Pawlson for $10.

Allison Road Brown and Jeffrey D. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Brandon J. Kowalski for $326,000.

Douglas E. Portrey, Jennifer L. Portrey and Doug E. Portray conveyed property on Wolgemuth Drive to Matthew Kendall and Ashley Kendall for $585,000.

LANCASTER CITY

M&J Property Holdings LLC and Jonathan A. Gordon conveyed property on Fremont Street to Austin Ulmer and Gabriella Minnich for $200,000.

William A. Vencil and Maura C. Vencil conveyed 655 S. West End Ave. to SNS Homez LLC for $142,620.

Antonios Mammis and Georgia Giannoukakis conveyed property on a public road to Mammis Lancaster New Street Co LLC for $1.

Robert Lagrassa, Michelle E. Vonnieda Lagrassa and Michelle E. Vonnieda Lagrassa conveyed 554 Park Ave. to Hogan Ross and Taylor A. Rogers for $215,000.

John David Good conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Kimberly S. Gibson for $145,000.

Antonios Mammis and Georgia Giannoukakis conveyed property on East New Street to Mammis Lancaster New Street Co LLC for $1.

Virginia Vera Luciano, Virginia Vera Luciano and Mayda Iris Plaza conveyed 420 Green St. to Melba J Baez Deramirez and Melba J. Baez Deramirez for $60,000.

Mohammed OJ Ansari, Mohammed O. Ansari and Jameela Fatima Ansari conveyed property on a public road to Nomaan Mohammed Ansari and Mohammed O. Ansari for $10.

Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Rohrbach conveyed 457 W. Vine St. to Spruce Street Ventures LLC for $160,000.

Denise Weachter and William Weachter conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Zimmerman for $165,000.

Michael J. Groff and M.J. Groff conveyed 239 E. Walnut St. to Michael R. Bridgman for $380,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC and Holm David Anthony conveyed 518 1/2 Manor St. to Lester L. Weiler and Judith A. Weiler for $112,000.

Orlando DeJesus Sr. and Orlando DeJesus conveyed property on Hebrank Street to Abdifawsi A. Yusuf for $140,000.

Elias Nieves conveyed 438 E. Ross St. to Eleet Real Estate LLC for $50,000.

The estate of Mui Huynh conveyed 939 E. Fulton St. to Long Vanhuynh and Long Van Huynh for $1.

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 535 E. Strawberry St. to Joshua Weber for $165,000.

Joseph Nkwenti Awantang and Jacqueline Nalbert Brysacz conveyed 221 Nevin St. to Joseph Nkwenti Awantang for $1.

King Property LLC, King Properties LLC, Reuben L. King and Stephen King conveyed 629 Fremont St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $75,000.

The estate of Edward T. Kuzma conveyed 231 E. Frederick St. to Karen Foerstel for $150,000.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 412 Poplar St. to Paul B. Fisher for $105,900.

Hamilton L. Ansley and Annie Rose Ansley conveyed 304 E. New St. to Andrew J. Fisher and Samantha J. Vollrath for $300,000.

James L. Beck Jr., Amy L. Beck and Amy K. Beck conveyed 231 S. West End Ave. to 231 South West End LLC for $221,000.

Belmont Equity LLC conveyed 316 Beaver St. to Tyler Mejill for $95,000.

David P. Disavino and Cynthia B. Haynes conveyed 441 W. Chestnut St. to Wade Hinkle and Mary D. Hinkle for $494,900.

Steven Hornyak conveyed 637 E. Frederick St. to Brendon Schaufert and Emily Larkin for $197,500.

Daniel B. Zook and Jacob S. Zook conveyed 506 Beaver St. to L&T Realty Solutions LLC for $10,500.

Kowain Christian conveyed 456 W. Vine St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $134,000.

Andrew Mowatt conveyed 608 St. Joseph St. to Anthony J. Hurst and Abigail Hurst for $142,500.

City Mark LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 117 Coral St. to Reed Bohannon and Joy Bohannon for $224,000.

Joshua P. Lapp and Wilma R. Lapp conveyed 435 S. Christian St. to Benjamin P. Novak and Erika S. Novak for $113,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 418 Howard Ave. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $79,900.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 70 Howard Ave. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $74,900.

Steven G. Miller, Scott A. Miller and Daniel A. Miller conveyed 131 N. Mary St. to Daniel A. Miller for $1.

Willow Housing LLC and Benuel Fisher conveyed 632 E. Madison St. to Restored Investments LLC for $140,000.

Robert D. Hess conveyed 251 N. Mulberry St. to Forest B. Matechik for $240,000.

Thomas R. Glazewski conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Collin M. Dimitris for $128,000.

Stephanie M. Hinish and Lloyd H. Gepfer II conveyed 328 E. Fulton St. to Weaver 2021 LLC for $226,000.

William F. Cifuni II and William Cifuni II conveyed 314 E. Liberty St. to Gonzalez Property Group LLC for $129,000.

Jade Hubley conveyed 609 St. Joseph St. to Axcel Homes & Realty LLC for $136,000.

Daniel H. Diller conveyed property on North Mary Street to In Dust Homes LLC for $200,000.

Michael G. Hirlinger conveyed 315 W. Marion St. to Austin Milligan and Jessica Duncan for $195,000.

William C. Rohlf and Christine A. Rohlf conveyed 1400 Union St. to Abijah Immanuel for $4,400.

Alimayu L. Thrash conveyed 303 S. Marshall St. to Jesse R. Herschberger and Kelly Herschberger for $139,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 24 W. New St. to Derek C. Schmoyer and Brittney N. Rieder for $273,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 628 S. Ann St. to Gauri Gurung Tamang for $199,900.

Willow Housing LLC and Benuel Fisher conveyed 446 N. Market St. to Restored Investments LLC for $148,500.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 714 Madison St. to Olivia Nguyen and Chi Ha Dan Nguyen for $200,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Megan D. Kirkpatrick and Megan D Kirkpatrick Tavera conveyed 137 Riverside Ave. to Megan D Kirkpatrick Tavera for $1.

Charlotte B. Hansen conveyed 1415 West View Drive to Christian H. Hansen for $1.

Ryan L. Bleacher and Kimberly L. Laubisch conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Bleacher and Kimberly L. Bleacher for $1.

Jonathan M. Bohlander and Amanda M. Bohlander conveyed property on Crossfield Drive to Robert Shelly and Gwendolyn Shelly for $343,000.

Mary L. Francis conveyed property on a public road to Mary L. Francis, Tammy Deann Miller and Kenneth T. Miller for $1.

Healthcare Associates of Pennsylvania LLC conveyed property on a public road to Healthcare Associates of Pennsylvania LLC, Jm Davita LLC and GD Davita LLC for $1.

Michael A. Warfel and Beth M. Warfel conveyed 111 School House Road to Beth M. Warfel for $1.

Dorothy M. Holt conveyed property on Yardley Green to Richard G. Ekins, Becky B. Ekins and Nathan C. Ekins for $209,900.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Peter Caci for $196,500.

Rachel K. Kiehl, Joshua D. Kiehl, Rachel Kiehl and Joshua Kiehl conveyed 120 Race Ave. to Andrew Shesko and Madeline Shesko for $245,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Barbara A. Laskey conveyed property on a public road to Wayne E. Colgan and Joan C. Colgan for $350,000.

Sadie S. King conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. and Amanda Rose King for $150,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob B. Smucker and Jacob E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Smucker and Marian S. Smucker for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

David S. Hipple and Judy H. Hipple conveyed 504 Hensley St. to Nickolas J. Vargas and Katelyn M. Vargas for $1.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Ashley N. Turton for $265,000.

Peter B. Murdock conveyed 334 E. Second Ave. to Brandon L. Key and Sarah L. Key for $220,000.

William W. Greiner, Glenda L. Greiner and Linda M. Troop conveyed property on East Center Street to Front & Center Properties LLC for $465,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Hannah G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Esh and Katie P. Esh for $1.

Brendan Filliaux conveyed property on a public road to Damian Lagunas Garduno and Maria Garduno for $295,000.

John G. Hnat Jr. and Diane L. Hnat conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Barney and Samantha L. Barney for $550,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Kenneth G. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Jamaal Wheaton and Kashara Wheaton for $515,000.

Vasilios Sakorafas, Lois U. Sakorafas and Louis U. Sakorafas conveyed 203 Blossom Hill Drive to Lois U. Sakorafas for $1.

G. S. Roderick, Gloria S. Roderick, Roderick Family Trust and C. L. Roderick conveyed property on a public road to Kelly C. Minnick III and Jane F. Earley for $185,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Bradley A. Rohrbaugh and Melissa A. Rohrbaugh for $292,500.

Jeffrey A. Glassmyer, Jacqueline S. Lefever, Jacqueline S. Glassmyer and Jacqueline Glassmyer conveyed 30 Petersburg Road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $185,000.

School District of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to School District of Lancaster for $1.

Constantinos Kondos conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Constantinos Kondos and Michele K. Kondos for $1.

Zarina Wahhab conveyed Unit 36 to Chandrakant G. Rathod for $230,000.

Mark J. Schaefer and Sharon Schaefer conveyed property on Settlers Bend to Allison E. Saul and Edward J. Saul for $707,500.

Timothy Jasko and Jennifer Jasko conveyed 1710 Zarker Road to Jonathan Daniels and Lauren Daniels for $260,000.

Rizalino S. Cruz, Joan Ann Cruz and James B. Cruz conveyed 1351 Glen Moore Circle to Margaret Frances Johnston for $150,000.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOQR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Joseph Robert Cummons and Mary Elizabeth Cummons for $149,900.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Tiburtini and Megan E. Tiburtini for $753,000.

Mark L. Weidner and Kay F. Weidner conveyed 1949 Rachael Drive to Stuart Braiterman and Lelita Braiterman for $405,000.

Jensen G. King conveyed 1945 Longview Drive to Jensen G. King and Olivia E. King for $1.

Zachary M. Hargraves conveyed 205 Elizabeth Ave. to Zachary M. Hargraves and Jessie Hargraves for $1.

The estate of Betty W. Heisey conveyed 325 Valleybrook Drive to Joan A. Rhoads for $126,000.

Hoang T. Tran and Trisha Luu conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Rivera for $605,000.

Gladys M. Fritsch conveyed property on Zarker Road to Moo Haven LLC for $155,000.

Jeffrey P. Kramer conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Jeffrey P. Kramer and Catharine H. Kramer for $1.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP and Quarry Run Farms Co. LLC conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Victor Kicera for $210,000.

James D. Parker, Pennie Parker and Pennie L. Parker conveyed 1509 Carlton Drive to Sergio Vazquez and Christina R. Vazquez for $370,000.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Mary Jo Feresten for $265,000.

George L. Tannehill II and Diane W. Tannehill conveyed property on Oakhill Drive to Telisha M. Ortiz for $725,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Eugene Gibble and Janet K. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Hondru Holdings LLC and Hondru Jason P. Holdings LLC for $590,000.

MANOR TWP.

David A. Weaver and Shannon R. Weaver conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Gloria M. Khalil for $211,000.

Robert J. Rankin Jr. and Karen J. Rankin conveyed 2945 Safe Harbor Road to Geary Bitts Jr. and Mikayla Bitts for $240,000.

Robert A. Concini conveyed property on Kreps Road to Joshua R. Weder for $200,000.

Seth A. Evans and Alicia M. Evans conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Seth A. Evans for $1.

Richard A. Astle and Pamela A. McDonald conveyed 2019 Stone Mill Road to Richard A. Astle for $1.

R. Suter Hudson conveyed property on Royal Road to Samuel J. Vancleve and Bria E. Vancleve for $340,000.

The estate of Raymond Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to Ray Emerson Caldwell, Lisa Ann Caldwell, John M. Patterson and Debra L. Patterson for $1.

Mary Jane Gehman and Donn W. Gehman conveyed 7 Harvard Ave. to Thomas R. Glazewski for $190,000.

Adam M. Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to William S. Ford Jr. and Yvette Ford for $300,000.

Dominic M. Spadea, Kathleen E. King and Kathleen E. Spadea conveyed 240 Sawgrass Drive to Dominic M. Spadea and Kathleen E. Spadea for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Matthew N. Skatz conveyed 70 Martic Heights Drive to Matthew N. Skatz and Morgan Reed Skatz for $1.

Philip A. Veith conveyed property on Martic Heights Road to H. Grant Troop and Darla J. Mauldin for $550,000.

M. Norman Kurtz conveyed property on Maxwell Road to Merle Oberholtzer and Sierra Oberholtzer for $9,000.

Daniel F. Beiler and Linda S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Leroy G. Beiler and Barbara F. Beiler for $377,500.

Daniel Allan Gebhart and Daniel Allen Gebhart conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Cody A. Smith for $327,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Michael P. Mowery, Donna Hook and Donna C. Mowery conveyed 314 Manor Ave. to Donna Hook for $10.

Scott A. Bailey, Lisa Bailey and William E. Flynn conveyed 65 W. Frederick St. to Sean Patrick Flynn for $316,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Richard Raffensperger and Denise Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to Rebekah L. Bollinger for $132,500.

Terrance Murray, Heather Murray and Heather L. Murray conveyed property on a public road to William J. Reilly 4th and William J. Reilly III for $159,900.

Carolynn S. Tucker conveyed property on West Donegal Street to Ashley Sullivan and Dalton Adams for $145,000.

Gregory A. Schneider and Karen Sue Schneider conveyed 147 Manheim St. to Philip J. Miller for $210,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jeffrey E. Bower and Giuseppina Bower conveyed property on a public road to Jems Gajmer and Bhakta B. Biswa for $320,000.

Harold D. Brown and Carrol A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Bradley L. Zeigler, Brian Zeigler, Kimberly A. Brotzman and Kristen A. Ream for $1.

Martha J. Hossler and Dennis R. Hossler conveyed 829 Bellaire Road to David J. Epler and Susan L. Epler for $95,000.

Joseph Cooper and J. Cooper conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Denise C. Wescott for $210,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

John P. Trimble conveyed property on Hoover Street to Austin J. Good and Brittany Good for $205,000.

Michael E. Schlossman and Peggy T. Schlossman conveyed 41 E. New St. to Ray J. Anderson II and Deborah J. Ziesman for $305,000.

Craig Friedman conveyed 405 E. New St. to Veronica Colon for $235,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Marvin Jay Stoltzfus, Julie R. Stoltzfus, Julie Stoltzfus and M. J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jay D. Burkholder and Suzanne S. Burkholder for $507,000.

Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Z. Stoltzfus and Sadie E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Sonya A. Broderick conveyed property on a public road to Jesse K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus for $377,000.

The estate of Robert W. Wyatt and The estate of Robert Wyatt conveyed property on a public road to Alyson Ruth Leaman for $240,000.

PENN TWP.

Xaysana Sophabmixay conveyed 6233 Bayberry Ave. to Xaysana Sophabmixay, Phitsamay Martika Sophabmixay and Phitsamay Sophabmixay for $1.

The estate of James F. Fuss, Pauline L. Fuss and Michele A. Williams conveyed Unit 164 to Walter Dowdy and Olivia Dowdy for $259,000.

Mark P. Will and Claudia M. Will conveyed property on a public road to Dogleg Holdings LLC for $920,000.

Melissa Terrizzi conveyed property on a public road to Melissa M. Terrizzi, Ethel M. Shelly, Melissa Terrizzi and Ethel Shelly for $215,280.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Zachary T. Gregor, Amanda Gregor and Amanda Veneziano conveyed 124 Wheatfield Court to Zachary T. Gregor and Amanda Gregor for $1.

The estate of Vera M. Herr conveyed property on Stanton Road to Samantha E. Mundorff for $120,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Kathryn F. Schroll conveyed Unit 108 to Matthew Schroll for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 29 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.

Michael A. Harner and Susanne Harner conveyed property on a public road to Russell Thomas Monti and Lauren Nicole Eriksen for $305,500.

Charles E. Brubaker and Mary Susan Brubaker conveyed property on Pinch Road to Andrew D. Eldeen and Tamera L. Eldeen for $160,000.

Alan L. Groff and Sara E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Alan L. Groff and Sara E. Groff for $1.

James R. Futty and Linda S. Futty conveyed property on a public road to James D. Parker and Pennie L. Parker for $324,900.

Eugene H. Haldeman Jr, Eugene H. Haldeman and Marion A. Haldeman conveyed Unit 34 to Kyle Anderson for $65,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Amanda Allwein and Margaret M. Devlin conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Engel for $122,000.

The estate of Ramona V. Leonard conveyed property on Sadsbury Avenue to Allen Roy Umble for $140,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Carl J. Millisock conveyed property on Township Road to Carl J. Millisock and Travis W. Mercer for $1.

Isaac S. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Huyard and Esther P. Huyard for $1.

Vera Mae Weaver conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Randy L. Weaver for $500,000.

Donald B. Kiesel and Mary E. Kiesel conveyed property on South Buchland Road to Albert W. Toth III and Pamela Ann Toth for $507,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

CSLSS Real Estate Co. LLC and Christian Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Whispering Pine Limited Liability Co. for $1.

Victoria J. Wilson conveyed property on Sides Mill Road to Allan J. Fisher and Susan R. Fisher for $215,000.

Orpha M. Mersky conveyed property on Prospect Road to Prospect Road Associates LLC for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Brian S. Martin and Margaret A. Martin conveyed 405 Fairview St. to Eunice Martin Shirk and Carlos Alberto Monje Marquez for $243,000.

Michael Wehn and Rachael T. Wehn conveyed property on West Main Street to Lisa Janelle Zook for $175,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Bruce R. Ott and Sally W. Ott conveyed property on Branstock Court to Megan E. Bechtel for $205,000.

Jason L. Zoll, Amanda L. Zoll and Amanda L. Kowalski conveyed property on North New Street to Amanda L. Zoll and Jason L. Zoll for $1.

Fiona Mai, Khoa Anh Nguyen and Khoa Nguyen conveyed 20 Laurie Lane to Fiona Mai for $0.

Elliot J. Hoffman, Leanne P. Martin and Leanne P. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Ashton Shull and Jade Hubley for $270,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Miriam Trahan 2011 Trust for $431,885.

Alvin Ray Miller, Sharon Jean Miller, Nathan R. Patterson Miller and Nathan R Patterson Miller conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Patterson Miller, Nathan R Patterson Miller, Justin C. Patterson Miller and Justin C Patterson Miller for $1.

Bradley R. Herr and Emma L. Herr conveyed 414 Cardinal Road to Bradley E. Zimmerman and Ryan S. Zimmerman for $157,500.

Jonathan L. Martin and Roselle Martin conveyed property on Bunny View Drive to Kelsey Perry for $265,000.

The estate of Adrienne M. Homsher conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Antoinette D. Sweitzer and Todd Sweitzer for $270,000.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership and Leon T. Hoover for $0.