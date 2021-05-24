The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 10-14:

BART TWP.

Charles E. Johnson Jr. and Barbara Jean Johnson conveyed 1015 Georgetown Road to Stanley L. Hoffman and Rose M. Hoffman for $110,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Lorraine E. Floyd, Herbert L. Beck and John Michael Beck conveyed property on a public road to Lorraine E. Floyd, Veronica Lyn Dale and John Michael Beck for $1.

Jason L. Ranck and Angela D. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Strickland Warfel and Elizabeth Warfel for $235,000.

The estate of Barry L. Stephens conveyed property on a public road to Christian Paul Martin for $223,000.

Morris Eugene McFadden and Cheryl Ann McFadden conveyed 87 Hawk Valley Lane to Rajah B. Karrar and Syed A. Kazmi for $253,000.

Brett Cooper and Brett Adam & Julie Cooper Revocable Trust conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Brett Adam Cooper and Julie Cooper for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Morgantown Developers LLC and Maurice Zekaria conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.

Carl H. Hoover and Esther S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to John Nolt Hoover and Larose M. Hoover for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 365 Home Towne Blvd. to Donna Weber and Scott Weber for $99,300.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Joseph J. O’Keefe Jr. and Danielle C. O’Keefe for $385,653.

Kevin L. Nolt and Lillian F. Nolt conveyed 10 Hayloft Road to Dirk Richard Ringler for $251,500.

School Lane Associates, School Lane Management Group LLC and Patti A. Martin conveyed 13 Abrabian Court to Raul Perez, Nancy Padilla Ramos and Nancy Padilla Ramos for $149,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to David H. Beck and Carlee M. Beck for $335,455.

Edward J. Novella and Jennifer M. Novella conveyed property on a public road to Steven Taylor Gerhart and Katelyn Gerhart for $280,000.

Larry Lee Lausch, L. Lee Lausch and Michele R. Lausch conveyed property on a public road to James A. Hauck and Brett A. Hauck for $255,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Coopers Run II LLC and Charles Scott Kulicke conveyed property on a public road to Gallop Parcel LLC for $613,305.

Coopers Run I. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Stephen B. Harris and Betsy A. Harris for $943,000.

Jason M. Greenwood and Emily E. Greenwood conveyed property on a public road to Brian Essex for $347,500.

Donald J. Heilenman, Ronda J. Heilenman and Ronda Jo Heilenman conveyed property on a public road to Megan L. Hughes and John R. Hughes for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Steven R. Loose conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Michael Mullen for $175,000.

Sarah A. Schoelkoph conveyed property on Union Street to Lester R. Schoelkoph Jr. for $1.

The estate of Robert L. Kreider Sr. and the estate of Robert Leroy Kreider conveyed property on Maple Street to Jacob Rutt for $161,000.

John M. Nitroy and Mary T. Nitroy conveyed 1042 Walnut St. to Alicia M. Evans and Cheryl Ann Madenford for $189,500.

Christine M. McCune conveyed 720 Walnut St. to Dustin L. Brubaker for $85,000.

Daniel M. Myers and Crystal L. Gutshall conveyed 1273 Staman Lane to Jodi Trauger for $170,000.

Michael Fletcher Jr. and Michael Fletcher conveyed 546 N. Third St. to Justis Todd Stricker for $150,000.

Lisa L. Shaull conveyed 115 S. Eighth St. to Cash Flo LLC for $134,900.

Refat Y. Nan and Mary W. Sawires conveyed 232 Locust St. to River Side Real Estate LLC for $175,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

South Street Estates LLC and South Street Estates LP conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Ramer and Victoria Myer for $448,000.

Paul E. Miller Jr. and Deidre L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Shane Varner and Susanna Varner for $340,000.

CONOY TWP.

Dustin M. Garber and Megan L. Garber conveyed 36 Falmouth Road to Dustin M. Garber for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Chiques Rock Farms Inc. conveyed property on Ore Mine Road to 1717 Properties LLC for $1,125,000.

Danielle K. Lancaster, Danielle K. Sauder and Jeremy R. Hackman conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Rolando Lopez Saleta for $170,000.

Constance J. Mumper conveyed property on a public road to RE&CJ Properties LLC for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jeffrey L. Meyers and Debra K. Meyers conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Thomas Rea Schatz and Leigh E. Quinn for $230,000.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Wagner and Hilary Kreider for $442,500.

RGR Developers LP, Rohrers Construction, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Fletcher Jr. and Natalie M. Fletcher for $393,900.

Zeager Road Industrial LLC conveyed property on a public road to Civf V. Pa1w06 W07 LLC for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Lourinda Joyce Puckett, Joyce J. Puckett and John C. Puckett & Lourinda Joyce Puckett Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Milissa J. Twyman for $330,000.

Thomas B. Houghton and Shannon Houghton conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Baker and Hannah E. Baker for $210,000.

The estate of Merlin Louise Groff conveyed property on a public road to Calvin E. Bent for $180,000.

EARL TWP.

Sheila R. Thomas and Sheila Thomas conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Nan M. Oberholzer for $310,600.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Marafioti and Kristen B. Marafioti for $328,585.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Darrell L. Umberger for $313,950.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Hector J. Ramirez Guzman and Hector J Ramirez Guzman for $338,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Kyle E. Witiak and Amanda N. Witiak conveyed property on a public road to George Tarantino Jr. and Alexis Tarantino for $291,000.

Harvey S. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Harvey S. Sauder and Grace I. Sauder for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay conveyed property on a public road to Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay for $1.

Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay for $1.

Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay for $1.

Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay conveyed property on Rose Hill Road to Gary R. Redcay and C. Lynn Redcay for $1.

Alex H. Gestl and Alex Gestl conveyed 42 Eagle Drive to Justin Hoover for $230,000.

Stephen S. Riehl, Ephraim Riehl Jr. and John S. Riehl conveyed 235 S. State St. to Ephraim E. Riehl Jr. and John S. Riehl for $76,749.

George W. Stoltzfus and Lydia J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to American Legion Realty LLC for $185,000.

Monger I. LLC, Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Scott R. Monger, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed property on a public road to Lisa D. Hussey and Michael J. Hussey for $345,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Stephen A. Johnson, Denise K. Johnson and Katherine N. McLain conveyed 2209 Olde Meadow Court to Jeffrey McLain and Katherine N. McLain for $180,000.

Daniel J. Dalbey and Margaret C. Dalbey conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Daniel J. Dalbey for $1.

Jeffrey D. Hill and Elizabeth Murphy conveyed 5849 Clarkson Drive to Padam Gurung and Som Gurung for $265,000.

EDEN TWP.

Sheila K. McClucas and Betty L. Snook conveyed property on a public road to Charles Clardy for $270,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Keith D. Martin and Jill L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jill L. Martin for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Andrew J. Esoldo, Rachel H. Esoldo and Rachel H. Klinger conveyed property on a public road to Andrea H. Horne for $151,100.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $385,000.

Sara A. Shaneor Trust and Sara A. Shaneor conveyed 49 Orange St. to Jessica LP Benson for $251,000.

Hope E. Hiestand, Nevin G. Hiestand, T&N Rentals, Toby L. Heistand and Toby L. Hiestand conveyed property on South Market Street to Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership and Preferred Partners for $1.

Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership, Preferred Partners, Robert L. Gruber, Louis J. Ulrich III, Leslie E. Brosius and Marjorie A. Brosius conveyed property on South Market Street to 36 S. Market Street LLC for $350,000.

Constance J. Mumper conveyed property on a public road to RE&CJ Properties LLC for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

John G. Bright and Barbara A. Bright conveyed property on West Main Street to Deco Properties LLC for $160,000.

James W. Brodt conveyed 1203 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Angelo R. Miele and Jill R. Miele for $451,000.

Shelby J. Root and Kathi A. Root conveyed property on a public road to Shelby J. Root for $1.

Robert B. Shrom Jr., Robert B. Shrom and Deanna R. Shrom conveyed 1156 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Robert B. Shrom Jr. and Deanna R. Shrom for $1.

The estate of Elvin G. Nolt, The estate of Elvin Gehman Nolt, Ira G. Nolt and Dorothy M. Nolt conveyed property on Hammon Avenue to Ira G. Nolt and Dorothy M. Nolt for $67,500.

Mark A. Urban and Tina S. Urban conveyed 1512 W. Main St. to Tina S. Urban for $1.

Kyle C. Schlegel, Kaitlyn N. Rutt and Kaitlyn N. Schlegel conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Stauffer and Nicole Schlegel for $170,000.

Benjamin L. Ord and Irina P. Ord conveyed property on a public road to Mein Iunes and Natalia Iunes for $245,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Candice L. Moyer conveyed 100 Heritage Road to Bonita J. Weaver for $182,635.

Rafael Curbelo Jr. and Carmen Camacho conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Edward Lees for $260,500.

Michael R. Taylor and Laura A. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Rachel J. Bonfessuto for $329,900.

Lillie Mae Good and Wilma I. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Reuben Z. Zeiset for $256,000.

Edward S. Weaver and June M. Weaver conveyed property on Garden Spot Road to Joanna B. Weaver for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Robert L. Hall and Sherry E. Hall conveyed 922 Pinetree Way to Daniel J. Grubb and Elizabeth A. Grubb for $330,000.

Philip C. Frey, Nicholas B. Frey, Linda A. Barto and Michael B. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Highview Commercial EH2 LLC for $1,000,000.

Jean Denis, Nahima Denis and Rostamanie Denis conveyed 3049 Bowman Road to Rostamanie Denis and Nahima Denis for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 803 Founders Way to Deborah A Brilcs and Vilnis M Brilcs for $497,512.

George Eric Darrenkamp and Margaret M. Darrenkamp conveyed 39 Park Circle Drive to Austin Curtiss for $219,000.

Rita L. Camodeca, Rita L. Hershey and Edwin D. Hershey conveyed 318 Treetops Court to Rita L. Hershey and Edwin D. Hershey for $1.

Philip C. Frey, Nicholas B. Frey, Linda A. Barto and Michael B. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Highview Commercial EHI LLC for $2,000,000.

Herley Industries Inc. conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to J. Wilson Hershey and Donna J. Hershey for $650,000.

Joan E. Keele conveyed 2411 Helena Road to Joan E. Keele for $1.

2701 State Road LLC and Ian Ruzow conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

LPADC LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of of Transportation for $1.

The Estate of Michael J. Wissler conveyed 778 Barrwick Lane to William L. Krein and Catherine M. Krein for $357,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Damien Weaver for $553,239.

Mary Lou Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Ayesha Khalid for $350,000.

Diane L. McClosky conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey Rothfus and Matthew R. Delfavero for $395,000.

James Eb Zeger and Patricia B. Zeger conveyed 777 Barr Blvd. to Albert Dimarzio and Fiorella Dimarzio for $405,000.

William G. Williams, Tina M. Williams and William Gregory Williams conveyed property on Church Street to Shea A. Neumann for $385,500.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Edwin L. Goss and Carol W. Goss conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Manley and Tina L. Manley for $330,000.

Eric C. Graham, Chrissy E. Graham, E. C. Graham and C. E. Graham conveyed 4059 Woodcrest Lane to Eric C. Graham and Chrissy E. Graham for $1.

Yisel Henriquez Gonzalez and Yisel Henriquez Gonzalez conveyed property on Orchid Way to Brandon P. Strangman and Kristen N. Strangman for $321,000.

Mitch Shellenberger and Heather Shellenberger conveyed property on a public road to Kristi L. Hinkle and Keelan D. Bingaman for $159,900.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on Quarry Drive to David Scott Waltman and Michele D. Waltman for $199,900.

James Scott Funk conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to James Scott Funk and Celesta Fm Funk for $1.

Richard Keith Miller A, Ruth Ann Miller and Ruth Anna Miller conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $143,000.

Amanda L. Gochenauer conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca S. Whitcraft for $189,900.

Quenetta L. Ressler and Michael L. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to David C. Kazmerski and Devera M. Kazmerski for $240,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Edwin B. Carpenter and Mary W. Carpenter conveyed 248 Black Oak Drive to Sarah Kypreos for $165,000.

Domenick Lombardo and Hazel Lombardo conveyed 85 Midway Farms Lane to Christina D. Campbell for $225,000.

Nathan Beiler conveyed 1751 Lincoln Highway East to Kirsy de la Cruz for $210,000.

Eunice W. Maingi, Eunice Wambui Maingi and Francis Ndegwa Maingi conveyed 2487 Impala Drive to Eunice W. Maingi for $1.

John G. Beck, Jonathan E. Beck, Ethel Grace Bielmyer and MKI Properties LP conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan E. Beck and Dawn M. Beck for $241,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Christopher A. Mohler and Victoria L. Sourbeer conveyed property on Parkwood Drive to Christopher A. Mohler for $1.

Dillon Hess, Lisa M. Zimmerman and Lisa Hess conveyed 111 Broadmoor Drive to Dillon Hess and Lisa Hess for $1.

Paul S. Smucker Jr. conveyed 1760 Windy Hill Road to Heather C. Smucker for $1.

Larry S. Kline and Susanne M. Kline conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Joshua M. Hurst and Kimberly Ann Hurst for $389,900.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Eric G. Pelt and Wanda Pelt for $204,900.

Robert W. Daniels and Jennifer R. Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Daniels for $1.

Russell K. King Jr. and Karen E. King conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Russell K. King Jr. and Karen E. King for $1.

Sean M. Armstrong and Laurie B. Armstrong conveyed 17 E. Wynwood Drive to Stephanie Anne Church for $255,000.

Elijah Zweizig, Stacy M. Heisey and Stacy M. Zweizig conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Elijah Zweizig and Stacy M. Zweizig for $1.

Steven L. Appel Sr. and Debra A. Appel conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Donald H. Miller III and Ashlee Davis for $170,000.

Cynthia L. Wintsch conveyed 8 Apple Blossom Drive to Dadhi R. Khatri and Hari Maya Tiwari for $360,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Laura B. Whitted conveyed property on a public road to Haywood Frank Whitted Jr. for $1.

Contessa Robinson and Contessa E. Robinson conveyed property on South Lime Street to Haywood Frank Whitted Jr. for $1.

Frank Rizzo and Jacqueline B. Rizzo conveyed 412 New Holland Ave. to Frank Rizzo for $10.

John L. Beiler conveyed 11 Campbell Alley to High Impact Realty LLC, Joel U. Ngarama and Zipporah M. Ngarama for $75,000.

Melissa A. Artz conveyed 511 Hand Ave. to Jaime Ynoa Cepeda and Jaime Ynoa Cepeda for $175,000.

GR 332 South Queen LLC and Francisco Guerrero conveyed 543 Howard Ave. to Mohammed Albadrani and Zina Alkubasy for $97,000.

Trystin E. Seitz conveyed 913 N. Duke St. to Richard G. Ko for $216,000.

The estate of Richard N. Carr and The estate of Richard Norman Carr conveyed 729 S. Marshall St. to Delia D Rios Ayala and Richard Rivera Ortiz for $125,600.

Hammel Realty LP, Hammel Management LLC and Kenneth D. Hammel conveyed Unit 31 + to Lot Properties LLC for $902,000.

David Beiler Byler conveyed 530 Chester St. to Darnell T. Martin for $80,000.

Christopher S. Oberg Sr, Diane E. Oberg and Diane Oberg conveyed 214 Pearl St. to Samantha Nocheck for $199,000.

Steven R. Carlson, Steve R. Carlson, Sheila Marie Mastropietro and Peter Mastropietro conveyed 139 N. Mary St. to Darrell Lagace and Emily M. Baldys for $280,000.

Andrew L. Ha and Heather A. Ha conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Barbara A. Rylee for $199,900.

Stock Yard Inn Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 1147 Holdings LLC, La 1147 LLC, Emerson L. Lesher, Ruth D. Lesher and S&DP 1147 LLC for $3,650,000.

Mary Johnson conveyed 541 E. King St. to Mary Johnson and Syaire Johnson Stafford for $1.

Duyen Trong Tran and Quyen Thi Ngocphan conveyed 52 Old Dorwart St. to 377 13th Realty Corp for $155,000.

Flex Cell Real Estate Management LLC and Anthony Fanning conveyed property on a public road to Flex Cell Real Estate Management LLC for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 863 Hilton Drive to Miguel A. Salcedo and Miguel Salcedo Rosario for $187,450.

South Duke Holdings LLC and Anthony Fanning conveyed property on a public road to Flex Cell Real Estate Management LLC for $1.

Rachel Maria Flores conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Brendan M. Gaffney for $325,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on Manor St. to Diego Briceno and Jessica S. Briceno for $98,500.

Bank of America NA, Carmen J. Pagan Testamentary Trust, Carmen Y. Pino and Carmen J. Pagan conveyed 613½ E. Chestnut St. to Carmen Y. Pino for $1.

Vincent C. Nigro and Alan E. Bratton conveyed 729 High St. to Evelyn Orsini for $120,000.

Luis A. Cruz conveyed 713 Columbia Ave. to Yadira M Perez Rodriguez for $189,900.

Andre M. Groff, Caroline E. Logie and Caroline E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Angileri for $213,000.

Elmer Kauffman and Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed 615 Fifth St. to Elam F. King Jr. and Sarah B. King for $233,400.

Christopher P. Larsen and Deborah Larsen conveyed 829 W. Walnut St. to Deborah Larsen for $1.

Donna Lee Wickenheiser conveyed 208 South West End Ave. to Felix J. Colon for $220,000.

Lenora Kilburn conveyed 765 Manor St. to Kenneth Dupree and Kyron Woods for $1.

Kenneth Dupree conveyed 445 S. Queen St. to Kenneth Dupree and Keisha R. Scovens for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joel C. Dyer and Linda K. Dyer conveyed property on Turnbridge Drive to Maria E. Santos for $171,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 1207 Marietta Ave. to Amber Buckingham Miller and Todd Miller for $1,600,000.

Katherine Rebekah Thomas conveyed 71 Conestoga Blvd. to Steven R. Carlson for $425,000.

The estate of Patricia A. Schreck conveyed 1149 Jamaica Road to Jean L. Lull, Carolyn S. Campbell, Kathleen M. Schober and David M. Schreck for $1.

David W. Delay and April L. Delay conveyed 1423 Marietta Ave. to Steven M. Scoffone and Barbara S. Scoffone for $361,000.

Kevin R. Walling and Denise M. Walling conveyed 1207 Marietta Ave. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $1,600,000.

Scott P. Federico and Regina A. Federico conveyed property on a public road to Carol Lee Pyfer for $480,000.

The estate of Furman J. Rochford Jr., the estate of Furman J. Rochford and the estate of Furman John Rochford Jr. conveyed property on a public road to John F. Rochford for $1.

Arisneisys L Calzada Gonzalez and Benjamin Puebla Artiaga conveyed 1107 Sterling Place to Jose Santiago Rivera and Rosa J. Rodriguez for $187,500.

Christopher M. Wainaina conveyed 288 Kentshire Drive to Christopher M. Wainaina and Florence Wambui Chau Mungai for $1.

Maria Rodriguez Sanchez and Maria Rodriguez Sanchez conveyed property on Bean Blossom Drive to Yogesh Rasaily for $255,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob E. King and Lizzie Ann King conveyed property on a public road to Michael Alan Stoltzfus and Lena Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

Smucker Associates LP, John E. Smucker II and John Smucker II conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Beiler and Sarah E. Beiler for $165,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Kent L. Nolt and Melanie D. Nolt conveyed 57 W. Main St. to ABCL Ventures LLC for $600,000.

John M. Sauder and Donna M. Sauder conveyed 305 E. Main St. to Mark R. Phillippy and Jacquelyn M. Phillippy for $200,000.

Donald K. Steller, Michael F. Steller A and June L. Steller conveyed property on West Main Street to June L. Steller for $1.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square South to Vincent J. Tortoriello Jr. and Jessica E. Fellmeth for $467,105.

East Coast Chelsea Village Owner LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bradford Owner LLC for $10.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael Fegely, Julianna Andreatti and Julilanna Fegely conveyed 328 S. Broad St. to Michael Fegely and Julianna Fegely for $1.

Clair Brothers LP conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Matthew W. Bills and Erin R. Bills for $200,000.

Stephanie A. Kaufhold and Julie Y. Meiskey conveyed property on Amberley Way to Karen Galebach Haldeman and Elliott N. Galebach Irrevocable Trust for $191,000.

Ruth Fry McKennon, Ruth C. Fry McKennon, Ruth C Fry McKennon and Millard M. McKennon Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Martin & Weaver Properties LLC for $410,000.

Clair Brothers LP conveyed property on a public road to Enm Properties LLC for $370,400.

Pamela R. Ross and Peter F. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Justin D. Charles and Anita D. Charles for $585,000.

Donald P. Masey and Carolyn L. Masey conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Brian T. Murphy and Courtney N. Murphy for $435,000.

Kelly A. Brooks conveyed 206 S. Broad St. to Joshua D. Stoudt and Elsie Stoudt for $575,000.

Donald I. Smith and Eileen R. Smith conveyed 335 E. Main St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $220,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Noe Ponce Garcia and Rosa Machado conveyed property on Petersburg Road to Rosalia Jones for $255,000.

Safwat Boshra Yaqoub, Safwat Yaqoub and Marina N. Ayoub conveyed 218 Starflower View to Marina N. Ayoub for $20,000.

Leonard Velky Jr. conveyed 707 Royal View Drive to Hectare Holdings LLC for $265,200.

Antonio Hernandez Jr. and Linda T. Hernandez conveyed 130 Roosevelt Blvd. to Antonio Hernandez Jr. for $1.

Jonathan L. Kaus and Christa J. Kaus conveyed 64 Corry Ave. to Justin Jones and Regina Marie Jones for $340,000.

Beatrice S. Buzard conveyed property on Mission Road to Corey D. Kimball and Gloria M. Kimball for $335,000.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Dave Costello conveyed Unit 150 to Nicholas S. Duca and Lauren M. Parker for $175,000.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Richard F. Tepper and Nancy L. Tepper for $469,900.

Louis T. Papadoplos and Mary E. Papadoplos conveyed 1929 Geraldson Drive to Wesley A. Weinstein and Suzanne N. Weinstein for $407,300.

Erin Mb Albanese, Leo W. Albanese and Richard L. Becker conveyed property on Deerbrush Gardens to Erin Mb Albanese and Richard L. Becker for $1.

Beiler Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to Richard M. Tomasichio and Catalina Tomasichio for $144,900.

Lawrence K. Coffin and Brenda J. Coffin conveyed 1201 Fruitville Pike to Pamela R. Ross and Peter F. Ross for $785,000.

Beiler Development LLC, Beiler Home Builders Inc. and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to Gregory K. Eckert and Nakia L. Eckert for $460,400.

Francis Trusila and Rebecca Trusila conveyed property on Sunnybrook Drive to Laura Ann Trusila for $1.

William H. Hutchinson and Barbara Anne Hutchinson conveyed property on Ashton Place to Jennifer Rule and Kara Baldwin for $330,000.

Erma Jean Hershey, Erma J. Hershey and Reggie Fisher A conveyed 85 Deer Ford Drive to Lorraine Zodl for $300,000.

The estate of Erik Steven Neiman and the estate of Erik Neiman conveyed property on Queen Lane to Steven M. Neiman and Mary Ann Neiman for $1.

Alejandro E. Pichardo, Clarissa D. Troupe and Clarissa Danielle Pichardo conveyed 2829 Pebblebrook Drive to Alejandro Esteban Pichardo and Clarissa Danielle Pichardo for $1.

Logan Reis and Logan Barclay conveyed Unit 527 to Tami Clark for $1.

Greystone Construction Inc. conveyed property on Fern Lane to Satish R. Sharma and Audra Sharma for $169,900.

Terry Kemp II and Calla Kemp conveyed property on Pendleton Drive to Joseph Davis Campbell and Karen Marie Campbell for $507,500.

Jacob Richard Price and Cynthia Price Family Trust conveyed 929 McGrann Blvd. to Otto Jossue Corrales Porras and Emily Laura Corrales for $421,500.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Manheim Towne Apartments LLC and Mark E. Nolt conveyed property on Market Square to Spotted & Speckled LLC for $230,000.

Kenneth G. Rhoads conveyed property on South Wolf Street to Timothy R. Stirling and Susan R Stirling for $57,000.

Jeremiah T. Stief conveyed property on a public road to Aaron M. Reinsel, Ashleigh Johnston Reinsel and Ashleigh Johnston Reinsel for $200,000.

MANOR TWP.

Brett Balkenhol, Tatiana Pashkova Balkenhol and Tatiana Pashkova Balkenhol conveyed property on Whitney Road to Tatiana Pashkova Balkenhol and Tatiana Pashkova Balkenhol for $1.

Frans Vanhekken, Jeanne L. Vanhekken and Jeanne Lynn Vanhekken conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Kenneth J. Forster and Mary H. Forster for $456,000.

Daniel J. Reinford and Cleta R. Reinford conveyed property on a public road to Maria A. Weber and Thomas R. Weber for $294,350.

Steven G. Jones and Donna H. Jones conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Steven G. Jones and Donna H. Jones for $1.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Creek Road to Andrew Miles Frye and Gladys Mae Frye for $575,000.

The estate of Scott R. Hess conveyed 2681 River Road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $125,000.

Jeffrey A. Smith, Anne E. Smith and Anne E. Mcelwain conveyed 1789 Heritage Avenue to Jeffrey A. Smith and Anne E. Smith for $0.

Mark G. Friedmann and Patricia L. Friedmann conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to Brian Carmine Romano and Lisa Beth Romano for $540,000.

Daryl L. Miller conveyed property on Summitville Court to Julia Marie Platt for $219,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Zip Design & Build LLC and Zlato Ivan Pticek conveyed property on Perry Street to FHP States LLC for $256,000.

Evstratios G. Stephanis and Katherine M. Stephanis conveyed 217 E. Market St. to Evstratios G. Stephanis for $10.

MARTIC TWP.

Dennis Paul Carnathan conveyed 609 Tucquan Glen Road to Michael Patrick O’Day and Carolyn Kay Gerhart for $488,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Charles W. Kukic Jr. conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Paul Emile Charbonnier Jr. and Denise Mcgovern Charbonnier for $329,900.

Monish K. Uprety and Bhima G. Uprety conveyed 431 Manor View Drive to Michael McNulty II, Polly Holz Irion and Polly Holz Irion for $260,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Emily Marsden and Emily E. Eshleman conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Mary F. Bailey for $220,000.

Linda Gonya Hartman and Linda Gonya Hartman conveyed property on a public road to J. Michael Melhorn and Wendy S. Melhorn for $250,000.

Joseph H. Hydrick and Kimberly M. Gebhard conveyed Unit 65 to Amos K. King Jr. for $243,000.

Kaitlyn Gilbert, Robert S. Gilbert, Kaitlyn Dudas and Robert Gilbert conveyed Unit 151 to Joseph Hydrick and Kimberly Hydrick for $371,150.

J. Michael Melhorn and Wendy S. Melhorn conveyed 44 W. Main St. to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $285,000.

Tyler Alan Moyer conveyed 321 N. Market Ave. to Leigha R. Bucks for $170,000.

Rajesh L. Dave and Bhargvi R. Dave conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to Judith A. Lalli and Janine M. Sanders for $187,500.

Hunter Anderson, Allison Anderson and Allison Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Bishop and Jacquelin Bishop for $185,000.

The estate of Claudette M. Miller conveyed 111 Delta St. to Laura E. Dieterle for $143,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jennie V. Peifer conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Anthony Cairns for $239,900.

Cory D. Blyler, Kate Blyler and K. Blyler conveyed property on a public road to Kate Blyler for $1.

Chad A. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Tanner Brown for $625,000.

Hailee Danielsen conveyed property on a public road to Anthony C. Finkbiner and Joanna S. Dean for $184,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Faith Friendship Ministries Inc. conveyed property on Main Street to Qamil Gashi for $140,000.

Paul H. Schmidt and Joan L. Schmidt conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Anthony D. Hickok and Tammira J. Hickok for $267,000.

Todd M. Barclay and Brandy Barclay conveyed 219 E. Main St. to Brandy Barclay for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Christian L. Smucker conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Christian L. Smucker and Sofie M. Smucker for $1.

Patrick S. Bailey and Mary F. Bailey conveyed property on a public road to Stephan T. Kinsey and Anne Kimberly G. Kinsey for $349,000.

Shannon Clifford and Shannon Myer conveyed 347 Cedar St. to Justin A. Gathercole and Kaitlyn Gathercole for $255,000.

Andrew R. Beiler conveyed property on North Kinzer Avenue to Andrew R. Beiler and Rebekah J. Beiler for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Jay C. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Warner for $195,000.

PENN TWP.

R. Seth Obetz conveyed property on a public road to Glenn L. Martin and Jeanna L. Martin for $350,000.

149 Doe Run Road LP and 149 Doe Run Road GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

Christine C. Shubert and Worley &. Obetz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 149 LB Development LLC for $995,000.

The estate of Aldean Hamilton and The estate of Al Hamilton conveyed property on Loghes Drive to Thomas R. Westphal and Michele B. Westphal for $750,000.

Robert J. Kuster and Sarah L. Kuster conveyed property on a public road to Ganga Acharya and Alisha Acharya for $430,000.

David G. Rhoads and Darlene M. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Christopher John Matthews and Stephanie Lynn Matthews for $330,000.

Ronald H. Rohrer and Christine F. Rohrer conveyed property on Airy Hill Road to Ronald H. Rohrer and Christine F. Rohrer for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Haley M. Rhinier and Dallas R. Rhinier conveyed 109 W. Boehms Road to Zugeiry Robles for $225,000.

Katahdin Partners LP and Baxter Peak Holdings Inc. conveyed property on Brooks Avenue to 2. Brooks LLC for $1,228,000.

Musa Mmugambi, Mercy K. Mmugambi and Mercy K. Murungi conveyed property on a public road to Musa M. Mmugambi and Mercy K. Mmugambi for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Harry K. Crouse and Erica Crouse for $342,037.

Ephraim B. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. King and Arie S. King for $1.

George W. Frank conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Daniel Lawrence for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

John C. Woerth conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Wallace and William Wallace for $220,000.

Carolyn Eldridge conveyed 28 S. Lime St. to Dreama L. Lewis for $140,000.

RAPHO TWP.

James C. Keener conveyed property on Meadow View Road to the estate of Jay A. Izenour for $6,000.

Jared L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Shawn D. Roth for $326,000.

Trevor L. Miller and Bobbi Jo Acker conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah T. Stief and Jill B. Sullivan for $280,000.

Jonathan S. Petersheim conveyed 852 Hossler Road to Jonathan S. Petersheim and Susie F. Petersheim for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

David W. Stoltzfus, Naomi L. Stoltzfus and Naomi Stoltzfus conveyed property on William Run Road to David W. Stoltzfus and Naomi L. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Curtis J. Culp and Sharon L. Culp conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Culp and Amanda S. Culp for $360,000.

The estate of John B. Milliron and Christine A. Milliron conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline Kelly Milliron for $1.

Samuel B. Stoltzfus, Verna A. Stoltzfus and Verna Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Verna K. King for $435,000.

John J. Abbs and Gwendolyn F. Abbs conveyed property on a public road to Elk River RV Rentals LLC for $162,500.

Leon J. Allgyer, Linday Joy Allgyer and Linda Joy Allgyer conveyed property on Hammond Road to Leon J. Allgyer and Linda Joy Allgyer for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Quinn A. Groff, Sierra G. Groff and Dennis E. Groff conveyed 116 Washington St. to Taylor Mast and Haley K. Mast for $267,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Little Beaver Road to Samuel G. Miller and Malinda K. Miller for $700,000.

Leroy S. Weaver and Nora R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Beiler and Barbara S. Beiler for $1,800,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Samuel D. Stoltzfus and Jewell C. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Main Street to Ian Hilbert for $185,900.

WARWICK TWP.

Jennifer A. Baker, Jennifer B. Lugar and David M. Lugar conveyed property on Saybrooke Drive to Jennifer B. Lugar and David M. Lugar for $1.

Christine M. Carrillo and Christine M. Merrill conveyed 446 Crosswinds Drive to Christine M. Merrill for $1.

Anthony R. Jefferson and Leticia J. Valentine conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Leticia J. Valentine for $0.

Millport Road LLC, James M. Buckwalter, Buckwalter Family Ltd Partnership, Buckfield Ltd and Fulton Bank NA conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Warwick Township for $1.

Michael Terrence Steelman and Christine M. Daly conveyed property on a public road to Kyle C. Keen and Alyson S. Keen for $393,000.

Jeffrey M. Papst, Heather M. Papst and Heather M. Mahoney conveyed 325 E. Woods Drive to Jeffrey M. Papst and Heather M. Papst for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Todd M. Warner, Lora J Torres Warner and Lora J. Torres Warner for $559,022.

Daniel B. King and Rachel S. King conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $155,000.