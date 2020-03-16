The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 2-6:

Adamstown Borough

William E. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Brian T. Martin and Hope H. Martin for $114,900.

Bart Township

Cameron M. Killian conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Riehl and Martha L. Riehl for $100,000.

Kathie M. Kreider and Thomas G. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Michael Harnish and Travis Martin Harnish for $230,000.

Brecknock Township

Dennis R. Davidson conveyed property on a public road to Dennis R. Davidson for $1.

Wilmer M. Nolt and M. Jane Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John Michael Zimmerman for $211,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Masters Drive to Noah L. Beam and Amanda F. Beam for $329,000.

Caernarvon Township

Melvin S. Esh, Jesse L. Esh and Malinda K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jesse L. Esh and Malinda K. Esh for $595,000.

Edward C. Jones III, Patsy Ruth Jones, John T. Sims and Tracy A. Sims conveyed property on Laurel Top Circle to Charles D. Babb and Kendra L. Babb for $420,000.

Christiana Borough

Christiana Real Properties LLC conveyed property on North Bridge Street to Lee S. Jacobs for $130,000.

East Cocalico Township

Randy L. Martin, Denise L. Martin and Randy Martin conveyed property on a public road to Elmer K. Huyard and Roseanna M. Huyard for $1.

Arkadiy Denisenko conveyed property on Lynda Drive to Arkadiy Denisenko and Larisa Denisenko for $1.

Richard D. Kachel and Jeanne D. Kachel conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Noah Zimmerman for $189,900.

Paul K. Stetter Jr. and Deborah S. Stetter conveyed property on School Lane to Michael C. Jackson and Michelle M. Jackson for $307,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Donna L. Fuhrman and Ricky G. Fuhrman for $228,490.

West Cocalico Township

Paul E. Weaver and Arlene M. Weaver conveyed 210F Kline Road to Jolin D. Zimmerman and Lexianne Z. Seibel for $212,000.

LSF10 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 5 E. Main St. to Alex Morales & Co. LLC, Morales Alex & Co. LLC, Christopher Nieves and Alex Morales for $73,000.

Edward E. Przydzial conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Gegg and Michele M. Gegg for $168,900.

Columbia Borough

Jonathan A. Kuhns, Angela M. Kuhns and Angela M. Dieter conveyed 30 S. Ninth St. to Jonathan A. Kuhns for $1.

Kleen Rite Real Estate Partnership, Michael L. McKonly and Keith D. Lutz conveyed property on Blunston Street to Daniel S. Kline for $130,000.

The estate of Sameh F. Louka conveyed 347 S. Third St. to Samy F. Loka for $1.

Edward P. Gambler, Kurt W. Gambler and Beatrice Gambler conveyed 508 Union St. to B&K Real Estate for $50,000.

Connie L. Geltz, Connie L. Vera, Mallory R. Geltz and Mallory R. Harris conveyed 713 Walnut St. to Connie L. Geltz and Connie L. Vera for $1.

Stephen M. Horner conveyed property on Manor Street to Kristy Askey for $1.

Matthew R. Swinehart conveyed 248 N. Second St. to Cindy M. Pabon for $140,000.

John L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Randell Yost Jr. for $170,000.

Samuel L. Bigler, Cynthia Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed property on Locust Street to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $230,000.

Ryan W. Koser and Erin E. Koser conveyed 654 Plane St. to Renewed Concepts LLC for $47,000.

Janet M. Parmer, Dennis S. Parmer A and Claud W. Parmer conveyed 759 Walnut St. to B&K Real Estate LLC for $69,000.

Donald Leroy Seibert, Donald L. Seibert and Lance E. Seibert conveyed property on South Ninth Street to 2nd Wind Real Estate Group LLC for $77,000.

Conestoga Township

The estate of Coy L. Thomas conveyed property on River Road to Evan W. Houston for $165,000.

Daniel M. Hershey and Mary L. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca E. Goss and Brandon L. Goss for $373,000.

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to 1667 Old Philadelphia Pike LLC for $1.

Michael Edward Krow and Heather A. Krow conveyed property on a public road to Scott Jarratt and Rachel M. Jarratt for $424,900.

Richard Abbiati conveyed property on Grandview Lane to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $111,500.

Richard Abbiati conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Bauer and Yana A. Alekseeva for $110,000.

Conoy Township

Douglas L. Zook conveyed 210 Cypress St. to Jenna Marie Vuxta and Travis R. Mayer for $211,900.

Loretta M. Hoffman and Paul G. Hoffman & Loretta M. Hoffman Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on Covered Bridge Road to Gerald C. Nissley and Mary E. Nissley for $130,000.

Dwayne Rager and Nancy Rager conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Torres for $215,000.

Denver Borough

Jonathan D. Betz conveyed property on Main Street to Jonathan D. Betz and Jennifer Betz for $1.

Lorenzo S. Bonura and Filippa F. Bonura conveyed property on a public road to Robert Burkhart and Brenda Burkhart for $199,900.

East Donegal Township

Kirk A. Landis and Patricia M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Brundage and Rebecca Marie Karli for $241,900.

Richard C. Yunginger and Janine Yunginger conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Neil T. Bailey conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Jeffery M. Nolan and Jessica M. Nolan for $165,500.

Dean N. Fasnacht Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Erik J. Marsh for $204,900.

Abimael V. Castillo conveyed 28 Ashley Drive to Melissa Kibler for $162,000.

Higher Impact Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kirk Landis for $174,000.

West Donegal Township

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $105,000.

The estate of Norman Zeager Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Zeager Jr. and Kari Zeager for $227,500.

Ronald F. Roberts Jr. and Denisha L. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Ronald F. Roberts Jr. and Denisha L. Roberts for $1.

Robin L. Buonamici conveyed Unit 39 to Brian D. Barnhart and Tina M. Barnhart for $300,000.

Drumore Township

C. Harry Talbert, Barbara S. Talbert and Jeremy F. Talbert conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy F. Talbert for $1.

East Drumore Township

John M. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Martin Jr. and Kathryn S. Martin for $1,150,000.

Earl Township

John K. Lapp Jr. and Sally F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Stoltzfus for $110,000.

Ebys Garage LLC, Earl Z. Eby and Everett Z. Eby conveyed property on White Oak Road to Edwin S. Burkholder and Anita Z. Burkholder for $175,000.

Lloyd M. Brubaker and Ruth H. Brubaker conveyed 2277 Division Highway to Joel M. Brubaker and Esther M. Brubaker for $400,000.

Lester N. Burkholder and Lois Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Lester N. Burkholder and Lois Ann Burkholder for $1.

Lester N. Burkholder and Lois Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Lester N. Burkholder and Lois Ann Burkholder for $1.

West Earl Township

Michael D. Zimmerman and Janita E. Zimmerman conveyed property on West Main Street to Michael D. Zimmerman and Janita E. Zimmerman for $1.

Eric M. Devanie and Sandra Bitar conveyed property on a public road to Richard Alvarez Vazquez for $213,000.

Todd L. Zimmerman and Damaris D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Todd L. Zimmerman and Damaris D. Zimmerman for $1.

Frank H. Hoover and Lena M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Darvin M. Hoover and Marlene M. Hoover for $1.

East Petersburg Borough

Robert L. Rodgers IV and Melissa A. Rodgers conveyed 2225 E. New St. to Robert L. Rodgers IV for $0.

J. Michael Melbert and Marcia A. Melbert conveyed property on Main Street to CS Landis Limited for $210,000.

Eden Township

Eden Farm LLC, Custom Home Group Inc. and Ken Uhrich conveyed property on a public road to Brian C. Ecks and Nicole M. Ecks for $434,475.

Elizabethtown Borough

David W. Hilyard Jr., Mindy E. Hilyard, Nathaniel E. Quinones, Linda H. Quinones and David W. Hilyard conveyed 260 N. Market St. to Brandon B. Beebe and Miranda R. Beebe for $170,100.

Earl H. Brinser Jr., Earl H. Brinser and Nancy D. Brinser conveyed property on a public road to R&R Investment Properties LLC for $1.

Corey J. Laughlin and Makayla B. Laughlin conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Austin M. Loy and Carly Ann Loy for $174,000.

Ephrata Borough

The estate of Richard S. Lapp, James R. Clark and Hartman & Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Harold S. Hershey, James R. Clark and Richard S. Lapp Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Harold S. Hershey, James R. Clark, Richard S. Lapp Revocable Living Trust and Harold J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to James R. Clark, Trust For The Benefit of Darby L. Lapp and Darby L. Lapp for $1.

Daniel L. Sensenig conveyed 1019 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Daniel L. Sensenig and Deborah E. Sensenig for $1.

Barbara Jean Rennix conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel C. Eberly for $184,900.

Casey Ison and William Jf Ison conveyed property on North State Street to Elizabeth Louise Phillips and Ryan D. Phillips for $370,000.

Ephrata Township

Springhouse Road LP and Scott R. Cover conveyed property on East Trout Run Road to Raymond L. Martin and Eileen H. Martin for $155,000.

Fulton Township

David S. Stoltzfus and Sadie J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Omar B. Stoltzfus and Rebecca B. Stoltzfus for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Earl J. Bachman conveyed property on Mill Street to Earl J. Bachman and Nicole A. Bachman for $1.

Lariza Silva and Lariza Mojica conveyed 2826 Marietta Ave. to Jose L. Silva and Lariza Silva for $10.

Thomas Ross Prather and Deborah Z. Prather conveyed property on a public road to Prather Entities LLC for $1.

Mary T. Camp conveyed 819 Imperial Drive to Signe Rae Henkel for $216,000.

Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed 491 Long Road to Robert P. Muise and Mary F. Muise for $289,900.

Matthew C. Rhodes, Erica R. Rhodes, Erica R. Dawes and Erica Rhodes conveyed 3172 Bowman Road to Gerardo Maldonado and Teresa Maldonado for $224,900.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

George F. Kessler Jr. and Darlene T. Kessler conveyed 1510 Chadwyck Lane to Steven R. Brown and Kelley A. Brown for $595,000.

David T. Russell, Kandyce A. Russell and Kandyce Russell conveyed property on a public road to Eric J. Totten and Jessica L. Totten for $339,900.

West Hempfield Township

Robert J. Pelen conveyed property on 2003 Aspen Lane to Robert J. Pelen and Frances J. Pelen for $1.

Julie A. Guffey, Guffey Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, Ralph L. Guffey and Linda J. Guffey conveyed 120 Prospect Road to Brad A. Piersol and Dionna L. Piersol for $275,000.

Michael R. Black and Krystle L. Black conveyed 1767 Quarry Drive to Elizabeth A. Kalbach and Matthew J. Klase for $162,000.

Kevin G. Reiff and Joy L. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Dillon Scott Weaver for $210,000.

East Lampeter Township

Steven C. Alexander conveyed property on Timothy Lane to David L. Alexander Jr. and Suzanne L. Alexander for $330,000.

Clearview Associates, Hogg Family Investments Inc. and Hogg Family Investment LP conveyed Unit 2 to Clearview Associates for $1.

Michael A. Middleton, Lynn A. Middleton and Lynn A. Mitro conveyed 2150 Stonecrest Drive to Michael A. Middleton and Lynn A. Middleton for $1.

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed 1667 Old Philadelphia Pike to 1667 Old Philadelphia Pike LLC for $1.

Kenneth R. Arthur conveyed Unit 118 to Kathryn M. Neyer for $269,900.

Glenn R. Siegrist, Jeffrey E. Siegrist and Jeffrey Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey E. Siegrist for $1.

David J. Patterson and Wendy D. Patterson conveyed 1705 Pennsylvania Ave. to Christopher L. Edmondson and Evelyn E. Rivera for $240,000.

Christ F. Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steves Rental Property Limited Liability Co. for $210,000.

Brian D. Barnhart and Tina M. Barnhart conveyed 1849 Windsong Lane to Thomas K. Vanwyen and Carolann F. Vanwyen for $315,000.

West Lampeter Township

The estate of Herbert N. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Penn Grant Holdings LLC for $1.

Michael Todd Resh Jr., Kayla Resh, Michael Resh Jr. and Kayla Sue Resh conveyed property on Locust Lane to Gerald F. Curran for $239,900.

The estate of Dale G. Dougherty conveyed 9 Nolt Ave. to Samuel J. Rosa and Katharine M. Rosa for $145,000.

Matthew D. Barr, Janelle K. Barr and Janelle K. Teaman conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Tristan A. Hirt for $175,000.

Lancaster city

Vera E. Eisenberger and Christine L. Hilsher conveyed 847 Fourth St. to R&A Visions LLC for $80,000.

Reimagine Properties LLC, Jeffrey Stamper and Gabriel Kienzle conveyed property on North Arch Alley to Recreate Investments LLC for $17,000.

Barbara Underwood conveyed 41 Sherman St. to John William Mauchly Jr. for $90,000.

William L. Roberts, Dorothy Mae Roberts and Linda M. Bickel A conveyed 412 N. Duke St. to Adam Chlan and Jerusha Chlan for $550,000.

Gerardo Maldonado conveyed 241 E. Clay St. to Jordan Harbin and Jenna Harbin for $142,000.

Foxshire Holdings LLC conveyed property on South Lime Street to Julio A Matos Vasquez and Santa Alcantara Dematos for $98,800.

David A. Dougherty, Kathleen Lyons and David Dougherty conveyed 834 Rolridge Ave. to Tiffany C. Rodriguez for $134,900.

Burnham LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Thermal Solutions Products LLC for $2,404,168.

Redcay Industrial Development VII LLC conveyed property on North Arch Alley to Reimagine Properties LLC for $1.

Jamien C. Beiler conveyed 614 St. Joseph Street to City Line Real Estate LLC for $45,000.

Randolph Hernandez and Deborah M. Rivera conveyed Unit 210 to Carole Gravagno and Meyric K. Rogers for $379,000.

Nerva Torres conveyed 420 New Holland Ave. to Mathew D. Vasquez and Sally Ann Concepcion for $151,500.

Austin T. Rutt and Kelsey L. Rutt conveyed 741 N. Franklin St. to Robert Moore for $275,000.

AAR Capital Partners LP, RAJ Capital LLC and Ronald A. Shepherd II conveyed 736 Columbia Ave. to Jose Ortiz for $145,000.

The estate of Henry Leon Rivera, The estate of Henry Leon Rivera, Casey S. Durkee, Casey Leon Durkee and Casey Leon Durkee conveyed property on Laurel Street to Kathryn Jackson and Meredith Hendrix for $99,900.

Gabriel Perez conveyed 826 Second St. to Karyn E. Beltle for $175,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Jacob K. King and Ronald L. Mummau conveyed 615 Lake St. to Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Sadie F. Stoltzfus for $76,000.

Diane M. Gallo conveyed 760 New Holland Ave. to William E. Kling III for $199,900.

Jarrod T. Tishhouse and Kendra S. Tishhouse conveyed 620 St. Joseph Street to Marcella Weisburg and Ira Weisburg for $182,500.

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed 322 S. Christian St. to Freddys Dionicio and Milady Zunilda Gomez Dedionicio for $104,000.

Iris Rodriguez Hazel conveyed 415 Fremont St. to Kingdom Concepts LLC for $50,000.

Calder Door & Specialty Co. and Cadsco Co. conveyed property on Loop Road to Farrell Group LLC for $1,600,000.

Matthew C. Graham conveyed 654 Hebrank St. to Francisco J. Cruz Alvarez and Solenny Pineda Decruz for $88,900.

Jeremy J. Gammache conveyed 138 Sherman St. to Eleet Real Estate LLC for $150,000.

James Fabie conveyed 330 Winthrop Drive to Sarah H. Vu for $170,000.

Bernie M. Rauser conveyed 236 Lancaster Ave. to Alexander M. Mazzucca and Bethany M. Rommel for $430,000.

Hansy G. Valdez and Jazmin Valdez conveyed property on North Broad Street to Tedros Teklu and Simret Teklu for $100,000.

Thomas Brown conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Jacob S. Zook for $127,000.

George N. Peterson and Linda A. Peterson conveyed 438 W. Grant St. to Nathaniel David Stoltzfus and Elena Stoltzfus for $98,750.

Rafael Velez Jr. and Jean T. Velez conveyed 566 Manor St. to Craig A. Martin for $105,000.

Rafael Velez Jr. and Jean T. Velez conveyed 564 Manor St. to Craig A. Martin for $105,000.

Joshua Mark Gibbel conveyed 342 New Dorwart St. to Juan E. Navarro, Maritza Diaz Garay and Maritza Diaz Garay for $119,000.

Stevens & Lee Realty Co. conveyed Unit 1+ to Community First Fund for $2,275,000.

Mary Jeannette Kroncke, Mary Jeannette Gabriel and Scott A. Gabriel conveyed 347 E. Frederick St. to Diana G. Lombardo for $194,000.

Eric Luis Mateo Berrios conveyed 423 Locust St. to Joel Lanfranco Bloise, Joel A. Lanfranco Bloise, Melani Rivera Lopez and Melani Rivera Lopez for $130,000.

Chad R. Martin and Jessica F. King conveyed property on South Shippen Street to Patrick Gantert and Rosellen Sell for $210,000.

Ryan T. Benner conveyed 638 New Holland Ave. to Alissa Kyra Carreon for $148,000.

Do It All Contracting Inc. conveyed 505 S. Prince St. to Roberta Ann Livingston and Girley Levon Livingston for $184,900.

Valerie Cordero, Alexis N. Cordero and Aida L. Cordero conveyed 318 New Holland Ave. to Damien Weidner and Janelle Putrich for $234,000.

Ronald W. Lintner and Lori P. Lintner conveyed 832 Prangley Ave. to Silver Arch LLC for $87,500.

CR Property Group LLC conveyed 40 Filbert St. to Angela Fletcher and Shaunda Roberson for $107,000.

Erjabo L. Wanore and Mistire D. Gamebo conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Anthony Y. Brophy for $145,000.

Lancaster Township

Luis Lopez and Wanda Lopez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Nancy C. Rohrer for $146,000.

Gerald G. Gibbs, Donna C Walton Gibbs and Donna C. Walton Gibbs conveyed property on a public road to Chad Martin and Jessica King for $1.

Benuel S. Esh conveyed property on East Orange Street to Matthew S. Adams, Lindsey A. Grimble Adams and Lindsey A Grimble Adams for $268,000.

James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation and Steinman James Hale Conestoga House Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Ecklin Properties LLC for $1.

Marva Baez, Ez Homes LLC and James Paul Zaspel conveyed 139 Schoolhouse Road to Kingdom Goals LLC for $154,000.

Adam R. Chlan conveyed 314 S. West End Ave. to Renaud C. Besnard and Jillian M. Besnard for $210,000.

Joyce A. Fair and Jeffrey S. Fair conveyed 1187 Elm Ave. to Jeffrey S. Fair for $1.

The estate of Robert L. Nonnenmocher conveyed 1 Glenwood Ave. to Robert W. Danneman and Mary Ellen Danneman for $135,000.

Gerald G. Gibbs, Donna C. Walton Gibbs and Donna C Walton Gibbs conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Jonathan Smucker and Rebecca Rast for $112,500.

Vinessa J. Baltazar and Vinessa J. Birk conveyed property on a public road to Romeo J. Azondekon for $262,500.

Upper Leacock Township

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed property on West Main Street to 187 West Main Street LLC for $1.

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to 187 West Main Street LLC for $1.

Jordan Z. Buzzard, Rachel C. Buzzard and Rachel C. Teti conveyed 59 Hickory Lane to Jordan Z. Buzzard and Rachel C. Buzzard for $1.

Aaron M. Zimmerman, Sarah Ann Zimmerman and Sarah Ann Martin conveyed 10 Geist Road to Aurea R. Tufel and Robert Tufel for $224,900.

Vivian R. Colatta conveyed 355 Hilltop Drive to Joshua Aziza and Emily Sue Aziza for $300,000.

Lititz Borough

Robert L. Burkhart conveyed property on Front Street to Debora Lauda for $250,000.

Tybec Inc. conveyed property on Warwick Street to Tybec 2 LLC for $1.

The estate of Carolyn H. Anderson, The estate of Carolyn Hollinger Anderson, The estate of Carol H. Anderson and The estate of Carol Hollinger Anderson conveyed 410 General Sutter Ave. to Adam M. Kuhn for $167,900.

James T. Weaver and Sue A. Weaver conveyed 26 E. Market St. to Matthew A. Messersmith and Grace H. Messersmith for $192,500.

Little Britain Township

Ronald W. Wise and Donna Borgnis conveyed property on a public road to Adam Thomas Byrne and Kate Marie Byrne for $82,500.

Manheim Township

Bijay K. Mali and Shakuntala Mali conveyed Unit 17 to Pierre K. Palandjian and Claudia Marcozzi Palandjian for $275,000.

Thomas E. Schmidt, Julie M. Schmidt, Thomas E. Schnidt and Julie M. Schnidt conveyed 1615 Esbenshade Road to Pavlo Grijincu for $260,000.

Gia H. Le conveyed property on a public road to Ruth D. McDonald for $145,000.

GRH 3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Terri M. Nguyen, Laura Huynh and Terri Nguyen & Laura Huynh Revocable Living Trust conveyed 501 Providence Court to Dennis D. Herr for $267,100.

Charles A. Erisman Jr. conveyed 395 Arbor Road to Charles A. Erisman Jr. and Marsha L. Erisman for $10.

Helena T. Yockey and Gerald A. Yockey conveyed 504 Greenhowe Drive to Kosmas Danalakis and Antonia Danalakis for $300,000.

William Nies conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Katie A. Petermann and R. Ashley Brunner for $530,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 1431 Carlton Drive to Spence Properties LLC for $171,775.

Conrad S. Horine and Camille S. Horine conveyed 39 Glen Moore Circle to Ravi Romel Sharma and Carolyn Beans for $373,500.

Michael D. Rishell and Miles D. Rishell conveyed property on Holbrook Avenue to Patrick D. Rishell for $1.

Elisabeth J. Sherman conveyed Unit 41 to Stephen A. Murray and Anne C. Jackson for $137,500.

Donald W. Maddox and Lynda M. Maddox conveyed property on Robindale Avenue to Lynda M. Maddox for $1.

Douglas L. Zell and Martha J. Zell conveyed 2929 Weaver Road to Mark E. Roberts and Monica L. Jones for $450,000.

Manheim Borough

Leah K. Brubaker and J. Carl Brubaker conveyed 17 N. Laurel St. to Mary Ellen Enterline for $130,000.

Patrick P. Gergely conveyed 33 Crescent Drive to Thomas Logan Metesh and Jennifer Laura Metesh for $215,100.

North Plum Partners LLC, Ibmsgh LLC, Edward C. Gallagher, Kaitlin E. Stoudt, Matthew R. Stoltzfus and Benjamin J. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Erin Callahan for $115,000.

Ashley L. Ross conveyed 213 N. Pitt St. to Jennifer M. Smith for $150,000.

Manor Township

Harold M. Kilheffer and Nora Mae Kilheffer conveyed 942 W. Fairway Drive to Purna K. Chuwan for $190,000.

LSF10 Master Participation Trust, LSF10 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Residential Capital Management Group LP conveyed 1086 Letort Road to Wendell M. Shertzer and Twilene L. Shertzer for $245,000.

Travis W. Jones, Mallori K. Sapovchak and Mallori K. Jones conveyed property on Whitney Road to Travis Jones and Mallori Jones for $1.

Martic Township

Shelli Harrell and Shelli McWilliams conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Shelli McWilliams and Robin L. McWilliams for $1.

Esther M. Bucher conveyed property on Holtwood Road to Wendy McCullough for $1.

John A. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Beiler and Linda F. Beiler for $150,000.

Andrew D. Mease conveyed 419 Red Hill Road to Andrew D. Mease and Jaime Lynn Mease for $1.

Heather Ann Pannell and Caroline E. Pannell conveyed 91 Bethesda Church Road East to Heather Ann Pannell for $1.

Millersville Borough

Ozziejeanpierre Torres and Stephanie Torres conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Brubaker Y. Martinez and Gregory D. Polhemus for $248,000.

Robert C. Amereihn conveyed 44 W. Cottage Ave. to William S. Bleacher and Diane Kosicki for $237,500.

Kenneth G. Young and Carol A. Young conveyed 21 W. Cottage Ave. to Alan L. Raush and Martha H. Raush for $196,250.

Mount Joy Borough

US Bank NA, RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 313 Sagamore Hill to Patricia M. Landis for $177,000.

David P. Samuel, Daisy David, Diana David and Diana George conveyed Unit 163 to Robin L. Buonamici for $310,000.

Curtiss H. Pemberton Sr. and Pamela M. Pemberton conveyed property on a public road to Travis R. Feeser and Dawn M. Feeser for $1.

Austin Boyce and Alyssa Boyce conveyed Unit 142 to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $245,000.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed Unit 142 to David R. Cottingham and Andrea Cottingham for $245,000.

George W. McCue, Georgianne McCue and Andrea M. Riefenstahl conveyed 221 Delta St. to Gary M. Rambler and Corby D. Rambler for $210,000.

Mount Joy Township

Brenda J. Herr conveyed property on Campus Road to Kyle L. Adams and Katie Ann Adams for $215,000.

Anthony L. Hostetter and Rachelle L. Hostetter conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Kyle Douglass Carpenter for $163,900.

David Rugh, Laura Rugh and David R. Rugh conveyed 1563 Hickory Run Court to David James Corwin and Christina K. Horangic for $250,000.

Robert J. Porambo Jr. conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to Matthew Ferruzza and Brianna Mizak for $149,900.

Esther A. Sweitzer and Raymond W. Sweitzer conveyed property on a public road to Esther A. Sweitzer for $1.

Mountville Borough

Jesse K. Lapp Jr. conveyed 111 Village Drive to Benjamin S. Shirk and Natalia Anne Shirk for $210,000.

New Holland Borough

Patricia A. Weaver, Patricia Ann Weaver, Rose M. Burkhart and Rose Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Philip L. Duncan, Janeth H. Duncan and Phillip L. Duncan & Janeth H. Duncan Revocable Trust for $190,000.

Anna L. Mellinger and Ronald B. Mellinger conveyed property on Broad Street to Anna L. Mellinger for $1.

Dennis H. Garber and Joy R. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Mid Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC for $209,000.

Raymond J. Canzanese and Ryan J. Canzanese conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Antonio Gallo for $275,000.

Connie L. Williams conveyed property on a public road to David J. Patterson and Wendy D. Patterson for $285,000.

John P. Kamp and Elizabeth T. Kamp conveyed property on East Conestoga Street to James A. Iannaccone and Bonnie K. Iannaccone for $407,000.

John Styer and Stephanie Styer conveyed property on Valley View Drive to John Styer for $1.

Jean M. Timko conveyed property on a public road to D. Adam Nagle and Tonya M. Nagle for $238,900.

Paradise Township

Timothy R. Rogers and Jennifer L. Rogers conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Rogers for $1.

David Leroy Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Homefront Holdings LLC for $300,000.

Mahlon J. Stoltzfus and June K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to BGE 2. Real Estate LLC for $1.

William A. Condie conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Raymond C. Gawrys and Susan J. Gawrys for $273,000.

John L. King and Rebecca S. King conveyed property on a public road to M. Land Develop LLC for $4,100,000.

Penn Township

Melvin L. King conveyed property on Fairland Road to Melvin L. King and Anna B. King for $1.

Peggy A. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to David J. Hoffer for $1.

Elam K. Glick and Ruth L. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Eli K. Glick and Sylvia L. Glick for $200,525.

Pequea Township

Nathan Pipitone and Lynare A. Pipitone conveyed Unit 7 + to Millfield Construction Co. for $131,760.

Charles Reedy conveyed Unit 46 to Randall W. Pearson and Shirley J. Pearson for $218,000.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 3 to Justice Harper for $240,738.

Providence Township

Marlene W. Bowman conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Jonathon W. Kauffman and Jenelle E. Kauffman for $125,000.

Frances M. Rush, John H. Rush Jr. and John Rush conveyed 459 Truce Road to Brett R. Rush and Dawn R. Rush for $192,500.

Patricia A. Plastino conveyed property on Miller Road to William G. Gibson III and Brittney D. Gibson for $198,500.

Marlene W. Bowman conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Larry E. Burkhart and Carol J. Burkhart for $105,000.

Quarryville Borough

Richard E. Glisson and Anna Jane Glisson conveyed property on a public road to John E. Riddell and Deborah G. Riddell for $260,000.

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to 414 West Fourth Street LLC for $1.

Thomas M. Snyder conveyed 8 N. Church St. to Thomas G. Hess for $176,000.

John E. Riddell and Deborah G. Riddell conveyed property on South Church Street to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for $265,000.

John A. Lapp Jr. and Malinda S. Lapp conveyed property on Fourth Street to Eli B. King for $145,000.

Rapho Township

The estate of Kathleen F. Stuck and The estate of Kathleen F. Goshorn conveyed property on Orchard Road to Taras J. Letnaunchyn and Siena J. Oropollo for $277,500.

Edward E. Sumpman and Debra R. Sumpman conveyed property on Meadow Road to Country Pine Investments LLC for $125,000.

Jesse G. Epps Jr. and Audrey Mae Epps conveyed property on a public road to Jere Smith and Kathleen Smith for $225,000.

Marshall Christian Gerz and Hannah Gerz conveyed 1376 Worthington Drive to Jodi L. Baker for $245,000.

Salisbury Township

John S. Beiler, Amos E. Beiler and Mary Ellen Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Beiler and Mary Ellen Beiler for $1.

John J. Speicher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to 5277 Diem Road LLC for $1.

Nathan C. Bevins and Brenda L. Bevins conveyed property on a public road to Brenda L. Bevins for $1.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Frank E. Kurtz and Diane Kurtz for $325,525.

New Holland Enterprise LP, Ivan J. King and New Holland Enterprise Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Moses F. Huyard Jr. for $200,000.

Strasburg Borough

Tracy Fleming conveyed property on a public road to Gregory J. Knowles and Suzanne S. Knowles for $385,000.

Daniel B. Zook and Leah K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Chupick for $170,000.

Gregory J. Knowles and Suzanne Schein Knowles conveyed 119 W. Main St. to Taylor N. Boone, Anthony W. Diclemente and Lucinda Boone for $520,000.

Kaitlyn E. Jordan conveyed 20 Miller St. to Grant T. Holden for $179,000.

Strasburg Township

Bradford L. Hohenadel and Dawn M. Hohenadel conveyed 1719 Beaver Valley Pike to Mark R. Wood for $220,000.

Peachey Family Trust, Daniel V. Peachey and Leona F. Peachey conveyed property on a public road to Renneid Enterprises LLC for $375,000.

Terre Hill Borough

Stephen E. Horst and Sonya D. Horst conveyed property on Oak Lane to Justin D. Kolb and Sarah C. Kolb for $207,000.

Warwick Township

John S. Bell and Linda M. Bell conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Guisbert for $304,000.

James K. Burnley, Peggy A. Burnley and Peggy Burnley conveyed 352 English Ivy Drive to John Lefko and Barb Lefko for $370,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed 112 New Haven Drive to Roxana Guzman, John Loys Nazario Pagan and John Loys Nazario Pagan for $205,000.

James Walls and Janice Walls conveyed property on Buck Wood Lane to John Villella Jr. and Jennifer B. Villella for $485,000.

Brittany M. Baynard and Brittany M. Busswood conveyed 1219 Brunnerville Road to Nicholas D. Hoelscher and Mary Beth Hoelscher for $230,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Craig C. Wagaman and Lee Anne Wagaman for $409,175.