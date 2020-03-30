The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 16-20.

Akron Borough

Olga Teleguz, Nikolay Teleguz and Ira Teleguz conveyed 941 Orchard St. to Paul Teleguz for $1.

Brecknock Township

James E. Burkholder and Diane L. Burkholder conveyed property on Good Road to Glen N. Zimmerman and Marlene S. Zimmerman for $1,400,000.

Melvin W. Weaver and Anna H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Eugene K. Zeiset and Joy Zeiset for $0.

Caernarvon Township

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Jochua Nasser and Ashley Erin Nasser for $125,000.

Clay Township

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 326 Tradition Lane to Levens Family Trust for $389,174.

Rochelle D. Zimmerman and Rochelle Denise Yellets conveyed property on Matthew Drive to Rochelle Denise Yellets for $0.

East Cocalico Township

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Karen Kelly for $211,900.

Titus B. Leid and Mabel M. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Stephen H. Leid and Karen Z. Leid for $575,000.

Rodney L. Martin and Crystal M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to James E. Burkholder and Diane L. Burkholder for $415,000.

Michael R. Showers and Lori A. Showers conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Adair and Shawnna L. Adair for $215,000.

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Dustin V. Cimato and Heidi J. Eisenhardt for $214,000.

West Cocalico Township

Walter E. Schwarz Jr. and Deborah L. Schwarz conveyed property on a public road to Jason Weidman and Cathlyn Weidman for $335,000.

Colerain Township

Rosemarie M. Slater and Patrick V. Slater conveyed property on a public road to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

Columbia Borough

Jesse K. Stoltzfus and Lillian S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Locust Street to Spring Valley Partners LLC for $150,000.

Timothy Draper and Timothy B. Draper conveyed property on Union Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $55,000.

Blake Aston conveyed 111 S. Eighth St. to Jared B. Helton for $117,000.

Darren Rowles and Kelli Rowles conveyed 232 N. Third St. to Timothy R. Mohr for $117,500.

Anwar M. Basher and Amal B. Yousif conveyed property on 1217 Staman Lane to Juan Carlos Lopez Polanco, Rosa E. Marizan Diaz and Rosa E. Marizan Diaz for $144,900.

Thomas F. Hermansader conveyed 426 Chestnut St. to Ester Fares for $245,000.

The estate of T. Donald Erdman and The estate of Thomas Donald Erdman conveyed 718 Walnut St. to Dustin L. Brubaker for $67,000.

M&M Realty Co. conveyed property on Union Street to Timothy Draper for $40,000.

Conestoga Township

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Tom Keller for $285,000.

Steven D. Minder, Tina M. Minder and Tina Minder conveyed property on Stehman Road to Steven D. Minder for $1.

Dean E. Baker and Patricia L. Baker conveyed property on River Road to Austin Dienner and Christi J. Dienner for $350,000.

Conoy Township

Wanda R. Hahn conveyed property on a public road to Donald Purdum and Nicole Purdum for $237,900.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christina M. Long conveyed 152 Peach Alley to Seven Mountains Investments Corp. for $79,000.

Charles E. Poehner Jr. and Tina R. Poehner conveyed 133 Risser Road to James W. Hamilton and April L. Hamilton for $287,000.

Denver Borough

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jamison D. Weinhold and Natalie L. Weinhold conveyed 105 Bon View Drive to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $224,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Clayton M. Weidman conveyed 114 S. Fourth St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $89,280.

Bryce C. Naranjo and Jessica N. Naranjo conveyed 21 S. Fourth St. to Zachary J. Martin and Hannah G. Martin for $166,000.

Fulton Bank NA and Denver National Bank conveyed property on a public road to Unruh Property Holdings LLC for $425,000.

Samuel E. Payne and Judy W. Payne conveyed property on Weaver Road to Timothy H. Martin and Brenda R. Martin for $315,000.

East Donegal Township

William Scott and Katie B. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra Hutto and Michael Hutto for $246,000.

John A. Monchak and Carol Dalkiewicz conveyed property on a public road to Carol Lynn Dalkiewicz and Thomas M. Dalkiewicz for $152,000.

Cash Now LLC and Raymond M. Abboud conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Logan Ginter and Ashley N. Ginter for $179,900.

Kaiden L. Bryan and Rachel E. Bryan conveyed 18 Thornapple Drive to Sandra E. Millovich for $145,000.

William J. Holmes Jr. and Janelle Holmes conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Cameron H. Eller and Lea R. Eller for $265,000.

Steven R. Smith and Sandra L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Juan J. Vargas, Mercedes Y. Hidalgo Castro and Mercedes Y. Hidalgo Castro for $330,000.

Robert Dale Wilt II conveyed 13 Beattys Tollgate Road to Robert Dale Wilt II and Kristine L. Wilt for $1.

Drumore Township

Charles W. Smithgall, Deborah A. Smithgall and Charles Smithgall conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Kauffman Jr. for $325,000.

Earl Township

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to James Knockstead and Melissa Knockstead for $352,489.

Amos Z. Horning Jr. and Ellen N. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Elvin Z. Horning and Lorraine S. Horning for $1.

Audrey L. Zart conveyed property on Bridle Path to John H. Eby and Karen I. Eby for $212,000.

East Earl Township

Rebecca Jo Ohrberg, Carl Elis Ohrberg, Carl E. Ohrberg and Rebecca J. Ohrberg conveyed property on a public road to Brianna Nicole Eavenson and Evan Dane Geesey for $295,900.

West Earl Township

Kenneth Merk and Amanda Merk conveyed property on Main Street to Peter M. Detwiler for $211,000.

East Petersburg Borough

Mitchell L. Hinton and Marisol Hinton conveyed 5945 Leebel Road to Sandra Valdez and Hector Valdez for $194,000.

Louis S. Carotenuto and Robin M. Carotenuto conveyed property on a public road to Hannah B. Varisano and Isaiah Varisano for $196,250.

The estate of Robert H. Price conveyed property on Rainbow Drive to Dominic J. Jacobs and Suada Selimanocic for $215,000.

Kathryn Mardis conveyed property on a public road to Georgina Mancuso, Salvatore Mancuso, Madeline Garrett and Makella E. Garrett for $237,000.

Elizabeth Township

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Mykel Nettke conveyed 201 Joyce Drive to Greg Ruth for $168,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Frederick B. Parow and Tina M. Parow conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to Dwayne L. Rager and Nancy E. Rager for $209,500.

Jason C. Miller conveyed 26 E. Orange St. to Taylor Warner and Gage Warner for $184,900.

Eric D. Musser and Lisa M. Musser conveyed 1 Briarcliff Road to Michael A. Wimer and Christina E. Wimer for $190,900.

Faith Homes of Donegal Inc. conveyed 148 E. Washington St. to Eric L. Heisey for $134,000.

Jeanne Lutz and Jeanne Frey conveyed 233 E. High St. to Jason M. Alexson and Daviana Martinez for $159,900.

Ephrata Borough

James A. White conveyed Unit 27 to Paula Jeanne Horning and Daryl Lynn Horning for $125,000.

Kevin M. Foreacre and Lauren L. Foreacre conveyed 104 Garrett Circle to Lauren L. Foreacre for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Scott P. Baker and Audrey L. Baker conveyed 48 Akron Road to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $103,360.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Phelan Hallinan LP and Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones LLP conveyed 229 Park Ave. to David L. Moyer for $0.

Douglas A. Darling conveyed property on Mason Drive to Emily P. Givler for $230,000.

Patrick J. Conlin, Jillian K. Rider, Jillian K. Conlin, Brian T. Powell, Lindsey Powell, Jillian Rider and Jillian Conlin conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Mervin Lee King for $160,000.

Ephrata Township

Lawrence Nolan and Helen Nolan conveyed property on Madison Circle to Maxwell L. Spangler for $230,000.

East Hempfield Township

George M. Rajkowski conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Phillip C. Miller and Cassandra R. Miller for $221,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Robert L. Mann conveyed 3123 Parker Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $176,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Alex O. Pabon, Kelly E. Donnelly and Kelly D. Pabon conveyed 805 Pine Tree Way to FHG 92 LLC for $169,000.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

ADT LLC conveyed 3040 Industry Drive to J. Holdings LLC for $1,360,000.

Debora Johnson conveyed property on Kings Lane to Elise S. Arters for $399,900.

David L. Bohannon Jr. and Nancye M. Bohannon conveyed 720 Centerville Road to Joseph R. Marks Jr. and Miranda L. Marks for $267,000.

The estate of Maxine D. Long conveyed property on Eagle Nest Court to John F. Feeser III for $160,101.

Katherine Gyger Spear and John A. Spear conveyed property on a public road to George Michael Rajkowski for $275,000.

John F. Carini and Rhonda K. Carini conveyed property on Woodbine Boulevard to Kevin N. Kimmel and Aya Kinoshita for $429,900.

Charles R. Rost and Mary O. Rost conveyed 773 Barrwick Lane to Enid L. Friedman for $352,000.

West Hempfield Township

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Joyce Arlene Rost and The estate of Joyce A. Rost conveyed 755 Old Chickies Hill Road to Corporate Venture Group for $61,000.

Kyle L. Cassel and Jeanette M. Cassel conveyed property on a public road to Kirsten L. Allen for $177,000.

Shaun T. Shea and Julie Shea conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Yagya N. Chapagain and Puspa K. Chapagain for $315,000.

Richard L. Freed and Jami M. Freed conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Travis Mifflin Eck and Coreena Lynn Kise for $144,900.

Mitchell A. Singleton conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell A. Singleton and Tina Marie Singleton for $1.

Thomas C. Wright III and Patricia L. Wright conveyed 3147 Marietta Ave. to Lazaro M Perez Junco and Anabel Toledo Estrada for $209,900.

NRZ Reo VI B LLC and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed 3204 Kitty Lane to Millpond Properties LLC for $125,900.

Barbara K. Sellers and Kyle S. Sellers conveyed 3952 Birchwood Lane to Brent Hanson and Tera Hanson for $235,000.

Walter J. Lewicki Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Susan E. Thibeau for $430,000.

East Lampeter Township

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and David R. Pittman conveyed 2828 Lincoln Highway East to Elam Fisher Jr. for $119,000.

Penny D. Stoner, Penny D. Brown and Ronald E. Brown conveyed 278 Strasburg Pike to Ronald E. Brown and Penny D. Brown for $1.

West Lampeter Township

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builder Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Frank Baker and Nancy Ricard for $296,570.

Frances J. Dodson, Frances J. Dodson Katras and Frances J Dodson Katras conveyed property on Lyndon Avenue to Janessa Hauser for $210,000.

Sean Glass and Skylar L. Glass conveyed property on a public road to Shawn G. Ortega for $205,000.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Dalton W. Patterson and Miriam E. Gamache for $284,900.

Craig D. Thompson and Lynne J. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Lettrich and Alisha E. Pinkerton for $348,000.

Lancaster city

Michael Sofillas conveyed 690 Columbia Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.

Michael L. Brown and Dori C. Brown conveyed 905 N. Duke St. to SKJ LLC for $130,000.

LLM Realty Partners and William W. Durland conveyed 1009 N. Prince St. to Trap Property Holdings LLC for $2,243,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 403 to Michael C. Carlini for $295,000.

Kenneth Wettig and Scott William Wettig conveyed 309 Laurel St. to Gideon D. Fisher for $60,000.

Barbara Friedman and Marc Friedman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Jordan Ducca for $10.

Brandon M. Detweiler and Jacquelyn K. Detweiler conveyed 627 State St. to Michael J. Cook and Genevieve O. Munson for $322,000.

130 S. Prince Street LLC and Dynasty Properties LLC conveyed 130 S. Prince St. to Brittani Vien Tran for $1.

Cama Plan and Thomas M. Angelucci Roth Ira conveyed 710 Poplar St. to Addison Derek Hurst and Alisha Joy Hurst for $135,000.

TNNT Contracting LLC and Thaddeus Ramirez conveyed 463 S. Prince St. to Paul Costello Jr. for $110,000.

River Run Rentals LLC and David Petersheim conveyed property on South Franklin Street to Elmer S. Riehl for $277,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Harrison Jr. and Robert L. Harrison Jr. conveyed 628 Hamilton St. to Old House Love LLC for $126,000.

Christopher J. Shrom and Shree L. Shrom conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Silver Anchor Properties LLC for $140,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Newell W. Embley IV conveyed 623 Bay St. to BP Group LP for $86,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth K. Cummings and Sabrina K. Cummings conveyed 209 Holly Lane to Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner for $209,000.

Monica R. Dixon conveyed 707 E. Fulton St. to Chance Pini for $137,000.

Maria Ciprian conveyed 656 W. Vine St. to Bernadette C. Cullen for $105,000.

Chad Lemmons and Jessalyn Lemmons conveyed Unit 423 to David Simpson for $134,900.

Randolph C. Behm Jr. conveyed 1153 S. Duke St. to Jason Alexander Munro for $5,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Maxine Shelton conveyed 131 E. Ross St. to Cody Hurst for $123,000.

Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 133 E. New St. to Collin Dean for $249,900.

Kathleen L. Barker and Kathleen L. Beaver conveyed 332 E. New St. to Travis Dantinne for $143,000.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 325 Groff Ave. to JXZ Realty LLC for $74,900.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 42 S. Mulberry St. to Karen E. Rothschild for $199,900.

Byron Hurst, Justin Hurst, Andrew Hurst and Shannon Hurst conveyed 517 Lafayette St. to Noelia Agosto for $123,400.

Matthew B. Steffy conveyed 742 E. Chestnut St. to Anthony M. King for $150,000.

Eduardo A. Bencosme, Yulissa Ascencio Medina, Yulissa Ascencio Medina and Yulissa Bencosme conveyed 1262 High St. to Eduardo A. Bencosme and Yulissa Bencosme for $1.

Dwain S. London, C. Ivy London and Carmen I. Frontanez conveyed 443 Pershing Ave. to Impact Missions for $65,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 448 Nevin St. to Tammi Hoke for $135,000.

Christy R. Griffin conveyed 16 N. Jefferson St. to Jason David Wagner and Carolyn Sue Fisher for $260,000.

Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 540 Green St. to Barbara E. Swarey for $61,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 506 to Hannah Marie Spector for $359,850.

Federal Land Trust LLC and David Holm conveyed 332 S. Ann St. to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $96,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Union Street to David R. Lantz for $87,000.

Michael C. Sofillas conveyed 655 W. Orange St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $95,000.

Scott W. Beyerle conveyed 852 N. Market St. to Scott W. Beyerle Sr. and Jamela H. Beyerle for $1.

Scott W. Beyerle conveyed 41 W. Ross St. to Scott W. Beyerle Sr. for $1.

The estate of Stanley K. Grim conveyed 415 Fairview Ave. to Roy B. Weinhold for $35,000.

Kyle Allgood and Zackory Butt conveyed 324 S. Prince St. to Maria F. Arauz for $70,000.

Brandi J. Wolgemuth conveyed property on West Grant Street to Lori A. Rudegeair for $194,000.

Michael Sofillas conveyed 14 Ruby St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $90,000.

Michael D. Suess and Robin E. Suess conveyed 635 E. Walnut St. to Maintained Properties LLC for $92,000.

Lancaster Township

Eric M. Young and Tabitha K. Young conveyed property on a public road to Matthew O. Bolin and Katherine L. Bolin for $155,000.

Ronald D. Patterson and Sue E. Patterson conveyed 1740 Southport Drive to Ellis Roe and Deborah Roe for $236,850.

The estate of Jane L. Young conveyed 1113 Jamaica Road to Luis Emanuel Rosario Betancourt for $152,000.

Brixmor Residual Stone Mill Plaza LLC and Centro NP Residual Stone Mill Plaza LLC conveyed property on a public road to TSV Stone Mill Plaza LLC for $10.

J. Clyde Deiter and Doris Deiter conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to New Growth Now LLC for $204,000.

Katy Scarlett Landis, Darren Michael Landis and Katy S. Landis conveyed 305 Abbeyville Road to Danielle K. Robertson for $217,000.

Engjellushe Kallashi and Engjellushe Sofillas conveyed 1186 Maple Ave. to Joseph Sheinfeld for $136,000.

Upper Leacock Township

Ruth A. Appel and Ruth Anne Appel conveyed 69 Hickory Lane to Ruth A. Appel for $1.

Lititz Borough

Larry D. Zimmerman and Dianne E. Zimmerman conveyed 108 West End Ave. to John Chuma and Tanesha S. Chuma for $325,000.

The estate of James L. Gehman conveyed 422 N. Cedar St. to David Gehman for $0.

John P. Gainer and John G. Gainer conveyed property on North Cedar Street to 214 N. Cedar LLC for $169,000.

Little Britain Township

Derek J. Bryant and Breeann D. Bryant conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin David Strickland and Heather Lynn Bennett for $215,000.

Manheim Township

Elise S. Arters conveyed property on a public road to Steven High and Elizabeth High for $446,100.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Stephen C. Fletcher and Bobbianne R. Fletcher for $461,625.

LLM Realty Partners and William W. Durland conveyed property on a public road to Trap Property Holdings LLC for $257,000.

Matthew S. Royer, Tammy J. Fox Royer, Tammy J Fox Royer and Matthew Royer conveyed 65 Glen Moore Circle to Boranny Bora and David M. Kilp for $215,000.

Diane M. Solove and Richard S. Solove conveyed property on Eshelman Road to Patrick J. Tell for $565,000.

Marshall Avenue Properties LP, Marshall Avenue Properties LLC, Kevin M. Shaub and Brian C. Shaub conveyed property on Marshall Avenue to Marshall Avenue Properties LP for $1.

A. Michael Evans conveyed Unit S6 to Shirley Casiano for $145,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 21 to John M. Troop and Michelle Lydia Troop for $703,063.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene D. Quinlan and Eugene Quinlan conveyed 312 Meetinghouse Lane to Cody Hurst for $8,473.

Kathleen K. Stoyer, Nicholas C. Stoyer, Nathan P. Stoyer, Samantha K. Stoyer and Samantha K. Mead conveyed 49 Valleybrook Drive to Kathleen K. Stoyer for $1.

Rebecca J. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Shaina L. Mozloom and Gustave C. Mozloom for $1.

Steven C. Gordon and Jessica A. Gordon conveyed property on a public road to Jessica A. Gordon for $1.

Nickel Properties LLC and Kevin Kozo conveyed property on Cheltenham Court to Salvatore Parrinello for $755,000.

Alecxih County Holdings LLC and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Allison L. Bronson for $335,000.

Rory O. Connaughton conveyed Unit 22 to William Breslow for $273,100.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to De Liu and Jin Fang Chi for $413,039.

The estate of Ray W. Frace Jr. and The estate of Ray Willard Frace Jr. conveyed 1521 Clearview Ave. to Thomas W. Devenney for $206,000.

Bradford K. Hagen and Susan R. Hagen conveyed 1481 New Holland Ave. to Brittney K. Orwick for $250,000.

David J. Levens, Myra J. Levens and Levens Family Trust conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Martin F. Majcher and Marissa A. Majcher for $360,000.

Manheim Borough

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Robert H. Embury, Beverley A. Embury and Robert Embury conveyed 133 Mill St. to Jonathan Cortes for $106,000.

Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and Dan Parson conveyed property on New Charlotte Street to Leonard Nolt and Duane Nolt for $87,000.

Manor Township

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Eugenio T. Santos Garcia, Eugenio T Santos Garcia, Sarah Santos Jagroo, Sarah Santos Jagroo, Eugenio T. Santos, Sarah A. Santos Jagroo and Sarah Santos Jagroo conveyed 47 Manor Oaks Drive to Renew Homes LLC for $174,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christopher Rohrbach conveyed 18 Harvard Ave. to Coastline Capital LLC for $126,000.

Pamela S. Gabrielson and Peter E. Eshelman conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Joseph C. Ritchey for $178,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Beverly M. Waltman conveyed 232 Oakridge Drive to Matthew L. Miller for $133,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on Bradford Street to Matthew Bosley for $175,000.

Barbara J. Smith and Brandon E. Smith conveyed 1061 Indian Marker Road to Andres Alejandro Lopez Cabrera and Andres Alejandro Lopez Cabrera for $545,000.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to A. Steven Funk for $275,000.

Maureen C. Fritz conveyed property on Bridle Circle to James N. Daly Jr. and William J. Pizzichil for $745,000.

Marietta Borough

Michael A. Wimer, Christina E. Wimer and Christina E. Mellinger conveyed 32 N. Chestnut St. to Emma Bury for $147,000.

Martic Township

Commerce Property Group LLC and Jonathan A. Gordon conveyed property on Drytown Road to Ellison R. Eckman and Amanda L. Eckman for $160,000.

David A. Brooks and Cynthia A. Brooks conveyed property on Fox Hollow Road to Amy K. Hill and Barry Weitzel for $285,000.

Millersville Borough

Thomas A. Knight and Angela S. Knight conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Sweda and Debra J. Sweda for $390,000.

Frances C. Baker conveyed 205 E. Cottage Ave. to FTC Properties LLC for $140,000.

Frances C. Baker conveyed 105 N. Prince St. to Porchlight Enterprises LLC for $150,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 13 to David T. Park and Carrie M. Park for $196,900.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 12 to Alabade Investments LLC for $196,900.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 11 to Alabade Investments LLC for $196,900.

Giovanni M. Flores conveyed 163 New Haven St. to Giovanni M. Flores and Tesha Flores for $1.

Krista Sebelist and Krista Faus conveyed property on a public road to We Buy PA Inc. for $102,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Lloyd S. Zimmerman and Marie S. Zimmerman for $390,000.

We Buy PA Inc. conveyed property on a public road to William J. Holmes Jr. for $129,000.

Mountville Borough

Allan L. Getz conveyed property on a public road to Jason S. Zink for $235,000.

New Holland Borough

Rockey T. Coleman conveyed 201 Orlon St. to Salala Lusengya and Veronica Mkandilwa for $194,900.

Douglas D. Martin conveyed 320 Warren St. to William T. Fowler III for $212,500.

Christine L. Reifsnyder and Mildred A. Leaman conveyed 71 Ashlea Village to Lois A. Roubos for $155,000.

Paradise Township

Mary K. Fromm, Deborah L. Jackson and Clifford E. Fromm conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to John S. Esh for $123,000.

Penn Township

Ross W. Rodruan and Barbara R. Rodruan conveyed property on a public road to Michael Resh and Kayla Resh for $297,000.

Eric S. Ober, Francesca Ober, Audrey J. Fisher, Audrey Fisher Pedersen and Audrey Fisher Pedersen conveyed 173 Sego Sago Road to Sego Sago Property LLC for $292,445.

Pequea Township

Lester L. Dagen and Evelyn A. Dagen conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Frey, Sue Ann Wertz Frey and Sue Ann Wertz Frey for $1.

Corey L. Stauffer and Rebecca L. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Corey L. Stauffer for $199,900.

Josue Francois and Bryanna Francois conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Constein and Hannah E. Constein for $249,900.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 1 to Carol Ann Landis for $238,786.

Providence Township

Steven J. Phipps and Suzanne E. Phipps conveyed property on Fairview School Road to James E. Lee Jr. and Lisa A. Lee for $307,000.

Donald E. Becker and Charlotte M. Becker conveyed 7 Woods Drive to David C. Urey for $250,000.

Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel Mae Beiler conveyed property on a public road to BLC Holdings LLC for $870,000.

Rapho Township

Josephine M. Sanitate conveyed property on a public road to Nichol M. Hollinger and Vito J. Sanitate for $1.

Norman L. Kreider and Orpha M. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Linda Susan Yackly for $260,000.

Wesley E. Murry conveyed 1580 Strickler Road to Mt Joy Investors LLC for $675,000.

Sadsbury Township

Benjamin K. Smucker and Rebecca F. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Leon F. Miller, Annie M. Miller, Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus for $1,410,000.

Salisbury Township

Norman B. Stoltzfus and Rebecca L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon F. Stoltzfus and Lydia Ann Stoltzfus for $550,000.

Jesse D. King and Marybeth King conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Z. Fisher and Sylvia R. Fisher for $290,000.

Steven L. Smoker and Kathryn J. Smoker conveyed property on Old Mill Drive to Jonathan Lee Beiler and Kathryn Joy Beiler for $780,000.

Strasburg Borough

Grant T. Holden conveyed 20 Miller St. to Grant T. Holden and Nicole N. Holden for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Brandon T. Russum and Kelli N. Russum for $255,000.

Strasburg Township

Harold E. Meek conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Fisher and Lynette S. Fisher for $235,000.

Brandon T. Russum and Kelli N. Russum conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin T. Lefever for $187,500.

Terre Hill Borough

Bruce S. Garrabrandt, Janet W. Garrabrandt and Julie Musser conveyed property on East Main Street to Heather Kehlor for $196,600.

Warwick Township

The estate of Bruce A. Carver conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Oberholtzer and Lori Oberholtzer for $325,000.

Larry D. Leister and Lois J. Leister conveyed property on Sunset Lane to Christopher Epler and Katie Epler for $339,900.

Preston B. Sellers and Shannon L. Sellers conveyed property on a public road to William H. Pennypacker McCusker, William H Pennypacker McCusker and Anne M. McCandless for $231,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Mary E. Dombach conveyed 601 W. Orange St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $181,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Lititz Reserve LLC conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Payne and Judith W. Payne for $381,920.

Shirley M. Thacker conveyed 117 Pepperton Court to Shirley M. Thacker and Borislaw B. Radivioevici for $1.

Clark D. Hiatt and Raechel H. Hiatt conveyed property on a public road to Raechel H. Hiatt for $1.

John E. Eccleston Jr. and Lynndell A. Eccleston conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Karis Eccleston for $292,500.

Mary Ann McSparran conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence J. Myers and Cynthia J. Myers for $402,000.

Timothy C. Brouse and Julie A. Brouse conveyed 1016 Freedom St. to Anilkumar G. Kanabar and Indira A. Kanabar for $347,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Gina Marie A Finerty, Marie Micieli and Kenneth S. Finerty conveyed 1475 Putnam Drive to Renew Homes LLC for $171,000.