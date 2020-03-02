The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 17-21:
Adamstown Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, David A. Lesher and Michelle L. Lesher conveyed 207 E. Main St. to US Bank Trust NA and Igloo Series IV Trust for $2,185.
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Monica Lisa Hertzog for $241,603.
Akron Borough
Marie D. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Gingrich, Lisa Ingram and Gingrich Family Trust for $1.
Joseph A. Martin conveyed 637 Main St. to Joseph A. Martin, Maria S. Stran Martin and Maria S. Stran Martin for $0.
Cameron Wesley Leakey and Jody Lee Leakey conveyed 15 N. Ninth St. to Shannon R. Weaver, Anya E. Weaver and Jethro Beiler for $123,600.
Brecknock Township
Samuel S. Brubaker and Frances H. Brubaker conveyed property on Panorama Drive to Samuel S. Brubaker and Frances H. Brubaker for $1.
Noah N. Zimmerman and Pauline B. Zimmerman conveyed 388 E. Maple Grove Road to Noah N. Zimmerman, Pauline B. Zimmerman and Noah N. Zimmerman & Pauline B. Zimmerman Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Francis J. Hogan, Dianne M. Hogan and Francis Hogan conveyed 1244 Reading Road to Federal National Mortgage Association for $2,180.
Clay Township
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 330 Tradition Lane to Douglas M. Williams and Deborah M. Williams for $408,264.
Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 180 to John Wiegand and Amy Wiegand for $92,100.
East Cocalico Township
The estate of Leroy R. Pfautz and the estate of Mildred I. Pfautz conveyed property on Pfautz Hill Road to EHM Properties LLC for $905,000.
BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 37 Kurtz Road to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $19,507.
Jolynn F. Nolt, Leverne K. Nolt, Michael S. Pfautz, Carolyn L. Pfautz, Jeffrey N. Pfautz, V. Jane Pfautz, Rick R. Pfautz, Susan B. Pfautz, Timothy D. Pfautz and Cheryl D. Pfautz conveyed property on a public road to EHM Properties LLC for $761,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to James Dolan for $220,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Elmer D. Lantz conveyed 27 Bill Drive to PHH Mortgage Corp. for $2,287.
West Cocalico Township
Ethan Rutt, Ethan Dean Rutt and Harold J. Moyer conveyed 135 Whitehall Road to Ethan Dean Rutt and Katelyn Marie Rutt for $1.
Michael T. Fryberger conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Horst and Makayla M. Horst for $162,400.
Jennifer P. Murray conveyed 100 E. Main St. to Andres Froilan Tapia Ciprian and Andres Froilan Tapia Ciprian for $134,900.
The estate of Kenneth L. Hackman and the estate of Kenneth LE Hackman conveyed property on Greenville Road to Margaret A. Hackman for $0.
Columbia Borough
John M. Nikolaus conveyed 466 Manor St. to Omar Swarey for $50,000.
Michael A. Ream conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Christian Esh for $106,000.
Paul V. Snyder Jr. and Lindia J. Snyder conveyed 223 Lawrence St. to Benjamin F. Weaver, Blake I. Levy and Jordan L. Weimersheimer for $24,000.
John D. Herr conveyed 251 S. Fifth St. to Ross Street Properties LLC for $75,000.
Todd W. Hawn and Amanda M. Hawn conveyed 322 N. Third St. to Scott R. Gingrich for $195,000.
Arthur Wilmot III and Tami L. Wilmot conveyed 209 S. Second St. to George F. Hoover Jr. for $69,500.
WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed 728 Walnut St. to Cody Christensen, Jessyka Sarang Vest and Bruce Scott Christensen for $184,900.
Conestoga Township
William C. Dorsey and Brenda C. Dorsey conveyed property on a public road to Nash Chartier and Stephanie Chartier for $120,000.
Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed 1428 River Hill Road to Kevin Hare and Heather Ely for $305,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group PC conveyed 95 Colemanville Road to Ross S. Kling Sr. for $169,900.
Denver Borough
Tammy L. Knepp, Jon I. Knepp and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,172.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the estate of Elam Harry Mellinger, Shirley Achey, Marjorie Burkins, Glenn Mellinger, Grace Reider, Peggy Buehler and Brenda Leinbach conveyed 108 S. Fourth St. to Finance of America Reverse LLC for $2,166.
East Donegal Township
George C. Desmond conveyed 323 Wild Cherry Lane to Angel R Rivera Melendez and Frances M Nazario Hernandez for $147,900.
West Donegal Township
Jesse Baker and Shelly Baker conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Baker for $1.
Emily K. Zimmerman and Emily K. Heisler conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Jenna Martin for $167,500.
Bret Taylor Olson, Thomas Brian Olson and Carol A. Olson conveyed 1752 Turnpike Road to Brian W. Olson for $1.
David H. Smith, Shigeko Smith and Roy J. Smith A conveyed property on West Bainbridge Road to Jared K. Garber and Sarah J. Garber for $230,000.
Drumore Township
Deborah A. Smithgall, Charles W. Smithgall and Charles Smithgall conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Drive to Patricia Blough and Dennis Blough for $1.
East Drumore Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Michele L. Lemon, William Henry Lemon Jr., Lori Lemon and William H. Lemon conveyed 408 Buck Road to US Bank NA and RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT for $2,377.
Earl Township
Charles A. Adams and Katie L. Adams conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Katie L. Adams for $1.
The estate of Lena N. Nolt conveyed 717 Grist Mill Road to Susanne Z. Zimmerman and Curvin Z. Zimmerman for $1.
EVP Investments LLC and All Point Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Sweigart for $1,320,000.
East Earl Township
Edmund Henschel and Hildegard Henschel conveyed property on Shepherd Drive to Samuel D. Fisher and Jill K. Fisher for $328,000.
Kimberlee B. Cooke conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Joann M. White for $200,000.
James M. Zimmerman and Justina R. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to James M. Zimmerman and Justina R. Zimmerman for $1.
Alvin L. Smucker and Marlene R. Smucker conveyed property on Division Highway to Michael L. Wenger for $225,000.
West Earl Township
Richard L. Stover conveyed property on a public road to Tammy L. Carpinelli and Joseph D. Carpinelli for $1.
Alice Kenny conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Russo and Elaina Truax Russo for $460,000.
Eden Township
Elam K. Lapp and Martha Jane Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Esh, Annie E. Esh, Christian Stoltzfus Esh and Mary King Esh for $395,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
David W. Clugston conveyed 932 S. Market St. to David W. Clugston and George A. Clugston for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Sylvia E. Reynolds conveyed 1054 Henn Ave. to Irvin S. Weaver for $135,000.
Ronald L. Frey Jr. conveyed 170 Heatherwood Drive to Ronald L. Frey Jr. and Aryn Paige Frey for $1.
Tatyana M. Sviontek, Mikhail D. Khokhlan and Ludmila Khokhlan conveyed 129 E. Walnut St. to Ludmila Khokhlan for $1.
Laverne D. Snyder conveyed 100 Tom Ave. to Erika Beth Ginter for $200,000.
Ephrata Township
Eugene H. Horst and Elanor S. Horst conveyed property on a public road to CB Burkholder Inc. and Burkholder CB Inc. for $320,000.
Martin J. Buckwalter, Cindy S. Buckwalter and Martin Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Glenwood MHP Limited Liability Co for $425,000.
Stephen H. Thompson, Duane Adams Dennis and Duane Adam Dennis conveyed property on a public road to Heather R. Riddle and Aaron Riddle for $299,000.
Fulton Township
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and John J. Guerin conveyed property on Riverview Road Rear to Nicholas S. Anderton for $900.
James R. Kilgus, Jean E. Kilgus and Jean B. Kilgus conveyed 131 Mason Dixon Road to James R. Kilgus and Jean E. Kilgus for $10.
Kevin Buecker and Melanie Buecker conveyed property on Cooks Landing Road to Isaac Andrew Warren and Randi M. Warren for $260,000.
East Hempfield Township
John A. Vottero and Thelma E. Vottero conveyed 2628 Standardbred Drive to Daniel C. Kottcamp and Melinda J. Kottcamp for $335,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Tyler Hackman and Kaylene Hackman for $282,252.
Kim B. Marks conveyed property on 11 Conoy Road to Kim B. Marks and Amber Hoke for $1.
Douglas W. Goewey and Michael J. Allan conveyed Unit 7 to Charles G. McKee and Marian McKee for $320,000.
D&R Charles Construction LLC and David L. Charles conveyed 1601 Ridgeview Ave. to Elizabeth H. Martin for $174,000.
West Hempfield Township
Vicky L. Martin and Vicky L. Wilkinson conveyed 4418 Marietta Ave. to Vicky L. Martin for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Jonathan W. Pepper and Kary L. Pepper for $115,000.
Noah N. Zimmerman and Pauline B. Zimmerman conveyed 52 Highland Drive to Noah N. Zimmerman, Pauline B. Zimmerman and Noah N. Zimmerman & Pauline B. Zimmerman Revocable Living Trust for $1.
City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed property on North Wood Road to John T. Kiscadden for $249,900.
Rebecca H. Fisher, the estate of Lena H. Fisher, the estate of Annie B. Fisher, the estate of Mary H. Fisher, the estate of David H. Fisher, the estate of Levi H. Fisher, the estate of Sarah H. Fisher, the estate of Enos H. Fisher, the estate of Enos Fisher and the estate of Moses H. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Fisher and Mattie S. Fisher for $153,200.
West Lampeter Township
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 320 Broadmoor Drive to Norman H. Malkowski and Shirley M. Malkowski for $225,000.
Jack A. Workman Jr. and Suzzette M. Workman conveyed 1745 Pioneer Road to Jack A. Workman Jr. for $1.
Karin I. Ahlseen, Karin I. Oberholtzer and K. Ingelis Oberholtzer conveyed property on Wynwood Drive to K. Ingelis Oberholtzer and Abram J. Oberholtzer for $1.
Douglas E. Rohrer, Martha J. Rohrer and J. Lamar Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Penn Grant Holdings LLC for $1.
Douglas E. Rohrer, Martha J. Rohrer and J. Lamar Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Penn Grant Holdings LLC for $1.
Lancaster city
RPS Real Estate LLC, Timothy J. Reese and Matthew C. Samley conveyed 120 N. Shippen St. to Sapient Management LLC for $375,000.
Paul C. Costello Jr. conveyed 140 Old Dorwart St. to Mirta Nieves for $137,000.
David R. Porter conveyed 312 New Holland Ave. to Jeremy R. Shiffer for $46,000.
Kowain Christian conveyed 28 Hager St. to Tristan A. Herschaft for $156,302.
Pensco Trust Co. LLC and Jeremy Ganse Ira conveyed 707 W. Vine St. to Hb Network LLC for $1.
Pensco Trust Co. LLC and Jeremy Ganse Ira conveyed 245 N. Franklin St. to HB Network LLC for $1.
Ryan Gearhart conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Eli Smucker for $76,000.
Zachary J. Mininger and Heidi Mininger conveyed 637 Hamilton St. to Elikanah Gacheke for $184,000.
Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed 622 Lake St. to Jose Luis Rivera Rivera for $84,900.
Krabel Properties LLC conveyed 441 High St. to Jeffrey Hostetter for $72,500.
Tracorbre LP, Tracorbre Management LLC and Tracy Lin Horst conveyed Unit 3 to Tracy Lin Horst and Peter Michael Sturla for $1.
Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC and R. Edward Gordon conveyed Unit 301 to Anne T. Hinkle for $226,000.
Rizwan H. Khan conveyed 639 Hebrank St. to Christopher Williamson and Katie Williamson for $139,900.
Aaron R. Brustad and Cole G. Brustad conveyed 552 N. Mary St. to Roman I. High for $205,000.
Edwin Cortes and Tricia E. Cortes conveyed property on Pearl Street to Niquan Lee for $125,000.
Gracey Cotton III conveyed property on West Orange Street to Philip B. Greene and Amanda M. Lyons for $175,000.
Kevin E. Brandt and Jo Ann Early conveyed 15 N. Mary St. to Kevin E. Brandt for $1.
Jessica Deltoro Martinez conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Kashawn A. Johnson and Shameika K. Johnson for $179,000.
Mulberry Tree Investments LLC and Ryan Weaver conveyed 30 N. Mulberry St. to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $110,000.
Mayelin Rodriguez Grinan and Mayelin Rodriguez Grinan conveyed 721 Stevens Ave. to Marie L. Jacquet for $120,000.
Nathan K. Hoover A and Leon M. Hoover conveyed 634 East End Ave. to Patrick D. Thompson and Beth N. Thompson for $173,500.
Jerome H. Rhoads Inc. and Rhoads Jerome H. Inc. conveyed property on South Prince Street to Disruptive Innovation Advisors LLC for $725,000.
Lawrence M. Roskos conveyed 247 Lancaster Ave. to Jeffrey L. Berman and Katherine M. Warrick for $324,000.
Golden Aspens LLC conveyed 329 W. King St. to Karl R. Linde, Lashon Hylton Linde and Lashon Hylton Linde for $151,000.
Ramon Tirado conveyed property on South Lime Street to Joel A Plata Cabrera and Rosa N. Pichardo Bueno for $157,979.
Pensco Trust Co. LLC and Jeremy Ganse Ira conveyed 814 Prangley Ave. to Hb Network LLC for $1.
Joshua Acensio conveyed 644 First St. to Andrew D. Wagener for $149,000.
Peter Panzini conveyed 113 Old Dorwart St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $130,000.
James L. Beck Jr. conveyed 231 S. West End Ave. to James L. Beck Jr. and Amy K. Beck for $1.
Christopher L. Douglas conveyed property on Holly Lane to Daniel Worley and Kasie Worley for $220,500.
Lancaster Township
Louis D. Rotell III, Louis D. Rotell and Tracy Rotell conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Nancy Brooks and Ronni M. Yellen for $339,900.
Kristin B. Sharp and Kristin B. Ford conveyed 371 Atkins Ave. to Kristin B. Sharp for $1.
Armand K. Fritsch conveyed property on a public road to Patrick J. Eichelberger for $130,000.
Daniel G. Frank conveyed 125 City Mill Road to George Kendall and Mary Kendall for $236,000.
Rossemeldy Lopez, Ervin Lopez and Ervin J. Lopez conveyed 101 Conestoga Woods Road to Rossemeldy Lopez and Ervin J. Lopez for $1.
James L. Zook, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Carl E. Wolf Jr. conveyed 310 Rosedale Ave. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Aero Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1 for $2,354.
Jared M. McCoy and Carol Parrish McCoy conveyed 307 Perry Ave. to Marian G. Grill for $172,000.
Pensco Trust Co. and Jeremy Ganse Ira conveyed property on Greythorne Road to HB Network LLC for $1.
Michael D. Bull and Nancy M. Bull conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Neal Conti and Susanna Conti for $379,900.
Leacock Township
Gary W. Hight and Debbie L. Hight conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to EJ Property Management IV LLC for $337,500.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC, J. Lavern Horning and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie L. Slusar for $361,283.
Upper Leacock Township
David Lantz and Ronald L. Groff conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to Cassandra Hensley Trust for $250,000.
Lititz Borough
Stephen P. Andrelczyk conveyed 419 S. Broad St. to Peter G. Andrelczyk for $110,000.
The estate of Donna I. Kachel conveyed Unit 1 to Robert Caldwell Diller Jr, Wendy Jo Diller and Jeffrey S. McSparran for $216,000.
Joyce A. Loercher conveyed property on East Main Street to Jal Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Terry L. Kauffman and Cherie A. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Campbell, Kristin Kreider and Kauffman Family Trust for $1.
Terry L. Kauffman and Cherie A. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Campbell, Kristin Kreider and Kauffman Family Trust for $1.
Little Britain Township
Robin MacMahon and Lydia M. Hess conveyed property on Ashville Road to Lydia M. Hess for $1.
Robin MacMahon and Lydia M. Hess conveyed property on Ashville Road to Lydia M. Hess for $1.
Robin MacMahon and Lydia M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Lydia M. Hess for $1.
Manheim Township
Cooper Custom Homes At Wetherburn Commons LLC and Lisa M. Cooper conveyed property on Chiswell Place to Thomas H. Dux and Michelle Ann Farnan for $159,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Lawrence Stephen Sloan for $630,387.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby J. Greider and Fonem LLC conveyed 841 Flory Mill Road to Fonem LLC for $257,400.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Jie An for $398,736.
Janet E. Barthe conveyed 54 Village Drive to Bank of America NA for $1.
Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Greystone Construction Inc., J. Edward Buckwalter, Jeb Five LLC and Michael S. Buckwalter conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Jason R. Wicht and Therese A. Wicht for $1,050,000.
Kristina R. Tatar conveyed Unit 23 to Michelle A. Hutchinson for $159,793.
Robert J. Frey and Teresa J. Frey conveyed 1000 Cameron Ave. to Daniel Massey and Tracy L. Massey for $348,900.
Wayne M. Rineer and Chrisy L. Rineer conveyed 449 Ashford Drive to Trina T. Huyen for $255,000.
Aaron Sherman and Leah Fox conveyed 534 Koser Road to Jon D. Lepley and Renee L. Lepley for $459,900.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holdings Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to David E. Rice and Sheri B. Rice for $523,841.
Peggy J. Frey and Linda Sellers conveyed 117 Keller Ave. to Robert P. Brey for $199,500.
David S. Snider and Rhoda J. Snider conveyed property on River Birch Drive to Trudy M. Laplaca for $275,000.
K. Derek Pritts and Kim Derek Pritts conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Kim Derek Pritts for $0.
David Stapler and Linda L. Stapler conveyed 108 St. Thomas Road to Eric D. Stapler and Jodi L. Stapler for $225,000.
Manheim Borough
Robert L. Hershey Sr. and Doreen E. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Larry D. Zeiset, Jere A. Martin, Larry D. Zeiset & Jere A. Martin and Zeiset Larry D. & Jere A. Martin for $45,000.
Sarah Knapp conveyed 249 W. High St. to John Michael Sollenberger and Kaitlyn E. Sollenberger for $220,000.
Roger Shenk and Michele Shenk conveyed 25 S. Fulton St. to Micah Shenk and Kayla Shenk for $172,000.
Robert L. Hershey Sr. and Doreen E. Hershey conveyed property on South Oak Street to Jere A. Martin, Larry D. Zeiset, Larry D. Zeiset & Jere A. Martin and Zeiset Larry D. & Jere A. Martin for $45,000.
Albert Garcia conveyed 22 S. Pitt St. to Keith Robert Wakefield Jr. and Alexis Lynn Harrison for $1.
Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed 226 E. Ferdinand St. to K&K Fairview Properties LLC for $131,000.
Robert L. Hershey Sr. and Doreen E. Hershey conveyed property on South Laurel Street to Jeffrey Longenecker and Jessica L. Longenecker for $45,000.
Manor Township
Michael C. Specht conveyed property on a public road to David P. Flynn for $184,900.
Barbara Cantey conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Stacie L. Drebenstedt for $169,900.
John P. Rooney conveyed 1001 Tom Paine Drive to Angela J. Rooney for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Caprice McClary and David I. McClary conveyed 185 Knollwood Road to LSF9 Master Participation Trust for $2,202.
Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Sharmistha Mallik conveyed 224 Post Oak Road to Richard T. Ford and Marcia K. Ford for $255,000.
Corey A. Kauffman and Corey Kauffman conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Thomas J. Rieger and Suzanne Rieger for $160,500.
Peter G. Andrelczyk conveyed 36 Girard Ave. to Shannon K. Munley and Gregory T. Brown for $235,000.
Marietta Borough
Douglas H. Vera conveyed 653 E. Market St. to Eric L. Vera for $1.
Martic Township
Isaac S. King conveyed 128 Magnolia Drive to Christopher Christaldi for $242,000.
BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed property on Drytown Road to Carl A. Adamoli and Amy L. Adamoli for $225,000.
Cory E. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to William J. McNeill for $280,000.
Millersville Borough
Catharina Maria Oquinn and Catharina M. Oquinn conveyed 22 Wabank Road to Kim M. Taylor and Roy C. Reider for $207,500.
Mount Joy Borough
William M. Hawthorne and Karen L. Hawthorne conveyed property on a public road to Melody Sell for $180,000.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 9 to Christopher H. Menges and Tonya Yvonne Menges for $212,200.
Fire Department Mount Joy Inc. and Friendship Fire Company No. 1 Inc. conveyed property on a public road to William M. Hawthorne and Karen L. Hawthorne for $1.
William P. Ward conveyed 168 N. Market St. to Nicholas H. Schober for $155,000.
The estate of Kevin Baker, The estate of Kevin R. Baker and The estate of Kevin Ray Baker conveyed property on a public road to Core Construction Enterprises LLC for $135,000.
Mount Joy Township
Kris Bartels, Michelle Belavitz and Michelle L. Bartels conveyed property on a public road to Kris Bartels and Michelle L. Bartels for $0.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Kelli Harrison and Michael Harrison for $307,000.
Mountville Borough
Jay E. Lowman and Kristine B. Lowman conveyed property on a public road to Todd D. Funk and Jill W. Funk for $145,000.
New Holland Borough
Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 23 S. Custer Ave. to Abner S. Miller and Emma K. Miller for $128,700.
Paradise Township
Brian L. Groff and Tammy S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Broderick II for $170,000.
Howard B. Combs and Ruth P. Combs conveyed property on Keneagy Hollow Road to Ruth P. Combs for $1.
Henry S. Esh, David A. Esh and Rachel L. Esh conveyed property on Harristown Road to Elmer P. Beiler for $350,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher J. Lee and Christopher Lee conveyed 3312 Lincoln Highway East to Leaman Place Management LLC for $130,000.
Penn Township
Manuel A. Luciano and Natalie Lorraine Luciano conveyed property on a public road to Ross W. Rodruan and Barbara Rose Rodruan for $370,000.
Thomas L. Garrett Sr. and Marion K. Garrett conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Brandon D. Ober and Lindsey Ober for $298,000.
Donald L. Bragg and Bragg Living Trust conveyed 222 Loghes Drive to Donald L. Bragg for $0.
Quarryville Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas G. Wagner and Melissa Wagner conveyed 122 E. State St. to US Bank NA, CIM Trust 2017-6 and Mortgage Backed Notes Series 2017-6 for $2,189.
Rapho Township
Christopher Christaldi conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Joshua H. Beals and Brittany L. Beals for $206,000.
James E. McCollum and Donna R. McCollum conveyed Unit 75 to Gerald S. Geib and Linda L. Geib for $300,000.
Frank Failla conveyed 3751 Mount Joy Road to Rapho Partners LLC for $127,500.
Samuel K. Glick and Malinda S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Ben F. Zook and Annie K. Zook for $1,782,000.
Linda S. Ressler conveyed 1333 Heatherwood Drive to Frank L. Trainer and Susan A. Trainer for $220,000.
Strasburg Borough
Anella M. Shaffer and Anella M. Breedlove conveyed property on Wilton Drive to Richard D. Erb and Cathy A. Erb for $285,000.
Strasburg Township
The estate of R. Dale Winters conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Mellinger for $220,000.
John L. Stoltzfus, Malinda L. Stoltzfus, Malinda Stoltzfus and Malinda Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus for $286,300.
Warwick Township
David C. Hollinger and Tonya A. Hollinger conveyed property on Farm Lane to Peter Caputo and Peggy Caputo for $309,000.
Ronald E. Kruis and Jean M. Kruis conveyed property on a public road to Jean M. Kruis for $1.
Warwick Township of conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Edward H. Good and Susanna H. Good for $1.
Edward H. Good and Susanna H. Good conveyed 143 Rothsville Station Road to Samuel E. Stoltzfus for $775,000.
Silas Flores and Julie Flores conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Klinger and Brandon M. Klinger for $234,900.
Joyce A. Loercher conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Jal Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Stanley V. Rudy, Michele L. Rudy and Michele Rudy conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Michele L. Rudy for $1.