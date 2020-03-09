The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 24-28:
Adamstown Borough
Choua Lo conveyed property on a public road to Choua Lo for $1.
Bart Township
Kenneth L. Scott and Cheryl L. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Shady Grove Housing LLC for $106,000.
David B. Miller and Hannah S. Miller conveyed property on Georgetown Road to David B. Miller and Hannah S. Miller for $1.
Aaron F. Miller and Malinda K. Miller conveyed property on Georgetown Road to David B. Miller and Hannah S. Miller for $28,000.
Brecknock Township
George Leid II and Marian Leid conveyed property on a public road to Leonard J. Harrison Jr. and Julia A. Harrison for $75,000.
The estate of Agnes B. Carr, The estate of Agnes Bennett Carr, William J. Bennett, Margaret Bennett Brnich and Margaret M. Brnich conveyed property on Glenview Drive to Duane A. Shirk and Stacey R. Shirk for $230,000.
Joseph W. Cervera and Mary K. Cervera conveyed Unit 4 to Dianne J. Beyer for $210,000.
Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Matthew P. Pavalko and Amber L. Pavalko for $259,000.
Noah L. Beam and Amanda F. Beam conveyed property on Country Drive to Cindy A. Tomczak and Tamara D. Rutkowsky for $234,900.
The estate of John W. Kasenchak conveyed property on a public road to Louis David Nikolaenko and Ilona Nikolaenko for $295,000.
Clay Township
Kathleen M. Sapio conveyed property on a public road to Stephen C. Kupetz and Prudence Elizabeth Jarvie II for $230,000.
East Cocalico Township
Nathan N. Schlegel conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Nathan N. Schlegel and Amy J. Schlegel for $1.
Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Jeffrey D. Wenger for $100,000.
James C. Young conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Gushiken for $275,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Victor J. Jouet Jr. and Jacqueline M. Jouet for $349,344.
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Josiah R. Sauder for $169,800.
Colerain Township
Henry S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Salome K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Salome K. Stoltzfus for $1.
Henry S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Salome K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Ridge Road to Joseph L. Stoltzfus and Fannie L. Stoltzfus for $1.
Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bell Road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus, Eva S. Stoltzfus, Jacob E. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Columbia Borough
Gary L. Mowrer, Constance Mowrer, Gary Mowrer and Constance L. Mowrer conveyed 553 Avenue H to Dakota A. Becan for $56,000.
Gobran Guirguis, Gobran Guiguis and Aida Abdou conveyed 301 N. Second St. to Raghad Muneam Al Khazaali for $105,000.
Michael A. Allen, Erika Allen and Erika C. Smith conveyed 449 Union St. to Cody M. Bennett and Michael J. Elia for $82,500.
Kurt Waldo Gambler and Theresa Droege Gambler conveyed Unit 31 to Gambler Family River Real Estate Partnership for $38,000.
Christopher E. Will and Rebekah L. Will conveyed property on Chestnut Street to David Blackburn and Danya Blackburn for $249,000.
North Star Properties LLC and Eric M. Miller conveyed 539 N. Second St. to Karah B. Ashley and John S. Witmer for $133,000.
Timothy M. Finegan and Carolyn Finegan conveyed 617 Manor St. to William E. Bucher for $112,900.
Conestoga Township
Thomas Grassel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Grasselvillle Farms LLC for $1.
Conoy Township
Jerrica Altschuh, Jerrica Riopelle and Ryan Riopelle conveyed 257 Cypress St. to Matthew Martin for $205,000.
Garlan S. Kise and Sandra L. Kise conveyed property on a public road to Jill M. Kise for $1.
Denver Borough
Floy A. Goshert conveyed 625 Main St. to Randy L. Fox and Dustin S. Fox for $78,000.
Patrick R. Casey, Desiree L. Casey and Desiree Casey conveyed 21 N. Third St. to Tessa R. Weyers and Burnell Ray Good for $179,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Patrick R. Casey and Desiree L. Casey for $230,000.
East Donegal Township
Barbara A. Stoner and Barry E. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany M. Stoner for $1.
The estate of Carl R. Stark and The estate of Carl Robert Stark conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Shawna M. Stark for $145,000.
Eleventen LLC conveyed property on a public road to Marietta De LLC for $26,000,000.
Ronald E. Brown conveyed property on Rock Point Road to Joshua T. Barclay and Kathryn E. Barclay for $319,000.
Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Richard Siedman and Judith S. Siedman for $274,729.
Erin E. Mattern and Kari L. Herchelroth conveyed property on Maplewood Lane to Sabrina R. Eisele and Barron L. Tartaglia for $126,500.
Luke F. Brubaker, Donegal Farms LP and Michael Brubaker conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to East Donegal Township of for $1.
West Donegal Township
Woods Edge of Elizabethtown LLC, Penway Construction Inc. and Robert L. Gruber conveyed Unit 7 to Hilary S. Kreider for $251,900.
Drumore Township
Richard N. Dickson and Christine L. Dickson conveyed 1015 Prawls Hollow Road to Steven J. Phipps and Suzanne E. Phipps for $285,000.
East Drumore Township
LSF9 Master Participation Trust, LSF9 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Residential Capital Management Group LP conveyed 120 Tanglewood Drive to Elam S. Fisher and Emma L. Fisher for $217,500.
Nicole K. Fitzkee, Nicole K. Fetter and Harry R. Fetter III conveyed 64 Shady Lane to Nicole K. Fetter and Harry R. Fetter III for $1.
Earl Township
Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $85,000.
East Earl Township
Rodney L. Peachey and Deborah L. Peachey conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. Watson and Dawn L. Watson for $1.
Michael R. Weaver and Janita Weaver conveyed 1535 Main St. to Neil M. Good Jr. for $205,000.
West Earl Township
Gilberto Figueroa Jr., Gilberto Figueroa Gonzalez, Gilberto Figueroa Gonzalez and Stephanie R. Figueroa conveyed Unit 1 to Gilberto Figueroa Gonzalez, Gilberto Figueroa Gonzalez and Stephanie R. Figueroa for $1.
Roy E. Hoover and Nora G. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Neil S. Hoover and Cheryl A. Hoover for $1.
Keith R. Stuckey and Phyllis E. Stuckey conveyed property on Charles Place to Andrew M. Reardon and Amber R. Reardon for $289,500.
East Petersburg Borough
Lois C. Fasnacht conveyed property on Brook Drive to Gabriel F. Cortes and Marshal Cortes for $272,500.
Estrubhar Properties LLC and Edwin D. Strubhar conveyed 6137 Carpenter St. to Elizabeth HJ Kendig and Matthew C. Kornacki for $240,000.
Todd P. Bomberger conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Todd P. Bomberger and Amanda L. Bomberger for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Deborah A. Reigle conveyed 203 E. Cedar St. to Deborah A. Reigle for $1.
Elyse I. Groff conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Erica M. Dolson for $239,900.
Ephrata Borough
Ephrata Re Uzit Stores conveyed property on East Main Street to William S. Dukeman and Kathleen M. Dukeman for $351,000.
Enliven Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kayla L. Dalder for $157,000.
Richard D. Kurtz, Barbara L. Kurtz and Richard Kurtz conveyed property on Sand Court to Richard D. Kurtz, Barbara L. Kurtz, John R. Kurtz, Joanne B. Kurtz, Scott K. Kurtz and Leigh Whittaker for $1.
Nathan D. Miller conveyed property on Tom Avenue to Albert Narusberg and Aynur Narusberg for $169,900.
Ephrata Township
David B. Martin, Rhoda Grace Martin, David Martin and Rhoda Martin conveyed property on a public road to David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin for $1.
John Earl Fox, Lois Jean Fox, E. Harold Herr and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to John Earl Fox and Lois Jean Fox for $200,000.
David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin conveyed property on a public road to David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Darien Heagy and Barry Heagy conveyed property on Miller Road to 2464 Miller Road LLC for $450,000.
Frances E. Fulton, Elizabeth Fulton and Michael A. Fulton conveyed 2514 Helena Road to Patrick M. Lafferty for $115,000.
Joseph Parkyn conveyed 711 Hansom Drive to Carlin Michelle Cassidy and Nathan Allen Cummings for $210,000.
Jennifer Lynn Wagner conveyed property on a public road to David S. Eplee and Kiersten E. Moyer for $327,000.
William Conde and Anthony Rosas conveyed 1344 Pennscott Drive to William Conde for $10.
West Hempfield Township
Brendan V. O’Dnnell, Shanley D. Possemato and Shanley P. O’Donnell conveyed property on a public road to Brendan V. O’Donnell and Shanley P. O’Donnell for $1.
Magdalena Gochenauer conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Charles C. Fields and Marguerite E. Fields for $205,000.
Sherrie Parenteau and Deborah S. Rittenhouse conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Sherrie Parenteau and Deborah S. Rittenhouse for $0.
The estate of Fred M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Chrisandra K. Davis for $1.
Ross D. Marchegiani, Stephanie D. Marchegiani, Stephanie Marchegiani and Ross Marchegiani conveyed 937 Mary St. to Scott Royal Smith and 937 Mary Street Trust for $0.
Jason M. Treier conveyed 4528 Marietta Ave. to Benuel F. Stoltzfus and Emma G. Stoltzfus for $111,000.
Harold W. Thomas and Catherine R. Thomas conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Timothy M. Finegan for $260,000.
Nichole Gutshall and Lisa Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Megan M. Laukhuff for $166,000.
Anton David and Melinda David conveyed 3481 Dawn View Drive to Anton David, Melinda David and Noemi M. David for $1.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Miller Avenue to Joshua Robert Rudy and Tara Nichole Rudy for $300,000.
East Lampeter Township
Christopher R. Witmer and Laura A. Witmer conveyed 1842 Timothy Lane to Kristine Stein and Anthony Leanza for $329,900.
Marc J. Crusemire, Nicole M. Crusemire and Nicole M. Mosuly conveyed property on a public road to Marc J. Crusemire and Nicole M. Crusemire for $1.
Mary E. Siegrist, Mary Ellen Siegrist and William T. Stine A conveyed property on Crest Avenue to Cody Hurst for $105,000.
West Lampeter Township
Paul D. Zook and Audrey A. Zook conveyed property on Waterfront Estates Drive to Christopher R. Witmer and Laura A. Witmer for $690,000.
WPD Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Theodore D. Parmer and Catherine L. Parmer for $315,900.
JPM Lampeter LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 38 Katherines Way to Samantha L. Lock and Stephen Jerome Lock for $295,000.
Rachel Ann Sweigart, Rachel Ann Horst and Rachel A. Sweigart conveyed Unit 69 to Richard M. Stevenson and Tania L. Stevenson for $235,900.
Taylor Drew Mclean conveyed property on Mackin Avenue to Guy A. Goss and Diane L. Goss for $309,900.
Lancaster city
MK Joint Ventures LLC and Jeffrey D. Moher conveyed 418 S. Ann St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $48,000.
Michael E. Chance conveyed 23 W. James St. to Daniel E. Hollinger and Saray P. Hollinger for $260,000.
George D. Doughton and Joan M. Doughton conveyed property on Buchanan Avenue to Thomas M. Kelley and Julie Jesneck for $300,000.
Thomas C. Haines conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to George Grau for $80,000.
Josephine C. Davis, Edward L. Potts, Georgette Holland and The Estate of Nellie M. Gray conveyed 435 S. Shippen St. to Edward L. Potts for $1.
Homes For Life LLC conveyed 454 S. Queen St. to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $55,000.
Sean M. Black conveyed property on South Lime Street to David Eugene Fickes and Sean M. Black for $1.
Donald F. Werhel and James W. Stewart Jr. A conveyed property on a public road to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $52,000.
Homes For Life LLC, S. Clymer 401K Trust and David Holm conveyed property on a public road to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $300,000.
Strive Forward LLC and Lenore A. Charnock conveyed 343 E. New St. to MRI Properties LLC for $135,000.
Anne L. Kendig and Lodge Life Services conveyed 549 St. Joseph Street to Tom Vafias for $58,000.
Norman D. Dietz and Melissa Ann Watro conveyed Unit 307 to Restored Investments LLC for $195,000.
Jose F. Uruchima, Maria R. Uruchima, Jose Uruchima and Maria Uruchima conveyed 515 Laurel St. to Justin D. Lapp for $114,650.
Benjamin P. Nelson, Margaret E. Nelson, Margaret E. Scott Bangham and Margaret E. Scott Bangham conveyed 130 E. Lemon St. to Benjamin P. Nelson and Margaret E. Nelson for $1.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Federal Land Trust LLC, Jacob K. King and David Holm conveyed 552 Pershing Ave. to Jesse L. King Jr. for $117,000.
Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed 446 N. Market St. to Willow Housing LLC for $75,000.
Melvin Shaub conveyed 141 Hershey Ave. to Pineapple Creek LLC for $102,500.
Jorge Salazar and Sergio Andres Salazar conveyed property on North Queen Street to Andrew Benner for $130,500.
Phares B. Lapp and Ruth K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Sweigart for $330,000.
Margaret L. Bradley conveyed 521 Terrace Road to Michael L. Vazquez for $12,000.
The estate of Lillian M. Emmerich conveyed 1226 Union St. to Dawn M. Graybill for $1.
George D. Mahler and Inda M. Mahler conveyed 45 S. Pearl St. to Harry Yellets Jr. for $60,000.
Thomas J. Rudy conveyed 741 E. Marion St. to Deco Properties LLC for $76,500.
Christian Orozco and Adan Orozco conveyed 307 S. Franklin St. to Gibbons Road Partners LLC for $127,000.
Dennis D. Herr conveyed 25 W. Frederick St. to Thomas W. Costello and Michelle Suarez Costello for $75,000.
Harold J. Williams and Maribel Williams conveyed 732 S. Queen St. to Maribel Williams for $1.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 831 E. Orange St. to Ashley M. Fox and Steven Scholz for $210,000.
Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed 138 Corral St. to Andrew M. Byers, Eli Digon and Daniel T. Mease for $75,000.
Lockwood Property Holdings LLC and Zachary Lockwood conveyed property on North Queen Street to Andrew R. Thiry and Samantha C. Thiry for $237,000.
Lancaster Township
Gabriel F. Cortes and Marshal Cortes conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Mohammed Yasin Mosa for $159,000.
David B. Rohrer and Candy D. Rohrer conveyed 1209 E. King St. to Carlos J. Rivera and Shirani J. Rivera for $185,000.
Dianne E. Daniel conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Victor C. Daniel and Carmela L. Daniel for $38,259.
Barbara C. Pappendick conveyed 540 N. School Lane to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $1.
Sarah M. Rowe conveyed 1250 Elm Ave. to William H. Rowe for $1.
BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Ryon B. Freeman and Kelsey N. Freeman for $170,500.
Florence Sweigart, Diana Mathiot and Ronald Aument conveyed property on 330 Devon Drive to Florence Sweigart for $1.
Cheryl L. Kreider and High Arn Enterprises LLC conveyed 916 E. Orange St. to Scott W. Szymanski for $225,000.
Karley A. Swavely, Karley Ann Kolocin and Steven M. Kolocin conveyed property on a public road to Karley Ann Kolocin and Steven M. Kolocin for $1.
Leacock Township
Amos M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Beiler and Sarah E. Beiler for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
J. Curtis Stumpf and Terry L. Stumpf conveyed property on Myer Terrace to Doney U. Richardson and Heather L. Richardson for $285,000.
Richard E. Lant and Angela Lant conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Marisa Lant and Lant Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Margaret M. Parmer and William H. Parmer conveyed property on Oregon Drive to Rebecca S. Glick for $225,000.
Lititz Borough
Kenneth E. Weaver, Deborah K. Weaver, Deborah K. Weaver Living Trust and Dkw Trust conveyed 245 E. Main St. to Bailey L. Garman for $200,500.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 2J to Georgia Moshos and William Moshos for $474,980.
Werner James John Stolp, Elaine Diffenderfer Stolp and Stolp Living Trust conveyed 225 N. Broad St. to Werner James John Stolp, Elaine Diffenderfer Stolp and Stolp Living Trust for $1.
Manheim Township
The estate of Genevieve A. Malone conveyed 224 Elizabeth Drive to Mary Ann Malone, Mary Ann Malone Dunn and Mary Ann Malone Dunn for $1.
Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Estates LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Jason R. Wicht and Therese A. Wicht for $1.
Shirley A. Stanton conveyed Unit 338 to Evan Roth, Michele Ann Holubek and Diane Holubek for $157,000.
Belmont Equity LLC and Jonathan Leventry conveyed property on Haskell Drive to Ian Zubaly and Jessica Zubaly for $215,000.
Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Scott J. Hums and Pamela R. Greenwald for $280,000.
Blackford North Pointe Realty LP, Blackford North Pointe Realty GP LLC and The estate of Richard Welkowitz conveyed Unit 300 to North Pointe Suite 300 LLC for $410,000.
Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Erjabo Wanore, Mistire D. Gamebo and Rahima Hussen for $296,000.
James D. Kruis, Dawn M. Kruis and Conner J. Kruis conveyed 121 Savo Ave. to Conner J. Kruis and Hillary L. Kruis for $1.
The estate of Dorothy A. Dubowchik conveyed 1829 Crooked Oak Drive to Jared Matheson Garner and Kaitlyn Noelle Garner for $207,000.
James W. Carnes and Marie J. Carnes conveyed property on a public road to Chris A. Comparativo and Cheryl A. Comparativo for $265,000.
Ruth S. Usner and Mary B. Lowe conveyed 910 Pleasure Road to Jasel A. Ortiz and Mitchell B. Martin for $175,000.
Jeffery W. Arters and Elise S. Arters conveyed property on a public road to Elise S. Arters for $1.
Nasiba Aydinova and Kazim Mirzayev conveyed Unit 58 to Angela J. Neef for $210,000.
Manor Township
Better Connect Systems LLC conveyed 888 Millersville Road to Prem Baral and Uma Dhimal for $280,000.
Lori C. Becker, Lori Catherine Becker and Amy L. Taitano conveyed property on Red Maple Lane to Lori Catherine Becker for $1.
Beth Gorman, Beth Hipple and Dennis J. Gorman conveyed 1157 Indian Marker Road to Dennis J. Gorman and Beth Gorman for $0.
Wayne C. Maloney and Barbara J. Maloney conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Stephanie J. Hash for $230,000.
Rhonda F. Lord conveyed property on Scarborough Lane to Kevin L. Hurst and Lesley C. Hurst for $387,000.
Michael A. Lombardo and Diana Lombardo conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Brandon T. Ehrhart and Morgan L. Christy for $379,900.
Ashraf S. Hassan and Ashraf Hassan conveyed 1009 Williamsburg Road to Amaurys Padron Fernandez and Lisandra Caceres Reyes for $145,500.
James Dejesus, Isary Plaza and Isary Dejesus conveyed 107 Catalpa Lane to Isary Plaza for $1.
Courtney J. Bailey conveyed 112 Rocky Knob Way to Shanderlyne Santiago Collazo, Reinaldo L. Ramos and Shanderlyne Santiago Collazo for $205,000.
Elmer S. Sensenig Jr. and Grace M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Clifford L. Charles and Nancy J. Charles for $1.
Kathleen M. Rowe conveyed property on Summitville Court to Sarah M. Rowe for $1.
Nathan K. Esh and Rachel M. Esh conveyed property on West Fairway Drive to Nicholas G. Gichuki and Ashley H. Gichuki for $240,000.
Martic Township
Glen D. Sellers and Claudia F. Sellers conveyed 18 Delta Road to Cory E. Nolt and Dana L. Carville for $620,000.
Millersville Borough
Charles C. Fields and Marguerite E. Fields conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Geller for $225,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Austin Patrick Moran conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Penway Construction Inc. for $60,000.
Kermit J. Martin and Elsie N. Martin conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to 231 Lakeside LLC for $210,000.
Mount Joy Township
Henrietta K. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to John P. Ranck and Henrietta K. Ranck for $1.
Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Susan Peters for $284,900.
Timberline Partners LLC, Water Polo II LP and Featherton Crossing LP conveyed property on a public road to Featherton Crossing LP for $10.
Michael T. Folsom, Debra K. Folsom, Samantha Ann Groenewoud and Samantha Ann Folsom conveyed 425 Farmland Drive to Michael T. Folsom, Debra K. Folsom and Samantha Ann Folsom for $1.
The estate of Martha H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Abner H. Martin and Ruth G. Martin for $1.
Brian S. Umbel and Amy M. Umbel conveyed property on a public road to Anisha Gonsalvez for $145,000.
Mountville Borough
John F. Berry and Mary M. Berry conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Christopher W. Ichter for $239,800.
Derrick Bellanca and Sandra Smith conveyed property on Fairmount Terrace to Sandra Smith for $1.
George H. Espy Jr. and Amy B. Espy conveyed 110 E. Hoover St. to David H. Stauffer for $186,000.
Nella Seward conveyed 33 Spring Hill Lane to Felix Ramirez Veloz for $225,000.
New Holland Borough
Landon Pritchett and Landon S. Pritchett conveyed property on East Jackson Street to Landon S. Pritchett and Hannah Pritchett for $1.
Douglas E. Gerlitzki and Karen M. Sheesley conveyed 594 E. Jackson St. to Karen M. Sheesley for $1.
Pequea Township
Paul L. Kaylor and Arlene A. Kaylor conveyed Unit 117 to Paul L. Kaylor and Arlene A. Kaylor for $1.
Jenny L. Groff, Jenny L. Steffy and Robert M. Steffy Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Leventry Real Estate LLC for $72,000.
Jose L. Ortiz conveyed property on a public road to Philip R. Pearsall and Loren N. Tyburski for $215,000.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Mongeau Jr. and Joanne Mongeau for $226,577.
Providence Township
Ammon P. Stoltzfoos and Anna B. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Lantz and Dorothy S. Lantz for $900,000.
Benuel F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John M. Beiler and Mary Ellen Beiler for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Philip C. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Megan R. Carr for $190,000.
Rapho Township
Jonathan A. Pepper conveyed Unit 50 to Roger R. Pepper and Janet L. Pepper for $1.
Michael S. Witman, Linda K. Paquette Witman, Linda K Paquette Witman and Linda K. Paquette conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Witman, Linda K. Paquette Witman and Linda K Paquette Witman for $0.
Sadsbury Township
Leon F. Miller and Annie M. Miller conveyed property on Country Lane to Melvin Lee Zook and Rebecca B. Zook for $600,000.
Salisbury Township
M&G Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to M&G Realty Inc. for $1.
John E. Hench conveyed property on a public road to John E. Hench for $1.
Carl M. Horst & Eleanor A. Horst Revocable Living Trust, Carl M. Horst and Eleanor A. Horst conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Kayla Marie Sheets and Christopher J. Vankempen for $213,000.
Strasburg Borough
Mary W. Mims White conveyed property on Robert Evans Way to Kenton D. Frank for $155,000.
Mitchell L. Brod and Marthalee T. Brod conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Mitchell L. Brod & Marthalee T. Brod Irrevocable Trust for $1.
The estate of Robert Stevenson conveyed Unit 19 to Paul Kendlehart and Robin Kendlehart for $270,000.
Strasburg Township
Melvin K. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Stoltzfus Jr. and Marie S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
D. Adam Nagle and Tonya M. Nagle conveyed property on Main Street to Amanda Bergman and Dennis Nardella Jr. for $259,000.
Melvin F. Lantz conveyed 201 E. Main St. to Matthew Myer and Julia Myer for $212,000.
Warwick Township
James M. Martin, Julie Zimmerman and Julie Martin conveyed property on Chukar Court to Myers Properties LLC for $157,500.
Anita C. Witmer and Anita C. Earle conveyed 402 Cardinal Road to Luke Earle and Anita C. Earle for $1.
Clarence W. Stewart conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to J&M Landholdings LLC for $255,000.
Gerald Raymond Reese conveyed property on Farm Lane to Gerald Raymond Reese and Gayle A. Reese for $1.
Matthew Entrekin, Megan Entrekin and Megan Koppehele conveyed 82 Browning Road to Paige Elizabeth Martin and Nicholas Shawn Mcardle for $213,000.
HG Holdings LLC conveyed 67 Longfellow Drive to Kyle Mathis for $232,400.