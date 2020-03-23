The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 9-13:

Adamstown Borough

Pennymac Loan Services LLC conveyed 341 Jefferson Road to Amanda Hankin and Brandon Brown for $170,000.

Bart Township

Jacob L. Glick and Annie Z. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Glick and Malinda K. Glick for $140,000.

Amos S. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. King Jr. and Barbara L. King for $1.

Brecknock Township

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on El Gra Court to Jeffrey H. Blimline and Wendy Blimline for $240,000.

Dwayne Lamar Martin and Bonnie L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Esbenshade Partnership for $205,000.

James J. Dulin and Michele N. Dulin conveyed 95 Hawk Valley Lane to William E. Beck and Susan A. Beck for $242,500.

Caernarvon Township

Wilmer Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer Z. Martin and Karen L. Martin for $1.

David L. Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley View Road to Emanuel A. Stoltzfus and Susan E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Christiana Borough

Anita W. Gunn and Anita W. Taylor conveyed 2 Dorinda Drive to Anita W. Gunn for $0.

Clay Township

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 152 to Scott Robert Cover and Lesly A. Baker for $595,100.

Joshua D. Burkholder conveyed property on Rocky Ridge Drive to Joshua D. Burkholder and Alissa J. Burkholder for $1.

East Cocalico Township

Jason S. Weidman and Cathlyn S. Weidman conveyed property on a public road to Royce J. Sweed and Amalie G. Sweed for $193,500.

John M. Cogley and Sara J. Cogley conveyed property on a public road to Cogley Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

B&E Stoltzfus Properties LLP, Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Elmer S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Muddy Creek Church Road to Blue Lake Rentals LLC for $145,000.

West Cocalico Township

Audrey M. Stoner conveyed property on Kline Road to Dustin Lynn Zimmerman and Hannah Zimmerman for $275,000.

Ralph P. Grecco, Kristen J. Grecco, Kristen J. Wagner, Ralph Grecco, Kristen Wagner and Kristen Grecco conveyed property on Chapel View Drive to David Penney and Heather Penney for $249,000.

The estate of Ruth Harting and E. Richard Young Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Weachter and Kimberly S. Weachter for $240,000.

Colerain Township

John H. Jones and Debra A. Jones conveyed property on Sproul Road to Ralph E. Steffy III for $285,000.

Columbia Borough

Megan E. Cresswell and Megan E. Groff conveyed 311 Cherry St. to Syyoung Gibble for $173,500.

Albert W. Ellis Sr. and Barbara J. Wilson conveyed 149 S. Fifth St. to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $37,000.

Conestoga Township

Mary Ellen Steffy and Mary E. Aument conveyed property on River Road to Ryan Paul Martin for $255,000.

Diana W. Stump and Diana L. Widdowson conveyed 2615 Main St. to Diana L. Widdowson for $1.

George H. Gross conveyed property on Boy Scout Road to David M. Schneider for $199,000.

Richard Abbiati conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Township of for $1.

Conoy Township

Patrick G. Hess conveyed 116 Commodore Drive to Brittany L. Oneill and Philip Payonk for $240,000.

Dana R. Trostle conveyed property on a public road to Dana R. Trostle and Lynn M. Hartman for $1.

East Donegal Township

The estate of Glenn H. Oberholtzer conveyed 509 Bent Oak Drive to Robert P. Senft and Sandra L. Senft for $230,000.

Kathryn S. Troutman, Kathryn S. Verber and Mark Verber conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Edward S. Cornelius and Sharon L. McClary for $145,900.

Higher Impact Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth John Wright Jr. for $170,000.

R. Gordon Ziegler and Bertha M. Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to R. Gordon Ziegler for $1.

The estate of Bertha M. Elslager conveyed property on a public road to Harry Shenberger Jr. and Pamela S. Shenberger for $245,000.

David Dacenzo conveyed 317 Amanda Court to Joseph McCloskey for $230,000.

West Donegal Township

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kris Mayhue and Erin Mayhue for $513,946.

Eric E. Hershel and Stephanie L. Hershel conveyed property on a public road to Eric E. Hershel for $1.

Drumore Township

The estate of Brenda L. Gleason, The estate of Brenda Lee Gleason and The estate of Brenda L. Wise conveyed 1108 Osceola Drive to William C. Gleason for $1.

Marc Lorenzo Robles conveyed property on Rivervue Drive to Marc Lorenzo Robles and Kayla Robles for $1.

East Drumore Township

The estate of Maria L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Konrad K. Herr for $1.

Darrin E. Wiser and Lynne Wiser conveyed property on Conowingo Road to Henry S. Stoltzfoos and Sarah B. Stoltzfoos for $1.

N. Stephen Walker and Barbara J. Walker conveyed property on Green View Circle to John E. Fazen and Kathy L. Fazen for $264,900.

Earl Township

Hurst Dwellings LLC and Earl S. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Blank for $427,000.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Elwood Pietsch for $294,900.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Grande Land LP for $255,000.

Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder for $1.

Paul G. Burkholder and E. Arlene Burkholder conveyed property on 28th Division Highway to Paul G. Burkholder for $1.

Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on Wanner Road to Brian Zimmerman Martin and Katrina Lanae Martin for $299,800.

East Earl Township

Elizabeth M. Hahn conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Norman Lemar Hahn and Marion B. Hahn for $172,000.

Elizabeth M. Hahn conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Elizabeth M. Hahn, Revocable Agreement of Trust of Elizabeth M. Hahn, Elizabeth M. Hahn Revocable Agreement of Trust and Hahn Elizabeth M. Revocable Agreement of Trust for $1.

Clair S. Horst and Lorene Z. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Lee Horst for $1.

Floyd K. Petersheim and Rebecca S. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Del LLC for $225,000.

Loren E. Horst and Elizabeth Nicole Horst conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Lee Hurst for $1.

West Earl Township

John David Breckbill and Susan K. Breckbill conveyed property on Buchland Road to Richard L. Rhodes and Victoria L. Rhodes for $270,000.

Julie A. Means conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Joseph H. Dietrich and Kimberly Ann Dietrich for $295,000.

Henry R. Hoover and Anna S. Hoover conveyed property on Conestoga Creek to Glen N. Hoover and Marianne M. Hoover for $450,000.

Michael J. Mullen, Elizabeth C. Borgia and Elizabeth C. Mullen conveyed 403 Marlene Way to Michael J. Mullen and Elizabeth C. Mullen for $1.

Eden Township

Andrew K. Zook conveyed 284 Springville Road to Andrew K. Zook and Mary F. Zook for $1.

Elizabethtown Borough

Dustin Rutz and Breanne Rutz conveyed 160 E. High St. to Jonathan Andrew May and Meg Samantha Stover for $194,900.

Elizabethtown Lodge No 596 Loyal Order of Moose conveyed property on North Market Street to House On The Rock Family Ministries for $330,000.

Deann R. Grady and Roy J. Grady conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Dempsey for $155,000.

Ephrata Borough

William L. Davidson Jr., Heather L. Davidson and Heather L. Hollinger conveyed 138 Park Ave. to Joyce Ann McDonald for $169,900.

Mary Kathryn McCarney conveyed property on a public road to Garman Properties LLC for $75,000.

Lisa Kreider and Lisa Simmons conveyed 145 Park Ave. to Bradley A. Gromis and Edna Elizabeth Gromis for $165,000.

Bo M. Moore and Jessica Lynn Moore conveyed 40 E. Walnut St. to Franklin B. Sedner and Margaret F. Sedner for $155,000.

Thomas A. Smucker conveyed 444 Washington Ave. to Tim Newcomb, Jazmin L. Garcia Romero and Jazmin L Garcia Romero for $130,000.

James W. Kurtz, Claudia K. Kirk and Susan Kurtz Mecholsky conveyed 317 N. Academy Drive to Daniel George Keeler for $200,000.

David O. Hunt Sr. conveyed property on a public road to BMC 3 LLC for $480,000.

Lance Eckert conveyed property on Sand Court to Nancy Klopp for $170,000.

David A. White, Samantha L. Wingenroth and Samantha Lynn White conveyed 52 Terrace Ave. to David A. White and Samantha Lynn White for $1.

Ephrata Township

David N. Miller and Jean E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jerre A. Hammond and Debra A. Hammond for $287,500.

Cesar J. Santiago and Michelle A. Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Rocco C. Pastorella and Abigail S. Pastorella for $320,000.

Fulton Township

Mary S. Stoltzfus, Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Reuben V. Stoltzfus and Anna E. Stoltzfus for $35,000.

Andrew J. Ninos conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Ninos and Kelly Sue Ninos for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Edward J. Kiesel and Marlene Kiesel conveyed property on Unit B to 800 Estelle Owner LLC for $810,000.

The estate of Joan R. Smith conveyed Unit 19 to Thomas S. Taylor and Lori R. Taylor for $329,000.

Plowshares LP, Silo Staves LLC and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Miller Road to Toa East Petersburg LLC for $2,400,000.

C. Eric Muench and Martha J. Corrigan conveyed property on Stevens Street to Katy Scarlett Landis and Darren Michael Landis for $342,000.

Donald E. Davis and Esther G. Davis conveyed 2595 Woodview Drive to Timothy Eric Schoener and Beth Ann Schoener for $400,000.

John Humer, Ann R. Humer and Ann R. Conroy conveyed property on Harrogate Road to John Humer, Ann R. Humer and John Humer & Ann R. Humer Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Greenawalt Property Group LLC and Travis Greenawalt conveyed property on Imperial Drive to Eric N. Sanchirico for $215,500.

Robert Raymond Ward and Audrey Ann Ward conveyed 2958 Kings Lane to Robert A. Casey Jr. for $298,000.

Timothy D. Hoover, Andrea M. Handwerk and Andrea M. Hoover conveyed 185 Emily Ave. to Timothy D. Hoover and Andrea M. Hoover for $1.

Oliver Phillips Feakins, Oliver Phillips Feakins and Nadina Feakins conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Adam Eugene Eshleman and Samantha Alexis Dasilva for $403,000.

Paul H. Slaugh Jr. conveyed 29 Spring Walk Court to Joseph Slocum and Patricia Slocum for $170,000.

West Hempfield Township

Roberto Duran Madrigal and Roberto Duran Madrigal conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Duran for $1.

Cash Now LLC and Raymond M. Abboud conveyed 2521 Ironville Pike to Ozziejeanpierre Torres and Stephanie Torres for $150,000.

Margaret Posavec Licon conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Austin M. Rice and Heather L. Rice for $237,500.

Daniel J. Fisher conveyed 609 Eagles View to Jason Enoch and Katie Enoch for $115,000.

Gary T. Moore conveyed property on Poplar Lane to Matthew P. Glessner and Hannah E. Bomberger for $215,000.

Matthew P. Harrington and Catherine G. Harrington conveyed 3801 Pine Hill Drive to Gerson B. Ramirez Soliver, Gerson B Ramirez Soliver and Yaleidy Ramirez for $245,000.

East Lampeter Township

Frederick C. Laurenzo conveyed property on a public road to TH Minit Markets LLC for $564,517.

Helen E. Fritz and Gordon W. Fritz & Helen Fritz Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to Helen E. Fritz for $1.

Arti Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Shreedalaxmi LLC for $1,200,000.

Helen E. Fritz conveyed property on Horse Shoe Pike Road to Clear Spring Estate LLC for $125,000.

Helen E. Fritz and Gordon W. Fritz &. Helen Fritz Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed 2498 Old Philadelphia Pike to Helen E. Fritz for $1.

Paul L. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed 2675 S. Cherry Lane to Paul L. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler for $1.

Terry L. Stumpf conveyed property on a public road to 1940 Old Philadelphia Pike LLC for $1.

Helen E. Fritz and Gordon W. Fritz & Helen Fritz Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed 2448 Old Philadelphia Pike to Helen E. Fritz for $1.

James C. Armstrong conveyed property on Pine Drive to John Mark Snyder and Kristy Joy Shellenberger for $323,000.

West Lampeter Township

Donald E. Stoltzfus and Lisa L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Donald E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Thomas K. Vanwyen and Carolann F. Vanwyen conveyed 24 Katherines Way to Patrick Murdock and Holly Murdock for $364,900.

Joseph M. Slocum and Patricia L. Slocum conveyed property on Woodcrest Drive to John L. Collins and Christy N. Collins for $300,000.

Lancaster city

Jorge D. Gonzalez, Anna C. Gonzalez and Anna Gonzalez conveyed 235 Fairview Ave. to Joseph Rosa Carrero, Joseph Rosa Carrero, Mariluz Solares Padilla and Mariluz Solares Padilla for $162,000.

Michael L. Abel and Martha Tyzenhouse Abel conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Michael L. Abel and Martha Tyzenhouse Abel for $1.

Gary L. Boas conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Avocat Investments LLC for $220,000.

Jonathan Leventry and Daniel Leventry conveyed 504 S. Queen St. to Jonathan D. Leventry for $1.

Tracorbre LP, Tracorbre Management LLC and Tracy Lin Horst conveyed 283 Park Ave. to William Dinger and Suzanne Marie Dinger for $805,000.

John P. Stumpf III conveyed property on a public road to Panthera Properties LLC for $1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RE Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 40 S. Mulberry St. to Eve Weinzapfel, Jane Weinzapfel and Jonathan M. Benner for $213,000.

David L. Kuhn and Kathleen A. Kuhn conveyed 532 E. Ross St. to Brandon Rapp and Jessica Rapp for $141,000.

Earl B. Nolt conveyed 531 Howard Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $70,100.

Chad R. Texter and Chelsey L. Texter conveyed 220 Ruby St. to David Stoltzfus for $172,000.

Stephen Wagler conveyed 617 E. Marion St. to Brian Waltman and Dawn Waltman for $105,000.

923 Realty Inc. conveyed 923 S. Duke St. to JPP Property Management LLC for $1.

Shaun M. Jay conveyed 701 S. Queen St. to Brendon S. Martin for $97,500.

Clare Jameson conveyed property on Locust Street to Kowain Christian for $57,000.

In Dust Homes LLC and Nathaniel David Stoltzfus conveyed 708 High St. to Chelsea E. Stipe for $129,900.

Paul Richard Hamilton conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Hamilton Home Enterprises Ltd. for $1.

Alfred C. Alspach Jr. conveyed 515 N. Franklin St. to Treasures Markets Properties for $2,000,000.

In Dust Homes LLC and Nathaniel Stoltzfus conveyed 35 N. Mary St. to RSM Management LLC for $132,000.

Chad G. Hurst and Coleen M. Hurst conveyed 448 Nevin St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $95,000.

Mai Vue, Mai Houa Vue, Bila Vue and Houa Mai conveyed property on Manor Street to Trang Le and Nicole Phan for $125,000.

Mk Joint Ventures LLC conveyed 336 S. Prince St. to Randall L. Oberholtzer and Rosanna M. Oberholtzer for $134,000.

Ben Deluca and Kaylin Deluca conveyed 801 N. Plum St. to Dillon T. Odell for $212,500.

Homes For Life LLC conveyed property on Woodward Street to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $60,000.

The estate of Oscar Enrique Molina Bardales and The estate of Oscar Enrique Molina conveyed 516 St. Joseph Street to Sandra Hill Molina, Gladys C Molina Hill, Martha R Molina Hill, Joseph Molina Hill and Sandra S. Molina Hill for $1.

Sean R. Hill and Jessica Avery Hill conveyed 341 W. Walnut St. to T. Lamonaca Jr. General Contracting LLC and Lamonaca T. Jr. General Contracting LLC for $170,000.

Alan H. Cherkin conveyed 722 E. Madison St. to Jessica Lynn Nendza for $167,000.

Esther P. Rosado conveyed 443 S. Prince St. to Omar Swarey for $62,000.

Alspach Properties LLC and Alfred C. Alspach Jr. conveyed property on Franklin Street to Treasures Markets Properties for $1.

Donald C. Bartnick and Karen M. Bartnick conveyed 620 Third St. to Donald C. Bartnick, Karen M. Bartnick and Bartnick Living Trust for $1.

Todd A. Zimmerman conveyed 14 Caroline St. to Oriana White for $119,900.

Melissa Rodriguez Simms, Melissa Rodriguez Simms and Melissa R. Hernandez conveyed 512 Poplar St. to Sophia A. Rodriguez for $129,900.

Brian M. Shufflebottom conveyed 416 Prospect St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $95,000.

Edwin R. Alvarez and Miriam Alvarez conveyed 27 Hager St. to Juan B. Galarza II for $55,000.

Lancaster Township

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Aero Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1 and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed 310 Rosedale Ave. to Teodoro P. Ponce and Sandra Lopez for $82,000.

Beverly R. Steinman, Hale A. Krasne, Diane A. Rahardja, Caroline Nunan Hill, Louise Nunan Taylor and Shane D. Zimmerman A conveyed property on River Drive to J. Alex Hartzler for $1.

Nelson O. Okanya, Jessica M. Okanya and Jessica M Okanya Patel conveyed 1001 Davis Drive to Nelson O. Okanya for $1.

Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Robert Forgrave, Nereida Velez Forgrave and Nereida Velez Forgrave for $283,828.

Lanco Five Ltd. conveyed property on Judie Lane to Summit Venture Group LLC for $1.

Brittany Ritter conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Michael Coonan and Linh Coonan for $225,000.

Oaklyn Enterprises LLC conveyed 422 S. West End Ave. to Katherine Horten and Kathleen Marie Horten for $230,000.

Leacock Township

Sadie Mae Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Ebersol and Amanda Ebersol for $1.

Samuel E. Fisher Jr. and Sarah F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christ Beiler and Verna Mae Beiler for $850,000.

Little Britain Township

Jeffrey J. Vible and Tammy G. Vible conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Scott and Heidi A. Scott for $115,000.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed 215 Little Britain Road to Michael Goetchius and Darlene Glava for $339,900.

Manheim Township

Joann M Fabian, Sara E. Cloonan, Andrew Todd Fabian and Peter N. Fabian conveyed 1801 Edenwald Lane to Joann M. Fabian for $1.

Adroit Holdings LLC and Michael V. Simmons conveyed 1022 Edgemoor Court to Ronald D. Glessner, Lisa R. Glessner and Mary S. Siegel for $175,000.

Michael S. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Motell and Brittney D. Jamison for $327,500.

John C. Laskoske conveyed property on Lehn Drive to John C. Laskoske and Karen L. Laskoske for $1.

Nicole L. Cassidy conveyed 172 Warren Way to Karen Hennessey for $220,000.

Selena Y. Zhang and Chao Ma conveyed 1042 Edgemoor Court to JJ Bean Holdings LLC and Bean JJ Holdings LLC for $145,000.

Scott Blitzer, Carolyn Rivera and Zachary HA Walker conveyed property on North Farm Drive to Zachary HA Walker for $127,350.

S. Michael Mack conveyed property on a public road to Khatchadour B. Palandjian and Lucine Palandjian for $265,000.

Anne Marie Theurer conveyed Unit 65 to Susan L. Wiley for $290,000.

Enid P. Jacobus, Wesley J. Powers, Lois P. Class, Donald C. Powers Irrevocable Trust and Donald C. Powers conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to DCP Property LLC for $1.

David J. Penney and Heather M. Penney conveyed property on a public road to Zhasim Mirzayev, Khadiya Mirzayeva, Nasiba R. Aydinova and Yasin Aydinov for $430,000.

The estate of Marion L. Butz conveyed 467 Ringneck Lane to Vincent Kotowski and Laura Kotowski for $280,000.

Ryan A. Siegrist and Brittany L. Siegrist conveyed 1014 Cobblestone Court to Samuel G. Johnston for $159,900.

Abigail S. Pastorella and Rocco C. Pastorella conveyed 1746 Lititz Pike to Victory Church and Victory Church for $249,900.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Michael Ryan Kirchner and Kelsey Marie Kirchner for $90,000.

Manheim Borough

Christopher Godshall conveyed 128 N. Charlotte St. to Aaron Brubaker and Jamie N. Beckett for $110,000.

Nathaniel D. Horn, Nathan D. Horn, Julia L. Horn, Nathaniel Horn, Nathan Horn and Julia Horn conveyed 30 W. Gramby St. to Joshua Christian Wagner and Jessica Patton Wagner for $174,900.

David J. Hilliard and Robin Elizabeth Saylor Hilliard conveyed 23 Railroad Ave. to Michael T. Groff and Gwen D. Groff for $109,500.

Lorraine A. Pfoutz and Judith Fay Wolford conveyed 20 W. Gramby St. to Olde Mill Holdings LLC for $101,000.

Manor Township

Christian M. Hammaker and Shelley L. Hammaker conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to FTC Properties LLC for $109,900.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed 301 Sawgrass Drive to Cordell Leigh Ehrnstrom Sr. and Karin Dee Ehrnstrom for $345,000.

Darren J. Nettleton, Kimberly L. Swinehart and Kimberly Nettleton conveyed 541 Hershey Mill Road to Darren J. Nettleton and Kimberly L. Nettleton for $0.

Bryan S. Everhart and Amanda Everhart conveyed 101 Breda Drive to Iglesia Casa De Bendicion for $275,000.

Matthew W. Lehman, Katelyn N. Lehman and Katelyn N. Sowers conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Caroline A. Spangler and Thomas A. Newell for $180,000.

Martic Township

Gary A. Dean and Joan E. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Matthew K. Wiker and Kelly L. Wiker for $2,671,800.

Ronald L. Weaver and Anne K. Weaver conveyed property on House Rock Road to Anne K. Weaver for $1.

Millersville Borough

Scott R. Appel and Jessica M. Birkenbine conveyed property on Slackwater Road to Jenny Steffy and Robert M. Steffy for $222,500.

The estate of Elva Socoloski conveyed 1904 Millersville Pike to Sonia Elaine Leon Biss, Samuel Santiago and Nathanel Santiago for $159,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 10 to Jme Holdings LLC for $185,900.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed 202 Lakeside Crossing to Abby E. Hoover for $170,000.

Tamara K. Piedra and Tamara K. Storm conveyed 207 Lakeside Crossing to Mitchell R. Mellinger for $178,400.

Mount Joy Township

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kailey Smith for $236,900.

Robert J. Rutter Jr., Robert J. Rutter Sr. and Stacy L. Rutter conveyed property on Misty Drive to Robert A. Rutter and Heather M. Rutter for $180,000.

Mountville Borough

Theresa Y. Ilaria and Maria L. Kapsak conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Felix J. Perez Ortiz, Felix J Perez Ortiz, Melissa Matias Burgos and Melissa Matias Burgos for $212,100.

New Holland Borough

Randy C. Wert and Tina M. Wert conveyed property on Broad Street to Alberto Virzi and Marie Virzi for $230,000.

Anil G. Kanabar and Indira A. Kanabar conveyed property on Mentzer Avenue to Sara Beth Oberly for $265,000.

Bradley A. Gromis and Edna Elizabeth Gromis conveyed 330 E. Jackson St. to Anthony C. Peelor and Brandi N. Peelor for $152,000.

Paradise Township

S. Blake Shivery conveyed property on a public road to S. Blake Shivery and Chelcie A. Shivery for $1.

Penn Township

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Yong Miao Shi and Jing Li for $326,000.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investments LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Cyrus L. Johnson and Britt M. Johnson for $336,200.

Pequea Township

Stephanie L. Booth conveyed Unit 134 to Stephanie L. Booth and Bryan L. Booth for $1.

The estate of Cathy L. Baker conveyed Unit 134 to Stephanie L. Booth for $1.

Richard A. Jones and Elaine J. Jones conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to Dustin S. Ibach and Elizabeth N. Ibach for $280,000.

Providence Township

The estate of John C. Groff, Clifford G. Aukamp and Anna E. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to John C. Groff and Jessica S. Groff for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Terry A. Farmer conveyed 20 S. Broad St. to Robert D. Stewart for $159,900.

Jeffrey L. Swope and Terrilee Swope conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to Cecil L. Morgan and Sandra L. Morgan for $95,000.

Rapho Township

Peter G. Wenger and Marlene W. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Christopher James Wenger for $1.

Tina M. Simmons and Tina M. Shank conveyed property on Field View Drive to Tina M. Shank and David M. Shank for $1.

Chad E. Thompson and Kimberly A. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Chad E. Thompson for $1.

Allen S. King and Amanda R. King conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Jacob S. King and Naomi S. King for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to William P. Weeber and Jennifer L. Weeber for $362,803.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 25 to Jeremiah D. Hershberger and Katie E. Hershberger for $374,400.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus conveyed 678 N. Strickler Road to Bryan S. Everhart and Amanda E. Everhart for $315,000.

Sadsbury Township

Issac S. Miller and Sarah S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Arie M. Fisher and Lydia M. Fisher for $165,000.

Marissa Blough conveyed property on a public road to Francis M. Sabo IV and Melissa A. Sabo for $257,000.

Salisbury Township

Robert P. Baney and Judith A. Baney conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Beiler and Linda G. Beiler for $374,000.

Jeffrey L. Musser and Shannon R. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Shannon R. Musser for $1.

Strasburg Borough

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Heather Morgan Wolfe for $207,500.

Strasburg Township

The estate of Barbara Anne Burkhart and The estate of Barbara A. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Ridgewall LLC for $457,000.

Stephen G. Smink and Teresa J. Smink conveyed property on Sides Mill Road to Calvin Wright and Stephanie Wright for $272,500.

The estate of Grace S. Shultz and The estate of Grace Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Elaine S. Weaver, Nelson S. Shultz and Marion Hurst for $1.

Terre Hill Borough

William E. Beck and Susan A. Beck conveyed 307 Park Circle to Justin L. Beiler and Kassandra Beiler for $262,000.

Warwick Township

William E. Swank and Penny D. Swank conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Reginald Simmons and Lisa Simmons for $372,500.

Ryan M. Packer and Filomena C. Packer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas C. Strubel and Jessica B. Strubel for $332,500.

Thomas Cody Strubel conveyed property on Heron Road to Gary L. Lutz for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to James G. McCann and Victorine L. McCann for $400,520.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on a public road to William L. Davidson Jr. and Heather L. Davidson for $324,900.

Morgan E. Marshall and John R. Kleinfelter Jr. conveyed property on May Road to Jordan Ridge and Eric Scarcella for $229,000.

George R. Parry and George Parry conveyed property on a public road to John L. King and Rebecca S. King for $2,760,615.

Jeffrey D. Neikirk and Susan M. Neikirk conveyed property on Round House Drive to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $324,900.

Edward L. Conjar, Joann Conjar and Jo Ann Conjar conveyed property on a public road to Joann Conjar and Jo Ann Conjar for $1.

Laqueta Miller, Laqueta Gibbs and Augustus Miller conveyed 1623 Robert Road to Elsabet Zerihun Biru and Fasil Tessema for $215,150.

Robert Campbell and Robert J. Campbell conveyed 1709 Wiker Ave. to Robert J. Campbell and Glenda S. Campbell for $1.