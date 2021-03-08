The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 22-26:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Andrew T. Zeiset, Elisa B. Zeiset and Elisa B. Hahn conveyed property on a public road to Andrew T. Zeiset and Elisa B. Zeiset for $1.

Christopher L. Schnader and Angela C. Schnader conveyed property on West Main Street to Kelsey J. Hornberger for $250,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Shelly L. Royer conveyed property on Fulton Street to Shelly L. Royer and Dakota James Ansel for $1.

Chandrakant G. Rathod conveyed property on a public road to Dominion Renovations LLC for $375,000.

Bradson T. Bewley and Kathy Martin Bewley conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Heck for $200,000.

Robert B. Peiffer conveyed 415 West End Ave. to Evan W. Bair and Abigail K. Newport for $1.

BART TWP.

Enos S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sarah G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Andrew Martin, Andrew M. Martin and Karen S. Martin conveyed 1077 Woodlyn Drive to Andrew M. Martin and Karen S. Martin for $1.

Nathan A. Martin, Ashley E. Martin and Ashley Martin conveyed property on Grants Place to Ashley E. Martin for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 133 E. Valley Road to Guy Vernon Kingree III and Jacqueline Marie Kingree for $112,900.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 107 E. Valley Road to Robert J. Martin and Janice I. Martin for $102,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Martha I. Zook, Leroy Zook, Leroy J. Zook and Mary Ruth Zook conveyed property on a public road to Martha I. Zook, Leroy J. Zook and Mary Ruth Zook for $1.

Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Mary Ellen Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley View Road to Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Mary Ellen Stoltzfus for $1.

John S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Rodney L. Eberly and Jamie Eberly for $309,000.

Bryan R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Bryan R. Martin and Kaitlyn B. Martin for $1.

Leroy J. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Martha I. Zook, Leroy Zook and Mary Ruth Zook for $1.

Leroy J. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Leroy J. Zook for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Brian D. Griffith, Jeffrey W. Rusk and Jean M. Rusk conveyed 17 Harrison Ave. to Brian Griffith for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Warren K. Bingeman and Donald E. Geib conveyed property on a public road to Cole Robert Shreiner for $160,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Shantilal K. Patel and Rajendrakumar S. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Ernesto G. Hernandez and Maria Gregory Hernandez for $310,000.

Maninder K. Bhatti and Maninder Glenn conveyed property on a public road to Grace Dowd and David C. Dowd for $163,000.

Joseph C. Cox and Michelle L. Cox conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Lynn Cox for $1.

Cheryl L. George conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Cheryl L. George and Daniel R. Pauley Jr. for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Wanda Sue Winward and Walter L. Winward conveyed property on Deer Road to Walter L. Winward, Wanda Sue Winward and Walter L. Winward & Wanda Sue Winward Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Leroy D. Fisher, Donna A. Fisher, Isaac B. Stauffer and Ruth E. Stauffer conveyed property on Kline Road to Andre J. Sauder for $65,000.

Kyle M. Weaver conveyed 84 Mechanic St. to Holly Ann Finkey for $125,000.

Kenneth E. Miller conveyed 200 Resh Road to Kenneth E. Miller Jr. and Andrew D. Miller for $1.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Sauder and Krystal A. Sauder for $183,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John E. Howard conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin B. Lapp and Annie F. Lapp for $180,000.

Stephen R. Harmer, Susan K. Harmer and Susan Ford conveyed 161 Long Lane to Matthew Scott Proto for $207,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed 246 Walnut St. to Aberrant Investments LLC for $189,900.

The estate of Janet M. Jones conveyed 643 S. Ninth St. to Archduke Investments LLC for $41,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ronald L. Shopf and Jodie L. Kalbach conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Shopf for $1.

Sickmans Mill LLC and Erik W. Armstrong conveyed 671 Sand Hill Road to Joseph Devoy and Dana Paparo for $775,000.

CONOY TWP.

Todd J. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Justin K. Collins and Laurie J. Collins for $315,000.

David L. Paul conveyed property on a public road to David Lewis Paul and Sandra Lynn Paul for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co. for $112,500.

Sang Hoang and Li Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Josephine K. Samolu for $334,900.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Eugene Charles Zerbe II and Kristy J. Zerbe conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Charles Zerbe II for $1.

Brenda J. McMullen, Brenda M. Smalley and Mark Smalley conveyed property on a public road to Eric David Wise and Kelly L. McMullen for $240,000.

Jonathan R. Kimmel, Jamie S. Kimmel and Jamie S. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Robert S. Bagri for $236,000.

The estate of Scott H. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Hany Gendy and Triza B. Gendy for $233,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Nicholas W. Hornung and Meghan D. Hornung for $490,680.

Neidlinger Enterprises LLC and Robert V. Neidlinger conveyed property on a public road to Clifford A. Hostetter and Ashley N. Hostetter for $237,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Charles G. Grumbling and Brenda L. Grumbling conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to David E. Wiegand and Janet M. Hartle for $15,000.

EARL TWP.

Janet C. Heller conveyed property on Greentree Drive to James M. Martin and Thelma O. Martin for $360,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Cinthia M. McGovern and James J. McGovern for $329,900.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Colton K. Smoker and Julianne Elizabeth Kuzma Smoker for $322,200.

Jason F. Miller and Ruby A. Miller conveyed 328 Wissler Road to Jason F. Miller for $1.

Edward J. Donnegan and Ellen M. Donnegan conveyed property on Bridle Path to Alexander C. Vanpatten and Meghan Michaels for $230,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Dennis L. Stoner and Karen K. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Roy Martin Zimmerman, James M. Zimmerman and Susan Z. Zimmerman for $2,500,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Randy S. Martin and Jody L. Martin conveyed 92 Hillside Drive to Investments & Improvements LLC for $262,500.

Aaron S. Zimmerman and Ellen S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lavern W. Zimmerman and Aaron Ray W. Zimmerman for $1.

Kevin M. Porsche and Jennifer D. Porsche conveyed 58 Meadow View Drive to Cbh Group III LLC for $1.

Mildred G. Evans and Noreen E. Shrom conveyed 28 E. Main St. to Glendon P. Hurst and Keri D. Hurst for $188,000.

Christopher Brubaker and Patricia J Volpe Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Brubaker for $1.

Michael P. Potemra and Tammy S. Potemra conveyed property on a public road to Kyle B. Sensenig and Gina M. Sensenig for $315,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Karl F. Bender and Cosette E. Bender conveyed property on Miller Road to Chad E. Bender and Bradley R. Berg for $136,000.

EDEN TWP.

Eden Farm LLC, Custom Home Group Inc. and Ken Uhrich conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Minnich and Chad Minnich for $385,125.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Steven E. Leigey conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Steven E. Leigey and Diane M. Leigey for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Irvin R. Geist and The estate of Irvin R. Geist Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James L. O’Donnell for $1.

Elizabethtown College conveyed 630 S. Mount Joy St. to Matthew T. Bartow and Rachel M. Bartow for $315,000.

Lisa K. Swift conveyed property on North Mount Joy Street to Russell S. Henshaw and Dawn Lynn Henshaw for $230,000.

James A. Bernieri conveyed 12428 S. Market St. to Robert N. Bernieri for $1.

Peach Alley Commons LLC conveyed property on a public road to Inchs Properties LLC for $1.

Dalene M. Layton and Klint A. Layton A conveyed 104 Brown St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $60,000.

The estate of Samuel L. Smith conveyed property on East High Street to Cathy E. Murphy for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Robert J. Lusk and Gina M. Lusk conveyed 221 Marion Terrace to Austin T. Kohl and Marina M. Street for $205,157.

Glendon P. Hurst and Keri D. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Luke Baldwin Dubin for $245,000.

Phares L. Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher conveyed 208 E. Main St. to Timothy J. Diffendall and Michele J. Diffendall for $235,000.

James P. Coyle conveyed 40 Lime St. to Matthew Strausbaugh and Hannah M. Kruelle for $188,000.

Martin R. Buckwalter and Martin J. Buckwalter conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Martin R. Buckwalter for $1.

David Mark Rissler, D. Mark Rissler, Christi M. Rissler and Christi Marie Rissler conveyed 232 Heatherwood Drive to David Mark Rissler and Christi Marie Rissler for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Steven S. Merrill, Sara C. Merrill and Sara C. Lengler conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Steven S. Merrill and Sara C. Merrill for $1.

Mina F. Murphy and Deborah L. O’Brien conveyed Unit 26 to Steven Goodman and Elaine L. Goodman for $255,000.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Zook, Katie S. Zook, Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus for $580,000.

Horizons Investments LLC, Kyle Weaver and K. Jonathan Fry conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Shawgo for $230,750.

Richard L. Wiest, Bryan E. Hughes and Wiest & Hughes conveyed 875 E. Main St. to Marzec Properties LLC and Marzec Properties Limited Liability Co for $325,000.

FULTON TWP.

Ronald C. Holliday and Carole L. Holliday conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus, Sadie J. Stoltzfus, Joseph B. Stoltzfus and Sarah B. Stoltzfus for $850,000.

Marlyn D. Dalton and Marlyn Frazier conveyed property on a public road to Marlyn Frazier, Larry Wayne Frazier and Kestin M. Appel for $0.

Christ S. Fisher and Lydia E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Fisher and Naomi G. Fisher for $1.

Joseph Daniel Rick II and Angela L. Rick conveyed 2460 Robert Fulton Highway to David S. Stoltzfus and Fannie M. Stoltzfus for $290,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James N. Ensor and Regina K. Ensor conveyed property on Crown Vetch Drive to Ryan C. Ensor and Sara E. Ensor for $315,000.

The estate of Betty B. Farenwald and The estate of Maud Elizabeth Farenwald conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Mary Christine Lentz for $311,300.

Dolores J. Gress and Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Linda S. Keener for $28,000.

Dennis J. Gehringer and Marilyn E. Gehringer conveyed property on Woodview Drive to L. Emily Olcott for $329,500.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Bryson Velletri and Chelsea Velletri for $505,000.

Scott D. Tipping and Deborah A. Tipping conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $505,000.

Wei Zhou and Mengting Wang conveyed 112 Teal Terrace to Brendan Heegan for $201,000.

David Wilbur Buckwalter conveyed property on Centerville Road to Tyler J. Snavely and Tessa N. Snavely for $47,988.

Heike Bloom and Frederick D. Bloom conveyed 815 Dorsea Road to Charles M. Schroeder and Wendy M. Schroeder for $400,100.

Lyman W. Danyow and Lynne L. Danyow conveyed property on a public road to Bering Capital Advisors LLC for $425,000.

Suzanne M. Malriat conveyed 142 Pinnacle Point Drive to Tyler J. Weitzel for $177,000.

H. Lee Ober, C. Gordon Ober, Eric S. Ober, Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Audrey J. Fisher, For The Benefit of Dino Matroni, Karen O. Matroni, Trust Under Will of Karen O. Matroni and Dino Matroni conveyed property on a public road to James D. Stauffer and Jalana R. Thomas for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 105 Republic Terrace to Kathleen C. Dermody for $335,350.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 801 Founders Way to Harold N. Blank and Joanne Blank for $590,119.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Raquel A. Ostermayer and Michael A. Ostermayer conveyed 3177 Thornapple Drive to Tul B. Gurung and Ganga M. Gurung for $235,000.

Jeanne H. Harrison, Joanne M. Harrison and Leona Inman conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Campbell for $175,000.

The estate of Helen M. Rieker conveyed property on Stoney Battery Road to Blaine Schaffner for $246,000.

Richard H. Bortz and Richard Bortz conveyed property on a public road to Richard H. Bortz and Amy J. Bortz for $1.

Michael K. Knolle and The estate of Amos G. Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Michael K. Knolle and Jennifer Hope Knolle for $1.

John L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Martin and Sarah Koch for $185,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Alexandra Ortiz Pacheco and Alexandra Ortiz Pacheco conveyed property on Starlite Drive to Tyler J. Buckwalter and Kelly J. Buckwalter for $215,000.

John Schierenbeck and Amy Schierenbeck conveyed 1838 Harrow Lane to Amy Schierenbeck for $1.

Melynda Jarvis and Melynda Barndt conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Melynda Barndt for $1.

Kay Houghton conveyed 258 Brook Farms Road to Donald C. Houghton and Kay Houghton for $1.

Clear Spring Estate LLC, Daniel H. Siegrist and Regina A. Siegrist conveyed property on Horse Shoe Pike Road to Rachel E. Massen and Frederica W. Massen for $229,900.

Susan J. Wenrich conveyed property on a public road to Rejeanna Jasinski and Kyle J. Heimer for $235,000.

Tan D. Nguyen, Hanh T. Phan, Huong Nguyen and Huu Dang conveyed property on Red Oak Road to Tan D. Nguyen and Dang Phuong Thu Nguyen for $1.

James C. Edwards Sr. and James C. Edwards Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James C. Edwards Jr. and Marsha L. Hanna for $1.

Tien Van Bui and Thi Thu Nga Le conveyed Unit 6 to Tien Van Bui and Thi Thu Nga Le for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

William R. Lininger and Stephanie M. Lininger conveyed property on Pebble Run to Andrew J. Berlucchi and Sara K. Bontoyan for $288,500.

Timothy L. Baylor and Stephanie A. Baylor conveyed 201 Mackin Ave. to Jason L. Rickards and Susan Lealamanua for $224,900.

Barbara L. Gast conveyed 114 Spring Ave. to Barbara L. Gast and Robert L. Gast for $1.

Tyler C. Chubb, Jaclyn A. Kecko and Jaclyn A. Chubb conveyed 1551 Braxton Drive to Tyler C. Chubb and Jaclyn A. Chubb for $1.

Stephen P. Gallion and Janet E. Gallion conveyed Unit 222 to Michael E. Buckwalter and Beth L. Buckwalter for $285,000.

Michael E. Buckwalter and Beth L. Buckwalter conveyed Unit 238 to Gerald E. Buckwalter and Jean E. Buckwalter for $307,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Alvin F. Glick and Lillian S. Glick conveyed property on South Lime Street to Alvin & Lillian Rentals LLC for $1.

John Joseph Zonka and Alicia Schmude conveyed 822 Fifth St. to Andrew T. Benner for $132,000.

Crystal L. Mills conveyed property on Ocean Avenue to Joseph Andrew Geiser for $163,000.

Brandon Michael Greenawalt and Connie Greenawalt conveyed Unit 715 to Jessica L. Fischer for $155,000.

Eric D. Kerns, Abby L. Habecker and Abby L. Kerns conveyed property on East Orange Street to Eric D. Kerns and Abby L. Kerns for $1.

Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 318 E. Chestnut St. to Anthony Vazquez for $245,000.

Gloria M. Amaro conveyed property on Crystal Street to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $64,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 113 Old Dorwart St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $190,000.

Matthew Reeves conveyed 738 1/2 Marietta Ave. to Mark Werner and Melissa Werner for $170,000.

HMR Associates General Partnership, Kenneth Hanby, Sharon Hanby Robie and Sharon Hanby Robie conveyed Unit 1 to Dtcod LLC for $1,500,000.

Christopher D. Kocher conveyed 424 E. Ross St. to Craig W. Flint and Lisa M. Chea for $215,000.

J. Farrell Emmert and Sherri A. Emmert conveyed 614 N. Duke St. to CNA Construction LLC for $313,000.

Donald E. Herr and Deborah L. Mellinger conveyed 710 E. Fulton St. to Ashley N. Boddy for $200,000.

Jacob L. King conveyed property on North Broad Street to Andraya Hofstaedter for $199,500.

Emelyn Alicea Ramos conveyed 813 Highland Ave. to Emelyn Alicea Ramos, Nileimy Vega, Carlos Nelson Vega Alicea, Carlos Nelson Vega Alicea, Neimely Vega Alicea and Neimely Vega Alicea for $1.

Dana L. Remington and Dana R. Rudd conveyed property on a public road to Luis R. Rosado and Rosaria Digregorio for $107,500.

Amanda Jo Martin, Amanda Jo Yoder and Tyler Yoder conveyed 718 N. Plum St. to Jessica Theresa Dsouza and Charles Porter Stevens for $265,000.

Shannon Frick, Justin Frick and S. Frick conveyed 841 S. Pearl St. to Brian T. Viera for $173,000.

Thomas B. Henman conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Stivers and Christine L. Stivers for $275,000.

Teshome M. Tolla conveyed 139 S. Marshall St. to Tyler J. Tripple for $210,000.

Richard J. Medina Colon, Richard J Medina Colon, Jennifer P. Davila Silva and Jennifer P Davila Silva conveyed property on West Vine Street to Jacob McClellan for $150,000.

Colleen M. Davis conveyed property on Lucilla Court to Colleen M. Davis and Eric Davis for $1.

Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC, A. Plus Home Work LLC, Daniel F. Parson and Gabriel E. Laurence conveyed 742 E. Walnut St. to Xavier Rivera Vanga for $164,900.

Emelyn Alicea Ramos conveyed 809 Highland Ave. to Emelyn Alicea Ramos, Nileimy Vega, Carlos Nelson Vega Alicea, Carlos Nelson Vega Alicea, Neimely Vega Alicea and Neimely Vega Alicea for $1.

Genvest LLC conveyed property on a public road to B&R Development LLC for $975,000.

Rockford Capital Group LLC conveyed 430 Pine St. to Dane A. Jester and Meredith P. Johnson for $245,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Robert Yoder conveyed 397 Dickens Drive to Shannon Reinmiller for $195,000.

Say Eng Lor conveyed 23 Ridgewood Road to Kheng Leav for $1.

Peter R. Hagenberger and Holly S. Hagenberger conveyed property on a public road to Kristen N. Sheets for $285,000.

The estate of Robert J. Farmer conveyed 139 Montrose Ave. to Jennifer E. Sauder, David R. Sauder, Ashley P. Sauder and Cynthia G. Branson for $1.

Rory O. Connaughton, Jessica B. Vantasell and Jessica A. Connaughton conveyed 1526 Ridge Road to Rory O. Connaughton and Jessica A. Connaughton for $1.

Judy L. Eller and Amanda K. Kilpatrick conveyed 510 S. West End Ave. to Amanda K. Eller and Benjamin Eller III for $10.

C&F Inc., JPM Keller LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Marisol Malave for $369,900.

SNS Homez LLC, Brady Stoner and Joshua Nolt conveyed property on Spencer Avenue to Ashley Marie Mitchell for $350,000.

Kristen E. Lowery and Steven B. Lowery conveyed 1309 Maple Ave. to Kristen E. Lowery for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Julia A. Disney conveyed property on Barr Avenue to Vincent H. Anastasi and Darla Joy Anastasi for $400,000.

Amos Kauffman, Sadie Kauffman, Amos F. Kauffman and Sadie K. Kauffman conveyed 180 Maple St. to Ben Mark Fisher and Annie P. Fisher for $235,000.

Lloyd E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David B. Esh Jr. and Linda Mae Esh for $285,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Richard B. Martin conveyed 302 Sun Valley Drive to Richard B. Martin and Leslie A. Maurer for $1.

James A. Sillaman and Carol E. Sillaman conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to James A. Sillaman and Carol E. Sillaman for $1.

Fox Family Partners LP, Fox Family Partners LLC and Chad M. Fox conveyed property on East Main Street to Fox Family Partners LLC for $1.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Angela J. Hornberger, John A. Hornberger and Sandra L. Hornberger for $377,586.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Tori A. Allensworth and Caleb M. Allensworth conveyed 20 E. Orange St. to Alexander Balsam and Jaime Balsam for $193,000.

Michael J. Gamble conveyed 619 S. Broad St. to Adrian L. Young and Ciara C. Young for $165,000.

David S. Ober conveyed 448 Fort Ross Ave. to David S. Ober and Robin G. Kline for $1.

James B. Hall Jr. and Lisa E. Hall conveyed 503 Golden St. to Casey Zoll and Jessica Poje for $250,000.

Shawn Houchin conveyed 337 E. Second Ave. to James E. Smith and Kelly Anne Smith for $290,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Christopher Dickson, Elizabeth Dickson and Elizabeth J Dickson conveyed property on Londonderry Lane to Christopher Dickson for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Mohamed Soliman conveyed 969 Center Ave. to Brianna Huhn for $145,000.

Joel Minto, Gwendolyn E. Minto and Gwendolyn E. Bills conveyed 347 Buch Ave. to Thomas H. Elliott and Cheryl Minor Stewart for $445,000.

Angela T. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Harold McGlinchey for $300,000.

The estate of Florence A. Meily conveyed property on a public road to Christine L. Mull for $1.

Chrysan G. Buck Raymond, Chrysan G Buck Raymond and Chrysan G. Buck conveyed Unit E7 120 to Kenneth A. Hornbeck for $262,500.

R. James Lafferty and John M. Lafferty conveyed property on Louise Avenue to Matthew S. Ziegler and Chasity A. Willey for $220,000.

Tombra Govina conveyed property on a public road to Balasubramanian Subbiah and Vidhya Balasubramanian for $550,000.

James N. Bauzon, Kim L. Priest and Kim L. Bauzon conveyed property on Corry Avenue to James N. Bauzon and Kim L. Bauzon for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Austin J. Good and Jennifer Tobias conveyed 316 Park View Drive to Austin J. Good for $1.

MCH Investments LLC and Craig E. Hasson conveyed property on North Pitt Street to Jonathan Paul Collins for $318,500.

Joshua Alvin Hull and Mallory Elizabeth Hull conveyed property on a public road to Juliet R. Ashton for $240,000.

Gregory J. Ruth conveyed 145 N. Penn St. to Joshua A. Ciotti and Jessica M. Ciotti for $263,500.

Jeanette L. Witmer and Jeanette L. Yingst conveyed 16 N. Grant St. to Jeanette L. Yingst and Nicholas R. Yingst for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Susan E. Newcomer, Mandi L. Beck and Mandi Beck conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Carmelo A. Diaz Vazquez, Carmelo Diaz Vazquez and Nancy Sanchez for $165,000.

The estate of Rosemary F. Dinkel conveyed property on a public road to Christiane Reinoehl for $1.

Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy conveyed property on a public road to James A. Baer and Kathrine J. Baer for $590,000.

Trilda J. Bucher conveyed property on a public road to Justin A. Levenson and Kimberly S. Levenson for $162,000.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed Unit 31 to Colleen Beck Domanico and Colleen Beck Domanico for $279,900.

Catherine A. Reed conveyed 160 Tracy Berg Road to James A. Reed and Laura S. Reed for $150,000.

Dennis G. Peters Jr. and Kelly E. Peters conveyed property on Norcross Road to Kelly E. Peters for $1.

The estate of Ch Er Ray Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Grant H. Clark for $143,000.

Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy for $1.

Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy conveyed property on Penn Street to Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy for $1.

Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy conveyed property on Penn Street to Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Michael S. Nein Sr., Tammy Nein and Michael Nein conveyed property on East Market Street to Alene Reich for $201,000.

Jay Robert Flanagan Jr. and Donna L. Flanagan conveyed 425 E. Market St. to Ramon L. Berlingeri Jr. and Noemi Berlingeri for $105,000.

JXZ Realty LLC and Jimmy X. Zheng conveyed 265 W. Walnut St. to Kyle Fisher for $199,900.

MARTIC TWP.

John Harold Benner conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Smucker and Lydia S. Smucker for $85,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Nicholas S. Lucash conveyed 331 N. George St. to Nicholas S. Lucash and Sarah Lucash for $0.

Maureen C. Fritz, David T. Fritz, Denise F. Moxley and Richard T. Moxley conveyed 432 Manor Ave. to David J. Kimmick for $200,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Jesse A. Dyer and Brittany N. Dyer for $359,539.

Kevin W. Eby and Michaele L. Eby conveyed property on a public road to James A. Tetreault and Beth A. Tetreault for $243,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Matthew J. Lanza conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Shirley Swift and Lisa Katherine Marie Swift for $351,000.

Robin K. Nauss, Robin K. Baker and Robert W. Baker Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Robin K. Baker for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

William E. Harkins and James K. Harkins conveyed property on East Main Street to Bapu Investments LLC for $300,000.

Jeffrey P. Newswanger conveyed 237 Oak Road to Evan Williams and Sidney Williams for $151,000.

Gregory A. Eck conveyed 52 S. Manor St. to Grant H. Clark for $265,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Donna E. Fryer and The estate of Donna Fryer conveyed Unit 24 to Donna Hershey for $1.

Donna Hershey conveyed Unit 24 to Charles E. Hershey and Donna Hershey for $1.

Ferlin D. Custer and Gloria R. Custer conveyed 520 Westfield Drive to Matthew Ronca and Tiffany L. Givens for $219,000.

The estate of Her M. Witman conveyed Unit 50 to Edward J. Donnegan and Ellen M. Donnegan for $146,500.

PARADISE TWP.

Frederick J. Reedy Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lavern G. Riehl and Fannie L. Riehl for $290,000.

George C. Shue and Karen E. Shue conveyed 2 Black Horse Road to Daniel McGinnis for $205,000.

PENN TWP.

William C. Yeagle and Virginia A. Yeagle conveyed property on Penryn Road to Joshua E. King for $275,000.

Donald L. Bragg conveyed property on Loghes Drive to Tammy L. Dunbar and John C. Dunbar for $315,000.

Henry C. Kolk Sr., Henry C. Kolk Jr., Derek S. Kolk and Brett D. Kolk conveyed property on a public road to Henry C. Kolk Sr. for $1.

Charles Investments LP, Charles Investments LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Hamaker Road Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Judy L. Canetti and Samuel I. Canetti for $330,465.

Gordon Sullivan, Wendy P. Sullivan and Wendy P. Renicky conveyed 6184 Bayberry Ave. to Gordon Sullivan and Wendy P. Sullivan for $1.

Jeanne Lois Menapace conveyed Unit 172 to Joseph M. Marchetti and Batina J. Marchetti for $310,000.

Brandon Douglas Engle, Rachel Nicole Engleman, Brandon Engle and Rachel N. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Brandon D. Engle and Rachel N. Engle for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Gary B. Grosh and Ann E. Grosh conveyed property on Leaman Road to Michael S. Duvall and Lori J. Duvall for $210,500.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Stephen D. Ehrhart conveyed 81 Run Valley Road to Wilmington Trust NA and MFRA Trust 2015-1 for $2,327.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ronald E. Hart conveyed 384 Schoolhouse Road to Jason Long and Nannette L. Long for $115,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Robert T. Benson and Karen L. Benson conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus and Esther S. Stoltzfus for $280,000.

Ted G. Brown and Judy A. Brown conveyed property on Stanton Road to Eleanor A. Delong for $110,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Steven D. Cooper and Kim L. Cooper conveyed 1088 Milton Grove Road to Steven D. Cooper for $1.

The estate of Norma Gean Wells conveyed property on a public road to John D. Hendrickson and Susan D. Hendrickson for $315,000.

Michael J. Lawrence, Chester B. Burkholder Inc. and Burkholder Chester B. Inc. conveyed 3428 Green Leaf Drive to Michael J. Lawrence and Lisa S. Muscato for $10.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jay E. Martin and Nancy J. Martin conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Salisbury Township for $11,250.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Willowbirch Properties LLC for $1.

Carl L. Martin and Esther W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to David S. Martin and Alma H. Martin for $150,000.

Charles J. Romberger and Norma K. Romberger conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to David King and Jessica Ford for $430,000.

Reuben R. Lapp and Emma S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Freedom Land Management LLC for $5,900,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Brenda D. Roark conveyed 45 Washington St. to Thomas Lundy and Kimberly Ann Lundy for $189,400.

Evelyn J. Hess conveyed property on South Shenk Avenue to John M. Hess for $1.

Bret R. Calderwood, Kimberly L. Mextorf and Kimberly L. Calderwood conveyed 20 W. Hillcrest Ave. to Bret R. Calderwood and Kimberly L. Calderwood for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Cody Allen Siegrist and Meagan Elizabeth Siegrist conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Robert N. Yoder for $350,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Travis R. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Rychlenski and Ann C. Rychlenski for $285,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christopher T. Crowley and Andrea Crowley for $334,990.

Maureen M. Barr conveyed 1031 Elbow Road to Brent M. McCracken for $226,900.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eugene J. Bonfanti and Barbara A. Bonfanti for $386,805.

Todd Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Todd Smoker and Jennifer Smoker for $1.

The estate of Felicia Ostermeier and The estate of Felicia A. Ostermeier conveyed 245 Tennyson Drive to Morgan E. Stepanchick for $191,000.