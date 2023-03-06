The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Feb. 20-24:

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Patricia Ann Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to James Matthew Horst and Sheila D. Horst for $670,000.

The estate of Benuel S. King conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Ray King and Mamie S. King for $1.

The estate of Donald L. Rotz, the estate of Nancy L. Witmer and Lois E. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Weaver and Linda W. Weaver for $295,000.

Mohammad Hamodi and Ali Fadhil conveyed property on Abbey Lane to Elena V. Baer, Yurii Enachi and Elizaveta Marandici for $265,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Benuel S. King conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Lee King and Mary Ann King for $1.

David M. Hoover and Eunice H. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Ammon M. Hoover and Martha M. Hoover for $450,000.

Daniel M. Hoover conveyed property on Lambert Road to David M. Hoover and Eunice H. Hoover for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Robert D. Beard conveyed property on Maurice Circle to Ryan L. Fox for $270,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of June D. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Dawson H. Martin for $537,000.

Kenneth R. Weber and Donna M. Weber conveyed property on North Main Street to Ethan J. Younger for $145,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Matthew E. Harting and Amber L. Harting conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Murray III and Lillian A. Hart for $340,000.

Amrod Properties LLC, Dale L. Latshaw and Kimberly S. Latshaw conveyed 106 W. Main St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Axel J. Linde and Susan W. Linde conveyed property on Lake View Road to Axel J. Linde and Susan W. Linde for $1.

Axel J. Linde and Susan W. Linde conveyed property on Lake View Road to Nicholas M. Palka for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Darlene W. Varner and Gary L. Varner conveyed 401 Walnut St. to Dgv Realty LLC for $160,000.

Vankham Hang and Vankham Phomma conveyed property on a public road to Vankham Hang and Casper P. Hang for $1.

Joseph Barone and Lauren Barone conveyed property on Railroad Alley to Charles Rinker Buck for $192,500.

Amrod Hy LLC, Dale L. Latshaw and Kimberly S. Latshaw conveyed property on Main Street to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Sharon K. Avers and Diana K. Flanagan conveyed property on a public road to Raymond J. Newlin III and Dorcas R. Newlin for $250,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ramar A. Lawrence and Tracy L. Andres for $358,375.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

David E. Hubler and Caitlyn Dunkelberger conveyed property on a public road to David E. Hubler and Caitlyn Dunkelberger for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Patricia E. Crampton conveyed property on a public road to William George Wright for $220,000.

EARL TWP.

S&K Landholding LLC, S&K Land Holding LLC and Joseph D. King conveyed property on a public road to S&K Landholding LLC for $1.

Internal Revenue Service, Edwin H. Zimmerman, Esther Zimmerman and Wemer Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to S&K Land Holding LLC for $2,866,000.

J. David Hollowood, Sarah J. Barnard and Gail D. Hollowood conveyed property on a public road to Gail D. Hollowood for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Arrios R. Menard and Roseline Menard-Guerrier conveyed property on a public road to Kira L. Ricords for $275,000.

EDEN TWP.

John D. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Picadilly Hill Road to Daniel E. Stoltzfus and Katie F. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

Regina A. Druck conveyed property on a public road to Regina A. Druck for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Ronald A. Rose conveyed property on Beechwood Drive to Jessica R. Shellenberger and Barton A. Rose for $1.

Ronald A. Rose conveyed property on Beechwood Drive to Barton A. Rose and Jessica R. Shellenberger for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 543 Snyder Ave. to Travis M. Lee and Paige Knorr for $289,900.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 40 W. High St. to Kimmel R. Schaefer and Stephanie A. Schaefer for $275,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Weston Burkholder conveyed 235 Park Ave. to Bernell G. Burkholder for $195,000.

Harold Z. Zeiset Jr. and Lisa M. Zeiset conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Samuel S. King for $230,000.

Michael A. Shirk conveyed 332 Vine St. to Gerald W. Ulrich and Ruth E. Ulrich for $270,000.

Zachary L. Weaver and Audrian L. Weaver conveyed 211 Park Ave. to Zachary L. Weaver and Audrian L. Weaver for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on Grant Street to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale and Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 335 Duke St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale and Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 40 S. Maple St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jennifer J. Ryan and Paul Zelem conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Daniel R. Redcay for $260,000.

FULTON TWP.

Ashton L. Weaver and Lorielle R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ashton Weaver, Lorielle Weaver and Ashton Weaver and Lorielle Weaver Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Uptown Redevelopers LLC and Kevin Kann conveyed property on a public road to Tristan A. Good for $109,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Randy R. Beddoe and Laura S. Beddoe for $469,220.

Neil P. Perry and Gillian J. Hewitson conveyed property on Forest Road to James Fahrney and Kelly Fahrney for $380,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to John R. Merriman and Janet Lynda Moulton for $584,559.

John F. Longmire and Tracy A. Longmire conveyed property on a public road to John F. Longmire, Tracy A. Longmire, Samuel J. Longmire and Laura L. Longmire for $1.

Howard A. Kramer conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Naugher II and Abbagale Naugher for $360,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Neil L. Darling and Jill M. Darling for $722,387.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gregory E. Reichardt and Joan L. Reichardt conveyed property on a public road to Clinton J. Zimmerman for $600,000.

Theodore B. Stephens conveyed property on a public road to Theodore B. Stephens and Patricia A. Stephens for $1.

James S. Stutzman and Kerry A. Stutzman conveyed property on a public road to James S. Stutzman for $1

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Susan L. Brenner, the estate of Susan L. Frey, Shirley M. Frey and Steven L. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Ting Wu for $201,000.

Mitchell Hershey, Mitch Hershey and Heather Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Hershey and Heather Hershey for $1.

G&M Associates of Lancaster, Merle R. Levy Irrevocable Family Trust, Stephanie Steren and G&M Associates of Lancaster LLC conveyed property on a public road to G&M Associates of Lancaster LLC for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Stephanie J. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Minder Brothers Real Estate LLC for $1.

Henry L. Koon and Allison Ardire conveyed property on a public road to Carter R. Hurst for $175,500.

Douglas L. Keener conveyed 607 Beaver Valley Pike to Duane L. Keener for $180,000.

LANCASTER CITY

1147 Holdings LLC, LA 1147 LLC, S&D 1147 LLC, Parcel B. Development Co., SDL Devco LLC and Benjamin J. Lesher conveyed property on a public road to 1147 Holdings LLC for $1.

Lois A. Morant and Samuel J. Morant conveyed 516 S. Lime St. to Edgar M. Wright and Todd Bolinder for $115,000.

Ames Reese Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Donna M. Graeff for $160,100.

Emerson L. Lesher and Ruth D. Lesher conveyed property on a public road to 1147 Holdings LLC for $1.

Timothy B. Hopkins and Alilna H. Hopkins conveyed 656 W. Chestnut St. to Kaitlyn Alma Toner for $460,000.

Jacob R. Buckwalter and Moriah M. Buckwalter conveyed 605 Pearl St. to Joseph A. Hernandez and Tatiana Jalexi Aldecoa for $205,000.

Kelly A. Erb conveyed 621 Olive St. to Roseauna G. Good and Jason T. Good for $120,000.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 13 S. Ann St. to Sarah L. Aeschliman, John L. Aeschliman and Lisa R. Aeschliman for $269,000.

Letitia Hernandez conveyed 431 Prospect St. to Samantha E. Alvalle for $164,900.

Javier Lopez, Daisy Valentin and Daisy Pabon-Valentin conveyed 713 Sixth St. to Yvette Sanabria for $1.

Reynaldo Alvarado and Raysa Alvarado conveyed property on South Prince Street to Roberto E. Aguilera Cruz for $173,000.

Gabriel Fuentes-Reyes and Yudanis Osorio-Treto conveyed 528 S. Prince St. to Rafael J. Burgos for $259,000.

Orlando X. Flores, Angelica L. Tejada, Angelica L. Flores-Corujo and Orlando X. Flores-Corujo conveyed property on East New Street to Matthew Brubaker for $261,000.

Thomas M. Angiorlis, Laura T. Johnston and Laura T. Angiorlis conveyed 622 Hamilton St. to John E. McCoy and Jordan E. Seifarth for $265,000.

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust conveyed property on North Plum Street to Aldo Romano and Kim Romano for $185,000.

Carlos J. Dejesus and Yahaira Rodriguez conveyed 512 Laurel St. to Yahaira Rodriguez for $1.

The estate of Hector Alicea conveyed 432 S. Duke St. to Cabrera Properties Investments LLC for $71,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

M. Eileen Swavely and Barry E. Swavely conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn B. Glassman and Ryan M. Mazeika for $390,000.

Engjellushe Kallashi and Engjellushe Sofillas conveyed 1203 Elm Ave. to Esther Zaks for $204,500.

The estate of Margaret R. Myers conveyed 1127 Jamaica Road to Kimleang Ky and Panhavorn Poeurn for $206,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Rebecca Lapp and Rebecca S. Lapp conveyed property on West Newport Road to Rebecca S. Lapp for $1.

Gregory Lee High, Mary Alice High, James K. High and Victoria H. Janeski conveyed property on a public road to Randy Z. Newswanger and Edna S. Newswanger for $380,000.

Rebecca Lapp and Rebecca S. Lapp conveyed property on West Newport Road to Rebecca S. Lapp for $1.

Rebecca Lapp and Rebecca S. Lapp conveyed property on West Newport Road to Rebecca S. Lapp for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Ky My Ly conveyed property on a public road to Lam Ly for $1.

Dave Mull and David L. Mull conveyed property on Logging Road to David L. Mull and Lena H. Mull for $1.

Amy M. Rill and Amy M. Shay conveyed property on a public road to Eli Baker for $226,000.

Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer P. Stoltzfus and Verna M. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joseph L. Delong conveyed property on a public road to Joseph H. Delong and Rhiannon Delong for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Derek J. Fulginiti and Soriam E. Fulginiti conveyed 50 Delp Road to Allen G. Martin and Megan Marie Shank for $355,000.

Falcon Three LLC, Joseph F. Barrett Jr. and Donna M. Barrett conveyed property on Falcon Lane to Legacy Restoration Group LLC for $1,680,000.

The estate of Russell T. Kilhefner conveyed property on Nottingham Avenue to Rsm Management LLC for $260,000.

GRH-3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Derek J. Fulginiti and Soriam E. Arce-Fulginiti for $749,900.

BSRE Holdings LLC conveyed 1340 Glen Moore Circle to Melissa Barrios Gonzalez for $160,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey J. Durborow and Phyllis S. Durborow for $718,090.

Martin D. Windle and Jeanette M. Windle conveyed 1776 Euclid Drive to Anthony Hurd and Stephanie Hurd for $300,000.

Jonathan Luu and Emily Luu conveyed property on a public road to Thao Thi Minh Nguyen for $1.

Robert J. Osborne conveyed 564 Magnolia Drive to Robert J. Osborne Irrevocable Trust and Beatrice Osborne for $1.

Sarah S. Deleon conveyed property on a public road to William R. Horst and Debra S. Horst for $435,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Eric J. Patterson and Cathy Patterson conveyed 326 S. Charlotte St. to Jullian C. Lauver for $135,000.

MANOR TWP.

Samantha Cramer and Mary E. Hewes conveyed property on a public road to Steve Scott Shank for $259,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Stanley V. Haines and Karen S. Haines conveyed property on a public road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $420,000.

Joey L. Noll conveyed 116 W. Donegal St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $1.

Lindsey D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Alex Pettenati and Taylor Smith for $225,000.

The estate of Pamela S. Barto conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Dirks for $336,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Charles E. Yowler Jr., Tiffany M. Yowler and Tiffany Marie Dejesus conveyed property on East Main Street to Heather Reppert for $220,000.

The estate of Myrle E. Rossi conveyed property on Hill Street to Paul A. Rossi for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Douglas Mark Buch and Tina K. Buch conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Joshua A. Smucker for $335,000.

Freddy Escobar and Liliana Carvajal conveyed property on Fulton Street to Freddy Escobar and Liliana Carvajal for $1.

Brandon S. Lichty conveyed property on a public road to David E. Sensenig and Marilyn F. Sensenig for $180,000.

William H. Snader and Cheryl A. Snader conveyed 225 Orlon St. to Asiul Beltran and Jose Lopez for $200,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Jacob K. Beiler conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Giambancos Property Management LLC for $90,000.

PENN TWP.

Norman G. Miller conveyed property on Marie Avenue to Tammy Miller for $1.

Flecksible Solutions LLC and Jordan D. Fleck conveyed property on Doe Run Road to True Endeavor Capital LLC for $30,000.

Barry L. Haldeman and Colleen N. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Seth Haldeman, Shawn L. Haldeman and Laura C. Haldeman for $330,598.

Kelly L. Krause and Steven L. Dankmer conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Kelsey Benjamin and Jordan Cipalla for $435,100.

Pleasant View Retirement Community conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $1.

Pleasant View Home and Pleasant View Retirement Community conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $1.

Samuel J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Stoltzfus, Nancy S. Stoltzfus and Samuel & Nancy Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

James D. Perry Jr. and Luise M. Perry conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Logan Raiger for $241,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Elaine B. Carter, Lori L. Hartman and Tina L. Carter-Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Lori L. Hartman and Tina L. Carter-Kauffman for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joshua W. Lawson and Karmyn M. Lawson conveyed property on a public road to Douglas J. Bell, Rebecca Ann Bell, Logan M. Altland and Megan E. Altland for $732,500.

Jjb Associates and James A. Wilson Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kristy Grace Weaver for $280,000.

Betty Ann Waters conveyed property on a public road to Dolores A. Waters, Diane L. Waters and Joshua D. Waters for $1.

Betty Ann Waters conveyed property on a public road to Debra M. Waters and Steven J. Skotarczak Jr. for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

David S. Schell and Kimberly A. Schell conveyed property on Stonefield Drive to David S. Schell, Kimberly A. Schell and Schell Family Living Trust for $0.

Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Yaikel Saavedra Delacruz for $250,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Eugene Z. Smucker and Loretta Jean Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jordan S. Smucker and Dana L. Smucker for $1.

Eugene Z. Smucker and Loretta Jean Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jordan S. Smucker and Dana L. Smucker for $1.

Eugene Z. Smucker and Loretta Jean Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jordan S. Smucker and Dana L. Smucker for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Joseph Pr Ano conveyed property on Newport Road to Amos S. Zook Jr. and Elizabeth B. Zook for $675,000.

Orlena S. Felpel conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Jacob R. Buckwalter and Moriah M. Buckwalter for $225,000.

Steven M. Kling and Laurie L. Kling conveyed property on Alice Avenue to Jordan Scarborough Mix and Jennessa Carlene Mix for $505,500.

Joyce E. Reidenbach conveyed property on Brookfield Road to CS Equity Management LLC and Vanuch Holdings LLC for $126,000.