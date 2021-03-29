The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 15-19:

BART TWP.

Blue Ridge Property LLC, Omer K. Petersheim and Samuel K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Pelliccio and Yasmin Pelliccio for $155,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Norman H. Martin and Jesse H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jesse J. Martin and Esther M. Martin for $1.

Andrew W. Horrex and Kimberly L. Horrex conveyed property on a public road to James Bortner Jr. and Alyson Fisher for $390,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Seth Mark Ober conveyed property on a public road to Arthur Burn Davison and Jeanette M. Davison for $325,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Newport Christiana LP and JPH Consulting LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jordan W. Frey and Barbara G. Frey for $70,000.

CLAY TWP.

Fox Family Partners LP, Fox Family Partners LLC and Chad M. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Fox Family Partners LLC for $1.

Vaughn C. Starr and Lisa Starr conveyed property on a public road to Thomas C. Albrecht III and Sarah Joy Albrecht for $524,900.

Lamar L. Levering Jr. conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Lamar L. Levering Jr. and Katie M. Levering for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Chad Michael Sensenig, Holli Elizabeth Styer, Holli Elizabeth Sensenig, Chad M. Sensenig and Holli E. Styer conveyed property on Martzall Road to Chad Michael Sensenig and Holli Elizabeth Sensenig for $0.

Mark T. Gallagher, Lauren A. Gallagher and Lauren A. Barley conveyed property on Kestrel Drive to Lauren A. Gallagher and Mark T. Gallagher for $10.

Harry Weaver Jr. and Linda L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Joel R. Weaver and Kimberly D. Weaver for $700,000.

Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck conveyed property on North Ridge Road to Little Cocalico Co for $210,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Klassen Construction, Sunview Partners Management LLC, Mahlon N. Zimmerman and Henry Klassen conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Kimberly Marie Madara for $269,755.

The estate of Alvin E. Fry, Farley F. Fry, Elizabeth Z. Fry, Henry B. Fry and F. Christoph Fry conveyed property on a public road to Farley F. Fry and Michele W. Fry for $200,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Shawn M. Rutt, Megan E. Rutt, Megan E. Daub, Megan Rutt, Megan Daub and Shawn Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Shawn M. Rutt and Megan E. Rutt for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Levi G. Fisher and Sarah Lillian Fisher for $130,000.

Chad E. Sollenberger and Jessica Leah Sollenberger conveyed property on a public road to Chad E. Sollenberger and Jessica Leah Sollenberger for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Patricia A. Ulrich and Kira Silvanus conveyed 206 South Sixth St. to Washe Ivan Osango for $154,900.

John A. Beiler and Sadie Z. Beiler conveyed 263 Walnut St. to Omar Miller for $270,000.

Randy L. Adams conveyed 122 South Second St. to Michael R. Adams for $1.

Justin M. Ortleib conveyed 209 Pheasant Drive to Sally A. Bowles for $233,100.

Donna J. Williams conveyed 28 South Third St. to David W. Bearden and Debra M. Bearden for $182,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Bailey A. Riffert, Rebecca L. Riffert and Rebecca L. Mitchell conveyed property on River Corner Road to Heather Principe for $229,400.

Steven R. Charles Sr. and Bonita L. Charles conveyed property on Long Lane to Jeffrey C. Charles and Jennifer R. Charles for $1,100,000.

William M. Smith Jr. and Dolores E. Smith conveyed property on a public road to William M. Smith Jr. and Dolores E. Smith for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Dolores L. Miller, Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Frederick A. Miller conveyed 252 Market St. to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $126,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Heidi L. Tucker and Heidi Lee Wagner conveyed 301 North Sixth St. to Heidi Lee Wagner and Bret A. Brenner for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Brandon S. Stricker and Ashley L. Stricker for $300,000.

Andrew S. Ward and Megan Ward conveyed property on a public road to Jacob B. Nieto and Kyra N. Nieto for $265,000.

Michael C. Schloz, Jodi M. Schloz and Jodi M. Ater conveyed property on Amanda Court to Michael C. Schloz and Jodi M. Ater for $1.

Daniel B. Rogers and Beverly G. Rogers conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Beryl Ann Evans for $342,900.

Gary L. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $130,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Richard Myles Miller II conveyed 4905 Bossler Road to Jacob Bradley and Allison Mattern for $295,000.

Vicki A. Gohn conveyed property on a public road to Trevor S. Billotte for $143,500.

Creekside Construction LLC and James D. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.

Koser Brothers Rentals conveyed property on a public road to Todd A. Shope and Theresa M. Shope for $219,900.

Peter E. Miller and Jennifer R. Miller conveyed 116 East Harrisburg Avenue to Eric Eshbach and Tamy Eshbach for $305,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

US Bank Na, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 408 Buck Road to Joseph M. Ayad for $151,831.

Sharon Retallick conveyed property on Orchard Lane to Blue Ridge Property LLC for $77,500.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Louden R. Valotta and Courtney J. Dimperio for $323,040.

Benuel B. Zook and Sarah E. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Lavina Z. Zook and Lydia Z. Zook for $350,000.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jerry Tyler Melnik and Marina Lilya Melnik for $300,215.

EAST EARL TWP.

Jie Qiong Wang and Haiying Liu conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to John R. Bard and Kimberly N. Bard for $1,630,000.

Timothy S. McCarthy conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Andrew T. Moyer and Victoria L. Moyer for $240,900.

WEST EARL TWP.

Reuben Z. Zeiset, Janet M. Zeiset and Reuben Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. King and Barbara E. King for $1.

Milena C. Arbelaez conveyed property on Battens Circle to Amanda J. Zuschmidt for $187,000.

Diane Hikins and Diane R. Turner conveyed property on Reading Road to Troy Hikins and Diane Hikins for $1.

Wilson Z. Nolt and Janice M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Nolt and Velma Z. Nolt for $225,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 1735 Stevens St. to Alec Piper and Stacey Piper for $201,000.

EDEN TWP.

Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Emma E. Beiler for $1.

Karl J. Sensenig and Patricia A. Sensenig conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Elliott C. Good and Andrea R. Good for $285,000.

Jacob J. Fisher and Fannie S. Fisher conveyed property on Hess Road to Benjamin S. Fisher and Katie K. Fisher for $1.

Andrew J. Swinehart conveyed 32 Eden Road to Andrew J. Swinehart and Tonya Swinehart for $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jason R. Ziegler, Jennifer J. Kiscadden Ziegler, Jennifer J Kiscadden Ziegler and Jennifer J. Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Ziegler, Jennifer J. Kiscadden Ziegler and Jennifer J. Kiscadden Ziegler for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Chad Boyer, Donnie G. Boyer and Karen Y. Boyer conveyed property on South Market St. to Stephanie Mcnichol for $265,000.

Koser Brothers Rentals conveyed 370 North Hanover St. to Charles A. Smith for $224,900.

Susan M. Heffner, Susan M. Adisa and Jimi J. Adisa conveyed 601 East Hummelstown St. to Susan M. Adisa and Jimi J. Adisa for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Timothy E. Pierce and Nancy R. Kahaner conveyed 1621 West Main St. to Michael A. Good and Elicia S. Good for $245,000.

Wendell L. Leid conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Lamar W. Garman and Eileen S. Garman for $259,000.

Jennifer L. Carroll, Jennifer C. Ludwig and Steven T. Ludwig conveyed 111 Martin Avenue to Jennifer C. Ludwig and Steven T. Ludwig for $1.

Michael J. Onderko and Alicia M. Onderko conveyed 330 West Sunset Avenue to Dean R. Cooper and Valerie A. Cooper for $185,000.

Chrisanne C. Applegate and Chrisanne Evelyn Cubby conveyed 358 Jeff Avenue to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $150,000.

A. Jesse Gehman and Joanne E. Gehman conveyed property on Duke St. to Darin A. Stoltzfus for $205,000.

The estate of Joseph M. Walden conveyed 217 East Main St. to Noel V. Walden for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Sandra C. Meehan conveyed property on Garfield Drive to Silmara Celeguini Rangel Luchesi for $315,000.

FULTON TWP.

Samuel K. Lapp, Naomi S. Lapp, Samuel K. Lapp Jr. and Sadie K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Lapp Jr. and Sadie K. Lapp for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Paul Castellano and Roslyn Castellano conveyed 807 Hillaire Road to Gelver V. Meda Sarceno and Maria Hernandez Quiroa for $295,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 116 Republic Terrace to Larry D. Oxenberg and Debi L. Oxenberg for $538,453.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 807 Founders Way to Peter Skiadas and Stavroula Skiadas for $495,391.

Daniel Dungtin Tien conveyed 127 Springbrook Court to Daniel Dungtin Tien and Thuy Kieu Chinh Au for $1.

Jere W. Haigh Sr. and Carole D. Haigh conveyed Unit 34 to Nathan Shank for $179,900.

Matthew Roda, Helen Roda and Helen Pennypacker conveyed property on Ann Avenue to Angela J. Mast for $250,000.

Randall C. Wise, Luisa Maria Martinez and Maria Luisa Martinez conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Danielle C. Berger for $285,000.

Evan J. Costello conveyed property on Huffman Place to Benjamin A. Gardner and Paige K. Gardner for $1.

Sharon Lee Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Knock for $240,000.

Eric J. Eshbach and Tamy J. Eshbach conveyed property on a public road to Bishnu Thapa and Hari Neupaney for $341,100.

Ellen R. Culver conveyed Unit 26 to William Bentson and Anita Bentson for $330,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Thomas Scott Kennedy, Christie Kennedy and Christie Aspril conveyed property on Kayo Avenue to Andrew J. Widmeyer for $350,000.

Fern Hill Ventures LP, Fern Hill Vets LLC and Richard J. Donnelly Jr. conveyed 601 South Sixteenth St. to Vizsion Real Estate LLC for $2,210,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Renee McClennan, Renee Connolly, the estate of Christopher Alan Connolly, the estate of Christopher A. Connolly, the estate of Christopher Allan Connolly, Jacob Connolly, Grace Connolly and Peri Yuksel conveyed 565 Westfield Drive to Sns Homez for $209,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott F. Provanzo, JSP Holdings LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lancer Drive to Yusup Yumusovich Muradov and Zinfira K. Muradova for $375,000.

The estate of Alma H. Mease conveyed property on a public road to H. Michael Mease and Sandra H. Mease for $210,500.

Brenda L. Metzger conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Adam Miller for $1.

Richard E. Lackey and Carrie Ann Walker conveyed 3166 Grande Oak Place to Richard E. Lackey and Carrie Ann Walker for $10.

Todd R. Haldeman conveyed 19 Cedar Chase Drive to Rebecca Z. Haldeman for $1.

Mary Louise Murry conveyed 3097 Todd Lane to Michael L. Smith and Lawanda K. Smith for $291,000.

Martha Y. Jansen and David W. Jansen conveyed 340 Indian Head Road to Jessica E. Jansen and David S. Parmer for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Donald L. Heidelbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Fisher and Marilyn F. Fisher for $220,000.

Gladys M. Bashore and Harvey D. Bashore conveyed property on a public road to Gladys M. Bashore for $1.

Dwight H. Brubaker and Sandra S. Brubaker conveyed property on Highland Drive to Cody B. Hurst for $150,000.

Patsy A. Heidelbaugh and Patsy A. Baver conveyed property on a public road to Donald L. Heidelbaugh for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Maria I. Carrion conveyed property on Edgemont Drive to Maria I. Carrion and Robert R. Carrion Jr. for $1.

The estate of Richard C. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Baylor and Stephanie A. Baylor for $1.

Carl F. Strubel conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Carl F. Strubel for $1.

The estate of Dawn Marie Sheaffer and the estate of Harold Edwin Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Jessica A. Mcbride, Robert J. Sheaffer and Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. for $1.

Febes E. Rivera and Jose A. Rivera conveyed 6 Myrtlewood Court to Juan B. Galarza II and Joshua Wood for $80,000.

Christine Maerz Bowman, Martin Maerz, Family Estate Settlement & Trust Agreement, the estate of Christine Maerz, the estate of Christina Maerz, the estate of Christina Maerz, Michael Maerz, Konrad Maerz, Eva Maerz Possler, Elizabeth Maerz, Katharina Maerz Watson, Margaret Maerz Hippey and Marie Maerz Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Maerz for $185,000.

Todd O. Miller and Jennifer L. Miller conveyed property on Glebe Lane to Joseph J. Smart and Larissa Smart for $515,000.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to John Pilieri and Shawna M. Cherry for $199,500.

LANCASTER CITY

Bryan R. High and Melissa J. High conveyed 621 Second St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $190,000.

Aaron B. Miller and Annie K. Miller conveyed 740 South Queen St. to Daniel B. Esh for $140,000.

Glenda E. Pitz conveyed 311 West Lemon St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.

Joel H. Hurst and Melanie R. Hurst conveyed 459 Strawberry St. to Dill Investment Group LLC for $100,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 434 Reynolds Avenue to Ann Louise Jeffery for $143,400.

Hip Montano conveyed 521 South Prince St. to Wolf Pac LLC for $100,000.

Carl D. Gundrum and Angela Rose Gundrum conveyed 37 East Ross St. to Charles A. Wacker and Janet Lynn Wacker for $142,000.

Cathalyn Perez Salas conveyed 112 South Pearl St. to Pedro J. Rivera for $90,000.

Amber Tamang and Dik M. Bhujel conveyed 1352 Union St. to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $160,000.

Stephen Danilla conveyed property on a public road to Damian Ruiz and Barbara Ruiz for $167,000.

101 Properties LLC and Edward Itkowitz conveyed 730 Union St. to Taylor D. Pfaff and Kelsey L. Pfaff for $105,000.

Elizabeth B. Miller and Elizabeth Bricker Miller conveyed property on George St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $100,000.

G&C Enterprises Llc, G&C Property Enterprises Llc, Gregory J. Groff and Christina B. Groff conveyed 20 Caroline St. to Arun Kumar Kancha for $120,000.

M. Melissa Blough conveyed 416 East Grant St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $125,000.

The estate of Amalie Marie Reynolds conveyed 713 Fremont St. to David S. Reynolds for $1.

Michael C. Randolph and Sherry L. Mount conveyed 831 North Duke St. to Christopher A. Desanctis and Kylie L. Morris for $95,000.

Meghan Y. Hershey and Meghan Y. Brubaker conveyed 342 Hand Avenue to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $89,900.

Daniel L. Davis conveyed 304 South Prince St. to Nk Rentals LLC for $153,000.

The estate of Woo Chun Jung conveyed property on a public road to Minsang Jung and Yoomi Jung for $1.

Reco LLC and Christian Ryan Hoke conveyed 608 North Pine St. to Daniel B. Lengeman and Cynthia F. Lengeman for $220,000.

Reboot Properties LLC and Clark Sehon conveyed 629 Hebrank St. to Jacob E. Glensor and Ashley M Burkett Glensor for $176,000.

Lancaster General Hospital conveyed 525 North Duke St. to Lancaster General Hospital for $1.

JJ Viking Investments LLC, Joseph Kostack, James Gratzinger and Stefan Holmes conveyed property on North Marshall St. to Shadel Williams for $175,000.

North Plum Partners LLC and Edward Gallagher conveyed 540 North Plum St. to Herbert Dupree Stuckman for $128,000.

Jairo Velasco conveyed 236 East Frederick St. to Jairo Velasco, Ramiro Velasco and Gloria P. Velasco for $1.

Jeffrey Lynn Zimmerman conveyed 539 North Plum St. to Levi P. King and Rebecca Stoltzfus King for $199,900.

North Plum Partners LLC and Edward Gallagher conveyed 534 Poplar St. to Backwoods Investments LLC for $83,000.

Jesus Gonzalez conveyed property on North Prince Street to Randy Baldwin and Analiset Baldwin for $219,900.

Jason L. Reese conveyed 43 South Pearl St. to Andrew T. Bartlett for $112,000.

Zachary C. Waller conveyed 240 Elm St. to Gavin W. Samson for $170,000.

Daniel L. Titus conveyed 732 East Fulton St. to Yamilet Quinones Camacho and Yamilet Quinones Camacho for $141,500.

Mark A. Dixon conveyed 553 East Frederick St. to Evealisa L. Lopez for $192,000.

William E. Hampton, Tammy M. Hampton and Tammy M. Weinstein conveyed 466 Poplar St. to William E. Hampton for $1.

Melanie Batista and Samuel P. Rudegeair conveyed property on Lafayette St. to Joseph R. Fisher II and Krista J. Riehl for $175,000.

Leah M. Wash, Robert M. Wash and Julie A. Wash conveyed 221 East Clay St. to Leah M. Wash and Humberto Trevino III for $78,250.

Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 29 North Mulberry St. to Phillip Ponticelli for $279,000.

Distinctive Properties Group LLC and John W. Blefko conveyed 349 East New St. to Alexander M. Einspahr for $155,000.

The estate of Nancy A. Lutz conveyed 55 South Pearl St. to Betsy M. Vafias for $85,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Yvette A. Turco conveyed property on First Street to Samuel Wilsker for $165,000.

Phuong Ngoc Huynh Adams, Phuong Ngoc Huynh Adams and Phuong Adams conveyed property on a public road to Phuong Ngoc Huynh Adams and Phuong Ngoc Huynh Adams for $1.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Mcbride Jr. and Brittney J. Mcbride for $219,000.

Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 13 Clarendon Drive to Joseph C. Mohler for $1.

James V. McGonigal and Elizabeth A. Mcgonigal conveyed property on Edington Place to Serena Gergenti for $305,000.

Melinda L. Frace conveyed 1211 Hillcrest Road to David W. Nicholas and Susan Young Nicholas for $369,900.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, The estate of Lerleine M. George and Norma A. Thompson conveyed 21 Hoover Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $130,000.

Alicia R. Richardson conveyed 120 Gentlemans Way to Alicia R. Richardson and Eric C. Yost for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Richard C. Scott Jr. conveyed 3041 Lincoln Highway East to Garman Properties LLC for $139,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David Canning conveyed property on a public road to G&W Holdings LLC for $1.

Thomas R. Wiltsey and Jody J. Wiltsey conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Wiltsey, Jody J. Wiltsey and Wiltsey Family Supplemental Needs Trust for $1.

Brent O. Stoltzfus, Theresa A. Stoltzfus, Andrew C. Brubaker and Colleen J. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Mary Jane Bullock for $1.

Darren Scott, Kaitlin Vargo and Kaitlin Scott conveyed 46 Logging Road to Darren Scott and Kaitlin Scott for $1.

Brent O. Stoltzfus and Theresa A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Andrew C. Brubaker and Colleen J. Brubaker for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael M. Weaver conveyed 361 North Broad St. to Shawn C. Houchin for $250,000.

Jeffrey Allen Conrad and Kimberly K. Conrad conveyed 153 South Broad St. to Kenneth S. Soltesz for $595,000.

Scott Evan Trobaugh and Lisa M. Trobaugh conveyed 108 Swarthmore Drive to Alexander H. Swann and Alison K. Swann for $255,000.

Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church of Lititz Pennsylvania conveyed 32 East Orange St. to Kevin Boland and Nusrath Boland for $214,000.

James Bauer and Amy Bauer conveyed property on South Broad Street to Joe Winalski and Maria A. Winalski for $160,000.

Ray M. Funck and Ruth Ann Funck conveyed property on a public road to Ray M. Funck for $1.

Caleb E. Mayer conveyed 334 North Broad St. to Caleb E. Mayer and Ashley E. Mayer for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Paul Greco and Toby M. Greco conveyed property on Cheltenham Court to Jacob D. Rusyn and Babita L. Rusyn for $810,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy S. Bonneville and Kelly F. Bonneville for $795,000.

Christian Barotti and Amy Barotti conveyed property on Chandlers Way to Noris Pasic and Catharine Pasic for $425,000.

Grh 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 68 to M. A. Johnson Sr. and Mary Johnson for $484,900.

The estate of Dawn Marie Sheaffer, the estate of Harold Edwin Sheaffer and the estate of Dawn M. Sheaffer conveyed 118 Lincoln St. to Jessica A. Mcbride, Robert J. Sheaffer and Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. for $1.

Marc D. Dufresne conveyed Unit 204 to Bikash Prasad Shrestha and Neema Shrestha for $186,000.

Cumhur Ak and Oyku Ak conveyed property on Northbrook Drive to Austin J. Wenger for $330,100.

The estate of Dawn Marie Sheaffer, the estate of Harold Edwin Sheaffer and the estate of Dawn M. Sheaffer conveyed 116 Lincoln St. to Jessica A. Mcbride, Robert J. Sheaffer and Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. for $1.

Jordan M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jordan M. Landis and Yeardley Landis for $1.

Vance C. Olenhouse and Janice F. Olenhouse conveyed 406 Surrey Drive to Andrew A. Stahl and Susanna Q. Chu for $276,000.

Daniel H. Diller conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Keller Avenue Partners LP for $375,000.

Esther Martin and Lewis Martin conveyed Unit 197 to Julia A. Schulz for $155,000.

Beth P. Shelley, Colin Shelley and The estate of Mark A. Shelley conveyed Unit 218 to Beth P. Shelley and Colin Shelley for $1.

Catharine Ann Kipphorn and Catharine Ann Pasic conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Annmarie Driscoll for $235,000.

Robert W. Beal Jr. and Caley L. Beal conveyed property on a public road to Anya Karlesky for $313,500.

Erlene Y. Kilhefner conveyed property on a public road to Erlene Y. Kilhefner and Michelle L. Wolf for $1.

Steven T. Noriega, Steven R. Noriega and Susan L. Noriega conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Chad C. Bennett for $272,500.

Jacquelyn A. Vassell and Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed 21 Mayer Place to Jake A. Malloy for $385,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Mark P. Will, Claudia M. Will, Kristen L. King and Martin W. King conveyed property on North Grant Street to Larry Wade and Nicole Lynn Gochnaur for $225,000.

Dawn Brill Cooper and Dawn Brill Cooper conveyed property on North Grant St. to John Benjamin Lehman for $234,900.

Victor P. Fiore and Blair Lyn LLC conveyed 139 North Main St. to Victor P. Fiore for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Jorge L Salinas Bedolla conveyed 2548 Valley Drive to Jorge L Salinas Bedolla and Adriana Lopez Nino for $1.

Friedl Bruckno and F. Bruckno conveyed property on Ridge Road to Friedl Bruckno, Wesley S. Bruckno and Bruckno Family Trust for $1.

Alisha Irizarry and Alisha M. Edwards conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Alisha Irizarry for $10.

Joseph P. Flanagan conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Gianna M. Adams and Cody M. Adams for $245,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Shawn M. Slack and Melissa J. Slack conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Portrey and Jennifer L. Portrey for $460,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Daniel Richard Erb and Jenna L. Erb conveyed 63 Glen Oaks Drive to Andrew J. Mashas and Hilary A. Mashas for $240,000.

George W. Richardson Jr, George William Richardson Jr. and Georgia Gayle Cullen conveyed 102 Village Green Lane to Duy Au and Thuy Trang Do for $155,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret P. Godshall conveyed 370 Donegal Springs Road to Elizabeth P. Gottschalk and Elizabeth P. Gottschalk Revocable Trust for $220,000.

Florin Hill Investors LP, Bowdes LLC and Robert P. Bowman conveyed 100 N. Melhorn Drive to FH Properties II LP for $10.

Joshua A. Tawney, Lyndsay N. Marks and Lyndsay M. Tawney conveyed Unit 93 to Kaitlyn L. Torquato and Ryan Hynicka for $270,000.

Rent One LLC and Robert Dehoff Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Living LLC for $875,000.

Robert M. McDowell and Lydia E. McDowell conveyed Unit 620 to Bruce J. Bedford, Marian N. Bedford and Valerie B. Hauck for $199,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Haupty onveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Laxu Acharya, Nikita Sharma and Mitra Lal Acharya for $333,246.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Jose J. Ortiz Jr. and Brittney R. Romanowski for $324,057.

Brian D. Schein conveyed property on Schwanger Road to Laurie A. Schein and Brian D. Schein for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

L&L Property LLC, E. Lynn Hollinger and Leonard R. Hollinger conveyed 125 West Main St. to Eblings Property Management LLC for $365,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Charles D. Beshore conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Brett Buckwalter, Robin Buckwalter and Colin James Buckwalter Supplemental Needs Trust for $276,200.

M. Timothy Hoober conveyed property on a public road to Christopher James Landes and Katelyn Marie Iddings for $217,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Margaretta S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Duane A. Groff and Tammy L. Groff for $182,600.

Christ J. Beiler and Verna Mae Beiler conveyed property on Belmont Road to Levi S. Beiler Jr. and Ruthie Beiler for $1.

Jonathan S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher conveyed property on Keneagy Hill Road to Elam L. Stoltzfus and Arie E. Stoltzfus for $400,000.

Aaron Lapp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Lapp Jr. and Aaron Lapp Jr. Revocable Living Trust for $1.

PENN TWP.

Esther M. Rubia, Howard J. Rubia and Eldercare Solution Inc. conveyed 820 Pearl Ave. to 4071 West Lincoln Highway LLC for $60,000.

Larry P. Dull Jr, Karen L. Dull, Travis S. Dull and Stephanie Joy Dull conveyed property on a public road to Larry P. Dull Jr, Karen L. Dull, Travis S. Dull and Stephanie Joy Dull for $1.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Theodore W. Sutton, Ruth Ann Sutton and Amy J. Moyer for $356,158.

PEQUEA TWP.

T&A Property LLC and Todd A. Guhl conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Rowland and Tanya R. Herr for $337,000.

Millwood Landco LLC and Doug Desmond conveyed property on a public road to Willow Acres LLC for $3,400,000.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 5 to Thomas R. Chaney III and Mariah M. Chaney for $232,408.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Megan S. Woods and James L. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Kimber Grant Diaz and Kimber Grant Diaz for $260,000.

Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Emma E. Beiler for $1.

Thomas P. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Erb and Amanda G. Erb for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 307 to Kristine L. Whitham for $322,777.

Sandra Lynn Creighton, Sandra W. Creighton, Thomas Clair Creighton and Thomas C. Creighton II conveyed property on Creighton Drive to Robert Mervyn Creighton and Nadene Creighton for $1.

E. Richard Bruckhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Bruckhart for $1.

Amanda J. Eckinger, Amanda J. Hall and Christian D. Hall conveyed Unit 129 to Melanie A. Adair for $89,900.

Zachary J. Sensenig, Rhianne S. Sensenig and Rhianne S. Conrad conveyed property on a public road to Manju Gurung for $296,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Leon F. Miller, Annie M. Miller, Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Leon F. Miller, Annie M. Miller, Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leon F. Miller and Annie M. Miller for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Terri L. Baker, Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and George H. Baker conveyed 851 Longview Lane to Rsm Management LLC for $180,100.

King Real Estate Associates LLC, David S. King Jr, Henry S. King and Melvin E. King conveyed property on White Horse Road to Homeland Real Estate LLC for $500,000.

Jacob F. Stoltzfoos and Mary Z. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Newport Road to Steven B. Stoltzfoos and Katie S. Stoltzfoos for $150,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Merv Smucker and Kathy Smucker conveyed 215 North Decatur St. to Hunter Smucker for $246,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Jennifer Clemons conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Jonathan K. Logan and Brittany Logan for $305,000.

Ryland D. Stoltzfus & Judith A. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust, Ryland D. Stoltzfus and Judith A. Stoltzfus conveyed 688 Sue Drive to Ryland D. Stoltzfus and Judith A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Dean L. Garman and Dean Garman conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Trobaugh and Lisa M. Trobaugh for $357,100.

Daniel S. King and Fannie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Leroy A. Blank and Martha A. Blank for $545,000.

Dorothy V. Earhart conveyed property on Mayfield Drive to Dorothy V. Earhart and Robert B. Earhart for $1.

The estate of Henry A. Krakowski conveyed 7 Windsor Lane to Russell W. Addie and Cynthia A. Evans for $340,000.

Donald J. Morgan Jr. conveyed 127 Browning Road to Donald J. Morgan Jr. and Stephanie J. Morgan for $1.