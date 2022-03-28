The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 14-18:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Burkholder Capital LLC and Alexander D. Burkholder conveyed property on East Main Street to Foxes Siding Inc. for $225,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Harold P. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Larry D. Filbert and Lula M. Filbert for $244,500.

Mary Jane Wechter and Karen W. Lowrie A conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Robert Germer and Eden Arielle Lawson for $295,000.

BART TWP.

Vernon R. Umble, Marilyn Sue Verdegen and Mildred G. Umble conveyed property on White Oak Road to Amos K. Stoltzfus Jr. and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus for $440,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Maria J. Watson and Maria J. Gray conveyed property on Glenview Drive to Carson J. Good for $340,000.

Daniel R. Erb and Jenna L. Erb conveyed 105 Peregrine Place to Darin Fry for $428,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Kimberly A. Shradley conveyed 208 Pine St. to Leroy J. Whitman Jr. and Heidi M. Whitman for $260,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 360 Home Towne Blvd. to Jay S. Wassall and Dianne Wassall for $103,700.

Chad L. Martin and Amanda J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Chad L. Martin for $1.

Debra L. Trostle and H. Edwin McDowell & Juanita M. McDowell Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Chad E. Trostle for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Darryl B. Forsythe, Lucille Forsythe and Luci Forsythe conveyed property on a public road to One W. Church LLC for $1,185,000.

Brad N. Wenrich, Tammy M. Wenrich and Tammy N. Wenrich conveyed property on a public road to Troy Schlouch for $175,000.

Alson M. Sauder, Dorothy O. Sauder and Christine Zander conveyed property on a public road to Christine Zander for $96,392.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

John R. Freeman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Weaver and Bethany M. Noll for $300,000.

Dwight Fox conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon D. Horning and Krista L. Horning for $400,000.

David L. Walter and Mary R. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Curtis E. Walter for $1.

Harlan B. Horst and Charlotte S. Horst conveyed property on Mountain Road to Jeromie S. Heinsey and Lisa D. Heinsey for $413,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Doris L. Herr and Darlene F. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Darlene F. Groff for $1.

Jamie D. Nerys and Kimberly E. Nerys conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Johnson and Leah Johnson for $482,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Matthew Edward Wardecker and Matthew Wardecker conveyed 326 N. Third St. to Matthew Edward Wardecker and Alyssa Marie Wardecker for $1.

Annemarie T. Jones and Annemarie Jones conveyed 647 Franklin St. to Kenneth M. Jones and Annemarie T. Jones for $1.

Ghizlane Benmoussa conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Jackson III for $115,000.

Kamal Millad Awad conveyed 1135 Walnut St. to George E. Awad and Vivian Lokhorst for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 665 Plane St. to Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. for $75,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Shane E. Patterson and Rachel A. Patterson conveyed 3272 Maytown Road to Rachel A. Patterson for $1.

David J. Pytash Sr. and Lynnann S. Pytash conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Robert Villeaume and Christina Villeaume for $295,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

R. Jane Jacobs conveyed 89 Chelmsford Drive to Melissa Jacobs for $125,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 222 Coffee Goss Road to Nikita Anil Gawande for $389,900.

Steven L. Saunders and Emily J. Saunders conveyed property on a public road to Long Lane Estate LLC for $1,775,000.

Carolina J. Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Carolina J. Vega for $1.

The estate of David A. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Evans and Rachel Evans for $240,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Paul A. Kready and Elena B. Kready conveyed property on a public road to Andy L. Breault Jr. and Alyssa L. Breault for $399,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Edward A. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Patricia M. Wright for $1.

Enos S. Petersheim, Elmer S. Petersheim and Elmer G. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Elmer G. Petersheim and Anna K. Petersheim for $1.

EARL TWP.

Marlandco LP conveyed property on a public road to Marlandco LP for $1.

Durrell M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Tyler B. Newswanger for $360,000.

Joseph E. Lapp and Julia E. Lapp conveyed property on Orlan Road to Fieldcrest Properties LP for $1.6 million.

Peter M. Weaver and Peter Weaver conveyed 640 Sunflower St. to Peter M. Weaver and S. Janelle Weaver for $1.

The estate of Barry J. Sensenig, Shelby A. Sensenig, Bonnie L. Martin, Connie S. Snyder and Michelle L. Wing conveyed property on a public road to Shelby A. Sensenig, Bonnie L. Martin, Connie S. Snyder and Michelle L. Wing for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

John M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Lambright for $259,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Ashley B. Kemp, Charis T. Taualofai and Ashley Kemp conveyed property on a public road to Cameron S. Hanna and Jamielee F. Hanna for $400,000.

Kevin L. Meyers, Thomas S. Meyers & Doris A. Meyers Revocable Trust, Doris A. Meyers and Thomas S. Meyers conveyed property on a public road to Curtis J. Meyers for $1.

Juan Antonio Ortiz and Laura L. Ortiz conveyed 363 E. Main St. to Mervin L. Lapp and Carol A. Lapp for $299,900.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Thousand Islands LP, Skills Institute Press LLC and J. Alan Giagnocavo conveyed 6141 Lemon St. to Spanky Davido for $260,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ryan S. Yeaglin, Tabitha J. Ebaugh and Tabitha J. Yeaglin conveyed 568 N. Holly St. to Tabitha J. Yeaglin for $1.

James A. Hileman and Deborah L. Hileman conveyed 44 College Ave. to Deborah L. Hileman for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joseph J. Banik and Tracy A. Banik conveyed property on Stoneridge Circle to Keith Stackhouse and Maureen Stackhouse for $355,000.

William A. Brooks and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 404 W. Sunset Ave. to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $140,000.

Michael R. Lutz and Melissa A. Lutz conveyed property on a public road to Sergey Rumyantsev and Yelena Rumyantsev for $178,000.

Robert L. Dorsey conveyed 283 Duke St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $47,000.

Diane M. Lambert conveyed 1331 Marilyn Ave. to Carl E. Minium Jr. and Dottie L. Minium for $351,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

James H. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to James H. Hoover and Esther M. Hoover for $1.

Carl H. Nolt and Karen G. Nolt conveyed 127 Royer Road to Austin L. Nolt and Sara J. Nolt for $260,000.

FULTON TWP.

Northview Stallion Station Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. Fisher, Verna L. Fisher, Elam G. Fisher, Naomi B. Fisher, Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller for $1.

Robert B. McSparran Jr., Jane M. Ausel and John W. McSparran conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to John W. McSparran and Gail James McSparran for $1.

McSparran Ausel & McSparran, Robert B. McSparran Jr., Jane M. Ausel and John W. McSparran conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to Robert B. McSparran Jr., Jane M. Ausel and John W. McSparran for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

J. Wilson Hershey and Donna J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Property Management Group LLC for $1.

Travis Post, Rachel Hilt, Rachel Post and Rachel C. Hilt conveyed 2286 Albern Blvd. to Nelson R. Habecker for $325,500.

Jonathan P. Asuncion and Valerie S. Asuncion conveyed property on a public road to Valerie S. Asuncion for $1.

Elizabeth J. Rigler and Elizabeth A. Donnelly conveyed 4 Urban Drive to Elizabeth A. Donnelly for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brett C. Lacey and Mallory Lacey for $469,604.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Cahd Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 37 to Indranee Elanchenny for $334,865.

Brian T. Horn conveyed 2233 Wood St. to Brian T. Horn for $1.

New Generation at Haydn Manor LLC and Daryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to David Costello for $170,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Erick E. Shope, Mandy S. Shope and Erick Shope conveyed 1720 Manor St. to Mandy S. Shope for $1.

Jeremy R. Hohn and Whitney J. Hohn conveyed 3634 Peregrine Circle to Peter M. Kishpaugh and Hayley G. Kishpaugh for $443,000.

David K. Manuel and Deborah J. Manuel conveyed property on Mountain View Drive to David K. Manuel for $1.

Chad M. Brooks, Lauren C. Shaubach and Lauren Brooks conveyed 2626 Ironville Pike to Chad M. Brooks for $10.

Larry D. Sloan conveyed 3167 Greenridge Drive to Larry D. Sloan, Rigo E. Rivera Sloan and Rigo E. Rivera Sloan for $1.

John M. Stoltzfus conveyed 4004 Bradford Circle to J. Matthew Stoltzfus and Andrea R. Stoltzfus for $173,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

River Run Rentals LLC and David Petersheim conveyed 2059 Pennwick Road to Samuel S. Petersheim and Barbara B. Petersheim for $275,000.

Mumtaz H. Sajid and Syeda K. Sajid conveyed 887 Hornig Road to Mark D. Hobbs and Angela N. Hobbs for $260,000.

Robert V. Richards and Angela F. Richards conveyed property on Willow Road to David L. Buehler and Christin R. Buehler for $1,450,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Alvin Z. Beiler and Malinda S. Beiler conveyed 106 Lampeter Road to William D. Opple and Edith M. Opple for $148,000.

John F. Smith and Sharon L. Smith conveyed property on Providence Place to Randy Lee Warfel and Tricia Erin Warfel for $415,000.

George F. Chapman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Janet LB Chapman for $1.

Dale W. Smith and Lois Jeanne Smith conveyed property on a public road to Arlene Rudy for $312,000.

Joseph F. Schmidt conveyed Unit 41 to Christopher S. Smock and Nancy K. Smock for $344,900.

Mary Ann Hallman and Garry J. Hallman conveyed 1612 Wiker Ave. to Garry J. Hallman Jr. and Mary Ann Hallman for $1.

Justine Olshan conveyed property on Cedar Drive to Connor Burnside and Lauren Swinehart for $252,000.

LANCASTER CITY

GK Properties LLC and Gideon L. King conveyed 514 N. Queen St. to Joshua Klingler and Brittni Klingler for $315,000.

Mathieu Gascon conveyed 14 Coral St. to Mathieu Gascon and Heather L. Gascon for $1.

Daniel S. King and Linda Z. King conveyed 731 Beaver St. to Zuleika Larue for $87,500.

John Hazipetros conveyed 210 E. New St. to Michaela Ebersole and Kyle Ebersole for $235,000.

Christian B. Ajemba conveyed 707 N. Franklin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $158,000.

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed property on Lucilla Court to William J. Smith Jr. for $225,000.

Clair S. Mummau conveyed 31 N. Mary St. to Scott A. Reid Jr. and Mary C. Mazzocchi for $222,160.

Ervin Fisher LLC, Fisher Ervin LLC and Ervin J. Fisher conveyed 620 High St. to Ervin J. Fisher and Anna E. Fisher for $1.

Aaron E. Hurst and Janice F. Hurst conveyed 610 High St. to Tristian J. Stoltzfus for $159,900.

Julie C. Nelson and Preston S. Nelson conveyed 437 Nevin St. to CS Equity Management LLC for $190,000.

Judy C. Hamilton conveyed 906 St. Joseph St. to Anne Marie Paul for $230,000.

Jane E. Grice and Todd A. Grice conveyed 228 E. Grant St. to John Goss, Suzanne Weaver Goss and Suzanne Weaver Goss for $570,000.

GNP Realty Services LP, Victor Harrison, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $1,625,000.

Gnp Realty Services LP, Victor Harrison, Eugene C. Deiter and GNP Real Estate Management LLC conveyed 457 Atlantic Ave. to Ramon Ortiz for $45,000.

Jody B. Sambrick Jr., Andrea M. Sambrick and Andrea A. Sambrick conveyed 828 E. Chestnut St. to Noah Sneddon and Greg Shirk for $280,000.

Rachel M. Ruark conveyed 550 N. Plum St. to Tyler J. Lapp for $225,000.

Jason D. Foura and Roxanne Foura conveyed 711 N. Pine St. to Thomas Herr II for $165,000.

Gnp Realty Services LP, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene Deiter conveyed 714 E. King St. to Victor Harrison for $142,982.

Joshua S. Ginder conveyed 750 1/2 High St. to Beikin Properties LLC for $96,000.

David K. King, Carla J. King, Carla Joy King and Stephen S. King conveyed 232 S. Ann St. to South Ann Concerned Neighbors for $80,000.

Cody S. Miller conveyed 729 New Holland Ave. to Cody S. Miller and Matthew J. Pearson for $1.

Domingo F. Arvizu III and Candida D. Arvizu conveyed property on Pearl Street to Vernon Lloyd Bracey for $275,000.

GNP Realty Services LP, Victor Harrison, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $325,000.

Oliver Phillips Feakins, Oliver Phillips Feakins and Nadina Feakins conveyed 1255 Union St. to Isaac Sharp, Young Hyeon Oh Sharp and Young Hyeon Oh Sharp for $205,000.

Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter conveyed 934 W. Vine St. to Jeffrey D. Comeaux and Elizabeth Ann Comeaux for $167,000.

George E. Nagel conveyed 32 S. Lime St. to Susan L. Yoder for $140,000.

Eric T. Metzler conveyed 628 New Holland Ave. to Matthew A. Miller and Christine M. Miller for $120,000.

Luis F. Andino conveyed 356 E. Liberty St. to Nhu V. Truong for $177,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Shane Canestra conveyed 1041 Clark St. to Seven J. Canestra for $170,000.

Mary Elizabeth West and Mary Beth West conveyed property on North School Lane to Mary Elizabeth West and Mary Elizabeth West Revocable Trust for $1.

Thomas W. Taglieri III conveyed property on Atkins Avenue to Aslam Pervez for $240,000.

Rick Anderer, Karen H. Anderer and Karen L. Hafer conveyed 1518 Hill Crest Road to Rick Anderer and Karen H. Anderer for $0.

William A. Lambert Jr. and Kay Lambert conveyed 402 Rosedale Ave. to Zachary Jacob Altland and Jena Lyn Altland for $124,625.

David L. Blank and Mary A. Blank conveyed 6 Park Lane to Jesus Rosa Ramos, Jesus Rosa Ramos, Naomi V. Maldonado Torres and Naomi V Maldonado Torres for $198,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Brian E. Fleming and Teresa S. Fleming conveyed property on Porter Way to Robert A. Thompson and Lindsay E. Thompson for $500,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Andrew V. Wallace, Katherine L. Wallace, Andrew Vowell Wallace, Katherine Lowry Wallace and Andrew Wallace conveyed 319 S. Broad St. to Kyle Joseph and Gillian A. McSherry for $317,500.

Chuck Bosshart, Charles Bosshart Jr. and Kimberly S. Bosshart conveyed 3 S. Spruce St. to Charles Bosshart Jr. and Kimberly Bosshart for $1.

Patricia M. Buckwalter and Robert S. Buckwalter conveyed property on Forney Drive to Megan A. Senecal and Lisa Ort for $235,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Snyder & Mylin Excavating Inc., Ethan R. Mylin and Matthew H. Mylin conveyed property on a public road to Rock Bottom Properties LLC for $110,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 878 Parkside Lane to Nelson R. Habecker for $335,000.

Katherine Laura Ward and Katherine Laura Heintzelman conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Katherine Laura Ward for $1.

Clyde B. Wissler and Nancy L. Wissler conveyed 2531 Ponderosa Drive to Derek A. Wissler and Melissa D. Wissler for $623,000.

Donald N. Blefko and Thomas N. Blefko conveyed 111 Haskell Drive to Lauren E. Stutler and Conrad W. Villanueva for $210,000.

Patrick W. McCarthy, Marcia Gilbert McCarthy, Rory Watson McCarthy and Allison McCarthy conveyed 1314 Beaconfield Lane to Rory Watson McCarthy, Allison McCarthy, Patrick W. McCarthy and Marcia Gilbert McCarthy for $1.

Weaver Realty Co. I LP and Weaver Realty Co. I LLC conveyed property on a public road to 1515 Lititz Partners LLC for $1.

Paul G. Bechtold and Kay E. Bechtold conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lancaster for $900,000.

Vernon W. Biesecker II and Lori L. Biesecker conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Darrell B. Keeling and Mary H. Keeling for $1,099,001.

The estate of Carolyn B. Morrell conveyed 512 Wallingford Road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $180,000.

Liliana Zancu and Shelly Georgescu conveyed 1623 Fellowship Drive to Nancy E. Garthwaite and Carol A. Pindar for $305,000.

Eric C. Dieter, Tonna J. Carbaugh Dieter, Tonna J Carbaugh Dieter and Tonna J. Carbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Sneha S. Kelkar and Siddhesh N. Pawar for $335,000.

John P. Mullen conveyed property on Providence Court to Aaron P. Weatherlow for $300,000.

Jody L. Miller conveyed Unit 105 to Amber M. Lewis for $155,000.

Andrew J. Beal conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Thomas J. Lippi and Rebeca C. Lippi for $475,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Richard K. Metzler and Reba M. Metzler conveyed 62 S. Heintzelman St. to Nicholas C. Martin for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Matthew D. Redcay, Jessica D. Redcay and Jessica Redcay conveyed property on a public road to Colin West for $265,000.

Stewart W. Pomraning and Janice S. Pomraning conveyed property on a public road to Francis X. Pine and Mary K. Pine for $675,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Robert L. Cummings and Donna H. Cummings for $437,706.

Amy L. Granby conveyed 2137 W. Ridge Drive to Robert Rubenstein for $375,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Joni M. Sweigart for $467,372.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to James M. Boyd Jr. and Andrea P. Boyd for $489,229.

The estate of Clara E. Mangold conveyed 1712 Valley Forge Road to Wanita McMillan and Cole D. Bigelow for $245,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Janet A. Johnson conveyed 161 Longenecker Ave. to David M. Sadler and Cindly L. Sadler for $225,000.

The estate of Jacob E. Geltmacher and the estate of Jacob Elwood Geltmacher conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Jordan Aldinger and Austin Aldinger for $272,000.

D. Shawn Felix and Christian Peterson conveyed 269 W. Walnut St. to D. Shawn Felix for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Ikie L. Stoltzfus and Ruthie Lynn Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Tree Line Harvesting LLC and Benjamin B. Stoltzfus for $190,000.

Daniel W. Stoltzfus, Patricia A. Stoltzfus and Patricia Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Stoltzfus for $1.

Kevin M. Myers and Rachel L. Myers conveyed 573 Marticville Road to Kevin M. Myers for $1.

Lancaster County Conservancy Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy Inc. for $1.

Elvin A. Stoltzfus and Dorothy J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to John Arlan Esh and Anna Mae Esh for $70,000.

Todd L. Macentee, Melinda A. Macentee and Melinda A. Hickey conveyed 140 Den Mar Drive to Todd L. Macentee and Melinda A. Macentee for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Renee C. Blankenstein conveyed 405 Stonegate Court to Stephen A. Seweryn and Samantha Seweryn for $220,000.

Joseph J. Kauffman conveyed property on Unit D + to Sarah J. Bauder for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Larry A. Ebersole conveyed 161 New Haven St. to EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co. for $175,000.

James R. Miller, Daniel D. Heisey Jr., Sandra L. Heisey, Daniel D. Heisey Sr. and Zelda L. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to A. Plus Holdings LLC for $1.

Deborah Morgan, the estate of Ern S. Morgan, Ernest S. Morgan, Carol W. Morgan and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 39 Springville Road to Corporate Venture Group for $180,000.

Alexander D. Burns, Ann Marie Burns, Alexander Burns and Ann Burns conveyed 319 Lakeside Crossing to Joshua Rhoads and Josi Rhoads for $215,000.

Dale Schultz and Lori Deporter conveyed property on Bailey Lane to James B. Trombitas and Lynn F. Trombitas for $375,000.

Kamal Awad conveyed 75 E. Main St. to George E. Awad and Vivian Lokhorst for $1.

John P. Croft and Pamela A. Croft conveyed 279 Marietta Ave. to Kristofer Pfitzenmeyer and Megan Pfitzenmeyer for $155,000.

Rachel M. Beesley and Andrew A. Beesley conveyed 209 Lakeside Crossing to John Pogorzelski for $264,500.

Heidi L. Koser, Heidi L. Wallace, Terry Wallace and Heidi Koser conveyed property on a public road to A. Plus Holdings LLC for $140,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

John M. Hohenwarter and John M. Hohenwarter Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Renee M. Myers for $450,000.

Jason Range conveyed property on a public road to Gregory R. Archibald and Megan S. Archibald for $395,000.

Keith A. Huber conveyed 2362 Rob Drive to Keith A. Huber and Audrey Sue Huber for $1.

Michael S. Balmer and Amanda R. Balmer conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Eric W. Hinerdeer and Sarah L. Hinerdeer for $215,000.

Chad M. Smith and Charlene M. Wirfel conveyed property on a public road to Chad Michael Smith and Charlene Marie Smith for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Phyllis Ann Paules conveyed property on Rockford Road to Joshua P. Harnish and Jaclyn Harnish for $257,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

John William Farber and Maria Luz Arboleda Osorio conveyed property on a public road to Esteban Hernandez and Michelle Lee Hernandez for $390,000.

Michael Imburgia and Kimberly Imburgia conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne Stoltzfus for $260,550.

David M. McKillips and David McKillips conveyed 224 Wecaf St. to Shawn M. Iddings and Ivy Jo Iddings for $180,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Leon S. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Leon S. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Lapp and Malinda S. Lapp for $413,000.

PENN TWP.

James R. Snader, Anna E. Snader and Anna E. Martin conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Jeffrey Shelly and Maryilene Shelly for $215,000.

Kenneth E. Webster and Dianne M. Webster conveyed property on a public road to Angela L. Webster for $1.

4071 West Lincoln Highway LLC, Craige Wright and Gina Wright conveyed property on Pearl Avenue to Restored Investments LLC for $1.

Betty Lou Bitzer conveyed Unit 99 to Glenn Devon Schneider and Lucille Ann Schneider for $267,500.

Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Judy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jared L. Stoltzfus and Mary Elizabeth Stoltzfus for $400,000.

Tracy C. Hendrickson and Tracy C. King conveyed property on a public road to Frank Y. Liu for $309,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

John E. Miller and Helen A. Miller conveyed property on Bauer Avenue to Helen A. Miller for $1.

John E. Beiler and Lydia F. Beiler conveyed 110 Long Lane to Samuel J. King and Annie S. King for $425,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 119 to Andrew Risser and Narae Risser for $364,592.

Elizabeth C. Boettcher conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to William M. Byerly and Ashley M. Byerly for $208,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Quarryville Presbyterian Home and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community conveyed property on a public road to BK Campbell Inc. and Campbell BK Inc. for $750,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Alexander Joseph Ready and Micaela R. Estrada conveyed 1856 Emerald Way to James Michael Runzer and Nancy Marie Runzer for $484,900.

Leon L. Martin and Diana L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jamie Lawrence and Thomas Odell Seymour III for $330,000.

Phyllis Shiley conveyed 152 Lancaster Estates to Donald Heiserman and Charlene Heiserman for $100,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Samuel S. Petersheim and Barbara B. Petersheim conveyed 113 Christiana Pike to Benuel E. Zook and Sadie K. Zook for $475,000.

Samuel S. Petersheim and Barbara B. Petersheim conveyed 117 Christiana Pike to Samuel S. Petersheim and Barbara B. Petersheim for $1.

Douglas J. Kauffman and Maxine L. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Higher Sites LLC for $250,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Alberta M. Gilgore and Charles W. Gilgore Jr. conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Lantz Rentals LLC for $404,500.

Miriam Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel R. Stoltzfus and Rosanna Kay Stoltzfus for $225,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ervin F. Stoltzfus and Sarah K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Stoltzfus and Anna F. Stoltzfus for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Abby L. Eberly conveyed property on Vine Street to Abby L. Eberly for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Alex Kolesnik and Nataliia Kolesnik conveyed property on Tumbling Run to Seela Poudel and Susan Shiwakoti for $260,000.

Theodore Kleinsasser and Ellen Kleinsasser conveyed property on Farm Lane to Mary E. Morone and William R. Eichelberger for $332,000.

The estate of David G. Habecker and Alisha M. Rohrer conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Alisha M. Rohrer for $1.

Jeffrey L. Martin and Jennifer A. Martin conveyed property on Ridgefield Way to Brian C. Barnabei and Jennifer L. Barnabei for $550,000.

William C. Knight Jr., Shelby L. Knight and Shelby L. Kleinfelter conveyed property on a public road to Warren M. Strauss for $225,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 1624 Robert Road to Nelson R. Habecker for $262,000.