The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 8-12:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Charmaine Garman and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Black Diamond Real Estate LLC for $150,000.

Yu Huang conveyed property on West Main Street to Micah W. Lessey and Holly M. Lessey for $290,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Shane Varner and Susanna Varner conveyed 114 East End Ave. to Mark Nathaniel Smeltzer and Aryn Cassidy Burda for $320,000.

Richard W. Gauck Jr. and Ashley R. Gauck conveyed 127 N. Ninth St. to Richard W. Gauck Jr. for $10.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Matthew R. Martin, Duane W. Leinbach and Sylvia Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Martin and Derrick Martin for $104,900.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Frank A. Kourt Jr. for $359,900.

Frances T. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Audrey A. Weber for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Samuel N. Shirk conveyed 211 S. Churchtown Road to Samuel N. Shirk and Darlene B. Shirk for $1.

Samuel N. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Samuel N. Shirk and Darlene B. Shirk for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 349 Home Towne Blvd. to Ruth E. Chung for $103,000.

Marcus R. Kline conveyed 684 Hopeland Road to Samina Azad for $280,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 361 Home Towne

Blvd. to Anthony P. Roman and Susan E. Roman for $99,400.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 301 Constitution Drive to Lori Ann Butts and Lawrence Dean Butts for $97,200.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 356 Home Towne Blvd. to Thomas M. Lantz and Jennifer M. Lantz for $557,452.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Brenda Brumbach, Brenda M. Noll and Brenda Noll conveyed property on James Drive to Brenda M. Noll and Michael D. Noll for $1.

Jonathan A. Zepp and Amanda L. Zepp conveyed property on Church Street to Jonathan A. Zepp for $1.

David N. Brubaker and Kaitlyn D. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Nelson M. Zimmerman for $250,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

New Haven Mennonite Church and Zion Mennonite Chapel conveyed property on a public road to Susan K. Borelli and Scott G. Hoh for $1,000.

Susan K. Borelli, Scott G. Hoh, Zion Mennonite Chapel and Susan Borelli conveyed property on a public road to Susan K. Borelli and Scott G. Hoh for $1.

Roger Allen Kreisher Jr. and Zandra Leigh Kreisher conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Ober and Jennifer Ober for $285,000.

Cocalico Valley Poultry Farms and Robert L. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $330,000.

Susan K. Borelli and Susan Borelli conveyed property on a public road to New Haven Mennonite Church for $10,000.

New Haven Mennonite Church, Zion Mennonite Chapel and Susan K. Borelli conveyed property on a public road to New Haven Mennonite Church for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

C. Scott Kulicke and Danielle V. Kulicke conveyed property on Tick Hill Road to Keane Parcel LLC for $325,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Axis Columbia Storage LLC, Axis 64th Garages LLC and Edward J. Demarcantonio conveyed property on a public road to Axis Columbia Storage LLC for $1.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Sidero conveyed 131 N. Third St. to Keith Edwin Interiors Inc. and Edwin Keith Interiors Inc. for $115,000.

Gilbert L. Bixler, Judy A. Bixler and Gilbert L. Bixler Jr. conveyed 229 Lawrence St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $45,000.

Oscar Torres conveyed 227 Cherry St. to Blair J. Reich for $225,000.

Brenda K. Lofquist and Brenda L. Lofquist conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Alexander Meligakes and Alexa Axmacher for $215,000.

Columbia Reduction Co. and Helest Realty Corp. conveyed property on North Second Street to Axis Columbia Storage LLC and Axis 64Th Garages LLC for $75,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John M. Tice and Wendy S. Tice conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $300,000.

Kevin Hare and Heather Ely conveyed property on a public road to Brent M. Prouse and Elisa M. Prouse for $338,000.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Vivian S. Swope and The estate of Vivian Swope conveyed property on a public road to Brg Capital LLC for $1.

Jeffrey P. Kauffman and Amanda L. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Zachary N. Catalfano and Shawn M. Carter for $160,000.

Dale E. Hiestand conveyed property on a public road to DW Farms LLC for $1,458,600.

DENVER BOROUGH

Christy Kreider, Christine L. Miley and Clayton Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Christy Kreider and Clayton Kreider for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Christopher L. Hughes, Christoher L. Hughes and Lucinda A. Hughes conveyed 764 Sharon Drive to Christopher L. Hughes and Lucinda A. Hughes for $0.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Peter W. Ashbey for $215,000.

Koser Brothers Rentals conveyed property on Conoy Creek to Donald L. Hanes for $325,900.

Robert E. Bean Sr., Carole A. Bean and Robert E. Bean conveyed 28 Stonecrest Trail to Thomas A. Schmitkons and Joan O. Schmitkons for $285,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert C. Crawford Jr., Staci Crawford and Robert C Crawford conveyed property on Lee Drive to Christina Howell and Michael Anderson for $255,000.

EARL TWP.

Jacob F. Huyard and Barbara R. Huyard conveyed property on North Railroad Avenue to Jacob S. Huyard and Mary B. Huyard for $1.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Charles Thompson and Jenean Finley for $395,122.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Ian Wright and Andrea Hill for $290,485.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Dorothy Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Parmer and Jeffrey Parmer for $225,000.

Glenn M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Trevor D. Martin for $238,000.

Anna M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Anna M. Zimmerman and Andrew S. Zimmerman for $1.

Trevor D. Martin, Curtis Lee Zimmerman, Bethany B. Good and Bethany B. Zimmerman conveyed property on Honey Brook Pike to Joshua Lapp for $196,000.

Titus M. Reiff and Ada Z. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to John Aaron Zeiset for $395,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

David S. Lapp and Leah S. Lapp conveyed 182 Cider Mill Road to Alvin E. Lapp and Martha Lapp for $1.

Fox Clearing LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Anglesea Home Owners Association for $1.

Douglas G. Long and Lori A. Long conveyed property on a public road to Korynn M. Watson and Preze D. Watson Jr. for $347,000.

Ray Lynn Zimmerman and Susie H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Wesley M. Zimmerman for $260,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Bradley Burnaford and Leah G. Burnaford for $343,657.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Alice W. Graybill and The estate of Alice B. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Donald H. Graybill for $1.

The estate of Daniel Francis Ch Er and The estate of Daniel F. Ch Er conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Esh and Rachel S. Esh for $195,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Erin N. Morgan and Erin N. Cocker conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Fleming and Amanda C. Fleming for $162,000.

Nancy L. Shank and Dory A. Kessler conveyed 627 E. High St. to Cameron B. Gingrich and Katie S. Gingrich for $189,900.

CBH Group III LLC and John J. Calabrese conveyed property on a public road to Cbh Group III LLC for $5.

Jeffrey W. Shank and Roberta L. Shank conveyed 127 W. High St. to Garret L. Rain and Robin L. Rain for $185,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ruth S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Mennonite Foundation Inc. and Ruth S. Zimmerman Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

Jason Staley and Colleen Staley conveyed 44 Akron Road to Jason Staley for $1.

Emily E. Pottmeyer conveyed 42 Terrace Ave. to Matthew R. Heckel for $184,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Walter M. Holmes, Janet K. Holmes and W. Michael Holmes A conveyed 233 Fieldcrest Lane to W. Michael Holmes for $1.

Robert A. Souders, Katie L. Martzall and Katie L. Souders conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Robert A. Souders and Katie L. Souders for $1.

Ryan T. Mosher, Molly E. Rakos and Molly Mosher conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Ryan T. Mosher and Molly Mosher for $1.

Carmen Gatti conveyed 213 Bomberger Road to Michael F. Morris and Anne R. Morris for $340,000.

FULTON TWP.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus, Naomi G. Stoltzfus, Michael B. Stoltzfus and Emma Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Naomi G. Stoltzfus for $1.

Patricia E. Simpson and Kathy L. Clauges conveyed 420 Pilottown Road to Patricia E. Simpson and Kathy L. Clauges for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

We Buy Pa Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to High Impact Realty LLC for $196,500.

Thomas G. Stauffer conveyed 120 School Lane to Your Towne Builders Inc. for $170,000.

The estate of Barbara G. Eichmann and The estate of Barbara Gertrude Eichmann conveyed property on a public road to Brian Calabrese for $368,650.

The estate of Susan M. Buehler conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $151,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Huffman Place to Evan J. Costello for $115,000.

Matthew R. Crowe, Lauren K. Koppehele and Lauren K. Crowe conveyed property on Oreville Road to Jalon P. Stutzman for $225,000.

William D. Vogt conveyed property on a public road to Laura J. Rivera and Marcus G. Fuller for $230,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and M&T Bank conveyed property on a public road to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $1.

Thomas J. Seymour Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Seymour Sr. and Diane Seymour for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Kasabo and Katharine Kasabo for $497,913.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 813 Founders Way to Kevin T. Moran and Lynne H. Segro for $466,012.

Brock A. Nestlerode and Elizabeth Nestlerode conveyed property on Mill Mar Road to Brock A. Nestlerode for $1.

Thomas A. Hofer conveyed 3104 Woodridge Drive to Brandon R. Smith and Jamie E. Marrs for $377,000.

John A. Zelek and Nina H. Zelek conveyed 125 Cooper

Ave. to Robert Witham Beal Jr. and Caley Lynn Beal for $431,000.

George M. Eager, Kaitlyn M. Hamilton and Kaitlyn M. Eager conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to George M. Eager and Kaitlyn M. Eager for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James K. Towers III and Connie U. Towers conveyed property on a public road to Ray C. Aument and Lori A. Buch for $165,000.

Richard J. Smith and Carolyn J. Smith conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Brendan Pensack Lutz and Dana Rae Lutz for $310,000.

Tammy D. Reid conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Dabler for $198,500.

Ashley N. Lehman conveyed property on Parkside Court to Derek L. Schnader and Julie M. Schnader for $215,000.

Troy M. Lafaver, Melissa R. Lafaver and Melissa Gutshall conveyed property on a public road to Troy M. Lafaver for $1.

Susann M. Lippold, Susann M. Dahlin and Gary Dahlin conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Susann M. Dahlin for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Linda Mongelluzo and Marie Cavallaro Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Danielle B. Thomas for $158,000.

Edgar Delvalle and Ada Delvalle conveyed 2208 Harmony Hill Drive to Angel Luis Valentin for $232,000.

Kimberly B. Broadbent and Travis Broadbent conveyed property on Ohio Avenue to Ryan C. Davie and Kaitlyn E. Davie for $215,000.

Kristopher Lee Oliver and Jessica Corin Oliver conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Jessica Corin Oliver for $1.

Ankur Nandedkar and Shruti Nandedkar conveyed Unit 99 to Lisa D. Facey for $224,900.

Patricia A. Zavaglia and Patricia A. Bathurst conveyed 121 Highview Drive to Patricia A. Bathurst and David R. Bathurst Sr. for $1.

Lavern Jay Beiler, Anna Mary Zook and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed 154 N. Ronks Road to Lavern Jay Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler for $1.

American Heritage Auction & Real Estate Inc. conveyed 149 Iris Drive to Reuben S. Lapp for $245,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Salvatore Campadonico and Holly Campadonico conveyed 1239 Lampeter Road to Barbara Orr for $322,000.

Douglas Marple and Taylor Marple conveyed 404 Wendover Way to Eric Northern and Kristen Webster for $306,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Karen M. Goswell conveyed property on a public road to Joann C. Stanga for $150,000.

Navado A. Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Joan I. Foster and Navado Robinson conveyed property on North Marshall Street to Joshua Gregory Novalis and Ashley Artavia Novalis for $164,499.

Ilsa Enid Lamboy and Ilsa Enid Spieth conveyed 228 E. Clay St. to Martin Marlin Spieth and Ilsa Enid Spieth for $1.

The estate of Arun Chhim, The estate of Sarun Chhim, The estate of Arun Sarun Chhim and The estate of Arun Chhim Sarun conveyed 704 Stevens Ave. to Kimluy Cheng for $1.

Steven S. Levin conveyed 408 John St. to Steven S. Levin and Nickolas Levin for $1.

Leticia Rodriguez conveyed 746 Union St. to Cruz A. Rodriguez for $45,000.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, R. Edward Gordon, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed 145 E. King St. 201 to Anthony M. Moriarty for $225,500.

Gerald W. Erb and Cheryl L. Erb conveyed 307 College Ave. to Robert A. Horst Jr. for $340,000.

Arun Iyengar and Misty Iyengar conveyed 435 New Holland Ave. to Justin Lyons for $245,000.

Radius Real Estate LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Scott Wilber for $80,000.

Greg H. Groff conveyed 448 E. Chestnut St. to Jesse B. Hudock and Susan R. Fisher for $201,900.

Thomas W. Costello and Michelle Costello conveyed 626 E. Fulton St. to Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $100,000.

Stephanie Torres conveyed 134 N. Broad St. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $155,000.

Joseph Devoy conveyed 240 W. Walnut St. to Daniel J. Maier for $215,000.

Rockville Enterprises LLC and Bonnie L. Berkoski conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Ronald R. Kin, Andrei R. Kin and Daniel Kline for $335,000.

Andrew R. Young conveyed 614 1/2 Lafayette St. to Restored Investments LLC for $85,000.

Michael D. Sharp and Kristin M. Sharp conveyed 318 E. Liberty St. to Kristin M. Sharp for $1.

The estate of Linford R. Moyer conveyed 328 N. Plum St. to L. Kenneth Hollinger and Rosene F. Hollinger for $143,000.

Thomas W. Costello and Michelle Suarez Costello conveyed 25 W. Frederick St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $100,000.

Filippo Raia, Rosario Raia and Sarai Lynn Raia conveyed 323 W. Walnut St. to Sean P. Ryan for $210,000.

Mary C. Andes conveyed 125 Pearl St. to Mary C. Andes, Denise Mattia, Jeffrey Andes and Robert Andes for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 146 E. James St. to Sarah B. Griffith and Ryan J. Griffith for $333,500.

LZ Property Rentals LLC, Randell Zook and Christopher Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Three BS Investments LLC for $549,000.

Peter Lindsay conveyed 335 E. Chestnut St. to William Kiick and Zoie Cleary for $303,000.

R&A Visions LLC and Randy Gil conveyed 42 S. Water St. to Stephen James Silvestri for $200,100.

Nathaniel David Stoltzfus and Elena Stoltzfus conveyed property on West Grant Street to Elena L. Stoltzfus for $1.

David Martin and David L. Martin conveyed 349 Hand Ave. to Shadow 9 LLC for $93,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 410 Howard Ave. to Crib Fixers LLC for $70,000.

Tina M. Breiner conveyed 203 E. Clay St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $130,500.

Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy conveyed 120 New Dorwart St. to Teresita Levy for $170,000.

Kalyn John Kling conveyed 823 St. Joseph Street to Thang Kee and Li Tam for $128,000.

Jose A. Gutierrez, Domingo Espinal, Domingo Ariel Espinal Pujols and Jose Gutierrez conveyed 605 S. Lime St. to Justin Stanford Duffy for $150,000.

Travis Horning conveyed 310 Beaver St. to DS Rentals LLC for $65,000.

The estate of Elizabeth L. Young and The estate of Elizabeth Louise Young conveyed 536 E. Chestnut St. to Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman for $90,000.

Stephen J. Lantz and Stephen Lantz conveyed 417 W. King St. to Narrow Path Life LLC for $195,000.

Nothing But Blue Sky Inc. conveyed 731 E. Chestnut St. to Shane C. Brookhart for $249,900.

Steven Rush, Amanda L. Rush and Steven L. Rush Jr. conveyed 520 E. Fulton St. to Veronica R. Kirchner for $225,000.

G&C Property Enterprises Llc, Gregory J. Groff and Christina B. Groff conveyed 515 Howard Ave. to Stephen A. Campbell for $175,000.

Elwood L. Neiss conveyed 348 E. Fulton St. to Chatom LLC for $52,000.

Andrew P. Lutz conveyed 414 W. Frederick St. to Richard D. Tipton and Linda S. Tipton for $125,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Deborah A. Schnader and Helen L. Young conveyed property on Roselawn Avenue to Juan Fernandez and Lori Fernandez for $215,000.

The estate of Harry J. Hazangeles conveyed 1413 Springside Drive to Eddie P. Drogaris and Andriana H. Drogaris for $1.

Angel Acevedo Romero conveyed property on a public road to Renette Vilne for $215,000.

Samuel Angel Montalvo conveyed 3 Deep Hollow Lane to Samuel A. Montalvo and Norma Montalvo for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen S. Mowrer and Mary Kay Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Paul James Lapp for $330,000.

Donald L. Ranck and Sheron Zealley conveyed 65 Pleasant Road to Donald L. Ranck and Sheron Zealley for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Korynn M. Wagner and Korynn M. Watson conveyed Unit 14 to Austin Horst and Megan Nissley for $182,000.

Loss Investors, Las Investments Li LLC, Stuart H. Loss, Loss Investors III LP and Las Investments Li III LLC conveyed property on a public road to Leola New Holland Real Estate Inc. for $1.

Elvin B. Zimmerman and Marian B. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth W. Mann and Sandra E. Mann for $255,000.

Terry L. Showalter and Lisa Ann Showalter conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Terry L. Showalter for $1.

Jennifer Renee Bitterman, Jennifer R. Bitterman and Diane A. Bitterman conveyed property on a public road to Curtis L. Bitterman and Diane A. Bitterman for $1.

Jordon P. Smucker, Krista L. Smucker and Krista L. Shenk conveyed property on Church Road to Jordon P. Smucker and Krista L. Smucker for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

John J. Benjamin, John J. Paris, Lisa M. Benjamin and Lisa M. Paris conveyed 329 Front St. to John J. Paris and Lisa M. Paris for $1.

Thao Thanh Truong conveyed property on a public road to Nguyen P. Truong and Thao Dung Le Nguyen for $115,000.

Lukas Real Estate Holdings LLC and John Lukas conveyed 105 Warwick St. to John M. Tice for $1.

Hilda Walton conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Loper and Dianne N. Loper for $190,000.

Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church of Lititz Pa conveyed 34 E. Orange St. to Dean L. Zimmerman and Kendra Zimmerman for $221,000.

Cynthia A. Fritz conveyed 504 Hensley St. to David S. Hipple and Judy H. Hipple for $205,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Daniel S. Hutchinson conveyed property on King Pen Road to Nicholas J. Glass and Jennifer M. Glass for $210,000.

William F. Guhl conveyed property on a public road to Ernest M. Walker and Tanna L. Walker for $125,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Mark F. Walmer conveyed property on Brentwood Drive to Mark F. Walmer and Elaine Juliet Walmer for $1.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Northampton Drive to Ronald Weaver and Christy Weaver for $239,900.

Daniel E. Holler conveyed 212 Princess Ave. to Zachary C. Buchmoyer for $210,000.

John H. Garofola and Susan Jane Garofola conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Ronald L. Port and Denise L. Port for $700,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Zhaoyun Zheng for $90,000.

Matthew G. Pohle, Matthew George Pohle and Tamara G. Pohle conveyed property on a public road to Matthew George Pohle for $1.

Daniel A. Neary and Heather L. Neary conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to John Stephen Kidd and Patricia M. Kidd for $558,000.

Christopher J. Karlesky, Anya Clark and Anya Karlesky conveyed 902 Mcgrann Blvd. to Christopher J. Karlesky for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ethan T. Lindsey, Joella M. Kauffman and Joella M. Lindsey conveyed property on a public road to Holly L. Poremba and Barry L. Templin for $158,000.

Debra J. Lintern Revocable Trust, Debra J. Lintern and David M. Lintern conveyed 165 N. Clay St. to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $238,000.

Richard Dom, Melissa L. Waltman and Melissa Dom conveyed property on a public road to Richard Dom and Melissa Dom for $0.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Earla B. Rinier conveyed property on a public road to Nancy J. Rinier for $1.

Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Kilgannon Lane to Erin M. Clements, Thomas Clements and Brett R. Conway for $402,096.

Robert M. Reed, Jenna C. Taylor, Jenna C. Reed and Jenna Reed conveyed 368 Hawthorne Drive to Robert M. Reed and Jenna C. Reed for $1.

Lisa A. Mattiace and Lisa A. McClair conveyed 1648 Colonial Manor Drive to Phyllis L. Eckenroth for $1.

Gregory P. Schreder and Bonnie M. Schreder conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Graystone Properties LLC for $94,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Make It Build It LLC and Stephanie B. Privette conveyed property on East Front Street to Kierstin N. Bathurst for $270,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Vincent G. Mallace, Tammy L. Mallace and Tammy L. Rankin conveyed property on a public road to Cara E. Mitchell for $190,000.

Scott E. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Shawn D. Smith and Jenny L. Smith for $1.

Kara Davis, Robert William Davis, Nancy Lynn Davis, Kara A. Davis, Robert Davis and Nancy L. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Merle Oberholtzer and Sierra Oberholtzer for $205,000.

Audry L. Conrad conveyed property on a public road to Americo Rivera and Jessica Linetty for $137,000.

Jake Stoltzfus and Jake E. Stoltzfus conveyed 55 Deer Lane to Jaime O Rivera Sanchez and Leomery Silva for $270,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Paul G. Schenk III, Jessica Lynn Schenk and Jessica Schenk conveyed property on Hostetter Drive to Anthony J. Laland and Jeanine M. Laland for $240,000.

Matthew S. Soto conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Cody G. Brown for $154,000.

The estate of Wilmer E. Dick conveyed Unit K198 + to Edward C. Shane and Carol A. Shane for $137,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Randall S. Wolgemuth and Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth conveyed 811 E. Main St. to Randall S. Wolgemuth for $1.

Charlan Group LP, Charlan Group and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.

Ryan David Shank and Abigail J. Shank conveyed Unit 100 to Joshua A. Tawney and Lyndsay M. Tawney for $390,000.

Robert Scott Crippen and Robert Crippen conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to Tyler M. Wilson and Katelyn J. Grazan for $221,000.

Devon T. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Griffin Wingenroth for $166,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Mary Ann Ober, Daniel Harold Ober and Kendra Lynn Galusha conveyed property on Meadow Brook Lane to David K. Ober II and Boni L. Ober for $252,500.

Gail L. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Gail L. Lehman, Mark Peters and Duane M. Lehman for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Josiah C. Snader conveyed property on Warren Street to Joshua Snader for $225,000.

Zachary M. Lester conveyed 213 Zwecker Circle to Ty Hunter Morgan and Sophia Margaret Charles for $205,000.

PENN TWP.

Raymond J. Alcala Jr. and Lisa M. Alcala conveyed property on Hi View Drive to Beth A. Cassese for $280,000.

The estate of Bryan Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Bryant Neuenschwander for $329,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Verna M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Stoltzfoos and Amanda K. Stoltzfoos for $175,000.

David Z. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim B. Fisher and Sarah B. Fisher for $336,250.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Latitude Forty LLC, Penn House Buyers LLC and Matthew A. Miller conveyed 462 W. Fourth St. to Matthew A. Miller and Christine M. Miller for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

David L. Campbell and Lori Campbell conveyed property on East State Street to Erin L. Hershey for $215,000.

Calvin F. Park, Carol A. Park and Calvin Park conveyed property on a public road to Giovanni Romero and Ailen Romero for $217,000.

Debra Ann Shrom and Timothy J. Shrom conveyed property on Summit Avenue to Kevin D. Schwerin and Amanda S. Schwerin for $230,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 59 to Patricia M. Morales for $389,900.

Scott J. Garber and Chelsea N. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Bury III for $238,500.

Kirby F. Nissley and Joanna E. Nissley conveyed property on Shelly Road to Edwin Lamar Zimmerman and Alison F. Zimmerman for $215,000.

Tomas A. Fredlund, Naomi R. Fredlund and Daniel A. Irwin conveyed property on a public road to Reyes Castro Genaro and Nicole Castro for $270,000.

Shawn R. Kaley and Kendra N. Kaley conveyed 1176 N. Strickler Road to Shawn Robert Kaley for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Jeffery A. Quickel, Jeffrey A. Quickel and Gemma P. Quickel conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Esh and Mary S. Esh for $175,000.

The estate of Annie F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Quickel and Gemma P. Quickel for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mark Benasutti, Kendell Benasutti and K. Benasutti conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Mann and Carla Ann Mann for $380,000.

Micah R. Byler conveyed 5532 Lincoln Highway East to Micah R. Byler and Georgeana M. Byler for $5.

Gideon F. Stoltzfus and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark F. Stoltzfus and Lillian K. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Samuel S. Glick and Sarah S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Glick and Sarah S. Glick for $1.

Renneid Enterprises LLC and Rosalyn F. Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Rosalyn F. Dienner for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Dale L. Hurst and Regina Hurst conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Dale L. Hurst and Regina Hurst for $1.

Bruce E. Gingrich and Jalisa Weber Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Dale L. Hurst and Regina Hurst for $16,500.

Noreen J. Winters conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Domus Meus Real Estate LLC for $180,000.

Bruce E. Gingrich and Jalisa Weber Gingrich conveyed property on Newport Road to Bruce E. Gingrich and Jalisa Weber Gingrich for $1.

GS Properties & Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kendra Klahr for $312,000.

Nancy Marshall Vokorokos and Nancy L. Marshall conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Nancy Marshall Vokorokos and Nancy L. Marshall for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Betsy E. Green for $372,085.

Jaylen Associates Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $138,000.

Robert L. Harnish and Karen A. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Harnish and Karen A. Harnish for $1.