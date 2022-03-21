The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

John King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on East Main Street to Douglas E. Helsel, Heather L. Helsel, Charli Rose & Co. LLC and Rose Charli & Co. LLC for $320,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Man B. Khadka and Chabi M. Khadka conveyed property on Bomberger Road to Douglas M. Lehman and Jennifer L. Lehman for $305,000.

The estate of Tracy L. Weaver conveyed 424 S. Ninth St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $194,000.

BART TWP.

Ivan S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Karen A. Gardiner conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Cheryl L. Hosterman, Christine K. Miklas and Brian L. Gardiner for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Raymond J. Bannon conveyed property on a public road to Debbie L. Bannon for $1.

Adam Hauze and Adam J. Hauze conveyed property on a public road to Adam J. Hauze and Paige B. Croy for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

C. Andrew Leaman and Doreen H. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to William D. Morris and Anna Morris for $325,000.

CLAY TWP.

Jeremy Lee Trout and Tara Jo Trout conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Lee Trout for $1.

Scott C. Winter and Leanne Winter conveyed 509 Countryside Drive to Scott C. Winter and Leanne Winter for $1.

The estate of Earl M. Ressler conveyed 23 Perseverance Lane to Michael A. Rohrer and Becky L. Rohrer for $290,600.

Petro Plotnyi and Suzanna J. Plotnyi conveyed 901 Maurice Circle to Megan Wooden and Adam Wooden for $325,500.

Luke R. Weaver and Julie Weaver conveyed 2320 W. Main St. to Carlos Vargas and Amanda Vargas for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Karlene M. Cook conveyed 19 E. Summit Drive to Petro Plotnyi and Suzanna Plotnyi for $215,000.

Narrow Glen Inc. and Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 6 Rein Drive to Eugene S. Deweese and Randi R. Deweese for $118,900.

The estate of Erma Viola Hoover conveyed property on Red Run Road to Dallas R. Rutt for $231,000.

Jean E. Archibald and William M. Archibald conveyed property on a public road to Jean E. Archibald for $1.

Cheryl L. George and Daniel R. Pauley Jr. conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Cheryl L. George and Daniel R. Pauley Jr. for $1.

Narrows Glen Inc., Landmark Homes and Tina Auker conveyed 8 Lamplight Drive to Robert J. Key Jr. and Yvonne E. Siwek for $482,733.

COLERAIN TWP.

Israel S. Kinsinger and Annie B. Kinsinger conveyed property on a public road to David F. Glick and Malinda B. Glick for $1.

Bruce Vanderhoef and John Vanderhoef conveyed property on a public road to Ashton McGarvey for $60,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Dakota A. Becan conveyed 553 Avenue H to Tiffany N. Landis for $115,000.

Jeffery J. Seibert and Melissa Seibert conveyed 305 Locust St. to GK 315 Locust St. Apartments LLC for $300,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 241 N. Second St. to Anthony Rios for $230,000.

Ronald L. Heisey and Justine M. Peters conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Ronald L. Heisey and Justine M. Peters for $1.

Brian R. McLaughlin conveyed 437 Union St. to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $85,000.

Heidi Jean Root conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Ronald L. Heisey and Justine M. Peters for $250,555.

Curtis E. Rosche, Curtis Rosche and Brittany Rosche conveyed 532 N. Second St. to Curtis Rosche and Brittany Rosche for $1.

Betty A. Arter conveyed property on Shawnee Avenue to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021-Hb1, Compu Link Corp. and Celink for $1.

Cimarron Investments LLC and Donald C. Murphy conveyed 156 Walnut St. to Wayne Thomas LLC and Thomas Wayne LLC for $105,000.

Susan M. Feltenberger, Susan Hibbert and Susan Feltenberger conveyed 1001 Grinnell Ave. to Cassius Hibbert Sr. and Susan Hibbert for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Jonathan C. Lehman and Elizabeth Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Wahl and Pamela S. Wahl for $309,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Michael N. Cassidy and Megan R. Cassidy conveyed property on a public road to Theresa M. Homerski for $222,419.

Jay W. Smucker and Martha E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to J. Neal Brubaker and Beverly K. Brubaker for $1.

Joseph E. Dougherty Jr. conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Jaedin A. Perez and Hannah N. Wallace for $257,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Ronald L. Shaub conveyed 14 Locust Drive to Ronald L. Shaub, Linda Ballou Shaub and Linda Ballou Shaub for $1.

Shomara Brown and Cristina M. Ross conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Shomara Brown for $1.

Dale E. Heffley and Nancy A. Heffley conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Dale E. Heffley and Nancy A. Heffley for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Jennifer L. Harris and Wade Jones Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Damien M. Rintz and Eira Morrison for $190,000.

Benuel F. Esh and Sarah B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Esh and Naomi F. Esh for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Antonino Como, Giuseppe V. Como and Giuseppe Como conveyed property on a public road to Antonino Como and Vita Como for $50,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Robert M. Ekis and Tina M. Ekis conveyed 287 Bareview Drive to John M. Stoltzfus for $218,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Linda M. Hyle conveyed 6473 Orange St. to Linda M. Hyle and Shawn M. Housman for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jennifer R. Kircher and Jennifer Angelo conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Angelo, Jennifer R. Kircher and Michele L. Angelo for $1.

Mallory A. McFeaters and Mallory A. Russell conveyed 452 E. High St. to Alexander R. Porter and Kayla L. Stuart for $177,000.

Elvin B. Boll and Clarence M. Boll conveyed 97 N. Hanover St. to Elvin B. Boll and Clarene M. Boll for $1.

Karri L. Curley and Karri L. Heft conveyed property on North Lime Street to Steven L. Brubaker and Susan J. Brubaker for $165,000.

Elvin B. Boll and Clarene M. Boll conveyed 95 N. Hanover St. to Elvin B. Boll and Clarene M. Boll for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Peggy E. Buehler conveyed property on a public road to Roger Burkett Jr. and Tara Burkett for $207,000.

Emanuel B. Stoltzfus and Emma F. Stoltzfus conveyed 28 N. State St. to 318 Partners Limited Liability Co. for $435,000.

Vania G. Smith conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Paul J. Feight and Nikky L. Feight for $211,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Dwight L. Nolt conveyed property on Millway Road to Dwight L. Nolt and Emily Nolt for $0.

Douglas M. Lehman and Jennifer L. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Jesse Franck and Morgan Larae Franck for $150,000.

The estate of Rose Mary Simpson and the estate of Rosemary Simpson conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Zachariah C. Spykstra and Tia N. Spykstra for $261,500.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 135 Ticonderoga Road to Mary E. Rettino for $537,404.

A. C. Silverthorn and John J. McFalls conveyed property on a public road to Tofi M. Rahal and Shahrazad Rahal for $420,000.

Keith H. Ressler, Mary Ann Ressler and Mary A. Ressler conveyed 1408 Chadwyck Lane to Mary Ann Ressler for $1.

TRC Partners LP, TRC General LLC and B. Scott Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Herij Real Estate Co. LLC for $1,500,000.

Gregory P. Dommel Jr. conveyed 143 Silver Spring Road to Gregory Paul Dommel Jr. and Keri Marie Dommel for $1.

Eric Glenn Sandberg, Candace L. Sandberg and Candace Lynn Bowman conveyed 884 Corvair Road to Eric Glenn Sandberg for $1.

Landisville Railroad LLC conveyed property on a public road to LVR Real Estate Holdings LLC for $2,500,000.

Timothy B. Funk and Kimberly A. Funk conveyed 1551 Stony Battery Road to Slk Rentals LLC for $1,125,000.

Jennie L. Fortna conveyed property on Spoon Avenue to Charles S. Ho and Eleanor C. Ho for $445,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Clifford D. Swift and Linda M. Swift conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Swift for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Laura A. Brubaker and Sara G. Brubaker Dharcourt conveyed 209 Black Oak Drive to Laura A. Brubaker for $1.

Rolleston Corp. Inc. and Rolleston Corp. conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike LLC for $1.7 million.

Richard Danz, Loretta Delaney and Loretta Delaney Danz conveyed 263 Little Creek Road to Todd A. Salupo and Annabel M. Ries for $625,000.

Craig S. Peck and Melody Jean Peck conveyed property on a public road to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $135,800.

Jeffery L. Miller, Jeffrey L. Miller and Kim M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Donald D. Sharp and Loretta J. Sharp for $302,000.

Anna R. Abbatiello and Rose Ann Abbatiello conveyed property on Clearview Road to Rose A. Abbatiello and Louis M. Abbatiello for $1.

Joy M. Elias and Kevin C. Elias conveyed 93 Midway Farms Lane to Kevin C. Elias, Lindsey E. Elias and Joy M. Elias for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

George F. Chapman Jr. and George F. Chapman Jr. Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to George F. Chapman Jr. for $1.

Anne Marie Mays and Anne Marie Floyd conveyed 10 Bittersweet Path to Scott Denton Mays and Anne Marie Mays for $0.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 103 Lampeter Road to Christopher A. Liston for $325,000.

Larry R. Marburger Jr. and Tricia M. Marburger conveyed Unit 55 to John W. Edwards and Carolyn Beth Streaker for $485,000.

The estate of M. Elizabeth Nieczyporuk conveyed property on Waterfront Estates Drive to Chadwick Brubaker and Erin Wagner for $750,000.

Gail H. Allen conveyed property on a public road to Gail H. Allen and William T. Allen for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Joseph V. Torrado, Priscilla Lopez, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Migdalia Andujar, Deanna Cruz, April Lopez, Crystal Lopez and Carmen Rodriguez conveyed 329 Beaver St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $74,100.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Gordon E. Deatrick conveyed 832 Freemont St. to FHG 92 LLC for $125,000.

Dina L. Dejesus and Dina L. Colon conveyed 414 S. Lime St. to Jesus Gonzalez and Luis Torres for $68,000.

Carmen Fontanez and Carmen Dettrey conveyed 18 Caroline St. to Carmen Dettrey for $1.

Joseph Esh Jr. conveyed 354 S. Ann St. to Samuel Cespedes Ramirez for $194,000.

Kirk R. Marzock, Emily Coates Watkins and Emily Marzock conveyed 107 S. Duke St. to Kirk R. Marzock for $1.

The estate of Beverly J. Lutz conveyed 346 College Ave. to Kimberly A. Lutz for $1.

Emily Dougherty and Emily A. Carello conveyed Unit 513 to Sherrill A. Ross Wieneke and Sherrill A Ross Wieneke for $142,500.

Adam K. Mathias, Jennifer M. Photiades and Jennifer M. Mathias conveyed 4 E. Ross St. to Adam K. Mathias and Jennifer M. Mathias for $1.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2005-R7 and PHH Mortgage Corp. conveyed 540 Woodward St. to Ester Fares and Joseph Ibrahem for $91,000.

Redevelopment Authority of the City Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth G. Stoltzfus Jr. for $50,000.

Cooper W. Linde and Sarah Bell Linde conveyed 413 S. Lime St. to Pablo Giovanni Osuna for $197,000.

Dan J. Hartenstine, Pamela M. Hartenstine, Pam M. Jaraczewski and Pamela Hartenstine conveyed 515 E. Chestnut St. to Renew Homes LLC for $180,000.

Debra J. Funk conveyed 525 W. Frederick St. to Jonathan P. Farrell and Mary Beth Cassidy for $155,000.

David H. Baldwin, Nelly Baldwin and Michelle Carrasquillo A. conveyed property on South Queen Street to Antolino R. Serrano for $172,500.

The estate of Jordan Luis Morales and the estate of Jordan Morales conveyed 305 S. Ann St. to Joseph Morales for $1.

Franceen L. Nicholson conveyed 417 Prospect St. to Franceen L. Nicholson and Steve Nicholson for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Floyd Thweatt conveyed 112 Dorwart St. to Lancaster City Land Bank Authority for $4,513.

Alvin & Lillian Rentals LLC conveyed property on South Lime Street to Triple S. Real Estate LLC for $177,000.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Jessie M. Bemis and Richard M. Bemis conveyed 524 Woodward St. to Lancaster City Land Bank Authority for $3,926.

Cam Renovations LLC conveyed 443 N. Charlotte St. to Michael J. Scattergood and Heather D. Scattergood for $395,000.

Damien Weidner and Janelle Putrich conveyed 318 New Holland Ave. to Janelle Putrich for $1.

Lauren A. Albright conveyed 247 N. Pine St. to Brett E. Rader and Christine L. Faure for $189,900.

Mirta Nieves conveyed 140 Old Dorwart St. to Angel Lopez Jr. for $190,000.

Mann Z. Ly conveyed 708 Columbia Ave. to CLR Holdings LLC for $100,000.

Mann Z. Ly conveyed 710 Columbia Ave. to CLR Holdings LLC for $100,000.

Rachel Ruetiman, Harrison Ruetiman and R. Ruetiman conveyed 554 Spruce St. to Rhonda M. Edwards and James Fintan Oneill for $332,500.

Donald M. Beck conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Kendall D. Fox and Andrew G. Fox for $183,200.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 342 Hand Ave. to JP Rothschild Property Investments LLC for $135,000.

Nathan L. Miller and Benjamin A. Miller conveyed property on West Vine Street to Lisa S. Munkacsy and Robert Munkacsy for $310,000.

Ranck Mill Road Real Estate LLC and Glenn J. Frill conveyed property on a public road to Ranck Mill Holdings LLC for $6,850,000.

Robert A. Horst Jr. conveyed 307 College Ave. to Christopher W. Potter, Erica V. Molina Potter and Erica V. Molina Potter for $415,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Derek L. Cochran conveyed 1129 Jamaica Road to Gregory Robert Edward Grunwald for $225,000.

Beota Y. Rhoade and Randal T. Rhoade conveyed 1633 Colchester Drive to Erica Vazquez and Carlos A. Vazquez for $215,000.

Brittni R. Klingler and Brittni Renee Sowers conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Brittni R. Klingler for $1.

The estate of Beverly J. Lutz conveyed 427 Atkins Ave. to Kathy L. Lutz for $1.

Tina M. Stevens and Tina M. Smith conveyed 1128 Ranck Mill Road to Lavern Bates for $220,000.

Timothy J. Cunningham and Pamela J. Cunningham conveyed property on Brewster Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $157,500.

Dennis Zipp conveyed 1500 Springside Drive to Dennis Zipp and Suzanne Marie Zipp for $1.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 1073 Columbia Ave. to 2A Construction LLC for $190,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Melvin L. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher Jr. and Katie Mae Fisher for $1.

J. Harold Leaman and Patricia Y. Leaman conveyed 11 Hershey Ave. to Everence Trust Co. and J. Harold & Patricia Y. Leaman Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kenneth J. Stauffer, Kevin M. Stauffer and Beverly A. Stauffer conveyed property on West Sixth Street to Thomas J. Badorf for $215,700.

Anthony J. Schiavo Jr. and Christine M. Schiavo conveyed 508 Golden St. to Joseph Schiavo for $155,000.

Michael W. Brubaker and Cindy J. Brubaker conveyed 109 E. Lincoln Ave. to Michael S. Miller and Kelly D. Miller for $255,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Nicholas W. Timlin and Christina M. Timlin conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Christopher J. Sander and Melissa C. Richards for $270,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Rebecca S. Mason, Thomas D. Mason, Santino T. Caporaletti, Tanya D. Caporaletti and Tantino T. Caporaletti conveyed 21 Sunset Place to Santino T. Caporaletti and Tanya D. Caporaletti for $184,000.

Peter Hughes and Molly H. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Peter Hughes for $1.

S. Glick Investments LLC, Stephen K. Glick, Glick S. Investments LLC and Stephen Glick conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Beiler and Sadie F. Beiler for $1.

Linda M. Hyle conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Hyle and Shawn M. Housman for $1.

The estate of Hong Liang Lin conveyed property on Chowning Place to Xiuya Lin for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Vision & Beyond Ministries conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,600.

Peter Hughes and Molly H. Hughes conveyed property on Delp Road to Molly H. Hughes for $1.

Peter JD Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Molly Hamann Hughes for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio D. Perez, Michelle Perez and Antonio Perez conveyed 291 Old Delp Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $142,760.

Amy M. Frey conveyed 339 Ecker Drive to Scott A. Frey for $1.

Quan Lamar Smith, Jennifer Denise Smith and Quan L. Smith conveyed 683 Stockdale Drive to Edith C. Pope for $620,000.

Russel Cochran and Marta Jo Cochran conveyed property on Hancock Drive to Derek L. Cochran and Candace N. Cochran for $320,000.

Daniel T. Fritsch and Dorothy A. Fritsch conveyed 1117 Crest Lane to Amanda S. Wampler for $341,000.

Erin M. B. Albanese and Richard L. Becker conveyed 605 Deerbrush Gardens to Juan A Henriquez Paulino for $195,000.

James H. Carson and Gail G. Carson conveyed property on Belgian Way to Tiffany N. Rubin for $750,000.

Molly Hamann Hughes and Alice Cherry Hamann conveyed 293 Delp Road to Peter JD Hughes for $1.

Vision & Beyond Ministries and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,100.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $7,996.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $7,320.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $8,252.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $7,715.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons LP conveyed 206 Buckton Drive to Elena Nicole Sicuranza for $389,900.

Andrew Hofman and Rebecca Yost conveyed 169 Valleybrook Drive to Sharon M. Meyers for $225,000.

Hamid Jaanine conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Tristan J. Haas and Leah F. Haas for $303,000.

John D. Bartges and Hannah J. Bartges conveyed property on a public road to Seth F. Brennan and Kristin B. Brennan for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Vision & Beyond Ministries conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,700.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Vision & Beyond Ministries conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,200.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Vision & Beyond Ministries conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,200.

Vision & Beyond Ministries and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Butter Road to 10234 Investments LLC for $5,100.

Kevin A. Curtis and Michelle A. Curtis conveyed property on North Bristol Drive to James M. Boyle III & Jane M. Boyle Revocable Trust for $800,000.

Friedrich Bossert and Claudia Bossert conveyed property on a public road to Julia L. Bossert for $505,000.

Robe LLC conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Robe LLC for $1.

Alan Sclafani conveyed Unit 101 to Robe LLC for $310,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Sanctuary Reserve LLC and Cathryn H. Ketterman conveyed 39 N. Penn St. to Joshua D. Buser and Elizabeth Buser for $276,000.

Laura M. Scott Wise and Laura M Scott Wise conveyed 132 W. High St. to Jennifer M. Morrison for $215,000.

Phyllis R. Altman conveyed 31 Crescent Drive to Jordan Purser for $240,000.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Phil Symonkhonh conveyed 32 S. Fulton St. to Alexander Centeno for $235,000.

MANOR TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the estate of Robert N. Wissler and Elizabeth D. Wissler conveyed 475 Owl Bridge Road to Ramp Holdings LLC for $221,000.

Bradford S. Umbarger, Dana Umbarger and Dana Bingaman conveyed 126 Eagle Path to Bradford S. Umbarger for $1.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Woods Edge Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

The estate of Richard D. Dombach conveyed property on Stonewyck Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $252,000.

David L. Thomas III and Joanne C. Kilgour conveyed property on a public road to David L. Thomas III for $1.

Stephen D. Dilley and Stephen Daniel Dilley conveyed 212 Knollwood Road to Stephen Daniel Dilley and Tracy Elizabeth Dilley for $1.

Judith L. Krantz conveyed property on a public road to Judith L. Krantz and Karen Lynne Ellmaker for $1.

John H. Groff and A. Ruth Groff conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to John H. Groff, A. Ruth Groff, Marvin R. Groff and Marie L. Groff for $325,000.

Patricia Hojnacki and Laurie Ann Farrell conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Anthony Joseph Wagner for $230,000.

Robert E. Herr and Kimberly A. Herr conveyed property on Amsterdam Road to Charles W. Postas Jr. and Deborah J. Postas for $325,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

324 Ana Real Estate Holdings LLC and Nick C. Liazis conveyed property on North Biddle Street to 324 Marietta Bistro LLC for $225,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation & Natural Resources and Pa Dept of Conservation & Natural Resources for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Nancy Mohler conveyed 611 Crestgate Place to Brian D. Secor and Brooke R. Secor for $275,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

William W. Leeper conveyed property on a public road to Joel D. Wenkhous and Jolene Wenkhous for $1.

Farrell & Spiker Investment Partnership conveyed 1579 S. Market St. to Wayne D. Sherman and Laura G. Sherman for $250,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kenneth E. Beck and Dolores B. Beck conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Marlyn W. Johnson and Patricia A. Johnson for $285,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Robert Costa conveyed 563 E. Main St. to Robert Costa and Francis W. Loehle for $10.

David G. Troop conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zink and Ashley Zink for $260,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Robert C. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to 3297 Lincoln Highway Holding LLC for $275,000.

Benjamin L. King, Benj L. King and Katie L. King conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. King for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Louise R. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Roy L. Jackson for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

John L. Glick and Fannie B. Glick conveyed property on a public road to John L. Glick and Fannie B. Glick for $1.

John L. Glick and Fannie B. Glick conveyed property on Buck Heights Road to John L. Glick and Fannie B. Glick for $1.

Savvy Properties LLC, Ambrogio Giambanco and Alexis Giambanco conveyed property on a public road to Heavy Seas Rentals LLC for $365,000.

John D. Debeneditto conveyed 930 Pennsy Road to Francis L. Linetty and Catherine A. Linetty for $80,000.

Erika E. Dukeman and Devon J. Mylin conveyed 102 Groffdale Road to Matthew H. Green and Jona L. Green for $198,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Marlene M. Thompson conveyed Unit 185 to Mary Wyman for $349,900.

Jeffrey C. Swarr and Claire L. Swarr conveyed 323 Longenecker Road to Jonathan Mitchel Cline and Lauren Cline for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 299 to Nathan Lewandowski and Daniel K. Potts for $486,670.

SADSBURY TWP.

Benjamin B. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jesse B. Kauffman and Barbie B. Kauffman for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Doris A. Reed conveyed 5734 Old Philadelphia Pike to Colleen M. Bowden for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Chad M. Harnish, Anne K. Harnish, Chas M. Harnish and Chad Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Terry Harnish for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Josiah B. Ebersol and Lavina S. Ebersol conveyed property on Stively Road to Amos L. Esch and Katie B. Esch for $1.

Roy L. Slaymaker and Nancy G. Slaymaker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Beiler, Sadie B. Beiler, Benuel F. Esh and Sarah B. Esh for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Holly C. Ellis conveyed 15 Lakeview Place to Samantha L. Ulrich for $215,500.

Jessica M. Eiceman and Skyler E. Eiceman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Dilullo and Heather Dilullo for $300,000.

M. Lynn Krushinski conveyed property on a public road to Wendy Jo Diller for $1.

Joseph Gebhard conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Copperleaf LLC for $221,000.

Newport Commons I. LLC, Newport Commons LP, Creekside Multifamily LLC and Parkside Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Newport Commons I. LLC for $1.

Kevin E. Carlson and Courtney A. Carlson conveyed 1569 Putnam Drive to Courtney A. Carlson for $1.

John V. Gallagher and Deborah L. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Caleb E. Danehower for $290,000.

GRH 3. LLC conveyed 1033 Greenview Drive to Anthony Durante and Amy Durante for $658,006.