The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for March 6-10:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Raymond E. Ulrich and Janet M. Ulrich conveyed 235 E. Main St. to Isaiah L. Schrock and Marissa L. Schrock for $100,000.

Raymond E. Ulrich and Janet M. Ulrich conveyed 233 E. Main St. to Isaiah L. Schrock and Marissa L. Schrock for $125,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

John W. Zimmerman and Emma F. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Curvin Zimmerman and Kerri J. Zimmerman for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryley Smith and Rachel Susan Smith for $160,100.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Daniel L. Stoltzfus and Katie Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael I. Stoltzfus for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Douglas S. Groff and Christina M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Mary Karen Hurd for $181,000.

William R. Hughes and Connie S. Hughes conveyed property on Linden Street to John A. Lapp and Lydia Ruth Lapp for $369,900.

CLAY TWP.

Arthur R. Burkhart and Sharon A. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Arthur R. Burkhart for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Carol L. Enck and Kurt A. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Carol L. Enck, Albert L. Enck and Kurt A. Enck for $165,000.

Lillian A. Hart and Stewart G. Hart conveyed 23 Hayloft Road to Joel G. Chachapoya and Kay M. Liebl for $310,000.

OM Shanti Properties LLC and Ashwin B. Patel conveyed 2055 N. Reading Road to Denver Donuts Realty LLC for $2,250,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lancaster Holding & Asset Management Group LLC and Rustam Suvanidze conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Cannon and Megan E. Cannon for $260,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

David A. Droege conveyed property on Walnut Street to Manuel I. Villafranca for $110,000.

Manuel I. Villafranca conveyed property on Walnut Street to Heidi Young for $220,000.

Debra A. Romano conveyed 432 N. Fourth St. to Debra A. Romano and Debra A. Romano Revocable Living Trust for $1.

M&M Realty Co. Inc. conveyed 119 S. Fifth St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $0.

CONOY TWP.

US Bank Trust NA, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Zimmerman for $95,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Mandy Mae Stewart conveyed 14 N. Sixth St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $110,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Nancy L. Diem conveyed 28 W. High St. to Mitchell Weaver and Gabrielle Adams for $345,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Brian Justin Morgan for $25,000.

Doris A. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Ketterline Inc. for $60,000.

Karen T. Pearson and John R. Pearson conveyed property on a public road to Jesse L. Halbleib and Cynthia K. Redinger for $660,000.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Robert L. Gruber and Kevin Bollinger conveyed property on North West View Drive to Paul E. Cook and Sheila M. Cook for $105,000.

Linda D. Ahern and Jamie N. Ahern conveyed property on a public road to Jamie N. Ahern for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Charles C. Smith conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Robert R. Scherer III and Jessica R. Scherer for $295,500.

EARL TWP.

Kurvin J. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Laverne Martin Fox and Rosene Z. Fox for $1.

Erla Faye Sensenig and Craig G. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $315,000.

Melvin Edward Martin conveyed 976 Martindale Road to Brandon K. Brubaker for $225,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Twila L. Witman and Twila L. Diegel conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Smucker and Rebecca P. Smucker for $65,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Yahna L. McFalls conveyed property on Tobacco Road to Zachary P. Abate and Michelle E. Abate for $350,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Howard H. Rogers III and Rebecca J. Rogers conveyed property on Clarkson Drive to Rebecca J. Rogers for $1.

Gily A. Lichty conveyed 5769 Clarkson Drive to Sean Lichty for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Daniel G. Beachy and Freda Y. Beachy conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Daniel G. Beachy, Freda Y. Beachy and Beachy Family Living Trust for $0.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Anthony P. Zook and Stacy L. Zook conveyed property on a public road to M&G Rentals LLC for $40,000.

Donna L. Hoover conveyed property on North Locust Street to Eric Trella and Emily Zimmerman for $285,000.

Craig E. Strine and Dana L. Strine conveyed 413 E. Cherry St. to Ryan C. Haldeman and Jamie L. Campitelli for $300,000.

The estate of Kelvin E. Brandt conveyed property on South Spruce Street to Stacie C. Brandt and Dakota D. Brandt for $1.

Benjamin Zimmerman and Tama D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Lorah for $232,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Travis E. Frable and Megan N. Frable conveyed property on State Street to Daniel Z. Fisher for $321,000.

Nehemiah L. Jones and Katie M. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Mark Adams and Corinne Marie Adams for $220,000.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sure Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on Cherry Street to William R. Baumiller for $250,000.

Jonathon L. Northup and Sarah J. Northup conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Jonathon L. Northup and Sarah J. Northup for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Andrey Teleguz and Nataliya Teleguz conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Whye and Jamie Whye for $530,000.

FULTON TWP.

Samuel G. Fisher, Verna L. Fisher, Elam G. Fisher, Naomi B. Fisher, Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller for $1.

Samuel G. Fisher, Verna L. Fisher, Elam G. Fisher, Naomi B. Fisher, Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. Fisher and Verna L. Fisher for $1.

Samuel G. Fisher, Verna L. Fisher, Elam G. Fisher, Naomi B. Fisher, Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Elam G. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeffrey N. Sanders and Jane B. Sanders conveyed property on a public road to James M. Marcolina and Patricia A. Marcolina for $480,000.

Laura C. Douglas conveyed property on a public road to LCD Property LLC for $1.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. and Kimberly N. Stokes conveyed 1773 Wilson Ave. to Westley Alan Moss and Katherine Page Howell for $359,900.

Matthew W. Anastasio and Emily C. Chevalier conveyed 1031 Sherry Lane to Joshua Neal Alderman and Sarah Elizabeth Troegner for $345,000.

Jay Mast and Jason R. Frederick conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Minh Than, Trang T. Vu and Davaun Dorsey for $350,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard R. Morrow and Barbara A. Morrow for $790,756.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Thomas R. Burns and Chen M. Burns conveyed 2882 Yellow Goose Road to Yg Holdings LLC for $825,000.

Chandra J. Palmerino conveyed property on a public road to Raquelle S. Kabatsky and Thomas J. Riti for $275,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Timothy R. McCarthy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Timothy R. McCarthy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Stephen Bresnahan conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Bresnahan, Stephen Bresnahan Revocable Trust Agreement and Connor M Bresnahan for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of June Grace Wehry conveyed property on Pleasant View Road to Eugene Blaettler for $295,000.

Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans conveyed property on a public road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $1.

Abimael Costales-Morales and Keren K. Costales conveyed property on a public road to Kyi Pyar Ko for $298,900.

The estate of Nancy J. Foltz conveyed property on a public road to Simplify Home Group LLC for $237,500.

Jesse L. Halbleib and Rodney J. Halbleib conveyed property on a public road to Tim Mitchell Associates for $2,500,000.

Keith A. Schrader conveyed property on a public road to Wesley R. Funk for $105,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Ray A. Long and Teresa Long conveyed property on Philadelphia Pike to Ray A. Long, Teresa E. Long and Theresa Long & Ray Long Joint Living Trust for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert L. Snyder and Karen S. Snyder conveyed 1816 Conestoga Ave. to John H. Hawkes and Gloria J. Hawkes for $330,000.

Amos J. King and Martha J. King conveyed property on a public road to Moses B. Glick and Emma G. Glick for $385,000.

Anthony M. Rodriquez conveyed property on a public road to Rosa Cairo for $349,900.

R. Kevin Book and Janette Frankford conveyed property on Batt Avenue to John J. Kieley for $185,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Norma B. Hetrick conveyed 330 E. Ross St. to G. Blaine Hetrick III for $1.

The estate of Norma B. Hetrick conveyed 42 S. Lime St. to G. Blaine Hetrick III for $1.

The estate of Norma B. Hetrick conveyed 328 E. Ross St. to G. Blaine Hetrick III for $1.

Nicolas Castillo conveyed 448 Manor St. to Yoandris Romero Arcia for $150,000.

The estate of Beverly A. Trimble conveyed property on Poplar Street to Aaron Ferster for $148,750.

Diamilia Jimenez conveyed 709 S. Queen St. to Gustavo A. Jimenez Jr. for $1.

CS Equity Management LLC and Connor Smith conveyed 504 W. Lemon St. to Corbin A. Keiser for $350,000.

Yolanda Mejias conveyed property on Juniata Street to Tameka L. Boggs and Wilfredo Mejias for $31,357.

Montu Manchanda conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Ill Holdings LLC for $115,000.

The estate of Lucia Medina conveyed 655 S. Queen St. to Satish Sharma and Audra Sharma for $130,000.

Manuel A. Luciano conveyed property on West King Street to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $200,000.

Andrew M. Godfrey conveyed property on North Plum Street to John M. Clark and Joelle L. Williamson for $1.

Core Construction Enterprises LLC conveyed 536 E. Ross St. to Kendall R. Lenhert for $245,000.

Andreina M. Falcon and Steven L. Falcon conveyed property on High Street to Valinda K. Sturgeon for $190,000.

Joshua D. Yoder conveyed property on North Mary Street to Zachary Yoder for $230,000.

Vass Properties LLC and Jeff Spoonhoward conveyed property on Fourth Street to Christopher Cozzone and Ana Samira Cozzone for $135,000.

Mario Vigo, Randy A. Ortega and Catiria Ortega conveyed 545 Howard Ave. to Catiria Ortega for $60,000.

Anna L. Hess and Diane L. Patton conveyed 915 Rolridge Ave. to Elizabeth Jill Jones and Gavin Michael Jones for $170,000.

Robert Moore conveyed 741 N. Franklin St. to Meghan Keck and Spenser James for $399,900.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC, Clair M. Hostetter and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 430 N. Charlotte St. to Tiffany L. Frederick for $472,500.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Freud Labarriere and Suze Louis conveyed 521 N. Plum St. to Red Rose Restore for $10,100.

Crystal Ochrymowicz conveyed property on West King Street to Kenan Cowling and Anthony Alfredo Perez for $325,000.

Randall D. Bucksner conveyed 537 E. Frederick St. to Caleb Wagner for $201,500.

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Aricellies Ivelisse Jimenez for $185,000.

Miguel Alcangel Salcedo conveyed property on a public road to Anthony M. Salcedo for $1.

Nghia Van Nguyen conveyed 610 E. King St. to Mat Van Vo for $185,000.

Gavriel Sigoly, Garviel Sigoly, Alla V. Sigoli and Alla V. Sigoly conveyed 358 College Ave. to Catherine Elliott and William J. Elliott III for $365,000.

Mario Vigo, Randy A. Ortega and Catiria Ortega conveyed 545 Howard Ave. to Catiria Ortega for $60,000.

Wakgari Baja conveyed 513 Second St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $115,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Eliu Padilla Ramos conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Christiam M Lopez Santiago for $173,750.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on East Orange Street to Kowain Christian for $110,000.

Janette E. Frankford and R. Kevin Book conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Madison Willis and Josiah Willis for $242,000.

Robert H. Schroeder conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Lindsey L. Kurtz and Dylan T. Kurtz for $235,000.

Jeryl Zimmerman conveyed property on Conestoga Boulevard to Jeryl Zimmerman and Bethany R. Zimmerman for $1.

Stephen M. Wise and Valerie A. Wise conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Yuleydi Lopez Dominguez and Yuranis Ledesma Gomez for $250,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 145 W. Main St. to Lancaster Coatings & Restoration LLC for $155,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Robert R. Weaver Jr. conveyed 229 S. Spruce St. to Bailey L. Garman for $205,000.

Randall Leaman and Cheryl Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy C. Darr and Georgetta Darr for $699,900.

Keelie E. Landis conveyed 437 Woodcrest Ave. to Jacob B. Berg and Kacie V. Berg for $325,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Henry A. Zurenda and Mary Jane Zurenda conveyed property on Ashville Road to Jamie Roark and Elizabeth Roark for $375,000.

Daniel S. Beiler and Anna F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Beiler and Anna F. Beiler for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Aileen E. Berger conveyed property on a public road to Pamela M. Millazzo for $205,100.

Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Hoover Family Partnership, Sfp2 Land LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Leon T. Hoover and Clair Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Home Builders Inc. for $150,350.

Serge Bliznyuk conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Folk and Adria D. Folk for $369,000.

Joseph H. Boone and Rochelle B. Boone conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Andrew N. Bechtel and Adelee J. Huss for $281,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Homestead Lane to Roy Deck III and Gail F. Deck for $140,000.

Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Hoover Family Partnership, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Sfp2 Land LLC, Leon T. Hoover and Clair Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Home Builders Inc. for $145,500.

The estate of Joyce G. Allen conveyed property on a public road to Randall S. Leaman and Cheryl L. Leaman for $925,000.

Christopher J. Edie and Christopher S. Edie conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Michael Dresch for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Cbc Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Moni Tamang and Maisang Tamang for $619,945.

Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Hoover Family Partnership, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Sfp2 Land LLC, Leon T. Hoover and Clair Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Home Builders Inc. for $145,500.

Chesna L. White conveyed property on Butler Avenue to Bruce Alyn Tunnell Jr. and Deneen Leigh Tunnell for $315,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Barry & Kay Hoke Family Trust, Barry L. Hoke and Kay E. Hoke conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Hoke and Kay E. Hoke for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Seth Mylin conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Lisa W. Strause for $317,000.

Robert E. Plank Jr, Susan K. Plank, Deborah Haas and Gerald K. Haas conveyed property on a public road to Ketterline Inc. for $50,000.

John E. Lefever and Julie A. Lefever conveyed property on Broadstone Street to Wendy Bratton Diem and Richard James Diem for $605,000.

Margaret K. Mark and Tracey A. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Maser for $180,000.

Thomas R. Davies conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Thomas R. Davies and Maria Lourdes Robelo-Davies for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Carl A. Adamoli and Amy L. Adamoli conveyed property on Drytown Road to Jebediah Fregm and Kylie Fregm for $281,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed 536 Thorngate Place to Justin W. Koehler and Summer Koehler for $335,000.

Drraj LLC and Robert O. Lauver III conveyed property on North Prince Street to Windog Properties LLC for $174,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Francisco M. Valencia and Kathleen M. Valencia conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Kelsey Warkentin and Dean James Warkentin for $285,000.

Rodney W. Zimmerman and Maryellen D. Zimmerman conveyed property on West Donegal Street to Rodney W. Zimmerman for $10.

Richard L. Nye Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James T. Heslop III for $220,000.

Luke J. Vaccaro and Kiana C. Vaccaro conveyed property on a public road to Hari Narayan Regmi for $245,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Charles J. Conway and Karen A. Conway conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Kevin J. McVay for $238,500.

Eli G. Wenger and Luella Z. Wenger conveyed 434 Indian Rock Circle to Sheldon Dean Wenger, Jason D. Wenger and Susan N. Wenger for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Christine A. Wise and Christine A. Mitton conveyed property on Cypress Lane to Christine A. Mitton for $1.

Everardo Morales and Jennifer Lynn Morales conveyed property on a public road to Everardo Morales for $1.

Corbin A. Keiser conveyed property on a public road to Taylor J. Hutchison and Carly J. Showalter for $368,555.

PARADISE TWP.

Anna D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pequea Valley Road to Samuel L. Stoltzfus and Anna Z. Stoltzfus for $1.

Kimberly M. Spangler conveyed property on Coal Hill Road to Michael B. Stoltzfus for $200,000.

PENN TWP.

James B. Piersol and Mary E. Piersol conveyed property on a public road to James B. Piersol for $1.

Rodney A. Griffin and Catherine J. Griffin conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Catherine J. Griffin for $1.

John R. Nolt and Beverly A. Nolt conveyed 763 Doe Run Road to John R. Nolt, Beverly A. Nolt and John R. Nolt & Beverly A. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

The estate of Doris J. Alleman conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Alleman Jr. for $1.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Central School District for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

J. Martin Harnish conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to J. Martin Harnish and Sandra J. Harnish for $1.

John D. Murr conveyed property on a public road to Hazel Matsuda for $291,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pamela K. Hershey for $376,065.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Maureen Williams-Hughes and Jeffrey Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Maureen Williams-Hughes for $10.

Lucy M. Blevins conveyed property on Evans Drive to Mariusz S. Olejnik, Krystyna Olejnik, Robert C. Olejnik and Michael E. Olejnik for $220,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Gary Zurin and Judy Zurin conveyed property on Newcomer Road to Gary Zurin and Judy Zurin for $1.

Gander Properties Llc, Lori Funck and Joey Funck conveyed property on a public road to Torrey Vanaxen Obrien for $42,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Matthew P. Zook and Roxanne Lanelle Zook conveyed property on Jackson Road to Jackson Creek LLC for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Eugene Winters and Carrie Winters conveyed property on Cloverfield Drive to Todd Allen Sampsell and Jennifer Sampsell for $425,000.

Kimberly E. Miller and Todd R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Steven John Ramoni and Jessica Semerjian for $375,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Qin Ji and Fanghao Song for $439,435.

WARWICK TWP.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pod 4. At Rock Lititz LLC for $1,561,500.

Michael V. Palasz conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Zeljka Birbas conveyed property on Kurtz Drive to Zeljka Birbas for $1.

Stephen Myer conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Melanie Myer for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth A. Schumacher and Kristine S. Schumacher for $542,190.

Erica Marie Wiker conveyed property on a public road to Erica Marie Wiker and Tony Allen Wiker for $1.

Maria R. Sheaffer and Erica M. Wiker conveyed property on a public road to Erica Marie Wiker for $1.

Carl M. Petticoffer conveyed property on a public road to Maura Gordon for $229,000.

The estate of Patricia Kay Leed and The estate of Patricia K. Leed conveyed property on a public road to Altha Landis and Rose Mary Landis for $223,000.

Marian L. Russell conveyed 1544 Robert Road to Michael Plaisted for $1.