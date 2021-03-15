The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 1-5:

AKRON BOROUGH

Brandon K. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Garman and Morgan Garman for $1.

BART TWP.

John S. Smucker and Anna S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Smucker and Susie S. Smucker for $1.

John S. Smucker and Anna S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to David S. Smucker and Fannie S. Smucker for $1.

Matthew S. King conveyed 216 Lancaster Ave. to Wilson Robles Castillo, Wilson Robles Castillo and Jeannette Torres for $243,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Noah S. Brubaker and Martha W. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Isaac H. Brubaker and Erma H. Brubaker for $1.

George R. Lang conveyed property on a public road to Courtney J. Marderness for $164,800.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Stephen J. Traini conveyed 52 Broad St. to Catharine Pearce Steller for $190,000.

CLAY TWP.

Ronald L. Martin Executor of The estate O. conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Martin and Luann Martin for $343,000.

Robert R. Harker and Gail W. Harker conveyed property on Woodchuck Drive to Corey Fox and Krista Fox for $286,100.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Angela N. Russell, Angela N. Steffy, Kurt Russell and Kurt S. Russell conveyed 130 East Church St. to David A. Long and Emily L. Long for $335,000.

Thomas Baumcratz and Donna Baumcratz conveyed 94 Adamstown Road to Thomas G. Goldschmidt and Kelly S. Goldschmidt for $190,000.

Jonathan J. Strouse conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Danielle Hoffa and Andrew M. Hoffa for $344,900.

Amos W. Zimmerman and Mabel Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Eldon S. Zimmerman and Elizabeth H. Zimmerman for $1.

Kevin W. Brown Jr. and Tonya Brown conveyed property on Ray Drive to Edward Irwin Clark Sr. and Penny Lynn Emery for $242,000.

Keyla I. Sanchez, Edie H. Sanchez and Kayla Ivelisse Sanchez conveyed property on Summers Drive to Keyla I. Sanchez and Edie H. Sanchez for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kendrick P. Zimmerman, Michelle L. Zimmerman and Michelle L. Martin conveyed 195 Sandy Hill Road to Kendrick P. Zimmerman and Michelle L. Zimmerman for $1.

Gideon L. King and Rachel Ann King conveyed property on a public road to Gideon L. King and Rachel Ann King for $1.

Barry L. Lonaberger and Leann Lonaberger conveyed property on a public road to Leann Lonaberger for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Matthew C. Close conveyed 1767 Kirkwood Pike to Matthew C. Close and Angela S. Close for $0.

Richard D. Tipton and Linda S. Tipton conveyed property on a public road to Harry E. Pinker Jr. and Kimberly T. Withers for $1.

Phyllis Dalrymple conveyed property on a public road to Travis L. Williams and Alexis C. Gable for $169,900.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Sheri L. Fritz conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Benjamin R. Reisinger for $165,000.

Eli S. King and Katie L. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Esh for $223,500.

Olajahwon Michael conveyed property on a public road to Kelsi Rodriguez for $110,000.

Brenda M. Days conveyed 115 Gard Court to Joseph M. Mancinelli for $250,000.

Deborah A. Shirk, Deborah Strawn and Deborah A. Strawn conveyed 120 Walnut St. to Jason C. Frey for $88,000.

Danielle H. Gemmill and Danielle H. Lee conveyed 156 South Eighth St. to Megan Seibert for $138,650.

Renewed Concepts LLC, Wayne Nauman, Patrick Reardon, Wayne C. Nauman, JP Development LLC, Joseph A. Dougher and JP Real Estate Development LLC conveyed 654 Plane St. to Ervin M. Miller for $132,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

J&G Real Estate LLC, Gary R. Ream and Jason K. Sweigart conveyed property on Colemanville Church Road to Heath Peffer Sr. and Katelyn Erb for $325,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Janice M. Kohl conveyed property on a public road to Rebekah S. Bailey for $175,500.

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed 530 Juniper St. to Brooke Coldren and Samuel Hancock for $260,000.

David E. Heilman and Claudia A. Heilman conveyed property on Spruce St. to David E. Heilman for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Nicole M. Swanson and Nicole M. Castro conveyed 64 Chelmsford Drive to Brian C. Snyder and Maria R. Snyder for $160,000.

George C. Desmond and Douglas A. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Steven W. Klinedinst and Christine L. Klinedinst for $157,000.

The estate of Thomas H. Fletcher conveyed 852 East Market St. to Phillip W. Coolman and Carole M. Coolman for $225,000.

Jpm Village Square LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus for $1,500,000.

Jpm Village Square LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Street Properties LLC for $1,470,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Parren D. Flemming, Wendy M. Flemming and Wendy Flemming conveyed 144 Crimson Lane to Scott A. Rettew and Missy M. Rettew for $510,000.

Karl J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Erin Michelle Weaver, Erin Michelle Cekovich and Erin Michelle for $1.

Patsy A. Hake and Beth A. Gainer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Lanza and Megan E. Meinsler for $452,500.

Angela E. Klein and Travis M. Forney conveyed property on a public road to Angela E. Forney and Travis M. Forney for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Cowart and Charlotte M. Horne for $551,049.

DRUMORE TWP.

Barbara E. Lefever conveyed property on Fern Glen Road to Barbara E. Lefever and Douglas E. Lefever for $1.

John F. Esh and Rachel L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Esh and Mary S. Esh for $1.

David E. Wiegand and Janet M. Hartle conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to David E. Wiegand and Janet M. Hartle for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Lucille A. Brown and Steven W. Brown conveyed 440 Scotland Road to Jaybin Aument for $180,000.

Herbert S. Kreider, Darlene F. Kreider, Scott J. Kreider, Vickie L. Kreider, Ellis F. Kreider and Nathan S. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Herbert S. Kreider and Darlene F. Kreider for $1.

Frederick C. Snyder Jr. and Heather J. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Judith M. Wales, Andrew J. Wales, Stephen Michael Jacobus and Catherine Anne Jacobus for $332,500.

Ivan F. Miller, Lydia S. Miller, Juanito L. Pung and Donald R. Cole conveyed property on a public road to Ivan F. Miller, Lydia S. Miller and Ivan F. & Lydia S. Miller Family Trust for $1.

EARL TWP.

Reade G. Witman conveyed property on Maple Drive to Michael H. Jones for $310,000.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Mckinney and Sarah Mckinney for $357,000.

Mervin Z. Horning and Alta B. Horning conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Donald W. Martin, Janice W. Martin, Daniel Garth Martin and Donald Gregory Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Stauffer for $215,000.

Charles L. Byers Jr. and Jean D. Byers conveyed property on a public road to Adrian C. Byers for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Richard J. Witmer and June D. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Gideon Lee Zook and Ruth Ann Zook for $237,000.

Norma M. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Zimmerman for $1.

Jonathan M. Brubaker and Lavina S. Brubaker conveyed property on Red Run Road to Jonathan S. Martin and Suzanne N. Martin for $150,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Houa Vue and Sue Xiong conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Sue Xiong for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Rachel Fay Grubbs, Rachel F. Ewell, Steven Paul Ewell and R. Ewell conveyed 6090 Lemon St. to Rachel F. Ewell and Steven Paul Ewell for $1.

David A. Smith and Dawn L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to M. Conner Properties LLC for $149,900.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc. and Weaver S. Clyde Inc. conveyed property on Manheim Pike to S. Clyde Weaver Real Estate Inc. and Weaver S. Clyde Real Estate Inc. for $1.

Bruce Quinn conveyed property on Rainbow Drive to Nicholas Hain and Christle Gehman for $230,000.

EDEN TWP.

John F. Little, Kevin D. Little, Maureen Wheeler and Margaret E. Little conveyed 456 Camargo Road to John F. Little and Tracey L. Little for $215,465.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Leland N. Martin and Emma Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Caleb M. Hurst for $265,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jonathan D. Hollinger and Kaitlyn R. Hollinger conveyed 432 N. Mount Joy St. to Eibrahim Edgardo Garcia Goitia, Eibrahim Edgardo Garcia Goitia, Marta Molina Ortiz and Marta Molina Ortiz for $205,000.

James C. Seibert and Linda L. Seibert conveyed property on Hess Avenue to Katherine A. Bender for $1.

Jacob M. Serfass and Katherine E. Serfass conveyed property on a public road to Samuel R. Engle for $195,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dennis R. Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Ruhl for $155,000.

Gebhard Investment Properties LLP conveyed property on a public road to Eric B. Gebhard for $1.

Seidah Durante conveyed 10 Lauren Lane to Mechak Mavanga for $151,000.

The estate of Donald L. Weist conveyed property on South State St. to Bruce K. Haws and Kristin F. Haws for $250,000.

Olivia M. Ramos, Robert L. Phillips and Cindy K. Phillips conveyed 154 Julie Ann Court to Raquel Rios for $168,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Randolph E. Royer conveyed property on Mohlers Church Road to Mary Jo Royer for $1.

Andrew J. Sollenberger, Courtney A. Sollenberger and Courtney A. Leisey conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to Andrew J. Sollenberger and Courtney A. Sollenberger for $0.

Janis L. Dorward conveyed property on a public road to Janis L. Dorward for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Betty H. Murray and Betty H. Robinson-Murray conveyed property on a public road to Ricky D. Robinson and Laurie F. Robinson for $1.

Jeffrey N. Glackin and Lisa M. Glackin conveyed property on a public road to John F. Esh and Rachel L. Esh for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Paul R. Sherban and Sharon M. Sherban conveyed property on a public road to Tex S. Rochester and Charmaine C. Rochester for $695,000.

Lynette C. Huber, William D. Charles, Curtis D. Charles and Charles Family Trust conveyed 701 Stony Battery Road to William D. Charles and Melinda K. Charles for $1.

Thomas J. Koch and Catherine A. Gavin conveyed property on Pool Forge to Thomas J. Koch and Catherine A. Gavin for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryan C. Mowery and Karen D. Mowery for $500,590.

AG HS Stony Battery Property Owner LLC conveyed 601 Stony Battery Road to Ta Stony Battery LLC for $23,725,000.

Gerard F. Clunan and Rebecca L. Clunan conveyed 921 Corvair Road to Rebecca L. Clunan and Claudette C. Clunan for $239,000.

Plowshares LP conveyed property on a public road to Toa East Petersburg LLC for $2,400,000.

James M. Colombo and Lisa J. Colombo conveyed 2587 Camas Lane to John Moquin and Alana Moquin for $360,000.

Jessica Leigh Krueger conveyed 144 Mallard Drive to Emily Collins for $170,000.

Shelia Heil conveyed property on Nissley Road to Shelia K. Heil for $1.

Mark Bernhardt and Karen Bernhardt conveyed property on Graystone Road to We Buy Pa Inc. for $170,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 809 Founders Way to Dennis J. Gehringer and Marilyn E. Gehringer for $431,886.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Elvin L. Reitz and Ruth A. Reitz conveyed 2515 Chestnut Ridge Drive to Frederick Meindl and Denise A. Meindl for $209,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 107 Republic Terrace to Thomas H. Weber and Carol A. Weber for $362,793.

Kimberly Ann Price and Kimberly A. Deleon conveyed property on Kenton Road to Conner A. Neff and Haley E. Hoffer for $246,500.

Richard C. Seavey Jr. and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on a public road to Gregory K. Bardell and Tina M. Reese for $900,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EGg Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Durga P. Adhikari and Tika D. Adhikari for $407,380.

Andrew V. Sarak and Alanna L. Sarak conveyed 350 Lynn Avenue to Justin Cox and Claudia Cox for $214,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michelle Lynn Wakefield, Rosa Emilce Medina and Rosa E. Medina conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Michelle Lynn Wakefield for $1.

The estate of Guy M. Collins Jr, The estate of Guy March Collins Jr, The estate of Guy Collins and The estate of Guy M Bull Collins Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Guy M. Collins III for $1.

Dorothy W. Koerkle conveyed property on a public road to John Summits for $1.

Robert L. Janney, Lynn N. Manbeck and Diana L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jared M. Esh for $170,316.

Asix LLC, Donna K. Anderson and Stanley J. Anderson conveyed 3912 Abel Drive to Abel Drive Holdings LLC for $1,100,000.

Christopher A. Barnhart, Nicole M. Barnhart and N. Barnhart conveyed property on Hemlock Drive to Christopher A. Barnhart for $1.

Randall E. Roth, Diane M. Dizillo and Diane M. Roth conveyed property on Betty Lane to Randall E. Roth and Diane M. Roth for $1.

George A. Leschke Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Carl and Christopher A. Carl for $440,000.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. and Connie Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Luke F. Dunn for $359,900.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Emanuel B. Lapp, Emmanuel B. Lapp and Ai Lapp conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Emanuel B. Lapp for $1.

Ronald W. Brown and Mary B. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Corey B. Meyer and Michael S. Meyer for $205,000.

Georgene S. Horn and Georgene S. Horn Revocable Trust conveyed 1800 Lincoln Highway East to Iglesia Abrigo Delaltisimo for $200,000.

Cheryl Anne Arthur conveyed 1829 Windsong Road to Jeffery L. Rinier and Donna M. Rinier for $343,000.

Patricia A. Desmond conveyed 2686 Old Philadelphia Pike to Historic Bird In Hand LLC for $184,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Simpson Dream Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Schick and Michelle Schick for $560,000.

Paul C. Costello Jr. conveyed property on Paramount Avenue to 2Daygut Demolition LLC for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Ismael Alvarado Rosario and Solmarie Ramos conveyed property on Fifth St. to Alec Riley Collins for $149,900.

Ruben Cintron, Ruben D. Cintron and Blanca F. Cintron conveyed property on a public road to Blanca Cintron for $500.

Baron H. Jones, Ollie C. Jones and Baron Howard Jones conveyed 39 South Lime St. to Mantle Investments LLC for $200,000.

Meyric K. Rogers conveyed 304 Church St. to Louis K. Heck III and Elena E. White for $265,000.

Dawne L. Mahon conveyed 533 West Vine St. to Dawne L. Mahon and David K. Good for $1.

Melandtracy Properties LLC and Melvin Stoltzfus conveyed 185 Charles Road to Sheila Gomez Santos and Sheila Gomez Santos for $155,000.

Juan Rodriguez conveyed 352 South Ann St. to Miguelina Rodriguez for $1.

Wilson Robles, Jeannette Torres and Victoria Castillo Cancel conveyed 824 West Vine St. to Amador Rodriguez Ortiz and Elba N. Nieves for $144,900.

Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC and Lancaster County Community Foundation conveyed 146 Howard Avenue to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $91,000.

Ephraim E. Riehl and Stephen S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Fisher for $175,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 532 South Lime St. to Leanna R. Stoltzfus for $195,000.

Paul W. Kettering conveyed property on a public road to Brenda Liz Retamar Serrano and Isamar Alvarez for $1.

Clifford Still conveyed property on a public road to Kowain Christian for $95,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 530 South Lime St. to Crib Fixers LLC for $90,000.

Daniel Kehoe conveyed 242 Elm St. to Steven K. Price and Katrina L. Price for $130,000.

Michael J. St. Pierre and Heather G. St. Pierre conveyed 334 East New St. to C&Z New Street LLC for $180,000.

Gregory K. Geiser conveyed 346 Ice Avenue to Willow Housing LLC for $81,000.

Christine L. Mccuen conveyed 1243 Fremont St. to Edilania Navarro Nivar, Joel A. Lorenzo Leonardo and Joel Lorenzo Leonardo for $172,000.

Joel Carter Fox and Katherine M. Fox conveyed 409 North Cherry St. to Katharine R. Newlin for $150,000.

Janice Jimenez conveyed 138 East James St. to Joy M. Elias for $261,000.

Jordan Morales conveyed 609 East Madison St. to John R. Beiler and Marian F. Beiler for $183,000.

Steven S. Levin conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Levin and Nickolas Levin for $1.

The estate of Virgenmina Fernandez conveyed property on Poplar St. to Emma Noble Klimowicz for $152,000.

Brett J. Gammache conveyed 351 East Ross St. to A. Plus Home Work LLC and Dan Parson Team LLC for $110,000.

Douglas E. Eby and Douglas Eby conveyed 641 Lake St. to 377 13Th Realty Corp for $69,000.

L&H Rental Homes LLC, Omar S. Huyard and David L. Lapp conveyed property on South Beaver St. to 377 13Th Realty Corp for $68,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey Dale Mohler conveyed property on East Walnut St. to Steven John Map and Monyrath Sao for $145,000.

L&H Rental Homes LLC, Omar S. Huyard and David L. Lapp conveyed property on Beaver St. to 377 13Th Realty Corp for $66,000.

Dale D. Gehman and Kendra K. Gehman conveyed 215 East Clay St. to Duc Nguyen and Fatma Mohammad for $241,400.

Jeffrey P. Mcdonald and Kathy S. Mcdonald conveyed 633 North Mary St. to Rentners LLC for $119,500.

Samuel Gomez conveyed 335 Euclid Avenue to Nicholas D. Rivera for $164,900.

Mark Sanjonco conveyed 454 East Ross St. to Kyle Ober for $215,000.

Richard K. Paz and Jette Marie Wade conveyed 622 St. Joseph St. to Stephen Mills for $205,000.

Jason D. Foura, Roxanne Foura and Roxanne Hofer conveyed 416 West Frederick St. to Charles Ryan Wolf and Megan Kathryn Beirne for $180,000.

Gregory J. Groff and Christina B. Groff conveyed 29 Caroline St. to Jonathan P. Hurst and Charlene D. Hurst for $90,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Kevin Leonard conveyed 971 Clark St. to Ramon Rivera Lopez and Ramon Rivera Lopez for $149,900.

Khem Prasad Subedi and Pramila Kumari Prasai Subedi conveyed property on Devon Drive to Ismael Alvarado Rosario and Solmarie Ramos for $259,900.

James B. Landis and Sarah R. Landis conveyed property on a public road to James B. Landis and Sarah R. Landis for $1.

Heather M. Barley conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Barbara A. Manley for $540,000.

Alma D. Jimenez conveyed 316 Pennshire Drive to Roseline Moise for $200,000.

Robert J. Krous and Kathleen Krous conveyed property on Clark St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $60,000.

Country Meadows Associates, George M. Leader Family Corp and Leader George M. Family Corp conveyed property on Elm Avenue to Providence Place of Lancaster Associates for $1.

Shelia K. Heil conveyed property on Springside Drive to Shelia K. Heil for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

David G. Beiler and Linda L. Beiler conveyed property on N. Hollander Road to Alvin R. Stoltzfoos and Sarah S. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Randy A. Smith and Dawn L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Anthony T. Palasciano and Marie R. Palasciano for $345,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Larry L. Shreiner, Charlene Shreiner and Charlene F. Shreiner conveyed property on Strawberry St. to Larry L. Shreiner & Charlene F. Shreiner Revocable Living Trust, Larry L. Shreiner and Charlene Shreiner for $1.

Lawrence H. Nabozny Jr. and Jeanne D. Nabozny conveyed property on a public road to Calvin R. Good and Roxanne S. Good for $205,000.

Bryan S. Sagnor conveyed 130 East Main St. to Bryan S. Sagnor and Michele L. Minnich for $0.

LITITZ BOROUGH

JD Nicholas Miron and Jon David Nicholas Miron conveyed 432 North Cedar St. to Jon David Nicholas Miron and Allison N. Troutman for $1.

The estate of Vivian J. Fahn Ock conveyed 620 South Spruce St. to Thuan V. Pham and Nicole L. Pham for $450,000.

Laveena E. Batty conveyed property on a public road to Kaitlyn Priscilla Oss and James Michael Varesio for $224,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Ronald W. Wise conveyed property on Brown Road to Donna M. Borgnis for $1.

Ronald W. Wise, Donna Borgnis and Donna M. Borgnis conveyed property on a public road to Donna Borgnis for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Andrew Martin conveyed 1000 Marshall Avenue to Peter D. Kerekgyarto and Ann E. Kerekgyarto for $135,000.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 39 to Daniarebeca Figueroa Pacheco and Vicente Hernandez Rodriguez for $166,900.

John E. Lefever conveyed 81 West Roseville Road to Cynthia A. Walters, John E. Lefever II, Scott D. Lefever and Nancy M. Webb for $1.

Craig P. Danielson and Dana Danielson conveyed property on a public road to Christian J. Barotti and Amy Barotti for $850,000.

Gregory M. Sheehan conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Sheehan and Margaret M. Sheehan for $1.

Joseph Roda, Elizabeth Diacont and Elizabeth Diacont Roda conveyed Unit 24 to Michael Masatromatteo and Catherine E. Mastromatteo for $400,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Truist Bank Successor In Interest To Sus for $4,084.

Sons of The Grantors conveyed property on a public road to Andy Tran, Austin Tran and Alex Luu Tran for $1.

Melissa Ann Bizzari Now By Marriage Meli A. Hevel conveyed property on a public road to Verdan Properties LLC for $172,000.

Rockview LLC conveyed property on a public road to Paul K. Lee and Jieun Lee for $120,000.

Caroline H. Rhinier The estate of Sarah N. conveyed property on a public road to Angela Baumler for $341,000.

Susan E. Atherton conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn Casiano for $140,000.

Grh 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 2 to Christian Adam Kontis Smith, Christian Adam Kontis Smith, Darrell Richard Kontis Smith and Darrell Richard Kontis Smith for $488,000.

Stephen Bowman conveyed property on Kreider Avenue to Michael Mcdonald and Mary Beth Mcdonald for $210,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC, Ryan Finger and Tim Hill conveyed 172 Petersburg Road to Elga E. Dejesus and Jose M. Dejesus for $260,000.

Yanming Mi conveyed 520 Randolph Drive to Stephen W. Grosh, Melissa B Della Croce Grosh and Melissa B Della Croce Grosh for $510,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rockview LLC for $179,000.

The estate of Jean M. Kleckner and The estate of Jean Marie Kleckner conveyed 1601 Santa Barbara Drive to Neal Heisey for $250,000.

John Ervin Mocny, Sopa Mocny and John E. Mocny conveyed property on Southwick Drive to Serge Bliznyuk and Olesea Corobciuc for $780,000.

Joseph W. Costello, Dana E. Costello, Joseph Costello and Dana Costello conveyed 1618 Lambeth Road to Alta Desir for $249,000.

Michael A. Stramara and Colleen R. Stramara conveyed property on Canterbury Turn to Dirk Strasser and Undine Darney Strasser for $517,500.

Bethany P. Connors, Bethany P. Weismandel and Connor J. Weismandel conveyed Unit 41 to Connor J. Weismandel and Bethany P. Weismandel for $1.

Eryn L. Grego conveyed 1393 Orchard Road to James T. Brandt for $214,900.

Costello Aranowicz Development LP, Costello Builders Inc, Costello Aranowicz Management LLC and David Costello conveyed Unit 14 to Francesco A. Guglielmo and Jeannine A. Guglielmo for $1.

Michael J. Hendershott, Krista Hendershott and Krista Kohlieber conveyed 1576 Santa Barbara Drive to Michael J. Hendershott and Krista Hendershott for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 308 West End Avenue to Norma F. Sherman, Norma F. Sherman Revocable Living Trust and Leslie A. Sherman for $240,000.

Craig A. Turner and Teresa L. Turner conveyed 215 East High St. to Nicole Zeller for $255,000.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Development Corp conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Mal Lee Gong for $267,181.

Jose E. Rivera conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Austin Robert Howett for $173,000.

Kimberly K. Sherr Hajko and Kimberly K Sherr Hajko conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Peter D. Kauffman for $140,000.

Jay E. Kibler and E. Roberta Kibler conveyed property on a public road to Breanne J. Funk for $270,000.

Cory S. Groff, Erika L. Mattia and Erika Groff conveyed property on a public road to Nelson A. Rodriguez and Veronica Alvarez for $1.

David K. Nissley and Lucille A. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to David K. Nissley, Lucille A. Nissley and Adam D. Nissley for $113,163.

Eric Buckwalter and Roxanne M. Buckwalter conveyed 609 Greenhedge Drive to Wade S. Gamber and Jill A. Gamber for $450,000.

Mark E. Sunday and Danielle N. Sunday conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Elizabeth L. Baak for $235,000.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Alma D Jimenez Rodriguez and Jose R. Colon for $343,000.

M. Todd Habecker and Stephanie L. Habecker conveyed 1003 Keystone Drive to Stephanie L. Habecker for $1.

Ernest J. Devlin, Earnest J. Devlin Jr. and Faith M. Devlin conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Ernest J. Devlin and Faith M. Devlin for $1.

Thuan V. Pham conveyed 1713 Colonial Manor Drive to Daniel Castro and Lorraine Maldonado Maltes for $275,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Tina Y. Kissinger conveyed property on Walnut St. to Sean Hammond and David Hammond for $123,500.

Dga Investments LLC and Deborah I. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Qrp Dga Investments LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Richard H. Hambleton and Kathleen S. Hambleton conveyed 608 Drytown Road to Samantha Kilgore and Austin Bryan Overly Hurst for $270,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Mexayra Montanez and Mexayra Ortiz conveyed property on a public road to Juan Daniel Ortiz-Medina for $1.

Jared Esh conveyed 161 Elizabeth St. to Caleb D. Hughes and Rachel E. Hughes for $272,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Blair Jesse E. Reich and Alene Reich conveyed property on Locust Lane to Kenneth M. Droege and Katelin J. Droege for $310,000.

Troy Hartman and Damia Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Tyler D. Nelson and Breanne N. Heiner for $188,000.

Paul E. Shearer, Winona Z. Shearer and Joi R. Garner conveyed property on South Delta St. to Paul E. Shearer for $1.

Kathy M. Bankert conveyed 623 Donegal Springs Road to Douglas P. Shelly for $192,500.

Joshua M. May and Jacqueline Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Guardian Properties LLC for $1,700,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Brian Heffleger and Jennifer Heffleger conveyed property on Tower Drive to Brian S. Heffleger for $1.

Castor Gil Melendez and Kendra Abel Melendez conveyed property on Railroad St. to Stephen Stoltzfus and Alison Deiter for $165,000.

The estate of Donald E. Sheesley conveyed property on a public road to Heidi A. Brenner for $1.

Rachel E. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Mohn for $319,900.

Forino Co LP and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Lauren L. Esposito and Alireza Shirazi for $374,136.

John C. Dunbar and Tammy L. Dunbar conveyed property on a public road to Connor A. Mcniff and Taylor E. Mcniff for $170,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Michael S. Eager and Debbie S. Eager conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Eager for $1.

D. Eric Faus and David E. Faus conveyed 16 South Bridge St. to David E. Faus, Angela L Brown Faus and Angela L. Brown Faus for $1.

Scott A. Rettew conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Hannah E. Robb for $260,100.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Daniel Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Pequea Apartments LLC for $460,000.

Florence Rice conveyed Unit 19 to Edward R. Semersky and Erika E. Semersky for $143,500.

PARADISE TWP.

Carol E. Davis and Carol E. Sizemore conveyed property on a public road to Carol E. Davis for $10.

Allan D. Rohrer and Barbara H. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Clinton M. Rohrer and Casey R. Rohrer for $1.

Harriet F. Evans Co-Executor of The estate and Charles H. Rohrer Co-Executor of The estate conveyed property on a public road to Allan D. Rohrer and Barbara H. Rohrer for $1.

PENN TWP.

Sharon Pennella conveyed property on a public road to James Herbert and Lynn Herbert for $254,000.

Richard E. Whitehouse, Richard E. Whitehouse Jr, Stephanie Overton and Stephanie Whitehouse conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Whitehouse Jr. and Stephanie Whitehouse for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Bjorn Richard Lindmark and Jessica Marie Lindmark for $259,320.

PEQUEA TWP.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 4 to Monette M. Cameron for $242,813.

Jeffrey L. Ruhl and Shirley A. Ruhl conveyed property on Newswanger Road to Thomas A. Haas and Christine P. Haas for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Kristi L. Truitt and Alexander B. Truitt conveyed property on Dennis Drive to Alexander B. Truitt for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 137 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $76,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Gerald E. Tschudy and Diane M. Roselli conveyed property on Kilmer Road to Gerald E. Tschudy and Diane M. Roselli for $1.

Kenneth Mcdevitt, Heather Riffon and Heather Mcdevitt conveyed 3033 Bricker Road to Kenneth Mcdevitt and Heather Mcdevitt for $1.

Timothy C. Beamesderfer and Rachel Beamesderfer conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Timothy C. Beamesderfer and Rachel Beamesderfer for $1.

Elm Tree Properties Llc, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 21 to Matthew J. Chelius and Jacqueline Chelius for $413,000.

Mount Joy Terminal LP, Sf IV Maibach LP, Stabilis GP IV LLC, Salman A Akbar Khan and Salman Khan conveyed property on a public road to Red Rose Midstream LLC for $4,500,000.

Justin R. Garman, Nicole M. George and Nicole M. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Garman and Nicole M. Garman for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Crist B. Lapp and Rebecca K. Lapp conveyed property on White Oak Road to Steven G. Lapp and Mary Ann Lapp for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mahlon E. King and Elizabeth F. King conveyed property on a public road to Hannah L. Lapp for $1.

Christ R. Dienner, Mary E. Dienner, Harold L. Oatman and Bertha S. Oatman conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon E. King and Elizabeth F. King for $1.

D. & T. Real Estate Co. LP conveyed property on a public road to D. & T. Real Estate Co. LP for $1.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Dsw Holdings LLC for $1.

Darrell L. Umberger conveyed 5210 Honeysuckle Lane to Mervin L. Riehl for $390,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Thelma M. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Steven T. Eberly and Lisa M. Eberly for $85,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Bani Investment LLC and Mohammad S. Yaqoob conveyed property on a public road to Terre Hill Food Mart LLC for $400,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Joseph G. Gulbin and Nancy J. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Gulbin for $1.

The estate of Arlene J. May, JK May Enterprises LLC and Kimberly S. May conveyed property on Loop Road to David D. Fyock and Mary A. Fyock for $1.

Bruce E. Gingrich and Jalisa Weber Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

John R. Pearsall conveyed property on a public road to John R. Pearsall for $1.

Karen A. Harnish, Robert L. Harnish, The estate of Cora Kathryn Deiter and The estate of C. Kathryn Deiter conveyed property on Millport Road to Rohrers Quarry Inc. for $2,500,000.

Cristin Germaine conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Carol A. Hess for $215,000.

Lori Ann Biechler and Lori Ann Biecher conveyed property on a public road to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $111,791.

Kimberly Weaver and Judy E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly Weaver for $10.

Thomas C. Neiss Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Terry N. Wiley for $160,000.