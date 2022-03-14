The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 28-March 4:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Richard A. Plank conveyed 71 Washington St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $135,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 131 E. Valley Road to Richard I. Muttik and Valerie A. Muttik for $124,500.

Jay M. Polansky conveyed property on Mountain Lane to Jay Michael Polansky and Jay M. Polansky Living Trust for $0.

Veronica Pszoniak and Frank J. Pszoniak Jr. conveyed 161 E. Valley Road to Connor Holland for $525,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Laurie B. Bushnell conveyed property on a public road to Aeternum Sperare Inc. for $645,000.

CLAY TWP.

Edwin T. Frankfort and Judy A. Frankfort conveyed property on Rocky Ridge Drive to Judy A. Frankfort for $1.

Paumir Holdings LP, Edward Weaver and Vincent R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Zimmco Enterprises for $2,500,000.

K. Eric Zimmerman and Tanya S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Delton L. Martin and Judith N. Martin for $228,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Property On 897 LLC, Randy S. Martin and Jody L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Reiff and Elsie Mae Reiff for $337,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 2 Lamplight Drive to Joseph Gallagher and Kathy L. Gallagher for $125,800.

Andrew T. Fetter and Barbara S. Fetter conveyed property on Ingham Drive to Barbara S. Fetter for $1.

Dennis L. Martin and Sharon M. Martin conveyed 58 Cocalico Creek Road to Hildekirken LLC for $1.

Frank E. Henne and Lori E. Henne conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Jordan S. Krall and Xenia Krall for $289,000.

Beverly Ann Oehlert, Beatrice Brune, Lennart H. Brune Jr, Beatrice Brune Loose and Beverly Oehlert conveyed property on Bonview Drive to Lennart H. Brune Jr. for $125,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Vera Sweigart and Chester Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne Zimmerman for $235,000.

Bauder Properties LLC and The estate of Jay F. Bauder conveyed property on a public road to Fritsch Properties LLC for $76,672.

COLERAIN TWP.

Jacob B. Kauffman Jr. and Miriam S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jacob B. Kauffman Jr. and Miriam S. Kauffman for $0.

Amy Baker, Thomas Baker and Matthew Scott Proto conveyed property on a public road to Amy Baker and Thomas Baker for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 210 S. Fourth St. to Christian A. Reese for $203,400.

Donna M. Budesheim and Donna M. Hill conveyed property on Franklin Street to Donna M. Hill and Jeffrey D. Hill for $1.

Brian R. McLaughlin conveyed 112 Commerce St. to Kevin Michael Mullen, Diana L. Marshall Boyle and Diana L Marshall Boyle for $89,000.

Jeffery A. Clawson conveyed 134 S. Fourth St. to Samuel E. Esh for $130,000.

Douglas J. Unangst II and Jessica Unangst conveyed 632 Franklin St. to Tomas A Berroa Espinosa for $162,000.

Susan M. Gager and Thomas A. Goldsborough IV conveyed 1022 Cloverton Drive to Lindsey M. Brenner and Timothy M. Hess for $75,000.

Antonio Santos conveyed 902 Spruce St. to Adam Preis Boyer for $175,000.

James L. Kriner and Gary L. Kriner conveyed 321 S. Third St. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $72,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John W. Herr Jr, Marci Herr and Marci K. Herr conveyed 2736 Main St. to Douglas M. Lehman for $265,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Travis A. Collier and The estate of Betty Jane Collier conveyed 31 S. Fourth St. to US Bank Trust NA and Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-Rpl2 for $2,290.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

Larry J. Schlaybach Jr. and Tina Schlaybach conveyed property on a public road to Samson Genda Geleta and Helina Melaku Bekele for $401,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenpoint LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Harkonen and Amy Harkonen for $652,532.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Gambino Ferrarelli conveyed 15 Freys Road to James William Crawford and Nicole L. Crawford for $280,000.

Kinzonzi Manitou, Matumona Philippe Mukoko and Mukoko Matumona conveyed 236 Brian Ave. to Dylan J. Maxwell and Jessica M. Maxwell for $265,000.

The estate of Margaret Jean Zubeck conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Eric Zubeck for $200,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Charles F. Walton and The estate of Dolores C. Walton conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah Stoltzfus and Elyzabeth Speicher for $550,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Stephen L. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to John L. King and Sadie K. King for $780,000.

William L. Krantz, Donna M. Spangler, Debra M. Chinworth, David J. Krantz and James E. Krantz conveyed property on a public road to Debra L. Krantz for $1.

Jeremiah Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Abraham P. Walters for $296,000.

EARL TWP.

Joel M. Martin and Martha E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Derek J. Shirk for $190,000.

Joel M. Martin and Martha E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Derek J. Shirk for $205,000.

The estate of Elsie Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Melvin R. Zimmerman for $617,750.

EAST EARL TWP.

Tommy L. Wealand and Joan K. Wealand conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Brian Weaver and Shelleen Sue Weaver for $795,000.

Issa Sallit conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Leid for $260,000.

Christine H. Quinn and Issa Sallit conveyed property on a public road to Issa Sallit for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Richard L. Stover conveyed property on a public road to Teresa J. Burkhart and Debra A. Frey for $1.

Dustin Stauffer, Abby Stauffer and Abby Binkley conveyed property on a public road to Ralph J. Marshall III and Maryanne E. Marshall for $266,000.

EDEN TWP.

Christian K. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian S. Esh and Mary K. Esh for $1.

Tyler J. Juisti and Megan M. Juisti conveyed 1212 May Post Office Road to Megan M. Juisti for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Randy Faus and Jami L. Roeting conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Randy Faus and Jami L. Roeting for $1.

Stephen A. Strickler and Judy A. Strickler conveyed 53 E. College Ave. to Joel Hughes and Janelle Hughes for $318,000.

Franklin L. Haug and Paige E. Haug conveyed 609 S. Market St. to Erendira Hernandez Diaz for $145,000.

Leonad E. Stine, Rose M. Stine and Leonard E. Stine conveyed property on a public road to Nellie A. Marsh and Kasim K. Francis for $275,000.

Amy A. Lustri and Amy Lustri conveyed property on a public road to Amy A. Lustri and Amy A. Lustri Revocable Trust for $1.

Stephen R. Kauffman conveyed 585 Ridge View Ave. to Trenton Fortney and Brietta Rutecki for $260,930.

Warren G. Mueller Jr. and Kathryn A. Mueller conveyed property on North Market Street to Historic Vacation Rentals LLC for $360,000.

Andrew S. Winger, Sharon L. Winger and Sharon L. Butz conveyed 408 Highlawn Ave. to Andrew S. Winger and Sharon L. Winger for $1.

Benjamin D. Bennett and Kelsey R. Bennett conveyed 240 N. Locust St. to Kevin C. Page, Yu Sie Page and Pamela Elizabeth Page for $285,000.

Kyle D. Balawejder and Kyle Balawejder conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Brennan Thompson and Lindsay Joy Hutchinson for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Dennis L. Deiter conveyed property on a public road to Asgard Properties LLC for $395,000.

The estate of Naomi W. Goshert conveyed 29 Lime St. to Corporate Venture Group for $196,000.

Michael Buitrago and Christa S. Young conveyed property on South State Street to Zzz Homes LLC for $365,000.

Micah D. Josephson and Janet B. Josephson conveyed property on a public road to Janet B. Josephson for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Laren D. Weaver conveyed 3165 Rothsville Road to Lyndon D. Weaver for $280,000.

Charles E. Ratliff Jr. and Karen May Ratliff conveyed 18 West View Drive to Tommy L. Wealand and Joan K. Wealand for $430,000.

Lisa M. Brodsky conveyed property on a public road to Sai Nu for $380,000.

Aaron H. Martin and Karen Z. Martin conveyed 168 S. Market St. to Rodney D. Hostetter for $255,000.

Bradley Burkholder and Amanda Joy Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Burkholder and Amanda Joy Burkholder for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Laura E. Keyser and Laura E. Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Joseph K. Lynch and Laura E. Lynch for $1.

Neptali Rivera conveyed 2407 Chestnut View Drive to Neptali Rivera and Glenda B. Rivera for $10.

Geoffrey S. McCollom and Lori M. McCollom conveyed property on a public road to James Stackhouse and Amanda Shenk for $320,000.

Andrew S. Ayers and Michele L. Ayers conveyed property on a public road to Paul McCarthy and Angela Olivia McCarthy for $650,000.

James Roach, Nicole Roach and Nicole Sorhagen conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Adam T. Boguski and Janelle G. Boguski for $350,000.

Edward P. Collingwood Foehlinger, Edward P Collingwood Foehlinger, L. Cris Collingwood Foehlinger, L. Cris Collingwood Foehlinger, Lori C. Collingwood Foehlinger and Lori C Collingwood Foehlinger conveyed 2836 Ohenry Circle to Lori C. Collingwood Foehlinger and Lori C Collingwood Foehlinger for $1.

Patrick S. Ament, Kiersten M. Ament and Kiersten M. Shenberger conveyed 1110 Kenneth Drive to Patrick S. Ament and Kiersten M. Ament for $0.

Phuong Dang and Phuong Mai Dang conveyed 201 Bethel Drive to Quang M. Do and Trung M. Do for $285,000.

Barry R. Graybill, Judy A. Graybill and Judy A. Knoll conveyed property on a public road to Austin T. Zimmerman for $415,000.

Brian Batres conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Juan I. Rodriguez Buldier, Juan I Rodriguez Buldier and Maria R. Nunez for $355,000.

Nancy J. Peters conveyed 1141 Devonshire Road to Pamela Denlinger and Gabriel Abreu for $317,500.

Ryan S. Treadway, Heike Treadway and Allen D. Treadway Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Treadway and Heike Treadway for $1.

Jason R. Rausch and Sarah E. Rausch conveyed property on Bowman Road to Christopher Matthew Rybitski and Batul Rizvi for $417,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 139 Ticonderoga Road to Scott M. Collins and Patricia Ann Kieffer for $607,621.

Barry J. Margolis conveyed property on a public road to Edevaldo Bomfim Jr. and Izabela Lessa Laudares Bomfim for $704,900.

Healthy Lifestyle Properties LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Reality Church for $3,360,000.

Regency Square Executive Suites Partnership, Thomas P. Troccoli and Regency Square Executive Suites conveyed property on Embassy Drive to Vitreoretinal Associates of Lancaster LLC for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Leonard J. Droege Sr, Joyce D. Droege, Leonard J. Droege Sr. & Joyce D. Droege Revocable Living Trust and Leonard J. Droege Jr. conveyed 3655 Horizon Drive to Jose D. Rubio, Ena Patricia Rubio and Isaac Daniel Rubio for $246,000.

The estate of David W. Shickley, Charles E. Adams and John C. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Ian Bradley Hertz and Rebecca Marie Lincoln for $255,000.

David S. Stoltzfus and Kelsey Stoltzfus conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to William Robert McQuail and Grit Guttau for $365,000.

Jay M. Polansky conveyed 4105 Jasmine Place to Jay Michael Polansky and Jay M. Polansky Living Trust for $0.

Brandon L. Rudolph conveyed 3579 Marietta Ave. to Zackary Struzinski for $220,000.

Bruce W. Dolly, Kim R Mable Dolly and Kim R. Mable Dolly conveyed 607 Sycamore Drive to Douglas J. Unangst II and Jessica L. Unangst for $215,000.

Carolyn Ann Aston conveyed property on a public road to Ryan W. Koser and Erin E. Koser for $120,000.

FGH 92 LLC, FGH 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on a public road to James R. Heckman and Carol A. Young for $221,000.

Scantron Corp. conveyed 3975 Continental Drive to Buckeye Corrugated Inc. for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Keith Shetter and Dori Shetter conveyed 260 Little Creek Road to Dori Shetter for $1.

Benuel S. Miller and Rebecca E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Zook and Martha S. Zook for $275,000.

Daniel M. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Beiler Jr. and Malinda R. Beiler for $1.

Daniel Giral Melgarejo, Maidelin Valer Provedo and Maidelin Valer Provedo conveyed 350 Dohner Drive to Eduardo Denis and Jacquelin Diaz for $189,000.

Daniel R. Richards conveyed property on Hickory Drive to Daniel R. Richards and Ruth E. Richards for $1.

J. Vernon Smoker and Deborah E. Smoker conveyed 2216 Old Philadelphia Pike to John David King and Anna Ruth King for $260,000.

Joan L. Yunginger and Joan Yunginger conveyed Unit 51 to Divya Shukla for $320,000.

Romaine C. Geib and William Michael Jamison conveyed 48 N. Eastland Drive to Narinder Singh for $269,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

James E. Jack conveyed property on a public road to James E. Jack and Courtney E. Jack for $1.

Kenneth P. Larsen and Sandra G. Larsen conveyed property on Clemens Circle to Ekta Patel and Bimalkumar Patel for $665,000.

David T. Curren conveyed 46A Clover Ave. to David T. Curren Irrevocable Residence Trust for $1.

David L. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Linda J. Hines for $375,000.

The estate of Michael McMahon conveyed Unit 88 to Matthew Charles Carta and Jordan Long Carta for $460,000.

Larry W. Lutz conveyed Unit 120 to Joseph M. Obrien for $295,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Annette J. Kreider and Edward C. Houser conveyed 123 Nevin St. to Joseph J. Migliore for $278,500.

Gurdip S. Mangat and Sandeep Mangat conveyed property on North Lime Street to Josh M. Keener for $250,000.

Jeremy F. Talbert and Forest B. Matechik conveyed 519 1/2 S. Prince St. to City Mark LLC for $70,000.

Nicholas J. Zachery and Michelle R. Zachery conveyed property on West King Street to Katherine Fay and Sidney Haase for $559,000.

Paul E. Charbonnier Jr. and Denise M. Charbonnier conveyed 28 W. Strawberry St. to Samuel Lugo for $115,000.

Maria F. Arauz and Luis Manuel Arauz conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $78,000.

Randell Zook and Anthony W. Sahd conveyed 110 N. Plum St. to Michael Rohm for $268,000.

Leanza Properties and Scott Leanza conveyed 28 E. Ross St. to Jeffrey Lee Root and Brienna M. Root for $249,900.

John Suarez conveyed 108 New Dorwart St. to Gold Medal Property LLC for $1.

John Suarez conveyed 45 New Dorwart St. to Blue Sky Property LLC for $1.

Antolino R. Serrano conveyed 430 Beaver St. to EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co. for $107,000.

Robert Lagrassa and Gregory T. Vonnieda conveyed 122 Coral St. to Cynthia Fernandez Solano for $230,200.

Pennag Industries Association conveyed property on a public road to 340 Roseville LP for $1.

Verle Nolt conveyed 408 Prospect St. to Miguel Alexander Ceballos Franco and Ruth Elisa Rodriguez Guzman for $149,900.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 9 Brandon Court to Camden P. Baker and Emily Anne Nicola for $194,995.

H4 Homes LLC and Steve Holland conveyed 526 W. King St. to Rise Property Investments LLC for $145,000.

Nguyen Quach and Tuyet X. Huynh conveyed property on West King Street to Hagar Parking Properties LP for $700,000.

Jack J. Stanley conveyed 922 Saint Joseph St. to Jack J. Stanley and Alvina Stanley for $1.

Lancaster County Poultry Association conveyed property on a public road to Pennag Industries Association for $1.

Yuneidy Pulido Garcia and Yuneidy Pulido conveyed 812 E. Madison St. to Yadira Cedeno and David Cedeno for $185,000.

Ramon E. Ramos Enamorado, Ramon E. Ramos Enamorado, Yudani R. Quesada Herrera and Yudani R Quesada Herrera conveyed 644 Hershey Ave. to Mercedes G Feliz Mateo for $266,000.

Howard C. Williard III conveyed 351 E. New St. to Leonel Hiraldo Ramos for $207,000.

Paul Culbreth conveyed 568 Pershing Ave. to Tonda Miller for $45,000.

The estate of Viola E. Culbreth conveyed 726 S. Plum St. to Paul Culbreth and Dougquan J. Culbreth for $1.

Robin M. Eichenlaub conveyed 828 Rolridge Ave. to 830 Rolridge LLC for $75,000.

Kim S. Brenner and Steven M. Keen conveyed 811 N. Reservoir St. to Kinley P. Zook for $250,000.

Dale R. Rohrer and Sheri L. Rohrer conveyed 908 Columbia Ave. to Sauder Investment LLC for $350,000.

St Johns Episcopal Church and St. Johns Episcopal Church Inc. conveyed 211 N. Concord St. to Douglas T. Smith for $145,000.

Sandra M. Kline conveyed 511 Pearl St. to Sandra M. Kline, Melinda K. Charles and William D. Charles for $1.

Rizwan Khan conveyed 57 S. Marshall St. to RHK Living LLC for $1.

Harrison J. Dennis Jr, Amanda R. Dennis and Amanda R. Michael conveyed 810 Fremont St. to Gilbert Vega for $190,000.

Rizwan H. Khan conveyed 414 S. Prince St. to RHK Living LLC for $1.

Mary W. Dills, Karen L. Gifford and Karen Gifford conveyed 136 Pearl St. to Doug Egner Plumbing & Properties LLC for $215,000.

Wenceslao Laracuente Ramos and Wenceslao Laracuente Ramos conveyed 752 Hershey Ave. to Richard S. Wagner for $200,000.

Janitza H. Quinones conveyed 524 Poplar St. to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $136,000.

Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $600,000.

Christopher C. Sanborn, Lindsay M. Zeglen and Lindsay M. Sanborn conveyed 447 W. Lemon St. to Christopher C. Sanborn and Lindsay M. Sanborn for $0.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 113 Old Dorwart St. to Joseph Lehman and Amanda Lehman for $262,900.

Edwin Villegas Ramos and Edwin Villegas Ramos conveyed 29 Church St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $105,000.

Jason H. Kuniholm conveyed 132 N. Ann St. to Benjamin J. Lesher and Rachel M. Lesher for $350,000.

The estate of Simone J. Vincens conveyed property on a public road to Joseph H. Mazzeo for $210,000.

Amos G. Dienner and Ann L. Dienner conveyed 219 W. Vine St. to Ivan J. Esh and Suzanne G. Esh for $188,000.

Abide Co., Abide Co LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed 542 Locust St. to Joshua Nolt and Katelyn Nolt for $104,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Wendy Kluge, Edith M. Eshleman and Edith Eshleman conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Denise Claar for $132,500.

Kenneth E. Nitchman conveyed 47 Ranck Ave. to Kenneth E. Nitchman and Alan D. Nitchman for $1.

Raymond F. Hottenstein III conveyed 1310 Maple Ave. to Gregory T. Brown and Cathleen C. Brown for $361,000.

Domingo Abreu, Domingo Abreu Jr. and Marianela Abreu conveyed 1089 Sterling Place to Domingo Abreu Jr. for $10.

Shahriar Rahman and Melissa M. Rahman conveyed 1703 Drummers Lane to Lakpa D. Tamang and Anju Gurung for $380,000.

John R. Galanti and Virginia D. Smith conveyed 527 Hamilton Road to Harry C. Forster and Alicia R. Forster for $920,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mervin K. Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp for $1.

Mervin K. Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp for $1.

Leemilts Petroleum Inc. conveyed property on Newport Road to Leacock Township for $100,000.

Daniel Z. Esh and Lavina Esh conveyed property on a public road to Gideon T. Peachey and Barbie B. Peachey for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Thomas Ressler, Gail Ressler and Danielle L. Yost conveyed 224 W. Main St. to Danielle L. Yost for $1.

Randall W. Martin and Linda H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mervin S. Beiler and Isaac L. Beiler for $260,000.

Harvey T. Altland, Rose M. Altland and Angela Kilhefner conveyed property on Joy Avenue to Dustin S. Stauffer and Abby M. Stauffer for $375,000.

R. Mark Hollen conveyed property on Trinity Drive to Z3 Holdings LLC for $850,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Brian C. Barnabei and Jennifer L. Barnabei conveyed property on a public road to John Isaac Gotwalt and Alaina Marie Gotwalt for $415,000.

Donald Bruce Singer and Christine Marie Singer conveyed 310 Balmer Road to Bailey L. Garman for $210,000.

Grace D. Nejman and Francisco J. Quiros conveyed 518 S. Broad St. to Robert Vincent Iosue II and Ruth Uibel Iosue for $625,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

William F. Guhl conveyed property on a public road to David L. Manny and Elizabeth J. Manny for $139,900.

Barbara E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to John S. Smucker and Fannie B. Smucker for $1.

Rock Bottom Properties LLC, Robert T. Warden Jr. and Susan B. Warden conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Jonathan Sheahan and Elizabeth Sheahan for $210,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Steven C. Rineer and Patricia M. Rineer conveyed 25 Roosevelt Blvd. to Molly L. Ramos and Christopher Laboy for $385,000.

Jane L. Witwer and Jane L. Pekala conveyed 1705 Billview Drive to Joseph J. Pekala and Jane L. Pekala for $1.

Zachary S. Huston and Emily E. Huston conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to Zachary S. Huston for $1.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and Pine Hill Building Co LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jared Christopher Smith and Aaron Sloan Smith for $895,000.

The estate of William R. Shuler and The estate of William Robert Shuler conveyed 2873 Southwick Drive to Devon P. Beacham, Alexandra Frances Beacham, Michael A. Lare and Tracy Lynn Lare for $300,000.

Steven A. Morales and Kimberly L. Morales conveyed property on a public road to William Xiong and Danielle E. Figueroa for $879,000.

Edward R. Kaminski conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Edward R. Kaminski and Kristen E. Kaminski for $1.

Victor F. Altadonna, Trina J. Altadonna and Victor Altadonna conveyed 1933 Lititz Pike to Mitchell P. Skiles for $1,200,000.

Fanny Mercado Stimpson and Fanny Mercado Stimpson conveyed 98 Valleybrook Drive to Manuel Salas Jr, Ana L. Salas and Angelo Luis Conde Ramos for $140,000.

Mitchell Holden Schreiber and Debra Ann Schreiber conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Mark B. Sanderson and Debra P. Sanderson for $822,500.

GRH 3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 67 to Kevin Cozine and Nancy Cozine for $619,810.

MANOR TWP.

David L. Charles conveyed 26 Millersville Road to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County Inc. for $550,000.

Carl E. Hess, Jack S. Frey and Janet L. Frey conveyed 2724 Felsinger Drive to Jessica L. Lefever for $1.

The estate of Geraldine L. Stoll, The estate of Geraldine L. Sweger and The estate of Jerry Lou Stoll conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Todd Stumpf for $285,000.

Richard Lind conveyed 188 Knollwood Road to Michelle Spitko for $1.

Murry Companies, Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Harold G. Seifert and Maureen Seifert for $399,900.

The estate of Betty G. Ault, The estate of Betty Ault and The estate of Betty Grace Ault conveyed property on a public road to Lauren A. Albright and Shawn M. McKinney for $340,000.

Adam Cramer and Samantha Cramer conveyed 108 Knollwood Road to Samantha Cramer and Mary Ellen Hewes for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 27 Bradford St. to Kathryne Filling Tichi for $274,000.

Luis A. Murillo and Miriam S. Murillo conveyed 9 Girard Ave. to George Johnson and Justin M. Johnson for $215,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David S. Hammond and Sean Dailey Hammond conveyed 2 N. Mulberry St. to Sean Dailey Hammond for $1.

Loyality 1St Real Estate LLC and Thong Say Loy conveyed 142 W. Front St. to Jeffrey Coakley Jr. and Ashley Brunner for $155,000.

Justine Peters conveyed property on a public road to Mattilynn Gartner for $155,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Bradford W. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

Bradford W. Detwiler conveyed property on Fourth Street to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

Joash H. Martin conveyed property on Camelia Lane to Joash H. Martin and Joanna M. Martin for $1.

Bradford W. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

Bradford W. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

Maurice Rostolsky conveyed property on a public road to Marcus A. Rostolsky for $1.

The estate of Harry H. Rogers conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $108,000.

Bradford W. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

The estate of Dolores B. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jay E. Lowman and Kristine B. Lowman conveyed 17 W. Cottage Ave. to Toni Girdusky for $189,900.

Jay E. Lowman and Kristine B. Lowman conveyed 19 Cottage Ave. to Ryan Girdusky and Toni Girdusky for $207,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Salvatore Guercio conveyed 454 W. Main St. to Francesco Failla for $470,000.

Claudia Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Square Deal 950 LLC for $1.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Amy Merenich for $505,075.

John Lesniak, Elizabeth Lesniak and Elizabeth Chever conveyed 620 Wood St. to John Lesniak and Elizabeth Lesniak for $1.

Dale Schultz and Lori Deporter conveyed property on Ella Drive to James B. Trombitas and Lynn F. Trombitas for $375,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bruce J. Navin and Cindy L. Navin conveyed 531 Aberdeen Road to Cindy L. Navin for $10.

Andrew Haldeman and Bridgitte Luttman conveyed property on Harvest Road to Bridgitte Love Luttman for $20,000.

Rebecca Y. Ziegler and Luella M. Gingrich conveyed property on Hilltop Road to David R. Fisher and Barbie S. Fisher for $290,000.

Charles R. Wolf III, Kaylee E. Wolf, Debra L. Wolf and Kaylee Wolfe conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to James S. Tierney and Erin E. Tierney for $197,000.

Mease Enterprises LLC, Clifford E. Mease and Julia D. Mease conveyed property on Hill Street to Risser Family Ltd. Partnership for $205,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 110 E. Conestoga St. to Howard A. Kaplan and Gail Kaplan for $362,700.

PARADISE TWP.

Benuel B. Zook conveyed property on Peach Lane to Mark S. Gusler II for $237,500.

Clean Slate Homes, Clean Slate Homes LLC and Reuben J. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Peaceful Haven LLC for $407,000.

Levi F. Stoltzfus and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Daniel L. King and Sarah G. King for $92,000.

PENN TWP.

Pamela Marie Dupont conveyed 2236 Mountain Road to Mark F. Koch and Lori L. Koch for $80,000.

Ashley N. Shellenberger and Andrew B. McQueen conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Shellenberger for $1.

Vazirani Enterprise LLC, Shruti Sharma and Jagdish Varizani conveyed 661 Park Hill Drive to Ray of Light Enterprises LLC for $850,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Bradley J. Myers and Anna M. Bustamante conveyed property on a public road to Bradley J. Myers, Jessica A. Myers and Anna M. Bustamante for $1.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed 1 Timothy Drive to Linda Nguyen and Christine Nguyen for $375,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 130 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $79,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 708 Lancaster Pike to Aaron J. Doughty for $258,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 16 to Walter Murray and Stephanie Murray for $349,458.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Frederick G. Weaver conveyed property on Fifth Street to Goods Store Limited Partnership for $1.

Melanie Mary Fagan, Melanie M. Keagy and Robert Fagan conveyed property on a public road to Melanie Mary Fagan and Robert Fagan for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Jay M. Polansky conveyed property on Drager Road to Jay Michael Polansky and Jay M. Polansky Living Trust for $0.

Gideon L. Stoltzfus and Mamie K. Stoltzfus conveyed 5591 Elizabethtown Road to Aaron E. Stoltzfus and Ruth G. Stoltzfus for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Roman L. Stoltzfoos and Lucy J. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Springwood Land Holdings LLC for $1.

Robert A. Rudolph conveyed property on Pleasant View Road to Bryan J. Nussbaumer for $261,000.

Patricia L. Kostanoski conveyed property on a public road to Gregory B. Kostanoski and Jeffrey W. Kostanoski for $1.

Milton B. Smith conveyed property on Noble Road to Milton B. Smith and Erica Lynn Smith for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Norman J. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed 5287 Mine Road to Leon J. Beiler for $384,000.

Michael R. Stoltzfus and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed 595 Cambridge Road to Michael R. Stoltzfus, Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, Ivan Lee Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Michael R. Stoltzfus and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Stoltzfus, Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, Ivan Lee Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Michael Beiler conveyed property on Old Road to Michael Beiler and Rachel R. Beiler for $1.

Robert L. Norris and Beth N. Norris conveyed property on Mast Road to Norman S. Beiler Jr. and Malinda K. Beiler for $290,000.

Edwin W. Zeiset and Karen Zeiset conveyed property on Narvon Road to Jeremy Thompson and Diane Thompson for $160,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 49 E. Main St. to Gilbert D. Hudson and Sarah J. Hudson for $345,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Daniel K. Beiler and Sadie B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus for $455,000.

Glenn M. Eshelman and Shirley R. Eshelman conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to Shirley R. Eshelman for $1.

Gr Mitchell Inc. and Mitchell Gr Inc. conveyed property on a public road to TRK Properties LP for $30,000.

Raymond Mark Hess conveyed property on Orchard Road to Randal Mark Hess for $280,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

The estate of Betty M. High, The estate of Betty A. High and Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed 400 E. Main St. to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Gladdis Z. Leid, Victoria A. Ream, Gladdis Z. Reid and Wilbur Eugene Leid conveyed 206 Lancaster Ave. to Jeffrey D. Swanson and Deana Forester Swanson for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on Weaver Drive to Robert D. Heinl III and Laura A. Heinl for $459,900.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Barry P. Freeman for $420,390.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Jia Song and Xian Kong for $975,000.

The estate of Betty M. High, The estate of Betty A. High and Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

The estate of Betty M. High, The estate of Betty A. High and Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Richard Lee Bitler for $330,000.

Janet Kennedy and Janet E. Kennedy conveyed 39 Brookwood Drive to Janet Kennedy for $1.

Newport Square Associates and Dana Glass Properties of Lititz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Newport Commons I. LLC and Newport Commons LP for $6,574.

Philip E. Saleet and Lisa A. Saleet conveyed property on a public road to Philip E. Saleet for $1.

Newport Commons II LLC, Newport Commons II LP, Creekside Multifamily LLC and Parkside Partners LLC conveyed property on Newport Road to Newport Commons II LLC for $1.