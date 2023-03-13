The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Feb. 27- March 3:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Dale A. Hartranft conveyed property on a public road to James M. Weaver for $230,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jennifer J. Rideout and Jordan E. Rideout conveyed 105 S. 11th St. to Larry G. Sollenberger for $150,000.

Eileen C. Byler conveyed property on a public road to Carl E. Shenk and Lorna Beth Shantz for $310,000.

Thomas J. Murray III conveyed 922 Broad St. to Ryan Johnson for $203,000.

Lester F. Auker and Janet E. Auker conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Matthew Alan Auker and Denise Summers Auker for $1.

BART TWP.

Ruth I. Perdue conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany Santiago and Charles Santiago for $0.

Henry B. Smucker conveyed property on Lamparter Road to Ephraim R. Smucker and Martha K. Smucker for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Terry L. Fox and Paula J. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Isaac F. Esh Jr. and Miriam Esh for $665,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John Z. Horst Jr. and Anna Mary Horst conveyed property on a public road to Enos Zook for $290,000.

John L. Fisher and Sallie Ann Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John L. Fisher Jr. and Rosa Lynn Fisher for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Timothy W. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Joseph T. Drago III and Jessica L. Drago for $400,000.

Lois M. Burkman conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Jr. Zimmerman Properties LLC for $269,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Shaelwitz and Terry Shaelwitz for $614,252.

Pavlik Teleguz and Tatyana Teleguz conveyed property on a public road to Cody Newswanger for $380,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Douglas M. Taylor and Jerry L. Taylor conveyed property on Hayloft Road to Logan Ritchey for $272,500.

Lawrence T. Brautigam & Margaret F. Brautigam Revocable Living Trst Agmt and Margaret F. Brautigam conveyed property on a public road to Carol L. Enck and Kurt A. Enck for $165,000.

Charmaine Garman, Charmaine K. Garman and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Forino Properties Penn II LLC for $425,000.

The estate of June L. Bauder and the estate of June Bauder conveyed property on a public road to Cathy M. Westerhoff for $120,000.

Marian E. Weinhold and Cathy Harting Weinhold conveyed property on a public road to Giro Properties LLC for $160,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Brian S. Horst conveyed property on a public road to James Nolt for $280,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of William J. Campbell and the estate of William John Campbell Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Krista Lewis and Kenneth Lewis for $475,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Joseph S. Weisser conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Joseph Scott Weisser for $1.

Holly Arndt conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Daniel B. Allgyer for $160,000.

Carl A. Misal and Sharon E. Misal conveyed 812 Walnut St. to Carl A. Misal Jr., Scott D. Misal, Nicki L. Vanfossen and Tennille M. Phillips for $4.

David Guzman Jr. and Zoraida E. Guzman conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Jennifer E. Fast for $227,500.

John R. Gooding and Stephanie D. Gooding conveyed property on a public road to Heather Myer and Myles Magbitang for $445,000.

Josetta M. Murphy conveyed 1046 Central Ave. to Josetta M. Murphy and William B. Reisinger Jr. for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Bruce A. Williams Jr. conveyed property on Peach Lane to Benjamin D. Salter for $270,000.

The estate of Larry L. Rankin conveyed property on a public road to Melanie-Scheid LLC for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Dale and Kimberly Latshaw Crut, Dale Latshaw and Kimberly Latshaw conveyed property on Main Street to Ethan Sensenig and Lindsey Weaver for $407,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Eleni Kourgelis conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Whitney and Jessica Whitney for $239,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Davidson and Jessica Davidson for $374,370.

The estate of Dawn L. Parham and the estate of Dawn Lee Parham conveyed property on a public road to Marcus Guy Allsup for $239,900.

Gail L. Barclay conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Barclay for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Elizabethtown Area School District conveyed property on a public road to Rheems School Group LLC for $1,000,000.

Sean R. Hoffer, Kathleen Wicks and Kathleen Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to BGRS LLC for $326,000.

BGRS LLC, Kelly Sachwitz and Sheryl Nash conveyed property on a public road to David M. Tatum and Destinie Tatum for $337,500.

Stephen J L Elder and Jennifer L. Elder conveyed property on Landis Road to Jennifer L. Elder for $1.

The estate of Carol A. Emlet conveyed property on Stone Mill Drive to Morgan Driscoll and Matthew Driscoll for $268,000.

Akinwole Andy Killanin and Olga Glushchenko conveyed property on a public road to Lyle Confrey and Lyle Kahle Living Trust Agreement for $565,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert N. Mellinger and Nancy B. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Mellinger and Nancy B. Mellinger for $1.

EARL TWP.

Brandon Keith and Rachel Keith conveyed property on a public road to Breana L. Ayers and Paul L. Ayers III for $157,500.

The estate of Nan M. Oberholzer and the estate of Nan Marie Oberholzer conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Kim E. Oberholzer and Wanda D. Oberholzer for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Nan M. Oberholzer and the estate of Nan Marie Oberholzer conveyed property on a public road to Kim E. Oberholzer and Wanda D. Oberholzer for $1.

The estate of Nan M. Oberholzer and Wanda D. Oberholzer conveyed property on a public road to James Mitchell and Selena Jagiah for $350,000.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of James Lewis Chambers and the estate of James L. Chambers conveyed property on a public road to Octorara Ventures LLC for $95,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Linda D. Lavigne conveyed property on Esbenshade Drive to Patrick Branson and Krystal Branson for $342,000.

Austin H. Sensenig and Brooke Sensenig conveyed property on Sharona Drive to Chester Martin Hoover for $295,000.

Glenn L. Harnish and Pamela K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Glenn L. Harnish and Pamela K. Harnish for $1.

Stephen J L Elder and Jennifer L. Elder conveyed property on Evans Road to Jennifer L. Elder for $1.

John R. Nolt and Beverly A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John R. Nolt, Beverly A. Nolt and John R. Nolt & Beverly A. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Heather M. Crather conveyed property on Highlawn Avenue to Mark Watkins and Sharon Watkins for $271,000.

Andrea H. Horne conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Courtright and Kristiana Angelique Carbonneau for $189,900.

Jeremy S. Griffith and Kelly Griffith conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy S. Griffith for $1.

Jodie L. Kratz conveyed property on South Hanover Street to Jodie L. Kratz and Jodie L. Kratz Living Trust for $0.

Leonard L. Jeffers and Julia M. Jeffers conveyed property on Pfautz Circle to Earl H. Brinser Jr. for $310,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Michael D. Lance and the estate of Sarah E. Lance conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $171,000.

Lane M. Weatherspoon and Brenda L. Weatherspoon conveyed 112 Bellevue Ave. to See Vang and Mo Lao for $170,000.

The estate of Paul Donnelly conveyed property on a public road to Oldebrick Rentals LLC for $237,000.

Andrew C. Horning and Kristel B. Horning conveyed property on Garrett Circle to Hudson T. Graham and Audrey Fay Bowers for $226,000.

Donald E. Eshelman conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Melissa Bonilla and Diana C. Tapias for $225,000.

Nathan M. Haws conveyed property on New Street to Zachary T. Epler and Gabrielle M. Epler for $235,000.

Aaron L. Strous and Stephanie L. Strous conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Melvin F. Kauffman Jr. and Susan E. Kauffman for $210,000.

Patrick C. Ferrara and Phyllis G. Ferrara conveyed 244 E. Hemlock Road to Phyllis G. Ferrara for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jared Fritz and Jill Fritz for $702,274.

Bryan Toms and Sandra Toms conveyed property on a public road to David S. Groff for $135,000.

Susannah B. Sensenig conveyed property on Akron Road to Samuel S. Sensenig for $500,000.

Melannie Evangelista conveyed property on a public road to Carl Addison Weaver for $200,000.

FULTON TWP.

Lawrence C. Collins and Donna M. Collins conveyed property on Tanning Yard Road to Simeon F. Esh and Sylvia F. Esh for $1.

Lynn L. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Keefer and Elizabeth M. Keefer for $365,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

C&V Family Lp, Donald M. Cooper and Charlotte B. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Oregon Old Tree Holdings LLC and Capital PA 500 LLC for $1.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Eshelman and Tabitha A. Wendler for $350,455.

Robert Henbest and April Henbest conveyed property on Essex Place to Anthony Charles Kuster for $345,000.

The estate of Patsy R. Whigham conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Dorothy Weaber for $350,000.

Janet Reitz and Curtis S. Reitz conveyed property on Shaaron Drive to Benjamin Scott Peters and Sarah Rose Peters for $250,000.

Raymond J. Pennino conveyed property on a public road to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Samuel M. Conley and Della Conley conveyed property on Prospect Road to John E. Conley and Linda Conley for $1.

The estate of William D. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Blaine Micheal Benfer and Katie Marie Ness for $215,000.

John E. Conley and Linda Conley conveyed property on Prospect Road to John E. Conley and Linda Conley for $1.

Zachary M. Levi and Johanna K. Levi conveyed 511 Mockingbird Drive to Virginia K. Cormier for $350,000.

Samuel M. Conley and Della Conley conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Conley and Della Conley for $1.

Noemi L. Palacios and David M. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Marina Musso for $250,000.

Logan Kibler and Austin A. Kibler conveyed 4321 Marietta Ave. to Custom Home Group Inc. for $100,000.

Ozziejeanpierre Torres and Stephanie Torres conveyed property on a public road to Julie Slaughenhoupt for $228,500.

Jon J. Segro conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Richard Mitchell for $236,900.

3275 Electronics Way LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cl Lancaster LLC for $8,600,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to John C. Brunner Jr. and Laura M. Fanning for $675,000.

Daniel L. Wenger, Wilmer R. Wenger, Annetta Miller and Joanne D. Landis conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to David L. Denlinger for $1.

Matthew Brubaker and Gwenna Brubaker conveyed property on Spring Dell Road to Gwenna Brubaker for $1.

Michael E. Boyer conveyed property on Susan Avenue to Michael E. Boyer and Stephanie L. Boyer for $1.

Narendra Keshavbhai Patel, Dipika Narendra Patel and Narendra Patel conveyed property on East Brook Road to Divya Motel LLC for $2,155,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert A. Gould and Barbara Gould conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Gould for $1.

Barbara Gould conveyed property on a public road to William M. Bray and Susan A. Prutzman for $1.

Robert W. Mayfield and Diane T. Mayfield conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Heidg for $358,000.

Michael K. Mackerley conveyed property on a public road to Alice M. Stevens and Sean C. Kelly for $200,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Kowain Christian conveyed 540 Locust St. to Lamar F. Whitman for $196,000.

Kimberly Speth-Wenger, Kimberly S. Wenger and Kimberly Speth conveyed property on North Pine Street to Clinton Shaffer for $240,000.

Naomi Miranda conveyed 1321 Calvert Lane to Legacy Home & Property LLC for $149,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on Reynolds Avenue to Jeffrey W. Robbins and Deborah Ann Davis for $209,500.

Milagro House Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Redevelopment Fund Inc. for $750,000.

Thomas H. Denlinger and Gloria K. Denlinger conveyed property on Marjory Terrace to Benuel E. Esh for $177,500.

The estate of Teresa J. Mihaliak conveyed 333 E. Chestnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $137,500.

Chad M. Umble and Mallory Umble conveyed 426 W. Vine St. to Woltef LLC for $160,000.

Mary E. Snyder conveyed 736 E. Fulton St. to Sarah Smith and Malik Smith for $133,000.

Megyn G. Myers and Paul J. Myers conveyed property on Coral Street to Adam Tomlin and Marielle Tomlin for $170,000.

Rockford Fund II LLC and Heller Capital Group LLC conveyed property on North Lime Street to Michael Deitz and Melissa Deitz for $305,500.

Carlyle J. Lancaster III conveyed 860 Hilton Drive to Marieange Joseph and Anne-Marie Bellegarde for $209,900.

Hector Sanchez, Terri Rohrer and Maurie I. Ramos conveyed 713 East End Ave. to Yoangel Plata-Cabrera for $70,000.

The estate of H. Robert Marquet and the estate of H. Robert Marquet Jr. conveyed property on West James Street to Satoko Marquet for $1.

Edgar M. Wright and John A. Porter conveyed 911 Union St. to Gloria M Morales Garcia for $155,000.

Montu Manchanda conveyed 25 Caroline St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $107,000.

Montu Manchanda conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Keith Newswanger for $100,000.

Lancaster Main Street LLC and John Preston Eberly conveyed 105 S. Queen St. to Lawrence J. Demarco for $425,000.

The estate of James B. Quinn and the estate of James Quinn conveyed 128 Howard Ave. to Marena Fares for $75,000.

Levi F. Glick and Lydia S. Glick conveyed 832 N. Duke St. to Deborah Forsythe for $239,900.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 839 Columbia Ave. to C&E Property Management LLC for $245,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 117 N. Plum St. to Nicholas Bein and Anna Bein for $330,000.

Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC and Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys conveyed 445 State St. to Craig W. Culbert and Luann Billett for $380,000.

Numa Design LLC and Andrew T. Benner conveyed property on First Street to Alaia Au for $272,000.

Anthony A. Hutchinson and Noucherly Hutchinson conveyed property on Garnet Avenue to Yazmin Soto-Lozada for $193,000.

Joshua M. Tanner conveyed 1267 Fremont St. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $220,000.

Carlos Marin, Juliana Saavedra and Juliana Marin conveyed 648 Ocean Ave. to Dimitri Gerard and Emily Bokankowitz for $170,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on Mill Street to Rafael Reinoso-Rosario for $184,900.

The estate of Meadrith S. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Daina Savage Dailey for $335,000.

John E. Ciccone, the estate of Theresa Zymnis and the estate of Theresa S. Zymnis conveyed 745 High St. to Eden-Ena Parks for $165,000.

Mark M. Stephan conveyed 247 E. Chestnut St. to Mabel Rosenheck for $269,900.

Sylvan Allgyer conveyed 459 S. Prince St. to 2Daygut Demolition LLC for $126,000.

Kimmich Holdings LLC and E. Charles Kimmich II conveyed property on South Prince Street to Walnut Pine Associates LLC for $361,900.

Del LLC conveyed 447 Fremont St. to Dunia Kisimba and Jeanete Menge for $209,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Robert A. Hoffman and Colleen R. Hoffman conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Devin C. Orme for $215,000.

Erica M. Brandt conveyed property on Turnbridge Drive to Thomas W. Higgins and Tobijah A. Higgins for $206,000.

Maribel R. Gomez conveyed 34 Greenwood Ave. to Jose A. Gomez and Maribel R. Gomez for $1.

Paula Haavistola and Eric Haavistola A conveyed 1330 Calvert Lane to Callen Adam Wendler and Yarlyn Rosario for $170,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Dominion Renovations LLC for $144,000.

Linda K. Klase and the estate of Jay H. Douple conveyed 115 S. Oak St. to Linda K. Klase for $12,292.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Arthur Wollschlager, Marylou Wollschlager, Mary Lu Wollschlager and Brendan Filliaux conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Courtney Brumbach for $265,000.

Leon N. Sensenig and Lucy H. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Clinton L. Sensenig and Roseann F. Sensenig for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

James R. Hogentogler II and Christine J. Hogentogler conveyed 639 Janet Ave. to Nathan S. Barnhart for $215,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Homestead Lane to James Michael Grande and Mikeala Danielle McGee for $744,188.

Christopher J. Pratt and Melissa Markley conveyed property on Tusitala Drive to Irvin P. McMasters for $260,000.

Robert M. Mannell and Robyn Powers conveyed property on a public road to Robyn Powers, Cheryl Schneider and Mannell Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Lauren Dansereau and James Dansereau conveyed 948 Pleasure Road to Matthew R. Spezialetti and Carolyn L. Garrison for $382,500.

Fred S. Engle Jr. and Susan E. Savage conveyed property on a public road to Keisha Roxanne Hackett for $355,000.

Mary Askaron and Kerols T. Fthala conveyed property on Pulte Road to Lam Ngoc Dang and Anh Kim Trinh for $276,100.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and Michael Garman conveyed property on a public road to Shiv Tilwa and Preya Patel for $1,150,000.

The estate of Linda C. Glass conveyed property on Dorset Street to Tracey A. Reynolds and Sean A. Snell for $1.

C&V Family LP, Donald M. Cooper and Charlotte B. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Oregon Old Tree Holdings LLC and Capital PA 500 LLC for $1.

Heather Hurley conveyed property on a public road to Heather Hurley for $1.

Vernon L. Weaver and Beverly J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jose R. Hernandez and Enelida Hernandez for $285,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Catherine Sorg conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Pablo Roque Roque Lopez and Mileny Fernandez Perez for $385,000.

Paul M. Mooney and Kirsten Updike conveyed property on St. Georges Drive to John W. Dooley and Sandra Turchi-Dooley for $475,000.

Patricia A. Eiserer and Leonard A. Eiserer conveyed property on a public road to James Evan Graybill and Helena D. Graybill for $1.

Clyde E. Hunt, Alma M. Hunt, Paul E. Hunt, Vivian F. Hunt, Marlin L. Kreider, Elsie E. Kreider and Elva E. Martin conveyed property on Stehman Church Road to Collin S. Bitts and Laura L. Bitts for $1,062,000.

Remi J. Briand and Patricia J. Briand conveyed property on Carol Drive to Jason Scott Long and Anna Eva Long for $645,000.

The estate of Robert Alan Greybill and the estate of Robert A. Greybill conveyed 1730 Hemlock Road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $227,600.

Deisy N. Calzadilla, Deysi Acuna and Francisco Torres conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Deysi Acuna and Francisco Torres for $1.

Michael D. Newswanger and Marie F. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Frank T. Dano IV for $440,000.

Christine Wirbick conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to David J. Moyer for $258,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Adam Brinker for $205,000.

Melandtracy Properties LLC and Tony L. Groff conveyed 427 E. Market St. to Brandon E. Gibble and Shenyele N. Gibble for $110,000.

MARTIC TWP.

James W. Jones III and Kimberly E. Jones conveyed property on a public road to James W. Jones IV for $250,000.

Jaime Lynn Mease and Andrew D. Mease conveyed property on Red Hill Road to Gregory Michael Bullock and Allison Bullock for $330,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jacob L. King and Lydia B. King conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Charles Tyler Preston for $220,000.

The estate of Patricia A. Carter conveyed property on South Prince Street to Enver Danglli, Mine Danglli, Enerida Demirazi and Origena Zguri for $174,000.

Cory Waite and Christopher Grove conveyed 12 Gable Park Road to Shimelis Chemeda and Ellen Karagiorgadis for $251,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin J. Glanzer conveyed 507 Creekside Lane to Ernesto A. Gil and Isabel Cristina Montilla for $210,000.

Joshua A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Capital Group LLC for $120,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Glenn R. Funk and Steven G. Funk conveyed property on Snyder Drive to Joseph Haney and Kimberly Haney for $332,000.

Christ J. Gardner conveyed property on a public road to Drol Holdings LLC for $1,000,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Daniel Rivera and Brooke Rivera conveyed property on Rockford Road to Daniel Rivera for $0.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Kenneth Yeich and Marcy Yeich conveyed property on a public road to Pauline D. Moore for $202,000.

Elmer King and Jolene King conveyed 138 W. Broad St. to Jolene King for $1.

Robert M. Sindall and Deborah L. Sindall conveyed property on East Conestoga Street to Deborah L. Sindall for $1.

PENN TWP.

John R. Nolt and Beverly A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John R. Nolt, Beverly A. Nolt and John R. Nolt & Beverly A. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Jack W. Palmer and Ilene K. Teijaro conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. King for $130,000.

Angela R. Mock and Guy S. Mock conveyed property on Hollow View to Cole L. Rocheleau and Kelly Lyn Rocheleau for $430,000.

John R. Nolt and Beverly A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John R. Nolt, Beverly A. Nolt and John R. Nolt & Beverly A. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

B&P Real Estate LLC Paul A. Hess and Brenda L. Hess conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Jacob Corey McCleaf and Corey T. McCleaf for $212,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Mabel Bauer conveyed property on a public road to Mabel Bauer and James K. Bauer for $1.

Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Henry G. Lapp and Marian Z. Lapp for $1.

Kathleen A. Herr, Kathleen Ann Herr and Elizabeth Herr conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Herr for $1.

Logan M. Altland and Megan E. Altland conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin G. Riehl III for $263,800.

Ryan E. Weaver, Amanda M. Helmick and Amanda M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Weaver for $1.

Justin Michael Martin conveyed property on Cinder Road to James K. Bauer and Dana J. Bauer for $175,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Jeffery A. Clawson conveyed 92 Oak Bottom Road to Angela Maria Santiago for $275,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Krista Lewis and Krista Davis conveyed 114 S. Church St. to Jordan Donnelly Storm for $275,000.

Shannon J. Witmer, Janice R. Witmer and Janice R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Shannon J. Witmer and Janice R. Witmer for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Connie E. Beideman conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $181,000.

Joseph T. Drago III and Jessica L. Drago conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Hoover and Breanna J. Maust for $352,500.

The estate of Mary M. Adame conveyed property on Back Run Road to ECP N. Co LLC for $75,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Klinepeter and Barbara R. Klinepeter for $532,000.

Grant Clubb conveyed property on Baker Road to Eric M. Moyer and Sally J. Moyer for $250,000.

Mark Allen Hoover and Andrea Marie Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Meadow Creek Acres LLC for $2,932,600.

Hannah C. Gerz and Marshall C. Gerz conveyed property on a public road to Mark Curran Blevins and Savannah T. Blevins for $515,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Amos E. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Quaker Lane to John Ray Stoltzfus and Beth Stoltzfus for $50,000.

John S. Przychodzien III and Lisa A. Przychodzien conveyed property on a public road to Jared McWilliams for $437,500.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jeremy R. Peifer conveyed property on East Main Street to Radicle Investments LLC for $325,000.

Randy B. Tiedemann conveyed property on a public road to Randy B. Tiedemann and E. Gretchen Pfrommer for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ruth L. Dean and Gary A. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Gary A. Dean and Joan E. Dean for $1.

Matthew P. Rush and Marla Rush conveyed property on a public road to Arthur Wollschlager and Mary Lu Wollschlager for $330,000.

WARWICK TWP.

David W. Francis and Jacqueline M. Francis conveyed property on Buck Wood Lane to Grace D. Hope LLC for $640,000.

The estate of Ralph A. Nelson and the estate of Mark J. Nelson conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Kyle A. Huffman and Jennifer A. Huffman for $1.

Marianna P. Flury, Marianna P. Ruhl and Nicholas Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Eric D. Weik and Daniel J. Weik for $285,000.

Justin R. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Paul F. Blank for $241,900.

Jeffrey S. Snyder conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Paige M. Pachuilo for $220,500.

Nicholas John Vlachos and India Gopalakrishna Rao conveyed 2018 Main St. to India Gopalakrishna Rao for $1.