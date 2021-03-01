The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 15-19:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Arthur B. Dodge III and ABD Nominee Trust conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Schamus and Linda D. Schamus for $244,900.

AKRON BOROUGH

Wendy Melissa Hackman and Wendy Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. Myers and Christine S. Myers for $595,000.

BART TWP.

Connie E. Stevenson, Jack E. Fisher and Ann M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Connie E. Stevenson and George E. Stevenson for $1.

Ephraim F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel L. Stoltzfus and Miriam S. Stoltzfus for $425,000.

Mary E. Smucker conveyed property on Bell Road to Samuel K. Smucker for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

James Ziemer and Eileen Germany conveyed property on a public road to Blake L. Hillard for $227,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Lester S. Stoltzfus and Mary Ellen Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry D. Zimmerman for $200,000.

Mark V. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Corey S. Bair for $239,000.

CLAY TWP.

Monica J. Best and Monica Jo Pfeiffer conveyed property on a public road to Marc D. Pfeiffer and Monica Jo Pfeiffer for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

James L. Moyer, Beverly A. Moyer and Erla Mae Schweitzer conveyed property on a public road to William Scott Wittick for $242,000.

Marvin R. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Marvin R. Eberly and Susan R. Eberly for $1.

Nick Kasmin and Alla Kasmin conveyed property on a public road to Today N. Tomorrow Properties LLC for $165,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Dean R. Martin conveyed 210 N. King St. to Derek B. Drum and Mary E. Romanello for $210,000.

Troy D. Ulrich and Melody A. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Ulrich, Eva Ulrich, Darren D. Schoener and Billie Jo Schoener for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kathleen M. McLane and Kathleen McLane conveyed property on Walnut Streete to Nicholas S. Bromer and Carol Anne Bromer for $175,000.

Kyle S. Greenfield conveyed 31 N. Eighth St. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $75,000.

Charles Ferguson Avery, Charles Ferguson Avery, Brieaunna J. Felty, Brieaunna J. Rose Avery and Brieaunna J Rose Avery conveyed 637 S. Ninth St. to Charles B. Ferguson Avery and Charles B Ferguson Avery for $1.

Benjamin L. Johns conveyed property on Florence Street to Jonathan R. Zug and Shelli L. Zug for $80,000.

Timothy J. Wambold Sr., Angela M. Mastromatteo and Angela M. Wambold conveyed property on Houston Street to Angelina Jenkins for $122,000.

Morgan E. Stepanchick conveyed 1106 Spruce St. to Jacob Harvey and Abigail Buckwalter for $215,000.

Debra S. Heller, Debra S. Hall, Nathan E. Saxton and Jesse H. Heller conveyed 541 S. 14th St. to Brandon M. Boyer and Erin M. Boyer for $175,000.

The estate of Veronica A. Warner conveyed property on North Second Street to Elmer Kauffman for $79,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Cameron D. Long, Katrina N. Long and Katrina N. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Cameron D. Long and Katrina N. Long for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Thomas R. Burke and Diane G. Burke conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Burke and Diane G. Burke for $1.

Ashley G. Dart and Joshua T. Levan conveyed 1236 Sagerville Road to Alexander Phillips and Katherine Phillips for $260,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

William Wittick conveyed 836 Oak St. to Jenna E. Dautrich and Kyle R. Crills for $175,900.

Richard E. Schaeffer and Denise J. Schaeffer conveyed 637 Main St. to Madison P. Walmer for $150,000.

Arthur H. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to William H. Lowrey III, Mindi S. Wise Lowrey and Mindi S. Wise Lowrey for $206,000.

Richard B. Heisler and Heather M. Heisler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Newswanger and Michelle Newswanger for $210,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Katherine M. Dixon, John Edward Dixon and Elizabeth M. Dixon Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Black Locust Farm LP for $1.

Steele Buckwalter and Denise C. Wescott conveyed property on a public road to Steele Buckwalter for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

National Transfer Services LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ethan J. Cooperstein and Kayla A. Callahan for $219,000.

Verlin J. Wilson and Dorothy I. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Lindsey Wilson for $350,000.

Richard H. Balderston and Jean Y. Balderston conveyed Unit 39 to Robert L. Bell, Jean Y. Balderston and Richard H. Balderston &. Jean Y. Balderston Trust for $1.

Angela M. Mason and Jeffrey L. Hart conveyed property on a public road to National Transfer Services LLC for $219,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 1111 Scenic Trail Road to Jose A. Colon for $249,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Henry S. Delong Jr. and Thelma R. Delong conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Heath and Barbara Trimble for $249,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Wildflower LLC, Randall L. Martin Builder Inc., Martin Randall L. Builder Inc., Randall L. Martin Inc. and Martin Randall L. Inc. conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Amos K. King Jr. for $324,900.

Wildflower LLC and Mervin M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sandra L. Nush for $324,900.

Roger I. Jackson and Karen D. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Riehl Jr. for $300,000.

James M. Zimmerman and Susan Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Roy M. Zimmerman for $460,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Douglas W. Rebert conveyed property on Chrismar Way to Benjamin P. Herskowitz and Kimberly E. Herskowitz for $169,368.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Christopher Shriner conveyed 4 Cranfield Court to Christopher Shriner and Ashley Shriner for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Zachary R. Burns conveyed 8 Broad St. to Lavern S. Martin and Andrea B. Martin for $264,000.

Eric J. Sauder and Hilary L. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Christopher F. Jones for $250,000.

Joshua D. Newswanger and Michelle E. Newswanger conveyed 327 N. State St. to Falcon Associates LLC for $115,000.

Tracy L. Robinson conveyed 257 Lincoln Ave. to Genevieve Frendo Rosso and Genevieve Frendo Rosso for $116,000.

The estate of Mahlon S. Martin conveyed property on North Academy Drive to Lamar W. Garman and Eileen S. Garman for $220,000.

Edward J. Keen Jr. conveyed 31 Lincoln Ave. to Derek M. Adams for $185,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Ivan H. Zimmerman and Ida L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Ivan L. Zimmerman and Martha Mae Zimmerman for $800,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ronald Lorah, Romaine Lorah, Ronald L. Lorah and Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Odicio and Marion Odicio for $32,500.

Erin E. Williams, Erin Carner and Evan S. Williams conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Philip Gomba and Michelle Gomba for $225,000.

TH Minit Markets LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Running Pump Associates LP conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Mervin Fahnestock, Courtney M. Tranovich, Courtney M. Fahnestock and Mervin J. Fahnestock conveyed 1329 Crown Vetch Drive to Mervin Fahnestock and Courtney M. Fahnestock for $1.

Costello Builders Inc., Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Roger Gibellino for $131,667.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Carlos E. Agosto and Myrna Agosto for $487,030.

Mary E. Reidenbaugh conveyed 17 Park Circle Drive to Taran Stucchio and Angela Stucchio for $208,000.

Will Andrew Baker conveyed property on a public road to Natalie Faith Mason and Joshua A. Warner for $190,000.

Columbia & Main Partners, One More & I Gotta Go LP, C&C Drinking Department LLC and Kimberly A. Flanagan conveyed property on a public road to Almigos Holding Co. for $195,000.

2701 State Road LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 1 to 2149 State Road LLC for $1.

Richard Bauer conveyed 2504 Brookside Drive to Richard Bauer and Katrina L. Bauer for $1.

The estate of Donald C. Hershey and The estate of Donald Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Doreen L. Dickson and Donita L. Carson for $1.

Centerville Commercial Plaza Condominium Owners Association Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

The estate of Donald C. Hershey and The estate of Donald Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Doreen L. Dickson and Donita L. Carson for $1.

Elmeda M. Good, Elmeda Hollinger, Landisville Campmeeting Association and Elmeda Good conveyed property on Third Avenue to John George and Colleen George for $15,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Bernd H. Berger and Danielle C. Berger conveyed property on Steeplechase Road to Francis P. Ruggiero and Carrie M. Ruggiero for $430,000.

Jeffery Koller conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Brian M. Devine and Traci L. Devine for $200,000.

Cody Zink, Nicole Amber Zink and Nicole Bowman conveyed property on Curby Drive to Cody Zink and Nicole Amber Zink for $1.

James H. Weber, Margaret A. Weber and James Weber conveyed property on a public road to Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Arlene H. Hess conveyed 290 Clearview Road to Melvin L. Stoltzfus and Sadie G. Stoltzfus for $1,250,000.

The estate of Arlene H. Hess conveyed 289 Clearview Road to John L. Miller and Malinda S. Miller for $1,060,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Peter S. Charbonneau and Mary A. Charbonneau for $189,000.

The estate of Marcia W. Sutter conveyed property on Mackin Avenue to Philip H. Sutter for $1.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to George C. Shafer III and Cindy L. Shafer for $408,150.

Kevin McCaughey, Lou Ann McCaughey and Lou Ann S. McCaughey conveyed property on a public road to Kevin H. & Lou Ann S. McCaughey Revocable Living Trust and Kevin McCaughey for $1.

Michael J. Ruhl conveyed 505 Woodcrest Drive to Victoria Marie Reinert for $295,000.

The estate of Ronald D. Book conveyed 103 Cindy Lane to Kimberly D. Buchanan for $275,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Christ K. Stoltzfus, Katie S. Stoltzfus and Michael J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to J&C Group LLC for $440,000.

Marta I. Estrada, Alexandra Sey and Marta Estrada conveyed property on a public road to Collin J. Foster for $163,000.

Pedro J. Esteras Delgado conveyed 471 St. Joseph Street to Danica C. Strushensky for $140,000.

Deco Properties LLC and Nicole L. Dechow conveyed property on a public road to John B. Goldman and Jocelyn A. Hillman for $193,000.

Joanna Hensel conveyed Unit 612 to Henry Buckius III and Margaret Buckius for $155,000.

Steven P. Johns and Crystal R. Johns conveyed 605 E. Madison St. to Allison M. Lindt for $151,000.

Brenda Lee Ruiz conveyed 555 Woodward St. to Brenda Lee Ruiz, Jackelene Ruiz and Lillian Enid Fuentes for $1.

Dana B. Paparo and Joseph Anthony Devoy conveyed property on a public road to Emma K. O’Brien and Jonathan M. O’Brien for $609,000.

Jerel L. Frey and Leah M. Frey conveyed 416 W. James St. to Adam P. Kehler and Rhea D. Miller for $330,000.

Impact Missions conveyed 749 S. Lime St. to Rene Martinez Jr. for $140,000.

Dat T. Truong, Quang Xuan Truong, Y. Thi Nguyen and Dat T. Truong conveyed 707 N. Franklin St. to Christian B. Ajemba for $125,000.

Peter Espinal conveyed 615 W. Orange St. to Charles Tyler Hurst for $300,000.

Juan B. Galarza II conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Burkholder and Katlin Burkholder for $165,000.

Elmer Beiler conveyed 11 Hazel St. to Miranda Fay Miller Redzich and Michael Redzich for $167,000.

Emily K. Martin, Emily M. Brown and David B. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Emily M. Brown and David B. Brown for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Verna L. Mentzer conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Mentzer for $1.

Maria A. Vargas and David Vargas conveyed property on a public road to James B. Hall Jr. and Lisa E. Hall for $200,000.

Katherine A. Groom and Scott I. Groom conveyed 201 Atkins Ave. to Matthew Teti and Christina Teti for $275,000.

Michael J. Tongel conveyed property on a public road to Carmen A. Rivera, Rudolf Hernandez and Niurka Rivera for $186,000.

Robert A. Hudson conveyed 232 School House Road to Robert A. Hudson and Jeffrey Charles Hudson for $1.

Barbara Schmidt conveyed property on Farm Lane to Myrliss Demastus for $230,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mervin S. Beiler, Lena E. Beiler, Alvin E. King and Hannah King conveyed property on East Pequea Lane to Mervin S. Beiler and Lena E. Beiler for $1.

Alvin E. King and Hannah King conveyed property on East Pequea Lane to Alvin E. King and Hannah King for $1.

ACI Development Group LLC, Kurtis D. Thomas and Charlene F. Thomas conveyed property on Main Street to Harvest Moon Hospitality LLC for $975,000.

David A. Schultze and Karen A. Schultze conveyed property on a public road to James A. Blair and Marilyn K. Blair for $378,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob B. Beiler and Fannie L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Beiler and Marian K. Esh for $1.

The estate of William Howard Gage conveyed 151 W. Main St. to Garman Properties LLC for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

John B. Lucier and Heidi A. Lucier conveyed property on a public road to House of His Creation for $565,000.

Chad A. Moline and Kathryn L. Moline conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Kathryn L. Moline for $1.

Progressive Home Solutions LLC conveyed 110 W. Orange St. to City Mark LLC for $60,600.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Eileen Scotten conveyed property on Blue Gill Road to Eileen Scotten for $1.

Nicholas J. Cox and Deborah L. Cox conveyed property on Blue Gill Road to Eileen Scotten for $87,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

Andrew J. Mashas and Hilary A. Mashas conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Alicia D. Hurst for $179,000.

Lester Brian Brenaman, Debbie Elizabeth Brenaman, Debbie Elizabeth Bender, Harry R. Harmon and Brenaman Trust conveyed 600 Brentwood Drive to Debbie Elizabeth Brenaman and Debbie Elizabeth Bender for $1.

Larry Z. Horst, Cindy Lou Horst and Cindy L. Horst conveyed property on Mondamin Farm Road to Lowell C. Horst and Kelly R. Horst for $1,176,000.

Adam S. Roth conveyed 622 Royal View Drive to Evan S. Williams and Erin E. Williams for $215,000.

Mark Brockway and Lorraine Brockway conveyed property on Thornberry Lane to Jennifer Schaefer for $350,000.

Gregory Allen Blocker Jr., Megan Emily Blocker, Megan Emily Machalak and Megan Blocker conveyed 76 Glen Moore Circle to Gregory Allen Blocker Jr. and Megan Emily Blocker for $10.

Rosa Mae Hinton conveyed 1909 Split Rock Road to Karen Hinton Polite, Karen Hinton Polite and William Bruce Hinton for $1.

Lowell C. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Larry Z. Horst and Cindy Lou Horst for $1,200,900.

Shanmughapriya Santhanam and S. Santhanam conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Shanmughapriya Santhanam and Natarajaseenivasan Kalimuthusamy for $1.

Ingrid Y. Guevara and Ingrid Guevara Glover conveyed 305 Valleybrook Drive to Chelsea M. Parks for $154,000.

Pamela F. Slavin and Donald L. Slavin Jr. conveyed 395 Valleybrook Drive to Patricia Hall Drennen for $175,900.

Angel A. Fernandez and Marilyn Fernandez conveyed 64 Savo Ave. to Sean A. Fox and Sunny R. Fox for $280,000.

Mary Beth Useller and Mary Beth McDonnell conveyed Unit 63 to Randolph Hernandez and Deborah M. Rivera for $325,000.

O. Juan Ramos and Michelle Ramos conveyed 1617 New Holland Pike to Herlie L. Velez and Kelli L. Velez for $455,800.

GRH 3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 33 to Glenn Richard Spangler Jr. and Lorin Beth Spangler for $498,843.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

US Bank NA, Residential Asset Securities Corp., Home Equity Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2007-KS2, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortggae Corp. and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC conveyed 123 S. Main St. to Jason Clark Frey for $85,000.

Jonathan P. Collins conveyed property on Sporting Hill Road to Jeremy Montes for $249,900.

Eric G. Nohr and Eric Nohr conveyed 24 S. Penn St. to Kenneth L. McGinnis and Melissa J. McGinnis for $189,000.

MANOR TWP.

Daniel J. Walters and Mary A. Walters conveyed 1753 Hemlock Road to Kelly M. Lathrop for $189,000.

Cory A. Lawrence and Debra F. Lawrence conveyed property on a public road to Debra F. Lawrence for $1.

Daniel N. Engle, Heather M March Engle and Heather M. March Engle conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Ismael M. Hassen and Lula A. Abubakar for $299,900.

Kristopher M. Murphy, Michelle D. Murphy and Michelle D. Dowd conveyed property on Shadowstone Drive to Kristopher M. Murphy and Michelle D. Murphy for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Karen C. Hayden and Karen E. Arndt conveyed property on a public road to Karen C. Hayden and Karen E. Arndt for $0.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Cynthia M. Henry conveyed property on Marticville Road to J. Daniel Henry for $1.

Steven J. Howe, Janet L. Kidwell and Janet L. Hower conveyed property on Crystal Road to Janet L. Kidwell and Janet L. Howe for $1.

Aaron R. Neely and Stacy N. Neely conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Gregory A. Snyder and Sandra M. Snyder for $230,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Pilgrim Drive Associates LLC and Cynthia Shaub conveyed 48 Pilgrim Drive to Lance A. Buckley for $199,900.

Kathleen E. Cusumano and Kathleen E. Adrian conveyed property on Herr Avenue to Kathleen E. Cusumano for $1.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on Chamberlain Lane to Jorge E. Vinasco Garcia for $290,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Lester Brian Brenaman, Debbie Elizabeth Brenaman, Debbie Elizabeth Bender, Harry R. Harmon and Brenaman Trust conveyed property on South Angle Street to Brenaman Properties LLC for $1.

Justin L. Trout and Elena Trout conveyed 130 N. High St. to Justin L. Trout and Elena Trout for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Anthony S. Cristillo Jr. conveyed on a public road to Anthony S. Cristillo Jr. and Kali A. Cristillo for $1.

John C. Deible and Alexandra L. Deible conveyed property on a public road to Dwight M. Hobbs and Erica F. Hobbs for $335,250.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Lee C. Schmuck and Troy A. Schmuck conveyed 261 W. Main St. to David M. Shirk and Mary R. Shirk for $165,000.

David D. Stouffer, Yuehchin Carson Stouffer and Yuehchin Carson Stouffer conveyed property on a public road to New Holland Coins & Vintage LLC for $180,000.

Paul Z. Martin Jr. conveyed property on a public road to D. White Repurposing LLC and White D. Repurposing LLC for $255,000.

PARADISE TWP.

MK Partners LLC, Mervin S. King, Leon S. King, Elmer S. King and Benjamin S. King conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Leaman Place Holdings LLC for $1.

PENN TWP.

Craig Richard Achey, Courtney Nicole Austeel and Courtney Nicole Achey conveyed property on a public road to Craig Richard Achey and Courtney Nicole Achey for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

David J. Darrenkamp and Sharon L. Darrenkamp conveyed property on Deerfield Road to David J. Darrenkamp for $1.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 6 to Richard G. Balsan and Christine B. Balsan for $255,055.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Chaltu Guja and Lelisa Barkessa for $249,990.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kemal Mutapcic and Jasmina Mutapcic conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Toby J. Cullen Allison and Toby J Cullen Allison for $260,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Lee M. Wenger and Elsa L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Zachary D. Wenger for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Patricia A. McAlevey conveyed 235 Upper Valley Road to Brian E. Emery for $235,000.

Timothy R. Englerth and Sally Ann Englerth conveyed property on a public road to Casey A. Englerth and Valerie M. Englerth for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Esther E. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Lee Petersheim and Deanne Nicole Petersheim for $1.

Gideon K. King and Rachel M. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Detweiler for $390,000.

David S. Lapp, Lydia S. Lapp and Lydia Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Lapp and Mary P. Lapp for $275,000.

The estate of Jean L. Houck conveyed property on Narvon Road to Marcie L. Kaufman for $1.

Marcie L. Kaufman conveyed property on Narvon Road to John F. Kaufman Jr. and Marcie L. Kaufman for $1.

H. Eugene Feerrar and Irene M. Feerrar conveyed property on a public road to Freedom Land Management LLC for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Melvin F. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Melvin F. Stoltzfoos and Amanda Rose Stoltzfoos for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Luke B. Weidler and Donna M. Weidler conveyed property on East Millport Road to Luke B. Weidler and Donna M. Weidler for $1.

Luke B. Weidler and Donna M. Weidler conveyed property on Millport Road to Gonzalo I. Vega and Calli N. Vega for $1.

Irene Rollman conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Ricky D. Rollman for $1.

Nathan K. Mann and Jessica L. Mann conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Kevin J. McQuaig and Sarah E. McQuaig for $199,250.

Joshua Cesavice and Nicole D. Cesavice conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Romaguera and Mary Romaguera for $475,000.

Kelsey Lefever, Kelsey L. McGee and Kelsey McGee conveyed 344 Crosswinds Drive to Kelsey Lefever and Derek Lefever for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Rodney Orourke for $370,900.

Andrew R. Hicks, Rachel A. Davis and Rachel A. Hicks conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Hicks for $1.