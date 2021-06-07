The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 24-28:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Mary Thomas conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to David Weaver and Heather Weaver for $254,000.

Ralph L. Vedder and Phyllis R. Vedder conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Zaun and Danielle Zaun for $315,000.

Michael R. Blahusch, Lauren N. Blahusch and Lauren N. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Zywko and Alicia M. Laratonda for $315,000.

Rebecca L. McKim and Terence L. McKim conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Cervantes and Angel M. Cervantes for $210,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Brian W. Church and Amy G. Church conveyed 20 Wolf Road to Daniel M. Alban and Elizabeth M. Alban for $265,000.

Ann E. Rodriquez and Christopher J. Rodriquez conveyed 139 Front St. to Jordan Reasner and Valerie Reasner for $350,000.

Karina M. Reinert and Karina M. Rothweiler conveyed 305 Fulton St. to Alex J. Goodman for $174,000.

Nancy M. Ice conveyed 18 Heritage Road to Timothy D. Ice, Tony D. Ice and Nancy M. Ice Family Trust for $1.

Fresh Start Haven LLC and Dean A. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Landis and Alyssa Weaver for $268,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Grace Anna Reed, The estate of Grace A. Reed, The estate of Grace Ann Brown Reed, The estate of Grace G. Reed, R. Eugene Reed and Grace B. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Nicklaus for $302,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on Abbey Lane to Brecknock Township for $1.

Sean Stites and Julianna Stites conveyed property on Horning Road to Invision Customized Services for $245,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Douglas P. Wright and Rebecca J. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Jordan L. Keller and Lauren C. Keller for $525,000.

Trustees of The Churchtown Mennonite Lancaster Conference conveyed property on a public road to Churchtown Mennonite Church for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Newport Christiana LP and JPH Consulting LLC conveyed property on a public road to Monica P. Hottenstein for $60,000.

CLAY TWP.

Nicholas A. Whiting and Leah S. Whiting conveyed property on a public road to Frank Devere and Jessica Louise Devere for $210,500.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 333 Home Towne Blvd. to Linda M. Wharton and Mary Ann Wharton for $94,000.

Leon R. Groff Trust, Marcus S. Groff, Earl S. Groff, Linford S. Groff and Leon R. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Henry N. Zimmerman and Lorrene M. Zimmerman for $710,000.

Jaired L. Fox conveyed property on Lincoln Road to Jaired L. Fox and Debra S. Fox for $1.

The estate of Mary Jane Glick conveyed 305 Sweet William Way to Joyce E. Bennett and Linda J. Edwards for $240,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Ryan Lee Wise, April Brubacker and April Wise conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Weaver for $230,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Jeffrey D. Wenger for $65,000.

George R. Newcomer, Dorothy M. Newcomer, George Newcomer and Dorothy Newcomer conveyed 22 Sandstone Drive to Rebecca J. Titus and Thomas J. Titus for $387,500.

Carl E. Unruh and Ann M. Unruh conveyed property on Ray Drive to Megan A. Anderson for $235,000.

Jeffrey L. Kornbau and Leeanne Kornbau conveyed property on Audubon Circle to Brandon B. March and Kendra L. Strickler for $300,000.

Brenda L. Long conveyed property on Muddy Creek Church Road to 4. Muddy Creek LLC for $295,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Paul H. Shreiner conveyed property on a public road to Gordon H. Martin and Crystal L. Martin for $89,900.

The estate of Paul H. Shreiner conveyed property on a public road to Dwight Fox for $165,500.

The estate of Daphne L. Hammer conveyed property on King Street to Dale H. Hoover and Jodene N. Hoover for $225,000.

Thomas J. Titus and Rebecca J. Titus conveyed property on a public road to Danielle Ogborn for $218,100.

Steven T. Lloyd and Linda S. Lloyd conveyed 310 N. King St. to Steven J. Lloyd and Ashley Renee Lloyd for $175,000.

Regan L. Keller and Donna J. Keller conveyed property on Mountain Road to Jared F. Fittery for $168,000.

Troy M. Hagy, Troy Marlo Hagy, Lori A. Hagy and Lori Ann Hagy conveyed property on a public road to Troy M. Hagy and Lori A. Hagy for $1.

Troy Marlo Hagy and Lori Ann Hagy conveyed property on a public road to Troy M. Hagy and Lori A. Hagy for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Thomas H. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to C&F Inc. for $135,000.

The Estate of John C. Meixell conveyed property on 100 Black Rock Road to Thomas West for $75,000.

William A. Kistler and Julia M. Kistler conveyed 211 Wesley Road to Michael F. Kress and Kim E. Kress for $450,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Jesse E. Stoltzfoos for $115,000.

Kevin M. Splain and Lisa M. Splain conveyed property on Ninth Street to Lisa M. Splain for $1.

Idubin Vargas conveyed 633 Fairview Ave. to Patrick R. Hanson for $89,900.

Keith D. Lutz and Angela M. Lutz conveyed 201 S. Ninth St. to Kleen Rite Real Estate for $1.

Michael McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Kleen Rite Real Estate for $1.

J&S Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Milne Properties LLC for $234,000.

Wilmer H. Zimmerman Jr, Laurie D. Zimemrman and Laurie D. Zimmerman conveyed 238 S. Second St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $59,000.

Christine L. Borden and The estate of John W. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to James D. McCune and Lavenna McCune for $250,000.

Ill Holdings LLC and Jesus Gonzalez conveyed property on North Third Street to Jhonattan Rogelio Pareja for $249,000.

Kelli A. Karr conveyed 126 Eighth St. to Kelli A. Karr and Amelia Lack for $1.

Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and Pat B. McKonly conveyed property on Blunston Street to 257 S. 9th St. LLC and Lutz KR LLC for $1.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 530 Manor St. to Gabrielle Barger for $200,350.

Kip Properties LLC conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to 846 Lancaster Ave. LLC for $551,250.

Vincent H. Heaps and Janet L. Heaps conveyed property on Locust Street to Highlands Real Estate LLC for $277,500.

Thomas R. Arndt conveyed 511 Locust St. to Alisia Charter for $130,000.

Timothy D. Slaymaker conveyed 411 Union St. to Aaron J. Dietz for $69,900.

Michael L. McKonly, 257 S. 9th St. LLC and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed 257 S. Ninth St. to Lutz KR LLC and KR Lutz LLC for $600,000.

Kleen Rite Real Estate, Keith D. Lutz and Michael L. McKonly conveyed 1000 Houston St. to 1000 Houston Street LLC for $200,000.

Michael L. McKonly, 257 S. 9th St. LLC and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed 231 S. Ninth St. to Lutz KR LLC and KR Lutz LLC for $150,000.

Paul E. McCauley Jr. and Christine A. McCauley conveyed 637 Manor St. to James P. Perry for $60,000.

Michael L. McKonly, Patricia B. McKonly and 257 S. 9th St. LLC conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Lutz KR LLC and KT Lutz LLC for $250,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert A. Hinkle, Robert A. Hinkle Jr. and Christina L. Hinkle conveyed property on Stone Hill Road to Robert A. Hinkle Jr. and Christina L. Hinkle for $1.

Jonathan Cortes, Joy Cortes and Hiram Cortes conveyed property on Goods Road to Jonathan Cortes and Joy Cortes for $1.

Wendy L. Ressler conveyed property on Spring Run Road to Wendy L. Ressler and Kenneth Kluge for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Guillermo Alfaro and Emilia Alfaro conveyed 3055 Turnpike Road to Morgan C. Grim and Quinn Stern Courney for $286,100.

DENVER BOROUGH

Deborah M. Bernard and Deborah M. Snyder conveyed property on Monroe Street to Christian W. Snyder and Deborah M. Snyder for $0.

Kimberly Rineer and Kimberly A. Rineer conveyed 520 Elm St. to P&A Exterior Services LLC for $169,500.

Mansoor Illahi and Rabia Ara conveyed 501 Walnut St. to Terry Lee May Jr. and Christine E. May for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Edward P. Radesky and Frances Baxter conveyed property on a public road to Renew Homes LLC for $228,600.

Luis A. Santiago and Mary E. Santiago conveyed 24 Honeysuckle Drive to Donald E. Reisinger for $396,850.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Anthony Johndro and Molly Johndro conveyed property on Heritage Lane to Daniel C. Garber and Rachael M. Garber for $392,000.

David W. Jansen, Martha Y. Jansen and Martha Jansen conveyed property on West Ridge Drive to Albert Klein and Kathleen Klein for $450,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

TKC Clxiv LLC and Kenneth R. Beuley conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Realty Income Trust 4. for $10.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

T. Wilson Clark, Jeanine G. Clark and Jeanine Clark conveyed property on Puseyville Road to Jeanine Clark for $10.

Dwight E. Wagner conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to BGE II Real Estate LLC for $345,000.

EARL TWP.

Johnny Hernandez, Mildred Morillo and Mildred Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Morgan and Chelsea P. Morgan for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

John B. Esh and Janet A. Esh conveyed property on a public road to SSKT Properties LLC for $222,500.

Robert E. Mauger conveyed 4375 Division Highway to Benjamin K. Wagner for $140,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Marlee Properties LLC and Steven L. Fisher conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Marlee Properties LLC for $1.

The estate of Audrey B. Bechtold conveyed property on Elizabeth Avenue to Brianna McAndrews for $200,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Andrew M. Smoker, Emily K. Smoker and Emily K. Smith conveyed 5823 Leebel Road to Andrew M. Smoker and Emily K. Smoker for $1.

The estate of Miriam R. Potts conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Rachel Ann Keebler and Tyler S. Keebler for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Belinda K. Hess and William M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Belinda K. Hess, Kelly A. Bollinger, Darby M. Graybill and Belinda K. Hess Revocable Trust for $1.

Belinda K. Graybill and Belinda K. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Belinda K. Hess, Kelly A. Bollinger, Darby M. Graybill and Belinda K. Hess Revocable Trust for $1.

Joseph L. Leon and Jamie L. Leon conveyed property on Furnace Hill Pike to Matt Smith and Brianna Smith for $240,000.

Larry G. Eckert and Ethel M. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Larry G. Eckert for $1.

Japheth Nolt and Lorraine G. Nolt conveyed 1835 Brunnerville Road to Jonathan Schuler and Marilyn Schuler for $280,000.

The estate of Abram G. Flory conveyed property on Dead End Road to Wilmer P. Miller and Anna Z. Miller for $800,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jay E. Snyder and Debra A. Snyder conveyed 536 Ridgeview Ave. to Debra A. Snyder for $1.

The estate of Carl W. Hess, Kathleen M. Wilson, Kathleen Hess Garber, Linda Simione, Richard C. Hess and Carl W. Hess Testamentary Trust conveyed 207 N. Market St. to The Estate of C. Mary Hess for $1.

Trevor D. Pereira conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Hirons and Cindy K. Hirons for $206,900.

The estate of C. Mary Hess, The estate of C. Maryl Hess and The estate of Catherine Hess conveyed 207 N. Market St. to GM Realty Holdings LLC for $203,700.

Kristopher J. Cravey conveyed property on a public road to Front Porch Realty LLC for $250,000.

Kyle M. Gable and Harry Messerschmidt conveyed 131 South Poplar St. to Karen L. Butler for $142,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $178,100.

The estate of Jane Starke Lobdell and The estate of Jane E. Lobdell conveyed 378 Sunrise Blvd. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $102,600.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Vincenzo Russo and Antonio Russo conveyed 42 Lincoln Ave. to William Vazquez for $160,000.

Amy J. Morsberger and Amy J. Keeney conveyed 56 Akron Road to Harold Hurst and M. Jane Hurst for $180,000.

Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Melody S. Stidham, Chester Stidham Jr. and Elizabeth A. Stidham for $207,500.

Frances H. Cohen conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Cohen for $200,000.

Nicholas D. Stoltzfus and Anne K. Stoltzfus conveyed 222 Penn Ave. to Mason Miller and Hannah Miller for $189,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Melvin S. Mitchell conveyed Unit 142 to Karen L. Mitchell for $257,000.

Jennifer A. Flynn conveyed Unit 78 to Randy Lee Eldridge and Don Ann Eldridge for $260,000.

Eric P. Beamesderfer conveyed property on Church Road to Marcellia Zimmerman, Weaver Ray Zimmerman and Daniel Ray Garman for $275,000.

Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Robert Benedict and Connie Lee Watson for $378,000.

FULTON TWP.

Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to Aaron L. Stoltzfoos and Fannie L. Stoltzfoos for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jason S. Brubaker and Sara J. Brubaker conveyed property on Church Street to Stephanie Warfel for $325,000.

Charles P. Reynolds and Debra L. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Nghiep Thi To for $290,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 106 Republic Terrace to Larry Rarig and Jean Rarig for $476,769.

J. Nelson Kling and Marie L. Kling conveyed 2009 Walfield Drive to William T. Hynes Jr. and Rebecca L. Hynes for $415,000.

David T. McCudden and June M. McCudden conveyed 2615 Marietta Ave. to Carlos M. Sanchez for $321,000.

Herley Industries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to M&J Associates II for $1,700,000.

John J. Calcara & Priscilla C. Calcara Revocable Living Trust, Robert J. Calcara, Carolyn M Calcara Miller and Carolyn M. Calcara Miller conveyed 2313 Helena Road to Chad A. Fellenbaum for $250,000.

Robert J. Barnett Jr. and Louise K. Barnett conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Sean G. Woznicki and Elisabeth A. Woznicki for $432,000.

Don Pentz, Don Harrison Pentz and Arlene Pentz conveyed property on Seitz Drive to Don Harrison Pentz for $1.

Robert Murphy and Colleen Murphy conveyed 301 Winding Hill Drive to Laura A. Newcomer and Matthew T. Thomas for $439,900.

Michele A. Polinitz conveyed 1020 Steeplechase Drive to Patricia P. Khuon and Kirivoeurn Khuon for $549,900.

Khem P. Subedi conveyed 180 Good Drive to Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Om N. Ghimire, Tek N. Ghimirey, Devi Dulal Sharma, Devi Dulal Sharma and Anil K. Shrestha for $1.

Hai L. Luong conveyed 330 E. Main St. to Tyler2 LLC for $400,000.

Nicole A. Goerner and Brian R. Goerner conveyed 1030 Hermosa Ave. to Nicole Goerner for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jonathan R. Briggs and Brande J. Briggs conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Brande J. Briggs for $1.

Sara Joan E. Eschbach conveyed 3081 Todd Lane to Matthew Ian McDonald for $1.

Kathleen F. Murr and Christine Meley conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Neighborhood Property Solutions LLC for $70,000.

Molly Emrich, Jeffrey P. Emrich and Molly Dean Emrich conveyed property on Lancer Drive to Molly Dean Emrich for $1.

Lorraine K. Forry, Mary Ellen K. Poff and Mary Ellen Poff conveyed property on a public road to Dwight D. Forry and Kelly A. Forry for $20,000.

Barry Lee Stoner and Chin Hui Stoner conveyed 701 Harper Ave. to Shane H. McFerren and Kelly J. McFerren for $190,000.

Robert Manley and Tina L. Manley conveyed property on a public road to Jason S. Brubaker and Sara J. Brubaker for $405,000.

Randal S. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Manmiller and Christina Manmiller for $278,300.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Leroy R. Carolus and Susan R. Carolus conveyed 112 Highview Drive to Stephen R. Nissly and Katie L. Nissly for $228,000.

Charlotte F. Yoder and Titus A. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Floyd E. Zook and Lois E. Zook for $305,000.

Angelia K. Stauffer and Angelia K. Dell conveyed property on a public road to Tracy Daniel Stauffer and Nancy H. Stauffer for $1.

Danielle S. Landis and Danielle Huffman conveyed 2119 Lyndel Drive to Wendy Lee Villalta and Pedro Salomon Villalta for $325,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kevin T. Sinsheimer and Nikki J. Sinsheimer conveyed 2 Sunflower Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $360,000.

Carol J. Pyles conveyed 6 Pitt Court to Carol J. Pyles for $1.

Shamus Smith and Kristine M. Smith conveyed 1611 Eshelman Mill Road to Kristine M. Smith for $1.

Thomas C. Reed conveyed Unit 161 to Thomas C. Reed, Susan F. Douglas Reed and Susan F Douglas Reed for $1.

John H. Lefever, Reba N. Lefever and John Lefever conveyed 3 Camden Court to Mia J. Waters and Sherwood Bethea for $230,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 2 Sunflower Drive to Nathan A. Swartzentruber and Sabrina D. Swartzentruber for $360,000.

Garry R. Layne and Gloria K. Layne conveyed 9 Box Elder Lane to Keith W. Rutt and Candace A. Rutt for $279,000.

John A. Dunkle and Suzanne Sturm Dunkle conveyed property on a public road to Monica Joy Beiler for $480,000.

Ricky L. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Dwight E. Wagner for $250,000.

Samuel O. Wickenheiser conveyed property on a public road to Ronald A. Edwards and Robin A. Edwards for $260,000.

Sharon B. Armstrong conveyed 308 Great Lawn Circle to Marianne Bascio and Thomas G. Bascio for $345,000.

Joshua M. Hurst and Kimberly A. Hurst conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Christian Samuel Denlinger for $260,000.

LANCASTER CITY

C. Gina Feeser, C. Gina Madonna and Claudia Hall conveyed 340 W. Chestnut St. to C. Gina Madonna and Claudia Hall for $1.

Jennifer F. Shetromph, John R. Shetromph, Emily K. Shetromph and Emily K. Malloy conveyed 848 Lehigh Ave. to Matthew Malloy and Emily K. Malloy for $1.

Bertha D. Harper conveyed 720 First St. to Bertha D. Harper Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Michelle L. Patterson and Matthew Bupp conveyed 24 W. Filbert St. to Cynthia Fernandez Solano for $105,000.

The estate of Kay L. Spencer conveyed 130 Pearl St. to Alexandra K. Hatfield for $1.

Iris Hawkins Jr. and Sarah A. Hawkins conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Christe A. Casciano and Cynthia M. Casciano for $98,000.

Barbara E. Shopf conveyed 733 N. Franklin St. to Yvonne L. Hernandez for $185,000.

Anastacio Urena conveyed property on Rockland Street to Juan P. Navarro DeLeon, Juan P Navarro DeLeon, Leocadia A. Pineda Montilla and Leocadia Pineda Montilla for $146,000.

Tuyen Thi Dinh, Simmon Ly and Tuyen Dinh conveyed 753 N. Franklin St. to Simmon Ly for $1.

Lisa Ann Darlington conveyed 105 Hershey Ave. to Jonathan J. Morales for $220,000.

Yvonne S. Martin conveyed 737 Orange St. to Wilson A. Frias for $190,000.

The estate of Carol E. Anspach conveyed 425 Cherry St. to Doug Eyclesheimer for $137,000.

Dylan B. Barto conveyed 146 E. Liberty St. to Jonathan Ly for $200,000.

Marla D. Stauffer conveyed 339 W. Grant St. to Colin M. Rathbun and Crystal M. Reynaga for $240,000.

Shirley M. Herr, Shirley Mathiot Herr, Robert Edgar Herr A and Robert E. Herr conveyed 817 Fifth St. to Numa Design LLC for $105,000.

North Plum Partners LLC and Edward Gallagher conveyed 523 Manor St. to Radames Melendez and Constance Ebong for $90,000.

Radius Real Estate LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on a public road to Avocat Investments LLC for $230,000.

Christopher M. Chavez conveyed 851 Lucilla Court to Yaritza Marielys Leon Davila for $124,000.

Jody L. Norton conveyed 532 Hamilton St. to Leuk Nhib for $160,000.

Benjamin L. Peters, Christina L. Peters and Christina L. Puglisi conveyed 526 E. Fulton St. to Lisa M. Todd for $185,000.

David Lester Thomas III, Joanne C. Kilgour and J. C. Kilgour conveyed 324 Lancaster Ave. to Jason R. Reiman and Melissa A. Reiman for $281,000.

New Life Assembly of God of Lancaster Pennsylvania conveyed property on Caroline Street to Bible Fellowship Church for $275,000.

James P. Valle conveyed property on a public road to James P. Valle and Robin A. Guidotti for $1.

Tabor Community Services Inc. conveyed 405 S. Shippen St. to Keith Edwin Interiors Inc. for $140,000.

TMG Properties LLC and Shaun Murphy conveyed 23 E. Walnut St. to Spruce Street Ventures LLC for $325,000.

Timothy Hekierski conveyed property on North Shippen Place to Sean Alexander Octavio Cook and Diana Iris Cook for $154,341.

Jose A. Colon conveyed 123 Pearl St. to Eric B. Parker and Anita S. Parker for $312,500.

James W. Stambaugh conveyed 1201 St. Joseph St. to Emily Elizabeth Martin and Breanne Summer Weaver for $135,500.

Joshua P. Lamb, Trista D. Lamb, Joshua Lamb and Trista Lamb conveyed property on West Vine Street to Jacob M. Nicolella and Emily S. Nicolella for $235,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Richard C. Weeber and Pamela Z. Weeber conveyed 1320 Meadowcreek Lane to Kathryn E. Weeber for $275,000.

Shawn F. Williams and Rebecca M. Williams conveyed 241 Atkins Ave. to Joshua A. Christman and Sajini Christman for $175,000.

Rudolph A. Valentino conveyed property on Rider Avenue to Rudolph A. Valentino, John A. Valentino, Lisa C. Valentino, Victor S. Valentino and Rudolph A. Valentino Revocable Trust for $1.

Candice Hiemenz and Candice R. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Henry K. Beiler and Emma Z. Beiler for $210,000.

Rudolph A. Valentino conveyed property on Rider Avenue to Rudolph A. Valentino, John A. Valentino, Lisa C. Valentino, Victor S. Valentino and Rudolph A. Valentino Revocable Trust for $1.

Michael J. Fink and Donald B. Fink conveyed 19 Atkins Ave. to Michael J. Fink for $1.

Jane L. Martin conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Claude G. Martin and Jane L. Martin for $1.

Brian D. Deamer and Elizabeth I. Deamer conveyed 1530 Quarry Lane to Raymond Lee Deamer and Wendy J. Deamer for $490,000.

Bernardo A. Fernandez and Adolfina Fernandez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Bernardo N. Fernandez for $180,000.

Anthony V. Rose conveyed 934 First St. to Anthony V. Rose and Cynthia A. Castle for $1.

The estate of Walter E. Burkholder Jr. conveyed 956 E. Orange St. to Reboot Properties LLC for $139,650.

LEACOCK TWP.

Ivan J. King conveyed property on a public road to Ivan J. King for $1.

Christ B. Beiler and Barbara B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David S. Lantz Jr. and Emma B. Lantz for $275,000.

Ivan J. King conveyed property on a public road to Old Road Realty LLC for $1,435,000.

Kimberly Wickard, Nancy Hines and Nancy Bennett conveyed 47 Queen Road to Kimberly Wickard and Nancy Hines for $1.

Richard R. Trout and Carolyn M. Kramer conveyed property on a public road to James W. Schaeffer and Joy D. Schaeffer for $419,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Katherine J. Yoder and Katherine F. Yoder conveyed 10 Glen Brook Road to Katherine J. Yoder for $1.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Geoffrey K. Heller and Katelyn C. Shober for $495,400.

Brian D. Rabberman and Jenna M. Rabberman conveyed 66 Ridge View Drive to Rebecca A. Young for $310,000.

Jonas S. King conveyed property on a public road to John S. King and Lena M. King for $1.

John S. King and Lena M. King conveyed property on a public road to John S. King and Lena M. King for $1.

The estate of Patricia A. Burkholder and Richard K. Lentz conveyed property on a public road to Jasmine Anderson and Patricia Irizarry for $201,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Tracy Deimler conveyed property on a public road to Amy K. Rittle for $235,000.

Michael H. Dinse conveyed 110 E. Second Ave. to Carl E. Johnson and Megan E. Johnson for $256,500.

Erik D. Wolfe and Avianna Ponzi conveyed property on New Street to Michael D. Faix and Brynn E. Faix for $190,000.

Claire M. McCormack conveyed property on Partridge Drive to Kevin Depouli and Blanca Depouli for $280,000.

Linden Hall School For Girls and Linden Hall Seminary conveyed 300 E. Main St. to Bruce C. Waskowicz and Mary W. Waskowicz for $385,000.

Joshua D. Stoudt, Elsie M. Stoudt and Elsie M. Compton conveyed 22 E. Second Ave. to Robert Smulktis Jr. and Amelia J. Smulktis for $365,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Carl J. Yeagley Jr. and Katherine L. Yeagley conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Ruggirello and Kyara Charea Irwin for $395,000.

Kim A. Yeater and Kim A Yeater Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Wayde L. Taylor for $89,900.

Ruth A. Earhart conveyed property on a public road to Arlene Z. Sensenig for $409,000.

Richard J. Distefano and Violet R. Distefano conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Distefano and Violet R. Distefano for $1.

Violet R. Distefano and Richard J. Distefano conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo for $1.

Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo conveyed property on a public road to Violet R. Distefano and Richard J. Distefano for $1.

Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jennifer A. Jacobs and Jason A. Jacobs conveyed 501 Amesbury Road to Jennifer A. Jacobs for $1.

Michael J. Canarelli and Natalya R. Canarelli conveyed 601 Frome Ave. to Jake A. Malloy for $432,000.

The estate of Patricia M. Mackley conveyed Unit 97 to Gary E. Mackley, Judy A. Mackley and Judy A. Dobson for $1.

Audrey Ann Rubinstein conveyed 305 Iris Glen to RSB Real Estate LLC for $145,000.

Kevin E. Gantz conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Gabriel Michael Lukas for $270,000.

Jeffrey T. Keeports, Robyn Kemple Keeports and Robyn Kemple Keeports conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Christopher Humble for $275,000.

Stephen S. Shannon and Heidi R. Shannon conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Joshua B. Bitner and Hayley L. Bitner for $220,000.

Devyn D. Laser conveyed property on Fountain Avenue to Devyn D. Laser and Kelijean Laser for $1.

Santos M. Scalzo, Denise M. Scalzo, Matthew A. Scalzo, Daniella Scalzo, Daniella Ward and Santo M. Scalzo conveyed 961 Louise Ave. to Santo M. Scalzo, Denise M. Scalzo, Matthew A. Scalzo and Daniella Scalzo for $1.

Maddalena Speakman and Maddalena Pennino conveyed 223 Elizabeth Ave. to Hicham Azzouz for $173,000.

David R. Poorbaugh and Christina N. Poorbaugh conveyed property on Beverly Drive to Ian R. Brinkman and Maria P. Kennison for $350,000.

James R. Kay and Regina B. Kay conveyed Unit 8 to Oded Livneh and Hannah Livneh for $339,900.

Gretchen A. Imes and Gretchen A. Eck conveyed property on Coventry Road to Gretchen A. Eck and Gordon C. Eck III for $1.

Ankit Mehta and Ankana Chatterjee conveyed 212 Mayer Place to Cynthia Regina Barcena Ramirez for $310,000.

Joseph E. Knepley and Betsy J. Knepley conveyed property on Stagecoach Lane to James A. Weaver and Wendy S. McClarigan for $259,900.

Cynthia York, Genevieve Lorraine Watycha and Genevieve Coe conveyed property on a public road to Joel B. Buffington II and Kelsey M. Zimmerman for $212,500.

Bryanna Trush and Vincent Gambone conveyed 1630 Ridgedale Drive to Vincent Gambone for $1.

Stephen H. Miller and Stephen H. Miller Revocable Living Trust conveyed 421 Prescot St. to Manar Ahmed for $375,000.

Mohammed Irfan, Nguyen Trung Nguyen and Lynnetta T. Bui conveyed 481 Wheatfield Drive to Mohammed Irfan and Huma Irfan for $1.

Karen A. Thomsen conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Carol M. Gallagher for $281,000.

Elisabetta M. Soders and Elisabetta M. Craley conveyed 472 Longmeadow Road to Elisabetta M. Craley and Daniel Craley for $1.

Will B. Martin and Mary Elizabeth Martin conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Monty Steele and Vanessa M. Tagg for $390,000.

The estate of Myrna L. Pierson conveyed property on a public road to Lindsey R. Koser for $200,000.

John D. Sauder and Bonita H. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Frank Cardona Jr. and Amy Cardona for $815,000.

Fred J. Levin and Freda M. Levin conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Helen K. Najarian for $535,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Douglas W. Eby and Cynthia M. Eby conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Judith L. Deardorff for $135,000.

Austin Philipp and Abigail Yearsley conveyed property on a public road to John A. Houtman and Sarah E. Myers for $240,000.

Erin T. Wise conveyed property on Hazel Street to Christine J. Buchmoyer for $208,000.

Jeremy R. Geunes and Heather N. Geunes conveyed 177 S. Main St. to Heather N. Geunes for $1.

William Brock Kiscadden and William Bronk Kiscadden conveyed 159 S. Charlotte St. to Jason C. Frey for $100,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Shirley E. Keene, The estate of Shirley Elaine Keene, The estate of Shirley Elaine Goodman, The estate of Shirley Elaine Earhart and The estate of Shirley Elaine Brubaker conveyed 805 Fairway Drive to Hector DeJesus and Kierstin Long for $275,000.

Dennis M. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Jason D. Frey for $1.

Dennis M. Frey conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Susan L. Frey for $1.

Paul L. Keagy Jr. and Anita K. Keagy conveyed property on Penn Street to Platinum Partners Realty LLC for $230,000.

Justine M. Frymyer, Justine M. Stevenson and Matthew P. Frymyer conveyed 435 Hawthorne Drive to Justine M. Frymyer for $1.

Carol E. Springer conveyed property on a public road to Peggy A. Haglund for $184,900.

Michelle L. Thompson conveyed 1943 Hemlock Road to Tyler T. Lee and Melissa M. Lutchkus for $220,000.

Andrew J. Newlin and Jessica Newlin conveyed 110 Harvard Ave. to Montana R. Miller and Erin E. Miller for $200,000.

Jonathon E. Carlson conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Christina M. Parker Stambaugh, James W. Stambaugh and Christina M Parker Stambaugh for $195,000.

Beverly K. Herr and Alison H. Vazquez conveyed 127 Bradford St. to Alison H. Vazquez for $1.

Zachary R. Moran conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Joseph T. Kirchner for $199,000.

Andrew James Wollaston, Kylie Renne Wollaston and Kylie Wollaston conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Chad R. Griffith for $185,000.

Ronald A. Hess, Nicole M. Gantz and Nicole M. Hess conveyed 4 Nursery Lane to Ronald A. Hess Jr. and Nicole M. Hess for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Barbara C. Hess conveyed property on Marticville Road to Barbara C. Hess for $1.

John D. Coolidge III, Liezel A. Coolidge and Liezel Coolidge conveyed 26 Trolley Road to Diane Waters for $8,500.

Joseph E. Laukhuff and Shery Lee Laukhuff conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Smith and Abigail Laukhuff for $225,100.

Roger D. Leaman conveyed property on Marticville Road to Roger D. Leaman for $1.

Roger D. Leaman conveyed property on Marticville Road to Roger D. Leaman for $1.

Roger D. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Barbara C. Hess for $500.

Roger D. Leaman conveyed property on Marticville Road to Roger D. Leaman for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Craig L. Rylee and Barbara J. Rylee conveyed 82 Wabank Road to Connor S. Ream for $260,000.

Scott A. Bailey and Lisa Bailey conveyed property on Frederick St. to Kara M. Gwinn and Peter W. Dutton for $265,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Dario Amato, Santino Pecoraro, Rossana Pecoraro and Santino A. Pecoraro conveyed property on West Main Street to Dario Amato for $1.

R. Keith Vogt and Katherine E. Vogt conveyed 566 Union School Road to Tessa Marie Reiner for $200,000.

Jeffrey C. Watson Jr. conveyed Unit 109 to Samuele Distefano and Viviana Distefano for $214,000.

Stephen Black and Jennifer Black conveyed property on a public road to Melissa M. Harrison for $177,276.

Alan C. Kirchoff and Jacqueline R. Kirchoff conveyed 26 Donegal Springs Road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $301,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 26 Donegal Springs Road to Timothy B. White and Bonnie M. Lyle for $301,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Amy Wagner, Amy Cardona, Amy N. Wagner and Amy N. Cardona conveyed property on a public road to Bishnu Timsina and Khoma Timsina for $363,000.

Timothy J. Nicholls and Tricia D. Nicholls conveyed property on a public road to Historic Vacation Rentals LLC for $550,000.

Lowell Jantzi and Ruth Jantzi conveyed property on a public road to Moses F. Zook for $212,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Harold F. Stauffer conveyed property on Hill Street to Kyle S. Phillips and Heather L. Phillips for $287,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Willows South LLC conveyed property on a public road to Horst & Son Inc. for $1,080,000.

Jeffrey Dixon and Christina Dixon conveyed property on East Broad Street to Louis R. Martin and Rachel H. Martin for $230,000.

Joan E. Homsher conveyed Unit 20 to Marc T. Craver for $164,500.

PARADISE TWP.

Gary Rineer and Deborah L. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Jason G. Rineer and Rachel A. Rineer for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Jose R. Garcia, The estate of Jose Rosember Garcia and William A Moran Gomez conveyed 1450 Lancaster Road to Maria E. Garcia for $1.

The estate of Abram G. Flory conveyed property on Dead End Road to Robert Perry Unger and Natalie Ann Unger for $520,000.

Ryan T. Good and Kelby Good conveyed property on Newport Road to Cody Auker and Katelyn Auker for $285,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investments LLC, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Charles Investments LP conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Lattanzi and Gillian E. Lattanzi for $405,590.

Brian A. Lassiter and Kristin Lassiter conveyed property on a public road to Douglas L. Pearson and Tina R. Pearson for $411,000.

Michael L. Maurer conveyed 198 Loghes Drive to Michael L. Maurer and Erich P. Maurer for $1.

Bonita M. Connelly and Dena M. Maounis conveyed 726 Park Hill Drive to Carolyn Sarante for $145,000.

The estate of Terry L. Habecker conveyed property on Junction Road to Argyl L. Eby and Rachel H. Eby for $627,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Sheri A. Fisher conveyed property on West Kendig Road to Javier De Jesus Belliard Sanchez, Javier De Jesus Belliard Sanchez, Gianna Belliard Sanchez and Gianna Belliard Sanchez for $195,000.

New Danville Reformed Mennonite Church, Samuel B. Eshelman, Kenneth W. Kilgore, New Mennonite Society and S. B. Eshelman conveyed property on a public road to David R. Hurlburt and Crystal Joy Hurlburt for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Adam C. Blough and Kelly Antonic Blough conveyed property on Northview Lane to Dana P. Howard and Cathy L. Howard for $355,000.

Trevor L. Golder and Rebecca K. Smith conveyed property on Solar Drive to Rebecca K. Smith for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Stephen P. Carson and Betsy Carson conveyed 1553 Emerson Drive to Anthony S. Breeze and Pamela A. Breeze for $271,000.

Antonio M. Salonga conveyed property on a public road to Melinda Salonga and Adara J. Salonga for $400,000.

Leona H. Altland conveyed property on Center Street to Leona H. Altland and Leonard O. Altland for $1.

The estate of Leonard L. Szpara conveyed property on a public road to Louise H. Jones and Thomas E. Jones for $270,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amanda Sue Burns, Brice A. Burns and B. A. Burns conveyed 692 Cloverfield Drive to Amanda Sue Burns for $10.

Samuel K. Glick, Malinda S. Glick and Mary Lou Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan E. Fisher Jr. and Rachel A. Fisher for $2,410,000.

Daniel R. Kohler conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Stoltzfus for $186,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

44 Strasburg Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to 44 Strasburg Associates LLC for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Kenneth G. Groff and Shirley L. Groff conveyed property on North Star Road to Levi E. Fisher and Katie G. Fisher for $1.

Bruce G. Shoemaker and Linda H. Shoemaker conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Katrina Cousin and Jeffrey Cousin for $1.

Benuel F. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Benuel F. Stoltzfoos and Hannah Z. Stoltzfoos for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

J. Randall Houser and Cheri M. Houser conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Daniel N. Boal and Amy J. Boal for $650,000.

Steven P. Deck and Patricia Deck conveyed property on a public road to Steven P. Deck and Patricia Deck for $1.

Walter M. Piasecki, Linda Craft Piasecki and Linda C. Piasecki conveyed 11 Longenecker Road to Walter M. Piasecki & Linda Craft Piasecki Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Shawn L. Garman and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Robert N. Sackson and Emily J. Sackson for $675,000.

Barbara A. Sullenberger conveyed property on Julie Terrace to James J. Bauer and Amy L. Bauer for $276,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence A. Sheckler and Nancy T. Sheckler for $468,770.

William H. Lau and Carol A. Lau conveyed 321 Owl Hill Road to Richard C. Hershey for $285,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Millport Road LLC, Shawn L. Garman and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Joshua J. Veara and Madison Kathleen Veara for $809,990.

Deborah A. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Karen A. Thomsen for $361,000.

Roger T. Stief, Donna A. Nicholson Stief and Donna A Nicholson Stief conveyed property on a public road to Roger T. Stief, Donna A. Nicholson Stief, Donna A Nicholson Stief and Stief Family Living Trust for $1.

Kevin Depouli and Blanca M. Depouli conveyed property on a public road to Jong S. Park and Charlene L. Park for $235,000.

Thomas D. Vanmarter conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Marcos Verdugo Ponce and Maria C Leon Alcantara for $221,000.

Rock Lititz Properties LP conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Warwick Township of conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

Warren R. Gerber and Melissa A. Gerber conveyed property on a public road to Wesley Shaw Morgan and Jacqueline Faith Morgan for $235,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Michelle Dahlkemper for $741,996.