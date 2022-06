The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 23-27:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jonathan S. Lambert and Jonathon S. Lambert conveyed property on a public road to Carly Kruszewski for $385,000.

Stephen Zywko, Alicia M. Zywko and Alicia M. Laratonda conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Zywko and Alicia M. Zywko for $1.

Jessica Kaiser and Alex Joseph Petrolati II conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Kaiser for $10.

AKRON BOROUGH

Thomas L. Buch and Jill Hurst conveyed 25 Fulton St. to Joshua G. High for $185,000.

Helen I. Peifer conveyed property on a public road to Alice Kay Ulrich for $279,000.

Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk conveyed property on Oak Street to Aaron L. Zimmerman and Kate M. Zimmerman for $386,600.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Andrew W. Purcell By Jansen M Honberger Agent and Catherine N. Purcell conveyed property on a public road to Albert J. Yoder and Karisa L. Yoder for $1,180,000.

Talon Holdings LLC and Landmark Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Newcomb and Christin N. Newcomb for $546,900.

John D. Martin Jr. and Mary W. Martin conveyed 1034 Martin Church Road to John D. Martin Jr. and Mary W. Martin for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Samuel M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Hoover for $1.

Isaac M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Isaac M. Shirk for $1.

Jodi L. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Edwin W. Zeiset for $205,000.

Samuel M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Hoover for $1.

Isaac M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Isaac M. Shirk for $1.

Debora A. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne W. Weaver for $575,000.

The estate of John H. Lessley and Craig J. Lessley conveyed 6139 Division Highway to Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook for $210,000.

Isaac M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Isaac M. Shirk for $1.

Thomas F. Barbagallo, Yolanda A. Barbagallo and Karen M. Brouillard conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Stoltzfus for $335,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Alvin Jay Stoltzfus, Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Ruth Marie Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas S. Glick Jr., Miriam R. Glick and Mahlon Ray Glick for $400,000.

Joan L. Palmer and Joan L. Lynch conveyed 404 N. Bridge St. to Yvette Melendez for $224,000.

The estate of Gary Lee Crockett and the estate of Gary L. Crockett conveyed 11 Maple Ave. to Phares L. Blank for $197,300.

CLAY TWP.

Albert H. Blough and Jane C. Blough conveyed property on a public road to Albert H. Blough, Jane C. Blough and Albert H. Blough & Jane C. Blough Joint Lifetime Revoc Trust Agreement for $1.

Albert H. Blough and Jane C. Blough conveyed property on Yummerdale Road to Albert H. Blough, Jane C. Blough and Albert H. Blough & Jane C. Blough Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Millard L. Hollingshead, Mary E. Hollingshead and Mary E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Weaver and Anita B. Weaver for $500,000.

Trayton Z. Reiff conveyed property on Sun Valley Road to Dexter W. Zimmerman for $302,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Richard S. Huzzard and Louise D. Huzzard conveyed property on a public road to Jere Mark Johnson for $287,500.

Mary D. Luter conveyed property on a public road to P. Kenneth Gehman and Constance Gehman Re for $232,000.

Jordan L. Hoover and Jordan Hoover conveyed 672 Smokestown Road to Jordan L. Hoover and Alysa A. Hoover for $1.

Narrows Glen Inc., a Pennsylvania Corporation, conveyed property on a public road to Anna Wilms and Jeffrey Wilms for $119,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Leroy P. Merkel Jr., administrator of the conveyed property on a public road, to Joshua S. Hoover for $290,000.

West Cocalico Township conveyed property on a public road to West Cocalico Township Authority for $1.

Irvin M. Ringler and Verna M. Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Irvin M. Ringler and Verna M. Ringler for $1.

Michael B. Steffey and Bobbie Jo Steffey conveyed property on a public road to Carnathan L. Shivery and Jaclyn A. Shivery for $566,000.

Michael A. Nix conveyed property on a public road to Jessica R. Poston for $200,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Joel K. Zook conveyed property on Street Road to Sandra K. Wiker for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

KE Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to JFR 251 LLC for $225,000.

Edward Lindenberger and Stephen M. Lindenberger conveyed property on a public road to Carrie A. Vigeant and Thomas M. Vigeant for $1.

Sandi L. Kordzinski conveyed property on a public road to Luis Torres Rivera for $190,000.

Mary Agnes Bodmann, Mary Grace Bowermaster and Mary Agnes Bodmannm conveyed 1255 Staman Lane to Logan A. Legenstein for $187,000.

Alberto J. Osorio conveyed 120 S. Sixth St. to Osmani Raymond Delacruz for $182,500.

Genevieve Stojak conveyed property on a public road to Hipolito Maldonado and Elizabeth Maldonado for $148,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert E. Plank Jr., Deborah F. Haas and Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust conveyed 519 Stone Hill Road to Robert E. Plank Jr. and Debra F. Haas for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Roy A. Sweigert and Jean L. Sweigert conveyed property on a public road to Hazel V. Mccoy for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

FH 441 LP conveyed property on a public road to Hiltz Holdings LLC for $1.25 million.

BPDL3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

Jeffrey Visnesky conveyed property on Elenora Drive to Thomas S. Leed and Allison M. Leed for $297,500.

Thomas Leed, Allison Leed and Allison Walker conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Stutzman and Rebecca J. Stutzman for $216,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 230 Coffee Goss Road to Graey A. Erb for $309,990.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Samuel A. Zeager and Billie Joyce Zeager conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Alan Shutter and Lisa Janelle Shutter for $415,000.

The estate of Victor F. Dohner conveyed property on a public road to Clarence E. Raffensperger for $1,545,770.

Donald W. Reighard and Jodi Williams Reighard conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Yocum and Kim M. Yocum for $325,000.

Jason T. Blough and Sara G. Blough conveyed property on a public road to Raul Rodriguez and Summer Anne Wiker for $240,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to David W. Andersen and Encarnacion Mariano Andersen for $637,236.

DRUMORE TWP.

Douglas B. Hanna and Holly E. Hanna conveyed property on a public road to Douglas B. Hanna for $1.

EARL TWP.

Mahlon M. Hoover and Martha G. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Laverne M. Hoover and Rebecca Hoover for $650,000.

Eric Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell E. Stoltzfus and Abby E. Stoltzfus for $261,000.

Juamady Bencosme, Junior Alberto Bencosme and Junior A. Bencosme conveyed 502 S. Kinzer Ave. to Juamady Bencosme for $1.

Adin B. Nolt and Linda M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Marlin S. Leid and Kristine W. Leid for $335,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Garden Spot Reserve Homeowners Association Inc., Land Development Plan, The Landings at Garden Spot Reserve and Soco for $10.

EAST EARL TWP.

C. William Myers and Gloria Myers conveyed property on a public road to Revelations of Freedom Ministries for $186,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Teri L. Yarnell and Heather Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Clarence Clark and Jordan Clark for $456,000.

Korynn M. Watson and Preze D. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Michelle T. Knoll and Clayton D. Knoll for $410,000.

Nicholas Dow and Adrienne L. Dow conveyed property on Battens Circle to Diane K. Bagshaw for $251,000.

Timothy E. Hertzog and Jaime L. Hertzog conveyed 31 Hawk Lane to Jaime Hertzog for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Helen L. Buchmoyer conveyed 6484 Lincoln Court to Ariel K Montes De Oca Sanchez, German Montes De Oca Sanchez, Deocasanchez Ariel K Montes, Deocasanchez German Montes, Ariel K Montes Deoca Sanchez and German Montes Deoca Sanchez for $198,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Albert H. Blough and Jane C. Blough conveyed property on East 28th Division Highway to Albert H. Blough, Jane C. Blough and Albert H. Blough & Jane C. Blough Joint Lifetime Revoc Trust Agreement for $1.

Albert H. Blough and Jane C. Blough conveyed property on a public road to Albert H. Blough, Jane C. Blough and Albert H. Blough & Jane C. Blough Joint Lifetime Revoc Trust Agreement for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Clyde M. Grubb Jr. and Clyde M. Grubb Jr. & Barbara L. Grubb Revocable Living Trust conveyed 732 Groff Ave. to Clyde M. Grubb for $1.

Kay B. Powers conveyed 23 Briarcliff Road to Mark T. Nicotera and Rose M. Nicotera for $239,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Legacy Cash Offer LLC conveyed 310 Duke St. to Grigory L. Golub for $1.

Zayda Benavidez conveyed property on a public road to Jmdr I. LLC for $255,000.

Justin K. Neyer and Rachel L. Neyer conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Belk and Katie Belk for $270,000.

Suedan Properties LLC, Daniel L. Burkholder and Susan A. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to OAL Realty LP for $975,000.

Antonio R. Assetto Jr. conveyed 310 Duke St. to Legacy Cash Offer LLC for $1.

Mary Ann Bolduc and Alice Richwine conveyed property on Tom Avenue to Elise Hartranft for $230,000.

Zayda Benavidez conveyed property on a public road to JMDR I. LLC for $240,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Tigon Tran and Thanh K. Tran for $450,000.

The estate of Nelson B. Weaver conveyed 129 Bethany Road to Norman M. Shirk and Rachel Z. Shirk for $425,000.

Arlene M. Seibel and Arlene M. Zimmerman conveyed 1736 Lincoln Gardens Road to Arlene M. Zimmerman and Lewis H. Zimmerman for $1.

FULTON TWP.

4Cay LLC and George H. Kratzert conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to 4Cay LLC for $1.

4Cay LLC and George H. Kratzert conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to 4Cay LLC for $1.

Robert E. Plank Jr., Deborah F. Haas and Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Plank Jr. and Debra F. Haas for $1.

Dale D. Budd and Valerie L. Budd conveyed property on a public road to Reuben H. Miller and Susie S. Miller for $700,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ashley Meridith Smith, Ashley M. Axe and Melissa S. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Meridith Smith for $0.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 106 Ticonderoga Road to Steven R. Hershey and Abbey R. Hershey for $510,304.

Shirley S. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Divakar Amin and Vibha D. Amin for $660,900.

Ray A. Leed and Sue A. Leed conveyed property on a public road to Tml Investments LLC for $895,000.

John Ryan Kolb conveyed property on a public road to Quang T. Truong and Huyen Tram T. Le for $420,000.

The estate of Harry Sangrey conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee for $187,500.

Allen Landis conveyed property on a public road to Allen Landis and Taylor Anne Landis for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn J. Fellin for $361,369.

John W. Cooper Jr. conveyed property on a public road to WP Real Estate Holdings LLC for $775,000.

Justin M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Wisman and Kelsey M. Wisman for $507,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Marietta Avenue Associates LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 100 to Rachel M. Petrone for $393,930.

Rayelenn S. Casey and Rayelenn Sparks Casey conveyed 430 E. Main St. to Elizabeth Stauffer and Kevin Stauffer for $230,000.

Tex S. Rochester and Charmaine C. Rochester conveyed property on a public road to John D. Affuso and Lisa E. Affuso for $950,000.

Margaret L. Boyle conveyed property on a public road to Robison Cernetich and Kelsey Flint for $315,000.

Centerville Acres LP conveyed property on a public road to Belco Community Credit Union for $1.35 million.

John D. Affuso and Lisa E. Affuso conveyed property on Northlawn Drive to Dahesh D. Patel and Nomemchi Revocable Trust for $701,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Pasek and Mackenzie R. Pasek for $554,420.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Elizabeth J. Weimer and Elizabeth Abreu conveyed 4551 Miller Drive to Stephen W. Nissley for $228,000.

Cheryl B. Miller and Ginger M. Weiss conveyed property on Druid Hill Road to Anthon Brown and Jenna Brown for $300,000.

Sharon L. Worley and Edward G. Vetter Irrevocable Family Special Needs Trust conveyed 185 W. Broad St. to Keystone Service Systems Inc. for $390,000.

James R. Clark and Barbara Ann Henne conveyed property on a public road to Scott Zimmerman and Kelly M. Zimmerman for $290,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Fred E. Clark and Elizabeth A. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Audrey L. Mcclune and Andrew P. Mcclune for $1.

Christopher J. Haynick conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Haynick and Holly Warfel for $1.

MJKR Enterprises LLC A. Pennsylvania Limi conveyed property on a public road to Ar United LLC A. Pennsylvania Limited Lia for $1.8 million.

Levi R. Fisher and Mary K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Fisher and Barbara M. Fisher for $1.

James Fisher, AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 33 S. Eastland Drive to B&A Partners LLC for $215,000.

Fortune Holding Limited Liability Co. and Rohit Sheth conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Rosdev Capital Funding LP for $5 million.

The estate of William E. Chillas conveyed property on a public road to Brian Kurtz for $387,000.

Hanh T. Nguyen, Thien X. Nguyen and Hanh Nguyen conveyed 2574 Lincoln Highway East to Susque River Apartments LLC for $700,000.

Rodney Martin and Tammy Martin conveyed property on South Soudersburg Road to Fisher Renovations LLC for $290,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Lampeter Township conveyed property on a public road to Cathy L. Bishop and Darrell A. Bishop II for $1.

Kevin W. Kelly and Cindy K. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Justin Martin and Caroline Martin for $625,000.

George W. Mitchell and Janice E. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Parido and Tracy S. Parido for $620,000.

Matthew E. Parido and Tracy S. Parido conveyed property on a public road to Nira Gautam and Arjun Gautam for $465,000.

Carol K. Woodbury conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. King and Katie S. King for $199,900.

Richard D. Long and Shirley M. Long conveyed 206 Nordick Drive to Jennifer Carol Mason for $330,000.

PNC Bank National Association conveyed property on a public road to Abdi Elmi Raghe for $3,000.

Daniel T. Mease conveyed property on a public road to Kou Vue for $440,000.

Harvest Bible Chapel Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Mission Church Pennsylvania for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Jean K. Klinger Estate conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Klinger and Douglas A. Klinger for $1.

Andrew C. Amrhein conveyed property on a public road to Rosa I. Cruz-Cruz for $128,000.

LQZ LLC conveyed property on a public road to John W. Raup and James A. Abbott for $939,750.

Nancy T. Labat conveyed 622 E. Fulton St. to Joseph Benitez Lento, Joseph Benitez Lento and Alexa Lento for $204,900.

Zachary Michael Leinen and Maggie E. Leinen conveyed property on George Street to Alexa Bowman for $141,000.

Kingdom Life International Assembly Inc., St. Johns Lutheran Church of Lancaster PA and St. Johns Lutheran Church conveyed property on a public road to St. Johns Lutheran Church of Lancaster PA and St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lancaster PA for $1.

Jeffrey D. Walker conveyed property on a public road to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $132,000.

Broken Compass Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Bunton and Brandon Widener for $219,000.

Crib Fixers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Vincent D. Pantanella for $280,000.

Christ S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Beiler and Anna S. Beiler for $150,000.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis and Christina Hatzivasilis conveyed property on a public road to Stuckman Properties LLC for $184,900.

City Line Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Lynn Augustine Lewis for $125,000.

Larry L. Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Thaddeus Stevens Foundation for $350,000.

Austin D. Kline and Douglas E. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Jaclyn Beckett for $1.

Roger M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jarin M. Bontrager for $107,750.

J. Barbara, Citv Watts and L. James conveyed property on a public road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for $1.

Austin D. Kline and Douglas E. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Kline for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed 430 Nevin St. to Kendall M. Cunningham for $350,000.

Dawn H. Landis, Brandon Bello Santiago, Brandon Bello Santiago, Mary Mcvey and Mary E. Mcvey conveyed 641 S. Franklin St. to Brandon Bello Santiago and Brandon Bello Santiago for $1.

Joy Campbell conveyed 858 Garnet Ave. to Leclair Jean Baptiste and Miguette Saint Elme for $220,000.

Juan Silva Pimentel and Casimira Silva conveyed 34 E. James St. to Juan Francisco Silva, Herlyn F. Silva and Frankellys F. Silva for $252,000.

Robert E. Allen and Susan B. Allen conveyed 328 E. Orange St. to Susan B. Allen for $1.

Heather M. Hamaker conveyed 724 Second St. to Jose M Martinez Gonzalez and Nancy D. Palmero Demartinez for $170,750.

Abigail Hoover conveyed property on Fremont Street to Bryce F. Feeser and Fanny Mac for $185,000.

Craig P. Smith and Lori A. Smith conveyed 32 Laurel St. to Michael A. Brenneman and Jessica H. Tweedy for $128,900.

Susanne A. Plank conveyed 620 Fourth St. to Susanne A. Plank and Mary Jane Plank for $1.

Janet Simms conveyed property on Landis Drive to Bebeto R. Merisma and Rosemene Valsaint for $316,500.

Amy M. Mitchell and Larry E. Mitchell conveyed 240 Stevens Ave. to Ambria M Eberhardt Brown for $185,000.

Ez House Buyers LLC conveyed 848 Hilton Drive to Josselinn M Chaperno Mendoza and Alberto E. Gonzalez for $210,500.

The estate of Jean D. Hagelgans conveyed 1239 Wabank Road to Re Create Investments LLC for $145,000.

Grick Properties LLC conveyed 818 Third St. to Jacob G. Lewis and Shawna M. Stoltzfoos for $201,000.

Heraldo Gomez Hurdanivia and Belkis Suarez Requesen conveyed 1348 Calvert Lane to Omaira J Rivero Garcia and Ramon E. Chalas for $233,000.

Elizabeth Dileonardo, Giovanni Dileonardo and Maria Grazia Dileonardo conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Sciortino for $540,000.

Peter Y. Reeves, Kathy L. Moss Reeves and Kathy L Moss Reeves conveyed 348 E. Chestnut St. to Patrick P. Bartoli and Heather Martin for $331,000.

Signature Catering On King LLC and Signature Catering LLC conveyed 659 First St. to Signature Catering On King LLC for $1.

Amber D. Featherstone Uwague and Amber D Featherstone Uwague conveyed 330 Coral St. to Dung V. Dao for $125,000.

Antonio Mendoza and Emma I. Valentin conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Asma A. Salem and Leslie Li for $257,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joseph Sheinfeld conveyed property on a public road to Odessa Homes LLC for $196,000.

911 LLC A. Pennsylvania Limited Liability conveyed property on a public road to the Swords Co. LLC A. Pennsylvania Li for $304,545.

Adam Soders conveyed property on a public road to Henry Andrew Long and Debra L. Long for $285,000.

Heather L. Lischner conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Joseph Andrew Martin, Maria Susan Stran Martin and Maria Susan Stran Martin for $450,000.

Amanda E. Rosh and Amanda E. Hafner conveyed property on a public road to Martin L. Tshudy for $1.

Leigh Ashley Wheeler and Leigh Ashley Keith conveyed 224 Kentshire Drive to Milton D. Rodriguez and Joann L. Acobe Santos for $244,000.

Kham Buthdy and Yim Buthdy conveyed property on a public road to Bang On Buthdy for $120,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elam B. Esh And Verna M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel S. Riehl and Lena M. Riehl conveyed 62 Poplar St. to Samuel S. Riehl, Lena Mae Riehl and Samuel S. Riehl & Lena Mae Riehl Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Elam B. Esh and Verna M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Miller and Rebecca E. Miller for $1 million.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

M. & G. Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to M. & G. Realty Inc. for $0.

John S. King, Lena M. King and Samuel B. King conveyed 384 Stormstown Road to Samuel B. King for $285,000.

Eric A. Seeger and Nancy M. Seeger conveyed property on a public road to Corey M. Thudium and Amanda J. Thudium for $540,000.

The estate of Lena Mae Beiler and the estate of Lena Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lena Mae Riehl and Lydiann Lapp for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Scott H. Hain and Heather L. Hain conveyed property on a public road to F. Karen for $1.

Zachary Einhorn and Christina Einhorn conveyed property on a public road to Ahna D. Fulmer and Zachary D. Fulmer for $360,000.

Dawn H. White conveyed property on a public road to Edward T. Cunliffe, Lisa A. Cunliffe and the Mwc Special Trust Dated February 7. 2. for $200,000.

Michael R. Krushinski and Joyce M. Krushinski conveyed property on South Oak Street to Sean J. Fitzpatrick and Evelyn P. Dwarpaul for $318,000.

The estate of Daryl Bowman and the estate of Daryl Arthur Bowman conveyed property on East Lincoln Avenue to Steven D. Borg and Elizabeth J. Borg for $205,000.

Gladys M. Hostetter and Kevin F. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Charles J. Gordon Jr. and Diane M. Gordon for $225,000.

James M. Articola conveyed 7 Ranck Lane to Erich S. Deutsch and Allison N. Deutsch for $200,000.

Valley View Capital LLC, York Haven Estates LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 15 N. Cedar St. to Ruth D. Cruz for $170,000.

Jessup J. Bryant and Darla J. Bryant conveyed 12 Sussex Place to Theresa Coffman and Robert Edwards for $337,000.

Nancy R. Benedict conveyed property on Liberty Street to Scott Groffman, Carrie Groffman and Peter Groffman for $232,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sonshine Holding LP conveyed property on a public road to David A. Tenhwa and Jackie R. Tenhwa for $140,000.

Steve Reed and Diane Reed conveyed property on a public road to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $187,450.

William J. Yohe and Annette D. Yohe conveyed 2836 Southwick Drive to Van Thi Hong Nguyen and Nghia Tien Tran for $330,000.

David K. Martin and Rachel A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Emma May Doman and Adrian Urena for $437,500.

The estate of Marie A. Yunginger conveyed 1348 Orchard St. to Jeffrey L. Yunginger for $1.

The estate of Donna J. Lucidi Deceased and Joanne C. Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Marcelle Mount Harris and Lynden T. Harris for $355,000.

GRH-3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Reginald C. Miot and Nicole Susan Smith-Miot for $585,557.

Linda M. Hauck conveyed property on a public road to David K. Martin for $215,000.

GRH-3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Metin Dede, Arzu Dede and Muhammed B. Dede for $529,900.

Rita M. Emory conveyed property on a public road to Jamie Hoffman for $270,000.

John J. Gregory and Sandra M. Gregory conveyed property on a public road to John J. Gregory and Sandra M. Gregory for $1.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP A. Pennsylva conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Hagan and Susan E. Hagan for $225,000.

The estate of Kenneth E. Wolff and the estate of Kenneth G. Wolff conveyed 1342 Glen Moore Circle to Elizabeth Shaffery for $170,000.

Bradley Allen Rohrbaugh and Melissa A. Rohrbaugh conveyed property on Dorset Street to Rahwa Teklai and Dawit K. Teklai for $640,000.

George R. Garbrick and Thomas F. Garbrick conveyed Unit F-3 to Derrick S. Esh for $191,000.

The estate of Ann Wendel, the estate of Ann M. Wendel and the estate of Anne Marie Wendel conveyed 405 Candlewyck Road to Diana G. Erinina for $311,000.

Krystal St. John conveyed Unit E7 121 to Michael P. Dodds for $275,000.

Daniel J. Laskowitz and Jill M. Laskowitz conveyed property on Hunsicker Road to Richard Allen and Bianca Allen for $423,000.

Peter H. Omundsen and Elaine P. Omundsen conveyed property on Geraldson Drive to Peter H. Omundsen for $1.

Diana G. Erinina and Aleksandar G. Erinin conveyed property on a public road to County of Lancaster and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for $1.

Terra Cook and the estate of Jean Herr conveyed property on a public road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $235,000.

Roberta A. Golden conveyed property on a public road to Renato A. Rondinella for $351,000.

Gregory Fry and Dawn Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Fry for $0.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Salena J. Coachman for $625,723.

Sonshine Holding LP, Lancaster Bible College and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Thomas N. Weaver and Lori E. Weaver for $0.

Radius Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to B. & A. Partners LLC for $160,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Matthew West and Matthew E. West conveyed property on North Main Street to Stone Gable Properties LLC for $495,000.

Shelbie Dearolf and Ryan Ream conveyed 42 Market Square to Randall R. Ream for $1.

Debra L. Weidman, Kathy J. Lawn and the estate of Clair Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Kathy J. Lawn for $1.

Cody G. Keifer and Devin L. Keifer conveyed 129 Mill St. to Robert N. Bowie and Kelly M. Bowie for $200,000.

MANOR TWP.

John L. Fisher and Kimberly A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Warren N. Reiff and Kimberly D. Reiff for $100,000.

The estate of Wayne Schock conveyed property on a public road to Quintin F. Frey for $110,000.

Jared Hamilton and Rachel R. Hamilton conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Herbener and Kristi Shaver for $240,000.

The estate of Harry F. Kinser, Harriet E. Kinser and Harriet E. Steffy conveyed 2713 Chapel Road to Paige Breniser and Matthew Breniser for $175,000.

Susan A. Antonucci and Carl C. Antonucci conveyed 188 Victoria Road to Stephen Correa and Erica L. Correa for $395,000.

Sara J. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Marina A. Hernandez and Tommy Hernandez for $260,000.

Anthony T. Lombardo conveyed 336 Knollwood Road to Devon A. Thornton and Maria D. Thornton for $230,000.

Shane M. Woerner and Brittney A. Woerner conveyed property on a public road to Oscar Muthui and Irene Kamau for $330,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Paul Stanley Koser conveyed property on a public road to Eric Kramer for $90,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Kenneth Eugene Dommel, executor, conveyed property on a public road to Aaron S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $460,000.

Andrew L. Beiler and Ada S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Beiler Jr. and Anna Z. Beiler for $1.

Dennis L. Mcfalls Jr., Katherine C. Karlow, Katherine Carrie Mcfalls and Katherine C. Mcfalls conveyed property on Martic Heights Road to Dennis L. Mcfalls Jr. and Katherine Carrie Mcfalls for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Rizwan H. Khan conveyed 120 Manor Ave. to RHK Living LLC for $1.

Jeanette C. Heisler conveyed property on a public road to David Marino for $207,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Elena P. Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Roberto C. Bustamante for $1.

Rebekah Shue conveyed property on a public road to Antonio N. Faro for $340,000.

Dennis Z. Smith and Sandra Smith conveyed property on Charlan Boulevard to Robert Shumate for $248,923.

Dh&Pm Properties LP, Dh&Pm LLC, Daniel C. Hobson and Patrick T. Moran II conveyed property on a public road to Kn Farms LP for $1.

Rebecca Greenberg conveyed property on a public road to Milvia Garcia Pocasangre for $200,000.

Grant S. Malleus conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $204,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kenneth L. Messick, Robert M. Messick, R&K Messick LLC, RM&KM Real Estate LP and Messick R&K LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Merts LLC for $7,912,500.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Miller and Anthony Miller for $357,090.

Erin N. Stradley and Joseph A. Stradley conveyed property on a public road to Corey Janis for $215,000.

Ira M. Heistand Jr. and Linda M. Heistand conveyed property on Trail Road to Jonathan M. Heistand and Korina R. Heistand for $1.

Ira M. Heistand Jr. and Linda M. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Daryl L. Heistand and Miranda R. Heistand for $1.

RKM Real Estate LP, Kenneth L. Messick, Robert M. Messick, R&K Messick LLC and Messick R&K LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Merts LLC for $800,000.

John W. Silliman, Barbara R. Silliman, Keith W. Silliman Matthews, Keith W. Silliman Matthews and Keith W. Silliman conveyed property on a public road to Keith W. Silliman Matthews, Keith W. Silliman Matthews, Jonelle Silliman Matthews and Jonelle Silliman Matthews for $10.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of David Fleming and the estate of David C. Fleming conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Edward W. Lamm Jr. and Weston Perry for $295,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jason W. Foreman and Renee N. Foreman conveyed 361 E. Jackson St. to Renee N. Foreman for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 519 Westfield Drive to Rhonda M. Lapp for $245,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Ronald L. Keenen and Holly L. Keenen conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Sierra R. Gregg and Tyler S. Harvey for $200,000.

Levi B. Stoltzfus and Mary K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Real Estate Holdings LLC for $260,000.

Paul E. Miller and Louise S. Miller conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus for $265,000.

Wilmer A. Fisher conveyed 4446 White Oak Road to Daniel S. King for $324,000.

PENN TWP.

Gary G. Hauck and Lea P. Hauck conveyed property on a public road to Kn Farms LP for $245,000.

Benjamin Ellis Faro and Lindsay Marie Faro conveyed 999 White Oak Road to Logan P. Goodman and Olivia Stekervetz for $300,000.

Robert Iosue and Ruth Iosue conveyed property on a public road to David R. George Jr. and Kimberly R. George for $440,000.

David L. Good and Mary Ann Good conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Cassel and Rachel Cassel for $540,000.

Kerry E. Leeper and Michell L. Leeper conveyed 646 Fruitville Pike to David S. Riehl and Rebecca S. Riehl for $320,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Frederick T. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Jared L. Horst and Holly Strunk for $377,000.

Carlton L. Rintz and Cathy E. Rintz conveyed property on a public road to Cain D. Montgomery and Christina Yi Montgomery for $1,625,000.

Peggy J. Sargent and Peggy Sargent conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. White for $200,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 125 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $79,000.

Wallace M. Brenchley conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Amber L. Brenchley for $227,000.

Diane R. Levenson, Chester R. Wertz & Jacklyn D. Wertz Revocable Living Trust, Jacklyn D. Wertz and Chester R Wertz conveyed 97 Miller Road to John D. Debeneditto for $280,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Bonita E. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Michael Kelly and Linda Kelly for $330,000.

Joshua D. Fellman and Nicole M. Fellman conveyed property on State Street to William John Cooney and Emilie Jean Stocker for $335,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Jeffrey L. Weaver and the J. Donald Weaver And Anna Mary Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy K. Neuenschwander for $265,000.

Jams Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to EJH Properties LLC for $100,000.

Daryl L. Heistand, Miranda R. Hollinger and Miranda R. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Ira M. Heistand Jr. and Linda M. Heistand for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 6 to Matthew P. Brobst and Christine K. Brobst for $501,500.

J. Timothy Hershey and Rose Marie K Hershey conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Mark T. Hershey and Melissa J. Hershey for $1.

Marlin H. Groff and Jean L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Robert Arrell and Lisa Arrell for $355,000.

David K. Sauder and Emma M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Sauder for $1.

Gavin A. Witmeyer and Jessica R. Witmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan P. Bishop and Jessica L. Bishop for $410,000.

Timothy Miller, Tiffany D. Miller and Tiffany D. Clark conveyed 4096 Green Park Drive to Timothy Miller and Tiffany D. Miller for $10.

SALISBURY TWP.

Simon A. Graber conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Beiler for $420,000.

Samuel S. Riehl and Lena Mae Riehl conveyed 835 Chestnut St. to Samuel S. Riehl, Lena Mae Riehl and Samuel S. Riehl & Lena Mae Riehl Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Isaak K. Blank and Isaac K. Blank conveyed property on a public road to John David Blank and Anna Z. Blank for $1.

The estate of Alice J. Wertz conveyed property on a public road to Pequea Valley Holding LLC for $1.

Samuel S. Riehl and Lena Mae Riehl conveyed 839 Chestnut St. to Samuel S. Riehl, Lena Mae Riehl and Samuel S. Riehl & Lena Mae Riehl Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Christian B. Riehl Jr. and Marian F. Riehl conveyed 313 Jacobs Road to Benuel K. Riehl and Anna K. Riehl for $300,000.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on Liz Lane to Salisbury Township for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Elam S. King conveyed 160 Reservoir Road to Better Real Estate LLC for $369,000.

Roy L. Slaymaker and Nancy G. Slaymaker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Esh and Sarah B. Esh for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Jaywolf Enterprises conveyed property on a public road to Jaywolf Enterprises LLC for $0.

WARWICK TWP.

Corey M. Thudium and Amanda J. Thudium conveyed 912 May Road to Terri J. Cianci for $450,001.

Clifford M. Bergeron and Patricia A. Dupuis conveyed 313 Rudy Dam Road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $300,000.

Drue M. Bullington conveyed 129 Moorland Court to Elise F. Bullington for $266,000.

Andrew M. Snyder and Sarah Jane Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Samuel R. Palumbo and Lindsey Ad Palumbo for $480,000.

Preston L. Leavitt and Linda Moore conveyed property on a public road to Elyse Thomas and Ryan Thomas for $425,000.

The estate of Joan L. Bastendorf conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Geovanny Leon and Noelia Stefania Diaz for $250,000.