The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 15-19:

Adamstown Borough

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Zachary L. Railing and Brooke L. Railing for $262,201.

Brecknock Township

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 142 E. Valley Road to Michael A. Heim and Heather Heim for $104,900.

Caernarvon Township

Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.

Benuel M. Smucker, Lavina Smucker and Lavina S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.

The estate of Leon H. Beyer conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Miller and Gail M. Miller for $375,000.

Melvin S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Esh and Marilyn N. Esh for $1.

Christiana Borough

Alan Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Zook and Becky Ann Zook for $340,000.

June A. Gibson conveyed 39 Broad St. to Tukker A. Zimmerman and Shira L. Zimmerman for $135,000.

Clay Township

John H. Burkholder and Carol A. Burkholder conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Jennifer L. Hogan and Matthew R. Hogan for $350,500.

Norma I. Martin conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Donna J. Martin, Cheryl L. Martin, Dale L. Martin, Nelson R. Martin and Gary L. Martin for $1.

Donna J. Martin, Cheryl L. Martin, Dale L. Martin, Nelson R. Martin and Gary L. Martin conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Gary L. Martin and Sharon K. Martin for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 305 Constitution Drive to Kevin J. Riley and Donna M. Riley for $96,500.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 330 Freedom Drive to Gail Lynn Kain for $472,414.

Stephen Joseph Medvidik, Katrina Anne Rivera and Katrina A. Medvidik conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Richard C. Banks and Marcia H. Banks for $195,000.

Justin D. Marinkov conveyed property on Fawn Hollow Road to Jason B. Snavely and Laurie A. Snavely for $0.

East Cocalico Township

Michael L. Johnson, Tricia L. McNair and Tricia L. Johnson conveyed 2 Homestead Drive to Michael L. Johnson and Tricia L. Johnson for $1.

Ricky Lee Bauder conveyed property on Summers Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $168,000.

Marylyn Dobson and Edmond L. Dobson conveyed property on a public road to Marylyn Dobson for $1.

Gregory R. Nolt and Jessica D. Nolt conveyed property on Cordell Drive to Julia E. Heitz for $265,000.

Jared M. Weaver and Erika L. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Road to Gregory R. Nolt and Jessica D. Nolt for $435,000.

Paul Lederman and April Lederman conveyed property on Garden Spot Drive to Kellyn A. Hoover and Janae N. Hoover for $290,000.

West Cocalico Township

Michael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.

Michael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.

Michael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.

Craig D. Roberts conveyed property on Strickler Road to Steve Hoffmaster and Tami Hoffmaster for $235,000.

Curvin R. Martin and Mary Ann Martin conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $245,000.

Columbia Borough

William Fry, Marian J. Fry and William F. Fry conveyed property on North Eleventh Street to Elizabeth Fry for $179,900.

James F. Arnold and Emily E. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to James F. Arnold for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on North Second Street to J. Cameron P Binkle for $125,000.

Filippo Raia and Rosario Raia conveyed 1107 Cloverton Drive to Valley View Capital LLC for $106,000.

Conestoga Township

Kerri S. Kneisley and Kerri S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Israel Gonzalez and Theresa M. Gonzalez for $291,000.

The estate of David H. Weatherlow and the estate of David Hugh Weatherlow conveyed 41 E. Elm St. to USA Housing & Urban Development for $117,799.

Conoy Township

Robert A. Mort, Kimberly A. Zweigiz A, Faye A. Mort and Kimberly A. Zweizig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Rank for $160,000.

East Donegal Township

Alecia T. Flynn and Alecia Miller conveyed 25 Hampshire Court to Alecia Miller for $1.

Wayne Mark Bridgham and Laura Elizabeth Dewalt conveyed 106 Basil St. to William A. Hollis for $205,000.

West Donegal Township

RGR Developers LP, Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Penway Construction Inc. for $85,000.

Creekside Construction LLC and James D. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Douglas E. Trimble and Margaret Trimble for $260,000.

Eugene F. Fisher Jr. and Miki J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael V. McDermott and Ceaera R. McDermott for $294,900.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Construction and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Mary Lou Portz and Gregory Charles Poland for $360,000.

East Drumore Township

Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.

Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.

Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.

Earl Township

Conor Bryant and Alexis Watson conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Donna Torrey and William Torrey for $266,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks at Garden Spot LLC for $85,000.

David G. Olson Jr. and Maryann Olson conveyed 547 Airport Road to Theodore Robert King and Courtney Lynn King for $300,000.

Berks at Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Anthony W. Stipe and Jennifer L. Stipe for $306,500.

Larry E. Heller and Janet C. Heller conveyed property on Greentree Drive to Janet C. Heller for $1.

East Earl Township

Alma R. Brendle, Dorothy J. Martin A and Melvin M. Brendle conveyed property on a public road to Christine H. Quinn for $175,000.

West Earl Township

Robert S. Woodward, Linda A. Woodward and Linda Woodward conveyed 126 Stone Quarry Road to Angel M. Rivera and Lissette Rivera for $470,000.

East Petersburg Borough

William Sharp, Constance Sharp, William L. Sharp and Constance L. Sharp conveyed property on Pine Street to Holly Fitzgerald Simmers and Caleb Andrew Simmers for $230,000.

Elizabeth Township

Gary M. Koons and Betty Jo Koons conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Luke Evan Kracke and Kristen Lutz Kracke for $277,500.

Charlotte M. Bauman and Mark D. Bauman conveyed 270 Long Lane to Jared Steven Adams for $184,500.

Elizabethtown Borough

Babubhai S. Patel and Chandravati B. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Landon B. Wenger for $149,900.

Mary L. Portz conveyed 568 Mulberry St. to Laura Elizabeth Dieter for $235,000.

Ephrata Borough

Robert W. Hughes and Lori E. Henry conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Robert W. Hughes for $1.

Elizabeth Delia, Elizabethann Smoker, Keegan Smoker and Keegan Trey Smoker conveyed 364 Vista Drive to Elizabeth Ann Smoker and Keegan Trey Smoker for $1.

Ephrata Township

James Ashbaugh and Rachel Ashbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Ashbaugh for $75,000.

Ervin M. Stauffer, Gloria M. Stauffer and Michael M. Stauffer conveyed 182 Parkview Heights Road to Michael M. Stauffer for $1.

David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin conveyed property on a public road to Davin R. Martin and Katelyn F. Martin for $1.

Torrey J. Landis, Jennifer Schofield, Jennifer B. Landis and Jennifer Landis conveyed Ridge Avenue Lt2b to Torrey J. Landis and Jennifer B. Landis for $0.

Dwight S. Shimp and Kathleen E. Shimp conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Conor Bryant and Alexis Watson for $257,000.

East Hempfield Township

Landon Garrick Wolf and Maria Christine Wolf conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Derek Weaver for $253,100.

Costello Builders Inc., Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Theresa M. Zechman Johnson, Theresa M Zechman Johnson and Gregory Johnson for $607,200.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Kimberly A. Flanagan and Edward J. Flanagan Jr. conveyed 2884 Michener Drive to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,197.

Bryan R. Hynes conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Rivard for $199,000.

Mark E. Roberts and Monica L. Jones conveyed 236 Winding Hill Drive to David M. Foster and Brenda L. Foster for $215,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rinku Rana and Mabindra Rana for $571,760.

Patrick B. Reardon and Georgeanne R. Reardon conveyed property on Southview Drive to Abanoub N. Colta and Candie Gold Lee Lo for $245,000.

West Hempfield Township

Emily N. Gerlach and Emily N. Trees conveyed 3204 Greenridge Drive to Robert K. Hopkin for $225,500.

Jean Pierre H. Seibel conveyed 622 Stony Battery Road to Juan M. Rodriguez and Adianez Gonzalez for $178,000.

East Lampeter Township

Erik L. Pryor and Donna R. Pryor conveyed property on Southridge Drive to Donna R. Pryor for $1.

Angel Rivera and Lissette Rivera conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to Kyle Harsh and Kristen Harsh for $263,000.

West Lampeter Township

Thomas M. Maynard, Rachel L. Foxx and Rachel Lyn Maynard conveyed 206 Henrietta Ave. to Thomas M. Maynard and Rachel Lyn Maynard for $1.

Lancaster City

Franklin Properties LLC, 415 North Duke Associates LLC, 415 North Duke Street Associates LLC, Charles F. Snyder Jr. and Charles F. Snyder III conveyed property on a public road to Franklin Properties LLC for $1.

Douglas Phillips and Kathleen Phillips conveyed Unit 201 to Two Forty Associates and John G. Dantinne for $135,000.

Blue Hen Properties LLC and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 312 W. King St. to Yoangel Plata Cabrera and Yoangel Plata Cabrera for $156,000.

John Nguyen and Thu Le conveyed 439 Chambers St. to Cole E. Glaser for $163,000.

Domingo Mercado conveyed 853 S. Queen St. to Domingo Mercado and Yessenia Mercado for $1.

Amber J. Strazzo conveyed 36 N. Mulberry St. to Owl Nest LLC for $115,000.

Dream Home Solutions LLC and Joseph J. Gagliano conveyed 723 Columbia Ave. to Amber Strazzo and Jeffrey David Righter for $212,500.

Pedro Federico Garcia Medina and Pedro F. Garcia conveyed 351 Beaver St. to Dan Parson Team LLC and Parson Dan Team LLC for $31,000.

Douglas L. Burnett conveyed 15 Howard Ave. to James Garrity for $50,000.

David P. Huber conveyed 116 Dauphin St. to Andiolina Mercedez and Aridia Batista for $86,000.

Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster for $1.

Levi F. Glick conveyed 832 N. Duke St. to Levi F. Glick and Lydia S. Glick for $1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Juanita T. Kelley conveyed 611 S. Prince St. to 611Sprince Lapa EG LLC for $75,000.

Skj LLC and Shaun M. Kauffman conveyed 905 N. Duke St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $129,500.

Suzanne Hammel and Linda Sue Futty conveyed 531 E. Grant St. to Dustin Martin and Kelsey Martin for $45,000.

Scott A. May conveyed 123 Pearl St. to Edgar M. Wright for $1.

Simuon Hen and Sophan Duong conveyed 726 N. Franklin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $92,780.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 639 Lake St. to David S. King and Mary G. King for $65,000.

Shane Martin conveyed 617 N. Franklin St. to Shane Martin and Kelli Martin for $1.

Santos Almanzar and Rafaela B. Nunez conveyed 720 Sixth St. to Hector A. Morales for $115,000.

Coleen M. Hurst and Chad G. Hurst A conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $565,000.

Christopher S. Lohr and Erin Ketterer Lohr conveyed 29 E. Frederick St. to B&E Wolf LLC for $130,000.

Lancaster Township

Nelson O. Okanya conveyed 1001 Davis Drive to Nelson O. Okanya and Carmen D Horst Okanya for $1.

David T. Linton and Kathlene C. Linton conveyed property on a public road to Eh Soe for $178,500.

Kreider & Diller Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John Rogan Motter for $199,900.

Stuart H. Goldberg and Cynthia E. Goldberg conveyed 1040 Buchanan Avenue to Stephens G. Lytch and Carol Lytch for $877,500.

Brandon L. Goss conveyed 1716 Rock Ledge Court to Evan Kerstetter and Abigail Batdorf for $244,900.

Leacock Township

Christ S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp for $1.

Christ S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp for $1.

Vicki L. Perella conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Peter Clement and Christina Kathryn Perella Clement for $250,000.

Upper Leacock Township

Elmer L. Stoltzfus and Naomi H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Smoker Jr. and Anna Mary Smoker for $1.2 million.

Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Kelsi Good for $130,000.

Vickie L. Wolfe conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Alexandra N. Hargraves and Michael A. Cardina for $300,000.

Lititz Borough

Richard A. Werhel and Catherine T. Werhel conveyed 216 E. Sixth St. to Melanie E. Bennani and Brenda Newburn for $299,900.

Nevin R. Brubaker and Glori L. Brubaker conveyed 14 Willow St. to Andrew Hoffman and Stacey Hoffman for $156,560.

Little Britain Township

Lawrence Dale Vanblarcom and Joyce Vanblarcom conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Richard M. Golabieski Jr. for $575,000.

Kevin Hagerty and Theresa Hagerty conveyed property on School House Road to James M. Puleo and Kathleen E. Puleo for $325,000.

Manheim Township

Anne A. Millikan conveyed 85 Valleybrook Drive to Maria Ferrante for $124,900.

Jeffrey R. Santin Jr. and Lisa V. Santin conveyed Unit 43 to 207 Partners Limited Liability Co. for $290,000.

Steven J. Muchmore and Sylvie C. Muchmore conveyed property on a public road to Frederick V. Cluck and Nancy M. Bonalumi for $265,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Douglas E. Lilly and Deborah F. Lilly for $597,177.

Ryan Tiburtini conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Tiburtini and Megan E. Tiburtini for $1.

272 Workspace LLC, Brian T. Myers and J. Preston Eberly conveyed Unit 6B to Analyn Properties LLC for $90,000.

Brian J. Mahoney and Randi Lynne Mahoney conveyed 51 Northview Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $242,500.

James M. Roberts and Samantha Mary Roberts conveyed Unit 58 to Bishow C. Shrestha and Mamta Sherchan for $562,500.

Donald Paul Medlar conveyed 53 Meadow Lane to Donald Paul Medlar and Barbara Reichwein for $1.

Nikolas C. Korom, Lindsay K. Hollingsworth, Lindsay K. Korom and Nikolas Korom conveyed property on Summer Lane to Nikolas C. Korom and Lindsay K. Korom for $1.

Keystone Service Systems Inc. conveyed 130 Delp Road to Carlos J. Morales Lebron, Carlos J Morales Lebron and Linda L. Morales for $265,000.

Hadley K. Brown and Deidre A. Brown conveyed 16 Elmwood Terrace to Dino Matroni for $329,900.

Theodore J. Nicholas conveyed 437 Ashford Drive to Maxon William Coty and Katelyn Morgan Coty for $245,000.

Kathryn M. Neyer conveyed 1322 Glen Moore Circle to Jason Irwin and Julie Irwin for $160,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Royer Drive to Gabriel R. Falgie and Jaime E. Falgie for $394,364.

Ronald S. Bowers, Lois M. Bowers and Stephanie Sims conveyed 1618 Fellowship Drive to Beth M. Crosby for $255,000.

Craig E. Beible and Robert H. Bleecher conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Bleecher for $1.

Manheim Borough

Utha V. Webb conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Tracy L. Webb for $1.

Chad J. Foor and Natalie D. Foor conveyed property on Lakeview Drive to Oliver Y. Cardin and Michaela M. Sangillo for $245,000.

Manor Township

Stephen Dellinger and Tracey A. Dellinger conveyed Unit 3 to Dumont Investments LLC for $156,500.

James A. Livermore conveyed property on a public road to Peter Espinal for $1.

Peter Espinal conveyed property on a public road to James A. Livermore for $1.

Mark T. Sagerer conveyed property on a public road to Hemanta Acharya and Shailesh Khanal for $185,000.

Kelsie Ann Fox, Kelsie Griffith, Chad Robert Griffith and Chad Griffith conveyed property on Swedesford Lane to Kelsie Griffith and Chad Griffith for $1.

Edward J. Grzybicki and Ruth E. Grzybicki conveyed Unit 1A to Miami Venture Capital LLC for $92,500.

Marietta Borough

Chad A. Hartley and Lisa J. Hartley conveyed 460 E. Front St. to Daniel Bennett and Julia Bennett for $185,000.

Martic Township

CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 8 Joann Lane to Arthur Grieshaber and Teresa Nassani Grieshaber for $625,000.

David L. Kauffman, Mackenzie Iris Berry, Mackenzie Iris Kauffman, Mackenzie I. Berry and Mackenzie I. Kauffman conveyed 447 Martic Heights Drive to David L. Kauffman and Mackenzie Iris Kauffman for $1.

The estate of Vickie L. Rebman and the estate of Vickie Lynn Rebman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Harnish for $1.

River Hollow Recreation LLC and Ikie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Barbie K. Stoltzfus for $497,000.

Mount Joy Borough

The estate of Joan L. Hassinger conveyed 124 E. Main St. to Steven D. Hassinger and Susan Hassinger for $1.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin for $540,000.

Mount Joy Township

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Charles Robert Sansom and Rebecca Yvonne Sansom for $255,000.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 21 to James Donald Shrum and Lynda Diane Shrum for $320,000.

New Holland Borough

Franco Palazzolo and Francesco Palazzolo conveyed property on West Main Street to Franco Palazzolo for $1.

Paradise Township

Stephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Esh and Esther Esh for $1.

Stephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Stephen Esh and Esther Esh for $1.

Penn Township

David K. Stoltzfus and Sandra J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dan Parson Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $185,000.

Benjamin B. Brubaker and Bertha W. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to David K. Stoltzfus and Sandra Stoltzfus for $230,000.

Thomas M. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Mount Hope Road to Simon Michael Wolgemuth and Tiffani Lynn Wolgemuth for $1.

Jacquelyn Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Luke Topping and Laura Gingerich for $199,900.

Quarryville Borough

Sandra K. Weaver, Sandra Kay Weaver Owen, Sandra Kay Weaver Owen and Ernest R. Owen conveyed property on Summit Avenue to Sandra Kay Weaver Owen and Sandra Kay Weaver Owen for $1.

Rapho Township

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Andre Ford conveyed 809 Mount Joy Road to Freedom Mortgage Corp for $2,230.

Kenneth D. Hartenstine, R. Dianne Hartenstine and Rethea Dianne Hartenstine conveyed property on Fairview Road to Kenneth D. Hartenstine and Rethea Dianne Hartenstine for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, The estate of J. Abigail Musser and Susan Kreider conveyed 1425 Emerson Drive to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. for $2,233.

George R. Latsha and Eleanor M. Latsha conveyed property on a public road to John T. Snavely and Emily A. Snavely for $210,000.

Debra K. Lechner conveyed property on Hossler Road to Mark B. Aranda and Christa R. Aranda for $629,500.

Sadsbury Township

Miles K. Reinhart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Miles K. Reinhart Jr. and Sharon W. Reinhart for $1.

Salisbury Township

Eli S. Smucker and Barbara Ann Smucker conveyed property on Elam Road to James Petersheim and Rosetta Petersheim for $1.

Eli B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Steven F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel A. Stoltzfus and Susan Jane Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Chris Gasda, Adrienne Swan, Adrienne Swan Gasda and Adrienne Swan Gasda conveyed property on a public road to Chris Gasda, Adrienne Swan Gasda and Adrienne Swan Gasda for $1.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to David T. Dreher Jr. for $327,500.

Amos F. Stoltzfoos and Anna R. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfoos and Mary S. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Strasburg Borough

Natalie S. Lonsinger conveyed 106 Miller St. to William K. Lonsinger Jr. and Natalie S. Lonsinger for $1.

Craig A. Harnish conveyed 39 Lancaster Avenue to Edward R. Hostetter Jr. for $250,000.

Warwick Township

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Harper for $332,400.

Justin Martin and Lynette Martin conveyed property on a public road to Justin Martin and Lynette Martin for $1.

Violet I. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Lantz for $635,000.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 402 Valor Drive to Thomas F. Dietzler Jr. and Patricia A. Dietzler for $496,191.

Donald P. Levasseur Jr. conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Jason P. Castelli and Kate Castelli for $280,000.

John M. Keener conveyed 708 E. Millport Road to Tyler J. Cassel Settlement Protection Trust and RBC Trust Co. Ltd for $659,900.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Theodore John Leamy for $405,320.

Gary R. Reese and Tina M. Reese conveyed 335 Rozet Ave. to Tina M. Reese for $1.

Read by news editor: jimCopyedited: BillTime posted to web: post for 8 a.m. mondayNOTES:

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 15-19:

Adamstown BoroughSonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Zachary L. Railing and Brooke L. Railing for $262,201.Brecknock TownshipTalon Holdings LLC conveyed 142 E. Valley Road to Michael A. Heim and Heather Heim for $104,900.Caernarvon TownshipBenuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.Benuel M. Smucker, Lavina Smucker and Lavina S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.The estate of Leon H. Beyer conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Miller and Gail M. Miller for $375,000.Melvin S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Esh and Marilyn N. Esh for $1.Christiana BoroughAlan Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Zook and Becky Ann Zook for $340,000.June A. Gibson conveyed 39 Broad St. to Tukker A. Zimmerman and Shira L. Zimmerman for $135,000.Clay TownshipJohn H. Burkholder and Carol A. Burkholder conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Jennifer L. Hogan and Matthew R. Hogan for $350,500.Norma I. Martin conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Donna J. Martin, Cheryl L. Martin, Dale L. Martin, Nelson R. Martin and Gary L. Martin for $1.Donna J. Martin, Cheryl L. Martin, Dale L. Martin, Nelson R. Martin and Gary L. Martin conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Gary L. Martin and Sharon K. Martin for $1.Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 305 Constitution Drive to Kevin J. Riley and Donna M. Riley for $96,500.Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 330 Freedom Drive to Gail Lynn Kain for $472,414.Stephen Joseph Medvidik, Katrina Anne Rivera and Katrina A. Medvidik conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Richard C. Banks and Marcia H. Banks for $195,000.Justin D. Marinkov conveyed property on Fawn Hollow Road to Jason B. Snavely and Laurie A. Snavely for $0.East Cocalico TownshipMichael L. Johnson, Tricia L. McNair and Tricia L. Johnson conveyed 2 Homestead Drive to Michael L. Johnson and Tricia L. Johnson for $1.Ricky Lee Bauder conveyed property on Summers Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $168,000.Marylyn Dobson and Edmond L. Dobson conveyed property on a public road to Marylyn Dobson for $1.Gregory R. Nolt and Jessica D. Nolt conveyed property on Cordell Drive to Julia E. Heitz for $265,000.Jared M. Weaver and Erika L. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Road to Gregory R. Nolt and Jessica D. Nolt for $435,000.Paul Lederman and April Lederman conveyed property on Garden Spot Drive to Kellyn A. Hoover and Janae N. Hoover for $290,000.West Cocalico TownshipMichael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.Michael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.Michael C. Witmer, Julie L. Witmer and Julie Lynn Witmer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $1.Craig D. Roberts conveyed property on Strickler Road to Steve Hoffmaster and Tami Hoffmaster for $235,000.Curvin R. Martin and Mary Ann Martin conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $245,000.Columbia BoroughWilliam Fry, Marian J. Fry and William F. Fry conveyed property on North Eleventh Street to Elizabeth Fry for $179,900.James F. Arnold and Emily E. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to James F. Arnold for $1.AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on North Second Street to J. Cameron P Binkle for $125,000.Filippo Raia and Rosario Raia conveyed 1107 Cloverton Drive to Valley View Capital LLC for $106,000.Conestoga TownshipKerri S. Kneisley and Kerri S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Israel Gonzalez and Theresa M. Gonzalez for $291,000.The estate of David H. Weatherlow and the estate of David Hugh Weatherlow conveyed 41 E. Elm St. to USA Housing & Urban Development for $117,799.Conoy TownshipRobert A. Mort, Kimberly A. Zweigiz A, Faye A. Mort and Kimberly A. Zweizig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Rank for $160,000.East Donegal TownshipAlecia T. Flynn and Alecia Miller conveyed 25 Hampshire Court to Alecia Miller for $1.Wayne Mark Bridgham and Laura Elizabeth Dewalt conveyed 106 Basil St. to William A. Hollis for $205,000.West Donegal TownshipRGR Developers LP, Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Penway Construction Inc. for $85,000.Creekside Construction LLC and James D. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Douglas E. Trimble and Margaret Trimble for $260,000.Eugene F. Fisher Jr. and Miki J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael V. McDermott and Ceaera R. McDermott for $294,900.RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Construction and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Mary Lou Portz and Gregory Charles Poland for $360,000.East Drumore TownshipCarl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.Earl TownshipConor Bryant and Alexis Watson conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Donna Torrey and William Torrey for $266,000.Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks at Garden Spot LLC for $85,000.David G. Olson Jr. and Maryann Olson conveyed 547 Airport Road to Theodore Robert King and Courtney Lynn King for $300,000.Berks at Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Anthony W. Stipe and Jennifer L. Stipe for $306,500.Larry E. Heller and Janet C. Heller conveyed property on Greentree Drive to Janet C. Heller for $1.East Earl TownshipAlma R. Brendle, Dorothy J. Martin A and Melvin M. Brendle conveyed property on a public road to Christine H. Quinn for $175,000.West Earl TownshipRobert S. Woodward, Linda A. Woodward and Linda Woodward conveyed 126 Stone Quarry Road to Angel M. Rivera and Lissette Rivera for $470,000.East Petersburg BoroughWilliam Sharp, Constance Sharp, William L. Sharp and Constance L. Sharp conveyed property on Pine Street to Holly Fitzgerald Simmers and Caleb Andrew Simmers for $230,000.Elizabeth TownshipGary M. Koons and Betty Jo Koons conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Luke Evan Kracke and Kristen Lutz Kracke for $277,500.Charlotte M. Bauman and Mark D. Bauman conveyed 270 Long Lane to Jared Steven Adams for $184,500.Elizabethtown BoroughBabubhai S. Patel and Chandravati B. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Landon B. Wenger for $149,900.Mary L. Portz conveyed 568 Mulberry St. to Laura Elizabeth Dieter for $235,000.Ephrata BoroughRobert W. Hughes and Lori E. Henry conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Robert W. Hughes for $1.Elizabeth Delia, Elizabethann Smoker, Keegan Smoker and Keegan Trey Smoker conveyed 364 Vista Drive to Elizabeth Ann Smoker and Keegan Trey Smoker for $1.Ephrata TownshipJames Ashbaugh and Rachel Ashbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Ashbaugh for $75,000.Ervin M. Stauffer, Gloria M. Stauffer and Michael M. Stauffer conveyed 182 Parkview Heights Road to Michael M. Stauffer for $1.David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin conveyed property on a public road to Davin R. Martin and Katelyn F. Martin for $1.Torrey J. Landis, Jennifer Schofield, Jennifer B. Landis and Jennifer Landis conveyed Ridge Avenue Lt2b to Torrey J. Landis and Jennifer B. Landis for $0.Dwight S. Shimp and Kathleen E. Shimp conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Conor Bryant and Alexis Watson for $257,000.East Hempfield TownshipLandon Garrick Wolf and Maria Christine Wolf conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Derek Weaver for $253,100.Costello Builders Inc., Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Theresa M. Zechman Johnson, Theresa M Zechman Johnson and Gregory Johnson for $607,200.Sheriff of Lancaster County, Kimberly A. Flanagan and Edward J. Flanagan Jr. conveyed 2884 Michener Drive to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,197.Bryan R. Hynes conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Rivard for $199,000.Mark E. Roberts and Monica L. Jones conveyed 236 Winding Hill Drive to David M. Foster and Brenda L. Foster for $215,000.Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rinku Rana and Mabindra Rana for $571,760.Patrick B. Reardon and Georgeanne R. Reardon conveyed property on Southview Drive to Abanoub N. Colta and Candie Gold Lee Lo for $245,000.West Hempfield TownshipEmily N. Gerlach and Emily N. Trees conveyed 3204 Greenridge Drive to Robert K. Hopkin for $225,500.Jean Pierre H. Seibel conveyed 622 Stony Battery Road to Juan M. Rodriguez and Adianez Gonzalez for $178,000.East Lampeter TownshipErik L. Pryor and Donna R. Pryor conveyed property on Southridge Drive to Donna R. Pryor for $1.Angel Rivera and Lissette Rivera conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to Kyle Harsh and Kristen Harsh for $263,000.West Lampeter TownshipThomas M. Maynard, Rachel L. Foxx and Rachel Lyn Maynard conveyed 206 Henrietta Ave. to Thomas M. Maynard and Rachel Lyn Maynard for $1.Lancaster CityFranklin Properties LLC, 415 North Duke Associates LLC, 415 North Duke Street Associates LLC, Charles F. Snyder Jr. and Charles F. Snyder III conveyed property on a public road to Franklin Properties LLC for $1.Douglas Phillips and Kathleen Phillips conveyed Unit 201 to Two Forty Associates and John G. Dantinne for $135,000.Blue Hen Properties LLC and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 312 W. King St. to Yoangel Plata Cabrera and Yoangel Plata Cabrera for $156,000.John Nguyen and Thu Le conveyed 439 Chambers St. to Cole E. Glaser for $163,000.Domingo Mercado conveyed 853 S. Queen St. to Domingo Mercado and Yessenia Mercado for $1.Amber J. Strazzo conveyed 36 N. Mulberry St. to Owl Nest LLC for $115,000.Dream Home Solutions LLC and Joseph J. Gagliano conveyed 723 Columbia Ave. to Amber Strazzo and Jeffrey David Righter for $212,500.Pedro Federico Garcia Medina and Pedro F. Garcia conveyed 351 Beaver St. to Dan Parson Team LLC and Parson Dan Team LLC for $31,000.Douglas L. Burnett conveyed 15 Howard Ave. to James Garrity for $50,000.David P. Huber conveyed 116 Dauphin St. to Andiolina Mercedez and Aridia Batista for $86,000.Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster for $1.Levi F. Glick conveyed 832 N. Duke St. to Levi F. Glick and Lydia S. Glick for $1.Juanita T. Kelley conveyed 611 S. Prince St. to 611Sprince Lapa EG LLC for $75,000.Skj LLC and Shaun M. Kauffman conveyed 905 N. Duke St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $129,500.Suzanne Hammel and Linda Sue Futty conveyed 531 E. Grant St. to Dustin Martin and Kelsey Martin for $45,000.Scott A. May conveyed 123 Pearl St. to Edgar M. Wright for $1.Simuon Hen and Sophan Duong conveyed 726 N. Franklin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $92,780.Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 639 Lake St. to David S. King and Mary G. King for $65,000.Shane Martin conveyed 617 N. Franklin St. to Shane Martin and Kelli Martin for $1.Santos Almanzar and Rafaela B. Nunez conveyed 720 Sixth St. to Hector A. Morales for $115,000.Coleen M. Hurst and Chad G. Hurst A conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $565,000.Christopher S. Lohr and Erin Ketterer Lohr conveyed 29 E. Frederick St. to B&E Wolf LLC for $130,000.Lancaster TownshipNelson O. Okanya conveyed 1001 Davis Drive to Nelson O. Okanya and Carmen D Horst Okanya for $1.David T. Linton and Kathlene C. Linton conveyed property on a public road to Eh Soe for $178,500.Kreider & Diller Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John Rogan Motter for $199,900.Stuart H. Goldberg and Cynthia E. Goldberg conveyed 1040 Buchanan Avenue to Stephens G. Lytch and Carol Lytch for $877,500.Brandon L. Goss conveyed 1716 Rock Ledge Court to Evan Kerstetter and Abigail Batdorf for $244,900.Leacock TownshipChrist S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp for $1.Christ S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp for $1.Vicki L. Perella conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Peter Clement and Christina Kathryn Perella Clement for $250,000.Upper Leacock TownshipElmer L. Stoltzfus and Naomi H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Smoker Jr. and Anna Mary Smoker for $1.2 million.Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Kelsi Good for $130,000.Vickie L. Wolfe conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Alexandra N. Hargraves and Michael A. Cardina for $300,000.Lititz BoroughRichard A. Werhel and Catherine T. Werhel conveyed 216 E. Sixth St. to Melanie E. Bennani and Brenda Newburn for $299,900.Nevin R. Brubaker and Glori L. Brubaker conveyed 14 Willow St. to Andrew Hoffman and Stacey Hoffman for $156,560.Little Britain TownshipLawrence Dale Vanblarcom and Joyce Vanblarcom conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Richard M. Golabieski Jr. for $575,000.Kevin Hagerty and Theresa Hagerty conveyed property on School House Road to James M. Puleo and Kathleen E. Puleo for $325,000.Manheim TownshipAnne A. Millikan conveyed 85 Valleybrook Drive to Maria Ferrante for $124,900.Jeffrey R. Santin Jr. and Lisa V. Santin conveyed Unit 43 to 207 Partners Limited Liability Co. for $290,000.Steven J. Muchmore and Sylvie C. Muchmore conveyed property on a public road to Frederick V. Cluck and Nancy M. Bonalumi for $265,000.Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Douglas E. Lilly and Deborah F. Lilly for $597,177.Ryan Tiburtini conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Tiburtini and Megan E. Tiburtini for $1.272 Workspace LLC, Brian T. Myers and J. Preston Eberly conveyed Unit 6B to Analyn Properties LLC for $90,000.Brian J. Mahoney and Randi Lynne Mahoney conveyed 51 Northview Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $242,500.James M. Roberts and Samantha Mary Roberts conveyed Unit 58 to Bishow C. Shrestha and Mamta Sherchan for $562,500.Donald Paul Medlar conveyed 53 Meadow Lane to Donald Paul Medlar and Barbara Reichwein for $1.Nikolas C. Korom, Lindsay K. Hollingsworth, Lindsay K. Korom and Nikolas Korom conveyed property on Summer Lane to Nikolas C. Korom and Lindsay K. Korom for $1.Keystone Service Systems Inc. conveyed 130 Delp Road to Carlos J. Morales Lebron, Carlos J Morales Lebron and Linda L. Morales for $265,000.Hadley K. Brown and Deidre A. Brown conveyed 16 Elmwood Terrace to Dino Matroni for $329,900.Theodore J. Nicholas conveyed 437 Ashford Drive to Maxon William Coty and Katelyn Morgan Coty for $245,000.Kathryn M. Neyer conveyed 1322 Glen Moore Circle to Jason Irwin and Julie Irwin for $160,000.Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Royer Drive to Gabriel R. Falgie and Jaime E. Falgie for $394,364.Ronald S. Bowers, Lois M. Bowers and Stephanie Sims conveyed 1618 Fellowship Drive to Beth M. Crosby for $255,000.Craig E. Beible and Robert H. Bleecher conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Bleecher for $1.Manheim BoroughUtha V. Webb conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Tracy L. Webb for $1.Chad J. Foor and Natalie D. Foor conveyed property on Lakeview Drive to Oliver Y. Cardin and Michaela M. Sangillo for $245,000.Manor TownshipStephen Dellinger and Tracey A. Dellinger conveyed Unit 3 to Dumont Investments LLC for $156,500.James A. Livermore conveyed property on a public road to Peter Espinal for $1.Peter Espinal conveyed property on a public road to James A. Livermore for $1.Mark T. Sagerer conveyed property on a public road to Hemanta Acharya and Shailesh Khanal for $185,000.Kelsie Ann Fox, Kelsie Griffith, Chad Robert Griffith and Chad Griffith conveyed property on Swedesford Lane to Kelsie Griffith and Chad Griffith for $1.Edward J. Grzybicki and Ruth E. Grzybicki conveyed Unit 1A to Miami Venture Capital LLC for $92,500.Marietta BoroughChad A. Hartley and Lisa J. Hartley conveyed 460 E. Front St. to Daniel Bennett and Julia Bennett for $185,000.Martic TownshipCNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 8 Joann Lane to Arthur Grieshaber and Teresa Nassani Grieshaber for $625,000.David L. Kauffman, Mackenzie Iris Berry, Mackenzie Iris Kauffman, Mackenzie I. Berry and Mackenzie I. Kauffman conveyed 447 Martic Heights Drive to David L. Kauffman and Mackenzie Iris Kauffman for $1.The estate of Vickie L. Rebman and the estate of Vickie Lynn Rebman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Harnish for $1.River Hollow Recreation LLC and Ikie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Barbie K. Stoltzfus for $497,000.Mount Joy BoroughThe estate of Joan L. Hassinger conveyed 124 E. Main St. to Steven D. Hassinger and Susan Hassinger for $1.Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to David B. Martin and Rhoda Grace Martin for $540,000.Mount Joy TownshipMetzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Charles Robert Sansom and Rebecca Yvonne Sansom for $255,000.Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 21 to James Donald Shrum and Lynda Diane Shrum for $320,000.New Holland BoroughFranco Palazzolo and Francesco Palazzolo conveyed property on West Main Street to Franco Palazzolo for $1.Paradise TownshipStephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Esh and Esther Esh for $1.Stephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Stephen Esh and Esther Esh for $1.Penn TownshipDavid K. Stoltzfus and Sandra J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dan Parson Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $185,000.Benjamin B. Brubaker and Bertha W. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to David K. Stoltzfus and Sandra Stoltzfus for $230,000.Thomas M. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Mount Hope Road to Simon Michael Wolgemuth and Tiffani Lynn Wolgemuth for $1.Jacquelyn Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Luke Topping and Laura Gingerich for $199,900.Quarryville BoroughSandra K. Weaver, Sandra Kay Weaver Owen, Sandra Kay Weaver Owen and Ernest R. Owen conveyed property on Summit Avenue to Sandra Kay Weaver Owen and Sandra Kay Weaver Owen for $1.Rapho TownshipSheriff of Lancaster County PA and Andre Ford conveyed 809 Mount Joy Road to Freedom Mortgage Corp for $2,230.Kenneth D. Hartenstine, R. Dianne Hartenstine and Rethea Dianne Hartenstine conveyed property on Fairview Road to Kenneth D. Hartenstine and Rethea Dianne Hartenstine for $1.Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, The estate of J. Abigail Musser and Susan Kreider conveyed 1425 Emerson Drive to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. for $2,233.George R. Latsha and Eleanor M. Latsha conveyed property on a public road to John T. Snavely and Emily A. Snavely for $210,000.Debra K. Lechner conveyed property on Hossler Road to Mark B. Aranda and Christa R. Aranda for $629,500.Sadsbury TownshipMiles K. Reinhart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Miles K. Reinhart Jr. and Sharon W. Reinhart for $1.Salisbury TownshipEli S. Smucker and Barbara Ann Smucker conveyed property on Elam Road to James Petersheim and Rosetta Petersheim for $1.Eli B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Steven F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel A. Stoltzfus and Susan Jane Stoltzfus for $350,000.Chris Gasda, Adrienne Swan, Adrienne Swan Gasda and Adrienne Swan Gasda conveyed property on a public road to Chris Gasda, Adrienne Swan Gasda and Adrienne Swan Gasda for $1.Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to David T. Dreher Jr. for $327,500.Amos F. Stoltzfoos and Anna R. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfoos and Mary S. Stoltzfoos for $1.Strasburg BoroughNatalie S. Lonsinger conveyed 106 Miller St. to William K. Lonsinger Jr. and Natalie S. Lonsinger for $1.Craig A. Harnish conveyed 39 Lancaster Avenue to Edward R. Hostetter Jr. for $250,000.Warwick TownshipAJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Harper for $332,400.Justin Martin and Lynette Martin conveyed property on a public road to Justin Martin and Lynette Martin for $1.Violet I. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Lantz for $635,000.Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 402 Valor Drive to Thomas F. Dietzler Jr. and Patricia A. Dietzler for $496,191.Donald P. Levasseur Jr. conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Jason P. Castelli and Kate Castelli for $280,000.John M. Keener conveyed 708 E. Millport Road to Tyler J. Cassel Settlement Protection Trust and RBC Trust Co. Ltd for $659,900.Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Theodore John Leamy for $405,320.Gary R. Reese and Tina M. Reese conveyed 335 Rozet Ave. to Tina M. Reese for $1.