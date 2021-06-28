The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Ross A. Unruh and Emily E. Unruh conveyed property on a public road to Scott Korogodsky and Tracey E. Shaw for $265,700.

Dixie D. Schweitzer conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Carlos A. Cruz Acevedo, Carlos A Cruz Acevedo and Dara L. Colon for $257,750.

AKRON BOROUGH

Joseph Brubaker and Melanie Brubaker conveyed 725 Oak St. to Carl C. Cammauf and Nancy L. Cammauf for $201,000.

Michael Mante, Cynthia Mante and Cynthia A. Owusu conveyed 340 Edgehill Drive to Michael Mante and Cynthia Mante for $1.

BART TWP.

Amos F. Glick and Anna E. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Glick and Sally A. Glick for $1.

Jean L. Bushong and Ruth Groff Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Noble Road to Joseph D. Groff and Angela M. Groff for $100,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

William A. Croxton and Laurie Croxton conveyed property on a public road to Chester Martin and Linda Martin for $285,000.

Neal Sensenig and Jenny R. Sensenig conveyed property on Mill Street to Cory Ryan Murphy and Rebecca A. Murphy for $303,000.

Harvey H. Burkholder and Ellen N. Burkholder conveyed property on Fivepointville Road to Harvey Z. Burkholder and Rosa M. Burkholder for $350,000.

Mark Anthony McCreary and Stacey Ann McCreary conveyed 138 Shalom Drive to Mark A. McCreary, Stacey A. McCreary and McCreary Family Living Trust for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ronald A. Fink conveyed property on a public road to Ronald A. Fink for $1.

Valerie A. Kocher conveyed 448 Twin County Road to Valerie A. Kocher, Revocable Trust of Valerie A. Kocher, Valerie A. Kocher Revocable Trust and Kocher Valerie A. Revocable Trust for $10.

James J. Toadvine and Gail M. Toadvine conveyed property on a public road to Jonas Mast Fisher and Edna M. Fisher for $291,000.

CLAY TWP.

P. Kenneth Gehman and Constance D. Gehman conveyed 771 Maple St. to P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman and P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Richard Faddis conveyed property on Yummerdall Road to Jordan L. Weber and Blair E. Weber for $405,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 329 Home Towne Blvd. to Marie Smith and Scott W. Haller for $420,423.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Leona Carnesi conveyed property on Old Lancaster Pike to David C. Reynolds and Elizabeth Ann Reynolds for $246,000.

Todd D. Adair and Deborah A. Adair conveyed property on a public road to Turner Felpel and Breanne Felpel for $200,000.

Ryan N. Martin, Kathryn Martin and Kathryn E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Caleb O. Swarr for $375,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

P. Kenneth Gehman and Constance D. Gehman conveyed 210 Greenville Road to P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman and P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

P. Kenneth Gehman and Constance D. Gehman conveyed 109 East Main St. to P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman and P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

P. Kenneth Gehman and Constance D. Gehman conveyed 180 Greenville Road to P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman and P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Frederick T. Fabrizio, Frederick T. Burkett III and Daniel Fabrizio conveyed property on Main Street to Austin T. Brown and Lauren G. Kern for $265,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder for $1.

Virgil J. Good, Jean L. Good, Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder for $22,500.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Jean L. Good, Doris J. Burkholder and Virgil J. Good conveyed property on a public road to Virgil J. Good and Jean L. Good for $53,200.

P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman, James R Gehman, Dawn L Gehman, Mary Ann Gehman and Marvin R. Gehman conveyed 160 Greenville Road to P. Kenneth Gehman, Constance D. Gehman and P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

John Lopez and Terry Ellen Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Delcollo for $275,000.

Daniel E. Martin and Lori E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jerrell D. Martin and Jenika B. Martin for $600,000.

Richard J. Malliris and Sandra J. Malliris conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Johnson Jr. and Elizabeth Johnson for $1,775,000.

Sheldon Martin conveyed property on Horseshoe Trail Road to Michael S. Meiran for $150,000.

Travis B. Smoker and Kimberly I. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Cherie L. Rouvre for $163,000.

Thomas H. Gosnell and Ruth A. Gosnell conveyed property on a public road to Susan Margaret Cabry and Joseph R. Pelensky for $301,000.

Sydney E. Risser, Hannah H. Risser, Hannah Risser, Hannah H. Felicetta and Hannah Felicetta conveyed property on a public road to Robin Taylor for $175,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Norman B. King and Katie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. King and Katie K. King for $1.

Norman B. King and Katie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. King and Katie K. King for $1.

Robbie Stuart conveyed 286 Hess Road to Wybe O. Devries and Katrina Marie Devries for $629,900.

Norman B. King and Katie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. King and Katie K. King for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Michael B. Ford and Lauren A. Ford conveyed 57 S. Sixth St. to Joyce M. Jones for $195,000.

Daniel D. Hinkle and Patricia L. Hinkle conveyed 712 Walnut St. to Samuel S. Schreiner II and Anna N. Hynes for $180,000.

The estate of Janet M. Jones conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Archduke Investments LLC for $41,000.

George R. Kronenwetter and Vickie H. Kronenwetter conveyed 30 S. Second St. to Mark Stewart and Sarah C. Wilson for $420,000.

Owl Bridge Properties LLC and James R. Rohrer conveyed 28 S. Fourth St. to Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. for $160,000.

Jason P. Myers conveyed 517 S. Ninth St. to Jason P. Myers and Susan Jean Puffpaff Myers for $10.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Rogelyn P. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Spong and Gerry L. Spong for $172,500.

Samuel J. Vancleve and Bria E. Vancleve conveyed property on Elm Street to Bryan N. Huber and Michelle A. Huber for $220,000.

Kimberly S. Vanconia conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Schlossman for $300,000.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Tom Swift conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Land Co. for $1,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Patty A. Fassnacht, Bradley S. Fassnacht and Valerie J. Kulp conveyed property on a public road to Patty A. Fassnacht and Valerie J. Kulp for $1.

Vasily Bilik conveyed 102 S. Fourth St. to Maxim Reznik and Vita Reznik for $183,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael T. Wolfe and Laura A. Wolfe conveyed property on Sload Circle to Matthew T. Moul and Katelyn M. Moul for $255,000.

Justina Jones and Justina Wall conveyed 53 Ashley Drive to Justina Jones and Anthony Lee Jones for $1.

Melissa J. Minton conveyed property on West Jacob Street to Thomas E. Reilly and Debra S. Reilly for $196,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Etown Residential LLC, Dave & Pam LLC and Smart Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to J. Mer Properties LLC for $10.

Melissa A. Berardinelli conveyed property on a public road to Johnathan B. Palmer and Bianca M. Palmer for $315,000.

John C. Brown Jr., Katherine B. Duncan, Peter A. Brown and Charlotte F. Brown conveyed property on a public road to John C. Brown Jr. and Charlotte F. Brown for $1.

Etown Residential LLC conveyed property on a public road to Etown Residential LLC, Dave & Pam LLC and Smart Holdings LLC for $10.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Stevie B. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Center Road to David G. Blank Jr., Rebecca S. Blank, Henry G. Glick and Sylvia S. Glick for $575,000.

EARL TWP.

Audrey L. Zart conveyed property on Bridle Path to Kelly L. Heller and Robin D. Heller for $230,000.

Ivan E. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Ivan E. Huyard and Emily Huyard for $1.

Hugh J. Macmaster and Barbara A. Macmaster conveyed 103 Oakridge Drive to Michael R. Sipes and Peggy Sipes for $365,000.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., Martin Limestone Inc., Paul Zook, Katie Zook, Daniel Stoltzfus and Rachel Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. and Martin Limestone Inc. for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ronald J. Miller and Terri B. Miller conveyed property on Red Fern Drive to Terry R. Christopher Jr. for $225,000.

A. Louise Diegel, Tonda Larue Adams A, Twila L. Diegel and Twila L. Witman conveyed property on a public road to Twila L. Diegel for $1.

Paul H. Nolt Jr. and Alta H. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Elvin H. Sensenig and Emma Sensenig for $855,000.

Aidin B. Hoover and Miriam M. Hoover conveyed property on Sheep Hill Road to Aidin B. Hoover and Miriam M. Hoover for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Carolyn Auge conveyed property on a public road to Edward A. Nye and Sharilyn Nye for $460,000.

Ryan C. Herr, Megan E. Herr and Megan E. Zaun conveyed 228 Eagle Drive to Jaime L. Minko for $250,000.

CBH Group III LLC, Bobbi Jo Black and Bobbi Black conveyed 58 Meadow View Drive to Nehemiah L. Stauffer and Laura Gallagher for $450,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Tracy Fields and Brian Rosato conveyed 2225 Valley Road to Rafael Santiago, Kristen Santiago, Richard A. Chase and Patricia A. Chase for $260,000.

The estate of Frances E. Popillo conveyed property on Northfield Drive to AAA Real Estate & Property Management LLC for $150,000.

Sharon Baxter, Ricky Knouff A, Gilbert L. Knouff and Helen A. Knouff conveyed property on Orange Street to John M. Hess and Jacy Clugston Hess for $240,000.

Joshua Steffy conveyed property on Cherry Street to John David Gantz and Emily Newman for $282,000.

Kristina L. Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Rey A. Ramirez Losada and Tania Aradas Herrera for $206,000.

Joyce A. Martin conveyed 5965 Leebel Road to Garrett M. Shenk and Trisha Joy Shenk for $255,000.

EDEN TWP.

Sheila K. McClucas and Betty L. Snook conveyed property on a public road to Dale Devonshire and Donna Devonshire for $30,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Carolyn M. Badorf conveyed property on Farm Del Circle to Nathan Eby and Martha Eby for $250,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Eberly for $225,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Eberly for $225,000.

Dwayne White, Amy White and Amy Davis conveyed 69 E. College Avenue to Katie A. Bode and Michael Benjamin Bode for $150,000.

North Plum Partners LLC, IBMSGH LLC and Edward C. Gallagher conveyed 43 E. Park St. to Richard E. Silks and Debrann Silks for $160,900.

John Robert Bowers conveyed property on a public road to Caleb J. Snader for $190,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Katie L. Summers conveyed 302 W. Sunset Ave. to Kevin J. Yusko and Kate E. Yusko for $291,000.

Michael R. Sipes and Peggy S. Sipes conveyed 122 Boomerang Drive to Nicole R. Sheckler and Tara A. Sheckler for $256,600.

John P. Weaver and Laura A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Derric S. Wenger for $3,000.

Richard J. Hornberger conveyed 242 Boomerang Drive to Zachary C. Richards for $215,000.

David C. Roth, Beth Roth and Beth K. Roth conveyed 16 S. Maple St. to Allen L. Roth and Tabatha R. Roth for $160,000.

Seven Mountains Investments Corp. conveyed 25 Landis Road to Chantha Reth and Jessica L. Heck for $217,000.

Beverly A. Krimes conveyed 509 W. Main St. to Ream Property Holding LLC for $335,000.

Michael D. Teter and Grace Teter conveyed 103 W. Fulton St. to Matthew J. Koch and Sarah L. Koch for $60,899.

Zachary P. Shober conveyed 79 E. Pine St. to Sharyn K. Lesher and David W. Lesher for $180,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Brandi C. Szczesny, Brandi C. Parshley, Brandi Szczesny and Brandi Parshley conveyed 116 Winding Hill Drive to Thai Le Tran for $230,000.

Jon A. Chronister and Michelle S. Chronister conveyed property on a public road to Gail Gasparich for $510,000.

Khem P. Subedi, Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Om N. Ghimire, Tek N. Ghimirey, Devi Dulal Sharma, Devi Dulal Sharma and Anil K. Shrestha conveyed 180 Good Drive to Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Khageswar Mishra Sharma, Om N. Ghimire, Tek N. Ghimirey, Devi Dulal Sharma, Devi Dulal Sharma and Anil K. Shrestha for $1.

Dan E. Gillis and Barbara J. Gillis conveyed 1770 Wicklawn Drive to Robert J. Schena Jr. and Breesha W. Comish for $450,000.

Joanne M. Glah conveyed property on a public road to Joanne M. Glah, Megeara L. Mabry and Noah L. Mabry for $1.

Edward A. Nye, Sharilyn P. Mueller and Sharilyn P. Nye conveyed property on Pennscott Drive to Christopher J. Zazo and Dana Lee Zazo for $375,000.

Robert F. Geiger and Valerie J. Geiger conveyed property on a public road to Robert Jeremy Smith for $390,000.

John W. Carruthers conveyed 2241 Marietta Ave. to Richard Steven Dellinger for $215,000.

Conpro Realty Associates LP and CP Manager Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 47 DST and Exchangeright Real Estate LLC for $2,655,000.

George R. Potts and Gary R. Potts conveyed 3225 Nolt Road to Collin Dawkins and Annie Czajka for $260,000.

Joshua J. Barker and Andrea E. Barker conveyed property on Lania Drive to Salem B. Westlund and Laura E. Westlund for $195,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 114 Republic Terrace to Deborah A. Briles and Vilnis M. Briles for $497,512.

Michael W. Price conveyed 1759 Linwood Ave. to Michael W. Price and Kimberly A. Price for $10.

Luke Badman, Kimberly Badman and Betty Lou Foerster conveyed 1401 Sylvan Road to Luke Badman and Kimberly A. Badman for $10.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sara E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Carrie Ann Walker for $224,000.

Alan L. Armold and Alan R. Armold conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Oswald and Theresa L. Oswald for $371,500.

Robert L. Funk and Mary Ann Funk conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Yoder and Sara N. Jacob for $225,000.

Suzan M. Stillman and Hayden M. Ali conveyed property on Concordia Road to Hayden M. Ali and Bree A. Heagy for $1.

Moran Estates LLC and Austin Patrick Moran conveyed 3843 Columbia Ave. to Mehari Kifle and Roman Gebremeskel for $345,000.

Dennis E. Zahm and Amy L. Zahm conveyed 2675 Hemlock Drive to Reuel Bal and Renuka Gurung for $260,000.

Amy Deptula, Michael A. Deptula, Gwen Goldfarb, Michael Goldfarb, Stacey Goldfarb and the estate of Barry Newhart conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Chip LLC for $165,000.

Pamela Denlinger conveyed Unit 5 to Rd1 Real Estate LLC for $155,000.

Cathy S. Mertz and Jay B. Levinsky conveyed property on a public road to Cathy S. Mertz and Jay B. Levinsky for $1.

Michael D. Craft, Annemarie M. McConnell and Annemarie M. Craft conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Michael D. Craft and Annemarie M. Craft for $0.

Dean R. Gantz and Anne S. Gantz conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Schuck for $1.

Travis G. Ruth, Shauntel N. Ruth and Shauntel Ruth conveyed property on Purple Lake Drive to Jesse Barker and Elizabeth J. Barker for $510,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jonas Fisher, Edna M. Watson and Edna M. Fisher conveyed 154 S. Eastland Drive to Marc Caruso and Kimberly Caruso for $270,000.

Stanley M. Stagg and Lena F. Stagg conveyed 1686 Lincoln Highway East to Dan Parson Team LLC and A. Plus Home Works LLC for $260,000.

Tina I. Finefrock and Tina I. Stoltzfus conveyed Randall Court L 11 to Tina I. Stoltzfus and Todd E. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Margaret A. Barnes, the estate of Margaret A. Alwine and the estate of Margaret Anne Barnes conveyed property on South Eastland Drive to Andrew Barnes for $1.

Thomas Morgan and Heidi Morgan conveyed property on Southridge Drive to Beth Ann Grega for $345,000.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Pamela L. Kinsey for $464,700.

Tina M. Suess conveyed property on a public road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $210,000.

Joseph L. Reed Jr. and Marcia B. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Conlin and Sharon L. Conlin for $1.

Angali LLC and Pankaj M. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Govind Hari LLC for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Stephen Broadbent and Kenna Broadbent conveyed Unit 78 to Jeffrey Jaco Plucker and Susan M. Plucker for $300,000.

Scott W. Boyd and Nancy L. Boyd conveyed 1706 Hans Herr Drive to Scott W. Boyd and Nancy L. Boyd for $1.

Curtis Justin Hess and Katie M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to James F. Bloodworth, Nancy J. Bloodworth and Bloodworth Family Trust for $315,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Stock Yard Inn Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 1147 Holdings LLC, LA 1147 LLC, Emerson L. Lesher, Ruth D. Lesher and S&DP 1147 LLC for $1.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC, Ryan Finger and Tim Hill conveyed 541 Reynolds Ave. to Scott M. Coley and Melissa L. Coley for $231,000.

Lisandra Costales conveyed 670 Hershey Ave. to Savannah Gray for $198,000.

John E. Barley, Wendy L. Barley and Wendy Barley conveyed 134 E. Walnut St. to John E. Barley and Wendy L. Barley for $1.

Blue Wave LLC conveyed 42 W. New St. to Karalee J. Esh for $187,500.

Jennifer E. Magill and Joseph P. Bunn conveyed 927 St. Joseph St. to Jennifer E. Magill for $10.

Jennifer Eckhart and Michael Eckhart conveyed property on a public road to Todd A. Ulrich and Hardy Davis for $435,000.

Matthew S. Ziegler, Simon Nardo and Mark F. Gilliford Jr. conveyed 18 W. Lemon St. to Matthew S. Ziegler, Chasity A. Willey, Brooke G. Nardo and Simon Nardo for $1.

Jeremiah J. Hamilton conveyed 549 Burrowes Ave. to Molly Marie Gingerich for $180,000.

Tri Van Le and Duyen N. Le conveyed 7 Chester St. to Catri I. Montanez and Eduardo Montanez for $1.

Kate A. Maloney conveyed 146 Old Dorwart St. to Modern Homes Property Management LLC for $100,000.

Juan B. Galarza Jr. conveyed 25 W. Farnum St. to Sierra Provencal and Matthew Provencal for $199,000.

Ronald J. McNiel conveyed 320 N. Pine St. to Katlyn M. Daneker and Robert P. Daneker for $220,000.

Karen R. Shenk conveyed 325 N. Pine St. to Philip E. Fague and Ann L. Fague for $274,400.

Noah J. Esh, Priscilla Esh and Noah Jay Esh conveyed property on Manor Street to Elmer B. Beiler and Rachel F. Beiler for $215,000.

Shawn Obryhim and Angela D. Obryhim conveyed 831 Columbia Ave. to Zeyu Wang for $227,000.

Landis Quality Living conveyed property on West King Street to Landis Quality Living for $1.

Dolores C. Gussoni conveyed 125 Garden City Drive to Pablo Colon Carrion, Pablo Colon Carrion and Marta M. Colon for $182,000.

Rikki J. Hamilton, Rikki J. Smith and Paul R. Hamilton conveyed 634 George St. to 418 Fairview LLC for $85,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 144 Juniata St. to Bienvenido Santana and Geraldina Medina Lopez for $115,000.

Carolyn D. Nissley and Carolyn D. Nelson conveyed 518 E. Orange St. to John E. Kaufman for $260,000.

Christopher L. Beiler and Jeremiah N. Beiler conveyed 323 S. Prince St. to Ian C. Judt and Sarah B. O’Donnell for $198,000.

Eric J. Greider conveyed property on a public road to Eric J. Greider and Robert S. Beck for $1.

Domingo J. Hershey and Tanya Hershey conveyed 113 Laurel St. to Ashley M. Rodriguez for $169,900.

Brandon J. Kowalski conveyed 418 W. Frederick St. to Kevin D. Koehn for $206,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Matthew R. Caple, Matthew Richard Caple and Christina Isabel Caple conveyed Unit 39 to Samuel L. Rose for $235,000.

Tracy L. Miller conveyed 951 E. Orange St. to Fisher Apartments LLC for $220,000.

Daniel Matos conveyed property on a public road to Danielle Matos for $150,000.

Errol Galloway and Alisa Jones conveyed 10 N. Bausman Drive to Alisa Jones for $10.

Timothy P. Shea, Janet Shea and Janet E. Shea conveyed 1717 Betz Farm Drive to Henry G. Weaver III for $225,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Ronald C. Felpel conveyed 1706 Crossfield Drive to US Bank NA and Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust for $2,285.

LEACOCK TWP.

Ruth A. Stuenkel, Mark H. Stuenkel and Stuenkel Family Trust conveyed 5 Plum Tree Place to Robert R. Peterson and Susan M. Peterson for $540,000.

Sally E. McKinney conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Fisher and Maria F. Fisher for $285,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Glassford and Melissa King for $497,268.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Andrew L. Ha and Heather A. Ha for $454,653.

Ingeborg Kepple conveyed property on Logging Road to William T. Hull and Elizabeth L. Hull for $285,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mark F. Gavin conveyed property on East Market Street to Victor J. Arndt and Michelle E. Arndt for $340,000.

William Glenn McQuaig and Laura Ann McQuaig conveyed 123 Liberty St. to Adam M. McQuaig and Korrine M. McQuaig for $160,000.

Steven Burke Lambert, Austen Henry Lambert, Raisa Lambert and Raisa Sargeevna Polischouk conveyed 23 W. Lemon St. to Aaron P. Webber for $173,750.

Courtney Kleman and Cori P. Axe conveyed 304 New St. to Donald G. Axe for $1.

Kazimiera E. Basko conveyed 34 Pennwick Drive to Madisyn L. Winters for $211,000.

Michael C. Johns, Christina M. Stamos and C. M. Stamos conveyed 315 S. Locust St. to Michael C. Johns for $1.

Daniel J. Falvey and Claudia Fillipo Falvey conveyed property on Oxford Drive to Heriberto Cordero and Natasha Cordero for $340,000.

Gregory Repka and Rebecca Tuscano conveyed property on Sixth Street to Derek Smith and Stacey Lynn Smith for $397,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

James J. Kellow and Denise Pieper Kellow conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Epehrogj LLC for $555,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

E. Daniel Vucovich Jr. and Suzanne S. Vucovich conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Craig W. Stedman and Deborah M. Stedman for $750,000.

Attufat Akbar conveyed 1902 Oregon Pike to Oregon Pike Foodmart & Smokes LLC for $650,000.

Steven T. Beirn and N. Lorraine Beirn conveyed property on a public road to Grace Kayoni for $327,700.

Mark A. Rainey conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Simon Francis Whitton and Cheryl Janine Whitton for $350,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed Unit 148 to Samir A. Qasim and Sheerin M. Haque for $940,000.

J. Thomas Dunlevy, Janice Dunlevy and Jan Longenecker conveyed Unit 137 to Richard M. Noll and Pamela S. Noll for $379,500.

Claudio Fabian Giordano conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Stephen B. Huttler and JS Huttler 2015 Trust for $340,000.

Costello Aranowicz Development LP, Aranowicz Costello Development LP and John Aranowicz conveyed property on a public road to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $630,000.

Craig Kirchoff and Linda D. Kirchoff conveyed property on Primrose Avenue to Patricia A. Madden for $400,000.

Stephen Zapcic and Sheryl Zapcic conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Adams and Corie Adams for $610,000.

Helen B. Gehr, Catalina Charles and Catalina M. Charles conveyed 2749 Lititz Pike to Dennis N. Herr, Troi D. Herr and Melissa A. Herr for $225,000.

Kenneth R. Blank and Michele Cascardi conveyed Unit 265 to Robert Carballo for $355,000.

Jordan Zackery and Chau Zackery conveyed property on Skywalk Lane to Wioletta Marzec for $247,000.

Patricia A. Keith and Margery Yescalis conveyed 1566 Crescent Ave. to Victoria E. Radick and Tyler M. Ashley for $242,000.

Nolts Enterprises RE LP, Nolts Enterprises LLC and Frank L. Nolt conveyed Unit 282 to Jon Chronister and Michelle Chronister for $1.

Linda Mercier conveyed property on a public road to Daryl S. Black and Suzanne M. Black for $450,000.

Croak III LLC, Manbel Devco III Ltd. Partnership, Philip C. Frey and Devco Manbel III Ltd. Partnership conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Manbel Devco III Ltd. Partnership and Devco Manbel III Ltd. Partnership for $1.

Marlin E. Uhrich, James E. Uhrich and Nancy B. Uhrich conveyed 54 Sunrise Ave. to Thai C. Tran and Ngan Tran for $265,000.

William W. Wadsworth and Judith A. Wadsworth conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Jeffrey Mitchell and Emily Mitchell for $700,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lauren M. Packer and Jeffrey D. Webster for $437,504.

Patricia M. Richardson conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Levy Perez and Kelsey A. Weik for $257,000.

Jose A. Rodriguez conveyed 1349 Glen Moore Circle to Walter H. Garzon and Nuvia D Prado Cedeno for $165,000.

Joann Kline conveyed 137 Greenview Drive to Joann Kline and Lee Sheaffer for $10.

Colleen A. Watson conveyed property on Raleigh Drive to Douglas C. Beaver and Kellene E. Beaver for $441,000.

Harold M. Saydah Jr. and Audrey E. Saydah conveyed 54 Valleybrook Drive to Christine High Young for $209,900.

Tibebu Nigibo conveyed property on Parkwynne Road to Tibebu Nigibo, Helen Emiru Guder and Helen Guder for $0.

Jeffrey L. Johnson, Dianne Johnson and Dianne Kulp conveyed property on Roseville Road to Moni R. Gurung and Loming Dolma Tamang for $320,000.

Donald R. Maier conveyed property on a public road to Jason Thomas and Jyothy Punnoose for $835,000.

Douglas W. Rebert and CDS Development Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John K. Matthews and Bonnie J. Matthews for $278,300.

Lorton L. Eckroth Jr. conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Paul M. Pettay for $410,000.

Maria Rivas Cruz, Maria Rivas Cruz and Juan Cruz Jr. conveyed 81 Delp Road to Juan Cruz Jr. for $1.

Alan Law conveyed 31 W. Liberty St. to Daniele M. Seldomridge for $143,000.

Harold S. Troupe Jr. and Denise Troupe conveyed property on Royal Hunt Way to Justin Phillip Anthony Lana and Shikha Thapa Lana for $500,000.

Dennis E. Nelson and Bonnie Marie Nelson conveyed 1356 Orchard St. to Misty N. Whitman for $185,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Robert T. Reese, Rachel E. Reese, James O. Landis and Sharon K. Landis conveyed 74 S. Linden St. to Robert T. Reese and Rachel E. Reese for $1.

South Oak Street LP and South Oak Street LLC conveyed 1 Clair Blvd. to AES REC LLC for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Richard J. Herschaft conveyed 101 Stillcreek Road to Richard J. Herschaft and Linda S. Herschaft for $0.

Anthony L. Schneider and Carol S. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Noel Rivera for $270,000.

Benjamin D. Eaby and Kimberly J. Eaby conveyed 170 Manor Church Road to Bruce A. Mulberry and Terri J. Mulberry for $275,000.

Tricia M. Warfel and Tricia M. Ames conveyed 102 Shannon Drive to Eric D. Baxter and Bailey Anne Zuzu for $220,000.

Mary R. Dearolf conveyed 169 Pittsburg Valley Road to Huyard Properties LLC for $183,000.

Arlene B. Forney conveyed property on Franklin Road to Shawn R. Roop and Christina L. Roop for $265,000.

Phillip L. Schonour and Carol J. Schonour conveyed property on Swedesford Lane to Julio Alberto Diaz Faes, Erin Elizabeth Diaz Faes, Julio Alberto Diaz Faes and Erin Elizabeth Diaz Faes for $704,000.

Shawn R. Roop and Christina L. Roop conveyed property on a public road to James A. Fetterolf and Kelsey M. Byler for $215,000.

William T. Hynes Jr. and Rebecca L. Hynes conveyed 110 Shannon Drive to Matthew D. Weaver and Stephanie A. Ehlmann for $281,000.

Eric J. Steffy, Linda S. Steffy and E.J. Steffy conveyed property on Carol Drive to Joshua R. Steffy for $375,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Eric Steffy and Linda Steffy for $378,800.

Charlotte M. Horn conveyed 2635 Royal Road to Judith L. Raine and Ronald W. Raine for $257,000.

Christopher W. Dupkanick conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Stephen Schimming and Larisa Borisova for $200,000.

Cynthia L. Culton and Cynthia L. Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia L. Sanchez and Abraham Sanchez for $1.

Joseph D. Giordano, Theresa M. Giordano, Joseph D. Giordano Jr. and Karen T. Giordano conveyed property on Stonewyck Drive to Sandra L. Zerby and Kathy M. Zerby for $249,900.

Patricia J. Hillegas conveyed 530 Garden Hill Lane to John Albert Judnich and Raelene Olivares Judnich for $445,000.

Norman E. Leonard Jr. conveyed 208 Rocky Knob Way to Zelalem Sori and Bedhadhe Kenei for $258,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Kurt W. Steiinman and Kurt W. Steinman conveyed 48 E. Front St. to Ian R. Via Minnich and Ian R Via Minnich for $219,900.

Deborah C. Bair and Michael A. Kiehl conveyed Unit 110 to Kurt W. Steinman and Leanne Feather for $140,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Todd A. Grager and Natalie S. Grager conveyed property on Venture Drive to Jason M. Fusco Jr. and Brittney N. Sanchez for $264,900.

Alexander J. Sorce and Ashley A. Sorce conveyed property on a public road to Alexander J. Sorce for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Gregory S. Smith and Sarah Marie Malkowski conveyed property on West Cottage Avenue to Robert C. Laird and Janice A. Laird for $175,000.

Nancy Carrol Rohrer Revocable Trust, Richard Elmer Rohrer, David Brian Rohrer, Timothy Alan Rohrer, Nancy Carroll Rohrer and Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed property on Pickwick Place to Dharam Pal for $157,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kimberly R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Adam Joseph Todd for $215,000.

Lester Brian Brenaman, Debbie E. Brenaman, Debbie Elizabeth Bender, Brenaman Trust and Harry R. Harmon conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Metzler and Whitney N. Metzler for $370,000.

Troy A. Hostetter conveyed 361 Chocolate Ave. to Troy A. Hostetter and Tonya M. Hostetter for $1.

Gregory L. Sheffer II and Michelle R. Sheffer conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Allan Taylor and Sara Elise Taylor for $310,000.

Charles Stokes Jr, Charles Stokes and Robert Hoffman conveyed 122 E. Donegal St. to Zachary T. Gall for $238,100.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Arthur C. Stephens and Melissa F. Stephens conveyed 1276 Bear Creek Road to Lane T. Miner and Molly C. Miner for $628,000.

Ryan E. Weaber and Nicole L. Kochol conveyed 31 King Court to Ian J. Ebersole and Joanna B. Ebersole for $192,000.

Stephen E. Olkowski and Trudel H. Olkowski conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Stephen E. Olkowski for $1.

Shawn S. Marker and Kara D. Marker conveyed 1137 Ridge Road to Michael T. Wolfe and Laura A. Wolfe for $256,000.

Amos M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Fisher and Levina S. Fisher for $1.

Kevin M. Knier and Anna M. Knier conveyed property on a public road to Scott J. Garber and Chelsea N. Garber for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Philip G. Weaver and Stephanie M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Philip G. Weaver and Stephanie M. Weaver for $1.

Coldan Properties LLC and Daniel C. West conveyed property on Broad Street to Angela Diaz for $345,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Edwin Ortega Cruz and Edwin Ortega Cruz conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Earl Franklin Gable II and Debra J. Gable for $270,000.

Dustin R. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Colton V. Stoltzfus for $129,900.

Dennis J. Zimmerman and Catherine A. Zimmerman conveyed 44 Leacock Road to Boyer Homestead Properties LLC for $415,000.

PENN TWP.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Joshua Placeway for $370,000.

Cynthia Ann Hoke conveyed property on Penryn Road to Austin S. Hoke for $240,000.

Alison M. Halstead conveyed property on Laurel View Drive to Nathan M. Aung for $310,000.

Andrew T. Herr and Patricia J. Herr conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cartus Financial Corp for $370,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Barry Shirft conveyed 35 Southside Drive to William A. Huffman and Sharon R. Huffman for $270,000.

Kenneth G. Young and Carol A. Young conveyed Unit 25 to Kenneth G. Young for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Sean M. Armstrong and Laurie B. Armstrong conveyed property on a public road to Cory Simmers and Ashley Simmers for $265,000.

Cory J. Simmers and Ashley Simmers conveyed 26 S. Lime St. to Cameron B. Petersheim and Marissa A. Rabold for $186,300.

RAPHO TWP.

Mark D. Pawling and Kathy M. Pawling conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin A. Miller for $205,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 65 to Joan M. Gensamer for $463,500.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 28 to Gregory Cassel for $417,600.

Oksana M. Kerod and Andrii B. Gritsina conveyed property on a public road to Andrii B. Gritsina for $10.

Stephen G. Auman, Nancy M. Auman and Nancy Auman conveyed property on Quail Creek to Lani E. Heyman and Julius S. Heyman for $470,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Samuel K. Petersheim and Sally L. Petersheim conveyed property on Buena Vista Road to Benjamin K. Zook and Martha E. Zook for $680,000.

Marlin G. Groff and Florence K. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff for $230,000.

Alexander M. Balla conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Melvin Stoltzfus and Linda Stoltzfus for $271,000.

Harvey Burkholder and Rosa Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Marvin J. King for $321,000.

Gideon B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Guy Road to David R. Stoltzfus and Barbara G. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

John R. Stoltzfoos and Sadie Mae Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Amish Road to John R. Stoltzfoos and Sadie Mae Stoltzfoos for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Crystal L. Andrews, Jeffrey Morgan and Zadcan Morgan conveyed 226 1/2 Miller St. to Zebedee O. Andrews and Crystal L. Andrews for $0.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Charles B. Shupp and Kim O. Shupp conveyed property on a public road to John J. Puglisi and Olivia M. Puglisi for $365,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert E. Young conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Young and Courtney M. Krimes for $1.

Thomas J. Hayden and Angela Hayden conveyed 10 Windwood Place to Amy R. Shillingford and Robert P. Shillingford Jr. for $225,000.

Austin Scott Hoke and Austin S. Hoke conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Cynthia A. Hoke for $134,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwater and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to John A. Russo and Ingrid H. Russo for $641,642.

William D. Kingsbury conveyed property on a public road to Shichuan Ou and Min Chi Ou for $420,000.

Joan B. Bomba conveyed property on Saybrooke Drive to Bruce J. Hoefel and Mary F. Hoefel for $420,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Joan B. Bomba for $439,380.

Karen M. Meck conveyed 1617 Glenn Road to Johnny Lopez and Yasmina Taveras for $240,000.