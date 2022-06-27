The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 13-17:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jay Bhardwaj conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Jason Wolfe for $253,399.

Kevin Kessler conveyed 14 S. Village Circle to Yamaris Suliveres Martinez, Yamaris Suliveres Martinez and Shaiquil D. Knight for $325,000.

Gary G. Decola conveyed 28 E. Main St. to Justine Lynn Shupp and Aidan Reid Shupp for $225,555.

AKRON BOROUGH

Logan M. Stark conveyed 312 Edgehill Drive to Renate I. Odemer and Renate I. Odemer Family Trust for $300,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 424 S. Ninth St. to John L. Stoltzfoos for $305,000.

Mark G. Coblentz, BML Real Estate LLC, Travis L. Weaver and Robert A. Williams conveyed 424 S. Ninth St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $1.

BART TWP.

Jeremiahwas LLC, David A. Lam and Shannon McConaghy conveyed property on a public road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $475,000.

Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler conveyed property on Quaker Church Road to Sylvan K. Fisher and Annie G. Fisher for $1.

Dale C. Phillips Jr. and Carla J. Phillips conveyed 898 Mount Pleasant Road to Dale C. Phillips Jr. for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Brandon C. Nolt and Janessa D. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Fox for $271,000.

David A. Becker and Adrienne R. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Brecknock Properties for $455,000.

Eldie G. Covert and Sandra L. Covert conveyed Unit 51 to Terry L. Lausch and Laura A. Lausch for $280,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Paul M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth N. Shirk and Janet S. Shirk for $1.

Nancy L. Stover, Jeffrey Houck and Colleen Houck conveyed 5938 Wertztown Road to Nancy L. Stover and Jeffrey Houck for $1.

Berg Group LP, Berg Group LLC and Ford Berg conveyed property on California Road to Berg Group LP for $1.

Paul M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth N. Shirk and Janet S. Shirk for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Judy B. Hoover conveyed property on Weidmansville Road to Glenn M. Hoover and Judy B. Hoover for $1.

Glenn M. Hoover conveyed West Main Street Lot 1 B-D to Glenn M. Hoover and Judy B. Hoover for $1.

Nancy S. Shafer conveyed property on Roosevelt Circle to Travis E. Noland and Heather Noland for $360,000.

Michael E. Mountz and Rhoda Mountz conveyed Unit 96 to Ronald R. Baklarz Jr. and Suzann Baklarz for $720,000.

The estate of Kenneth L. Seibert conveyed property on a public road to Edwin S. Hoover, Naomi S. Hoover, Michael Martin Hoover and Martha Ann Hoover for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Barbara Sottung conveyed property on Buckwheat Drive to Tammy L. Lecompte and Andrew T. Lecompte for $315,000.

Lorin Zimmerman and Wendy S. Zimmerman conveyed 34 Terrace Ave. to Christina V. Martin and Bethany G. Martin for $280,000.

Dean A. Nolt and Janelle R. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Caleb A. McFarland and Brindell E. McFarland for $210,000.

Mark R. Newcomb, Christin N. Newcomb and Christin N. Leitzell conveyed property on a public road to Richard Stehr and Joanne Stehr for $275,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Neal L. Eshleman and Lorraine H. Eshleman conveyed 430 Gockley Road to Joshua P. Lusby and Shaunda N. Lusby for $200,000.

The estate of Betty J. Rishel conveyed property on Forest Road to Anthony S. Martin and Trudy D. Martin for $280,000.

The estate of Virginia L. Wolf conveyed property on Martin Circle to Alan H. Cherkin for $102,000.

Robert Alan Nass, P Sherman Lauther and Myrtle Eleanor Lauther conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Robert Alan Nass and Robert Alan Nass Revocable Trust Agreement for $10.

COLERAIN TWP.

Iorio Childrens Trust, Adrienne Iorio Borden, Adrienne Iorio Borden, Stephen K. Gellman, Lyn G. Walker, Theodore Iorio Trust and Mellon Bank NA conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Fisher and Mary R. Fisher for $1,900,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kelvin Javier Velez and Myrna Luz Rios Hernandez conveyed 448 Chestnut St. to Rafael A Gomez Santiago for $192,500.

Justin T. McLaughlin, Alexa H. McLaughlin and Alexa H. Uras conveyed 202 Poplar St. to Duane M. Reese and Christina L. Reese for $221,000.

Robert K. Emel and Michelle B. Emel conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Deborah Forsythe for $346,000.

Valerie R. Foehlinger conveyed 315 N. Fifth St. to Jeffery J. Seibert for $15,000.

Kenneth W. Kramer Jr. and Becky Paules Kramer conveyed 265 N. Seventh St. to Janmichael P. Kramer for $80,000.

James M. Preston, Mary Elaine Haldeman and Christine M. Hostler conveyed 1014 Walnut St. to Breahna N. Booth and Brandy R. Whited for $185,000.

Alfonso Hernandez conveyed 1261 Ridge Ave. to Samuel Jacob Noto and Diane Moser Noto for $280,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Allen Craig Jr. and Gerald A. Craig conveyed 1283 Staman Lane to Wesley Funk for $137,000.

Elizabeth L. Wood conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Dallin Poulson and Abby Garmendia for $175,900.

Kevin Shaffer and Julie Shaffer conveyed property on Locust Street to In Dust Homes LLC for $238,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Gordon D. Overmeyer, Coreen M. Pflumm Overmeyer and Coreen M Pflumm Overmeyer conveyed property on a public road to William L. Hicklin III and Kara Ann P Hicklin for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Russell J. Smeal and The estate of Russell Jay Smeal conveyed property on a public road to John A. Diedrich for $142,000.

Sandra K. Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Albert J. Blumbergs and Susan A. Blumbergs for $115,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Melanie D. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Michael Steffey and Bobbie Steffey for $450,000.

Jay L. Martin and Jeanette L. Martin conveyed 224 S. Fourth St. to Michael Timothy Stinley and Connor Lynn Stinley for $400,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Robert G. Halbleib conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Kimberly R. Miller for $202,000.

Joseph A. Lachapelle, Meghann L. Neidert and Meghann L. Lachapelle conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Joseph A. Lachapelle and Meghann L. Lachapelle for $1.

NVR Inc. conveyed 107 Pommel Lane to Bret Babula and Danielle Babula for $391,290.

Daniel B. Davies and Ashley E. Davies conveyed property on a public road to Keith Doran Livengood and Kaitlyn Marie Livengood for $349,900.

Tracey M. Shifflett and Tracey M. Weaver conveyed property on Jane Avenue to Ashley Kinnard and Joshua Kinnard for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenn A. Bradley and Susan R. Brandt conveyed 687 Amosite Road to Susan R. Brandt for $0.

Jean C. Maccioli conveyed 14 Timber Villa to Deann W. Searcy for $185,000.

Kevin Smeal Jr. and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 863 Maytown Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $221,000.

Michael A. Glunt and Lauralee L. Glunt conveyed property on a public road to Meagan Palicte and Cromwell Palicte for $321,500.

Matthew Kohler and Jackie Kohler conveyed 108 Greider Ave. to Sherry Wanner for $185,000.

Christopher J. Wright, Brittany G. David and Brittany G. Wright conveyed property on Greider Avenue to Gabriel Scott Martin and Connie Cimberly Martin for $237,500.

Sandy J. Rome conveyed Unit 47 to Kenneth Rt Howard Jr. and Susan K. Howard for $250,500.

DRUMORE TWP.

David S. Zook and Annie K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David S. Zook and Annie K. Zook for $1.

Glenn P. Monk and Mary Ann Monk conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Wrisley and Annabel Lee Redmond for $190,000.

Peter W. Moser and Peter Moser conveyed 1236 Scalpy Hollow Drive to Peter Moser, Andrea M. Herr Turoff and Andrea M Herr Turoff for $1.

David S. Zook and Annie K. Zook conveyed property on Furniss Road to Michael M. Murphy and Candace G. Murphy for $87,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Gerald M. Nolt and Lorene N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Nolt and Lorene N. Nolt for $1.

John M. Esch conveyed property on Orchard Drive to Samuel K. Huyard for $170,000.

Jack J. Bryson and Kathy A. Zajac conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Beiler Properties LLC for $1.

EARL TWP.

Yvette L. Lee conveyed property on Robin Road to Jeffrey J. Bawell and Isabella Bawell for $350,000.

Ronald A. Nixon conveyed property on a public road to Naseem Nixon for $250,565.

EAST EARL TWP.

Edwin N. Hoover and Almeda B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Raymond N. Hoover and Christine J. Hoover for $1.

Judy B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Glenn M. Hoover and Judy B. Hoover for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

William Moore, Barbara B. Moore and Barbara Moore conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel J. Cartledge and Hannah L. Cartledge for $285,000.

Sandy M. Muckle conveyed property on Buchland Road to Michael Strickler and Sandra Strickler for $135,000.

Laverne M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Monger MHP LLC for $1.

Kimberly A. Coble and Shawn L. Coble conveyed property on South Conestoga View Drive to Gwendolyn E. Ressler for $320,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Selinda A. Dussinger conveyed 2548 Speckled Drive to Phu Mike Vuong and Mai Linda Tran for $325,000.

Peter Anderson and Dawn M. Anderson conveyed 5422 Rainbow Drive to Peter Anderson for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

John F. Caterbone conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to John F. Caterbone and John F. Caterbone Trust for $1.

Matthew C. Peterson and Aimee C. Peterson conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Scott D. Garner and Paige R. Garner for $1,400,000.

Anthony J. Kolodziejski and Michelle J. Kolodziejski conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Kolodziejski and Savannah T. Miller for $329,000.

Joyce Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Bomberger Jr. and Kathryn L. Bomberger for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Tyler Jones conveyed 68 Cranfield Court to Antonio Lyristis and Rebecca Lyristis for $195,000.

David W. Swartz conveyed 520 N. Locust St. to Stephanie B. Allen and Timothy R. Yates for $250,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jillian E. Celotto Edwards and Jillian E. Celotto Edwards conveyed 272 S. Reading Road to Shawn L. Coble and Kimberly A. Coble for $275,000.

Carlos Saavedra and Diana Velasquez conveyed 2125 Mason Drive to Loc Tan Ngo and Nhi Nu Kieu Tong for $400,000.

Jessica M. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Gwen Gemperline and Joshua Haden for $165,000.

Harnish Properties LLC, Harnish Properties LP and Anne E. Harnish conveyed property on West Main Street to Double L. Holdings LLC for $687,000.

Melissa Bonilla, Roberto Rivera Mercado and Roberto Rivera Mercado conveyed 209 Tuckson Ave. to Christopher Tyler King and Sarina Marie King for $310,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of John J. Andrews conveyed property on Del Ray Drive to Lester C. Lefever IV and Amy Lefever for $322,000.

John L. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Javin V. Martin for $275,000.

Timothy M. Janke and Katherine M. Janke conveyed property on a public road to J. Scott McCarty and Lisa A. McCarty for $310,000.

FULTON TWP.

4Cay LLC and George H. Kratzert conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Joanna Jefferson and Joel Guevara for $339,900.

Kestin M. Appel, Kestin M. Dalton, Marlyn Frazier and Larry Wayne Frazier conveyed property on a public road to Marlyn Frazier and Larry Wayne Frazier for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 109 Ticonderoga Road to Deborah A. Ennis and Heather Ennis for $498,108.

The estate of Deborah L. Hayes conveyed 830 Imperial Drive to Stephen Moniak for $265,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 40 to Anshell LLC for $329,045.

Steven J. Smith conveyed 64 Elizabeth St. to Sherry L. Smith for $1.

The estate of Jacqueline G. Stone and The estate of Jacqueline O. Stone conveyed 2786 Den Mil Drive to Jeremiah Polynone and Devon R. Polynone for $320,000.

Frederick Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Smith and Lauren A. Smith for $425,000.

Cathleen J. Anderson conveyed 711 Darby Lane to Eloise F. Powell for $292,900.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Vincent H. Ruby conveyed property on a public road to Vincent C. Ruby for $1.

Donald P. Faraci conveyed 686 Eagles View to Rohit K. Baral and Chandra M. Baral for $540,000.

Joseph L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Miller and Cathleen A. Miller for $1.

Joseph L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Miller and Cathleen A. Miller for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Kristin Griffith and Jackson Griffith II for $405,000.

The estate of Emma V. Douglas conveyed property on a public road to Tyler A. Barnhart Douglas and Tyler Barnhart Douglas for $218,500.

Kathleen M. Shepp, Robert C. Shepp and Kathleen M. Gregory conveyed 4133 Jasmine Place to Adam M. Gregory and Ashley N. Gregory for $210,000.

Steven D. Redcay and Stephanie L. Redcay conveyed 1645 Cloverton Drive to Steven D. Redcay for $10.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed 153 Bonneville Drive to Thuy Thi Do and Tan Hai Ngo for $520,000.

Christ F. Stoltzfus, Lillian Rose Stoltzfus and Christ Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Katie K. Stoltzfus for $400,000.

Harjit Singh and Rashi Majithia conveyed property on Windrow Drive to Christopher James Clingan and Melissa Lynn Clingan for $540,000.

Wade V. McFarland, Angela E. Skiadas McFarland, Angela E. Skiadas McFarland and Wade McFarland conveyed property on a public road to Greystone Manor LLC for $925,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, David A. Kritzberger and Kami L. Kritzberger conveyed 9 S. Soudersburg Road to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $171,000.

Thu Ha T Nguyen, Tram Bich Cu and Hieu Thanh Cu conveyed 352 Dohner Drive to Hieu Thanh Cu for $1.

Lisa A. McCarty, Lisa A. Groff McCarty, Lisa McGroff McCarty and J. Scott McCarty conveyed property on North Wood Road to Caleb Ringelberg for $315,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Lloyd E. Hess conveyed property on a public road to B. Hess LLC and Hess B. LLC for $1.

The estate of Lloyd E. Hess conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Be Properties LLC for $1.

Janki Gajera, Maulik Jamanbha Gajera, Maulik Jamanbhai Gajera and Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Wendover Way to Kishan A. Jivani for $350,000.

The estate of Lloyd E. Hess conveyed 10 Donnelly Drive to B. Hess LLC and Hess B. LLC for $1.

Esther E. Tomlinson and Diana L. Taylor conveyed property on Conard Road to William Michael Good and Krista Rittenhouse for $217,300.

Dorothy L. White conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Keith Martin and Ronda Martin for $90,000.

The estate of Lloyd E. Hess conveyed property on Dennis Drive to B. Hess LLC and Hess B. LLC for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Soe Reh and Seh Meh conveyed 914 N. Duke St. to Gihan Nomir and Waguih Wahba for $190,000.

Musser Park Mansion LLC and Alisa Levin conveyed property on East Orange Street to Patricia L. Compton for $640,000.

Christina M. Dicola and Jennifer M. Dicola conveyed 530 Manor St. to Jennifer M. Dicola for $1.

David S. Stallings and Julianna E. Stallings conveyed 110 S. West End Ave. to Jacob M. Williams and Courtney M. Williams for $260,000.

Ryan Charles Knox and Taylor L. Knox conveyed property on Calvert Lane to Pierre L. Charles, Lucianna Charles Clernis and Lucianna Charles Clernis for $229,900.

SACA Development Corp. conveyed property on East King Street to Joel Alexander Plata Cabrera and Joel Alexander Plata Cabrera for $450,000.

Dustin A. Garber conveyed Unit 324 to Emily Schwartz for $170,000.

Kenneth L. Gordon Sr. conveyed 612 Lafayette St. to Antonio Adiletta and Maja Adiletta for $130,000.

Manuel A. Luciano conveyed property on West King Street to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $650,000.

Sharoon Rashid Bhatti conveyed property on High Street to Mckenzie Gunter for $305,000.

Connor L. Dalbora and Connor L. Stinley conveyed property on South Plum Street to Casey Anne Prosick and Eric Michael Griffin for $200,000.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 632 S. Beaver St. to Benjamin A. Smith for $131,000.

Jeremy D. Colon, Despina N. Colon, Jeremy Colon and Despina Colon conveyed 118 N. Charlotte St. to Joann Smith for $375,000.

Israel Vega Cartagena and Israel Vega Cartagena conveyed 529 Dauphin St. to Maria Delcarmen Taveras Espinal for $110,000.

Megan Colleen Day and Chelsea Reimann conveyed property on North President Avenue to Dylan Ehlert and Courtney Allmond for $283,000.

Josie M. London conveyed 251 N. Broad St. to Dayna B. London for $79,000.

The estate of Robert H. Houck conveyed 341 Winthrop Drive to Jeffrey R. Fund for $151,200.

Justin E. Wayne conveyed 615 1/2 N. Shippen St. to Nathan M. Deberdine for $240,000.

Numa Design LLC, Andrew T. Beener and Andrew Tyler Beener conveyed property on Fifth Street to Denise Evans and Roy Lee Evans for $220,000.

Ironstone Development LP, Prudential Property Development LP, Ironstone GP LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed 646 E. Madison St. to Ironstone Development LP for $1.

Samuel M. Fridy conveyed 736 Fremont St. to Anita Louise Coryell, Avery White and Corinne White for $220,000.

Edward W. Trees conveyed 521 N. Prince St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $165,000.

The estate of Jon C. Lyons, The estate of Jon Charles Lyons and Marlene S. Arnold conveyed 737 State St. to Trevor Allen Sell and April Faith Sell for $350,000.

John C. Nunn and Eleanor R. Nunn conveyed 841 Columbia Ave. to Samantha K. Mowery and Kevin M. Heller for $289,900.

Elmer Kauffman and Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed property on Hager Alley to Elmer K. Kauffman and Sadie Mae Kauffman for $0.

Elmer Kauffman and Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed 748 1/2 Marietta Ave. to Elmer K. Kauffman and Sadie Mae Kauffman for $1.

Seth R. Gregory and Alyssa Gregory conveyed 549 Hand Ave. to Jared Perez and Brooke Perez for $250,000.

Stewart A. Martin conveyed 650 E. Frederick St. to Timothy Ornelas and Natalie Ornelas for $200,000.

Marlene L. Retamar and Marlene L. Montosa conveyed 565 New Holland Ave. to Yomayra O. Burgos for $180,000.

Daniel Hall and Susan Hall conveyed 832 Third St. to Susan Hall for $1.

Dagim K. Rasso conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Jitu R. Fola for $1.

Gabriel Dejesus conveyed property on a public road to Dustin & Gary LLC for $100,000.

Kings Estates LLC and King Estates LLC conveyed property on Hazel Street to Morgan Kaminsky for $130,000.

Hernan Cuartas conveyed 653 S. Queen St. to Christopher James Cuartas and Mirnalys Perez for $197,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on East Liberty Street to Marco Cunicelli and Nathanael Hoskins for $330,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Jeffrey W. Haverstick and Chris E. Haverstick conveyed 30 Spencer Ave. to Manuel D Perez Villegas and Luz D. Rivera for $226,000.

The etate of Melvin Torres Cruz conveyed 26 Greythorne Drive to Melvin Torres Torres, Karen M. Torres Rivera, Karen M Torres Rivera and Kevin A. Torres for $1.

Karl L. Bernhardt Jr. conveyed property on Westmore Way to Karl L. Bernhardt Jr. and Erich V. Bernhardt for $1.

The estate of Carolyn M. Zimmerman conveyed 2 Glenwood Ave. to Marlene L. Retamar and Jose L. Retamar for $260,000.

James R. Leaman and Elizabeth A. Leaman conveyed 157 Conestoga Blvd. to Eric J. Vazquez and Ivelisse Y. Marrero for $375,000.

Jeffrey L. Stoltzfoos and Jill M. Stoltzfoos conveyed 1064 Wheatland Ave. to Neil Douglas Meyer and Jo Ann Meyer for $615,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Benson Kimemia conveyed 33 Mill Pond Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $230,000.

Samuel Roger Bailey III and Karen D. Bailey conveyed 1030 E. Orange St. to Fikiri K. Bienfiait for $133,500.

Roger T. Burke and Christine A. Burke conveyed property on a public road to Quynh Truong and Tu Truong for $405,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Michael S. Smoker and Sarah F. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Smoker for $509,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Lena Mae Riehl and Samuel S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Riehl, Lena Mae Riehl and Samuel S. Riehl & Lena Mae Riehl Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Lydiann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Lena Mae Riehl for $1.

Evelyn M. Bollinger conveyed property on Locust Lane to Barbie R. Fisher and Joel K. Fisher for $337,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Charlotte E. Hanna conveyed property on Third Street to Donald J. Showers for $385,000.

Jon R. Burkholder and Karen L. Burkholder conveyed property on Andover Lane to Dominick J. Fortuna and Rhea A. Laroya for $475,000.

The estate of Philip V. Zahn conveyed property on West Lincoln Avenue to Mitchell F. Swords and Allison Swords for $220,000.

Patricia A. Startzell conveyed 114 Leaman St. to Ernest D. Roybal and Silvia Roybal for $355,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Sarah W. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Justin W. Kreider and Rachel A. Kreider for $4,210,770.

Richard D. Tipton and Tisha E. Tipton conveyed property on a public road to Robert Baltrusch and Lindsay Baltrusch for $480,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Nancy L. Kreider conveyed Unit 307 to Patricia M. Winters for $176,000.

Eric C. Dieter, Tonna J. Carbaugh Dieter, Tonna J Carbaugh Dieter and Tonna J. Carbaugh conveyed 196 Buch Ave. to Sneha S. Kelkar and Siddhesh N. Pawar for $0.

Daniel M. Hertzler conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Daniel M. Hertzler and Christie Hertzler for $1.

Raven T. Leon and Raven Leon conveyed 312 E. Roseville Road to Guadalupe Hernandez Sigman for $284,900.

Horizons Investments LLC and K. Jonathan Fry conveyed 2030 Robindale Ave. to Miles Joseph Harriger and Alexandra Paugels for $434,900.

Lesley Patricia Weinstein and Wesley A. Weinstein conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Larry Weinstein for $1.

The estate of William S. Hoffecker conveyed 104 Corry Ave. to Shawon M. Gibbons and Alison M. Gibbons for $340,000.

David Bubernak and Vanessa N. Bubernak conveyed 414 Surrey Drive to Vanessa Bubernak, Natasha Bubernak and Tatiana N. Bubernak for $1.

Melvin R. Petersheim, Mary B. Petersheim, Aaron R. Petersheim, Elmer R. Petersheim, Ephraim R. Petersheim, Rachel R. Kauffman and Esther R. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim for $1.

David A. Hoppman and Jo Ann Hoppman conveyed 30 Buch Ave. to C&E Property Management LLC for $215,000.

Rodney Martin conveyed 120 Lincoln St. to Brennan Jacob Ebeling for $172,000.

Joshua B. Bitner and Hayley L. Bitner conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Parkside At Lampeter LLC for $1.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 72 to Dave Johnston for $538,300.

Schuyler M. McCabe and Schuyler McCabe conveyed property on Dolly Drive to Schuyler M. McCabe and Jeanette McCabe for $1.

Kathryn R. Ross conveyed 1025 Pleasure Road to Pamela G. Eisenhauer for $389,000.

Walid M. Hesham and Zoe Selhi conveyed property on Euclid Drive to Sean D. Park and Vanessa L. Park for $808,000.

Robert J. Johnson and Kristen A. Johnson conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Todd Anthony Tangert and Kathleen Ann Tangert for $900,000.

Luke A. Mohr and Victoria R. Mohr conveyed property on Edgemoor Court to Kyle Peter Vanbuskirk and Krista Leigh Harvey for $345,000.

Michael J. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Marianne R. Hottenstein for $460,000.

William A. Thompson and Molly B. Thompson conveyed 218 Greenview Drive to Hazem R. Elsalhy for $205,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Craig Hasson and Mark R. Will conveyed property on North Clay Street to Jensen Mayan Lucas and Katrina Rae Lucas for $315,000.

Sasha M. Cartagena, Sasha M. Delcarpio Torres, Sasha M Delcarpio Torres, Luis M. Delcarpio Torres and Luis M Delcarpio Torres conveyed 51 Crescent Drive to Randen J. Nolan for $280,500.

The estate of Mary Her Sensenig conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Connie R. Burke, C. Dean Osborn and Larry Hess for $90,000.

Ryan Wissler, Nicole M. Wissler and Nelson L. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Wissler and Nicole M. Wissler for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Michael R. Snyder conveyed property on Bender Road to Jeffrey S. Barley and Lori L. Barley for $440,000.

The estate of Paul K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to C. Matthew Brenneman and Audrey A. Brenneman for $1.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger for $1.

Codi Herr conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Gibbel Holdings LLC for $175,000.

Andrea M. Herr Turoff, Andrea M Herr Turoff, Andrea Herr Turoff and Andrea Herr Turoff conveyed 2185 W. Ridge Drive to Andrea M. Herr Turoff, Andrea M Herr Turoff and Peter Moser for $1.

Karl E. Reisinger conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Eric J. Reisinger and Luann Contrestan for $1.

Lorraine M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie L. Reich and Nicholas J. Reich for $1.

Kevin L. Hurst and Lesley C. Hurst conveyed 210 Scarborough Lane to Lesley C. Hurst for $1.

Kasey E. Williams, Kasey Stoltzfus, Mitchell J. Stoltzfus and Mitchell Stoltzfus conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Emmanuel Rodriguez for $275,000.

Paul Reginald Taylor and Linda Janet Taylor conveyed 172 Tracy Berg Road to Paul Reginald Taylor for $1.

Tricia N. Henry and Patricia A. Myer conveyed 462 Shultz Road to Jessica Hughes and Justin Ohara for $175,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Donna J. Kurtz for $358,950.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed 25 Albright Ave. to The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger for $1.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on Albright Avenue to The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger for $1.

Keith D. Livengood, Kaitlyn Livengood and Keith Livengood conveyed 100 Hampden Drive to Jeffrey K. Mindler and Allie Joel Mindler for $260,000.

Jeffrey S. Barley and Lori L. Barley conveyed 935 Donerville Road to Caryn J. Rahner for $320,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Michael A. Semonco and Patricia A. Semonco conveyed property on a public road to Brelan K. Blake and Abby L. Blake for $475,000.

Daniel J. Jones and Nicole I. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Devonshire and Megan Devonshire for $410,000.

L. Joseph Jones and Cheryl S. Jones conveyed property on Brady Hill Road to Nicole I. Jones and Daniel J. Jones for $500,000.

Andrew B. Zook and Andrew Zook conveyed property on a public road to Enos F. Zook Jr. for $1.

Richard G. Otto and Gloria J. Otto conveyed property on a public road to Daryl G. Flood for $120,000.

Jacob M. Zook and Rebecca S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Zook and Linda B. Zook for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Ann Cancilla Gaudino conveyed 174 E. New St. to Ann Cancilla Gaudino and Ann Cancilla Gaudino Trust for $1.

John Richard Flowers and Paige Flowers conveyed 566 Buttonwood Farm Road to Todd Daniel Sikora and Jeanne Leggett Sikora for $430,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of C. Bernerd Grissinger conveyed 130 N. Barbara St. to Jessica Nicole Senft and Matthew Lee Getz for $235,000.

The estate of C. Bernerd Grissinger and The estate of Clarence Bernerd Grissinger conveyed property on Park Avenue to Paul S. Steinweg and Gail E. Steinweg for $335,000.

Nancy Jane Meyers conveyed 37 W. Donegal St. to Antoni G. Katsaros, George Katsaros and Katerini Katsaros for $126,500.

Keith M. Arnold and Wendi L. Arnold conveyed property on Mount Joy Street to Austin Moran and Austin Martin for $1.

Keith M. Arnold and Wendi L. Arnold conveyed 115 Mount Joy St. to Austin Moran and Austin Martin for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of Melvin G. Hoffer, Hoffer Family Ltd Partnership, Melvin C. Hoffer, Melva J. Kready, Shirley L. Moyer and Sharon L. Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Schiavoni Ltd and Chiosi LLC for $2,556,959.

Clarita R. Lao and Manuel P. Lao conveyed property on Hill Street to Lao Family Revocable Living Trust for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Nadine L. Schimp conveyed property on Rockford Square to Gregg T. Irwin Jr. for $240,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Anthony J. Vergara conveyed 105 E. Conestoga St. to Jonathan Horton for $249,000.

Eric D. Smucker conveyed 434 Brimmer Ave. to Gabriel Slocum and Kelsey Slocum for $231,000.

Northwest Bank and Northwest Savings Bank conveyed property on a public road to Zimmer Holdings Lp, Zimmer Management LLC and David W. Miller for $475,000.

The estate of Susan Arlene Martin conveyed property on a public road to Monger II LLC for $170,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Robert Rehrer Jr. conveyed 315 W. Broad St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $261,000.

PARADISE TWP.

William B. Herschberger conveyed property on a public road to John E. Herschberger and Susan S. Herschberger for $1.

PENN TWP.

George L. Kahler and Barbara M. Kahler conveyed Unit 187 to Jon R. Burkholder and Karen L. Burkholder for $370,000.

Michael C. Gordon, Kasey E. Gordon and Georgia A. Gordon conveyed 1108 White Oak Road to Joy Gordon for $450,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Frank J. Dulio & Leona Dulio Revocable Living Trust, Esther Leona Dulio and E. Leona Dulio conveyed property on a public road to Melissa R. Foltz for $1.

Brent S. Lundberg and Angela Y. Lundberg conveyed property on a public road to Getamesaye T. Hailu for $363,000.

Henry Andrew Long Jr. and Debra L. Long conveyed Unit 112 to Laura M. Dubeau for $230,000.

Jarl G. Ferko and Daliah Ferko conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Thomas Jr. and Camille Werzowa for $525,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 11 to Gary Hinchee and Jacalyn Hinchee for $504,605.

Brian Kreider and Brian E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to James C. Early and Ann Marie Early for $192,000.

Michael Lee Eckert conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Eugene L. Hecker Jr. for $240,000.

Joseph K. Gross III and Jocelyn L. Grahek conveyed property on Echo Valley Drive to Stanley B. Butler Jr, Wendy Sue Faggart Butler and Wendy Sue Faggart Butler for $344,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 2 to Joseph K. Gross III and Jocelyn L. Grahek for $365,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Donna J. Geib and The estate of Donna Jean Geib conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Nolt and Doris Y. Nolt for $1.

Ronda L. Bretz conveyed property on Baker Road to Ethan M. Hoover for $235,000.

Nancy C. Swenson and Carolyn N. Burke conveyed Unit 214 to Nancy C. Swenson for $1.

John T. Greiner and Angela Roth conveyed 957 Cider Press Road to Ronald J. Groff for $405,000.

Joseph McGroarty conveyed 5224 Summerfield Drive to Richard D. Long and Shirley M. Long for $347,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 369 to Joseph M. McGroarty and Mallory R. Darco for $533,500.

Kevin L. Nolt and Doris Y. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Leonard K. Nolt and Christine J. Nolt for $1.

Jonathan W. Dodson and Loretta S. Dodson conveyed property on Sunnyside Road to Scott Ward and Denine Ward for $360,000.

Paul A. Young and Lisa M. Young conveyed Unit 120 to J. Scott Heisey and Jamie L. Heisey for $104,000.

Leonard Nolt and Christine J. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Mastromatteo for $195,900.

SADSBURY TWP.

Warren Haines conveyed property on Sadsbury Avenue to David L. Palmer Sr. and Joan L. Palmer for $175,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Benjamin S. King and Linda F. King conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. King and Linda F. King for $1.

Stephen B. Lantz and Rebecca Ann Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Umbletown Real Estate LLC for $291,000.

Samuel K. Beiler and Marianna Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd J. Beiler for $285,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Alan G. Poley conveyed 133 Pleasant View Drive to Camie Miller for $300,000.

Gary P. Westfall, Carol Westfall and Lyka P. Westfall conveyed property on a public road to Lyka P. Westfall for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

William T. Patton and Alison E. Patton conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Leaman and Joyce Leaman for $360,000.

Peter M. Leupold conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Triplet for $280,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Elizabeth A. Weaver, Troy W. Weaver, James D. Eberly and Frances D. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Troy W. Weaver for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert Himmelberger, Elias D. Grube Family Trust, Nancy Grube and Savannah L. Reece conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township of for $1.

Kathleen A. Roberts conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Archie D. Shelley III and Kathleen A. Roberts for $1.

John F. Caterbone conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to John F. Caterbone and John F. Caterbone Trust for $1.

Alexander B. Garrett and Megan K. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Kyle N. Orchulli and Marlee E. Hibbs for $455,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Warwick Crossing LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kevin W. Kelly and Cindy K. Kelly for $526,305.

The estate of J. Dean Hess, Landon W. Hess Sr. and Kyle A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Landon Weidler Hess Sr. and Hope Marie Hess for $1,875,590.

Tyrell Greiner, Mardale Martin and New Covenant Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Living Branch Mennonite Fellowship Inc. for

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Lititz Reserve LLC conveyed property on a public road to Scott R. Burky and Kay E. Burky for $531,695.

Douglas Garland and Jamie A. Garland conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Douglas Garland for $1.

Richard N. Baird and Nadena B. Ament conveyed property on a public road to Roberto Exequiel Aguilera Cruz for $334,000.

The estate of Dennis Bernstein conveyed 267 Whittier Lane to Sarah K. Bilello and Corey P. Bilello for $306,000.

Kevin Leonard conveyed 1609 Glenn Road to Ngun Awn Thang and Biak Thang for $350,000.