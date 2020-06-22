The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 8-12:

Adamstown Borough

H&L Emprises LLC and Randall Good conveyed 226 E. Main St. to Kollin E. Bordner and Kristy Lynn Brown for $229,700.

Bart Township

John K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Michael Joseph Callaghan Jr. for $218,000.

Mattie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Enos B. Esh and Elsie K. Esh for $600,000.

Brecknock Township

Timothy L. Martin and Linda M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Amos H. Hoover and Jane M. Hoover for $1,640,000.

Stacy Joan Shirk conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Dean R. Zimmerman and Virginia W. Zimmerman for $174,900.

Philip L. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Philip L. Eberly and Rebecca Mae Eberly for $1.

Caernarvon Township

Clarence Z. Garman and Alta R. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Paul David Garman and Lisa Garman for $1.

Justin L. Rigg conveyed property on Lucinda Lane to Nina Marie Sward for $259,900.

Christiana Borough

Robert D. Hirst and M. Joan Hirst conveyed 24 Gay St. to Robert David Hirst, Robert David Hirst Revocable Trust, Martha Joan Hirst and Martha Joan Hirst Revocable Trust for $1.

Clay Township

Andre J. Good conveyed property on a public road to Andre J. Good and Janae E. Good for $0.

East Cocalico Township

Jeffery S. Weiler, Krista J. Boll and Krista J. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Edward Brannon and Jean R. Brannon for $249,900.

Davin R. Martin and Katelyn F. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brett W. Eberly and Terisa A. Martin for $195,000.

Giuseppe Bonura and Susanna Bonura conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey G. Taylor, Kimberly A. Taylor and Amy L. Taylor for $368,000.

Chris I. Fitterling and Linda J. Fitterling conveyed property on School Lane to Matthew S. Woods and Katie L. Woods for $307,000.

West Cocalico Township

Stephen M. Hoak and Susan B. Hoak conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Hl Hartwell and Renee J. Hartwell for $269,900.

Beiler Properties LLC, Solid Rock Builders LLC, Elmer B. Beiler and Elmer B. Beilder conveyed property on Line Road to Joshua R. Vanderplate and Yolanda K. Vanderplate for $119,900.

Colerain Township

Houghton Real Estate LLC, Robin H. Perry, R. Michael Houghton and T. Bernard Houghton conveyed property on a public road to Houghton Real Estate LLC for $1.

Stevie U. King, Barbara B. King, Daniel S. Stoltzfus, Katie B. Stoltzfus, Amos M. Stoltzfus and Fannie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Houghton Real Estate LLC for $487,233.

Evelyn R. Reed and Evelyn R. Ward conveyed 22 Long Lane to Jason D. Phillips and Helen Phillips for $104,000.

Columbia Borough

Justin M. Sullivan and Danielle K. Sullivan conveyed 268 S. Eighth St. to Justin M. Sullivan for $1.

Conestoga Township

The estate of Christopher M. Shank and The estate of Christopher Michael Shank conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Shank and Lisa Z. Shank for $1.

Conoy Township

Mark A. Carter and Tammy Lee Carter conveyed property on Amosite Road to Daniel W. Gates for $1.

Denver Borough

Jamie L. Fry, Carly E. Sheehan, Calrly E. Fry and Carly E. Fry conveyed 23 N. Third St. to Ryan M. Sorensen and Katelynn Funari for $164,000.

East Donegal Township

R. Gordon Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to R. Gordon Ziegler for $1.

R. Gordon Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to R. Gordon Ziegler for $1.

Larry P. Darrenkamp conveyed property on a public road to James Burke and Laura Hughes for $324,900.

West Donegal Township

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $110,000.

Ruth A. Zartman conveyed Unit 82 to Ruth A. Zartman and Roberta L. Ebersole for $1.

The estate of George B. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Kent Swift for $116,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Drew D. Damoci and Gianna A. Rocco for $225,850.

Drumore Township

RFH Holdings LLC and Mark C. Risser conveyed property on a public road to Brdr Holdings LLC for $1.

Mark Clarence Risser and Anna Mary Risser conveyed property on a public road to Brdr Holdings LLC for $1.

Debra A. Keller conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Stevie B. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Earl Township

Harry J. Haldeman Jr., Shirley F. Haldeman and Sally A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to William H. Haldeman for $151,000.

East Earl Township

Kem Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Weawit Street Holdings LLC for $1.

Isaac H. Hoover, Mabel H. Hoover and Mabel Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Isaac R. Hoover Jr. and Jolene M. Hoover for $1.

Elton Z. Eby and Lena Mae Eby conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Eli M. Nolt for $185,000.

West Earl Township

John B. Beiler and Linda S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Konrad L. Martin and Alyssa J. Martin for $150,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

J. Kenneth Kreider, Carroll L. Kreider and J. Kenneth Kreider Living Trust conveyed 36 E. Willow St. to Susannah Gal for $155,000.

James L. Harris and Savhannah B. Harris conveyed 109 Sherfield Court to Justin Sanderson and Alicia Vanleuven for $154,900.

Ephrata Borough

Roxanne R. Corle, Roxanne R. Erb and Roxanne A. Erb conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Roxanne R. Erb and Todd Erb for $1.

John W. Dever and Joan A. Dever conveyed 153 Park Ave. to MCKB Properties LLC for $100,000.

Jody L. Mohler conveyed 26 E. Walnut St. to Joshua A. Martin and Rebekah Ann Martin for $138,000.

Amber R. Brown and Amber R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Amber R. Zimmerman and James M. Zimmerman for $0.

Ephrata Township

Seth A. Johnston and Rachael M. Johnston conveyed property on a public road to Nathan A. Bond and Heather M. Smith for $199,900.

Vicki Strickler conveyed property on Stevens Road to John L. Stoltzfoos for $175,500.

Brenda J. Hinden conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Brenda J. Hinden for $1.

Fulton Township

Aaron L. Stoltzfus and Anna K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Westbrook Road to Jacob B. Kinsinger and Emma M. Kinsinger for $1.

Wayne A. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Wayne A. Wilson and Ina C. Wilson for $1.

Charles Lee Greer conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to David S. Stoltzfus and Fannie M. Stoltzfus for $240,000.

East Hempfield Township

Maralou G. Budrow, Calista R. Budrow Strausser, Calista R Budrow Strausser and Theodore G. Budrow conveyed property on a public road to Theodore G. Budrow for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jin Leung for $446,788.

Spage Ming Shi Yee and Yi Hui Liu conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

John W. Check and Brenda J. Schilder conveyed property on a public road to Brenda J. Schilder for $100,000.

West Hempfield Township

Anne V. McConomy Cohen and Anne V McConomy Cohen conveyed property on Aspen Lane to Anne V. McConomy Cohen, Anne V McConomy Cohen and Robert W. Cohen for $1.

Daniel Stauffer, Melinda Brown and Melinda Stauffer conveyed 745 Dustin Drive to Daniel Stauffer and Melinda Stauffer for $1.

R. Jeffrey Orr conveyed 3210 Grande Oak Place to Nora Kate Siegal for $523,000.

Ryan C. Heinaman, Nicole M. Bomberger and Nicole M. Heinaman conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Ryan C. Heinaman and Nicole M. Heinaman for $1.

East Lampeter Township

Todd E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Larry H. Wenger and Eileen D. Wenger for $145,000.

Christopher E. Laser and Deborah J. Laser conveyed 2020 Pine Drive to Deborah J. Laser for $1.

Paul Arnold Price Jr., Paul Arnold Price II and Kelly Roehm Price conveyed property on a public road to Paul Arnold Price II and Kelly Roehm Price for $1.

West Lampeter Township

Daniel A. Conrad conveyed property on Hostetter Lane to Rachel Flores for $379,500.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Kaitlyn A. Messner and Thomas D. Messner for $312,338.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to R. Dale Witmer and Judith A. Witmer for $296,400.

David F. Schaffhauser conveyed property on a public road to David F. Schaffhauser and Sandra J. Schaffhauser for $10.

Lancaster city

Thomas L. Garman Jr. conveyed 7192 N. Franklin St. to Sean L. Campbell and Ashlee A. Psenicka for $180,000.

Jeffrey Zimmerman conveyed 542 E. Orange St. to Syyoung Gibble for $152,000.

Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC and Thong S. Loy conveyed property on Fremont Street to Julia D. Gonzalez for $120,000.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Juniper Ridge Properties LLC for $84,000.

Linda Engels conveyed 324 E. Chestnut St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $134,500.

Juan Armando Mercado Vazquez and Maribel Gonzalez Aviles conveyed 635 East End Ave. to HCK Properties LLC for $145,000.

MK Joint Ventures LLC, S. Clymer 401 K. Trust, S. Clymer 401K Trust, Homes For Life LLC, Steven E. Clymer and David A. Holm conveyed property on a public road to Home In Town LLC for $365,000.

Francis C. Presley and Francis Presley conveyed 501 Pearl St. to 501 Pearl Associates LLC for $149,900.

Samuel G. Fisher and Verna L. Fisher conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Lisa Matuson Huber for $75,000.

ABS Properties LLC conveyed 368 Ice Ave. to Amos S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sarah F. Stoltzfus for $85,000.

Charles T. Walp conveyed 313 W. Marion St. to Dominic Via and Kayla Thomas for $185,000.

Stephen A. Koreny Jr., Linda A. Koreny and Clifford A. Koreny conveyed 147 N. Plum St. to Clifford A. Koreny for $1.

The estate of Stanley E. Mack, The estate of Stanley Everne Mack and The estate of Stanley Mack conveyed 863 Hilton Drive to Tanya E. Mack and Stanley E. Mack II for $1.

Kevin W. Beiler and Keith E. Beiler conveyed 763 Marietta Ave. to Timothy Brosius for $199,500.

TNNT Contracting LLC and Thaddeus Ramirez conveyed 719 N. Plum St. to William Hammerstein and Mandee Hammerstein for $256,000.

Hilton Jay Lowe and Connie D. Lowe conveyed 216 N. Duke St. to Trang T. Vu for $235,000.

LQZ LLC and Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd conveyed 101 N. Queen St. to Philip L. Hiestand and Kristen L. Hiestand for $761,057.

Edward N. Pelton, Nancy P. McGlamery, Hilton Jay Lowe and Connie D. Lowe conveyed 216 N. Duke St. to Hilton Jay Lowe and Connie D. Lowe for $1.

Stephen A. Koreny Jr., Linda A. Koreny and Clifford A. Koreny conveyed 47 S. Lime St. to Clifford A. Koreny for $1.

Hilton Jay Lowe, Connie D. Lowe, Edward N. Pelton and Nancy P. McGlamery conveyed 218 N. Duke St. to Edward N. Pelton and Nancy P. McGlamery for $1.

Lancaster Township

Blaze L. Cambruzzi conveyed property on Sterling Place to John Biondi Jr., Hannah Hake and Eugene Winters for $174,900.

Robert Andrew Measel conveyed 1287 Wheatland Ave. to Robert Andrew Measel and Christina Measel for $0.

America A. Cammarota conveyed property on a public road to Michelle B. Herman and Alexander C. Wilton for $230,000.

Paul G. Harnik and Morgan L. Elmore conveyed 70 Spencer Ave. to James M. Minder and Shana R. Minder for $248,000.

Upper Leacock Township

Ashlea M. Shenigo conveyed Unit 316 to Ashlea M. Clark and Edward Clark Jr. for $0.

Kyle D. Hertzler conveyed property on Forest Hills Drive to Kyle D. Hertzler and Larisa J. Hertzler for $1.

Lititz Borough

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 3G to Eric L. Hoover and Vickie Leigh Hoover for $640,711.

Lance W. Baker and Dawn M. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Dawn M. Baker for $1.

Tammi M. Hohenshilt and Tammi M. Power conveyed 354 E. Main St. to Brendan J. Power and Tammi M. Power for $1.

Mary E. Weaver conveyed property on Balmer Road to Cathy Tobin for $259,900.

Little Britain Township

Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on a public road to Russell Scott Smith and Donna Jennifer Smith for $91,000.

Manheim Township

Kari Ann Meck conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Marilyn Zenko for $279,000.

The estate of James Riddle conveyed 2608 Oregon Pike to Sarah E. Popdan and Chen Ta Li for $290,000.

David B. Adamson and Belinda M. Adamson conveyed property on a public road to David B. Adamson, Belinda M. Adamson, Daniel B. Adamson and Laura Adamson for $1.

Thomas M. Pallan and Holly A. Pallan conveyed property on Eden Road to Frank E. Dodd and Emily M. Dodd for $250,000.

Manheim Borough

Cynthia M. Blankenship and Glenn H. Blankenship conveyed property on Mill Street to Cynthia M. Blankenship, Glenn H. Blankenship, Christina M. Enck, Christina M. Blankenship and Alicia A. Blankenship for $1.

Connie L. Archer and Barbara A. Blanchard A conveyed 112 N. Main St. to Jeffrey L. Crouse and Juanita L. Crouse for $97,000.

Manor Township

Kevin L. Hurst and Lesley C. Hurst conveyed 3104 Safe Harbor Road to Bradly D. Herr and Stephanie K. Herr for $449,900.

Marietta Borough

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, Residential Accredit Loans Inc., Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-Qs3 and PHH Mortgage Corp. conveyed 11 Pajill Drive to D&T Investments LLC for $162,750.

Mount Joy Borough

John M. Hess and Jacy Clugston Hess conveyed property on a public road to John Alec Hess for $1.

Timothy J. Hershey and Katherine E. Hershey conveyed 709 Arbor Rose Ave. to Timothy J. Hershey for $10.

Mount Joy Township

Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 22 to John M. Hiestand and Phyllis F. Hiestand for $299,900.

Jonina E. Turzi and Sarah L. Salluzzo conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Quinn William Gable and Lindsay Anne Gable for $474,000.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to John E. Callahan Jr. and Eva S. Callahan for $262,575.

Barry A. Schmidt, Deborah L. Schmidt, Jason A. Scott and Heidi A. Scott conveyed 1645 Grandview Road to Barry A. Schmidt, Deborah L. Schmidt, Chad D. Mendenhall and Tracy L. Mendenhall for $1.

Abner R. Beiler and Alison L. Beiler conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Jonina E. Turzi and Sarah L. Salluzzo for $832,000.

New Holland Borough

Scott A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Del LLC for $150,000.

Penn Township

J. Marlin Becker and Nancy E. Becker conveyed property on Mountain Road to Mary C. Haldeman for $290,000.

Thomas M. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Mount Hope Road to Simon Michael Wolgemuth and Tiffani Lynn Wolgemuth for $1.

James H. Theal and Shary Langley Theal conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Christopher L. Christaldi for $159,000.

Kimberly N. Landis, Kimberly Nicole Davies and Scott T. Davies conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Scott T. Davies and Kimberly Nicole Davies for $1.

Justin E. Homsher and Erin M. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Erin Saylor for $1.

Providence Township

Keith A. Kaufman and Stephanie R. Kaufman conveyed property on a public road to Seth A. Johnston and Rachael Johnston for $335,000.

Rapho Township

The estate of William S. Varner Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kendall Nicole Hollinger for $160,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Jason Lutz and Dory Lutz for $405,026.

E. Richard Bruckhart and L. Ruth Bruckhart conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Bruckhart and Denise M. Bruckhart for $1.

Salisbury Township

Amos F. Beiler Jr. and Katie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Beiler Jr. and Katie Ann Beiler for $1.

Jacob G. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Reihl and Fannie Mae Riehl for $435,000.

Terre Hill Borough

Zachary J. Zimmerman and Zachary Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Jordan Zimmerman and Ashlee J. Zimmerman for $1.

Warwick Township

June L. Coleson conveyed 11 Branstock Court to Jason A. Zinszer Jr. for $165,000.

Jonathan L. Martin and Roselle Martin conveyed property on Bunny View Drive to Jonathan L. Martin and Roselle Martin for $1.

Matthew David Brittain conveyed property on a public road to Michael Andrew Cotarla and Gloria Ana Cotarla for $463,000.

Tara Faro and Tara M. Faro conveyed property on Woods Drive to James R. Burchett Jr. and Hannah E. Fritz for $345,000.

Paul A. Mazmanian and The estate of Ronald W. Moyer conveyed 2 Southview Lane to Donald H. Macdougall and Grace T. Macdougall for $598,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Thomas L. Rice IV and Marian M. Rice for $639,486.

Todd C. Miller and Linda A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Ronald A. Conley and Betsy I. Conley for $2,800,000.

Robert E. Pickel conveyed 7 Twin Brook Road to Cody Auker and Katelyn Auker for $95,000.

Brant T. Dunlap and Katherine M. Dunlap conveyed property on Skyview Lane to Katherine M. Dunlap for $1.

James A. Laughman conveyed property on Hurst Boulevard to Lee Dussinger and Amanda Dussinger for $332,500.