The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Christopher C. Johnson and Lynsey L. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Benny Apolinar Diaz for $336,000.

CSW Holdings LLC conveyed property on Main Street to Daniel C. Heller for $135,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on West View Drive to Olivia I. Hruska and Joseph A. Hruska for $452,000.

Jody L. Owad and Stacy L. Owad conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $452,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 156 E. Valley Road to Craig Smith and Sonja Smith for $378,467.

Jeremy L. Martin and Katrina D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Honey Brook Homes LLC for $145,125.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 120 E. Valley Road to Todd T. Breneiser and Martha E. Breneiser for $114,000.

The estate of Linda K. Binkley conveyed property on Laurel Road to Kimberly A. Enck for $1.

Kimberly A. Enck conveyed property on Laurel Road to Troy Mark Enck and Kimberly A. Enck for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Barbara Acker conveyed 2502 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $177,600.

Elsie S. Eberly conveyed 2508 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $166,500.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2502 School House Lane to Linda Autovino for $240,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2508 School House Lane to John Weitzel for $225,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2542 School House Lane to Marian B. Eberly for $200,000.

Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker Jr. and Bertha Smucker for $650,000.

Leta Melissa Haas conveyed property on a public road to Allen L. Esch for $350,000.

Rosemarie Melchiorre and Joyce Ann Ladley conveyed 2527 Cherry Court to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $170,032.

Marjorie Moyer conveyed 2542 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $148,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Mileaha S. Madel conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Madison and Ekaterina Iatsenko for $285,000.

CLAY TWP.

Marilynn A. Brubaker conveyed 414 Declaration Ave. to Dennis G. Valenzuela and Paz A. Valenzuela for $435,000.

Mark T. Henry and Deborah A. Henry conveyed property on Hannah Drive to Brian D. Henry and Sierra L. Henry for $150,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Judith A. Wingenroth conveyed 41 Oak Lane to Catherine Myers and Dennis Myers for $199,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Alice Steiert conveyed property on a public road to Bekah M. Cruz and Jorge B. Cruz for $267,500.

Loretta Reed conveyed property on a public road to Louis W. Calabro for $175,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Paul A. Beiler and Katie G. Beiler conveyed property on Stuart Run Road to Aaron F. Beiler and Rachel R. Beiler for $1.

Robert J. Hallman Jr. and Cassandra J. Hallman conveyed property on Liberty Lane to Daxton Bury and Jacquelynn Kozloski for $343,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jeffrey Detz and Thomas Metzger conveyed 330 Cherry St. to Thomas Metzger for $1.

Tyler J. Yohe, Harlie E. Paris and Harlie E. Yohe conveyed 152 S. Eighth St. to Robert G. Voight Jr. for $135,000.

David J. Magaro, Kelly M. Magaro and David Magaro conveyed 931 Spruce St. to Ann M. Waltman and Brianna M. Waltman for $198,500.

Josiah G. Kuebler and Kerianne Kuebler conveyed 210 S. Fourth St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $100,000.

Catherine V. Brommer conveyed 22 Lancaster Ave. to Catbird Holdings LLC for $70,000.

Jeffrey Detz and Thomas Metzger conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Detz for $1.

CONOY TWP.

John P. Rebuck and John Rebuck conveyed property on a public road to Allee R. Geesey and Gideon A. Derr for $80,000.

The estate of Judith Weisz conveyed property on a public road to Christopher W. Hasircoglu and Elizabeth A. Hasircoglu for $680,000.

Lauren J. Maccrate, Lauren Jane Piva, Lauren Maccrate and Lauren Piva conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Jane Piva and Michael Todd Piva for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jerry L. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jerry L. Landis and John W. Frantz for $1.

Devon A. Beckett and Donna M. Blackney conveyed property on North Third Street to Devon A. Beckett and Josiah Beckett for $1.

Daniel T. Fuller and Danielle Fuller conveyed property on North Ninth Street to Heather Reinhold and Bryan Reinhold for $207,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Hayden R. Shenk, Jennifer Beck and Jennifer E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Willow Run LLC for $1,225,000.

Douglas G. Hilton and Karen R. Hilton conveyed 138 N. River St. to Douglas G. Hilton for $0.

Jay H. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Brett A. Etter and Alicia N. Etter for $100,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Larry L. Gillham and Brenda L. Gillham conveyed property on a public road to A. Phillip Winey and Susan E. Winey for $400,000.

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed 69 Woodsedge Drive to Ashten Skupny for $306,555.

Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Stoneybrook Developers LLC for $480,000.

John Paul R. Tyson conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Cynthia L. Page for $275,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Joan Jackson and Martha J. Jones conveyed property on Tanningyard Hollow Road to Nikolas Salcedo for $276,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Brian C. Wade and Kathy D. Wade conveyed 33 Natures Way to James Lloyd Woods and Megan Sue Woods for $370,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Higgins for $359,990.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Hess and Tracey A. Hess for $365,766.

Wesley Zeiset conveyed property on Bridle Path to Felipe Colon Miranda, Felipe Colon Miranda and Vilmary Castro Rivas for $205,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, C&F Inc., Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Antuna and Lucille Antuna for $285,400.

The estate of Clyde R. Buzzard conveyed property on a public road to David J. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus for $185,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Son M. Nguyen and Putheary Chap for $319,959.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Remmy Kasongo and Angala Mponga for $315,875.

EAST EARL TWP.

Douglas C. Beaver and Kellene E. Beaver conveyed property on a public road to Vyacheslav Mashkov and Angelina Mashkova for $285,000.

Terry Burkholder, Sherry Burkholder and Sherry L. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Laura Jean Burkholder for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Michael H. Brubacher and Lester R. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Brubacher and Katrina W. Brubacher for $1.

Norman R. Hoover and Esther E. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Elmer M. Hoover for $1.

John D. Good conveyed Unit 27 to Jacob Bates and Natalie Bates for $298,000.

EDEN TWP.

Roy A. Flynt Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Beiler, Katie G. Beiler, Henry J. Beiler and Fannie B. Beiler for $570,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Vincent D. DePaul and Denise DePaul conveyed property on a public road to Alexander T. Algier for $200,000.

Shaun D. Schoenberger and Alida J. Schoenberger conveyed property on a public road to Wade A. Schoenberger for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Clarence J. Groff Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kristen N. McNeil, Kyle E. McNeil and Clarence J. Groff Jr. for $1.

Nathan H. Williams conveyed 65 Maytown Ave. to Ryan O’Donnell for $176,000.

Daniel J. Meeker, Elizabeth A. Fair and Elizabeth A. Meeker conveyed 162 N. Maple St. to Benjamin T. Stambaugh and Cassandra M. Rutledge for $200,000.

Dale A. Brown, Heike L. Brown and Heike L. Murphy conveyed 134 W. Hummelstown St. to Heike L. Brown and Heike L. Murphy for $10.

Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed property on South Market Street to Market St. Re LLC for $575,000.

Addison K. Sarak conveyed property on West High Street to Mina N. Fanous for $305,000.

Michael T. Rodriguez, Janelle Elaine Rodriguez and Janelle E. Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Brent P. Libhart and Lauren C. Libhart for $329,900.

Mary Schwear, Derek Schwear and Derek R. Schwear conveyed property on a public road to Michael Pasquale and Mae Ann Pasquale for $157,800.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Christopher A. Romaguera and Mary Romaguera conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Joseph Caracciolo and Ashley Nicole Stein for $200,000.

Thomas C. Rieves and Sharon L. Worley conveyed 123 W. King St. to BCM Real Estate LLC for $185,000.

Christopher H. Heisey, Kaitlyn B. Secora and Kaitlyn Heisey conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Christopher H. Heisey and Kaitlyn Heisey for $1.

Benuel E. Stoltzfus and Katie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Good Samaritan Services for $365,000.

Valley Road Investors LLC, Marsha W. Chamberlain, Justin A. Shirk, Kenelm Lawrence Shirk III and Kenelm L. Shirk III conveyed 115 S. State St. to Main Street Law Properties LLC for $180,000.

Kevin J. Myers, Nicole L. Myers and Nicole L. Heffley conveyed property on North State Street to Kevin J. Myers and Nicole L. Myers for $1.

Austin M. Harmes conveyed 110 Lincoln Ave. to Caitlin Swindle for $169,000.

Travis L. Beard and Katherine E. Beard conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Cassondra Lacy Kmetz for $205,000.

Jacob M. Vanderwal and Raeann N. Roseberry conveyed 141 Grant St. to Jacob M. Vanderwal and Raeann N. Roseberry for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

John Robert Hager II conveyed 83 Fieldcrest Lane to Benjamin G. Robertson for $235,000.

FULTON TWP.

Seal Property Group LLC and Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Shellia Ann Bowles and Kimberly Dawn Cascio for $200,000.

Kenneth D. Schwerin III and Jennifer V. Schwerin conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Sarah S. Stoltzfus for $82,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Andrew J. Fulton conveyed 278 Leisure Road to Andrew J. Fulton and Amanda Fulton for $1.

Fetah Sekiraqa, Hafije Sekiraqa, Safete Sekiraqa and Shkelzen Trinaku conveyed property on a public road to Safete Sekiraqa and Shkelzen Trinaku for $1.

Mark J. Sahd conveyed property on a public road to Ram C. Subedi for $510,000.

Theresa D. Turner conveyed 507 Country Place Drive to Claire K. Campbell for $191,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 108 Knox Manor Lane to Steven A. Schramm, Alexandra S. Schramm, Walter A. Schramm and Georgia Schramm for $541,254.

Austin A. Frey, Brigitte Deperrot and Brigitte Frey conveyed 1621 Ridgeview Ave. to Macy Preis for $290,000.

Phyllis J. Hemperly and Phyllis Hemperly conveyed property on a public road to Phyllis J. Hemperly Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Hemperly for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC and TOA East Petersburg conveyed 844 Founders Way to Charles D. Miller and Darlene H. Miller for $491,291.

Andrew M. Frye and Gladys M. Frye conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Swartz and Jeremy P. Rodgers for $481,000.

John Hottenstein and Jennifer Hottenstein conveyed property on a public road to Larry Rohrer and Carol Rohrer for $250,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 836 Founders Way to Eli Caplan for $473,685.

John Forsyth conveyed Unit 2 to Mark A. Skrodinsky and Sandra H. Skrodinsky for $370,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Monish K. Uprety and Bhima G. Uprety for $478,205.

Andrew W. Gilchrest, Tessa P. Gilchrest and Tessa Gilchrest conveyed property on a public road to Tessa P. Gilchrest for $1.

H. Stephen Evans and Colette H. Evans conveyed property on Hunters Path to H. Stephen Evans, Colette H. Evans and H. Stephen & Colette H. Evans Revocable Living Trust for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Brian L. Fantom conveyed 3798 Hillcrest Drive to Brian L. Fantom and Natalie E. Fantom for $10.

Douglas N. Bergmark and Deborah S. Bergmark conveyed 2033 Aspen Lane to Kevin Fan Tsang and Sarah Liz Tsang for $115,000.

Tracy A. Brunke conveyed property on a public road to Ervin J. Fisher for $120,000.

Jeffery W. Hess and Deborah A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Ashton K. Wenger for $140,000.

Chia Moua conveyed property on a public road to Zoltan Sebestyen, Linda Sebestyen and Diane Jackson for $241,500.

Lauren Michelle Burkhart Druck and Lauren M. Burkhart conveyed property on Daniel Circle to Jonathan Ortiz and Amanda Pagan for $210,000.

Smartgrowth Holdings LLC and Chriss T. Papayannis conveyed property on a public road to Yorkmiss Inc. for $775,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Theodore H. Leash and Sarah A. Leash conveyed property on Susan Avenue to Jerome Wisnosky for $291,900.

Richard F. Denlinger Sr. and Victoria M. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Stephens Jr. and Stephanie J. Stephens for $285,000.

Richard L. Danz conveyed 263 Little Creek Road to Richard Danz and Loretta Delaney for $1.

Jerold D. Schlegel and Julie A. Schlegel conveyed property on Coach Light Lane to Corey John Gast and Kelly Ann Gast for $568,000.

Steven R. Larrabee III conveyed 183 Eastbrook Road to Nathan C. Senn for $200,000.

Wilbur S. Elser, Nicola K. Hanks and Helen L. Trimble conveyed Unit 2 to Helen L. Trimble for $1.

Raymond J. O’Brien Jr. and Sabrina O’Brien conveyed 124 N. Ronks Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $135,000.

Ponce C. Bagapuro, Mary Nannette B. Bagapuro, Ponce C. Bagapuro Jr., Ponce Bagapuro and Mary Nannette Bagapuro conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $275,000.

Richard L. Wiest and Karen L. Wiest conveyed property on Creek Hill Road to Ryan Lynn Weaver and Jennifer Joy Weaver for $644,275.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ronald M. Freiberg conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Michael Freiberg and Tanya Lynn Freiberg for $1.

Roxanne E. Witmer Dewitt and Roxanne E. Witmer Dewitt conveyed property on a public road to Willow Valley Communities for $820,000.

Shirley T. Lenox and Dennis E. Lenox conveyed 3 Hemlock Drive to Melissa Ann Pierce for $1.

FCI Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to FCI Properties LLC for $1.

Alyson S. Felton, Alyson S. Keen and Kyle C. Keen conveyed property on a public road to Terry Dickel and Bonnie Dickel for $353,000.

Harold M. McVey conveyed 1224 Lampeter Road to Todd R. Stumpf for $196,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Chestnut Station Partnership, Gibson E. Armstrong and Erik W. Armstrong conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Chestnut Street Acquisition LLC for $2,750,000.

H. Dale Kaufman and Stephanie Kaufman conveyed 235 E. Walnut St. to Brad M. Botchlet and Heather Botchlet for $252,000.

Evan J. Costello conveyed 523 N. Mary St. to David A. Nauman and Jaclyn T. Nauman for $160,000.

Limitless Spaces LLC and John P. Groft conveyed 922 N. Duke St. to Adria Kelleher, David Krakoff and Jennifer Krakoff for $270,000.

Michael James Stoltzfus conveyed 636 High St. to Samuel B. Stoltzfus for $170,000.

Mohammed Mazaheri conveyed 629 New Dorwart St. to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $90,000.

Dennis A. Weaver, Dolores C. Bruno and Dolores Bruno conveyed 529 N. Plum St. to Red Rose Restore LLC for $10,000.

Charles R. Wooten conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Cash Now LLC for $105,000.

Faye Verdegem conveyed 432 Ruby St. to Christopher C. Culley and Brittany Clark for $115,000.

Jose Orlando Flores, Matilde E. Flores, Jose O. Flores and Matilde Flores conveyed property on South Lime Street to EZ House Buyers LLC for $270,000.

Diego Reyes Martes, Diego Reyes Martes and Diego Reyes conveyed property on South Lime Street to Edison Reyes for $145,000.

Jonathan M. Keller conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Madeline Cuddihy and Dean Haire for $224,000.

Jacqueline E. Schultz and Jason J. Schultz conveyed 528 Lancaster Ave. to Clarke E. Howe and Brittany J. Calder for $270,000.

Chad Loren Zimmerman and Michelle Zimmerman conveyed 748 E. Fulton St. to Jordyn A. Colombo for $168,000.

CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 406 N. Duke St. to Vincent P. Palazzotto for $379,900.

Kevin Shenk and Naomi Shenk conveyed 441 Fremont St. to Sean H. Domencic and Monica Domencic for $158,600.

Victorio Ayala and Gloria Ayala conveyed 458 S. Plum St. to Flerida Cerda for $159,900.

Meghan Jamie Faria conveyed 218 E. New St. to Meghan Jamie Faria and Yvonne E. Faria for $1.

John H. McEwing conveyed 418 1/2 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $87,500.

Rock River LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on East Vine Street to Mammis Lancaster Lime Co. LLC for $518,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph H. Mazzeo conveyed 717 1/2 E. Chestnut St. to Randall Bose for $190,000.

Jared D. Wotring conveyed 638 First St. to Andrew Douglas Erickson and Ashley Maybeth Bambrick for $194,000.

Daniel P. Rusling conveyed 608 N. Jefferson St. to Nathaniel N. Fricke for $165,000.

Stephen E. Stanion IV and Rebecca Stanion conveyed 444 S. Shippen St. to Deven Errante and Angela Gleave for $158,000.

George E. Bechtold Jr. and Donna L. Bechtold conveyed 729 Third St. to David M. Dietrich for $149,900.

Christine M. Kreger conveyed 116 Crystal St. to Willow Rock Properties LLC for $140,500.

Richard Elmer Rohrer, David Brian Rohrer, Timothy Alan Rohrer and Nancy Carroll Rohrer Revocable Trust conveyed 545 E. Marion St. to Wheatland Restore Limited Liability Co. for $119,900.

John E. Richardson conveyed 239 Elm St. to Samuel P. Rudegeair and Melanie Batista for $158,685.

LANCASTER TWP.

James L. Witmer and Joyce H. Witmer conveyed 15 Wilson Drive to Jimmy Vega and Leslie Ann Morris for $280,000.

Khadga Uprety, Man Uprety and Muna Uprety conveyed 1872 Wilderness Road to Kumar Uprety and Muna Uprety for $1.

Raymond L. Deamer, Wendy Deamer and Raymond L. Deamer & Wendy Deamer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Apl Downtown LLC for $1.

Kebede K. Daba conveyed 340 Voltaire Blvd. to Kebede K. Daba and Sosina M. Debele for $1.

Margarita M. Shultz conveyed 1300 Millersville Pike to Dung Dao for $275,000.

Scott D. Spicer conveyed 1222 Elm Avenue to Awakened Properties LLC for $62,000.

Karen M. Gestewitz A and Carrie E. Arnold conveyed 18 Townsend Court to Victorio Ayala and Gloria M. Ayala for $210,000.

Michael L. Raley and Erin P. Raley conveyed 1411 West View Drive to David A. Hess and Melissa Hess for $313,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Michael L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Stoltzfus and Lydia G. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Mary Kling Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos N. Esh and Edna M. Esh for $260,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Roger L. Gehman and Ann M. Gehman conveyed 15 Blaine Ave. to Roger L. Gehman for $10.

Roy A. Stoll and Bonita L. Stoll conveyed property on Glenn Brook Road to Leah Small and Tyler Small for $339,900.

Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hellers Church Road to Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer for $54,905.

Samuel J. Fisher, Melita Fellowship Church, Benjamin L. Stolzfus and Samuel Fisher conveyed property on East Eby Road to Leola Mennonite Church for $1.

Gary R. Stoltzfus and Susan L. Stoltzfus conveyed 2 Locust Lane to Kyle A. Martin and Kimberly N. Martin for $295,000.

Robin Hood Finance LLC and Robin Hood Lender LLC conveyed 64 Hess Road to Donna Dragan and Simon Dragan Irrevocable Trust for $4,200,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Anna E. Carvell and The estate of Anna Elizabeth Carvell conveyed property on North Locust Street to Andrew Baker for $258,000.

Terry Lee Kantner and June H. Kantner conveyed 108 W. Lincoln Ave. to Bradley R. Herr and Emma L. Herr for $260,000.

William J. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Renovations By Garman LLC for $130,000.

Andrew P. Korzon, Emily C. Korzon and Emily Korzon conveyed property on East Second Street to Rebecca S. McCarron for $335,000.

John E. Eccleston Jr. and Lynndell A. Eccleston conveyed property on East Main Street to Brian S. Fisher for $602,000.

Jonathan Fry, Steve Rapp and Marty Berndt conveyed property on Gochnauer Avenue to Jeannine F. Witmyer for $267,650.

Ellen G. Stokes, John T. Gotwalt and Thomas P. Gotwalt conveyed 415 Linden St. to Stephanie R. Zahn and Richard A. Zahn for $331,500.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Anthony Malinowski conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Brian Lutz and Michaeline Lutz for $200,000.

Justin J. Trosino conveyed property on a public road to Justin J. Trosino and Heather Lynn Trosino for $1.

Gladys G. Berkstresser conveyed property on a public road to Steve R. Larrabee III for $192,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

Lisa A. Brosey conveyed property on Rosemont Drive to Phil Jeffrey George Jr. and Samantha Lee George for $330,000.

Lawrence K. Coffin, Brenda J. Coffin and Lawrence K. Coffin Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Pamela R. Ross and Peter F. Ross for $1.

Neidlinger Enterprises LLC and Robert V. Neidlinger conveyed property on Corry Avenue to Timothy P. Leonard and Lori A. Leonard for $375,000.

Harry Robert Schwartz conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Martha J. Cullen and Mahmoud Hakim for $158,000.

Sonshine Holding LP, Josiah LLC, Lancaster Bible College and Fulton Bank NA conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $1.

Lydia A. Brubaker, Steven T. Ziegler and Lydia Brubaker conveyed 954 Helen Ave. to William Murray and Chelsea Bock for $305,000.

Henryk Hoffman, Henryk Hoffmann, Elizabeth J. Hoffman and Elizabeth J. Hoffmann conveyed property on Chatham Way to Henryk Hoffmann and Elizabeth J. Hoffmann for $1.

Nathan A. Swartzentruber and Sabrina D. Swartzentruber conveyed property on Haskell Drive to Charles Christopher Warren and Serena Marie Warren for $261,000.

John J. Rigney Jr. and Rhonda J. Rigney conveyed property on a public road to John J. Rigney Jr., Rhonda J. Rigney and Sean R. Rigney for $1.

Jennifer L. Lobo and Stephanie L. Armstrong conveyed 826 Fountain Ave. to Christine R. Armstrong and John J. Arndt for $210,000.

Michael E. Gammache and April S. Gammache conveyed property on Mission Road to Luke Gammache for $550,000.

Charles Kiely Schattgen and Kristen E. Schattgen conveyed property on Rachael Drive to Kristen E. Schattgen and Deborah S. Moore for $1.

Leila J. Murphy conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Edward W. Supple and Diane E. Supple for $262,900.

Daniel C. Soukas and Colleen M. Soukas conveyed property on Tartan Court to James Hogan and Kimberly Hogan for $470,000.

John M. McHenry, John M. McHenry & Christine M. McHenry Family Trust, Christine M. McHenry and Mary E. Papadimitriou conveyed 360 Addison Place to Nagaraja K. Pai and Sujatha N. Pai for $780,000.

Michael T. Wachter and Dawn Wachter conveyed property on New Holland Pike to HNH Collision LLC for $1.

L. Eugene Hoover and Marilyn K. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to L. Eugene Hoover for $1.

Dennis G. Valenzuela, Paz A. Valenzuela and Paz Valenzuela conveyed property on a public road to Miguel Lopez and Stephanie L. Franco for $610,000.

Mary Louise Weibel, Mary L. Weibel and Stephen J. Weibel conveyed 321 Rhoda Drive to Michael Neil Zimmerman for $300,000.

David R. Lombardo Jr. and Barbara Ann Lombardo conveyed 21 Thresher Court to Rosemary H. Ford for $510,000.

Kathleen Rothfus conveyed 947 Janet Ave. to Devon Whooley for $223,000.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Jason Wolfe for $130,000.

William P. West and Donna L. West conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Vu Anh Tran and Yen Thi Hai Tran for $250,000.

John Sauder and Amy Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Richard Walters II and Genevieve Walters for $410,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Michael A. McClenaghan conveyed property on a public road to Leann R. Emlet for $216,000.

John K. Root and Jenny M. Root conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Ella Bennett for $212,500.

Joyce M. Smith and Joyce M. Smoker conveyed 408 Orchard Lane to Sharon E. Heagy and Anthony K. Staherski for $233,100.

MANOR TWP.

Yuan Yuan conveyed property on Cascade Court to David A. Benner III and Gabriela B. Benner for $268,000.

Christopher A. Moonsammy and Anita V. Moonsammy conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Tekekel Tsegaye for $192,500.

Susan H. Davis conveyed 117 Shannon Drive to Vasilios Nicholas Kalargyros and Eleftheria Kalargyros for $265,000.

Richard Lee Landis and Joanne E. Landis conveyed 444 Redwood Drive to Richard Lee Landis and Joanne E. Landis for $1.

Cynthia M. Stoner conveyed 133 Stonewyck Drive to Cynthia M. Stoner and Cynthia M. Stoner Revocable Trust for $1.

Romy E. Brossman and Romy Brossman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Adams and Stacey Golden for $246,000.

Jamison Eric Clow, Jamison E. Clow, Jennifer L. Daughtry Clow and Jennifer L Daughtry Clow conveyed 121 Banyan Circle Drive to Jennifer L. Daughtry Clow and Jennifer L Daughtry Clow for $10.

Sandra Milligan conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Bridget Prugh for $1.

Alan M. Borys and Lori A. Borys conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $655,000.

Douglas DeWitt Riley conveyed 3461 Blue Rock Road to Douglas DeWitt Riley and Tina Riley for $1.

Robert Maras Jr. and Carol Maras conveyed property on a public road to Angela Chesko and Robert J. Chesko for $530,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Marvin A. Mann and Denise L. Mann for $447,285.

Kenneth H. Davis and Karen J. Davis conveyed 104 Nicholas Road to Kathleen E. Davis and Kevin S. Davis for $200,000.

The estate of Thomas J. McNelis Jr. and The estate of Thomas J. McNelis conveyed property on a public road to H. Landon Hunter and Renee L. Hunter for $160,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Marian C. Miller conveyed 260 W. Walnut St. to Nicole M. Whitcraft and Luke A. Whitcraft for $200,000.

Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Samantha E. Bell for $157,000.

Katrina N. Wells conveyed Unit 208 to Raymond W. Vegso, Betsy A. Vegso and Shari R. Vegso for $130,000.

Melinda L. Campbell conveyed 205 E. Hazel Avenue to Melinda L. Campbell and Jessica Rose Duke for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Anthony R. Petrongolo and Patricia K. Petrongolo conveyed property on a public road to Joanne B. Laird and Christopher H. Laird for $312,000.

Frank E. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Barret Stoltzfoos for $100,000.

Carmen Simone and Phil Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Zane R. Rettew and Lindsey N. Rettew for $420,000.

A. Ray Witmer, Sharon Loiuse Witmer, Sharon Louise Witmer and Sharon Witmer conveyed property on Harbor View Drive to Jorge Juan Trevino and Kathleen M. Trevino for $394,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Pinnacle Realty Partners LLC, Dustin Adam Dommel and Timothy Allen Krimmel conveyed 323 N. George St. to Yianis Kourgelis and Eleni Kourgelis for $570,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Andrew Kintzi, Mary Kintzi and Andrew R. Kintzi conveyed 221 Keinath St. to Angelina Mendez and Amanda Barnett for $215,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jeffrey L. Mummau and Pine Grove Builders conveyed property on Spring Road to Salvatore Bellia for $109,900.

Wenger Feeds LLC conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Wenger Feeds LLC for $1.

Mark Olweiler and Dawn L. Olweiler conveyed 1695 N. Market St. to Barry L. Jeffries for $130,000.

Elizabethtown College conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Wolfe for $209,900.

Leon W. Heisey conveyed 88 Brooklane Court to Laura Pepper for $389,900.

Nunzio J. Dibiasi and Clara L. Dibiasi conveyed property on a public road to Cara Dibiasi for $140,000.

Steven M. Rosenshine, Jamie Bissot Rosenshine, Steven Rosenshine and Jamie Rosenshine conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Steven M. Rosenshine and Jamie Bissot Rosenshine for $1.

Steven M. Rosenshine, Jamie Bissot Rosenshine, Steven Rosenshine and Jamie Rosenshine conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Wenger Feeds LLC for $25,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Han T. Simonis, Tawana J. Simonis and Han Tuni Simonis conveyed property on a public road to Neal P. Sensenig and Jenny Rebecca Sensenig for $400,000.

Delia Riffanacht conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Riffanacht for $1.

John William Farber and Maria Luz Arboleda Osorio conveyed property on a public road to John William Farber and Maria Luz Arboleda Osorio for $1.

Wayne E. Colgan and Joan C. Colgan conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Dinardo and Kristie S. Dinardo for $425,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Homefront Holdings LLC conveyed 26 Leacock Road to Leacock Homes LLC for $416,500.

The estate of Phyllis M. Stanley conveyed property on a public road to Audrey M. Stanley for $1.

John W. Crawford conveyed 620 Georgetown Road to Jesse A. Moore and Amber D. Landis for $158,500.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Vincent E. Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin for $1.

Patti A. Witmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Brenda K. Rutt and Kevin D. Rutt for $215,100.

Douglas L. Hasselbach and Judith Hasselbach conveyed 439 S. Main St. to Cam Landholdings LLC for $153,500.

Jeffrey L. Conway conveyed property on Thrush Drive to Patti A. Witmeyer for $250,000.

Jordan L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brandon T. Rohr for $1.

The estate of Allen S. Hoke conveyed property on Penryn Road to Cynthia Ann Hoke for $1.

Charles Investments LP, Charles Investments LLC, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Schreib and Tammy D. Schreib for $389,860.

Warren M. McDonald, Michaela J. McDonald and Michaela J. Perron conveyed 815 Park Hill Drive to Devon Pearson and Madeline Rohrer for $250,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Carol K. Nyer, George Henry Nyer, Bonnie Jean Nyer, George H. Nyer and Bonnie J. Nyer conveyed property on a public road to Harold G. Harsh and Brenda J. Harsh for $215,000.

Benjamin G. Rice Jr. and Kimberly H. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Stoltzfus for $455,000.

Curtis W. Creasy, Jennifer L. Cruz and Curtis W. Creasy Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Spencer Wayne Creasy and Brielle Nicole Bitts for $300,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 126 to Robert R. Herr for $342,986.

Timothy Patrick Leonard and Lori A. Leonard conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Deysi Roxana Henriquez, Mauricio Diaz Gonzalez and Mauricio Diaz Gonzalez for $190,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 5 to Henry S. Zaldana for $299,950.

The Estate of Rick A. Shiffler conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Antonio Vito Giannattasio and Darby Ann Lownsbery for $206,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Chelsea R. Rambo, Robert R. Rambo and Judith A. Rambo conveyed property on Third Street to Janet L. Hayden and Stephen A. Cumberland for $152,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Jeffrey L. Hostetter and Christine A. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Warby Holdings LLC for $1,400,000.

George F. Gorey conveyed Unit 12 to Angela M. Miller and Donald A. Miller for $80,550.

Ivan Nolt Weaver Jr. and Jannette Moyeno conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Chad Trego for $270,000.

Bruce Edward Ruoff, Debbie Lee Ruoff and Bruce E. Ruoff conveyed property on Back Run Road to Bruce E. Ruoff and Bruce Ruoff Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Bruce K. Whiting and Jacqueline Whiting for $377,339.

SADSBURY TWP.

Harold M. Groff and Mary Ellen Groff conveyed property on Quaker Lane to Jason Wayne Stoltzfus and Ann Michelle Stoltzfus for $1.

Harold M. Groff and Mary Ellen Groff conveyed property on a public road to Esh Family Farm LLC for $3,570,000.

Stacie R. Anderson and Joshua H. Anderson conveyed property on Noble Road to Stacie R. Anderson and Joshua H. Anderson for $1.

Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Mary Anne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leroy P. Stoltzfus and Miriam S. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Leon S. Lapp and Anna Ruth Lapp conveyed property on Cains Road to David L. Lapp for $1.

Andrew A. Fasnacht and Judy A. Fasnacht conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Fasnacht Family Revocable Living Trust, Andrew A. Fasnacht and Judy A. Fasnacht for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

David P. Williams and Carolyn K. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Michael Sullivan and Christina Sullivan for $315,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Kate Kenlock conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Krieg and Eileen Krieg for $467,500.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Mary Alice Sensenig conveyed property on Schnader Street to Mary Alice Sensenig and Jerry L. Sensenig for $0.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Margery L. Brakebill conveyed property on Pleasant Hill Drive to Benjamin A. Schoener and Sarah E. Kaschak for $312,000.

Ward Dix Kerlin III conveyed 454 Allegiance Drive to Nancy Beam Winter and Mark A. Winter for $450,000.

Michael P. Maguire conveyed 846 Furnace Hills Pike to Carlos Velez and Michele Velez for $415,000.

P. Christina Dimitriou conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie L. Armstrong and Jennifer L. Lobo for $330,000.

Tara Rose Sukhapinda Secor conveyed 51 Tupelo St. to Tatiana M. Dueno and Kristen E. Silio for $228,000.

Robert R. Glick and Sandra A. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Glick and Sandra A. Glick for $1.

Warwick Township conveyed property on a public road to David T. Morgan and Nancy Morgan for $1.

James R. Maurer, Mary L. Maurer and James R. Maurer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to James R. Maurer and Mary L. Maurer for $1.

Walter Dowdy and Olivia Dowdy conveyed property on a public road to Dorothy Young Fisher and Reed Alan Fisher for $334,000.

Victor J. Arndt and Michelle E. Arndt conveyed property on Snyder Hill to H. Gerald Shaeffer and Gloria J. Shaeffer for $300,500.